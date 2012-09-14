PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elanders Americas Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019 Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas

MyQ 7.5 – It’s All about Productivity and Connectivity MyQ, the developer of print management solutions, has rolled out 7.5, a major update to its flagship MyQ Solution for Multi-Functional Devices. The newly updated MyQ 7.5 provides people - whether at large enterprises or students at schools - with an easier, faster approach to managing their document... - July 13, 2019 - MyQ

Welcome to MyQ 7.4 – Smoother Interaction at Every Touchpoint MyQ, the award-winning developer of the MyQ print management and document processing software, is pleased to announce the rollout of MyQ 7.4 – a major update to its flagship print management solution. The new update makes user interaction smoother at every touchpoint along the document workflow... - April 16, 2019 - MyQ

Elanders Americas Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2019 Competition Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Named Among Top Suppliers for 2018 by American Honda Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Awarded the "Benny" in International Print Competition Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas

PHP and Press of Fremont Payne Have Joined Forces to Meet Growing Demands of Electronic Filing in Appellate Courts PHP, the industry leading appellate services provider, and Press of Fremont Payne have joined forces to meet the growing demands of electronic filing in appellate courts. As PHP’s fourth such acquisition, Fremont Payne will further strengthen PHP’s presence as the number one appellate services provider in the industry. - June 20, 2018 - PrintingHouse Press

Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2018 Competition Midland Information Resources (a division of Elanders AB) has once again received the Best of the Best award as well as the newly created Safety Shield award from Printing Industries of Americas. - February 01, 2018 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Elanders Americas has been recognized for outstanding performance by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management. - December 16, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification Elanders Americas has, for the seventh consecutive year, achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®. - October 08, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Online Print Startup Snagaprint Takes on Industry Giants Snagaprint is looking to disrupt a $9 billion U.S. printing industry by making custom printing for promotional and professional purposes more user-friendly, personal and affordable. - August 26, 2017 - Snagaprint

Elanders Americas Wins Print Excellence Awards The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) announced that ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth, Georgia facility, is an award winner in its 2017 Print Excellence Competition. The competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation drawing several hundred entries. A... - June 28, 2017 - Elanders Americas

Micropress, One of the UK’s Largest Commercial Printers, Invests in EFI’s Midmarket Print Suite MIS/ERP Electronics For Imaging, Inc. announced that Micropress Printers, Ltd. purchased an EFI™ Midmarket Print Suite. The Suffolk, UK-based commercial printer needed to upgrade its MIS capabilities to better handle its increasing volume of business and prepare for continued growth. Improved account management... - April 01, 2017 - Micropress

PrintingHouse Press Unveils 2017 Commercial Campaign “Would You Trust an Amateur?” The appellate services provider explores how everyday scenarios could yield disastrous results if you trust just anyone to do a job. - January 21, 2017 - PrintingHouse Press

Midland Information Resources Named Best Workplace in the Americas Midland (dba Elanders Americas) was named Best Workplace in the Americas for the 16th straight year by Printing Industries of America. - December 02, 2016 - Elanders Americas

Princeton Company Offers “Sensory” Business Cards on Paper, Wood, Metal and PVC Sensoprint Raises the Impact and Level of Creativity. - August 08, 2016 - Sensoprint

Stern’s Printing Chosen by the Bank of Lancaster to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co. has been designated the official print vendor for the Bank of Lancaster to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - December 09, 2015 - Sterns Printing

Color Ad, Inc. (CAI) Continues to Prepare New Facility As Color Ad, Inc. occupies it's new facility in Rancho Dominguez, CA., equipment is arriving and being configured, press are being setup and the company is revving up for growth as never before. The best equipment, current technology, unsurpassed customer service, great value and most of all viable... - October 16, 2015 - Color Ad, Inc.

