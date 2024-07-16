Recent Headlines
Image Options Announces Key Promotions to Enhance Management Structure and Drive Strategic Growth
Image Options announced promotions to enhance growth. Catina Talamantes will be Vice President of Operations, and Marisa Sedlak will be Director of Client Services, effective July 17. Both have been with the company for over a decade. CEO Barry Polan highlighted their role in achieving growth and maintaining high service standards. The company plans space optimization, increased automation at its Orange County headquarters, and expansion into Las Vegas. Founded in 1999, Image Options specializ - July 16, 2024 - Image Options
Barry Polan Appointed CEO of Image Options
Image Options, a leader in visual communication solutions, proudly announces Barry Polan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Barry, who joined the company in February 2020, has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and most recently as President. He succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Bales, who is thanked for his dedicated service. Barry's strategic vision and deep industry knowledge position Image Options for continued growth and innovation. - May 13, 2024 - Image Options
Chief Revenue Officer Barry Polan Promoted to President of Image Options
California-based retail and experiential design company promotes Chief Revenue Officer Barry Polan to President. - June 07, 2023 - Image Options
Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business. The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all... - February 22, 2023 - LTI - Labels, Tags & Inserts, Inc.
Joseph Im and Barry Polan Join the Image Options Board of Directors
California-based retail and experiential design company adds Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to its Board as Ex Officio Directors. - May 10, 2022 - Image Options
Image Options Customer Survey Shows NPS of 75
California-based retail and experiential design company Image Options, scores a Net Promoter Score of 75 in recent customer survey, highlighting exceptional service levels and quality as prominent features of the company. - November 20, 2021 - Image Options
Image Options Promotes SVP of Sales and Marketing to C-Suite
California based retail and experiential design company promotes Barry Polan to Chief Revenue Officer. - November 05, 2021 - Image Options
Machine Vision Automation Equipment Developer ALTECH is Entering the U.S. Market
Founded in 2016, ALTECH was established with the purpose of developing, manufacturing, and selling ultra-fine nano-structured film production equipment. With various application technology, including LED defect detection functions, ALTECH has secured welding line tracking system through... - March 23, 2021 - ALTEC
Image Options Promotes VP of Finance to C-Suite
California based retail and experiential design company promotes Joseph Im to Chief Financial Officer. - March 10, 2021 - Image Options
Calumet Carton to Exhibit at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition
Calumet Carton will be exhibiting at booth #2142 at the IRCE 2016. The event takes place at McCormick Place West in Chicago IL on June 7-9, 2016. Calumet Carton will be showcasing their "Smarter Packaging" solutions for internet retailers. - June 04, 2016 - Calumet Carton Company
Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based Portable Packaging Systems
Acquisition Further Expands Menasha Packaging Company’s Operations in Canada, Enhances Integrated Merchandising Solutions - June 01, 2015 - Menasha Packaging
Calumet Carton Company Receives AIB Recognition of Achievement
Calumet Carton Company, a premier manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, announces that they have received Recognition of Achievement from the American Institute of Baking (AIB) International. - April 29, 2015 - Calumet Carton Company
Menasha Wins Display of the Year, Most Creative Display of the Year and 14 OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2015
Retail promotional solutions leader Menasha Packaging won Temporary Display of the Year and Most Creative Temporary Display in addition to 14 of POPAI’s Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards during at GlobalShop 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. - March 28, 2015 - Menasha Packaging
Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based PearceWellwood
Menasha Corporation's acquisition of PearceWellwood expands Menasha Packaging Company’s operations to Canada and enhances its end-to-end merchandising solutions. - January 15, 2015 - Menasha Packaging
Menasha Packaging Wins Awards at 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition
Menasha Packaging won two awards in the 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition organized by the Paperboard Packaging Council, including an excellence award in the carton competition’s Innovation category for its TIDI Tower™ (for the TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shield Dispensing System by TIDI Products) and an excellence award in the General category for its Coppertone Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Special Pack. - December 06, 2014 - Menasha Packaging
Manufacturers to Benefit from Offset Press Installation
The Heidelberg CD 74, which offers faster delivery of high quality print products on a variety of materials, is being installed in a High Point, North Carolina printing company. Wayne Trademark, a digital, offset, and flexographic printing company expects customers to realize many benefits from this acquisition. - September 28, 2013 - Wayne Trademark
Printing Company Officially Recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBENC
Magagna & Company, a commercial printing and direct mail company outside of Philadelphia was accepted as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the WBENC. - July 12, 2013 - Magagna & Company
Atlanta Printer Dominates Print Excellence Competition
Trade printer Scott Lithographing swept the Print Excellence Competition at the 2012 Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) Celebration of Print Gala, winning every category they entered. - November 29, 2012 - Scott Lithographing Co. Inc.
