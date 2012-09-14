PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
With a new line-up of products, Network Thermostat will be there to cover IoT-based HVAC control solutions specially designed for K-12 Schools & Universities, Schools & Universities, Banks & Financial Institutions, Government Facilities, Correctional Facilities and much more. So, come over... - November 09, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE
Robertshaw CLIMATE announced the latest addition to the new line-up of thermostats and modules. Developed with professionals in mind this module adds Wi-Fi capabilities to any RS4000, RS5000 or RS6000 series. The new RS456 Wi-Fi module, is designed to instantly expand the already powerful line-up of... - November 05, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Rointe, one of the worlds leading efficient electrical Heating suppliers, is to expand its products and include a new underfloor heating system. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating
Rointe efficient Heating launch their new product line with the new Kyros electric heater. It boasts easier control, more efficient use, and much much more. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair
The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Many people are already switching from conventional heating systems to infrared heating. Infrared heating cost is much cheaper than a gas central heating. - March 24, 2017 - Infrared Heater Company Ltd
BAC was the first cooling tower manufacturer to create files for use with Autodesk Revit software. Now, BAC’s Revit files are available in Autodesk Seek. - April 21, 2016 - Baltimore Aircoil Company
Stratos Climate Products, a new leader in the automotive aftermarket, has launched its website, www.stratosclimate, where customers can buy heaters for UTVs, ATVs, and boats that are expertly designed to ensure easy installation and engineered to deliver faster heat and optimal comfort. With the upcoming... - January 09, 2016 - Stratos Climate
National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology
UK based electric heating equipment manufacturer expands its production facilities, increasing floor space from 20,000 sq ft to 35,000 sq ft. - July 26, 2014 - EXHEAT Ltd
Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD
Contracting Business Recognizes Air Comfort Corp. as Exemplifying HVAC Industry Best Practices - May 14, 2014 - Air Comfort, Inc.
Customers of leading cooling and heating service able to schedule appointments via phone or tablet. - December 19, 2013 - Air Zone Cooling and Heating
Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications.
Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop applications,... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology
Ron McQuerry owner of 24Hr Heating & Air Says, "The HVAC Smart Chip is the perfect product for customers and owners of HVAC businesses and this product will revolutionize the industry. When was the last time you offered a customer a product with a proven return on investment?" - November 14, 2013 - HVAC Smart Products
Since 2006 Jacob Bailey and Brigitte Bailey have provided top quality air conditioning and heating services to their community. To continue their dedication to quality and customer service, they have recently moved to a new location. - May 11, 2013 - Air Zone Cooling and Heating
New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Effective May of 2013, the Department of Energy requires all replacement furnaces in Minnesota must meet minimum efficiency of 90% + AFUE. If you own a townhouse older than 10 years, replacing your Standard furnace with these new furnaces requires PVC venting to an exterior wall of your townhouse. This... - March 20, 2013 - Angell Aire
CAPS has been named a finalist in the Houston Business Roundtable (HBR) Safety Excellence Award competition, nominated by DuPont LaPorte. - March 07, 2013 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology
Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for our... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation
Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville
Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Boiler company creates new division to perform plant inspections and maintenance. - December 20, 2012 - National Boiler Inc.
Lattice Communications announces its intent to join forces with IEA (Industrial Energy Applications) to create a joint venture in order to meet the growing demand for dependable power. The new company is All Points Power, LLC. - September 13, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Locally renowned HVAC company "BTU Heating & Cooling, Inc." partners up with marketing expert "Prospect Genius" to bring professional industrial and residential system repair services to the greater Schenectady, NY area. - August 18, 2012 - BTU Heating & Cooling, Inc.
Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Latest innovation establishes the gold standard in wood-fired central heating with simplicity, performance and serviceability; Delighting consumers and enhancing profitability of contractors on renewable energy projects. - August 09, 2012 - Greenwood Clean Energy
Lattice Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their new and improved website www.latticebiz.com. The site features a new design showcasing concrete shelters, cabinets, generators, power, turn-key construction, fiber, and more. - July 25, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Vtronix announces the launch of their new NeXt Generation Fan Coil thermostat. With its attractive modern styling and large LCD display with backlight; the T5500 Series is a must have product for any pending project. - May 27, 2012 - Vtronix
Lattice Communications has been awarded the recognition of Eastern Iowa’s Fifth Fastest Growing Company by the Corridor Business Journal. - May 26, 2012 - Lattice Communications
What started out as a light rain around 2:30 p.m. on March 2, 2012, quickly squalled into an EF-4 tornado that touched down for 50 miles in Clark County Indiana causing devastation to the small town of Henryville and its 1,900 residents. Just 30 minutes after the initial assault, a second EF-1 funnel brought 110 mile per hour winds and softball sized hail to the southern region of town. Nearby On Site Manufacturing, Inc. immediately went into action and dispatched the PEACH®. - May 19, 2012 - On Site Manufacturing
40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Commercial refrigeration company’s nomination into elite Manitowoc service program follows launch of new ice machine leasing program. - April 04, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Manitowoc, Ice-O-Matic, Scotsman & Cornelius brands available in new ice machine equipment lease plans - March 29, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Lattice Communications (headquartered just outside Cedar Rapids in Fairfax, IA) tripled its revenue and doubled in work force in 2011 in the midst of the most challenging economic climate since the Great Depression. - February 23, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Crown Boiler has added the Bimini Buddy Basics course to their online university. In this course, students will learn the features of the different Bimini Buddy models. - November 12, 2011 - Crown Boiler Co.
New commercial ice maker helps keep production rolling. - October 05, 2011 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Nexthermal Corporation, formerly Hotset Corporation, a Worldwide leader in advanced process heating technology solutions and electric heating elements, turns 25 this year. - September 28, 2011 - Nexthermal Corporation