Sungale Redefines the Digital Photo Frame with Its New Cloud Frame Model – CPF1051+ Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for being a pioneer of the digital photo frame, continues to make innovations in the market. Today Sungale is introducing a new 10” model, the CPF1051+, bringing highly requested new features and specs to the category, like a high resolution IPS Touch Display, internal battery and simplified setup. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Sungale Releases New Brand Alpha Digital with Models KS782 and KS1016 for Focused Digital Photo Frame Experience Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, best known for pioneering the mass market digital photo frame, is bringing a new twist on its Cloud Frame product line. Today Sungale is introducing its Alpha Digital brand Cloud Frame line, bringing enhanced new features like a high resolution IPS Touchscreen, an internal battery for portable use, and a simplified setup. As a part of the Alpha Digital Line though, the interface has been simplified so anyone can easily use it. - October 19, 2019 - Sungale

Innovation is Coming to the Kitchen in 2018 – Smart Kitchen Display Product Release Sungale, the consumer electronics brand that is best known for its line of Cloud Frames and Digital Photo Frames is launching a brand new line of Smart Home products called the Kitchen Screen that has been in development for 3 years. The Kitchen Screen is a product that connects your kitchen to the internet and provides services and features that makes life in the kitchen easier and more entertaining. The touch screen operation has been designed for simple and intuitive navigation through the various options. - September 29, 2018 - Sungale

Tampa Company Will Compete for XPRIZE New company in Tampa Florida announces bid for Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. - August 26, 2016 - Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers LLC

Sungale Brings an Easy to Use and Reliable All-in-One Digital Signage Solution to Businesses of All Sizes Sungale, the consumer electronics manufacturer, has made a decision to expand into the commercial and business market with its new line of Digital Signage product solutions. “We have been getting a lot of requests from the market from customers who own businesses in recent years who are looking... - June 18, 2016 - Sungale

Advantech IoT Gateway Starter Kit Includes End-to-End Data Service Software to Jumpstart IoT Deployment Advantech offers engineers, integrators and IT staff an IIoT ‘Starter Kit’ that features not only the PC hardware, but provides the end-to-end data service and Advantech tech support in a low cost bundle. It comes with OS, MQTT Agent, Data Management server software, SDK, and tools. Builds ready on Microsoft Azure marketplace. - April 21, 2016 - Advantech eStore

Sungale Introduces Its Netchef III (G3)-- a True Smart Home Kitchen Product Sungale raises the bar for smart home appliances with its release of their third generation Netchef, the Netchef G3. With upgraded software and newly added features like home surveillance and voice search, this innovative home appliance brings your kitchen into the smart age, offering you modern entertainment, a connection to family and friends, and a more enjoyable cooking experience. - November 01, 2015 - Sungale

Sungale Partners with Twice to Bring Awareness to the "Connected Home" Category Sungale and Twice partner to issue a new "connected home" E-Newsletter to electronic industry professionals with hopes of bringing more awareness to this emerging category and to Sungale branded products. - May 21, 2015 - Sungale

Posiflex Offers Android Based Version of Its Highly Popular XT POS Touch Screen Terminal Series XT-2614E delivers an exceptional combination of robust performance, superior value and sleek look. - November 12, 2014 - Posiflex Technology Inc.

Sungale’s Innovative Power Banks Are Ready for Purchase Sungale, the consumer electronics brand now has 3 power bank models available for purchase. There is a standard low cost option, and 2 stacking versions that are either round or square in shape. The standard power bank comes with a 2,000 mAh battery capacity, while the stackable power banks come with 3,000 mAh battery capacity per disk. - June 02, 2014 - Sungale

Sungale Changes Its Internet TV Box’s Name from Cloud TV Box to Smart TV Box Sungale's Internet TV computer box has changed it's name from "Cloud TV Box" to "Smart TV Box." - April 24, 2014 - Sungale

Sungale’s Smart TV Box is Bringing the Fight to the Internet Streaming TV Market There are several options when looking at the internet streaming box market, but after taking a closer look and doing a head-to-head comparison against Sungale's Smart TV Box they don't quite live up to the hype. - April 19, 2014 - Sungale

