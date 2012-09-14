PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

PiPPER STANDARD, Product for Life Enhancement PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Peter Wainman Named Eco Entrepreneur at Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Matguard USA Products Aid in the Defense Against Colds and Viruses Athletes Need Protection from a Variety of Germs, Including H1N1 Virus With the athletic season is in full swing at the high school and college levels, student athletes face exposure to a variety of germs, and viruses, not the least of which is the H1N1 virus. It is important for athletes to be aware... - October 09, 2009 - Matguard USA

Matguard to Send a High School Wrestling Team to the NHSCS Team Nationals Matguard is conducting a sweepstakes to send the winning team to the 2010 NHSCA Team Nationals in Ocean City, MD - August 12, 2009 - Matguard USA

5 Holiday Party Mishaps & Solutions Weiman Products offers solutions for cleaning up holiday party messes. - December 13, 2008 - Weiman Products

Spa Care Made Easier with Launch of New SpaGuard® Web Sites SpaGuard.com and SpaGuard.ca are valuable resources for spa care and maintenance tips. - September 26, 2008 - SpaGuard

Perfect Planet Cleaners Certified by EPA DfE Program The US EPA Design for the Environment (DfE) Program has certified all three products in the new Perfect Planet line of household cleaners. The DfE program recognizes and encourages the environmentally-preferable chemistry of all Perfect Planet cleaners including: Natural All-Purpose Cleaner, Floor Cleaner... - July 19, 2008 - Weiman Products

Back 2 School for Kids/Back 2 the Grind for Parents Weiman Products (www.weiman.com) offers some timely tips to help parents get a jump on the new school year. - July 13, 2008 - Weiman Products

Miracle Drywash Now Available in Scandinavia and Beyond Car care firm Peek Scandinavia is now reselling MDW and will be demonstrating it at a long list of major car shows throughout Denmark and Sweden. - June 25, 2008 - SJK Products Ltd

Weiman Products Achieves 173 Percent Growth in Four Years Weiman® Products, a leading maker of home care products, recorded sales of $48.5 million for fiscal year 2007. The company’s total annual revenue represented a four-year growth rate of 173 percent, earning Weiman Products a spot on Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2008 Fast Fifty list. - June 14, 2008 - Weiman Products

Give Dad a Helping Hand Weiman Products offers timely tips to help clean and protect some of dad’s favorite things. - June 08, 2008 - Weiman Products

Plus Equals More with Aqua Chem® Microsite and Online Water Analysis Tool Makes Pool Care Simple. - June 05, 2008 - Aqua Chem

Weiman Products To Aid Fight Against Ovarian Cancer Weiman products will feature teal product lids and ovarian cancer awareness ribbons as part of a national education and awareness campaign. - June 05, 2008 - Weiman Products

Weiman’s 2008 "Maid for a Year" Contest is Revealing Strong Consumer Desires for a Clean Home Consumers can enter Weiman's “Maid for a Year” contest through July 31 at www.weiman.com/contest. - June 04, 2008 - Weiman Products

Spring Cleaning Tips from Weiman Products Effectively clean, protect and prolong the life of stainless steel, leather, granite and wood surfaces in and around the home this spring with tips from Weiman Products. - May 15, 2008 - Weiman Products

Miracle Drywash is Taken on by Yet Another Major Retail Outlet Award-winning waterless car cleaning kit now available from Amazon. - March 13, 2008 - SJK Products Ltd

Natural Products Entrepreneur Shows How to Make a Green Million Mia Rose Palencar, founder of Mia Rose® Products, Inc. is touring the country and spreading the word that business owners can reach financial success, while being environmentally sensitive. She is an expert in that arena, having become a self-made millionaire by producing all-natural, organic products. Founded... - February 03, 2008 - Mia Rose Products

Miracle Drywash Waterless Valeting Kit for the Professional Car Enthusiast Now Available Online SJK Products announces its waterless detailing car cleaning kit just in time for Christmas with a Buy-3-Get-a-4th-Kit-Free Christmas special offer. - December 24, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

Fernley Chooses Waterless Carwash System for the Cleaning of All Airside Vehicles at Gatwick Airport Miracle Drywash is the solution to BAA's Strict Water Quality Environmental Regulations - October 09, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

Waterless Car Cleaning Product Provides the Nostalgia at Borde Hill’s Summer Magic Night at the Proms Miracle Drywash Sponsors Spitfire Flying Display at Premier Sussex Summer Event - August 30, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

