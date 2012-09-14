PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Calumet Carton to Exhibit at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition Calumet Carton will be exhibiting at booth #2142 at the IRCE 2016. The event takes place at McCormick Place West in Chicago IL on June 7-9, 2016. Calumet Carton will be showcasing their "Smarter Packaging" solutions for internet retailers. - June 04, 2016 - Calumet Carton Company

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based Portable Packaging Systems Acquisition Further Expands Menasha Packaging Company’s Operations in Canada, Enhances Integrated Merchandising Solutions - June 01, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Calumet Carton Company Receives AIB Recognition of Achievement Calumet Carton Company, a premier manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, announces that they have received Recognition of Achievement from the American Institute of Baking (AIB) International. - April 29, 2015 - Calumet Carton Company

Menasha Wins Display of the Year, Most Creative Display of the Year and 14 OMA Awards at GlobalShop 2015 Retail promotional solutions leader Menasha Packaging won Temporary Display of the Year and Most Creative Temporary Display in addition to 14 of POPAI’s Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards during at GlobalShop 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. - March 28, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Menasha Corporation Announces Acquisition of Canada-Based PearceWellwood Menasha Corporation's acquisition of PearceWellwood expands Menasha Packaging Company’s operations to Canada and enhances its end-to-end merchandising solutions. - January 15, 2015 - Menasha Packaging

Menasha Packaging Wins Awards at 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition Menasha Packaging won two awards in the 2014 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition organized by the Paperboard Packaging Council, including an excellence award in the carton competition’s Innovation category for its TIDI Tower™ (for the TIDIShield Grab ‘n Go™ Eye Shield Dispensing System by TIDI Products) and an excellence award in the General category for its Coppertone Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Special Pack. - December 06, 2014 - Menasha Packaging

Manufacturers to Benefit from Offset Press Installation The Heidelberg CD 74, which offers faster delivery of high quality print products on a variety of materials, is being installed in a High Point, North Carolina printing company. Wayne Trademark, a digital, offset, and flexographic printing company expects customers to realize many benefits from this acquisition. - September 28, 2013 - Wayne Trademark

Printing Company Officially Recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBENC Magagna & Company, a commercial printing and direct mail company outside of Philadelphia was accepted as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by the WBENC. - July 12, 2013 - Magagna & Company

Atlanta Printer Dominates Print Excellence Competition Trade printer Scott Lithographing swept the Print Excellence Competition at the 2012 Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) Celebration of Print Gala, winning every category they entered. - November 29, 2012 - Scott Lithographing Co. Inc.

Right On The Walls Launches New Blog Walter Smith Offers Great Ideas on Creating Coordinating Wedding Décor Through New Blog. - May 10, 2012 - Right on the Walls

Premier Press and Vince’s Die-Cutting Announce Partnership Premier Press and Vince's Die-Cutting are excited to announce their new partnership. With a combined 72 years of service in Portland's Printing Industry, the union of the companies will allow increase in quality and efficiency. Original staff from Vince's will continue to serve trade business clients... - May 07, 2012 - Premier Press

Edwin Berberich Launches His Exclusive, Handcrafted Print Collection for Unique People After 43 years of experience as a typesetter, Edwin Berberich announced the launch of its exclusive, handcrafted "Versalo" print series. Here he works on the basis of the presumed to be lost manual typesetting technique. - April 23, 2011 - Versalo Edwin Berberich

Smart Levels Media Announces Indoor/Outdoor Vinyl Banner Sale Smart Levels Media offers a full range of graphics and marketing services from concept to shipping and fulfillment. Recently, SmartLevels.com announced that it was hosting a "Go Big or Go Home" Indoor and Outdoor Vinyl Banner Sale at SmartLevels.com. - December 23, 2010 - Smart Level

Allied Pressroom Products Announces New Hire for Central U.S Sales Allied Pressroom Products, a global manufacturer of printing press chemistries and pressroom products is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry L. Allen to the position of Midwest Technical Sales Specialist. - July 21, 2010 - Allied Pressroom Products

Snapio is Giving Away $100,000 in Free Printing Snapio is proud to announce its $100K Giveaway. Play the Shake the Money Tree game to see how much you won. It costs nothing to play and everyone is a winner. Get your share before the game ends. - May 22, 2010 - Snapio Printing

Westland Printers Achieves G7 Master Printer Certification Maryland Commercial Printer showcases its dedication to color consistency from proof to press. - April 17, 2010 - Westland Printers- A Consolidated Graphics Company