Stern’s Printing Chosen by Union Bank & Trust to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co., a document management and information solutions company headquartered in suburban Richmond, Virginia, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Union Bank & Trust to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - October 14, 2015 - Sterns Printing

Emery L. Campbell Wins 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate Contest Award Emery L. Campbell, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate, winning $350 for his poem, “Meager Legacy.” This is the second National SPL award for Campbell, who won the same award in 1999. National Honor Scroll Award to Sylvia R. Sampson-Haney, 61, Stockbridge, Georgia who won $100 for her poem “Unbroken.” National National Native American Honor Scroll Award to Betty Prisendorf, 80, Merritt Island, Florida, who won $100 for her poem "The Third Planet from the Sun" - September 26, 2015 - Great Spirit Publishing

Elanders Americas Wins Gold Award in the Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition Printing Impressions magazine, producer of the annual Gold Ink Awards, announced that Elanders Americas has won a Gold Award for the entry, WatchTime Hublot Special in the Specialty Magazines, Sheetfed category. - September 11, 2015 - Elanders Americas

Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification for Fifth Consecutive Year Elanders Americas, a renowned print service provider located in Davenport, IA, has achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®, a not-for-profit industry group dedicated to guiding print production best practices, specifications, and standards, worldwide. Elanders Americas joins... - September 11, 2015 - Elanders Americas

Midland Information Resources Awarded TRUSTe Privacy Seal Midland Information Resources, (DBA Elanders Americas) today announced that it has achieved the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification for their Cloud Platforms. - August 30, 2015 - Elanders Americas

DESIGNSNPRINT Launches New Design Application DESIGNSNPRINT announces it has launched a novel web-based design application online. The program allows users to create personalized business cards and postcards or choose from thousands of templates available by simply ordering online. - June 19, 2015 - Small Business Promotions, Inc

2015 Shorty Award Nominee for Best Vine Video in Salt Lake City Utah Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider in Utah is excited to announce that their photo & video editing team member Tom Shea has been nominated for a 2015 Shorty Award for Best Vine Video. - March 27, 2015 - Larsen Digital

Informative New Video Series, On the Record, to be Launched by Printinghouse Press PrintingHouse Press begins the New Year with the launch of an instructive video series that will answer all of your New York appellate practice questions. - February 21, 2015 - PrintingHouse Press

PrintingHouse Press and Echo Appellate Press Have Joined Forces to Meet Growing Demands of Appellate Services PrintingHouse Press is pleased to announce that they will be working together with Echo Appellate Press to form an even greater force within the appellate services industry. - February 19, 2015 - PrintingHouse Press

ElandersUSA Awarded the “Benny” in International Print Competition ElandersUSA, a division of Elanders Americas, was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2014 Premier Print Awards, for their Octagon Insert for COX Enterprises during - October 04, 2014 - Elanders Americas

“FlyPaper Shop” Offers the Most Comprehensive Range of Marketing Materials for Businesses Worldwide FlypaperShop can design, market and print your customized marketing materials for your business...business cards, ads, brochures, websites, postcards, banners, flyers, ebook document and conversion services and more. - September 13, 2014 - Flypaper Shop

PrintingHouse Press Launches Company Branding Video PrintingHouse Press recently filmed its first branding video, which is now available at www.phpny.com. - June 04, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press

Matthews Unveils Unique Rubber Marking Ink Jet System for the Tire Industry Matthews Marking Systems, a leading manufacturer of marking and coding products, has developed a unique ink jet printing system designed specifically for rubber marking and the tire industry. The new ink jet system features an ink jet controller, one or two 8000+ Series drop on demand print heads, and... - June 03, 2014 - Matthews Marking Systems

PrintingHouse Press Releases New Mobile App PrintingHouse Press recently unveiled its new mobile app, which is available on all smart phones and tablets. - May 31, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press

PrintingHouse Press Releases Client Portal Featuring New Design and Improvements PrintingHouse Press announced the release of a redesigned version of their industry leading client portal. - May 19, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press

PrintingHouse Press Launches New Responsive Design Website PrintingHouse Press is launching a brand new website with a responsive design and many new features. - May 14, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press

Printware Promotes Environmental Sustainability with Earth Friendly iJetColor Inkjet Press at Graphics of the Americas Earth friendly inkjet press, environmental sustainability; Powered by Memjet technology; Solutions for Envelope, Direct Mail, Label and Package printing - February 28, 2014 - Printware LLC

