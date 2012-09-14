PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

Canadian Welding Bureau Certification Given to PME Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME) has now been certified by the Canadian Welding Bureau. This verifies that PME can weld on any job that will be exported to Canada. This will mean continued growth for PME. - May 04, 2017 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

Phoenix Modular Elevator Earns Prestigious Award Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME) has been recognized by the Modular Building Institute at the World of Modular Conference by being presented an Award of Distinction. The award-winning project features a modular elevator for Center Grove High School in Greenwood, IN, the site of the newly built Ray Skillman... - March 29, 2017 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

Phoenix Modular Elevator to Break Ground Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME) is set to break ground on their new production facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on August 24, 2016 at 11:30AM. Phoenix Modular Elevator and dignitaries representing the city, Jefferson County Development Corporation and Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to officially begin the project. - August 18, 2016 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

Nationally Televised Program to Feature Phoenix Modular Elevator A nationally broadcast television program will feature Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME). Television producers for Office Spaces™, a program on Lifetime® Television and airing on Fox Business channel, contacted the Mount Vernon, Illinois, company. They made arrangements for videotaping the production... - August 12, 2016 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

Phoenix Modular Elevator Certified as a Woman Business Enterprise Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME) has now been certified as a business owned and operated by a woman by the National Women Business Owners Corporation. - January 30, 2016 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

G&R Custom Elevator Cabs Completes Elevator Interior Modernization Phase V of County Wide Elevator Modernization Project at the Anoka County Government Center, MN G&R Custom Elevator Cabs, a Minnesota company, works with other cab manufacturers, municipal construction managers and vertical transportation consultants on multi-elevator modernization projects. The latest project was in Anoka, Minnesota. Helping the building visitors and employee’s feel comfortable and safe. - November 22, 2015 - G&R Custom Elevator Cabs

Phoenix Modular Elevator Certified in Los Angeles The City of Los Angeles has officially approved Phoenix Modular Elevator (PME) as a Licensed Fabricator for its modular elevators, and has also granted a PME employee with a certificate of Quality Control Technician. These two designations are important as contractors and building owners, using PME... - October 28, 2015 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

G&R Custom Elevator Cabs Helps Building Owner Modernize Elevator Cabs from 1969 G&R Custom Elevator Cabs, a Minnesota company, is using their highly technical experience in manufacturing custom elevator cabs and interiors using Design-Build project delivery method to help building owners update their elevator cabs, the most recent project was completed in Minneapolis, MN. Helping one building owner overcome the lengthy and expensive obstacles of an elevator modernization project. - October 03, 2015 - G&R Custom Elevator Cabs

Phoenix Modular Elevator Taking Canada by Storm Phoenix Modular gets three new elevators approves in 30 days creating a new Canadian record for the company. - July 23, 2015 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

Phoenix Modular Elevator Helps Seven-Story Brooklyn School with Mobility Phoenix Modular Elevator, an Illinois company is exporting their unique elevators across the United States. The latest project was in Brooklyn, New York. Helping a charter school deal with mobility issues. - July 11, 2015 - Phoenix Modular Elevator

New Haven Moving Equipment Announces Its Upcoming 105th Year Anniversary New Haven Moving Equipment, the nation’s premier manufacturer and distributor of corrugated, packaging and moving equipment, is excited to announce its 105th year anniversary–a milestone anniversary in the industry. - July 05, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment

New Haven Moving Equipment Opens New Distribution Center in St. Louis, Missouri New Haven Moving Equipment manufacturer and distributor of corrugated and equipment related to the moving industry open its 15th location in St. Louis, Missouri. - July 03, 2015 - New Haven Moving Equipment

Applied Elevator Introduces Building Owners to Various Energy Efficient Elevator Options There are many factors that can effect energy consumption on an elevator system, including: the type of motor that is being used, whether doors are electrically operated, and the efficiency of interior lighting. Many energy efficient changes can be made with elevator modernization, which is why Applied... - August 08, 2014 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

KONE Ranked by Newsweek the World’s 12th Greenest Company KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has been ranked the world’s 12th greenest company by the American magazine Newsweek. Released by Newsweek and its research partner Corporate Knights Capital, the 2014 Newsweek Green Ranking evaluates the world’s largest... - June 22, 2014 - KONE Elevators S.A