Darby Litho is Branching Out in Branchburg New Jersey Darby Litho Inc a commercial printer in Branchburg, NJ has added new staff, equipment and technology to better serve their customers. - April 14, 2010 - Darby Litho Inc

Darby Litho Goes Digital Darby Litho upgrades their digital capabilities by adding a Canon C6000vp digital press and new variable data printing software. - April 12, 2010 - Darby Litho Inc

Snapio Announces 40% Off Printing Across Entire Site Snapio, an online printing company, has announced a sitewide 40% off promotion on all of their products. The sale is for a limited time and will end on April 9th, 2010. They also announced the launch of a new product line called Moving Announcements. - April 01, 2010 - Snapio Printing

Snapio Makes Quality Online Business Card Printing Easy Finding a printing company that provides quality business cards online and is easy to use is not a simple task. But now there is now an online printer that combines an easy to use interface, no aggressive marketing techniques and quality custom business card printing. These new business cards are also easier on the planet. - October 01, 2009 - Snapio Printing

Online Printing Company with Green Twist Launches Website Snapio, an online printing service, just launched its website recently. The goal of the company is to make printing easy...easy to use, easy on the wallet and easy on the planet. With the rise of an increased focus to be eco-friendly, Snapio is an exciting new way for individuals and businesses to reduce their impact on the environment when they print. - September 29, 2009 - Snapio Printing

bigger dot Speaks at Art Center College of Design bigger dot, an international provider of innovative print and communications solutions based in Long Beach, is invited to participate in a presentation at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. - July 02, 2009 - bigger dot

GreatDealPrinting.com Launches New Business Card Builder Tools GreatDealPrinting.com has opened access to its new business card builder suite of online creation tools allowing anyone to quickly build high quality business cards online. The business card builder provides over 14,000 designs to choose from as well as capabilities to accept original artwork. - April 16, 2009 - Great Deal Printing

Bigger Dot Hosts Events Throughout Los Angeles Area Promoting Positivity During Tough Economic Times Long Beach based Bigger Dot hosting a series of “recession protest” events called BAM! Business Activists Mixer. - April 08, 2009 - bigger dot

Bigger Dot Earns an FSC Certification Bigger Dot earns a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Chain-of-Custody Certification. - February 05, 2009 - bigger dot

Lisa Evelyn Designs + Prints Announces Launch of New Website New website promotes interactive secure online ordering and instant pricing. - November 18, 2008 - Lisa Evelyn Designs + Prints

bigger dot SPARKS with AIGA Los Angeles bigger dot to Sponsor AIGA Los Angeles Event Series. - November 01, 2008 - bigger dot

Designing Digitally Inc. Opens Their 2008 Second Life Island to the Public Designing Digitally, Inc. is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newly re-designed Second Life Island on March 31, 2008. Designing Digitally, Inc. is a full-service design firm specializing in Second Life development, graphic design and printing, Web site design and programming, and e-learning... - April 02, 2008 - Designing Digitally

PsPrint to Attend 2008 HOW Design Conference in Boston Leading online print provider to exhibit at premier conference for graphic designers. - March 15, 2008 - PsPrint LLC

Leader in Online Printing Launches New Affiliate Program to Provide Rapid Rewards and Outstanding Service New benefits include simple enrollment, competitive commission rates, updated creative, dedicated account manager, and prompt payments. - February 29, 2008 - PsPrint LLC

New Press to Increase Production, Add Jobs in Indy Fineline recently purchased a new Heidelberg CD 102, the largest machine ever acquired by the company, and plans to open 25 new jobs within two years. - September 27, 2007 - Fineline Printing Group

Fineline Printing Group Certified to ISO 9001:2000 Indianapolis-based print industry leader, Fineline Printing Group, has successfully been certified to ISO 9001:2000 for its production and distribution operations. Fineline’s quality system was audited and certified by Smithers Quality Assessments Inc. (SQA), a leading independent accredited registrar. - August 29, 2007 - Fineline Printing Group

Printing Company Helping to Raise Funds for Author and His Cause 'A Child Unheard,' the relief Organisation started by Author David Russell and offering support to parents and children facing tough challenges, has received a generous pledge of support from businessman Deren Stevens, owner of Berkshire-based Print Empire, print and design specialists. Between March... - March 01, 2007 - Print Empire