PrintKEG Launches Custom Shirt Printing for Artists PrintKEG's most reputable achievement is providing a method for entrepreneurial artists and graphic designers to profitably sell their work. - November 14, 2013 - PrintKEG

Using Old Photos to Treat Alzheimer's Disease Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider in Utah is helping Alzheimer's Awareness by raising awareness of Reminiscence Therapy. - September 19, 2013 - Larsen Digital

Larsen Digital Now Processes 8mm & Super8 Movie Film with Sound Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider now offers 8mm & Super8 Movie Film transfers with sound. - September 19, 2013 - Larsen Digital

CanDo Printing Provides Free Aqueous Coating on Its Magazine and Booklet Printing Services CanDo Printing now offers free aqueous coating on its magazine and booklet printing services. The printing company talks about the coating solution, their motivation in launching the offer, and the practical benefits to clients. - August 01, 2013 - CanDo Printing

Larsen Digital Helps Preserve the Memory of Ogden Utah Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider in Utah has teamed up with Facebook project "Remembering Ogden/Riverdale and Beyond" to preserve the memory of historic Ogden. - July 19, 2013 - Larsen Digital

Power Real Estate Marketing Introduces Its Academy Real Estate Marketing and the expectation of the home buyers and sellers have changed a lot in the past decade or so. These rapid changes can be blamed on the Internet and the effects of the housing recession we have experienced in the past five years. However, realtors should not be afraid of these... - February 23, 2013 - Power Real Estate Marketing

Larsen Digital Services Converts Vinyl Records to Digital Audio Files Larsen Digital Services, a digital conversion service provider, now offers vinyl record transfers to digital, saving the vinyl record as a playable CD or an MP3 digital file. This new service now offers customers the opportunity to preserve their old audio & music recordings and share it with family & friends. - January 30, 2013 - Larsen Digital

Larsen Digital, a Digital Conversion Service Provider, Offers Digital Image Uploads Directly to Google Drive Customer Accounts Larsen Digital scanning service now offers customers the option to upload their images to the cloud. Cloud uploads offer Larsen Digital customers to gain instant access to their digital images and eliminate the need for discs. - December 23, 2012 - Larsen Digital

Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best Workplace in the Americas for the 12th Consecutive Year Midland Information Resources, a global provider of media management solutions, has been awarded the Best Workplace in the Americas designation, Best of the Best 2012, for their exemplary human resources practices. - November 30, 2012 - Elanders Americas

Larsen Digital Offers Reel to Reel Audio Transfer to Digital Larsen Digital offers Reel to Reel Audio Transfers to CD or Mp3 file allowing long lost memories to be preserved. - November 10, 2012 - Larsen Digital

Larsen Digital Services is the Title Sponsor for the Weber State Cat Bash Fundraiser November 2nd, 2012 Larsen Digital Services is the Title Sponsor for the Weber State Cat Bash Fundraiser November 2nd, 2012. The Weber State Cat Bash is an annual event to support the Weber State University Athletic Scholarship Fund. This fund is responsible for providing scholarship support to over 300 student-athletes annually. - November 01, 2012 - Larsen Digital

Midland Information Resources Ranks Among the Fastest Growing Companies on the 2012 Inc. 500|5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 30% Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual Exclusive List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc.500|5000 - August 30, 2012 - Elanders Americas

Apple Visual Graphics Teams with Local Company to Produce Street Art for Rockport Shoes Apple Visual Graphics printed and installed adhesive vinyl graphics which were turned into a sidewalk exhibition in New York City for Rockport Shoes. - August 14, 2012 - Apple Visual Graphics

Midland Information Resources Celebrates 30th Anniversary Midland Information Resources, a global provider of media management solutions, celebrates its 30th year of business. Founded on July 12, 1982 by current CEO Gene Blanc, Midland has grown to be an industry leader in the development of simplified media management solutions. “Thirty years of success... - July 18, 2012 - Elanders Americas