Crestron Builds on 4K Leadership with Updated DM® 4K Certification Courses Courses provide AV professionals with the knowledge to design and program 4K systems. - March 20, 2014 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Sungale Bringing 3 Android WiFi Digital Photo Frame Models to North American Market After an initial introduction at CES, Sungale will be bringing 3 WiFi DPF models to North America. These DPF's are perfect for consumers wanting to share photos and videos with friends and family easily over far distances or for businesses looking for a digital signage solution. This new product is easily accessible and can be upgraded through online storage drives, social media accounts, bluetooth, or other internet sharing services. - March 14, 2014 - Sungale

Sungale Introduces Its New Power Bank Product Line Sungale has decided to jump into the Power Banks and portable battery chargers arena with several new models, including a stack-able design. - March 06, 2014 - Sungale

Sungale Introduces Its New Bluetooth Speakers Product Line Sungale is excited to enter the Bluetooth speaker market and has unveiled 4 different bluetooth models. These are perfect for a hands-free-driving solution or for increasing the volume of your favorite mobile devices. - March 04, 2014 - Sungale

Sungale to Launch Android Powered WiFi Digital Photo Frames at the 2014 CES in Las Vegas Sungale is bringing excitement back into the Digital Photo Frame category by offering more features than what is currently available with similar products. Ideal for consumers who want to see what family and friends far away are up to regularly, or businesses looking for a digital signage solution. - January 07, 2014 - Sungale

Crestron Demonstrates Complete Lighting & Energy Management Solutions at Greenbuild® EXPO 2013 New LED drivers, DALI® ballasts, and infiNET EX® wireless dimmers, emphasizes Crestron open standards based commercial lighting control solutions. - November 22, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Computer Systems Laboratories Begins Data Recovery Research Project Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the begining of data recovery research project. - November 15, 2013 - Computer Systems

New App Speeds Up the Sharing of Files on or Offline Unique Ground Breaking Technology Enable File Sharing Across Any Device; Fasetto LLC, a leading application developer, today announced Pretty Darn Quick (PDQ). PDQ is a family of patent pending applications that enable file sharing easily and securely across any device anytime on or offline at speed. - October 26, 2013 - Fasetto LLC

Smart Crib Launches sCrib Password System Combining User Devices with Powerful Management Smart Crib Ltd has developed a unique solution for password management. It significantly increases security of passwords that users do not have to remember any more and also improves efficiency of administration. - September 27, 2013 - Smart Crib Ltd

"Plugfest" Proves FiberPlex Optical Converter for AVB A/V Streaming Past the 100-Meter Mark Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex

Crestron DMPS Goes Wireless New AirMedia™ brings wireless presentation capability to DMPS. - September 01, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

The Next Step in Video Conferencing: Collaboration, Crestron RL™ Now Available Crestron RL brings Microsoft® Lync® to the conference room. - July 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron New Saros® Commercial Speakers: A Sound Investment Ease of installation & sound quality make Saros ideal for boardrooms, classrooms, restaurants & retail applications - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Introducing Crestron RL™, the Next Step in Video Conferencing - Collaboration Solution based on Microsoft® Lync® for group collaboration - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

New Crestron TSW Touch Screens: Control Never Looked So Good Sleek, ultra-bright, HD displays with edge-to-edge capacitive glass and stunning graphics complements the latest mobile devices on the conference table or on the wall - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Leading the Digital Revolution, Crestron Expands DigitalMedia™ Family with New Streaming, 4K, and Acoustic Echo Cancelling Technologies The most powerful AV networking platform ever developed gets even more robust. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron AirMedia™ Delivers Wireless AV Presentation from Any Mobile Device AirMedia provides wireless presentation, collaboration and content sharing from any smart phone, tablet or laptop. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron Delivers Enterprise Building Management Solutions Whether managing a room, building, or global enterprise, Crestron has all the pieces. - June 14, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron Now Shipping 7.1 HD Professional Surround Sound Processor for Commercial Environments New low-cost processor delivers true surround sound to boardrooms and meeting spaces. - June 12, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

FiberPlex Introduces at InfoComm Live Production Toolbox for Quick, Easy Fiber Optic Connectivity New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Introduces “Swiss Army Knife” of SFP Media Transport at InfoComm New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Appoints Sales Force & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to the... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex

Crestron Demonstrates Complete Lighting & Energy Management Solutions at LIGHTFAIR 2013 New infiNET EX® wireless dimmers, LED drivers, and DALI® ballasts emphasize Crestron open standards based commercial lighting control solutions - April 24, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

FiberPlex Appoints Cardone, Solomon & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the New... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Announces Fiber Optic Maintenance Agreement to Ease the Strain on Government Agencies Affected by Sequestration Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex

Computer Systems to Invest in 166.320 Euro BGA Component Rework Research Project Computer Systems laptop service and data recovery laboratories announce the investment of 166.320 Euro on researching an improved BGA component rework method. - March 09, 2013 - Computer Systems

Crestron DigitalMedia Presentation System 300 with Acoustic Echo Cancellation Now Shipping DMPS-300-C-AEC provides all-in-one digital AV presentation solution for video conference rooms. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

New HDMI Input Capabilities for DVPHD Now Available Featuring onboard HDMI, DVPHD-4 and DVPHD-8 lets you control, display and annotate in true HD. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron TSW-550 Touch Screen Offers Stunning Graphics in a Smart Phone-Sized Design 5-inch TSW-550 completes TSW family. - March 08, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Entries Sought for Livingston & Haven Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition Livingston & Haven is calling all engineers, designers and creative thinkers to submit their innovative product ideas using Bosch Rexroth’s Aluminum Framing in their first Aluminum Extrusion Design Competition. - March 07, 2013 - Livingston & Haven

Crestron 64X64 DigitalMedia™ Switcher Begins Shipping Today Largest Capacity DM® Switcher Yet Features 4K Support, All-New Blade I/O Expansion and Built-In Touch Screen for Easy Setup of Large-scale Digital AV Networks. - February 27, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Crestron TSW-1050 Touch Screen Delivers Stunning Graphics and a Beautiful Tablet-Size Design Featuring a brilliant 10" HD display, TSW-1050 combines power and beauty for a one-of-a-kind automation experience. - February 07, 2013 - Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Energy Service Partnership Formed to Help Customers Reduce Energy Consumption The RECON Group has teamed with AudIT3 and Energy ISO, Inc. on an energy service partnership based on the new Energy ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. The group will help customers develop processes to reduce energy consumption. - September 15, 2012 - Livingston & Haven

SANOXY Introduces Multi Function Mini Bluetooth Wireless Keyboards Compatible with iPad® Android® and Windows® Tablets SANOXY USA today releases Mini Multifunction Bluetooth Keyboard that is compatible with iPad® as well as Android® and Windows® tablets. This portable mini 3 in 1 keyboard features laser pointer and touch pad for business and home entertainment purpose. - July 26, 2012 - Speed Technology Group

S3 Group Aims for Operational Excellence with ISO 9001:2008 Certification S3 Group, a division of Livingston & Haven, announced today they obtained the highly regarded ISO 9001:2008 Certification. - June 02, 2012 - Livingston & Haven

Bosch Rexroth Corporation Honors Livingston & Haven with First Hydraulic Pump from New Manufacturing Facility Livingston & Haven was the recipient of the first hydraulic A10VO pump out of the Bosch Rexroth's new manufacturing facility in South Carolina. - May 17, 2012 - Livingston & Haven

AdvanPOS Introduces New POS Products at CeBIT 2012 AdvanPOS unveils its new POS products at CeBIT 2012 and introduces advanced and innovative POS products at CeBIT, including the All-in-One POS system, the world's first AMD Fusion POS solutions, logo & color customizable POS product, and handheld POS terminal. - March 09, 2012 - AdvanPOS