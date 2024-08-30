Recent Headlines
LogoDesign.net and the Kellogg School of Management Revolutionize Customized Logo Design with AI
LogoDesign.net, in collaboration with researchers at the Kellogg School of Management, is set to launch a logo maker tool that uses artificial intelligence technology to revolutionize the logo design process. - August 30, 2024 - Logo Design
KeyCast Upgrades AI Virtual Green Screen Software for Professional Broadcast
KeyCast, a leading provider of virtual green screen software for professional broadcast, has announced major upgrades to its user experience, support for 1080p, 60fps formats and IP protocols SRT, NDI as well as plans to add full-body support, single GPU hardware requirement in 2023. These new... - March 24, 2023 - KeyCast
Kristabyte Brings Her Advocacy for Marginalized Communities to New Podcast, Unmute The Girls
TikTok influencer Kristabyte and Srnity are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, Unmute The Girls. Dedicated to empowering women in the gaming and esports industry, the show will feature interviews with industry professionals and discussions on the challenges and triumphs faced by women in these fields. Streamed live on Twitch starting in January 2023, Unmute The Girls aims to promote equal representation and inclusivity in the gaming and esports industries. - January 04, 2023 - Unmute The Girls
The Next Generation of Wearables Has a New Technology Platform; AMETEK Crank Weighs in on 2022 Trends and the Next Killer Stack
Less (power) is more! Award Winning GUI Experts call out the trends that will revolutionize the next generation of smart watches, wearables, and other personal devices. - December 27, 2021 - Crank AMETEK
AIVION Announces a new HDMI to SDI Converter with a Board-to-Board Connector
Interactable small form factor HDMI to SDI converter; The NA1012B-ET has an extended temperature range of -40C to +85C; HDMI board2board connector with supported video formats up to 1920x1080p 60Hz. - March 07, 2021 - AIVION
AIVION Announces a New 3G-SDI & Analog YPbPr Combination Interface for Block Cameras
AIVION announced the TL7055, a small form factor 3G-SDI/HD-SDI plus analog YPbPr output video transmitter for zoom block cameras with an industry-standard LVDS interface. - February 18, 2021 - AIVION
Jorjin Technologies Announcing J7EF, the Latest of Its J-Reality™ smartglasses Series & World First AR Product Built Upon Epson’s New High-Performance Optical Engine
Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company which started working on Augmented Reality (AR) when the technology was still in its infancy, has spent the last 12 months developing J7EF, the latest member of its J-Reality™ smartglasses family. J7EF, the world's first AR product based on Epson’s... - October 27, 2020 - Jorjin Technologies
Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks
Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.
Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets
Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.
LogoDesign.net Redesigns Political Logos of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Candidates
LogoDesign.net redesigns political logos of the 2020 Presidential candidates inspired by their personalities and their brand of politics. - April 20, 2019 - Logo Design
Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability
TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions
Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries
Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions
AIVION Announces Next Generation 3G/HD-SDI Interface Board with Up to 1080p60 Resolution and Optimized Form Factor for the Tamron Block Camera MP1010M-VC
The TL8651 supports the video transmission of uncompressed image signals with 3G-SDI (SMPTE ST424M Level A) and HD-SDI (SMPTE292M) and now offers a maximum resolution of 1080p with an image frequency of 60 Hz. The TL8651 video interface board can be mounted directly to the side of the Tamron MP1010M-VC camera module and the interface board form factor is optimal adjusted to the dimensions of the camera. - May 24, 2017 - AIVION
Precision Technologies Surges on Printed Circuit Boards
Precision Technologies is a company that’s really making waves in the PCB Assembly Service industry, with one stop PCB Assembly available for those who need a quick and reliable turnaround. The company, which has been delivering fast PCB Assembly since 1998, make it their mission to deal with... - October 19, 2016 - Precision Technologies
