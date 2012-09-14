PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Third-Generation Family Member Becomes President of Laboratory Testing Inc. After 25 years as president of Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI), Michael J. McVaugh is retiring from the position and turning over the title to his son, Brandon McVaugh. Mike will remain CEO of the family-run business that was started by his father, Robert (Bob) W. McVaugh, Sr. Mike McVaugh began working... - December 05, 2019 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Receives Nadcap Accreditation for Z2 Low Stress Grinding & Polishing Laboratory Testing Inc. achieved Nadcap accreditation for Z2 Low Stress Grinding and Polishing used in the preparation of fatigue test specimens. LTI has an extensive Nadcap scope of accreditation in Materials Testing, which also includes a number of additional specimen preparation methods. - December 12, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

General Manager Hired to Oversee TACTIC Division of Laboratory Testing Inc. An experienced manufacturing executive has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. to oversee the ultrasonic testing equipment division called TAC Technical Instrument Corporation (TACTIC). - November 01, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Fracture Mechanics Lab Manager Joins Laboratory Testing Inc. A Fracture Mechanics Lab Manager, with extensive technical and management experience, has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. LTI welcomes Dr. Mehrdad Zoroufi, who holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE). - August 29, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Hollywood Actor Becomes Metal Artist with White Bison Ironworks Award Winning Hollywood hunk and actor has found a new passion. - August 09, 2018 - White Bison Ironworks

Key Account Manager Joins the Sales Team at Laboratory Testing Inc. Rich Emery has been hired by metal testing and metrology specialist, Laboratory Testing Inc., as a Key Account Manager. He comes to LTI with experience in sales, account management, metals and machining. - August 08, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Manufacturer, TAC Technical Instrument Laboratory Testing Inc. has purchased TACTIC of New Jersey, an immersion ultrasonic inspection equipment manufacturer. LTI has been a customer of the company for nearly 35 years and performs commercial ultrasonic testing services using TACTIC equipment. - July 22, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Duraflex, Inc. Purchases New Add-on Expansion Facility in Cary, IL Duraflex, Inc., leading high tech engineers and manufacturers of metal bellows components and full assemblies, are proud to announce the recent purchase of their latest expansion facility in Cary, Illinois USA. - July 20, 2018 - Duraflex, Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Receives Boeing Approvals for Ultrasonic Testing Boeing has approved LTI to provide Immersion Ultrasonic Testing Services to AMS 2631 and AMS-STD-2154. These approvals allow LTI to provide testing directly to the company and to Boeing suppliers. - May 03, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires Key Account Manager Kevin Danielsen joins Laboratory Testing Inc., an independent materials testing and metrology lab, as a Key Account Manager. - January 19, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Destructive Testing Manager Elected ASTM Committee Vice Chairman Laboratory Testing Inc. congratulates Lee Dilks, Manager of Chemistry and Metallography, on being elected Vice Chairman of ASTM Committee E01. Lee has been employed by LTI for 30 years and is a long-time ASTM member and committee volunteer. - January 06, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires a Senior Fracture Mechanics Manager LTI hired a Senior Fracture Mechanics Manager to oversee the Fracture Mechanics Lab and FTA fracture mechanics test systems and software. Dr. Matt Adler has over a decade of hands-on experience in experimental fatigue and fracture using FTA software-controlled systems. - December 06, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Announces Promotion to Business Development Manager Laboratory Testing Inc. congratulates Chris Mecleary on his promotion to Business Development Manager. He will be establishing and developing relationships with new and existing material testing, nondestructive testing and calibration customers. - November 30, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires an Inside Sales Manager Lab Testing welcomes new employee, John Stango, to the family-run company as Inside Sales Manager. He joins the metal testing and calibration lab with over ten years of supervisory experience in the medical industry. - August 17, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires Fracture Technology Associates LTI has acquired a fracture mechanics testing and software systems business in Bethlehem, PA called Fracture Technology Associates (FTA). FTA’s Fatigue Crack Growth Rate Testing and non-linear Fracture Toughness Testing will be integrated with the fracture mechanics services performed at LTI. Sales of the software systems will continue under LTI. - July 05, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. OMTEC Exhibit Will Feature Medical Device Testing Services Material Testing, Corrosion Testing and Passivation Testing services will be on exhibit by Laboratory Testing Inc. in Booth #334 during OMTEC. The medical industry Expo will be held on June 13-15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. - June 08, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires Director of Quality Assurance A new Director of Quality Assurance joins Laboratory Testing Inc. to oversee all aspects of the quality program for material testing, non-destructive testing and calibration services. - May 18, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Exhibit at the Rapid + TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Event Materials Testing, Non-destructive Testing, Dimensional Inspection and Specimen Machining services are vital to ensuring reliable product development