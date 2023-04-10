Recent Headlines
NIBAV Home Lifts Launches New Experience Centre in Canada
In Canada, NIBAV Home Lifts opens a new experience Centre. - April 10, 2023 - Nibav Lifts
Modular Elevator Manufacturing Adds Staff for Growing Demand
As the the market share continues to grow, nationwide Modular Elevator Manufacturing adds staff to increase capacity. Recently the factory doubled in size and now staffing is needed to keep pace. - September 27, 2020 - Modular Elevator Manufacturing
Modular Elevator Manufacturing Doubles Factory Space
Modular Elevator Manufacturing is the leading manufacturer of modular elevators and have doubled their factory capacity due to a huge increase in sales. - July 23, 2020 - Modular Elevator Manufacturing
Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry
While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset
G&R Custom Elevator Cabs Completes Elevator Interior Modernization Phase V of County Wide Elevator Modernization Project at the Anoka County Government Center, MN
G&R Custom Elevator Cabs, a Minnesota company, works with other cab manufacturers, municipal construction managers and vertical transportation consultants on multi-elevator modernization projects. The latest project was in Anoka, Minnesota. Helping the building visitors and employee’s feel comfortable and safe. - November 22, 2015 - G&R Custom Elevator Cabs
G&R Custom Elevator Cabs Helps Building Owner Modernize Elevator Cabs from 1969
G&R Custom Elevator Cabs, a Minnesota company, is using their highly technical experience in manufacturing custom elevator cabs and interiors using Design-Build project delivery method to help building owners update their elevator cabs, the most recent project was completed in Minneapolis, MN. Helping one building owner overcome the lengthy and expensive obstacles of an elevator modernization project. - October 03, 2015 - G&R Custom Elevator Cabs
New Haven Moving Equipment Announces Its Upcoming 105th Year Anniversary
New Haven Moving Equipment, the nation’s premier manufacturer and distributor of corrugated, packaging and moving equipment, is excited to announce its 105th year anniversary–a milestone anniversary in the industry. - July 05, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment
New Haven Moving Equipment Opens New Distribution Center in St. Louis, Missouri
New Haven Moving Equipment manufacturer and distributor of corrugated and equipment related to the moving industry open its 15th location in St. Louis, Missouri. - July 03, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment
Applied Elevator Introduces Building Owners to Various Energy Efficient Elevator Options
There are many factors that can effect energy consumption on an elevator system, including: the type of motor that is being used, whether doors are electrically operated, and the efficiency of interior lighting. Many energy efficient changes can be made with elevator modernization, which is why... - August 08, 2014 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
KONE Ranked by Newsweek the World’s 12th Greenest Company
KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been ranked the world’s 12th greenest company by the American magazine Newsweek. Released by Newsweek and its research partner Corporate Knights Capital, the 2014 Newsweek Green Ranking evaluates the world’s... - June 22, 2014 - KONE Elevators S.A
KONE Destination Operating Panel and Ceiling Light Win Two Coveted Red Dot Awards
KONE has won two awards in the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2014". The awarded products are RL 20 elevator ceiling light and KSP 858 destination operating panel. The Red Dot Design Award dates back to 1954 and is now one of the world's largest and most distinguished design competitions. - June 22, 2014 - KONE Elevators S.A
KONE Wins Order for Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Tower, the World's Tallest Building
Jeddah Economic Co - the owner and developer of the World's Tallest Tower - Kingdom Tower and Kingdom City - in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, chaired by HRH Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Kingdom Holding Co, has selected KONE as the vertical transportation provider to deliver the world's... - June 22, 2014 - KONE Elevators S.A
Applied Elevator: Now Offering a Free Consultation with an Elevator Service Specialist for Your Residential Elevator Needs
Anyone with an aging parent knows the anxiety that is associated with staircases in an older person’s home. In fact, staircases are often the main cause for the elderly to leave their homes in favor of a retirement residence or seniors’ home. The experts at Applied Elevator believe that... - December 15, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Applied Elevator’s Modernization Services Helps Commercial Building Owners Maintain Tenant Satisfaction
Office building owners and operators require their property’s equipment to maintain peak operational efficiency at all times to keep tenants safe and happy and preserve their management company’s reputation. For this reason, many commercial building owners are now upgrading their... - July 18, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Achieve the Streamlined Integration of Residential Home Elevators with Applied Elevator
Offering greater mobility and featuring eye-catching style, residential home elevators are becoming a popular home addition for property owners across the country. As well as being a luxury home item, such equipment allows those with unique mobility issues to retain the full use of their house and... - June 14, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Modernization Services for Commercial Elevators Makes Old Seem New Again