AIVION Now Offers Video Interfaces for Koeisha’s Block Camera KSM203L-F
The TL7550 is a unique combi board with two HD-SDI & one HMDI interface. TL7551 supports the video outputs HD-SDI and TL7552 HDMI. The TL6535, a USB 3.0 interface, complements the interface series. - September 18, 2016 - AIVION
AIVION, as the World Wide First Company, Offers a Series of Interfaces for the New Tamron Block Camera MP1010M-VC
The TL765X series supports the video outputs HD-SDI, HDMI as well as the unique combi board with HD-SDI & HMDI; The TL6635, a USB 3.0 interface, rounds off the interface series. - July 06, 2016 - AIVION
Indium Corporation Features Gold-Tin Solder Preforms for Precision Die-Attach Applications at AeroDef2016
Indium Corporation will feature precision gold-tin (AuSn) solder preforms for die-attach at AeroDef 2016, Feb. 8-10, in Long Beach, Calif. AuSn preforms are designed for high-reliability applications, such as aerospace, defense, and medical. Gold-based solder has a high melting point, ranging... - January 07, 2016 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation Wins Global Technology Award for InFORMS®
Indium Corporation was presented with the Global Technology Award for Best Products – Americas for InFORMS® high-reliability solder preforms, on Nov. 10 at Productronica in Munich, Germany. InFORMS® are revolutionary in their ability to provide uniform bondline thickness. An uneven... - December 12, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation Features InFORMS® at NEPCON Japan
Indium Corporation will feature its reinforced indium and solder alloy fabrications InFORMS® at NEPCON Japan, Jan. 13-15 in Tokyo, Japan. InFORMS® are high-reliability solder preforms that provide a consistent bondline thickness to maximize thermal and mechanical reliability. They also... - December 10, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation Partners with OHM BOCES P-TECH Program to Design Real-World Solutions
Since October, Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) Oneida-Herkimer-Madison (OHM) BOCES students have analyzed, brainstormed, and designed a real-world product packaging solution for Indium Corporation, Utica’s Technology Company®. “We challenged the P-TECH... - December 05, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation’s EZ-Pour® Gallium Trichloride Simplifies Room Temperature Processes
Indium Corporation's EZ-Pour® Gallium Trichloride (GaCl3) simplifies the use of gallium trichloride by allowing the user to easily transfer the product from one container to another at room temperature. Traditional gallium trichloride is solid at room temperature and often forms clumps or... - November 18, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation Low-Voiding Solder Paste Helps Users Avoid the Void at Productronica 2015
Indium Corporation presented its suite of void-reducing solder pastes, including halogen-free, no-clean Indium8.9HF, at Productronica 2015, Nov. 10-13 in Munich, Germany. Indium8.9HF is specifically formulated to reduce or eliminate voiding for improved finished goods reliability. This paste is... - November 14, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation® Names Vareha-Walsh as Director: Metals Unit
Indium Corporation announces the addition of Donna Vareha-Walsh as Director, Metals Unit. - November 11, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation’s Insight on Solder Preforms to Reduce Voiding in Bottom Termination Components
Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that describes how solder preforms can reduce voiding in bottom termination components. This brief video, which can be found at www.indium.com/blog/phil-zarrow, features Indium Corporation Technical Support Engineer Derrick... - November 01, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation Features Void-Reducing Solder Paste Indium8.9HF at Productronica
Indium Corporation will feature void-reducing Indium8.9HF, a halogen-free, no-clean solder paste, at Productronica 2015, Nov. 10-13, in Munich, Germany. Indium8.9HF is specifically formulated to reduce voiding, while delivering high transfer efficiency with low variability. In addition to... - October 29, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation Discusses Advantages of Low-Temperature Solder Alloys, Indium-, and Bismuth-Based
Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video detailing the benefits of using low-temperature solder alloy systems based on indium and bismuth. This brief video features the company’s Indium and Bismuth Product Manager, Carol Gowans, as she explains to... - October 25, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation’s Hisert Explains How to Select the Proper Solder Preform
Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that guides the audience on the proper steps for selecting a solder preform. This brief video features Indium Corporation’s Jim Hisert, Manufacturing Engineer, and SMT expert Phil Zarrow, President and Principal... - October 22, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation's Lasky Discusses Uptime and Productivity Improvement
Indium Corporation announces the release of its newest informational video that provides real-world examples of drastic improvements of electronics manufacturing uptime and productivity. This brief video features Indium Corporation Senior Technologist Dr. Ronald C. Lasky as he uses firsthand... - October 18, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Indium Corporation's Jensen to Share Expertise on Improving Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal Reliability of Electronics
Indium Corporation's Tim Jensen, Senior Product Manager for Engineered Solders, will lead a professional development course at the IMAPS 48th annual International Symposium on Microelectronics, Oct. 26, in Orlando, Fla. Jensen’s course, Improving Mechanical, Electrical, and Thermal... - October 17, 2015 - Indium Corporation
Flight Display Systems Drives Excellence with New Quality Assurance Manager
Flight Display Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Dominguez to the newly created position of Quality Assurance Manager. - August 08, 2015 - Flight Display Systems
4D Systems Launches Armadillo-43T - Linux-based Computer Display Module with 4.3", 480x272 Pixel Resolution Display with Touch and ARM SoC
4D Systems launched today Armadillo-43T, a Linux-based computer display module with an integrated 4.3-inch, 480x272 pixel LCD TFT Display and Broadcom BCM2835 SoC which combines an ARM1176JZF-S CPU processor with a VideoCore IV GPU. - May 15, 2015 - 4D Systems
4D Systems Launches 4Discovery, a 3.5-Inch Wall Mounted Intelligent Display with Resistive Touch and Diablo 16 Processor, Ideal for Home Automation Applications
4D Systems launched today its first 3.5-inch, 480x320 pixel, wall mountable Intelligent Display module, 4Discovery, featuring the powerful DIABLO16 processor, designed to be a fast and easy way to create home automation, lighting control, or other control panel applications straight out-of-the-box. - April 19, 2015 - 4D Systems
Colnatec Unveils All-Inclusive Thin Film Controller
Eon-ID™ an exceptional, affordable alternative to aging competitor models. - November 13, 2014 - Colnatec
Neembuu Now-Your Portal to Video Entertainment
Neembuu.com's latest technology will change the way you watch videos. Save buffers for maximum bandwidth utilisation. No more buffering problems. - June 30, 2014 - Neembuu.com
AAS Technology Offers the POE Over Coax Extender Kit
AAS Technology has recently announced a new enhancement to their comprehensive suite of catalogue solutions. The new POE over Coax Extender kit can now be utilized to help firms across the globe consolidate their cable installation costs by leveraging their existing coax cable to build their CCTV... - September 19, 2013 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Announce Release of New SD/HD/3G-SDI 1 to 2 Repeater & Distribution Amplifier for HD CCTV Video Applications
AAS Technology have just announced the release of a new solution designed to enhance the surveillance capabilities of the latest security systems. The company’s new SD/HD/3G-SDI 1 to 2 Repeater & Distribution Amplifier has been designed to receive SDI input and duplicate it so that it can... - September 18, 2013 - AAS Technology
LAN Center Aims to Provide Healthy Social Environment and Life Skills for Gamers
When the World Gamer Nation LAN Center opens its doors on July 13, 2013, it will not just be a place where video games enthusiasts play video games, it will be a reinvention of the gaming stereotypes. - July 04, 2013 - World Gamer Nation
AAS Technology Enhance Product Selection with New IP Service Monitor Solution
Fremont, CA-based leaders for CCTV network components; AAS Technology has recently announced the addition of a new IP service monitor solution to their world-class catalogue. The new IP Camera Tester product combines all the best features of an analog tester with a PTZ camera and an IP digital... - June 02, 2013 - AAS Technology
