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Zhengzhou Chaokuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.’s FLSUN Ultra-Speed 3D Printers Break Efficiency Limits, Doubling Industrial Manufacturers’ Production Capacity
From "Slow Work Yields Fine Products" to "High Speed with High Quality": How Ultra-Fast 3D Printing Solutions Are Reshaping Production Processes. - June 11, 2025 - FLSUN
A New Era in Custom Printing: Half Price Print Brings Innovation, Quality, and Flexibility to the UAE Market
Whether it’s about delivering branded signages, customising banners and brochures, textile printing, designing flags, or creating custom stamps and seals - they serve in all fields. - February 11, 2025 - Half Price Print
Elanders Americas Earns Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program
Elanders Americas Earns Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program for providing products and service of outstanding quality and commitment to continuous improvement. - April 26, 2024 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Increases Productivity, Versatility, and Global Consistency with Sheetfed Inkjet Technology
Elanders Americas installs a Canon varioPRINT iX-Series sheetfed inkjet printer in it's Acworth, GA facility. - November 07, 2021 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"
Elanders Americas earns "Partner-level" status, Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. - March 21, 2020 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Named Best Workplace and Safety Shield Awardee by PIA
For the 19th consecutive year, Elanders Americas has been awarded the Best Workplace award by PIA. They have also received the Safety Shield designation since the inception of that program. - February 08, 2020 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Honored as an American Honda Top Supplier for 2019
Elanders Americas was recognized as a Top Supplier and presented with the prestigious Premier Partner Award by American Honda Motor Company. - October 11, 2019 - Elanders Americas
MyQ 7.5 – It’s All about Productivity and Connectivity
MyQ, the developer of print management solutions, has rolled out 7.5, a major update to its flagship MyQ Solution for Multi-Functional Devices. The newly updated MyQ 7.5 provides people - whether at large enterprises or students at schools - with an easier, faster approach to managing their... - July 13, 2019 - MyQ
Welcome to MyQ 7.4 – Smoother Interaction at Every Touchpoint
MyQ, the award-winning developer of the MyQ print management and document processing software, is pleased to announce the rollout of MyQ 7.4 – a major update to its flagship print management solution. The new update makes user interaction smoother at every touchpoint along the document... - April 16, 2019 - MyQ
Elanders Americas Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2019 Competition
Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) receives dual recognition as a Best of the Best and a Safety Shield company from PIA. - February 26, 2019 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Named Among Top Suppliers for 2018 by American Honda
Premier Partner Program Recognizes Excellence in Quality, Value and Customer Service - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Awarded the "Benny" in International Print Competition
Elanders Americas was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2018 Premier Print Awards, for the Business and Annual Reports category (4 or more colors). - November 08, 2018 - Elanders Americas
PHP and Press of Fremont Payne Have Joined Forces to Meet Growing Demands of Electronic Filing in Appellate Courts
PHP, the industry leading appellate services provider, and Press of Fremont Payne have joined forces to meet the growing demands of electronic filing in appellate courts. As PHP’s fourth such acquisition, Fremont Payne will further strengthen PHP’s presence as the number one appellate services provider in the industry. - June 20, 2018 - PrintingHouse Press
Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best, and Safety Shield Awardee in Best Workplace in the Americas 2018 Competition
Midland Information Resources (a division of Elanders AB) has once again received the Best of the Best award as well as the newly created Safety Shield award from Printing Industries of Americas. - February 01, 2018 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Elanders Americas has been recognized for outstanding performance by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management. - December 16, 2017 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification
Elanders Americas has, for the seventh consecutive year, achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®. - October 08, 2017 - Elanders Americas
Online Print Startup Snagaprint Takes on Industry Giants
Snagaprint is looking to disrupt a $9 billion U.S. printing industry by making custom printing for promotional and professional purposes more user-friendly, personal and affordable. - August 26, 2017 - Snagaprint
Elanders Americas Wins Print Excellence Awards
The Printing & Imaging Association of Georgia (PIAG) announced that ElandersUSA, Elanders Americas’ Acworth, Georgia facility, is an award winner in its 2017 Print Excellence Competition. The competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation drawing several hundred... - June 28, 2017 - Elanders Americas
Micropress, One of the UK’s Largest Commercial Printers, Invests in EFI’s Midmarket Print Suite MIS/ERP
Electronics For Imaging, Inc. announced that Micropress Printers, Ltd. purchased an EFI™ Midmarket Print Suite. The Suffolk, UK-based commercial printer needed to upgrade its MIS capabilities to better handle its increasing volume of business and prepare for continued growth. Improved account... - April 01, 2017 - Micropress
PrintingHouse Press Unveils 2017 Commercial Campaign “Would You Trust an Amateur?”
