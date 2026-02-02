Recent Headlines
Within Heating Equipment (except Warm Air Furnaces) Manufacturing
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know
With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
Admiralty Industries Launches New Website to Enhance Global Client Support for High-Performance Alloy Solutions
Admiralty Industries has launched a new multilingual website to better serve its global client base with faster access to technical specs, improved navigation, and expert support. - June 23, 2025 - Admiralty Industries
Sustainable Designs for Electrification and Decarbonization of Commercial and Industrial Buildings UEP Northeast & Fulton to be Featured on Inside the Blueprint
UEP Northeast and Fulton Boiler are set be featured on Inside the Blueprint, Local Edition. This episode highlights the latest innovations in green technology helping commercial buildings perform more sustainably and efficiently. - June 16, 2023 - UEP Northeast
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. announces the promotion of Brandon Kiser to the role of Manufacturing General manager. - January 25, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) announces the promotion of President Taylor Norris to a Group President position with parent company AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) and the promotion of General Manager Reagan Norris to the position of CAPS President. - January 10, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Off-Grid Supply Launches Innovative 360º Solar Panel Water Heating Solution
Innovative Solar tracking dish that follows the movement of the sun to optimize the heating of water. Ideal for heating swimming pools or lowering your properties hot water costs. Installation requires no cherrypicker and can be positioned on the ground or on a flat roof. - February 19, 2020 - Off-Grid Supply
SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD
HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award
The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software
CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical
Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range
This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers
Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Network Thermostat Named the Official Sponsor of the New Professionals Meet & Greet at the Texas Energy Summit - CATEE 2017
With a new line-up of products, Network Thermostat will be there to cover IoT-based HVAC control solutions specially designed for K-12 Schools & Universities, Schools & Universities, Banks & Financial Institutions, Government Facilities, Correctional Facilities and much more. So, come... - November 09, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE
Robertshaw CLIMATE Announced the New RS456 Wi-Fi Module; An Addition to the Powerful Line-Up of New Products Aimed to Grow HVAC Businesses
Robertshaw CLIMATE announced the latest addition to the new line-up of thermostats and modules. Developed with professionals in mind this module adds Wi-Fi capabilities to any RS4000, RS5000 or RS6000 series. The new RS456 Wi-Fi module, is designed to instantly expand the already powerful line-up... - November 05, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE
Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers
With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Rointe Heating to Unveil New Underfloor Heating
Rointe, one of the worlds leading efficient electrical Heating suppliers, is to expand its products and include a new underfloor heating system. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating
Rointe Heating Unveil New and Improved Heater, the New Kyros
Rointe efficient Heating launch their new product line with the new Kyros electric heater. It boasts easier control, more efficient use, and much much more. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating
Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity
Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models
Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH
Patterson-Kelley Returns to Roots, Expands Offering in Water Heater Market
New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Patterson-Kelley Announces the Launch of NURO® Connect
The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Lanair Launches New Website
New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair
Patterson-Kelley Expands Stainless Boiler Offering with Release of Mid-Size SONIC®
The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley
Infrared Heating Company Sees Surge in Sales with Their Energy Efficient Heating Systems
Many people are already switching from conventional heating systems to infrared heating. Infrared heating cost is much cheaper than a gas central heating. - March 24, 2017 - Infrared Heater Company Ltd
Revit® Files for BAC Equipment Now Available in Autodesk® Seek®
BAC was the first cooling tower manufacturer to create files for use with Autodesk Revit software. Now, BAC’s Revit files are available in Autodesk Seek. - April 21, 2016 - Baltimore Aircoil Company
Stratos Climate Kits Introduces Innovative Heating Products for UTVs, ATVs, Boats, SxS, Recreational Vehicles, Buses and More
Stratos Climate Products, a new leader in the automotive aftermarket, has launched its website, www.stratosclimate, where customers can buy heaters for UTVs, ATVs, and boats that are expertly designed to ensure easy installation and engineered to deliver faster heat and optimal comfort. With the... - January 09, 2016 - Stratos Climate
Bosch Thermotechnology Announces National Geothermal Day on October 20
National Geothermal Day recognizes the U.S. geothermal heating-cooling industry and the role it plays in utilizing an endless form of renewable energy. - October 19, 2015 - Bosch Thermotechnology
EXHEAT Expands Manufacturing Facilities in UK
UK based electric heating equipment manufacturer expands its production facilities, increasing floor space from 20,000 sq ft to 35,000 sq ft. - July 26, 2014 - EXHEAT Ltd
Heat and Sensor Technology Offers Stock and Custom 3-D Configurators
Heat and Sensor Technology is the first in their industry to offer customers heater designing via their 3-D Configurator Programs. The business has just launched their second Configurator Program which offers customized design capabilities, also with 24-hour customer accessibility. OEM and Distributor entities can utilize both Configurator programs directly from the company’s website home page, to more concisely recommend optimum heater solutions for their clientele. - June 04, 2014 - Heat and Sensor Technologies, LLC - AMD
Air Comfort Named 2014 Commercial Refrigeration Contractor of the Year
Contracting Business Recognizes Air Comfort Corp. as Exemplifying HVAC Industry Best Practices - May 14, 2014 - Air Comfort, Inc.