Right On The Walls Launches New Blog
Walter Smith Offers Great Ideas on Creating Coordinating Wedding Décor Through New Blog. - May 10, 2012 - Right on the Walls
Premier Press and Vince’s Die-Cutting Announce Partnership
Premier Press and Vince's Die-Cutting are excited to announce their new partnership. With a combined 72 years of service in Portland's Printing Industry, the union of the companies will allow increase in quality and efficiency. Original staff from Vince's will continue to serve trade business... - May 07, 2012 - Premier Press
Edwin Berberich Launches His Exclusive, Handcrafted Print Collection for Unique People
After 43 years of experience as a typesetter, Edwin Berberich announced the launch of its exclusive, handcrafted "Versalo" print series. Here he works on the basis of the presumed to be lost manual typesetting technique. - April 23, 2011 - Versalo Edwin Berberich
Smart Levels Media Announces Indoor/Outdoor Vinyl Banner Sale
Smart Levels Media offers a full range of graphics and marketing services from concept to shipping and fulfillment. Recently, SmartLevels.com announced that it was hosting a "Go Big or Go Home" Indoor and Outdoor Vinyl Banner Sale at SmartLevels.com. - December 23, 2010 - Smart Level
Allied Pressroom Products Announces New Hire for Central U.S Sales
Allied Pressroom Products, a global manufacturer of printing press chemistries and pressroom products is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry L. Allen to the position of Midwest Technical Sales Specialist. - July 21, 2010 - Allied Pressroom Products
Snapio is Giving Away $100,000 in Free Printing
Snapio is proud to announce its $100K Giveaway. Play the Shake the Money Tree game to see how much you won. It costs nothing to play and everyone is a winner. Get your share before the game ends. - May 22, 2010 - Snapio Printing
Westland Printers Achieves G7 Master Printer Certification
Maryland Commercial Printer showcases its dedication to color consistency from proof to press. - April 17, 2010 - Westland Printers- A Consolidated Graphics Company
Darby Litho is Branching Out in Branchburg New Jersey
Darby Litho Inc a commercial printer in Branchburg, NJ has added new staff, equipment and technology to better serve their customers. - April 14, 2010 - Darby Litho Inc
Darby Litho Goes Digital
Darby Litho upgrades their digital capabilities by adding a Canon C6000vp digital press and new variable data printing software. - April 12, 2010 - Darby Litho Inc
Snapio Announces 40% Off Printing Across Entire Site
Snapio, an online printing company, has announced a sitewide 40% off promotion on all of their products. The sale is for a limited time and will end on April 9th, 2010. They also announced the launch of a new product line called Moving Announcements. - April 01, 2010 - Snapio Printing
Snapio Makes Quality Online Business Card Printing Easy
Finding a printing company that provides quality business cards online and is easy to use is not a simple task. But now there is now an online printer that combines an easy to use interface, no aggressive marketing techniques and quality custom business card printing. These new business cards are also easier on the planet. - October 01, 2009 - Snapio Printing
Online Printing Company with Green Twist Launches Website
Snapio, an online printing service, just launched its website recently. The goal of the company is to make printing easy...easy to use, easy on the wallet and easy on the planet. With the rise of an increased focus to be eco-friendly, Snapio is an exciting new way for individuals and businesses to reduce their impact on the environment when they print. - September 29, 2009 - Snapio Printing
bigger dot Speaks at Art Center College of Design
bigger dot, an international provider of innovative print and communications solutions based in Long Beach, is invited to participate in a presentation at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. - July 02, 2009 - bigger dot
GreatDealPrinting.com Launches New Business Card Builder Tools
GreatDealPrinting.com has opened access to its new business card builder suite of online creation tools allowing anyone to quickly build high quality business cards online. The business card builder provides over 14,000 designs to choose from as well as capabilities to accept original artwork. - April 16, 2009 - Great Deal Printing
Bigger Dot Hosts Events Throughout Los Angeles Area Promoting Positivity During Tough Economic Times
Long Beach based Bigger Dot hosting a series of “recession protest” events called BAM! Business Activists Mixer. - April 08, 2009 - bigger dot
Bigger Dot Earns an FSC Certification
Bigger Dot earns a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Chain-of-Custody Certification. - February 05, 2009 - bigger dot
Lisa Evelyn Designs + Prints Announces Launch of New Website
New website promotes interactive secure online ordering and instant pricing. - November 18, 2008 - Lisa Evelyn Designs + Prints
bigger dot SPARKS with AIGA Los Angeles
bigger dot to Sponsor AIGA Los Angeles Event Series. - November 01, 2008 - bigger dot
Designing Digitally Inc. Opens Their 2008 Second Life Island to the Public
Designing Digitally, Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newly re-designed Second Life Island on March 31, 2008. Designing Digitally, Inc. is a full-service design firm specializing in Second Life development, graphic design and printing, Web site design and programming, and... - April 02, 2008 - Designing Digitally
PsPrint to Attend 2008 HOW Design Conference in Boston
Leading online print provider to exhibit at premier conference for graphic designers. - March 15, 2008 - PsPrint LLC
Leader in Online Printing Launches New Affiliate Program to Provide Rapid Rewards and Outstanding Service
New benefits include simple enrollment, competitive commission rates, updated creative, dedicated account manager, and prompt payments. - February 29, 2008 - PsPrint LLC
New Press to Increase Production, Add Jobs in Indy
Fineline recently purchased a new Heidelberg CD 102, the largest machine ever acquired by the company, and plans to open 25 new jobs within two years. - September 27, 2007 - Fineline Printing Group
Fineline Printing Group Certified to ISO 9001:2000
Indianapolis-based print industry leader, Fineline Printing Group, has successfully been certified to ISO 9001:2000 for its production and distribution operations. Fineline’s quality system was audited and certified by Smithers Quality Assessments Inc. (SQA), a leading independent accredited registrar. - August 29, 2007 - Fineline Printing Group
Printing Company Helping to Raise Funds for Author and His Cause
'A Child Unheard,' the relief Organisation started by Author David Russell and offering support to parents and children facing tough challenges, has received a generous pledge of support from businessman Deren Stevens, owner of Berkshire-based Print Empire, print and design specialists. Between... - March 01, 2007 - Print Empire
PrintLinks, Inc Adds Award Winning Customer Convenience to Printshop Web Site
Now whether at home or office your printer comes to you ,morning, noon or night, users can view proofs, approve proofs, attach files view previous orders, place re-orders, even track jobs. Customers conduct business whenever they want, wherever they are by using a common Web browser such as IE, Netscape, Safari, Mozilla. - May 10, 2006 - Printlinks, Inc