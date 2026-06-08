Recent Headlines
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
HVH Industrial Solutions is Expanding Its Electric Motors Offerings
HVH Industrial Solutions is increasing its Electric Motors manufacturers network and is offering not only AC and DC motors but also Servo motors. Recently, the company added high-precision servo motors, servo gearboxes, and geared motors to its offerings. The selection goes from economy class to the highest quality for the most demanding applications. - December 05, 2022 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Air Hydro Power Has Acquired Gatterdam Industrial Services
Air Hydro Power Inc. (AHP) located in Louisville, Kentucky has acquired assets of Gatterdam Industrial Services as of November 15, 2021. Gatterdam Industrial Services brings over 65 years of experience in the electrical motor, monitoring and fluidic pump markets. Gatterdam also has a complete... - November 21, 2021 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Mtis Co., Ltd., a Specialist Manufacturer of Rotating and Auxiliary Equipment, Including Compressors, Blowers and Dryers, is Launching in the Global Market
The company supplies air and gas pressurized fluid systems in an integrated mechanical and electrical control package, and designs, manufactures, and tests power plants, shipbuilding including offshore facilities, petrochemicals for EPC projects that require various and rigorous specifications, and... - November 12, 2021 - Mtis
Leading Association for Motion Control Distributors Rolls Out New Branding, New Mission to Reflect Transformation of Industry
To better reflect technological advancements and recent trends in the motion control industry, the 46-year-old Fluid Power Distributors Association recently introduced new branding and a revised mission statement. The branding includes a new tagline that emphasizes the work FPDA members provide to... - October 21, 2021 - FPDA
Air Hydro Power Acquires Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of West Virginia
Air Hydro Power Inc. (AHP) located in Louisville, Kentucky has acquired certain assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of Huntington West Virginia as of Sept 2, 2021. Huntington Hose has three locations: Huntington, WV, Winchester, KY,, and South Point, OH. Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets. - September 16, 2021 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Leading Distributors, Manufacturers in Motion Control, Sealing, Equipment Services to Gather in October for Industry Summit
Three leading trade associations in the motion control, sealing, and equipment services industries will host a multi-day Industry Summit this October in Sandestin, Florida. - August 04, 2021 - FPDA
Registration Open for Joint Sales Workshop with Sales Management Experts Jim Pancero and Tom Reilly
The Equipment Service Association (ESA), FPDA Motion & Control Network (FPDA), and the International Sealing Distribution Association (ISD) will offer their first “Joint Sales Workshop: Thriving in a Changing Sales Landscape” on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 1 PM to 5 PM EST. This... - March 11, 2021 - FPDA
Air Hydro Power Has Acquired Uland Supply of Louisville, Kentucky
Uland Supply of downtown Louisville, KY has been acquired by Air Hydro Power, headquartered in Louisville, KY. This will make AHP's 16th location. This new AHP location in downtown is expected to immediately offer more products and services to Uland’s customer base. The facility will eventually be converted to a Parker Store location, the 4th location in the Louisville/Southern Indiana area. - January 21, 2021 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
HVH Industrial Solutions Smart Marketing Template Set to Become the Blueprint for Struggling Companies
HVH Industrial Solutions has successfully revived their businesses after being hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic. The company owners attributed their rally to their hard work and a marketing strategy that they believe could become the blueprint to follow for pandemic hit businesses. - May 29, 2020 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Air Hydro Power Inc. is a Universal Robots Certified Training Center
Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers
HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family
Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation
Air Hydro Power Acquires Alabama Bolt and Supply
Air Hydro Power Inc. has acquired Alabama Bolt and Supply Inc. of Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, Alabama effective July 1, 2018. - July 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Corey Helgeson Joins CCTY Bearing
CCTY Bearing, a manufacturer of bearings and bearing assemblies, announces the hiring of Corey Helgeson as an engineer. Helgeson will work with sales teams designing and selecting bearings for the agricultural, material handling and construction markets. - June 20, 2018 - CCTY Bearing
Doug Grogg is Air Hydro Power's New Pneumatic Product Specialist
Air Hydro Power is proud to introduce its newest Pneumatic Product Specialist: Doug Grogg. With over 12 years of experience, his knowledge will add a new level of support to the AHP sales team. - May 23, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Eric Ellsworth Joins the Air Hydro Power Sales Team
Eric Ellsworth will now be supporting the Danville, KY area as Air Hydro Power's newest outside sales representative. - May 16, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Caleb Shewman is Air Hydro Power's New Kentucky Sales Manager
Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that Caleb Shewman, formerly known as Air Hydro Power’s Pneumatic Product Manager, will now be transitioning into the role of Kentucky Sales Manager. Previously, Shewman worked closely with Air Hydro Power’s sales teams in both Kentucky and... - April 25, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Air Hydro Power is Now an Authorized Universal Robots Distributor
Air Hydro Power is now an authorized distributor of Universal Robots' innovative robot arms. UR is known for their SAFE, EASY-TO-USE, and FLEXIBLE robot arms. Air Hydro Power is excited to share this technology with their customers. - April 22, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
AHP's New Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama
Air Hydro Power is excited to announce that as a new authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Electric products in Alabama, Will Green has be chosen as AHP's new Mitsubishi Product Specialist in Alabama. - April 13, 2018 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Air Hydro Power Acquires Powermotion Inc.