High tenant satisfaction and increasing property value are two leading business objectives of any commercial building owner. One of the ways these objectives can be met is with elevator modernization services offered by Denver’s top repair and maintenance specialists for commercial... - April 24, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Denver-Based Applied Elevator Now Introducing New Elevator Maintenance Programs for Repair of Local Commercial and Residential Elevators
Leading specialists for a comprehensive array of elevator repair solutions, Applied Elevator has announced that the company will offer a range of new maintaining programs to help both commercial and residential property owners in Denver ensure that their elevators and elevator components are... - January 17, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Denver Elevator Repair Specialists Applied Elevator Offering Cost-Effective Upgrades on Commercial Elevators
Leading Denver experts for a broad range of elevator repair and installation solutions, Applied Elevator has recently announced that the company will now be offering clients the opportunity to upgrade their elevator equipment at cost-effective prices. The company’s new upgrade services will ensure that commercial property owners who rely on their commercial elevators in Denver to move people on a daily basis will have access to qualified expertise for their most urgent of upgrade requirements. - December 09, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Denver Based Applied Elevator Introduces 24/7 Elevator Repair Service
Leading Denver based elevator design and repair experts Applied Elevator have announced that the company is now offering 24/7 repair service to their clientele across the local Denver area. This service has been added to ensure that clients have round-the-clock access to qualified professional elevator maintenance expertise to ensure optimal functionality for commercial and residential elevators. - November 17, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
FEECO to Exhibit at MINExpo
FEECO International will be exhibiting at this year’s MINExpo, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 20, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
Elevator Company in Denver Applied Elevator is Offering Elevator Upgrades to Meet Updated Fire Safety Codes
Applied Elevator, an elevator company in Denver that serves the entire metropolitan area, recognizes that there is no one approach that fits every elevator owner’s needs when it comes to upgrading an elevator to meet current fire safety codes. Many variables affect meeting current fire code... - August 19, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
FEECO Teams Up with IC Potash
FEECO International is part of a team assembled by IC Potash Corp. to complete a Feasibility Study for their Ochoa Project in Lea County, New Mexico. - July 19, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO Featured in Insight Magazine
Feeco International, an engineering and manufacturing company was featured in Insight on Manufacturing for their success in export markets. - June 26, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
Applied Elevator Announces Upgrade Services for Stair Lifts in Denver
Applied Elevator has just announced that they are offering upgrades for elevators, including stair lifts in Denver, and the surrounding area. Modern stair lifts are more quiet, controlled and blend into the décor easier than ever before. Applied Elevator has the latest designs, which take... - June 22, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Applied Elevator Announces Customized Home Elevators in Denver
Applied Elevator has just announced that the company is providing customized home elevators in Denver starting at $18,000 for base models. Applied Elevator products include home elevators, stair lifts and wheelchair lifts for the Denver market. All elevators are selected based on the... - May 27, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Applied Elevator to Provide Free Estimates on Installation and Maintenance of Stair Lifts for Denver Residents
Applied Elevator has announced that they are providing free estimates on stair lifts in Denver to residents who require specialized elevators for their homes. Stair lifts can be installed to match décor and are reliable, quiet and perfect for elderly, injured or disabled homeowners who... - May 03, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
FEECO International Celebrates Earth Day
FEECO International is celebrating Earth Day as it would any other day: by treating each day as if it were Earth Day. - April 25, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO to Exhibit at Powder Show
FEECO International, a pioneer in equipment and process design & optimization, will be exhibiting at the 2012 Powder Show. - April 16, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
Denver Residential Elevator Specialists Applied Elevator Now Offer Free Consultation
Leading elevator repair, maintenance, and installation experts Applied Elevator have announced a new offer designed to consolidate the cost of elevator maintenance for Denver residents. The company will now be offering clients in Denver a free consultation with a residential elevator service... - April 11, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
Applied Elevator Announces Qualified Elevator Inspector (QEI) Certified Inspections for Commercial Elevators in Denver
