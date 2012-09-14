PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Today OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company announced five new Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) to complement its existing family RFICs in mass production now. - July 07, 2019 - OctoTech, Inc.
ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Meet OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company that is shaking up the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry by publicly unveiling its first products to the market. Only OctoTech has achieved the same, or better performance as GaAs RFICs, using low-cost... - June 05, 2018 - OctoTech, Inc.
HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics
Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex
New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex
With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to the... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the New... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex
Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex
Yitran provides RS485 to Power Line Communication (PLC) transparent bridge for Split Meter, IHD, Prepaid Meters and other AMR/AMI/AMM applications. - October 09, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Yitran Communications, a leading and award winning Powerline Communication fabless semiconductor company, is pleased to announce its recent appointment of a Technical Marketing & Support Manager for India. - September 11, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Yitran will demonstrate the reliability and versatility of its mature technology at Booth D29 where it will feature its full line of PLC networking technologies. - August 08, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Starman Electric announces the release of five evaluation kits for the DataBridge™ Series RF Modules. The new evaluation kits from Starman Electric provide an instant testing and development platform for all DataBridge wireless I/O modules. The evaluation kits are designed to suit hundreds of wireless... - May 21, 2011 - Starman Electric
Starman Electric announces the release of DataBridge™ V2 Wireless I/O modules providing easy and reliable wireless at long range and low power for P2P and P2M applications. - January 18, 2011 - Starman Electric
Starman Electric announces 100% guarantee policy on DataBridge™ Wireless RF modules. The guarantee extends coverage to all wireless products sold by Starman Electric, reducing the risk for new product development. “We know that customers take a risk when developing new products, but we want... - June 03, 2010 - Starman Electric
DataBridge™ is a wireless I/O module used for easy bridging of analog, digital, and UART data. - February 23, 2010 - Starman Electric
QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators category by the Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA)
The Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) is pleased to announce that QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators... - December 19, 2009 - QVS TECH INC
Poken Zoo.com offers free shipping on orders of four Pokens or more. - May 31, 2009 - PokenZoo
Salamander Error Correction announces the availability of the SALxx304d, a very high speed (1 Gbps) Viterbi decoder for telecommunications and high speed wireless networking applications. - July 21, 2007 - Salamander Error Correction