Air Hydro Power Inc., an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Alabama, has acquired the assets of Powermotion Incorporated of Birmingham, AL. The acquisition will bring Air Hydro Power's total employment in Alabama to over 30 people supporting customers in this territory. - December 23, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Price Engineering Adds Yaskawa as Automation Supplier
Price Engineering, a local distribution and systems integrator, is excited to announce the addition of Yaskawa Servo Motors and Motion Controllers to their automation supplier line up. This includes distribution of servo motors and amplifiers, motion controllers and I/O products. “The face... - December 20, 2017 - Price Engineering
CCTY Bearing Announces Expansion of Bushing Line: PTFE Fabric-Lined Bushings
The new FSA, a steel-backed bushing with PTFE fabric lining, is designed to be used in heavy load and low-speed applications, such as those found in scissor lift and aerial work platform applications. - October 19, 2017 - CCTY Bearing
Armstrong’s VIL Retrofit Pump Wins CSE’s Product of the Year Gold Award
Armstrong's VIL Retrofit Pump selected as Consulting-Specifying Engineer magazine's Gold Winner in the Pump/Pump Controls category Product of the Year competition. - September 14, 2017 - Armstrong Fluid Technology
Blacoh Fluid Control Introduces New Hybrid Valve
Blacoh Fluid Control is proud to announce the release of the Hybrid Valve™, the world’s first combination pulsation dampener and back pressure valve. - June 22, 2017 - Blacoh Industries
Air Hydro Power Corbin is Now a ParkerStore
Air Hydro Power Corbin is now formally recognized as a ParkerStore. - June 09, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Omni International Introduces New Bead Ruptor 96 Well Plate Homogenizer with Milling Capabilities
Omni International, Inc. announced today the release of the Bead Ruptor 96, a new bead mill homogenizer capable of rapid sample dissociation in well plates and sealed tubes, as well as traditional milling in stainless-steel jars. As an extension to the popular Bead Ruptor family, the Bead Ruptor... - June 07, 2017 - Omni International
Precision Dispensing Equipment Manufacturer Walther Systemtechnik GmbH Selects USA Distribution Partner
Walther Systemtechnik GmbH selects Air Flo Spray Equipment as distribution partner for the USA. Walther Systemtechnik GmbH produces world class solutions in single component dispensing applications for manufacturing specializing in grease and oil. - May 11, 2017 - Air Flo Spray Equipment Company
Hydraulic and Automation Suppliers Added to Price Engineering
The addition of Poclain Hydraulics and Danfoss Drives round out a Comprehensive Portfolio. - May 11, 2017 - Price Engineering
Price Engineering Adds Rethink Robotics to Automation Lineup
Price to distribute Rethink’s collaborative robots throughout Wisconsin. - April 23, 2017 - Price Engineering
Air Hydro Power Welcomes Randy Lanter as the Parker Hydraulics Product Specialist in Lexington
Air Hydro Power is happy to announce that Randy Lanter has been selected as the new Parker Hydraulics product specialist based in Lexington, KY. Mr. Lanter brings with him over 40 years of experience as well as certifications as both a CFPHS and a CFPPS. - January 20, 2017 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Omni International Unveils New Bead Ruptor Elite Homogenizer with Touchscreen User Interface
Omni International, Inc. announced today the release the Omni Bead Ruptor Elite, a new bead mill homogenizer featuring a newly integrated touchscreen user interface. The Elite is the most powerful and advanced bead mill homogenizer available today. - December 23, 2016 - Omni International
Power, Precision and Quality: Omni Introduces the GLH 850 General Laboratory Homogenizer
Omni International, Inc. announces a new product release: the GLH 850 General Laboratory Homogenizer, engineered to provide maximum accuracy and precision for medical, biological and chemical research laboratories. - October 09, 2016 - Omni International
Custom Fluidpower Named Finalist in Hunter Manufacturing Awards
Custom Fluidpower have been named one of 5 finalists in the Hunter Manufacturing Awards (HMA). The HMA promote best practices in local manufacturing and Custom Fluidpower were selected from over 170 finalists in the Product Design Award category. - September 17, 2016 - Custom Fluidpower
Air Hydro Power Acquires Total Hose Inc.
