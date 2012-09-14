PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Air Hydro Power Inc. is a Universal Robots Certified Training Center Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

Solidification Products International Inc. President Bill Gannon is Scheduled as a Guest Speaker at the Doble, "Life of a Transformer" Event Information: Life of a Transformer Seminar Industry Expo February 12-13, 2019 Red Rock Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nevada. SPI President, Bill Gannon will be the subject matter expert, guest speaker on the subject of Oil Containment. - February 08, 2019 - Solidification Products International, Inc.

Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation

Air Hydro Power Acquires Alabama Bolt and Supply Air Hydro Power Inc. has acquired Alabama Bolt and Supply Inc. of Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Alabama effective July 1, 2018. - July 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing

Doug Grogg is Air Hydro Power's New Pneumatic Product Specialist Air Hydro Power is proud to introduce its newest Pneumatic Product Specialist: Doug Grogg. With over 12 years of experience, his knowledge will add a new level of support to the AHP sales team. - May 23, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Eric Ellsworth Joins the Air Hydro Power Sales Team Eric Ellsworth will now be supporting the Danville, KY area as Air Hydro Power's newest outside sales representative. - May 16, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Caleb Shewman is Air Hydro Power's New Kentucky Sales Manager Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Caleb Shewman, formerly known as Air Hydro Power’s Pneumatic Product Manager, will now be transitioning into the role of Kentucky Sales Manager. Previously, Shewman worked closely with Air Hydro Power’s sales teams in both Kentucky and Alabama,... - April 25, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power is Now an Authorized Universal Robots Distributor Air Hydro Power is now an authorized distributor of Universal Robots' innovative robot arms. UR is known for their SAFE, EASY-TO-USE, and FLEXIBLE robot arms. Air Hydro Power is excited to share this technology with their customers. - April 22, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

AHP's New Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that as a new authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Electric products in Alabama, Will Green has be chosen as AHP's new Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama. - April 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Acquires Powermotion Inc. Air Hydro Power Inc., an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama, has acquired the assets of Powermotion Incorporated of Birmingham, AL. The acquisition will bring Air Hydro Power's total employment in Alabama to over 30 people supporting customers in this territory. - December 23, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Price Engineering Adds Yaskawa as Automation Supplier Price Engineering, a local distribution and systems integrator, is excited to announce the addition of Yaskawa Servo Motors and Motion Controllers to their automation supplier line up. This includes distribution of servo motors and amplifiers, motion controllers and I/O products. “The face of... - December 20, 2017 - Price Engineering

CCTY Bearing Announces Expansion of Bushing Line: PTFE Fabric-Lined Bushings The new FSA, a steel-backed bushing with PTFE fabric lining, is designed to be used in heavy load and low-speed applications, such as those found in scissor lift and aerial work platform applications. - October 19, 2017 - CCTY Bearing

Armstrong’s VIL Retrofit Pump Wins CSE’s Product of the Year Gold Award Armstrong's VIL Retrofit Pump selected as Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine's Gold Winner in the Pump/Pump Controls category Product of the Year competition. - September 14, 2017 - Armstrong Fluid Technology

Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries

Air Hydro Power Corbin is Now a ParkerStore Air Hydro Power Corbin is now formally recognized as a ParkerStore. - June 09, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Omni International Introduces New Bead Ruptor 96 Well Plate Homogenizer with Milling Capabilities Omni International, Inc. announced today the release of the Bead Ruptor 96, a new bead mill homogenizer capable of rapid sample dissociation in well plates and sealed tubes, as well as traditional milling in stainless-steel jars. As an extension to the popular Bead Ruptor family, the Bead Ruptor 96... - June 07, 2017 - Omni International

Precision Dispensing Equipment Manufacturer Walther Systemtechnik GmbH Selects USA Distribution Partner Walther Systemtechnik GmbH selects Air Flo Spray Equipment as distribution partner for the USA. Walther Systemtechnik GmbH produces world class solutions in single component dispensing applications for manufacturing specializing in grease and oil. - May 11, 2017 - Air Flo Spray Equipment Company