The appellate services provider explores how everyday scenarios could yield disastrous results if you trust just anyone to do a job. - January 21, 2017 - PrintingHouse Press
Midland Information Resources Named Best Workplace in the Americas
Midland (dba Elanders Americas) was named Best Workplace in the Americas for the 16th straight year by Printing Industries of America. - December 02, 2016 - Elanders Americas
Princeton Company Offers “Sensory” Business Cards on Paper, Wood, Metal and PVC
Sensoprint Raises the Impact and Level of Creativity. - August 08, 2016 - Sensoprint
Stern’s Printing Chosen by the Bank of Lancaster to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral
Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co. has been designated the official print vendor for the Bank of Lancaster to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment services. - December 09, 2015 - Sterns Printing
Color Ad, Inc. (CAI) Continues to Prepare New Facility
As Color Ad, Inc. occupies it's new facility in Rancho Dominguez, CA., equipment is arriving and being configured, press are being setup and the company is revving up for growth as never before. The best equipment, current technology, unsurpassed customer service, great value and most of all... - October 16, 2015 - Color Ad, Inc.
Stern’s Printing Chosen by Union Bank & Trust to Manage Print and Marketing Collateral
Stern’s Printing and Engraving Co., a document management and information solutions company headquartered in suburban Richmond, Virginia, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Union Bank & Trust to provide printing and promotional items as well as fulfillment... - October 14, 2015 - Sterns Printing
Emery L. Campbell Wins 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate Contest Award
Emery L. Campbell, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate, winning $350 for his poem, “Meager Legacy.” This is the second National SPL award for Campbell, who won the same award in 1999. National Honor Scroll Award to Sylvia R. Sampson-Haney, 61, Stockbridge, Georgia who won $100 for her poem “Unbroken.” National National Native American Honor Scroll Award to Betty Prisendorf, 80, Merritt Island, Florida, who won $100 for her poem "The Third Planet from the Sun" - September 26, 2015 - Great Spirit Publishing
Elanders Americas Achieves Idealliance G7® Master Qualification for Fifth Consecutive Year
Elanders Americas, a renowned print service provider located in Davenport, IA, has achieved G7® Master Qualification, awarded by Idealliance®, a not-for-profit industry group dedicated to guiding print production best practices, specifications, and standards, worldwide. Elanders Americas... - September 11, 2015 - Elanders Americas
Elanders Americas Wins Gold Award in the Annual Gold Ink Awards Competition
Printing Impressions magazine, producer of the annual Gold Ink Awards, announced that Elanders Americas has won a Gold Award for the entry, WatchTime Hublot Special in the Specialty Magazines, Sheetfed category. - September 11, 2015 - Elanders Americas
Midland Information Resources Awarded TRUSTe Privacy Seal
Midland Information Resources, (DBA Elanders Americas) today announced that it has achieved the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification for their Cloud Platforms. - August 30, 2015 - Elanders Americas
DESIGNSNPRINT Launches New Design Application
DESIGNSNPRINT announces it has launched a novel web-based design application online. The program allows users to create personalized business cards and postcards or choose from thousands of templates available by simply ordering online. - June 19, 2015 - Small Business Promotions, Inc
2015 Shorty Award Nominee for Best Vine Video in Salt Lake City Utah
Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider in Utah is excited to announce that their photo & video editing team member Tom Shea has been nominated for a 2015 Shorty Award for Best Vine Video. - March 27, 2015 - Larsen Digital
Informative New Video Series, On the Record, to be Launched by Printinghouse Press
PrintingHouse Press begins the New Year with the launch of an instructive video series that will answer all of your New York appellate practice questions. - February 21, 2015 - PrintingHouse Press
PrintingHouse Press and Echo Appellate Press Have Joined Forces to Meet Growing Demands of Appellate Services
PrintingHouse Press is pleased to announce that they will be working together with Echo Appellate Press to form an even greater force within the appellate services industry. - February 19, 2015 - PrintingHouse Press
ElandersUSA Awarded the “Benny” in International Print Competition
ElandersUSA, a division of Elanders Americas, was awarded a Benny, the highest honor in the 2014 Premier Print Awards, for their Octagon Insert for COX Enterprises during - October 04, 2014 - Elanders Americas