Applied Elevator has announced that they are offering QEI inspections for commercial elevators in Denver. The purpose of a QEI inspection is to ensure that commercial elevators in Denver are safe and have not been altered, except in compliance to codes and regulations. Inspections require overall... - April 11, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales
FEECO International Commemorates 61 Years
FEECO, one of the world’s leading suppliers of agglomeration, thermal processing, material handling and waste processing solutions, is proudly celebrating their 61st year in business. - March 17, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker Visits FEECO International
Tuesday, February 28, Governor Scott Walker, of Wisconsin, visited FEECO International, to talk about the importance that mining holds for companies like FEECO, and for people all around the state. - March 16, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO Lab: A Showpiece for Control Automation
FEECO International has announced the upgrade of their lab facility into a showpiece for process control automation and data collection. - February 22, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO Offers Free Feasibility Tests
FEECO’s state-of-the-art lab facility offers “free of charge” agglomeration feasibility tests for customers in need of material solutions or process optimization. - February 02, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO Featured in Fertilizer International
Feeco International, Inc., located in Green Bay, WI, was recently featured in the fertilizer industry’s leading publication, “Fertilizer International.” - January 25, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO International Recognized for Achievement in Sustainability
The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council recognizes FEECO International, Inc. as a “Green Professional” under the Green Masters Program. - December 25, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO Releases Frac Sand Site
Feeco International, Inc., located in Green Bay, WI, has announced the launch of www.WhatIsFracSand.com, a site aimed at answering the FAQ’s around frac sand. - October 22, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO and Where Did You See Me Announce Winners for First Contest
Winners are announced as the partnership between FEECO International and Where Did You See Me for the rotary ore drum contest comes to a close. - September 16, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc
Motor Racing Gets a Trailer-Lift
Trailer-Lift is a car trailer / combo for use in all areas of the automotive industry. - May 06, 2011 - Trailer Lift Ltd
FEECO International Commemorates 60 Years in 2011
FEECO, one of the world’s leading suppliers of agglomeration, thermal processing, material handling and waste processing solutions, is proudly celebrating their 60th year in business. - March 18, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO Home Town Traditions are Rewarded Super Bowl Monday
The FEECO Tradition - hard work, teamwork, and commitment to excellence will be celebrated Feb. 7, 2011 - January 26, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc
Trailer-Lift Ltd Confident of Sales Growth in North America
Trailer Lift is a car trailer with a built-in car lift for mobile service and inspections. - December 28, 2010 - Trailer Lift Ltd
Trailer-Lift Hits the Jackpot in Vegas
Trailer Lift Ltd, a company based in the UK has won the prestigious Global Media Award at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Their new product Trailer-Lift looks like a traditional vehicle trailer but incorporates a specially adapted scissor lift. The company has been developing the product... - November 13, 2010 - Trailer Lift Ltd
QComp Technologies, Inc. Expands Robot Offering and Joins FANUC Robotics America Corporation’s North American Distribution Network
Relationship Combines QComp Integration Expertise & FANUC Robots to Provide Customers with State-of-the-Art Robotic Solutions. - October 22, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.
QComp Technologies, Inc. Partners with Hayssen Sandiacre to Offer Latest Robotics Pick & Glue Technology
Newest Method to Pick & Glue Products for Pouch Assembly and Retail Marketing to be Demonstrated at PackExpo - October 20, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.
FEECO International Unleashes Virtual Lab for Customers
Customers can now watch their material being tested at the FEECO Lab online without having to travel. - October 18, 2010 - FEECO International, Inc
QComp Technologies, Inc. Partners with Combi Packaging Systems to Offer Latest Case Packing Technology
Partnership to Provide Customers with Newest Method to Pre-Sort Mixed Products for Tray and Case Packing - October 15, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.
FEECO Proudly Sponsors “Green Innovations 2010” on Earth Day
FEECO proudly supports the 2nd annual Green Innovations 2010 hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on April 22-23, 2010. - April 21, 2010 - FEECO International, Inc
FEECO International Celebrates Its 59th Anniversary
FEECO International, one of the world’s leading suppliers of agglomeration, thermal processing, material handling and waste processing solutions, are proud to announce their 59th year in business. - April 09, 2010 - FEECO International, Inc
Kornylak Continues Long-Standing Relationship with U.S. Navy with Sale of Four Vertiflo® Conveyors
The Kornylak Corporation shipped four Vertiflo® conveyors for installation on board the U.S. Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, the LHA-6, currently being built by Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding (NGSB) in Pascagoula, MS. Watertight, blast-resistant, and able to handle loads of up to 200 lbs. - December 09, 2009 - Kornylak Corporation