Waterless Carwash Kit Now Available from Dairy Crest Home Delivery Miracle Drywash Now Delivered to Your Door by the Milkman - August 10, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

UK-Based Miracle Drywash Appoints Exclusive Australian Distributor Aquafree Drywash Pty Ltd now trading as Miracle Drywash Australia - July 06, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

Carwash Company – Miracle Drywash - Sponsors the Youth For Human Rights UK Car Racing Team Award-winning manufacturer of waterless spray and shine carwash system sponsors Y4HR raceteam - June 08, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

Waterless Car Wash System Recognised for Reducing Water Wastage in the UK Miracle Drywash is awarded the Waterwise Marque - May 05, 2007 - SJK Products Ltd

Clandestine Meth Lab Clean Up Now Possible with Crystal Clean Methamphetamine Decontaminant Saving Property and Money EFT announced today a technological breakthrough in Clandestine Meth Lab cleanup. EFT just finished a year long study involving meth lab cleanup sites across the nation using Crystal Clean. In every case, Crystal Clean neutralized methamphetamine from every surface. Industrial Hygienist’s post... - March 16, 2007 - Envirofoam Technologies

Easy Clean OC is a Chemical Free Treatment that Reduces Bacteria, Mold, and Other Toxins and Creates a More Hygienic Home Easy Clean OC Works on Stone, Glass, Stainless Steel, Ceramic and other Surfaces, locking out bacteria, mold, germs, viruses and other toxins and making homes look better than new. - February 02, 2007 - Easy Clean OC

New Spray Gel Effectively Cleans Tile, Grout and Other Hard Surfaces without Harsh Fumes Patented technology removes soap scum, hard water stains and mineral build-up without the use of chemicals that cause unpleasant or toxic fumes. - January 18, 2007 - Magic American

Tekon Corporation Replaces Both Alpha and Beta with Beta Plus New Beta Plus is non flammable with a nice scent, easy on and off with no smear problem. - November 05, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Tekon Corporation Announces the Tekon Store is Open Tekon Corporation is pleased to announce the Tekon store to purchase their superior chemical line of products is open to Tekon customers and applicators. - July 28, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Sealing Technologies Management, Inc. is Pleased to Announce it Has Acquired the Tekon Corporation Fred Adickes, was part in a leading toy development firm and helped take part in the creation of products for major companies such as Fisher Price and Ideal. Fred also spent many years as a consultant to Mattel Toys. Fred is on record as helping create the Hot Wheels line of toys. Eric Adickes, the... - July 15, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Anotec Odour Has Been Behind the Refreshing Scent of All Official Venues of the Asean Tourism Forum 2006 Recently Held in Davao City Formulated with environment-friendly components, Anotec 0307 has been keeping the whole Travel Exhibit area completely fresh and odour-free. It was dubbed the ‘Official Air Freshener of the ATF 2006’. - June 11, 2006 - Anotec Odour Control

Candace Muzny Attends the AGA Glass Expo to Say Tekon Products Clean and Protect Her Home and Race Car Candace Muzny is the first woman to qualify for NASCAR's "Chase for a Championship." She and her sponsor, Tekon Universal Sciences, will go all the way to the winner's circle together. - May 03, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Tekon Universal Sciences Inc. Saves Public Transit Systems Money: Tekonn Keeps Fleets Looking Their Finest with Green Protective Treatment Tekon Universal Sciences has developed an application process specifically for the transportaion industry. This process restores the lustre to paint, metal, glass and other surfaces, and leaves surfaces looking better than new. Tekon's chemical free process is based on nanotechnology, and the protective treatment seals surfaces and protects them from viruses, mold, bacteria, germs, and other toxins. The hygienic aspect of Tekon's products makes them the perfect choice for public transportation. - April 26, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Keep Kitchen and Bath Areas Cleaner, Longer - Looking Better than New Tekon has just introduced a chemical free green protective treatment and cleaning system for kitchens, baths, stone, glass, and countertops. Tekon's products seal the surface to protect it from viruses, germs, bacteria, mold, and other harmful toxins. Surfaces are maintained with Empowered Daily and Empowered Plus Weekly sprays applied with microfiber cloths. - April 13, 2006 - Tekon Corporation

Miracle Drywash Receives Endorsement from South East Water Unique waterless carwash solution set to save millions of gallons of water annually. - March 30, 2006 - SJK Products Ltd