“FlyPaper Shop” Offers the Most Comprehensive Range of Marketing Materials for Businesses Worldwide
FlypaperShop can design, market and print your customized marketing materials for your business...business cards, ads, brochures, websites, postcards, banners, flyers, ebook document and conversion services and more. - September 13, 2014 - Flypaper Shop
PrintingHouse Press Launches Company Branding Video
PrintingHouse Press recently filmed its first branding video, which is now available at www.phpny.com. - June 04, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press
Matthews Unveils Unique Rubber Marking Ink Jet System for the Tire Industry
Matthews Marking Systems, a leading manufacturer of marking and coding products, has developed a unique ink jet printing system designed specifically for rubber marking and the tire industry. The new ink jet system features an ink jet controller, one or two 8000+ Series drop on demand print heads,... - June 03, 2014 - Matthews Marking Systems
PrintingHouse Press Releases New Mobile App
PrintingHouse Press recently unveiled its new mobile app, which is available on all smart phones and tablets. - May 31, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press
PrintingHouse Press Releases Client Portal Featuring New Design and Improvements
PrintingHouse Press announced the release of a redesigned version of their industry leading client portal. - May 19, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press
PrintingHouse Press Launches New Responsive Design Website
PrintingHouse Press is launching a brand new website with a responsive design and many new features. - May 14, 2014 - PrintingHouse Press
Printware Promotes Environmental Sustainability with Earth Friendly iJetColor Inkjet Press at Graphics of the Americas
Earth friendly inkjet press, environmental sustainability; Powered by Memjet technology; Solutions for Envelope, Direct Mail, Label and Package printing - February 28, 2014 - Printware LLC
PrintKEG Launches Custom Shirt Printing for Artists
PrintKEG's most reputable achievement is providing a method for entrepreneurial artists and graphic designers to profitably sell their work. - November 14, 2013 - PrintKEG
Larsen Digital Now Processes 8mm & Super8 Movie Film with Sound
Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider now offers 8mm & Super8 Movie Film transfers with sound. - September 19, 2013 - Larsen Digital
Using Old Photos to Treat Alzheimer's Disease
Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider in Utah is helping Alzheimer's Awareness by raising awareness of Reminiscence Therapy. - September 19, 2013 - Larsen Digital
CanDo Printing Provides Free Aqueous Coating on Its Magazine and Booklet Printing Services
CanDo Printing now offers free aqueous coating on its magazine and booklet printing services. The printing company talks about the coating solution, their motivation in launching the offer, and the practical benefits to clients. - August 01, 2013 - CanDo Printing
Larsen Digital Helps Preserve the Memory of Ogden Utah
Larsen Digital, a digital conversion service provider in Utah has teamed up with Facebook project "Remembering Ogden/Riverdale and Beyond" to preserve the memory of historic Ogden. - July 19, 2013 - Larsen Digital
Power Real Estate Marketing Introduces Its Academy
Real Estate Marketing and the expectation of the home buyers and sellers have changed a lot in the past decade or so. These rapid changes can be blamed on the Internet and the effects of the housing recession we have experienced in the past five years. However, realtors should not be afraid of... - February 23, 2013 - Power Real Estate Marketing
Larsen Digital Services Converts Vinyl Records to Digital Audio Files
Larsen Digital Services, a digital conversion service provider, now offers vinyl record transfers to digital, saving the vinyl record as a playable CD or an MP3 digital file. This new service now offers customers the opportunity to preserve their old audio & music recordings and share it with family & friends. - January 30, 2013 - Larsen Digital
Larsen Digital, a Digital Conversion Service Provider, Offers Digital Image Uploads Directly to Google Drive Customer Accounts
Larsen Digital scanning service now offers customers the option to upload their images to the cloud. Cloud uploads offer Larsen Digital customers to gain instant access to their digital images and eliminate the need for discs. - December 23, 2012 - Larsen Digital
Midland Information Resources Named Best of the Best Workplace in the Americas for the 12th Consecutive Year
Midland Information Resources, a global provider of media management solutions, has been awarded the Best Workplace in the Americas designation, Best of the Best 2012, for their exemplary human resources practices. - November 30, 2012 - Elanders Americas