What started out as a light rain around 2:30 p.m. on March 2, 2012, quickly squalled into an EF-4 tornado that touched down for 50 miles in Clark County Indiana causing devastation to the small town of Henryville and its 1,900 residents. Just 30 minutes after the initial assault, a second EF-1 funnel brought 110 mile per hour winds and softball sized hail to the southern region of town. Nearby On Site Manufacturing, Inc. immediately went into action and dispatched the PEACH®. - May 19, 2012 - On Site Manufacturing