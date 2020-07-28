Recent Headlines
Inventor Creates a Sustainable Long-Term Solution for Grocery Cart Sanitation with the Arch Cart Sanitizer
A team of inventors created an automated solution to grocery cart sanitation. Their focus is to eliminate the grocery cart wipes that end up in landfills each year. They took what they feel are some of the best technologies in other industries and incorporated them into the "Arch," an automated solution that uses less than 1.7 GPH of costly chemicals. The Arch is made of recycled materials, with American made products, and water-based sanitizer diluted on site. - July 28, 2020 - Arch Cart Sanitizer
Enozo Technologies, Inc. Expands Product Line with the New, Larger-Scale EnozoWASH
Enozo Partners with Agrify to Revolutionize the Agricultural Industry to Stop the Growth of Unwanted Pathogens and Fungi on Surfaces and Organic Plants - July 09, 2020 - Enozo Technologies, Inc.
Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019
Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology
Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
PiPPER STANDARD, Product for Life Enhancement
PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Peter Wainman Named Eco Entrepreneur at Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015
Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.
Matguard USA Products Aid in the Defense Against Colds and Viruses
Athletes Need Protection from a Variety of Germs, Including H1N1 Virus With the athletic season is in full swing at the high school and college levels, student athletes face exposure to a variety of germs, and viruses, not the least of which is the H1N1 virus. It is important for athletes to be... - October 09, 2009 - Matguard USA
Matguard to Send a High School Wrestling Team to the NHSCS Team Nationals
Matguard is conducting a sweepstakes to send the winning team to the 2010 NHSCA Team Nationals in Ocean City, MD - August 12, 2009 - Matguard USA
5 Holiday Party Mishaps & Solutions
Weiman Products offers solutions for cleaning up holiday party messes. - December 13, 2008 - Weiman Products
Spa Care Made Easier with Launch of New SpaGuard® Web Sites
SpaGuard.com and SpaGuard.ca are valuable resources for spa care and maintenance tips. - September 26, 2008 - SpaGuard
Perfect Planet Cleaners Certified by EPA DfE Program
The US EPA Design for the Environment (DfE) Program has certified all three products in the new Perfect Planet line of household cleaners. The DfE program recognizes and encourages the environmentally-preferable chemistry of all Perfect Planet cleaners including: Natural All-Purpose Cleaner, Floor... - July 19, 2008 - Weiman Products
Back 2 School for Kids/Back 2 the Grind for Parents
Weiman Products (www.weiman.com) offers some timely tips to help parents get a jump on the new school year. - July 13, 2008 - Weiman Products
Miracle Drywash Now Available in Scandinavia and Beyond
Car care firm Peek Scandinavia is now reselling MDW and will be demonstrating it at a long list of major car shows throughout Denmark and Sweden. - June 25, 2008 - SJK Products Ltd
Weiman Products Achieves 173 Percent Growth in Four Years
Weiman® Products, a leading maker of home care products, recorded sales of $48.5 million for fiscal year 2007. The company’s total annual revenue represented a four-year growth rate of 173 percent, earning Weiman Products a spot on Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2008 Fast Fifty... - June 14, 2008 - Weiman Products
Give Dad a Helping Hand
Weiman Products offers timely tips to help clean and protect some of dad’s favorite things. - June 08, 2008 - Weiman Products
Plus Equals More with Aqua Chem®
Microsite and Online Water Analysis Tool Makes Pool Care Simple. - June 05, 2008 - Aqua Chem
Weiman Products To Aid Fight Against Ovarian Cancer
Weiman products will feature teal product lids and ovarian cancer awareness ribbons as part of a national education and awareness campaign. - June 05, 2008 - Weiman Products
Weiman’s 2008 "Maid for a Year" Contest is Revealing Strong Consumer Desires for a Clean Home
Consumers can enter Weiman's “Maid for a Year” contest through July 31 at www.weiman.com/contest. - June 04, 2008 - Weiman Products
Spring Cleaning Tips from Weiman Products
Effectively clean, protect and prolong the life of stainless steel, leather, granite and wood surfaces in and around the home this spring with tips from Weiman Products. - May 15, 2008 - Weiman Products
Miracle Drywash is Taken on by Yet Another Major Retail Outlet
Award-winning waterless car cleaning kit now available from Amazon. - March 13, 2008 - SJK Products Ltd
Natural Products Entrepreneur Shows How to Make a Green Million
Mia Rose Palencar, founder of Mia Rose® Products, Inc. is touring the country and spreading the word that business owners can reach financial success, while being environmentally sensitive. She is an expert in that arena, having become a self-made millionaire by producing all-natural, organic... - February 03, 2008 - Mia Rose Products
Miracle Drywash Waterless Valeting Kit for the Professional Car Enthusiast Now Available Online
SJK Products announces its waterless detailing car cleaning kit just in time for Christmas with a Buy-3-Get-a-4th-Kit-Free Christmas special offer. - December 24, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Fernley Chooses Waterless Carwash System for the Cleaning of All Airside Vehicles at Gatwick Airport
