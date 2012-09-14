PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BeBold Technologies, LTD Launches Series of Automated SmartWatch with Service Plans BeBold Technologies, LTD, launches The BOLD Band® Series, the 1st truly Smart Automated DroidWatch™, today announced it will be Launching its iSporTix, 1ST Generation DroidWatch online and taking pre-orders (started 20 March 2014) at BoldBandWatch.com and the BeBold Technologies team will be presenting in New York on July 23-24, 2014, at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, NY. The Wearable Technologies EXPO event will uncover further developments. - March 26, 2014 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

Bold Band Innovates Cutting-Edge Wireless SmartWatch with Android OS Partners at DNC Distributors, LLC plan on releasing two models of a wireless standalone, Android based smart watch by the end of the first quarter of 2014. Creators of the Bold Band are seeking final manufacturing investment capital through crowd funding on Indiegogo.com and KickStarter.com. - November 16, 2013 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

Funbookes Debuts MYSAGA M2, World’s Latest Dual 13.0MP Rank Cameras Smartphone Boasting the best Chinese Android Smartphones and practical prices, Funbookes Mall readies MYSAGA M2 Smartphone in Shenzhen, China, in August, 2013. Funbookes Mall, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, announces the availability of the world’s latest dual 13.0MP rank cameras Smartphone with super... - August 31, 2013 - Shenzhen SAGA Mobile Co., Ltd.

Allview Launches a Smartphone with the Largest Screen in Its Line-Up Allview, the leading Romanian IT&C manufacturer, launched the P5 Qmax – a smartphone that comes with the largest screen in its line-up. It is equipped with a remarkable 5,3” MVA display that provides enhanced viewing angles, intense colours and greater contrast; as well as a quad-core... - June 13, 2013 - Allview

LRS iQueue App Wins Top German Award Long Range Systems (LRS), a leading specialist supplier of on-site paging solutions, announce they have received a renowned German award for their iQueue application. LRS developed an innovative, free application for managing waiting lists for restaurants to increase customer service and satisfaction. - May 15, 2013 - Long Range Systems UK Ltd

LRS Launches New Antimicrobial Guest Notification Device to Address Health Concerns Long Range Systems (LRS), a leading specialist supplier of on-site paging solutions, has introduced a new antibacterial wireless paging device to their website. SafeTouch, LRS' new antimicrobial guest notification device, has been launched as part of the company's efforts to combat the spread of contagious... - January 30, 2013 - Long Range Systems UK Ltd

Versadial Solutions Launches Record-That.com Web Camera Recording Service Record-That is a web based software service that makes it simple for Internet users globally to monitor and record their homes, families, pets, and businesses using web cameras attached to their PC's and Macs. Versadial is offering this new product for free with premium upgrade capabilities available... - June 23, 2011 - Versadial

AnVoice™ VoIP Engine, Enhanced Voice Quality for Android™ VoIP Applications Adaptive Digital Technologies releases the newest version of AnVoice software, a VoIP Engine for Android. AnVoice is a software package that provides all of the voice processing necessary to VoIP-enable an Android application. This newest version includes enhanced voice quality features such as G.722 (wideband audio) with packet loss concealment and dynamic jitter buffer. AnVoice works in a wide variety of Android-based handsets, such as DROID™ by Motorola, Nexus One™ (HTC), and Samsung Galaxy. - June 16, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies

Available on the iTunes App Store from Adaptive Digital for Free Download - IPVoice VoIP Engine Test Software for iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad iPVoice™ VoIP Voice Engine for Apple iOS test application demonstrates the use of Adaptive Digital's VoIP Engine software in a mobile handset environment. In particular, the VoIP for Apple iOS program turns an iPhone (or iPod or iPad) into a limited capability IP phone. - June 07, 2011 - Adaptive Digital Technologies

Versadial Adds SIP Trunk Integration to VS Logger Call Recording System Directly record SIP trunks enables Versadial to better support and service their customers who appreciate the cost benefits of SIP combined with the flexible features and dependability of Versadial call recording solutions. - March 11, 2011 - Versadial

Adutante Recording Software Pre-Released to Select Versadial Resellers Versadial Solutions is eager to launch its new Adutante Centralized Recording System. Versadial continues to pioneer the field of call recording by offering a product with new features, timely technology and a very competitive price point. PC screens, microphones, cameras, radios and telephones can all... - February 18, 2011 - Versadial

MyPhone2Go Launches USB VoIP Solution for US, Canada and International Calling Device fits on a key chain, doesn't load any software onto the computer, and doesn't leave any personal information behind. - March 12, 2010 - MyPhone2Go