Air Hydro Power of Louisville, KY has acquired Total Hose of Decatur and Huntsville, AL. With the addition of Air Hydro Power’s product lines, Total Hose will have complete Automation, Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Hose and Fitting offerings. Air Hydro Power currently has locations in Birmingham and Montgomery, AL, seven locations in KY and one location in Southern IN. With this acquisition AHP will have over 25 people supporting customers in AL and a total of 180 employees. - September 14, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
New Hydraulic Reservoir Revolutionizing Fluid Power Industry
Modern design can be 10-20 times smaller than traditional reservoirs. - June 17, 2016 - Price Engineering
Omni International Launches Bead Mill Specific DNA and RNA Purification Kits
Omni International, Inc. today announced the release of a series of nucleic acid purification kits specifically designed for use with bead mill homogenizers like the Omni Bead Ruptor bead mill homogenizer line. These kits contain custom reagents that enhance nucleic acid recovery and ensure high... - April 22, 2016 - Omni International
Air Hydro Power Acquires The Hose House of Corbin, KY
Air Hydro Power recently acquired The Hose House in Corbin, KY. The Hose House brings many years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose field and will be AHP's seventh location in KY. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings for over 50 years. - January 23, 2016 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Price Engineering Acquires Fox Valley Fluid Power
Price Engineering Company, a leading provider of hydraulic and pneumatic systems, components and service, announced that it has acquired the assets of Fox Valley Fluid Power (FVFP), a local hydraulic repair and service company based in Kaukauna, WI. “The acquisition enables Price to continue... - January 21, 2016 - Price Engineering
Omni International Expands Bead Mill Consumable Line Introduces Microbial DNA Free Certified Pre-Filled Bead Tubes
Omni International Inc., the US based homogenizer equipment and lysing chemistry manufacturer, today reinforced its leadership in the bead mill homogenizer market with the launch of a new Microbial DNA Free certification process to improve the quality of the Omni bead mill consumable line. Building... - December 01, 2015 - Omni International
S4J Manufacturing Services Celebrates 50 Years in Business
Cape Coral-based niche manufacturer well positioned for next half century - September 23, 2015 - S4J Manufacturing Services
Blacoh Industries Expands Diverse Scope with Launch of Blacoh Surge Control and Blacoh Metal Solutions
To meet the full scope of its customers’ needs and to broaden the already diverse family of products and professional services, Blacoh Industries expands its depth of industry expertise with the launch of Blacoh Surge Control (www.BlacohSurge.com) and Blacoh Metal Solutions... - September 04, 2015 - Blacoh Industries
Air Hydro Power is Excited to Announce That Jeff McNeill Will be the New Operations Manager for the Alabama Market
Jeff has been with AHP since 2001. He has been in management with AHP at the Lexington and Elizabeth, KY locations previously. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Air Hydro Power Welcomes Joe McNeill as Hose, Fittings & Belting Sales Specialist for Lexington and All of Eastern Kentucky
Joe McNeill has been with Air Hydro Power since 2000, working in sales and management. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 12, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Air Hydro Power Welcomes Jeff Woodard as the New Sales Representative for Northeastern, AL
Jeff Woodard joins Air Hydro Power as the new sales representative in Northeastern Alabama. Air Hydro Power is an industrial distributor of pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Air Hydro Power Announces the Opening of a New Office in Birmingham, AL
Air Hydro Power has opened a new branch in Birmingham, Alabama. Starting in Kentucky, Air Hydro Power has expanded its roots to Alabama with offices in Montgomery and now Birmingham. - July 11, 2015 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Hydradyne, LLC Names David Parks Company President
The Board of Directors of LOR, Inc., Hydradyne's parent company, named David Parks the President of Hydradyne, LLC in the 4th quarter of 2014. - January 23, 2015 - Hydradyne, LLC
Air Hydro Power Received the Parker Hannifin Corporation COS National Platinum Award
Air Hydro Power has earned the Parker Hannifin Corporation Circle of Safety National Platinum Award for 2014. Out of 95 COS Distributors nationwide, AHP was the only distributor to receive a perfect score on their business plan. - December 21, 2014 - Air Hydro Power, LLC.
Legendary Coach R. C. Slocum to Keynote PESA Leadership Luncheon in Houston
Hannon Hydraulics and the Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA) welcomes legendary Texas A&M football coach R. C. Slocum as keynote speaker at the group’s October 15th Executive Leadership Seminar in Houston, Texas. - October 01, 2014 - Hannon Hydraulics