Colnatec LLC and Fraunhofer IPMS-CNT Sign Joint Research & Development Agreement
Colnatec Tempe™ sensor system to be proven as world’s first in situ film thickness monitoring system for Atomic Layer Deposition - May 22, 2013 - Colnatec
SNA LED Video Displays Showcased at Tour of Charlotte’s EpiCentre
SNA LED Video Screens and Lighting featured at tour of Charlotte's Uptown EpiCentre venue. - May 03, 2013 - SNA, LLC
AAS Technology Introduces New VPIG100L Passive Video CCTV Balun
Leading suppliers of next-generation CCTV components, AAS Technology has just announced the release of a new passive video CCTV balun to their company catalogue. The organization’s new VPIG100L has been designed to offer industry-leading levels of surge protection and to reduce cabling loop... - May 02, 2013 - AAS Technology
Colnatec & U.S. Photovoltaic Manufacturing Consortium Sign Joint Research & Development Agreement
Colnatec Tempe™ sensor to be tested on manufacturing scale equipment with a focus on improving yield, extending run times, and increasing conversion efficiency for CIGS thin film solar cell manufacturing - April 18, 2013 - Colnatec
AAS Technology Now Offering Ethernet Over Coax Extender Kit Solutions for IP Camera Applications
From their corporate headquarters in Fremont, CA, AAS Technology has just announced that they will now be offering a new suite of Ethernet of coax extender kit solutions for their clients’ IP camera network requirements. The company’s new kit options will allow clients to overcome... - March 28, 2013 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Announce Introduction of New All-In-One Touch Screen IP Camera Service Tester
Leading CCTV cable solutions experts, AAS Technology has announced that the organization has just made a new addition to their expanding catalogue. The company’s new IP Camera Tester has been designed to provide full diagnostic functionality to IP camera operators in detecting issues within... - February 16, 2013 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Introduces New Ethernet Over Coax Extender Kit
Standout leaders for next generation CCTV solutions, AAS Technology have just announced that the company is now offering the latest Ethernet over Coax Extender Kit within their comprehensive range of products and services. This leading class product is considered to be the foremost solution... - January 20, 2013 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Introduce Complete Selection of CCTV and PC Baluns
Industry leading manufacturers of cutting-edge CCTV components AAS Technology has recently introduced a new range of CCTV and PC baluns. The company’s new products will assure clientele of greater data connectivity over longer distances of cable. An example of the recent additions to the... - December 07, 2012 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Now Offering the All-in-One Touch Screen Service Tester
AAS Technology has announced that they’re now offering the All-in-One Touch Screen Service Tester for their clients running CCTV camera applications. This all-in-one solution helps clients to ensure that their camera networks are functioning optimally and allows for seamless completion of... - November 10, 2012 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Introduces SDI Camera Video + Power + Data RS-485 Transmission Over Coax Kit
As Industry leaders for OEM CCTV components, AAS Technology has recently announced the introduction of the SDI Camera Video + Power + Data RS-485 Transmission over Coax Kit to the company’s wide-ranging catalogue of CCTV solutions. This outstanding solution is an HD-SDI repeater for... - October 04, 2012 - AAS Technology
AAS Technology Introduces HD CCTV SDI Series
AAS Technology has recently announced the introduction of a new line of HD CCTV SDI products to their comprehensive catalogue. These new solutions will provide customers with high performance products for the conversion of low quality SDI signal to higher quality HD/HDMI signal levels. One of the... - September 13, 2012 - AAS Technology
Bitcoin: CoinLab Earns Gamers In-Game Gold and Developers Real Dollars, CoinLab Announces Game Monetization Service and Successful Fundraising
CoinLab, Inc. is announcing their game monetization service. CoinLab can monetize an average gamer's spare compute cycles at approximately $15/month. Several services have partnered with CoinLab for their initial launch, including Wurm Online, an MMORPG that allows players to reshape the land and... - April 26, 2012 - CoinLab