Adaptive Digital Technologies Joins Arm Solution Center for Android Adaptive Digital supports drive to fuel innovation and speeds time-to-market for next-generation open source mobile and connected devices. - January 06, 2010 - Adaptive Digital Technologies

Soundmatters Introduces foxLv2 Bluetooth: the Tiny Portable Speaker with Wireless Good Enough for an Audio Purist Soundmatters introduces the foxLv2 Bluetooth... the first pocket-sized portable speaker system with wireless music performance good enough for the audio purist. foxLv2 is the successor to the highly acclaimed original foxL... named a Top 10 Gadget of the year by TIME magazine. With foxLv2 Bluetooth from an iphone has never sounded so good... also doubles as an excellent "business-quality" wireless hands-free speaker/conferencing system. $199 Street price. Available December 15. - December 01, 2009 - Soundmatters International, Inc.

Northern Maine Development Commission Saves $800 Per Month with Whaleback Systems' CrystalBlue Voice™ Service Northern Maine Development Commission, based in Caribou Maine, has deployed a new business telephony solution from Whaleback Systems to connect its headquarters with two satellite offices located 50 miles away. Using CrystalBlue Voice™, the NMDC has significantly reduced phone expenses while gaining enhanced voice capabilities. The organization is also taking advantage of Whaleback OrcaMeeting for web and audio conferencing and OrcaFax, an e-fax service. - October 06, 2009 - Whaleback Systems

Whaleback Systems Partners with Intervale TechnologiestTo Deliver Business VoIP Services for NE Businesses Whaleback Systems™ announced today that Intervale Technologies, one of Massachusetts’ premier IT and telecom services companies, has joined the Whaleback's Premier Partner Program – a comprehensive technology and channel sales program for interconnect valued added resellers (VARs), network integrators and IT services companies. Intervale will distribute Whaleback's managed voice service to its business customers. - June 16, 2009 - Whaleback Systems

Whaleback Systems Teams with snom for Enterprise and SMB Mobility Whaleback Systems™ today announced a technology partnership with snom Technology AG, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced Voice over IP phones for enterprise and residential markets. After rigorous testing and evaluation, Whaleback has certified snom’s m3 IP DECT phone as interoperable... - June 04, 2009 - Whaleback Systems

New CEO and COO for Dynamic Hearing Pty. Ltd Dynamic Hearing, the leading independent developer of DSP solutions for personal communication devices, announced today that Anthony Shilton has been appointed Chief Executive Officer; replacing Dr. Elaine Saunders who has accepted a new role at Monash University. Anthony was previously Dynamic Hearing’s... - January 31, 2009 - Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd

VoiceSense: The Latest Addition to Dynamic Hearing's ATLAS Product Range Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, provides advanced digital signal processing solutions for personal communication devices as embedded software. All technology developed by Dynamic Hearing is designed to enhance the experience of sound for listeners in any environment, providing them with greater mobility and improved lifestyle. The company is focused on rapid product development, scientific validation and sound commercial partnership. - January 08, 2009 - Dynamic Hearing Pty Ltd

New Phone System Combines VoIP PBX and Wireless Phones to Create a Wireless Office SotaComm Is Helping Smaller Firms Boost Productivity and Mobility By Taking Advantage of The Latest Wireless and VoIP Technologies to Enable Users to Move Freely Throughout Their Facilities. - June 27, 2008 - Sotacomm, LLC

Flexible Design Integrates Ethernet in a Broadcast Transport Link The new Olson Technology OTDV-1250 FO Link transports broadcast quality video, stereo audio, and bi-directional data signals and Ethernet. This link uses field-swappable SFP optical modules for any conceivable fiber requirement. - April 05, 2008 - Olson Technology, Inc.

Mvox Debuts World’s First All-in-One Wearable Smart Communicator at DEMOfall’06 Intelligent, Voice-Operated Wearable Communications Platform Revolutionizes Mobile Life - September 26, 2006 - MVOX

Introducing Inter-Tel Remote Support and Inter-Tel Web Conferencing Inter-Tel, Incorporated (NASD: INTL), a leading provider of voice and data communications systems and solutions for businesses, is introducing two new web-based solutions designed to help businesses improve customer service, enhance communication and collaboration, and increase productivity. These new... - May 03, 2005 - Inter-Tel Technologies

Inter-Tel Announces Election of New Directors Inter-Tel, Incorporated (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced the election of two new members to its Board of Directors and the reelection of the current five members of the Board. The two new Directors, Ms. Agnieszka Winkler and Mr. Alexander L. Cappello, were elected at the annual shareholders meeting on... - April 26, 2005 - Inter-Tel Technologies