KONE Destination Operating Panel and Ceiling Light Win Two Coveted Red Dot Awards KONE has won two awards in the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2014". The awarded products are RL 20 elevator ceiling light and KSP 858 destination operating panel. The Red Dot Design Award dates back to 1954 and is now one of the world's largest and most distinguished design competitions. This... - June 22, 2014 - KONE Elevators S.A

KONE Wins Order for Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Tower, the World's Tallest Building Jeddah Economic Co - the owner and developer of the World's Tallest Tower - Kingdom Tower and Kingdom City - in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, chaired by HRH Prince Al Waleed Bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Kingdom Holding Co, has selected KONE as the vertical transportation provider to deliver the world's fastest... - June 22, 2014 - KONE Elevators S.A

Applied Elevator: Now Offering a Free Consultation with an Elevator Service Specialist for Your Residential Elevator Needs Anyone with an aging parent knows the anxiety that is associated with staircases in an older person’s home. In fact, staircases are often the main cause for the elderly to leave their homes in favor of a retirement residence or seniors’ home. The experts at Applied Elevator believe that another... - December 15, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Applied Elevator’s Modernization Services Helps Commercial Building Owners Maintain Tenant Satisfaction Office building owners and operators require their property’s equipment to maintain peak operational efficiency at all times to keep tenants safe and happy and preserve their management company’s reputation. For this reason, many commercial building owners are now upgrading their building’s... - July 18, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Achieve the Streamlined Integration of Residential Home Elevators with Applied Elevator Offering greater mobility and featuring eye-catching style, residential home elevators are becoming a popular home addition for property owners across the country. As well as being a luxury home item, such equipment allows those with unique mobility issues to retain the full use of their house and their... - June 14, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Modernization Services for Commercial Elevators Makes Old Seem New Again High tenant satisfaction and increasing property value are two leading business objectives of any commercial building owner. One of the ways these objectives can be met is with elevator modernization services offered by Denver’s top repair and maintenance specialists for commercial elevators–... - April 24, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Denver-Based Applied Elevator Now Introducing New Elevator Maintenance Programs for Repair of Local Commercial and Residential Elevators Leading specialists for a comprehensive array of elevator repair solutions, Applied Elevator has announced that the company will offer a range of new maintaining programs to help both commercial and residential property owners in Denver ensure that their elevators and elevator components are working... - January 17, 2013 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Denver Elevator Repair Specialists Applied Elevator Offering Cost-Effective Upgrades on Commercial Elevators Leading Denver experts for a broad range of elevator repair and installation solutions, Applied Elevator has recently announced that the company will now be offering clients the opportunity to upgrade their elevator equipment at cost-effective prices. The company’s new upgrade services will ensure that commercial property owners who rely on their commercial elevators in Denver to move people on a daily basis will have access to qualified expertise for their most urgent of upgrade requirements. - December 09, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Denver Based Applied Elevator Introduces 24/7 Elevator Repair Service Leading Denver based elevator design and repair experts Applied Elevator have announced that the company is now offering 24/7 repair service to their clientele across the local Denver area. This service has been added to ensure that clients have round-the-clock access to qualified professional elevator maintenance expertise to ensure optimal functionality for commercial and residential elevators. - November 17, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

FEECO to Exhibit at MINExpo FEECO International will be exhibiting at this year’s MINExpo, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - September 20, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

Elevator Company in Denver Applied Elevator is Offering Elevator Upgrades to Meet Updated Fire Safety Codes Applied Elevator, an elevator company in Denver that serves the entire metropolitan area, recognizes that there is no one approach that fits every elevator owner’s needs when it comes to upgrading an elevator to meet current fire safety codes. Many variables affect meeting current fire code parameters... - August 19, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

FEECO Teams Up with IC Potash FEECO International is part of a team assembled by IC Potash Corp. to complete a Feasibility Study for their Ochoa Project in Lea County, New Mexico. - July 19, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO Featured in Insight Magazine Feeco International, an engineering and manufacturing company was featured in Insight on Manufacturing for their success in export markets. - June 26, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

Applied Elevator Announces Upgrade Services for Stair Lifts in Denver Applied Elevator has just announced that they are offering upgrades for elevators, including stair lifts in Denver, and the surrounding area. Modern stair lifts are more quiet, controlled and blend into the décor easier than ever before. Applied Elevator has the latest designs, which take advantage... - June 22, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Applied Elevator Announces Customized Home Elevators in Denver Applied Elevator has just announced that the company is providing customized home elevators in Denver starting at $18,000 for base models. Applied Elevator products include home elevators, stair lifts and wheelchair lifts for the Denver market. All elevators are selected based on the homeowner’s... - May 27, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Applied Elevator to Provide Free Estimates on Installation and Maintenance of Stair Lifts for Denver Residents Applied Elevator has announced that they are providing free estimates on stair lifts in Denver to residents who require specialized elevators for their homes. Stair lifts can be installed to match décor and are reliable, quiet and perfect for elderly, injured or disabled homeowners who require... - May 03, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