Miracle Drywash is the solution to BAA's Strict Water Quality Environmental Regulations - October 09, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Waterless Car Cleaning Product Provides the Nostalgia at Borde Hill’s Summer Magic Night at the Proms
Miracle Drywash Sponsors Spitfire Flying Display at Premier Sussex Summer Event - August 30, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Waterless Carwash Kit Now Available from Dairy Crest Home Delivery
Miracle Drywash Now Delivered to Your Door by the Milkman - August 10, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
UK-Based Miracle Drywash Appoints Exclusive Australian Distributor
Aquafree Drywash Pty Ltd now trading as Miracle Drywash Australia - July 06, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Carwash Company – Miracle Drywash - Sponsors the Youth For Human Rights UK Car Racing Team
Award-winning manufacturer of waterless spray and shine carwash system sponsors Y4HR raceteam - June 08, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Waterless Car Wash System Recognised for Reducing Water Wastage in the UK
Miracle Drywash is awarded the Waterwise Marque - May 05, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd
Clandestine Meth Lab Clean Up Now Possible with Crystal Clean Methamphetamine Decontaminant Saving Property and Money
EFT announced today a technological breakthrough in Clandestine Meth Lab cleanup. EFT just finished a year long study involving meth lab cleanup sites across the nation using Crystal Clean. In every case, Crystal Clean neutralized methamphetamine from every surface. Industrial Hygienist’s... - March 16, 2007 - Envirofoam Technologies
Easy Clean OC is a Chemical Free Treatment that Reduces Bacteria, Mold, and Other Toxins and Creates a More Hygienic Home
Easy Clean OC Works on Stone, Glass, Stainless Steel, Ceramic and other Surfaces, locking out bacteria, mold, germs, viruses and other toxins and making homes look better than new. - February 02, 2007 - Easy Clean OC
New Spray Gel Effectively Cleans Tile, Grout and Other Hard Surfaces without Harsh Fumes
Patented technology removes soap scum, hard water stains and mineral build-up without the use of chemicals that cause unpleasant or toxic fumes. - January 18, 2007 - Magic American
Tekon Corporation Replaces Both Alpha and Beta with Beta Plus
New Beta Plus is non flammable with a nice scent, easy on and off with no smear problem. - November 05, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon Corporation Announces the Tekon Store is Open
Tekon Corporation is pleased to announce the Tekon store to purchase their superior chemical line of products is open to Tekon customers and applicators. - July 28, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Sealing Technologies Management, Inc. is Pleased to Announce it Has Acquired the Tekon Corporation
Fred Adickes, was part in a leading toy development firm and helped take part in the creation of products for major companies such as Fisher Price and Ideal. Fred also spent many years as a consultant to Mattel Toys. Fred is on record as helping create the Hot Wheels line of toys. Eric Adickes,... - July 15, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Anotec Odour Has Been Behind the Refreshing Scent of All Official Venues of the Asean Tourism Forum 2006 Recently Held in Davao City
Formulated with environment-friendly components, Anotec 0307 has been keeping the whole Travel Exhibit area completely fresh and odour-free. It was dubbed the ‘Official Air Freshener of the ATF 2006’. - June 11, 2006 - Anotec Odour Control
Candace Muzny Attends the AGA Glass Expo to Say Tekon Products Clean and Protect Her Home and Race Car
Candace Muzny is the first woman to qualify for NASCAR's "Chase for a Championship." She and her sponsor, Tekon Universal Sciences, will go all the way to the winner's circle together. - May 03, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Tekon Universal Sciences Inc. Saves Public Transit Systems Money: Tekonn Keeps Fleets Looking Their Finest with Green Protective Treatment
Tekon Universal Sciences has developed an application process specifically for the transportaion industry. This process restores the lustre to paint, metal, glass and other surfaces, and leaves surfaces looking better than new. Tekon's chemical free process is based on nanotechnology, and the protective treatment seals surfaces and protects them from viruses, mold, bacteria, germs, and other toxins. The hygienic aspect of Tekon's products makes them the perfect choice for public transportation. - April 26, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Keep Kitchen and Bath Areas Cleaner, Longer - Looking Better than New
Tekon has just introduced a chemical free green protective treatment and cleaning system for kitchens, baths, stone, glass, and countertops. Tekon's products seal the surface to protect it from viruses, germs, bacteria, mold, and other harmful toxins. Surfaces are maintained with Empowered Daily and Empowered Plus Weekly sprays applied with microfiber cloths. - April 13, 2006 - Tekon Corporation
Miracle Drywash Receives Endorsement from South East Water
Unique waterless carwash solution set to save millions of gallons of water annually. - March 30, 2006 - SJK Products Ltd
Unique Waterless Carwash Solution Now Available in the UK
A new approach to washing and polishing the car that needs no water and is set to revolutionise the car washing market and save the nation millions of gallons of water annually. - February 02, 2006 - SJK Products Ltd