and manufacturing in the 3D printing / additive manufacturing industry. These services will be featured by Laboratory Testing Inc. in booth #2343 at Rapid + TCT from May 9 - 11, 2017 in Pittsburgh, PA. - April 28, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Non Destructive Testing Article from Laboratory Testing Inc. Was Published by Quality Magazine A Non destructive Testing article about medical implants was written by two of Laboratory Testing Inc.’s NDT experts and was published in the April 2017 issue of Quality Magazine. The article is titled “Nondestructive Testing of Implanted Medical Device Materials” and explains NDT methods that can help ensure the integrity of materials used to manufacture medical devices and the devices themselves. - April 09, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Show Aerospace Materials Testing Services at AeroMat Aerospace materials testing lab, Laboratory Testing Inc., will be exhibiting at the AeroMat Expo from April 10 – 12, 2017 in Charleston, SC. LTI’s destructive testing, non-destructive testing and specimen machining services will be on display in booth #613. Aerospace industry materials, fabrication and manufacturing companies will be in attendance for the event. - April 02, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Exhibit at the Corrosion 2017 Expo in New Orleans Laboratory Testing Inc. will present corrosion testing and other materials testing services at the Corrosion 2017 Expo in booth #1025. NACE Corrosion will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA from March 26-30, 2017. - March 26, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Third-Generation Family Member Named Director of Operations at Laboratory Testing Inc. A new position at Laboratory Testing Inc. called Director of Operations will be filled by Brandon McVaugh, a third-generation member of the family business. He will oversee the Destructive Testing, Non-Destructive Testing and Metrology Departments. - March 01, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Engineer Promoted to Project Manager A degreed industrial engineer was promoted to Project Manager at Laboratory Testing Inc. In his new position, Dan Giordano will coordinate the implementation of a company-wide ERP System. - February 17, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Promotes Technical Professional to Metrology Manager As Metrology Manager, Rick Gaynor brings years of calibration and testing experience to his new position at Laboratory Testing Inc. He will be responsible for all operations in the calibration and dimensional inspection department known as LTI Metrology. - February 09, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Two Laboratory Testing Inc. Employees Retire After Years of Service Laboratory Testing Inc. celebrated the 2016 retirements of Chemistry Technician, Gary Doerfer, and Director of Quality, Frank Peszka at a holiday luncheon. - January 01, 2017 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Feature Material Testing Services at Power-Gen International Laboratory Testing Inc. will feature material testing services for the power generation industry in Booth 5214 during Power-Gen International. The Expo is being held in Orlando, FL from December 13th to 15th, 2016. - December 03, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Displaying Material Testing, Calibration and More at Fabtech Expo Laboratory Testing Inc. is exhibiting in Booth N3707 at the Fabtech Expo November 16 - 18, 2016. Material testing, nondestructive testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services will be featured. - November 11, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

NADCAP Accreditation Renewed for Laboratory Testing Inc. Materials Testing Services Laboratory Testing Inc. has been reapproved for NADCAP Accreditation of materials testing services for an additional 18 months. The Lab has maintained this accreditation since 1994. - November 05, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. to Showcase Materials Testing, Fastener Testing and More at NIFMS Expo 2016 Laboratory Testing Inc. will be showcasing its fastener testing capabilities, as well as dimensional inspection and failure analysis services at the NIFMS Expo in Las Vegas this October 25-27, 2016 in Booth #936 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center. - October 19, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Participates in Third Feed My Starving Children Event Volunteers from LTI’s material testing and calibration labs took part in an event on October 1 to hand package nutritious MannaPack meals for starving children around the world. The MannaPack ingredients, including vitamins and minerals, are specifically designed to reverse malnourishment. Similar events take place across the country and depend on volunteers and donations. - October 13, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Expands On-Site Electrical and Pressure Calibration Services Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA has expanded its’ on-site electrical and pressure calibration services. Additions to the list of services include Pressure Calibration to 600 PSI, Arc Welders, Frequency Counters, Function / Signal Generators, Optical Tachometers, Oscilloscopes, Voltmeters and Multimeters. - October 01, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at Titanium 2016 in Booth #712 Laboratory Testing Inc. will display titanium testing services in Booth #712 during the Titanium USA 2016 Exposition. The show will take place at the J. W. Marriott Desert Ridge Golf Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 25-28, 2016. LTI offers a wide range of titanium testing services to evaluate material structure, composition, mechanical properties and imperfections and to determine its reliability and performance capabilities. - September 14, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Obtains GE S-400 Crack Propagation Measurement Approval Laboratory Testing Inc. has received an updated special process certification from GE Transportation Aviation’s S-400 Program which also includes Crack Propagation Measurement (Code AIXE). The full list of GE approvals currently held by LTI covers chemistry, metallography and