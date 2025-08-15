Recent Headlines
Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup
Rugged Science has launched the NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U models. Built to order and tested in-house, NOMAD delivers customizable, high-performance computing for mission-critical military and industrial applications. With up to 256 cores, 6TB DDR5 memory, and 384TB storage, NOMAD adapts to any environment where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. - August 15, 2025 - Rugged Science
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
QCT Synergizes for the Next Wave of Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2023
Innovative solutions supporting 5G and AI enhance how our world works. - February 26, 2023 - QCT
QCT Delivers New Innovative 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Servers
Updated technologies fuel large variety of customer applications and usages from data center to edge. - January 11, 2023 - QCT
Computer Systems Invests 105,000 Euro for Scientific Research on Remote Data Recovery Methods
Computer Systems laboratories proudly announce the undertaking of a new research project by department of data recovery. This project will be co-funded by region of Central Macedonia, as well as EU with total budget of 105,000 Euro. One more time, Computer Systems will be the only SME in EU... - October 31, 2021 - Computer Systems
Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale
Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale
Innovation is Coming to the Kitchen in 2018 – Smart Kitchen Display Product Release
Sungale, the consumer electronics brand that is best known for its line of Cloud Frames and Digital Photo Frames is launching a brand new line of Smart Home products called the Kitchen Screen that has been in development for 3 years. The Kitchen Screen is a product that connects your kitchen to the internet and provides services and features that makes life in the kitchen easier and more entertaining. The touch screen operation has been designed for simple and intuitive navigation through the various options. - September 29, 2018 - Sungale
Tampa Company Will Compete for XPRIZE
New company in Tampa Florida announces bid for Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. - August 26, 2016 - Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers LLC
Sungale Brings an Easy to Use and Reliable All-in-One Digital Signage Solution to Businesses of All Sizes
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, has made a decision to expand into the commercial and business market with its new line of Digital Signage product solutions. “We have been getting a lot of requests from the market from customers who own businesses in recent years who are... - June 18, 2016 - Sungale
Advantech IoT Gateway Starter Kit Includes End-to-End Data Service Software to Jumpstart IoT Deployment
Advantech offers engineers, integrators and IT staff an IIoT ‘Starter Kit’ that features not only the PC hardware, but provides the end-to-end data service and Advantech tech support in a low cost bundle. It comes with OS, MQTT Agent, Data Management server software, SDK, and tools. Builds ready on Microsoft Azure marketplace. - April 21, 2016 - Advantech eStore
Sungale Introduces Its Netchef III (G3)-- a True Smart Home Kitchen Product
Sungale raises the bar for smart home appliances with its release of their third generation Netchef, the Netchef G3. With upgraded software and newly added features like home surveillance and voice search, this innovative home appliance brings your kitchen into the smart age, offering you modern entertainment, a connection to family and friends, and a more enjoyable cooking experience. - November 01, 2015 - Sungale
Sungale Partners with Twice to Bring Awareness to the "Connected Home" Category
Sungale and Twice partner to issue a new "connected home" E-Newsletter to electronic industry professionals with hopes of bringing more awareness to this emerging category and to Sungale branded products. - May 21, 2015 - Sungale
Posiflex Offers Android Based Version of Its Highly Popular XT POS Touch Screen Terminal Series
XT-2614E delivers an exceptional combination of robust performance, superior value and sleek look. - November 12, 2014 - Posiflex Technology Inc.
Sungale’s Innovative Power Banks Are Ready for Purchase
Sungale, the consumer electronics brand now has 3 power bank models available for purchase. There is a standard low cost option, and 2 stacking versions that are either round or square in shape. The standard power bank comes with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity, while the stackable power banks come with 3,000 mAh battery capacity per disk. - June 02, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale Changes Its Internet TV Box’s Name from Cloud TV Box to Smart TV Box
Sungale's Internet TV computer box has changed it's name from "Cloud TV Box" to "Smart TV Box." - April 24, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale’s Smart TV Box is Bringing the Fight to the Internet Streaming TV Market
There are several options when looking at the internet streaming box market, but after taking a closer look and doing a head-to-head comparison against Sungale's Smart TV Box they don't quite live up to the hype. - April 19, 2014 - Sungale
Crestron Builds on 4K Leadership with Updated DM® 4K Certification Courses
Courses provide AV professionals with the knowledge to design and program 4K systems. - March 20, 2014 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Sungale Bringing 3 Android WiFi Digital Photo Frame Models to North American Market
After an initial introduction at CES, Sungale will be bringing 3 WiFi DPF models to North America. These DPF's are perfect for consumers wanting to share photos and videos with friends and family easily over far distances or for businesses looking for a digital signage solution. This new product is easily accessible and can be upgraded through online storage drives, social media accounts, bluetooth, or other internet sharing services. - March 14, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale Introduces Its New Power Bank Product Line
Sungale has decided to jump into the Power Banks and portable battery chargers arena with several new models, including a stack-able design. - March 06, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale Introduces Its New Bluetooth Speakers Product Line
Sungale is excited to enter the Bluetooth speaker market and has unveiled 4 different bluetooth models. These are perfect for a hands-free-driving solution or for increasing the volume of your favorite mobile devices. - March 04, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale to Launch Android Powered WiFi Digital Photo Frames at the 2014 CES in Las Vegas
