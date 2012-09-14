PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019.
The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Athletes Need Protection from a Variety of Germs, Including H1N1 Virus
With the athletic season is in full swing at the high school and college levels, student athletes face exposure to a variety of germs, and viruses, not the least of which is the H1N1 virus.
It is important for athletes to be aware... - October 09, 2009 - Matguard USA
Matguard is conducting a sweepstakes to send the winning team to the 2010 NHSCA Team Nationals in Ocean City, MD - August 12, 2009 - Matguard USA
Weiman Products offers solutions for cleaning up holiday party messes. - December 13, 2008 - Weiman Products
SpaGuard.com and SpaGuard.ca are valuable resources for spa care and maintenance tips. - September 26, 2008 - SpaGuard
The US EPA Design for the Environment (DfE) Program has certified all three products in the new Perfect Planet line of household cleaners. The DfE program recognizes and encourages the environmentally-preferable chemistry of all Perfect Planet cleaners including: Natural All-Purpose Cleaner, Floor Cleaner... - July 19, 2008 - Weiman Products
Weiman Products (www.weiman.com) offers some timely tips to help parents get a jump on the new school year. - July 13, 2008 - Weiman Products
Car care firm Peek Scandinavia is now reselling MDW and will be demonstrating it at a long list of major car shows throughout Denmark and Sweden. - June 25, 2008 - SJK Products Ltd
Weiman® Products, a leading maker of home care products, recorded sales of $48.5 million for fiscal year 2007. The company’s total annual revenue represented a four-year growth rate of 173 percent, earning Weiman Products a spot on Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2008 Fast Fifty list. - June 14, 2008 - Weiman Products
Weiman Products offers timely tips to help clean and protect some of dad’s favorite things. - June 08, 2008 - Weiman Products
Microsite and Online Water Analysis Tool Makes Pool Care Simple. - June 05, 2008 - Aqua Chem
Weiman products will feature teal product lids and ovarian cancer awareness ribbons as part of a national education and awareness campaign. - June 05, 2008 - Weiman Products
Consumers can enter Weiman's “Maid for a Year” contest through July 31 at www.weiman.com/contest. - June 04, 2008 - Weiman Products
Effectively clean, protect and prolong the life of stainless steel, leather, granite and wood surfaces in and around the home this spring with tips from Weiman Products. - May 15, 2008 - Weiman Products
Award-winning waterless car cleaning kit now available from Amazon. - March 13, 2008 - SJK Products Ltd
Mia Rose Palencar, founder of Mia Rose® Products, Inc. is touring the country and spreading the word that business owners can reach financial success, while being environmentally sensitive. She is an expert in that arena, having become a self-made millionaire by producing all-natural, organic products.
Founded... - February 03, 2008 - Mia Rose Products
SJK Products announces its waterless detailing car cleaning kit just in time for Christmas with a Buy-3-Get-a-4th-Kit-Free Christmas special offer. - December 24, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Miracle Drywash is the solution to BAA's Strict Water Quality Environmental Regulations - October 09, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Miracle Drywash Sponsors Spitfire Flying Display at Premier Sussex Summer Event - August 30, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Miracle Drywash Now Delivered to Your Door by the Milkman - August 10, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Aquafree Drywash Pty Ltd now trading as Miracle Drywash Australia - July 06, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Award-winning manufacturer of waterless spray and shine carwash system sponsors Y4HR raceteam - June 08, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Miracle Drywash is awarded the Waterwise Marque - May 05, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
EFT announced today a technological breakthrough in Clandestine Meth Lab cleanup. EFT just finished a year long study involving meth lab cleanup sites across the nation using Crystal Clean. In every case, Crystal Clean neutralized methamphetamine from every surface. Industrial Hygienist’s post... - March 16, 2007 - Envirofoam Technologies
Easy Clean OC Works on Stone, Glass, Stainless Steel, Ceramic and other Surfaces, locking out bacteria, mold, germs, viruses and other toxins and making homes look better than new. - February 02, 2007 - Easy Clean OC
Patented technology removes soap scum, hard water stains and mineral build-up without the use of chemicals that cause unpleasant or toxic fumes. - January 18, 2007 - Magic American
New Beta Plus is non flammable with a nice scent, easy on and off with no smear problem. - November 05, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon Corporation is pleased to announce the Tekon store to purchase their superior chemical line of products is open to Tekon customers and applicators. - July 28, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Fred Adickes, was part in a leading toy development firm and helped take part in the creation of products for major companies such as Fisher Price and Ideal. Fred also spent many years as a consultant to Mattel Toys. Fred is on record as helping create the Hot Wheels line of toys.
Eric Adickes, the... - July 15, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Formulated with environment-friendly components, Anotec 0307 has been keeping the whole Travel Exhibit area completely fresh and odour-free. It was dubbed the ‘Official Air Freshener of the ATF 2006’. - June 11, 2006 - Anotec Odour Control
Candace Muzny is the first woman to qualify for NASCAR's "Chase for a Championship." She and her sponsor, Tekon Universal Sciences, will go all the way to the winner's circle together. - May 03, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon Universal Sciences has developed an application process specifically for the transportaion industry. This process restores the lustre to paint, metal, glass and other surfaces, and leaves surfaces looking better than new. Tekon's chemical free process is based on nanotechnology, and the protective treatment seals surfaces and protects them from viruses, mold, bacteria, germs, and other toxins. The hygienic aspect of Tekon's products makes them the perfect choice for public transportation. - April 26, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon has just introduced a chemical free green protective treatment and cleaning system for kitchens, baths, stone, glass, and countertops. Tekon's products seal the surface to protect it from viruses, germs, bacteria, mold, and other harmful toxins. Surfaces are maintained with Empowered Daily and Empowered Plus Weekly sprays applied with microfiber cloths. - April 13, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Unique waterless carwash solution set to save millions of gallons of water annually. - March 30, 2006 - SJK Products Ltd
A new approach to washing and polishing the car that needs no water and is set to revolutionise the car washing market and save the nation millions of gallons of water annually. - February 02, 2006 - SJK Products Ltd