mechanical testing. - July 16, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Radiographic Inspection Article in Quality Magazine Laboratory Testing Inc.’s X-ray Supervisor, Jason Tucker, published an article in the June 2016 issue of Quality Magazine. The article entitled “Inspecting Plastics and Electronics with Conventional X-ray” discusses the value of industrial radiography and the growing demand for inspecting non-metallic components using these methods. - June 18, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 Laboratory Testing Inc., an accredited destructive and non-destructive testing lab, will be showcasing its services at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hall 3, Booth E130. The Expo will be held at the Farnborough Aerodrome in Farnborough, Hampshire, UK from July 11-17, 2016. - June 09, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Sponsors ASM Materials Camp at Drexel University Laboratory Testing Inc. is proud to sponsor the 12th annual ASM Philadelphia Materials Camp for high school students interested in exploring the field of materials science and engineering. The event will take place at Drexel University on June 20 – 24, 2016 and includes lectures, lab sessions, an industry event and a project activity. LTI is a sustaining member of ASM International and has sponsored the event for several years. - May 28, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at Rapid 3D 2016 in Booth #133 Laboratory Testing Inc. will be exhibiting their materials testing, non destructive testing and specimen machining services at the Rapid 3D expo in booth #133. The event is being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL on May 17-19, 2016. - May 07, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc.’s President Honored with SmartCEO’s Family Business Award Laboratory Testing Inc. president and CEO, Mike McVaugh will be honored by the Philadelphia SmartCEO with the 2016 Family Business Award. The Awards program celebrate the distinguished achievements of 30 of Philadelphia’s top family businesses. - April 06, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Scheduled to Exhibit at Design-2-Part Show The sales team from Laboratory Testing Inc. will display materials testing, nondestructive testing, and calibration services in Booth # 240 during the 2016 Design-2-Part Show. The event will take place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ on April 13-14, 2016. LTI is experienced with all types of metals and alloys and performs testing to industry standards. - April 02, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires Veteran Metallurgist as Mechanical Testing Manager Laboratory Testing Inc. welcomes veteran metallurgist, Bill Stockdale, as Mechanical Testing Manager. Bill joins LTI with over 35 years of experience in testing, quality assurance, product and process development, and technical support for markets including aerospace, nuclear, medical implant and durable goods. - March 25, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Appoints Machine Shop Manager Third-generation family member, Brad McVaugh, was named Machine Shop Manager at Laboratory Testing Inc. He oversees the machining of test specimens required for mechanical testing and metallography, and sample preparation for ICP analysis. - March 16, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at NACE Corrosion 2016 in Booth #942 Laboratory Testing Inc. will display corrosion testing services in Booth #942 during the NACE Corrosion 2016 Exposition. The show will take place at the Vancouver Convention Center in Vancouver, Canada on March 7-10, 2016. LTI offers a full array of corrosion analysis and testing to determine the susceptibility of materials to corrosion, to identify corrosive agents and more. - February 24, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Fastener Testing Article from Laboratory Testing Inc. Published by American Fastener Journal American Fastener Journal published an article from Laboratory Testing Inc. in the January/February 2016 issue entitled “Verifying Quality and Reliability with Fastener Testing.” The article discusses the value of raw material and finished fastener testing in ensuring their safe and reliable use. - February 19, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Approved as Commercial Testing Laboratory for Sandia National Lab Commercial Testing Laboratory (CTL) approval was granted to Laboratory Testing Inc. by Sandia National Laboratories. This CTL allows LTI to perform a list of mechanical testing and chemical testing services according to stipulated test methods and specifications. - January 20, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Metallurgists at Laboratory Testing Inc. Receive GE Certification in Grain Size Evaluation Two metallurgists from Laboratory Testing Inc. were certified by GE Aviation to perform Grain Size Evaluation. They successfully met the requirements of GE specification S-554 in order to perform evaluations in accordance with GE E50TF133 Issue S10. - January 10, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Three Long-Term Employees Retire from Laboratory Testing Inc. Three Laboratory Testing Inc. employees with over 20 years’ experience recently retired and were recognized for their service at the company’s holiday luncheon. Although officially retired, two continue to work part-time hours at LTI. - January 08, 2016 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Laboratory Testing Inc. Employee Receives ASTM Analytical Chemistry Committee Award Lee Dilks, chemistry and metallography manager at Laboratory Testing Inc., received an Award of Appreciation at the ASTM Committee E01 semi-annual meeting for his role as Secretary of subcommittees E01.08 and E01.20. - December 25, 2015 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd

Laboratory Testing Inc. Announces Continuation of Nadcap Accreditation PRI has successfully audited Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA for continuation of the Lab’s Nadcap accreditations in Nondestructive Testing Services (liquid penetrant testing, magnetic particle inspection, ultrasonic testing) and Aerospace Quality Systems AC7004. - December 02, 2015 - Laboratory Testing Inc.