Michigan Mittens Selected to Participate in Made in America Product Showcase at the White House On Monday, July 15, 2019, Michigan Mittens will represent the State of Michigan and participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House. “We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made... - July 03, 2019 - Michigan Mittens

New Company SHROGS Starts Its Operations on Amazon in the US in Time for BBQ Season SHROGS is a brand new company that started selling their first product, silicone oven gloves in the USA. The company has been working hard to be ready in time for the summer months and the anticipated stampede for BBQ equipment. - May 26, 2015 - SHROGS

Silicone Cooking Gloves Among Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers in Potholders and Oven Mitts Life Quintessentials proudly announces that its newest product Sili Mitts has been ranking high in Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers in the Potholders and Oven Mitts department. - August 22, 2014 - Life Quintessentials

Sili Mitts Product Launch at Amazon an Overwhelming Success Life Quintessentials is happy to announce that the launching of its newest product Sili Mitts through their Amazon storefront has been an overwhelming success. - August 22, 2014 - Life Quintessentials

Sili Mitts Receives Positive Feedback from Satisfied Amazon Customers Life Quintessentials silicone oven mitts known as Sili Mitts have been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from satisfied Amazon customers since its successful product launch more than two weeks ago. - August 22, 2014 - Life Quintessentials

Using Life Quintessentials Silicone Oven Mitts in the Kitchen Prevents Home Fires If consumers used silicone oven gloves rather than pot holders and mitts made of cloth, then they'd have a greater chance of preventing cooking fire incidents at home. According to the National Fire Protection Association (http://www.nfpa.org/safety-information/fire-prevention-week/fast-facts-about-fire),... - July 28, 2014 - Life Quintessentials

Life Quintessentials Offers New Silicone Oven Mitts with Best Value Discount Life Quintessentials, the virtual home of good quality kitchenware and cooking equipment, offers a nine-dollar coupon for every set of silicone oven mitts. Consumers can have $9.22 deducted from the total price at Amazon and still qualify for the free shipping service to a single address in the U.S. - July 18, 2014 - Life Quintessentials

HexArmor® Earns ISO 9001:2008 Certification HexArmor® Earns Prestigious ISO 9001:2008 Certification. Industry-leading manufacturer of hand and body PPE meets rigorous quality requirements. - July 03, 2014 - HexArmor

Startling Statistics Pave the Way for New Safety Oven Glove in the Home - Gloven Ltd As seen on Dragons’ Den Series 9 - GLOVEN - Every year in the UK there are an estimated 360,000 injuries caused by burns and scalds, of which 112,000 require A & E visits. On the back of these statistics the new thin oven glove with fingers was developed. - August 09, 2011 - Gloven Ltd

San Diego-Based Non-Profit Builds Awareness in the San Diego Community Through Partnership with ZOIC During National Trails Day Outdoor Outreach, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality outdoor programs for at-risk youth, has partnered with ZOIC for the past two years and transformed an ordinary day for some of the underprivileged youth of Outdoor Outreach into a fun-filled day of mountain bikes, dirt, and... - June 04, 2009 - ZOIC Clothing

ZOIC Revamps ZOIC.com to Welcome Spring 2009 Line ZOIC Clothing, the cycling and outdoor clothing manufacturer, announced today the launch of a newly designed website, www.ZOIC.com. The new design coincides with the ZOIC Spring 2009 collection arriving at retail this month. New additions to the site include the ZOIC Blog, Commuter Corner, a section... - April 04, 2009 - ZOIC Clothing

Wind Haven Announces New Green Initiatives Wind Haven Horse Rescue is partnering with NCS Power to test and develop cutting-edge, energy-efficient projects using clean technology. - February 12, 2009 - Wind Haven Horse Rescue

Jaybird Designs Features “Think Pink” Items for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Jaybird Designs announced today the availability of new custom crocheted items with a portion of the sale price donated to The American Cancer Society. - October 03, 2008 - Jaybird Designs

ZOIC Clothing™ Raises $1,600 for Outdoor Outreach ZOIC Clothing™, the cycling and outdoor clothing manufacturer, announced today it has raised $1,600 for Outdoor Outreach through its 2nd annual spring fundraiser, a mountain bike ride and sponsored raffle. Outdoor Outreach, a non-profit organization, provides opportunities for at-risk and underprivileged... - March 20, 2008 - ZOIC Clothing

Yaga New Collection of Fashion Wear "Bella Donna" - Alchemy of Fabrics Yaga textile studio presented a new collection of fashion wear at the "Fashion Week in Moscow" organized under the support of the Association of High Fashion and prêt-a-porter, the Moscow authorities, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation. It was a bright event in cultural life of Russia’s capital that attracted many experts, representatives of mass media, and guests. - January 23, 2008 - Yaga textile design studio

ZOIC Emphasizes Sustainability in 2008 Product Line ZOIC Clothing, the cycling and outdoor clothing manufacturer, today unveiled their Spring 2008 product line that renews their commitment to sustainability through the integration of recycled and renewable materials. Innovative fabrics added to the collection this year include recycled bamboo/polyester... - August 20, 2007 - ZOIC Clothing

New Business Development Executive for Exo2 Exo2, the UK’s leading developer of smart clothing, personal heating systems and high-tech textiles, has appointed Carmela D’Angelo as business development executive. Carmela has several years’ experience in the textile and fashion sector having successfully run her own internet-based... - July 19, 2005 - Exo2

Exo2 Develops Unique Heated Belt for Remedial Use EXO2, the leading developer of high tech materials and personal heating systems, has introduced a unique heated back belt which can help relieve the symptoms of a number of medical conditions such as back pain and arthritis. It can also be used to sooth strains and pulled muscles in the case of sports... - July 18, 2005 - Exo2