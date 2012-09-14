PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale
Sungale, the consumer electronics brand that is best known for its line of Cloud Frames and Digital Photo Frames is launching a brand new line of Smart Home products called the Kitchen Screen that has been in development for 3 years. The Kitchen Screen is a product that connects your kitchen to the internet and provides services and features that makes life in the kitchen easier and more entertaining. The touch screen operation has been designed for simple and intuitive navigation through the various options. - September 29, 2018 - Sungale
New company in Tampa Florida announces bid for Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. - August 26, 2016 - Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers LLC
Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, has made a decision to expand into the commercial and business market with its new line of Digital Signage product solutions. “We have been getting a lot of requests from the market from customers who own businesses in recent years who are looking... - June 18, 2016 - Sungale
Advantech offers engineers, integrators and IT staff an IIoT ‘Starter Kit’ that features not only the PC hardware, but provides the end-to-end data service and Advantech tech support in a low cost bundle. It comes with OS, MQTT Agent, Data Management server software, SDK, and tools. Builds ready on Microsoft Azure marketplace. - April 21, 2016 - Advantech eStore
Sungale raises the bar for smart home appliances with its release of their third generation Netchef, the Netchef G3. With upgraded software and newly added features like home surveillance and voice search, this innovative home appliance brings your kitchen into the smart age, offering you modern entertainment, a connection to family and friends, and a more enjoyable cooking experience. - November 01, 2015 - Sungale
Sungale and Twice partner to issue a new "connected home" E-Newsletter to electronic industry professionals with hopes of bringing more awareness to this emerging category and to Sungale branded products. - May 21, 2015 - Sungale
XT-2614E delivers an exceptional combination of robust performance, superior value and sleek look. - November 12, 2014 - Posiflex Technology Inc.
Sungale, the consumer electronics brand now has 3 power bank models available for purchase. There is a standard low cost option, and 2 stacking versions that are either round or square in shape. The standard power bank comes with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity, while the stackable power banks come with 3,000 mAh battery capacity per disk. - June 02, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale's Internet TV computer box has changed it's name from "Cloud TV Box" to "Smart TV Box." - April 24, 2014 - Sungale
There are several options when looking at the internet streaming box market, but after taking a closer look and doing a head-to-head comparison against Sungale's Smart TV Box they don't quite live up to the hype. - April 19, 2014 - Sungale
Courses provide AV professionals with the knowledge to design and program 4K systems. - March 20, 2014 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
After an initial introduction at CES, Sungale will be bringing 3 WiFi DPF models to North America. These DPF's are perfect for consumers wanting to share photos and videos with friends and family easily over far distances or for businesses looking for a digital signage solution. This new product is easily accessible and can be upgraded through online storage drives, social media accounts, bluetooth, or other internet sharing services. - March 14, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale has decided to jump into the Power Banks and portable battery chargers arena with several new models, including a stack-able design. - March 06, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale is excited to enter the Bluetooth speaker market and has unveiled 4 different bluetooth models. These are perfect for a hands-free-driving solution or for increasing the volume of your favorite mobile devices. - March 04, 2014 - Sungale
Sungale is bringing excitement back into the Digital Photo Frame category by offering more features than what is currently available with similar products. Ideal for consumers who want to see what family and friends far away are up to regularly, or businesses looking for a digital signage solution. - January 07, 2014 - Sungale
New LED drivers, DALI® ballasts, and infiNET EX® wireless dimmers, emphasizes Crestron open standards based commercial lighting control solutions. - November 22, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the begining of data recovery research project. - November 15, 2013 - Computer Systems
Unique Ground Breaking Technology Enable File Sharing Across Any Device;
Fasetto LLC, a leading application developer, today announced Pretty Darn Quick (PDQ). PDQ is a family of patent pending applications that enable file sharing easily and securely across any device anytime on or offline at speed. - October 26, 2013 - Fasetto LLC
Smart Crib Ltd has developed a unique solution for password management. It significantly increases security of passwords that users do not have to remember any more and also improves efficiency of administration. - September 27, 2013 - Smart Crib Ltd
Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex
New AirMedia™ brings wireless presentation capability to DMPS. - September 01, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Crestron RL brings Microsoft® Lync® to the conference room. - July 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Ease of installation & sound quality make Saros ideal for boardrooms, classrooms, restaurants & retail applications - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Solution based on Microsoft® Lync® for group collaboration - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Sleek, ultra-bright, HD displays with edge-to-edge capacitive glass and stunning graphics complements the latest mobile devices on the conference table or on the wall - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
The most powerful AV networking platform ever developed gets even more robust. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
AirMedia provides wireless presentation, collaboration and content sharing from any smart phone, tablet or laptop. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Whether managing a room, building, or global enterprise, Crestron has all the pieces. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
New low-cost processor delivers true surround sound to boardrooms and meeting spaces. - June 12, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex
With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to the... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
New infiNET EX® wireless dimmers, LED drivers, and DALI® ballasts emphasize Crestron open standards based commercial lighting control solutions - April 24, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the New... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex
Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex
Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the investment of 166.320 Euro on researching an improved BGA component rework method. - March 09, 2013 - Computer Systems
DMPS-300-C-AEC provides all-in-one digital AV presentation solution for video conference rooms. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Featuring onboard HDMI, DVPHD-4 and DVPHD-8 lets you control, display and annotate in true HD. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
5-inch TSW-550 completes TSW family. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Livingston & Haven is calling all engineers, designers and creative thinkers to submit their innovative product ideas using Bosch Rexroth’s Aluminum Framing in their first Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition. - March 07, 2013 - Livingston & Haven
Largest Capacity DM® Switcher Yet Features 4K Support, All-New Blade I/O Expansion and Built-In Touch Screen for Easy Setup of Large-scale Digital AV Networks. - February 27, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
Featuring a brilliant 10" HD display, TSW-1050 combines power and beauty for a one-of-a-kind automation experience. - February 07, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.
The RECON Group has teamed with AudIT3 and Energy ISO, Inc. on an energy service partnership based on the new Energy ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. The group will help customers develop processes to reduce energy consumption. - September 15, 2012 - Livingston & Haven
SANOXY USA today releases Mini Multifunction Bluetooth Keyboard that is compatible with iPad® as well as Android® and Windows® tablets. This portable mini 3 in 1 keyboard features laser pointer and touch pad for business and home entertainment purpose. - July 26, 2012 - Speed Technology Group
S3 Group, a division of Livingston & Haven, announced today they obtained the highly regarded ISO 9001:2008 Certification. - June 02, 2012 - Livingston & Haven
Livingston & Haven was the recipient of the first hydraulic A10VO pump out of the Bosch Rexroth's new manufacturing facility in South Carolina. - May 17, 2012 - Livingston & Haven
AdvanPOS unveils its new POS products at CeBIT 2012 and introduces advanced and innovative POS products at CeBIT, including the All-in-One POS system, the world's first AMD Fusion POS solutions, logo & color customizable POS product, and handheld POS terminal. - March 09, 2012 - AdvanPOS
AdvanPOS introduces the world’s first AMD Fusion POS solutions, Z-POS Lite and A-Box 122, at CeBIT 2012 in Hannover Germany. - March 09, 2012 - AdvanPOS