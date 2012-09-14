PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

OctoTech, Inc. Announces New Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) for IoT Connectivity Applications Today OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company announced five new Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs) to complement its existing family RFICs in mass production now. - July 07, 2019 - OctoTech, Inc.

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Orange County Semiconductor Startup Rattles the RFIC Industry; Meet OctoTech, Inc. Meet OctoTech Inc., an Orange County, California based startup semiconductor company that is shaking up the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry by publicly unveiling its first products to the market. Only OctoTech has achieved the same, or better performance as GaAs RFICs, using low-cost... - June 05, 2018 - OctoTech, Inc.

HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics

"Plugfest" Proves FiberPlex Optical Converter for AVB A/V Streaming Past the 100-Meter Mark Streaming audio and video across distances greater than the 100-meter cap on copper cabling can be a problem for AV installations. An impromptu plugfest involving a new FiberPlex converter box solves the problem. - September 18, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Introduces at InfoComm Live Production Toolbox for Quick, Easy Fiber Optic Connectivity New at InfoComm, a system by FiberPlex with everything needed for transporting audio, video, control and data feeds of various formats over fiber optic strands. - June 08, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Introduces “Swiss Army Knife” of SFP Media Transport at InfoComm New universal SFP/SFP+ (small form pluggable) frame by FiberPlex takes any variety of SFP modules, from optical and HD Video to MADI and Ethernet, for converting media formats easily during live audiovisual productions. - June 02, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Appoints Sales Force & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line With copper cabling now giving way to fiber optic strands to solve the high-bandwidth issues of today’s AV systems, fiber optic technology manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on manufacturing rep firm Sales Force & Associates, Hollywood, Florida, to represent its line to the... - May 08, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Appoints Cardone, Solomon & Associates to Represent Its Fiber Optic Line With IT and AV industries converging and fiber optics now a vital link between the two, leading fiber optics manufacturer FiberPlex Technologies recently signed on firm Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) to represent its fiber optic product line to AV integrators and their clients in the New... - April 09, 2013 - FiberPlex

FiberPlex Announces Fiber Optic Maintenance Agreement to Ease the Strain on Government Agencies Affected by Sequestration Extended Service Agreement by the leading fiber optic manufacturer will help agencies leverage their investment in fiber optic technology and provide predictable fixed maintenance costs going forward, affecting some $200 million worth of fiber optic products currently in service and purchased by government agencies over the past 25 years. - March 13, 2013 - FiberPlex

Yitran Provide a New RS485 to PLC Platform That Enables Seamless Integration with Existing RS485 or RF Based Applications Yitran provides RS485 to Power Line Communication (PLC) transparent bridge for Split Meter, IHD, Prepaid Meters and other AMR/AMI/AMM applications. - October 09, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.

Yitran to Appoint New Representative in India Yitran Communications, a leading and award winning Powerline Communication fabless semiconductor company, is pleased to announce its recent appointment of a Technical Marketing & Support Manager for India. - September 11, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.

Yitran to Present Its Technology at the Metering Billing/CRM Latin America, August 21-23, 2012 Yitran will demonstrate the reliability and versatility of its mature technology at Booth D29 where it will feature its full line of PLC networking technologies. - August 08, 2012 - Yitran Communications Ltd.

Starman Electric Releases Wireless RF Module Evaluation Kit Starman Electric announces the release of five evaluation kits for the DataBridge™ Series RF Modules. The new evaluation kits from Starman Electric provide an instant testing and development platform for all DataBridge wireless I/O modules. The evaluation kits are designed to suit hundreds of wireless... - May 21, 2011 - Starman Electric

Starman Electric Releases DataBridge V2 Wireless Modules for Easy and Reliable Wireless Starman Electric announces the release of DataBridge™ V2 Wireless I/O modules providing easy and reliable wireless at long range and low power for P2P and P2M applications. - January 18, 2011 - Starman Electric

Starman Electric Offers Guarantee on Wireless RF Modules Starman Electric announces 100% guarantee policy on DataBridge™ Wireless RF modules. The guarantee extends coverage to all wireless products sold by Starman Electric, reducing the risk for new product development. “We know that customers take a risk when developing new products, but we want... - June 03, 2010 - Starman Electric

Starman Electric Releases DataBridge™ Wireless I/O Modules DataBridge™ is a wireless I/O module used for easy bridging of analog, digital, and UART data. - February 23, 2010 - Starman Electric

QVS Tech Inc Receives 2009 Best of Business Award QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators category by the Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) The Small Business Commerce Association (SBCA) is pleased to announce that QVS Tech Inc has been selected for the 2009 Best of Business Award in the Oscillators... - December 19, 2009 - QVS TECH INC

Poken Free Shipping Offer from Poken Zoo Poken Zoo.com offers free shipping on orders of four Pokens or more. - May 31, 2009 - PokenZoo