Sungale is bringing excitement back into the Digital Photo Frame category by offering more features than what is currently available with similar products. Ideal for consumers who want to see what family and friends far away are up to regularly, or businesses looking for a digital signage solution. - January 07, 2014 - Sungale
Crestron Demonstrates Complete Lighting & Energy Management Solutions at Greenbuild® EXPO 2013
New LED drivers, DALI® ballasts, and infiNET EX® wireless dimmers, emphasizes Crestron open standards based commercial lighting control solutions. - November 22, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Computer Systems Laboratories Begins Data Recovery Research Project
Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the begining of data recovery research project. - November 15, 2013 - Computer Systems
New App Speeds Up the Sharing of Files on or Offline
Unique Ground Breaking Technology Enable File Sharing Across Any Device; Fasetto LLC, a leading application developer, today announced Pretty Darn Quick (PDQ). PDQ is a family of patent pending applications that enable file sharing easily and securely across any device anytime on or offline at speed. - October 26, 2013 - Fasetto LLC
Smart Crib Launches sCrib Password System Combining User Devices with Powerful Management
Smart Crib Ltd has developed a unique solution for password management. It significantly increases security of passwords that users do not have to remember any more and also improves efficiency of administration. - September 27, 2013 - Smart Crib Ltd
"Plugfest" Proves FiberPlex Optical Converter for AVB A/V Streaming Past the 100-Meter Mark
Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex
Crestron DMPS Goes Wireless
New AirMedia™ brings wireless presentation capability to DMPS. - September 01, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
The Next Step in Video Conferencing: Collaboration, Crestron RL™ Now Available
Crestron RL brings Microsoft® Lync® to the conference room. - July 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron Delivers Enterprise Building Management Solutions
Whether managing a room, building, or global enterprise, Crestron has all the pieces. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron AirMedia™ Delivers Wireless AV Presentation from Any Mobile Device
AirMedia provides wireless presentation, collaboration and content sharing from any smart phone, tablet or laptop. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Leading the Digital Revolution, Crestron Expands DigitalMedia™ Family with New Streaming, 4K, and Acoustic Echo Cancelling Technologies
The most powerful AV networking platform ever developed gets even more robust. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
New Crestron TSW Touch Screens: Control Never Looked So Good
Sleek, ultra-bright, HD displays with edge-to-edge capacitive glass and stunning graphics complements the latest mobile devices on the conference table or on the wall - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Introducing Crestron RL™, the Next Step in Video Conferencing - Collaboration
Solution based on Microsoft® Lync® for group collaboration - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron New Saros® Commercial Speakers: A Sound Investment
Ease of installation & sound quality make Saros ideal for boardrooms, classrooms, restaurants & retail applications - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron Now Shipping 7.1 HD Professional Surround Sound Processor for Commercial Environments
New low-cost processor delivers true surround sound to boardrooms and meeting spaces. - June 12, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
FiberPlex Introduces at InfoComm Live Production Toolbox for Quick, Easy Fiber Optic Connectivity
New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Introduces “Swiss Army Knife” of SFP Media Transport at InfoComm
New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Appoints Sales Force & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line
With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
Crestron Demonstrates Complete Lighting & Energy Management Solutions at LIGHTFAIR 2013
New infiNET EX® wireless dimmers, LED drivers, and DALI® ballasts emphasize Crestron open standards based commercial lighting control solutions - April 24, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
FiberPlex Appoints Cardone, Solomon & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line
With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Announces Fiber Optic Maintenance Agreement to Ease the Strain on Government Agencies Affected by Sequestration
Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex
Computer Systems to Invest in 166.320 Euro BGA Component Rework Research Project
Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the investment of 166.320 Euro on researching an improved BGA component rework method. - March 09, 2013 - Computer Systems
Crestron TSW-550 Touch Screen Offers Stunning Graphics in a Smart Phone-Sized Design
5-inch TSW-550 completes TSW family. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
New HDMI Input Capabilities for DVPHD Now Available
Featuring onboard HDMI, DVPHD-4 and DVPHD-8 lets you control, display and annotate in true HD. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron DigitalMedia Presentation System 300 with Acoustic Echo Cancellation Now Shipping
DMPS-300-C-AEC provides all-in-one digital AV presentation solution for video conference rooms. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Entries Sought for Livingston & Haven Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition
Livingston & Haven is calling all engineers, designers and creative thinkers to submit their innovative product ideas using Bosch Rexroth’s Aluminum Framing in their first Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition. - March 07, 2013 - Livingston & Haven
Crestron 64X64 DigitalMedia™ Switcher Begins Shipping Today
Largest Capacity DM® Switcher Yet Features 4K Support, All-New Blade I/O Expansion and Built-In Touch Screen for Easy Setup of Large-scale Digital AV Networks. - February 27, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron TSW-1050 Touch Screen Delivers Stunning Graphics and a Beautiful Tablet-Size Design
Featuring a brilliant 10" HD display, TSW-1050 combines power and beauty for a one-of-a-kind automation experience. - February 07, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Energy Service Partnership Formed to Help Customers Reduce Energy Consumption
The RECON Group has teamed with AudIT3 and Energy ISO, Inc. on an energy service partnership based on the new Energy ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. The group will help customers develop processes to reduce energy consumption. - September 15, 2012 - Livingston & Haven