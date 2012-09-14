PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical

Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Network Thermostat Named the Official Sponsor of the New Professionals Meet & Greet at the Texas Energy Summit - CATEE 2017 With a new line-up of products, Network Thermostat will be there to cover IoT-based HVAC control solutions specially designed for K-12 Schools & Universities, Schools & Universities, Banks & Financial Institutions, Government Facilities, Correctional Facilities and much more. So, come over... - November 09, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE

Robertshaw CLIMATE Announced the New RS456 Wi-Fi Module; An Addition to the Powerful Line-Up of New Products Aimed to Grow HVAC Businesses Robertshaw CLIMATE announced the latest addition to the new line-up of thermostats and modules. Developed with professionals in mind this module adds Wi-Fi capabilities to any RS4000, RS5000 or RS6000 series. The new RS456 Wi-Fi module, is designed to instantly expand the already powerful line-up of... - November 05, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE

Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Rointe Heating to Unveil New Underfloor Heating Rointe, one of the worlds leading efficient electrical Heating suppliers, is to expand its products and include a new underfloor heating system. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating

Rointe Heating Unveil New and Improved Heater, the New Kyros Rointe efficient Heating launch their new product line with the new Kyros electric heater. It boasts easier control, more efficient use, and much much more. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating

Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Patterson-Kelley Returns to Roots, Expands Offering in Water Heater Market New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Patterson-Kelley Announces the Launch of NURO® Connect The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Lanair Launches New Website New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair

Patterson-Kelley Expands Stainless Boiler Offering with Release of Mid-Size SONIC® The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Infrared Heating Company Sees Surge in Sales with Their Energy Efficient Heating Systems Many people are already switching from conventional heating systems to infrared heating. Infrared heating cost is much cheaper than a gas central heating. - March 24, 2017 - Infrared Heater Company Ltd

Revit® Files for BAC Equipment Now Available in Autodesk® Seek® BAC was the first cooling tower manufacturer to create files for use with Autodesk Revit software. Now, BAC’s Revit files are available in Autodesk Seek. - April 21, 2016 - Baltimore Aircoil Company

Stratos Climate Kits Introduces Innovative Heating Products for UTVs, ATVs, Boats, SxS, Recreational Vehicles, Buses and More Stratos Climate Products, a new leader in the automotive aftermarket, has launched its website, www.stratosclimate, where customers can buy heaters for UTVs, ATVs, and boats that are expertly designed to ensure easy installation and engineered to deliver faster heat and optimal comfort. With the upcoming... - January 09, 2016 - Stratos Climate

Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20 National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology

EXHEAT Expands Manufacturing Facilities in UK UK based electric heating equipment manufacturer expands its production facilities, increasing floor space from 20,000 sq ft to 35,000 sq ft. - July 26, 2014 - EXHEAT Ltd

Heat and Sensor Technology Offers Stock and Custom 3-D Configurators Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD

Air Comfort Named 2014 Commercial Refrigeration Contractor of the Year Contracting Business Recognizes Air Comfort Corp. as Exemplifying HVAC Industry Best Practices - May 14, 2014 - Air Comfort, Inc.

Air Zone Cooling & Heating Goes Mobile Customers of leading cooling and heating service able to schedule appointments via phone or tablet. - December 19, 2013 - Air Zone Cooling and Heating

Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop applications,... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology

HVAC Smart Products Partners with AirConergy to Distribute the HVAC Smart Chip Ron McQuerry owner of 24Hr Heating & Air Says, "The HVAC Smart Chip is the perfect product for customers and owners of HVAC businesses and this product will revolutionize the industry. When was the last time you offered a customer a product with a proven return on investment?" - November 14, 2013 - HVAC Smart Products

Air Conditioning Company Expands with the Temperature Since 2006 Jacob Bailey and Brigitte Bailey have provided top quality air conditioning and heating services to their community. To continue their dedication to quality and customer service, they have recently moved to a new location. - May 11, 2013 - Air Zone Cooling and Heating

