Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

LogoDesign.net Redesigns Political Logos of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

AIVION Announces Next Generation 3G/HD-SDI Interface Board with Up to 1080p60 Resolution and Optimized Form Factor for the Tamron Block Camera MP1010M-VC The TL8651 supports the video transmission of uncompressed image signals with 3G-SDI (SMPTE ST424M Level A) and HD-SDI (SMPTE292M) and now offers a maximum resolution of 1080p with an image frequency of 60 Hz. The TL8651 video interface board can be mounted directly to the side of the Tamron MP1010M-VC camera module and the interface board form factor is optimal adjusted to the dimensions of the camera. - May 24, 2017 - AIVION

Precision Technologies Surges on Printed Circuit Boards Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with the... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies

AIVION Now Offers Video Interfaces for Koeisha’s Block Camera KSM203L-F The TL7550 is a unique combi board with two HD-SDI & one HMDI interface. TL7551 supports the video outputs HD-SDI and TL7552 HDMI. The TL6535, a USB 3.0 interface, complements the interface series. - September 18, 2016 - AIVION

AIVION, as the World Wide First Company, Offers a Series of Interfaces for the New Tamron Block Camera MP1010M-VC The TL765X series supports the video outputs HD-SDI, HDMI as well as the unique combi board with HD-SDI & HMDI; The TL6635, a USB 3.0 interface, rounds off the interface series. - July 06, 2016 - AIVION

Gilbert Entrepreneur Selected for Global Entrepreneurship Summit Hosted by President Obama at Stanford University Gilbert, AZ Entrepreneur, Wendy Jameson, has been selected as one of 100 delegates to attend the 7th Global Entrepreneurship Summit, hosted by President Obama and held at Stanford University, June 21-24. - May 26, 2016 - Colnatec

Indium Corporation Features Gold-Tin Solder Preforms for Precision Die-Attach Applications at AeroDef2016 Indium Corporation will feature precision gold-tin (AuSn) solder preforms for die-attach at AeroDef 2016, Feb. 8-10, in Long Beach, Calif. AuSn preforms are designed for high-reliability applications, such as aerospace, defense, and medical. Gold-based solder has a high melting point, ranging from... - January 07, 2016 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Wins Global Technology Award for InFORMS® Indium Corporation was presented with the Global Technology Award for Best Products – Americas for InFORMS® high-reliability solder preforms, on Nov. 10 at Productronica in Munich, Germany. InFORMS® are revolutionary in their ability to provide uniform bondline thickness. An uneven solder... - December 12, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Features InFORMS® at NEPCON Japan Indium Corporation will feature its reinforced indium and solder alloy fabrications InFORMS® at NEPCON Japan, Jan. 13-15 in Tokyo, Japan. InFORMS® are high-reliability solder preforms that provide a consistent bondline thickness to maximize thermal and mechanical reliability. They also allow... - December 10, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Partners with OHM BOCES P-TECH Program to Design Real-World Solutions Since October, Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) Oneida-Herkimer-Madison (OHM) BOCES students have analyzed, brainstormed, and designed a real-world product packaging solution for Indium Corporation, Utica’s Technology Company®. “We challenged the P-TECH students... - December 05, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s EZ-Pour® Gallium Trichloride Simplifies Room Temperature Processes Indium Corporation's EZ-Pour® Gallium Trichloride (GaCl3) simplifies the use of gallium trichloride by allowing the user to easily transfer the product from one container to another at room temperature. Traditional gallium trichloride is solid at room temperature and often forms clumps or sticks... - November 18, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Low-Voiding Solder Paste Helps Users Avoid the Void at Productronica 2015 Indium Corporation presented its suite of void-reducing solder pastes, including halogen-free, no-clean Indium8.9HF, at Productronica 2015, Nov. 10-13 in Munich, Germany. Indium8.9HF is specifically formulated to reduce or eliminate voiding for improved finished goods reliability. This paste is perfectly... - November 14, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation® Names Vareha-Walsh as Director: Metals Unit Indium Corporation announces the addition of Donna Vareha-Walsh as Director, Metals Unit. - November 11, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s Insight on Solder Preforms to Reduce Voiding in Bottom Termination Components Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that describes how solder preforms can reduce voiding in bottom termination components. This brief video, which can be found at www.indium.com/blog/phil-zarrow, features Indium Corporation Technical Support Engineer Derrick Herron... - November 01, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Features Void-Reducing Solder Paste Indium8.9HF at Productronica Indium Corporation will feature void-reducing Indium8.9HF, a halogen-free, no-clean solder paste, at Productronica 2015, Nov. 10-13, in Munich, Germany. Indium8.9HF is specifically formulated to reduce voiding, while delivering high transfer efficiency with low variability. In addition to outstanding... - October 29, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation Discusses Advantages of Low-Temperature Solder Alloys, Indium-, and Bismuth-Based Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video detailing the benefits of using low-temperature solder alloy systems based on indium and bismuth. This brief video features the company’s Indium and Bismuth Product Manager, Carol Gowans, as she explains to electronics... - October 25, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation’s Hisert Explains How to Select the Proper Solder Preform Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that guides the audience on the proper steps for selecting a solder preform. This brief video features Indium Corporation’s Jim Hisert, Manufacturing Engineer, and SMT expert Phil Zarrow, President and Principal Consultant... - October 22, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation's Lasky Discusses Uptime and Productivity Improvement Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that provides real-world examples of drastic improvements of electronics manufacturing uptime and productivity. This brief video features Indium Corporation Senior Technologist Dr. Ronald C. Lasky as he uses firsthand experiences... - October 18, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation's Jensen to Share Expertise on Improving Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal Reliability of Electronics Indium Corporation's Tim Jensen, Senior Product Manager for Engineered Solders, will lead a professional development course at the IMAPS 48th annual International Symposium on Microelectronics, Oct. 26, in Orlando, Fla. Jensen’s course, Improving Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal Reliability... - October 17, 2015 - Indium Corporation

Flight Display Systems Drives Excellence with New Quality Assurance Manager Flight Display Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dominguez to the newly created position of Quality Assurance Manager. - August 08, 2015 - Flight Display Systems

4D Systems Launches Armadillo-43T - Linux-based Computer Display Module with 4.3", 480x272 Pixel Resolution Display with Touch and ARM SoC 4D Systems launched today Armadillo-43T, a Linux-based computer display module with an integrated 4.3-inch, 480x272 pixel LCD TFT Display and Broadcom BCM2835 SoC which combines an ARM1176JZF-S CPU processor with a VideoCore IV GPU. - May 15, 2015 - 4D Systems

4D Systems Launches 4Discovery, a 3.5-Inch Wall Mounted Intelligent Display with Resistive Touch and Diablo 16 Processor, Ideal for Home Automation Applications 4D Systems launched today its first 3.5-inch, 480x320 pixel, wall mountable Intelligent Display module, 4Discovery, featuring the powerful DIABLO16 processor, designed to be a fast and easy way to create home automation, lighting control, or other control panel applications straight out-of-the-box. - April 19, 2015 - 4D Systems

Colnatec Unveils All-Inclusive Thin Film Controller Eon-ID™ an exceptional, affordable alternative to aging competitor models. - November 13, 2014 - Colnatec

Neembuu Now-Your Portal to Video Entertainment Neembuu.com's latest technology will change the way you watch videos. Save buffers for maximum bandwidth utilisation. No more buffering problems. - June 30, 2014 - Neembuu.com

AAS Technology Offers the POE Over Coax Extender Kit AAS Technology has recently announced a new enhancement to their comprehensive suite of catalogue solutions. The new POE over Coax Extender kit can now be utilized to help firms across the globe consolidate their cable installation costs by leveraging their existing coax cable to build their CCTV systems. Companies... - September 19, 2013 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Announce Release of New SD/HD/3G-SDI 1 to 2 Repeater & Distribution Amplifier for HD CCTV Video Applications AAS Technology have just announced the release of a new solution designed to enhance the surveillance capabilities of the latest security systems. The company’s new SD/HD/3G-SDI 1 to 2 Repeater & Distribution Amplifier has been designed to receive SDI input and duplicate it so that it can be... - September 18, 2013 - AAS Technology

LAN Center Aims to Provide Healthy Social Environment and Life Skills for Gamers When the World Gamer Nation LAN Center opens its doors on July 13, 2013, it will not just be a place where video games enthusiasts play video games, it will be a reinvention of the gaming stereotypes. - July 04, 2013 - World Gamer Nation

AAS Technology Enhance Product Selection with New IP Service Monitor Solution Fremont, CA-based leaders for CCTV network components; AAS Technology has recently announced the addition of a new IP service monitor solution to their world-class catalogue. The new IP Camera Tester product combines all the best features of an analog tester with a PTZ camera and an IP digital testing... - June 02, 2013 - AAS Technology

Colnatec LLC and Fraunhofer IPMS-CNT Sign Joint Research & Development Agreement Colnatec Tempe™ sensor system to be proven as world’s first in situ film thickness monitoring system for Atomic Layer Deposition - May 22, 2013 - Colnatec

SNA LED Video Displays Showcased at Tour of Charlotte’s EpiCentre SNA LED Video Screens and Lighting featured at tour of Charlotte's Uptown EpiCentre venue. - May 03, 2013 - SNA, LLC

AAS Technology Introduces New VPIG100L Passive Video CCTV Balun Leading suppliers of next-generation CCTV components, AAS Technology has just announced the release of a new passive video CCTV balun to their company catalogue. The organization’s new VPIG100L has been designed to offer industry-leading levels of surge protection and to reduce cabling loop interference... - May 02, 2013 - AAS Technology

Colnatec & U.S. Photovoltaic Manufacturing Consortium Sign Joint Research & Development Agreement Colnatec Tempe™ sensor to be tested on manufacturing scale equipment with a focus on improving yield, extending run times, and increasing conversion efficiency for CIGS thin film solar cell manufacturing - April 18, 2013 - Colnatec

AAS Technology Now Offering Ethernet Over Coax Extender Kit Solutions for IP Camera Applications From their corporate headquarters in Fremont, CA, AAS Technology has just announced that they will now be offering a new suite of Ethernet of coax extender kit solutions for their clients’ IP camera network requirements. The company’s new kit options will allow clients to overcome infrastructural... - March 28, 2013 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Announce Introduction of New All-In-One Touch Screen IP Camera Service Tester Leading CCTV cable solutions experts, AAS Technology has announced that the organization has just made a new addition to their expanding catalogue. The company’s new IP Camera Tester has been designed to provide full diagnostic functionality to IP camera operators in detecting issues within their... - February 16, 2013 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Introduces New Ethernet Over Coax Extender Kit Standout leaders for next generation CCTV solutions, AAS Technology have just announced that the company is now offering the latest Ethernet over Coax Extender Kit within their comprehensive range of products and services. This leading class product is considered to be the foremost solution currently... - January 20, 2013 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Introduce Complete Selection of CCTV and PC Baluns Industry leading manufacturers of cutting-edge CCTV components AAS Technology has recently introduced a new range of CCTV and PC baluns. The company’s new products will assure clientele of greater data connectivity over longer distances of cable. An example of the recent additions to the company... - December 07, 2012 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Now Offering the All-in-One Touch Screen Service Tester AAS Technology has announced that they’re now offering the All-in-One Touch Screen Service Tester for their clients running CCTV camera applications. This all-in-one solution helps clients to ensure that their camera networks are functioning optimally and allows for seamless completion of various... - November 10, 2012 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Introduces SDI Camera Video + Power + Data RS-485 Transmission Over Coax Kit As Industry leaders for OEM CCTV components, AAS Technology has recently announced the introduction of the SDI Camera Video + Power + Data RS-485 Transmission over Coax Kit to the company’s wide-ranging catalogue of CCTV solutions. This outstanding solution is an HD-SDI repeater for transmission... - October 04, 2012 - AAS Technology

AAS Technology Introduces HD CCTV SDI Series AAS Technology has recently announced the introduction of a new line of HD CCTV SDI products to their comprehensive catalogue. These new solutions will provide customers with high performance products for the conversion of low quality SDI signal to higher quality HD/HDMI signal levels. One of the latest... - September 13, 2012 - AAS Technology

Bitcoin: CoinLab Earns Gamers In-Game Gold and Developers Real Dollars, CoinLab Announces Game Monetization Service and Successful Fundraising CoinLab, Inc. is announcing their game monetization service. CoinLab can monetize an average gamer's spare compute cycles at approximately $15/month. Several services have partnered with CoinLab for their initial launch, including Wurm Online, an MMORPG that allows players to reshape the land and create... - April 26, 2012 - CoinLab

Safe Harbor Computers Announces New Location Increases square footage, allows for future growth and expanded custom workstation production. - September 21, 2011 - Safe Harbor Computers

4D Systems Launches a New Serial-to-Vga Graphics Engine – uVGA-II (SGC) - Providing a Powerful Graphics Solution to Any Embedded Project 4D Systems launched today its new uVGA graphics engine: uVGA-II (SGC). The uVGA-II (SGC) is powered by 4D Labs’ popular PICASO-SGC graphic controller and provides a QVGA/VGA/WVGA graphics solution to virtually any embedded project. The module includes powerful built-in graphics, text, image, animation and many more features. Through its serial platform interface it allows users to develop their application fast and easy using their favourite micro-controller and software development tools. - October 27, 2010 - 4D Systems

4D Systems Launches Arduino Display Shields 4D Systems launches Arduino Display Shields to easily interface its popular GOLDELOX-embedded range of OLED and LCD display modules with virtually all popular Arduino Boards. - September 02, 2010 - 4D Systems

4D Systems Launches Two New Display Modules – uLCD-32PT(SGC) and uLCD-32PT(GFX) – Offering New, Cost Effective and Versatile Embedded Graphics Display Solutions 4D Systems launched today two new display modules: uLCD-32PT(SGC) and uLCD-32PT(GFX). The new modules include a 3.2-inch, true to life colours LCD TFT display with touch screen and are based on 4D Labs’ PICASO-SGC and PICASO-GFX2 chips. Their rich set of features, low cost, and ease-of-use make them one of the most flexible graphics touch screen solutions available. - July 31, 2010 - 4D Systems

4D Systems Launches Its Newest and Most Powerful Custom 4DGL Graphics Controller for OLED and LCD Displays 4D Systems, launched today its fourth and most powerful dedicated graphics controller, PICASO-GFX2, designed to drive most popular OLED and LCD display panels in the market, offering one of the most flexible solutions available that will run ‘out of the box.’ - July 10, 2010 - 4D Systems