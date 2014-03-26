Soundmatters introduces the foxLv2 Bluetooth... the first pocket-sized portable speaker system with wireless music performance good enough for the audio purist. foxLv2 is the successor to the highly acclaimed original foxL... named a Top 10 Gadget of the year by TIME magazine. With foxLv2 Bluetooth from an iphone has never sounded so good... also doubles as an excellent "business-quality" wireless hands-free speaker/conferencing system. $199 Street price. Available December 15. - December 01, 2009 - Soundmatters International, Inc.