Coldstat Refrigeration Recognized by Green Restaurant Association New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Attention Townhouse Owners—New Energy Regulations May Cost You Effective May of 2013, the Department of Energy requires all replacement furnaces in Minnesota must meet minimum efficiency of 90% + AFUE. If you own a townhouse older than 10 years, replacing your Standard furnace with these new furnaces requires PVC venting to an exterior wall of your townhouse. This... - March 20, 2013 - Angell Aire

Custom Air Products & Services Among Finalists for Safety Award CAPS has been named a finalist in the Houston Business Roundtable (HBR) Safety Excellence Award competition, nominated by DuPont LaPorte. - March 07, 2013 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.

Process Technology Launches New Website Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology

Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for our... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation

Senville Debuts LETO and AURA Ductless Air Conditioners Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville

Getting the “Cold” on the Road Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

National Boiler Service Launches National Chimney & Stack Boiler company creates new division to perform plant inspections and maintenance. - December 20, 2012 - National Boiler Inc.

Lattice Communications Announces Joint Venture with IEA to Meet Growing Demand for Dependable Power Lattice Communications announces its intent to join forces with IEA (Industrial Energy Applications) to create a joint venture in order to meet the growing demand for dependable power. The new company is All Points Power, LLC. - September 13, 2012 - Lattice Communications

HVAC Contractor in Schenectady, NY, Reaches Out to Business Owners with Help From SEO Marketers Locally renowned HVAC company "BTU Heating & Cooling, Inc." partners up with marketing expert "Prospect Genius" to bring professional industrial and residential system repair services to the greater Schenectady, NY area. - August 18, 2012 - BTU Heating & Cooling, Inc.

Lattice Communications Commemorates Expansion and Growth with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Greenwood Announces the Reinvention of the Wood Boiler with the Release of the Frontier CX Latest innovation establishes the gold standard in wood-fired central heating with simplicity, performance and serviceability; Delighting consumers and enhancing profitability of contractors on renewable energy projects. - August 09, 2012 - Greenwood Clean Energy

Lattice Communications Launches New Website Lattice Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their new and improved website www.latticebiz.com. The site features a new design showcasing concrete shelters, cabinets, generators, power, turn-key construction, fiber, and more. - July 25, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Next Generation Fan Coil Thermostat T5500 Series Vtronix announces the launch of their new NeXt Generation Fan Coil thermostat. With its attractive modern styling and large LCD display with backlight; the T5500 Series is a must have product for any pending project. - May 27, 2012 - Vtronix

Lattice Receives 2012 Corridor's Fastest Growing Companies Award Lattice Communications has been awarded the recognition of Eastern Iowa’s Fifth Fastest Growing Company by the Corridor Business Journal. - May 26, 2012 - Lattice Communications

PEACH® Deployed Into a Tornado Ravaged Town What started out as a light rain around 2:30 p.m. on March 2, 2012, quickly squalled into an EF-4 tornado that touched down for 50 miles in Clark County Indiana causing devastation to the small town of Henryville and its 1,900 residents. Just 30 minutes after the initial assault, a second EF-1 funnel brought 110 mile per hour winds and softball sized hail to the southern region of town. Nearby On Site Manufacturing, Inc. immediately went into action and dispatched the PEACH®. - May 19, 2012 - On Site Manufacturing

Coldstat Refrigeration Turns Up the Heat with New "Hot Side" Division 40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Coldstat Named to Manitowoc STAR Certified Service Program Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Coldstat Refrigeration Unveils New Ice Machine Leasing Program Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration

Lattice Communications Triples Revenues and Doubles Work Force in 2011 Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications

Crown Boiler University Launches New Class Crown Boiler has added the Bimini Buddy Basics course to their online university. In this course, students will learn the features of the different Bimini Buddy models. - November 12, 2011 - Crown Boiler Co.

Salem & Sons Bakery Gets Cooking with Coldstat Solution New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration