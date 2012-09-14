PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greg Miiller Assumes Role of Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development Greg Miiller, former Vice President of Operations for the Savant Group, has been recently named the Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development for the Savant Group. In this new role, Miiller will bring his extensive experience in cultivating strong relationships in the lubrication industry... - November 01, 2019 - Savant Group

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Savant Group Unveiled New Global Headquarters The Savant Group, comprised of four individual companies that provide products and services to the lubricant, transportation, and energy industries, unveiled the first look of the new global headquarters at their 50th Anniversary Celebration. The new facilities will be constructed on Bay City Road in Midland, Michigan. - August 15, 2019 - Savant Group

Gantner Environment Provides Monitoring and Control for 130MW Solar Project in Belarus www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW. The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the Mogilev... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions Successfully Finished the 2019 Intersolar Munich Leading global PV monitoring supplier, Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions will present at Intersolar Exhibition in Munich its high-tech engineering "Made in Germany" monitoring solutions for utility scale PV Power Plants. The Gantner hardware portfolio includes string monitoring devices,... - May 19, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Savant Labs Celebrate 50 Years Serving the Lubrication Industry As a family owned and operated business, Savant Labs are not just celebrating 50 years in business, but a lifetime of lubricant industry knowledge, dedication to the community, and the staying power with an eye on the future. Founded by Theodore Selby as a materials-consulting firm with an emphasis on... - May 16, 2019 - Savant Group

Demand for Modernization Drives Electronics Interoperability Upgrades to Slurry Density Meter Technology Red Meters has introduced a new version of their density measuring process control technology. Upgrades have been enacted to develop the V2 which will deliver interoperability upgrades, new software and analytics features, and new customization options. - April 03, 2019 - Red Meters LLC

Transient Specialists - ESD Simulator Distributor Transient Specialists a leader in the industry now offers new sales of ESD Simulators including NSG 435, NSG 437, NSG 438, and Dito, - February 09, 2019 - Transient Specialists

Transient Specialists - Complete Automotive EMC Immunity Test Equipment Transient Specialists, a leader in EMC rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering additional rental inventories of the complete automotive immunity test system components by EM Test. This complete immunity setup includes the VDS200N, LD200N, and UCS200N providing testing to ISO 7637,... - September 21, 2018 - Transient Specialists

Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.

Transient Specialists Offers Discount on Military and Aviation Test Equipment Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering a discount price on the AVI 3000 for the month of May. This all-in-one 6 waveform portable test unit allows easy on-site testing to full level 3 threat under all load conditions. - April 19, 2018 - Transient Specialists

Transient Specialists - 100 Amp. Automotive Generator System Rentals Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering rentals of the NSG 5500 by Teseq this coming May. This compact automotive immunity transient test generator allows for testing to meet standards of ISO, SAE, DIN and JASO, and many others. Rentals include technical support on the equipment, weekly and monthly rentals, and 2 days each way of transit time free with each rental. - March 27, 2018 - Transient Specialists

Miller Energy, Inc. Acquires Jones and Auerbacher Miller Energy, Inc., a New Jersey based manufacturer's representative and distributor of industrial instrumentation and process control equipment, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jones and Auerbacher as of September 1, 2017. Founded in 1916, and located in Kenilworth, NJ, Jones and Auerbacher... - September 07, 2017 - Miller Energy, Inc.

Greaves Corporation Announces the Appointment of P & C Sales as Manufacturer’s Sales Representative and Stocking Representative for Oklahoma P & C Sales serves the state of Oklahoma with Greaves electrical connectors for the construction and maintenance markets by supplying Greaves electrical products to electrical distributors in Oklahoma. With extensive warehousing facilities and sales staff, P & C is well equipped to serve electrical... - May 17, 2017 - Greaves Corp

Greaves Corp Appoints Stocking Representative in Oklahoma Greaves Corp has appointed P & C Sales as manufacturer’s representative to serve electrical distributors in the Oklahoma territory. P & C Sales is headquartered at 8180 Bourbon St in Oklahoma City, and can be reached at 405-789-3014 or fax 405-789-6374. P & C maintains a significant... - December 23, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Rentog Releases a Free Comparison Tool for Test and Measurement Devices The free tool allows test and measurement devices users to compare prices amongst new and used equipment from multiple brands. - December 14, 2016 - Rentog

ProxiLAB Quest Delivers Single-Click Characterization of Contactless Cards, Readers and NFC Mobiles Today at Trustech 2016, KEOLABS presented ProxiLAB Quest – a fully retooled testing platform that, with its new Quest software environment delivers single-click control of advanced performance testing for 13.56 MHz contactless technologies in smart cards, readers and NFC enabled objects. With its... - December 03, 2016 - KEOLABS

IoTize™ Wins SESAME IoT Innovation Award Today at the Trustech exhibition for secure technologies, KEOLABS’ IoTize™ won the event’s SESAME Award in the category Internet of Things (IoT). IoTize is KEOLABS’ patented turn-key connectivity solution that allows companies to add RF interfaces such as NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi... - December 03, 2016 - KEOLABS

New VLF-60 AC Hipot by KEP KEP Power Testing releases a brand new VLF-60 AC Hipot, providing an efficient solution for non-destructive cable testing. - November 08, 2016 - KharkovEnergoPribor Ltd. (KEP)

Greaves Corp. Announces Stocking Locations Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for the construction, maintenance and utility markets, announces multiple stocking locations to serve several major metropolitan and state areas in the U.S. and Canada. These stocking locations offer convenient local availability of many... - August 04, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Greaves Corp. Has Relocated to a New Location Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for construction, maintenance and utility markets, has relocated all manufacturing, inventory, and sales operations. After operating in Clinton, CT since 2008, Greaves has moved to Centerbrook, CT and joined in the facility of the parent... - July 22, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Greaves Corp. Announce a Website Repurpose and Redesign Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for construction, maintenance and utility markets, announces a website repurpose and redesign. More and more, the Greaves website is used by contractors in the field using mobile devices. So the website has been changed to make it mobile-friendly. The... - July 13, 2016 - Greaves Corp

EMVCo Qualifies KEOLABS PICC Digital Testing Solution EMVCo has qualified the KEOLABS PICC Digital contactless testing for use in digital-level conformance verification of smart cards and mobiles used in payment applications. With this qualification, KEOLABS’ testing solutions are now available for full EMVCo validation at both the digital and analog levels. - November 21, 2015 - KEOLABS

Hercules Machine Tool & Die Expansion Powered by Electrex Industrial Solutions The key to expansion for Hercules Machine Tool & Die, over the last five decades, has included an important fifty-eight year partnership with Electrex Industrial Solutions as their go-to industrial electrical contractor. Their partnership began in 1957, with Electrex founder Larry Page Sr. wiring... - October 05, 2015 - Electrex Industrial Solutions

Miller Energy, Inc. Appointed Yokogawa Rep in Northern NJ, Metro NY and Long Island Miller Energy, a New Jersey based manufacturers’ representative and distributor of process instrumentation and controls, announced that Yokogawa Corporation of America, a leading provider of Industrial Automation and Measurement solutions, has appointed Miller Energy to represent Yokogawa field... - September 10, 2015 - Miller Energy, Inc.

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Now Offered by Eastern Applied Optical Emission Spectroscopy is a critical tool in metal verification interests and Eastern Applied is now offering the Oxford Instruments line of OES, including the PMI Master Smart with UV Touch Probe which is a popular portable system. - July 25, 2015 - Eastern Applied Research, Inc.

New Age Leak Detection Services Offered by Thornton Roof Leak Detection Thornton Roof Leak Detection in West Sussex has been helping businesses around the United Kingdom and Ireland in detecting leaks since 1986. - June 17, 2015 - Thornton Roof Leak Detection

Accel Instruments Announces the TS250 Waveform Amplifier - An Instrument for Amplifying Function Generators The TS250 waveform amplifier is a unique instrument ideal for a function generator amplifier. It amplifies current or voltage or power for driving heavy loads. - April 29, 2015 - Accel Instruments

Kaelus Wins Swedish Transportation Contract Kaelus announced today that Trafikverket, Sweden’s transportation administration, has awarded Kaelus a three-year contract as the supplier of its state-of-the-art mitigation filters for Trafikverket’s GSM-R network. - March 26, 2015 - Kaelus

Kaelus Launches New iVA Cable & Antenna Analyzer Kaelus announced today the formal market launch of its new iVA Series Cable & Antenna Analyzer and that the company is accepting orders for the product this week. The light weight (1.4 lbs.), hand-held unit enables users to accurately measure VSWR/return loss and the location of the return loss faults... - March 12, 2015 - Kaelus

Bmcm Releases New Catalog for Data Acquisition Under the title "Data Acquisition," BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) publishes an updated version of its range of measurement systems. The catalog presents the latest measuring devices, DAQ cards, data loggers, and all-in-one measurement systems of bmcm for analog and digital data acquisition. - February 21, 2015 - BMC Messsysteme GmbH

NFC Forum Approves KEOLABS' Analog Testing Solution NFC Forum has fully validated KEOLABS' NFC analog test bench and software. The KEOLABS' solution enables in house testing of NFC mobile phones, components, cards and readers at the analog level to ensure their strict conformance to NFC Forum standards aimed at promoting interoperability of NFC products. - January 15, 2015 - KEOLABS