Air Zone Cooling & Heating Goes Mobile
Customers of leading cooling and heating service able to schedule appointments via phone or tablet. - December 19, 2013 - Air Zone Cooling and Heating
Process Technology Introduces a New High Wattage Inline Heater
Process Technology, a wet process heating and cooling equipment manufacturer, introduces its new Frontier™ Series electropolished stainless steel inline fluid heater for high purity solvent heating applications. Based on the increasing market demand for high flow and low pressure drop... - November 22, 2013 - Process Technology
HVAC Smart Products Partners with AirConergy to Distribute the HVAC Smart Chip
Ron McQuerry owner of 24Hr Heating & Air Says, "The HVAC Smart Chip is the perfect product for customers and owners of HVAC businesses and this product will revolutionize the industry. When was the last time you offered a customer a product with a proven return on investment?" - November 14, 2013 - HVAC Smart Products
Air Conditioning Company Expands with the Temperature
Since 2006 Jacob Bailey and Brigitte Bailey have provided top quality air conditioning and heating services to their community. To continue their dedication to quality and customer service, they have recently moved to a new location. - May 11, 2013 - Air Zone Cooling and Heating
Coldstat Refrigeration Recognized by Green Restaurant Association
New line of LED Retrofit Lighting products is “bright” investment in energy cost reduction - March 24, 2013 - Coldstat Refrigeration
Attention Townhouse Owners—New Energy Regulations May Cost You
Effective May of 2013, the Department of Energy requires all replacement furnaces in Minnesota must meet minimum efficiency of 90% + AFUE. If you own a townhouse older than 10 years, replacing your Standard furnace with these new furnaces requires PVC venting to an exterior wall of your townhouse. - March 20, 2013 - Angell Aire
Process Technology Launches New Website
Process Technology has launched a new website and secured a new URL address to foster its marketing initiatives. - February 27, 2013 - Process Technology
Leading Industrial Electric Heater Manufacturer Nexthermal Launches a Dedicated Chinese Website
Nexthermal, formerly known as Hotset Corporation, a smart heat management company, today announces the launch of the Chinese version of its website nexthermal.cn.com. The launch comes after the management’s decision to further expand its business into China. “There is strong demand for... - February 01, 2013 - Nexthermal Corporation
Senville Debuts LETO and AURA Ductless Air Conditioners
Senville, a leading North American manufacturer of air conditioners, recently debuted their latest series of products. The LETO and AURA Series bring the latest technology in air conditioning, cooling and heating. - December 23, 2012 - Senville
Getting the “Cold” on the Road
Coldstat Refrigeration rolls out its Mobile Cold Storage Unit. - December 22, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration
National Boiler Service Launches National Chimney & Stack
Boiler company creates new division to perform plant inspections and maintenance. - December 20, 2012 - National Boiler Inc.
Lattice Communications Announces Joint Venture with IEA to Meet Growing Demand for Dependable Power
Lattice Communications announces its intent to join forces with IEA (Industrial Energy Applications) to create a joint venture in order to meet the growing demand for dependable power. The new company is All Points Power, LLC. - September 13, 2012 - Lattice Communications
HVAC Contractor in Schenectady, NY, Reaches Out to Business Owners with Help From SEO Marketers
Locally renowned HVAC company "BTU Heating & Cooling, Inc." partners up with marketing expert "Prospect Genius" to bring professional industrial and residential system repair services to the greater Schenectady, NY area. - August 18, 2012 - BTU Heating & Cooling, Inc.
Lattice Communications Commemorates Expansion and Growth with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Lattice Communications to celebrate growth and expansion at Fairfax headquarters. - August 11, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Greenwood Announces the Reinvention of the Wood Boiler with the Release of the Frontier CX
Latest innovation establishes the gold standard in wood-fired central heating with simplicity, performance and serviceability; Delighting consumers and enhancing profitability of contractors on renewable energy projects. - August 09, 2012 - Greenwood Clean Energy
Lattice Communications Launches New Website
Lattice Communications is pleased to announce the launch of their new and improved website www.latticebiz.com. The site features a new design showcasing concrete shelters, cabinets, generators, power, turn-key construction, fiber, and more. - July 25, 2012 - Lattice Communications
Next Generation Fan Coil Thermostat T5500 Series
Vtronix announces the launch of their new NeXt Generation Fan Coil thermostat. With its attractive modern styling and large LCD display with backlight; the T5500 Series is a must have product for any pending project. - May 27, 2012 - Vtronix
Lattice Receives 2012 Corridor's Fastest Growing Companies Award
Lattice Communications has been awarded the recognition of Eastern Iowa’s Fifth Fastest Growing Company by the Corridor Business Journal. - May 26, 2012 - Lattice Communications
PEACH® Deployed Into a Tornado Ravaged Town
What started out as a light rain around 2:30 p.m. on March 2, 2012, quickly squalled into an EF-4 tornado that touched down for 50 miles in Clark County Indiana causing devastation to the small town of Henryville and its 1,900 residents. Just 30 minutes after the initial assault, a second EF-1 funnel brought 110 mile per hour winds and softball sized hail to the southern region of town. Nearby On Site Manufacturing, Inc. immediately went into action and dispatched the PEACH®. - May 19, 2012 - On Site Manufacturing
Coldstat Refrigeration Turns Up the Heat with New "Hot Side" Division
40-year Commercial Refrigeration Company to include Commercial Kitchen Cooking Equipment Sales, Installation and Service - May 16, 2012 - Coldstat Refrigeration