FEECO International Celebrates Earth Day FEECO International is celebrating Earth Day as it would any other day: by treating each day as if it were Earth Day. - April 25, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO to Exhibit at Powder Show FEECO International, a pioneer in equipment and process design & optimization, will be exhibiting at the 2012 Powder Show. - April 16, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

Applied Elevator Announces Qualified Elevator Inspector (QEI) Certified Inspections for Commercial Elevators in Denver Applied Elevator has announced that they are offering QEI inspections for commercial elevators in Denver. The purpose of a QEI inspection is to ensure that commercial elevators in Denver are safe and have not been altered, except in compliance to codes and regulations. Inspections require overall knowledge... - April 11, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

Denver Residential Elevator Specialists Applied Elevator Now Offer Free Consultation Leading elevator repair, maintenance, and installation experts Applied Elevator have announced a new offer designed to consolidate the cost of elevator maintenance for Denver residents. The company will now be offering clients in Denver a free consultation with a residential elevator service specialist... - April 11, 2012 - Applied Elevator Service and Sales

FEECO International Commemorates 61 Years FEECO, one of the world’s leading suppliers of agglomeration, thermal processing, material handling and waste processing solutions, is proudly celebrating their 61st year in business. - March 17, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker Visits FEECO International Tuesday, February 28, Governor Scott Walker, of Wisconsin, visited FEECO International, to talk about the importance that mining holds for companies like FEECO, and for people all around the state. - March 16, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO Lab: A Showpiece for Control Automation FEECO International has announced the upgrade of their lab facility into a showpiece for process control automation and data collection. - February 22, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO Offers Free Feasibility Tests FEECO’s state-of-the-art lab facility offers “free of charge” agglomeration feasibility tests for customers in need of material solutions or process optimization. - February 02, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO Featured in Fertilizer International Feeco International, Inc., located in Green Bay, WI, was recently featured in the fertilizer industry’s leading publication, “Fertilizer International.” - January 25, 2012 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO International Recognized for Achievement in Sustainability The Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council recognizes FEECO International, Inc. as a “Green Professional” under the Green Masters Program. - December 25, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO Releases Frac Sand Site Feeco International, Inc., located in Green Bay, WI, has announced the launch of www.WhatIsFracSand.com, a site aimed at answering the FAQ’s around frac sand. - October 22, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO and Where Did You See Me Announce Winners for First Contest Winners are announced as the partnership between FEECO International and Where Did You See Me for the rotary ore drum contest comes to a close. - September 16, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc

Motor Racing Gets a Trailer-Lift Trailer-Lift is a car trailer / combo for use in all areas of the automotive industry. - May 06, 2011 - Trailer Lift Ltd

FEECO International Commemorates 60 Years in 2011 FEECO, one of the world’s leading suppliers of agglomeration, thermal processing, material handling and waste processing solutions, is proudly celebrating their 60th year in business. - March 18, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc

FEECO Home Town Traditions are Rewarded Super Bowl Monday The FEECO Tradition - hard work, teamwork, and commitment to excellence will be celebrated Feb. 7, 2011 - January 26, 2011 - FEECO International, Inc

Trailer-Lift Ltd Confident of Sales Growth in North America Trailer Lift is a car trailer with a built-in car lift for mobile service and inspections. - December 28, 2010 - Trailer Lift Ltd

Trailer-Lift Hits the Jackpot in Vegas Trailer Lift Ltd, a company based in the UK has won the prestigious Global Media Award at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Their new product Trailer-Lift looks like a traditional vehicle trailer but incorporates a specially adapted scissor lift. The company has been developing the product for... - November 13, 2010 - Trailer Lift Ltd

QComp Technologies, Inc. Expands Robot Offering and Joins FANUC Robotics America Corporation’s North American Distribution Network Relationship Combines QComp Integration Expertise & FANUC Robots to Provide Customers with State-of-the-Art Robotic Solutions. - October 22, 2010 - QComp Technologies, Inc.