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Within Communications Chips
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Electro Rent Expands Professional Services Portfolio to Include Test Equipment Calibration Services
A comprehensive solutions provider for customers to rent, lease, purchase, calibrate, and optimize test and measurement equipment - May 10, 2024 - Electro Rent
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution
Optimistic about the prospects of IO-Link intelligent communication technology, ASIX Electronics launches the newest "AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution," which combines EtherCAT industrial Ethernet fieldbus technology and IO-Link intelligent communication technology. - January 13, 2022 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU Solution
ASIX AX58400 EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU is equipped with the highest-performing 480MHz ARM® Cortex®-M7 core, 240MHz ARM® Cortex®-M4 core, and EtherCAT Slave Controller integrated with two embedded Fast Ethernet PHYs. - November 26, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution
Using ASIX AX58200 AxRobot EtherCAT slave servo drive modular design to effectively reduce the motor drive board PCB space and hardware design cost for each robotic arm joint. - June 25, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New Quad Port TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC Solution
The combination of TSN with OPC UA provides the key technology to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (known as Industrial Internet), and will become a rising star of next generation industrial communication technologies in the coming future. - August 13, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
COVID-19: ASIX Provides Great EtherCAT Slave IC Solutions for Smart Factory
The COVID-19 pneumonia epidemic has brought a huge impact on the global manufacturing industry, but it has also given global manufacturers a new opportunity to accelerate the development of smart factory industrial automation applications. - April 17, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
OctoTech, Inc. Announces New Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) for IoT Connectivity Applications
Today OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company announced five new Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) to complement its existing family RFICs in mass production now. - July 07, 2019 - OctoTech, Inc.
The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019
ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019
ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Orange County Semiconductor Startup Rattles the RFIC Industry; Meet OctoTech, Inc.
Meet OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company that is shaking up the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry by publicly unveiling its first products to the market. Only OctoTech has achieved the same, or better performance as GaAs RFICs, using... - June 05, 2018 - OctoTech, Inc.
HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility
HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics
"Plugfest" Proves FiberPlex Optical Converter for AVB A/V Streaming Past the 100-Meter Mark
Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Introduces at InfoComm Live Production Toolbox for Quick, Easy Fiber Optic Connectivity
New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Introduces “Swiss Army Knife” of SFP Media Transport at InfoComm
New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Appoints Sales Force & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line
With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Appoints Cardone, Solomon & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line
With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex
FiberPlex Announces Fiber Optic Maintenance Agreement to Ease the Strain on Government Agencies Affected by Sequestration
Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex
Yitran Provide a New RS485 to PLC Platform That Enables Seamless Integration with Existing RS485 or RF Based Applications
Yitran provides RS485 to Power Line Communication (PLC) transparent bridge for Split Meter, IHD, Prepaid Meters and other AMR/AMI/AMM applications. - October 09, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Yitran to Appoint New Representative in India
Yitran Communications, a leading and award winning Powerline Communication fabless semiconductor company, is pleased to announce its recent appointment of a Technical Marketing & Support Manager for India. - September 11, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Yitran to Present Its Technology at the Metering Billing/CRM Latin America, August 21-23, 2012
Yitran will demonstrate the reliability and versatility of its mature technology at Booth D29 where it will feature its full line of PLC networking technologies. - August 08, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.
Starman Electric Releases Wireless RF Module Evaluation Kit
Starman Electric announces the release of five evaluation kits for the DataBridge™ Series RF Modules. The new evaluation kits from Starman Electric provide an instant testing and development platform for all DataBridge wireless I/O modules. The evaluation kits are designed to suit hundreds of... - May 21, 2011 - Starman Electric
Starman Electric Releases DataBridge V2 Wireless Modules for Easy and Reliable Wireless
Starman Electric announces the release of DataBridge™ V2 Wireless I/O modules providing easy and reliable wireless at long range and low power for P2P and P2M applications. - January 18, 2011 - Starman Electric
Starman Electric Offers Guarantee on Wireless RF Modules
Starman Electric announces 100% guarantee policy on DataBridge™ Wireless RF modules. The guarantee extends coverage to all wireless products sold by Starman Electric, reducing the risk for new product development. “We know that customers take a risk when developing new products, but we... - June 03, 2010 - Starman Electric
Starman Electric Releases DataBridge™ Wireless I/O Modules
DataBridge™ is a wireless I/O module used for easy bridging of analog, digital, and UART data. - February 23, 2010 - Starman Electric
QVS Tech Inc Receives 2009 Best of Business Award
QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators category by the Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) The Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) is pleased to announce that QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the... - December 19, 2009 - QVS TECH INC
Poken Free Shipping Offer from Poken Zoo
Poken Zoo.com offers free shipping on orders of four Pokens or more. - May 31, 2009 - PokenZoo
Salamander Error Correction Announces 1 Gbps Viterbi Decoder
Salamander Error Correction announces the availability of the SALxx304d, a very high speed (1 Gbps) Viterbi decoder for telecommunications and high speed wireless networking applications. - July 21, 2007 - Salamander Error Correction