Digital I/O System USB-OI16: Universal Highlight for Digital Measurement Highly-integrated and multi-purpose is the latest digital I/O device of measurement manufacturer BMC Messsysteme (bmcm). Isolated, digital acquisition and control of higher voltage or current makes the USB-OI16 particularly interesting for industrial applications. Multi-function counters complete the function range of the digital all-rounder. - December 09, 2014 - BMC Messsysteme GmbH

The Modal Shop, Inc. Redefines Proximity Probe Calibration Capable of 50 mils peak-to-peak displacement (1.27 mm peak-to-peak), The Modal Shop's 9100 Series has the most dynamic range of any portable proximity probe calibrator on the market. - December 03, 2014 - The Modal Shop

Free Software Update for DAQ Hardware from bmcm and the Measuring Program NextView The measurement manufacturer BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) is announcing a new release of the bmcm Software Collection. Version 4.6 supports the currently available and the latest data acquisition systems of bmcm in particular. The NextView update is also free for holders of a NextView4 license. - November 13, 2014 - BMC Messsysteme GmbH

NFC Forum Approves KEOLABS' Validation Solution KEOLABS complete software/hardware test bench validates NFC protocol in mobile phones, cards, tags and readers. - October 15, 2014 - KEOLABS

PMD-MXT Series 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator for Industrial Applications 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator by The Sensor Connection, a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC. - October 10, 2014 - Harold G Schaveitz Industries

Dynamic Vibration Sensor Easily Connects via USB to Smart Phones, Tablets and PCs The USB ICPDigital™ Dynamic Accelerometer (model 333D01) is the first integrated and ruggedized high-resolution, broad-frequency piezoelectric vibration sensor with integrated data acquisition. - August 22, 2014 - The Modal Shop

Unchecked Proximity Probes Produce an Alarming Trend The Modal Shop's model 9100D or 9110D Portable Vibration Calibrators enable users to check their sensors to ensure correct output and operation of alarm trip points, preventing costly equipment breakdown. - August 07, 2014 - The Modal Shop

TestEquity Announces the Acquisition of EWD Solutions Two distributors join to offer a complete T&M, laboratory, and production supply portfolio. - August 05, 2014 - TestEquity LLC

Smart Phone "Companion" & Media Player Win KEOLABS’ STM32 Contest Top Awards Contest entries highlight STM32 Chrom-ART™ Graphics Accelerator, available at stm32circle.com. - May 25, 2014 - KEOLABS

Harvard University Uses Electrodynamic Shaker to Simulate Bumblebee Vibration Frequency Harvard University used a Modal Shop shaker to conduct an experiment studying different vibration frequencies and how they affect the release of pollen in the types of nectar-less plants that Bumbleebees pollinate. - February 21, 2014 - The Modal Shop

From PE Teacher to £54,000 a Year Solar Installer PASS Ltd, the independent electrical test equipment expert is helping hundreds of trainees throughout the UK to qualify for electrical careers, some of whom include career switchers and people who are reluctant to face uncertain career prospects after completing a university degree. Electrical installer... - January 17, 2014 - PASS Ltd

Safety Lockout Awareness Saves Hefty Fines - Launch of PASS Lockout/Tagout Website Aims to Educate About Dangers of Unguarded Work Hazards Safety compliant devices verify conformity with regulations; Navigation to 21 product categories; Six-step safety procedure encouraged. PASS Ltd, the independent test expert, has announced the launch of www.lockout-lock.com, a dedicated website for 21 categories of safety-compliant lockout/tagout devices, advising that a clearly-defined lockout/tagout procedure is followed to ensure the safety of workers carrying out repairs and servicing. - January 15, 2014 - PASS Ltd

Three Functional Levels of PAT Testing Explained - Table Shows Rankings for 32 Entry-Level, Mid-Range and Professional PAT Testers from Nine Manufacturers 32 PAT testers ranked by functionality; 18 attributes cross-tabulated per product; Both manual and downloadable PAT testers featured - January 12, 2014 - PASS Ltd

April 2014 Deadline Looms for Flue Gas Measurement - UK Gas Fitters and Boiler Engineers Risk Being Unaware of New Mandatory Regulations PASS Ltd, the independent test equipment expert, warns that many gas fitters and boiler engineers in the UK may be unaware of new mandatory regulations which will come into effect from April 2014 to measure and record the carbon monoxide (CO) level in the flue gas when a condensing boiler is commissioned. - January 10, 2014 - PASS Ltd