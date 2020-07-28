A team of inventors created an automated solution to grocery cart sanitation. Their focus is to eliminate the grocery cart wipes that end up in landfills each year. They took what they feel are some of the best technologies in other industries and incorporated them into the "Arch," an automated solution that uses less than 1.7 GPH of costly chemicals. The Arch is made of recycled materials, with American made products, and water-based sanitizer diluted on site. - July 28, 2020 - Arch Cart Sanitizer