Hydraulic and Automation Suppliers Added to Price Engineering The addition of Poclain Hydraulics and Danfoss Drives round out a Comprehensive Portfolio. - May 11, 2017 - Price Engineering

Price Engineering Adds Rethink Robotics to Automation Lineup Price to distribute Rethink’s collaborative robots throughout Wisconsin. - April 23, 2017 - Price Engineering

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as the Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist in Lexington Air Hydro Power is happy to announce that Randy Lanter has been selected as the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist based in Lexington, KY. Mr. Lanter brings with him over 40 years of experience as well as certifications as both a CFPHS and a CFPPS. - January 20, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Omni International Unveils New Bead Ruptor Elite Homogenizer with Touchscreen User Interface Omni International, Inc. announced today the release the Omni Bead Ruptor Elite, a new bead mill homogenizer featuring a newly integrated touchscreen user interface. The Elite is the most powerful and advanced bead mill homogenizer available today. - December 23, 2016 - Omni International

Power, Precision and Quality: Omni Introduces the GLH 850 General Laboratory Homogenizer Omni International, Inc. announces a new product release: the GLH 850 General Laboratory Homogenizer, engineered to provide maximum accuracy and precision for medical, biological and chemical research laboratories. - October 09, 2016 - Omni International

Custom Fluidpower Named Finalist in Hunter Manufacturing Awards Custom Fluidpower have been named one of 5 finalists in the Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA). The HMA promote best practices in local manufacturing and Custom Fluidpower were selected from over 170 finalists in the Product Design Award category. - September 17, 2016 - Custom Fluidpower

Air Hydro Power Acquires Total Hose Inc. Air Hydro Power of Louisville, KY has acquired Total Hose of Decatur and Huntsville, AL. With the addition of Air Hydro Power’s product lines, Total Hose will have complete Automation, Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Hose and Fitting offerings. Air Hydro Power currently has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, seven locations in KY and one location in Southern IN. With this acquisition AHP will have over 25 people supporting customers in AL and a total of 180 employees. - September 14, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

New Hydraulic Reservoir Revolutionizing Fluid Power Industry Modern design can be 10-20 times smaller than traditional reservoirs. - June 17, 2016 - Price Engineering

Omni International Launches Bead Mill Specific DNA and RNA Purification Kits Omni International, Inc. today announced the release of a series of nucleic acid purification kits specifically designed for use with bead mill homogenizers like the Omni Bead Ruptor bead mill homogenizer line. These kits contain custom reagents that enhance nucleic acid recovery and ensure high analyte... - April 22, 2016 - Omni International

Air Hydro Power Acquires The Hose House of Corbin, KY Air Hydro Power recently acquired The Hose House in Corbin, KY. The Hose House brings many years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose field and will be AHP's seventh location in KY. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings for over 50 years. - January 23, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Price Engineering Acquires Fox Valley Fluid Power Price Engineering Company, a leading provider of hydraulic and pneumatic systems, components and service, announced that it has acquired the assets of Fox Valley Fluid Power (FVFP), a local hydraulic repair and service company based in Kaukauna, WI. “The acquisition enables Price to continue to... - January 21, 2016 - Price Engineering

Omni International Expands Bead Mill Consumable Line Introduces Microbial DNA Free Certified Pre-Filled Bead Tubes Omni International Inc., the US based homogenizer equipment and lysing chemistry manufacturer, today reinforced its leadership in the bead mill homogenizer market with the launch of a new Microbial DNA Free certification process to improve the quality of the Omni bead mill consumable line. Building on... - December 01, 2015 - Omni International

S4J Manufacturing Services Celebrates 50 Years in Business Cape Coral-based niche manufacturer well positioned for next half century - September 23, 2015 - S4J Manufacturing Services

Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions (www.BlacohMetals.com). Established... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Joe McNeill as Hose, Fittings & Belting Sales Specialist for Lexington and All of Eastern Kentucky Joe McNeill has been with Air Hydro Power since 2000, working in sales and management. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power is Excited to Announce That Jeff McNeill Will be the New Operations Manager for the Alabama Market Jeff has been with AHP since 2001. He has been in management with AHP at the Lexington and Elizabeth, KY locations previously. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Announces the Opening of a New Office in Birmingham, AL Air Hydro Power has opened a new branch in Birmingham, Alabama. Starting in Kentucky, Air Hydro Power has expanded its roots to Alabama with offices in Montgomery and now Birmingham. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Jeff Woodard as the New Sales Representative for Northeastern, AL Jeff Woodard joins Air Hydro Power as the new sales representative in Northeastern Alabama. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Hydradyne, LLC Names David Parks Company President The Board of Directors of LOR, Inc., Hydradyne's parent company, named David Parks the President of Hydradyne, LLC in the 4th quarter of 2014. - January 23, 2015 - Hydradyne, LLC

Air Hydro Power Received the Parker Hannifin Corporation COS National Platinum Award Air Hydro Power has earned the Parker Hannifin Corporation Circle of Safety National Platinum Award for 2014. Out of 95 COS Distributors nationwide, AHP was the only distributor to receive a perfect score on their business plan. - December 21, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Legendary Coach R. C. Slocum to Keynote PESA Leadership Luncheon in Houston Hannon Hydraulics and the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) welcomes legendary Texas A&M football coach R. C. Slocum as keynote speaker at the group’s October 15th Executive Leadership Seminar in Houston, Texas. - October 01, 2014 - Hannon Hydraulics

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Simon Propst, New Product Specialist Engineer Air Hydro Power welcome's Simon Propts as the new Product Specialist Engineer for the state of Alabama. He will be working on trouble shoot and finding solutions to industrial applications. He specializes in automation applications. Air Hydro Power is excited for him to join their team. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of hydraulics, pneumatics, hose and fittings and electrical automation products and services. - April 11, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcome's Mitch McFarland the New Northwestern Alabama Salesman Air Hydro Power welcome's Mitch McFarland as the new supporting outside salesman for Northwestern Alabama. He will be the key contact for AHP for that part of Alabama providing great customer service, industry knowledge, and business growth. - January 24, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcome's John Hubbard as the New Electrical Engineer Air Hydro Power welcomes John Hubbard as its newest Electrical Engineer in the Lexington, Kentucky branch. John will be responsible for product integration consulting and project design and support specializing in automation projects. - December 07, 2013 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Entries Sought for Livingston & Haven Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition Livingston & Haven is calling all engineers, designers and creative thinkers to submit their innovative product ideas using Bosch Rexroth’s Aluminum Framing in their first Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition. - March 07, 2013 - Livingston & Haven

Air Hydro Power Welcomes Chris Crawford, Northern Kentucky Sales Engineer Chris Crawford has joined Air Hydro Power as a sales engineer for Northern Kentucky. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatic, hydraulic, hose and fittings and electrical automation components. - December 21, 2012 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Air Hydro Power Welcomes a New Director of Finance Air Hydro Power gains Geoff Luber as the new Director of Finance. He is replacing Art Sims who is retiring after 10 years. AHP is a distributor of hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation & hose & fittings. - December 21, 2012 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.

Energy Service Partnership Formed to Help Customers Reduce Energy Consumption The RECON Group has teamed with AudIT3 and Energy ISO, Inc. on an energy service partnership based on the new Energy ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. The group will help customers develop processes to reduce energy consumption. - September 15, 2012 - Livingston & Haven

S3 Group Aims for Operational Excellence with ISO 9001:2008 Certification S3 Group, a division of Livingston & Haven, announced today they obtained the highly regarded ISO 9001:2008 Certification. - June 02, 2012 - Livingston & Haven

Air Hydro Power Won Pacesetters Award Air Hydro Power wins the 2012 KY business Pacesetters Award. AHP, a distributor of hydraulics, pnuematics, hose & fittings and electrical automation products, was chosen as one of leading companies that furthers the state of Kentucky. - May 23, 2012 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.