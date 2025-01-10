Recent Headlines
Within Instrument Manufacturing for Measuring & Testing Electricity & Electrical Signals
Introduction of New Standard for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) Paves Way for Fast Track Innovations
As joint effort with Dr. Andy Adler Sciospec introduces a new HDF5-based data format for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT). This standard improves scalability, extensibility, and data exchange, addressing challenges in EIT research. Fully supported by EIDORS and integrated into Sciospec products it is now available for researchers globally. The format accelerates innovation, enabling portable diagnostics, non-invasive monitoring, and advanced biosensors. - January 10, 2025 - Sciospec GmbH
XOrigin and Sciospec Join Forces to Advance Bioanalytical Diagnostics
XOrigin and Sciospec have announced a partnership to advance bioanalytical diagnostics. By combining Xorigin´s novel membrane based microfabricated sensors and Sciospecs`s impedance spectroscopy, this collaboration targets improvements in real-time immune, molecular, and microbiological diagnostics, as well as applications in disease modeling and drug efficacy studies. - November 18, 2024 - Sciospec GmbH
West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water
As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors
Axiom Test Equipment is Now an NH Research Official Rental Partner
Axiom Test Equipment, Inc. and NH Research have reached an agreement for Axiom to become an NHR official rental partner in the U.S. Backed by over 50 years of experience, NH Research is able to offer world class test instruments and systems for a wide range of industries. Axiom Test Equipment, a... - May 06, 2022 - Axiom Test Equipment
Savant Labs Expand Testing Capabilities in Electric Vehicle Lubricants and Fluids
Savant Labs, an independent testing laboratory and research center, announced the expansion of its hybrid and electric vehicle (HEV and EV) testing capabilities for lubricating oils, fluids, and greases. The evolution of fully electric and hybrid transportation continues to evolve, and the same is true with the test methods and equipment for those critical areas of interest. - November 17, 2021 - Savant Group
OGPE Africa is Glad to Announce the Return of the Largest Power & Energy Event in East Africa
Power & Energy Africa, the only show with the widest range of the latest technology in power generation, renewable energy and solar sector. At the latest edition of Power & Energy Africa, East Africa's largest power and energy fair, the organizers bring forward exhibitors from over 25 countries who are the finest in the industry. - August 19, 2021 - OGPE Africa
Savant Labs Expand Lubricating Oil and Grease SRV Testing Capabilities
Savant Labs, an independent testing laboratory and research center, announced the expansion of its SRV testing capabilities for lubricating oil and grease testing. The SRV at Savant Labs can be very useful for evaluating the effectiveness of lubricants in simulated applications. Such data could be very compelling for lubricant marketers to attract and retain new business. - February 06, 2021 - Savant Group
IOM Delivers “Just-in-Time” Access to Engine Oil Data
The Savant Group's Institute of Materials’ (IOM) online database provides the lubricant industry with unprecedented access to engine oil data in the marketplace. IOM is now releasing data throughout the year upon completion of oil collection, testing, and expert review. This new “Just-in-Time” process allows for data to be made available within 60 days from collection rather than a one-time event. - September 10, 2020 - Savant Group
Gantner Supplied Solutions for More Than 1 GW Solar Power in 2019
Gantner is very excited about having commissioned monitoring and control solutions for another 1 GW solar power in 2019. - January 25, 2020 - Gantner Instruments GmbH
Greg Miiller Assumes Role of Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development
Greg Miiller, former Vice President of Operations for the Savant Group, has been recently named the Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development for the Savant Group. In this new role, Miiller will bring his extensive experience in cultivating strong relationships in the lubrication... - November 01, 2019 - Savant Group
Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks
Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.
Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets
Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.
Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand
Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH
Savant Group Unveiled New Global Headquarters
The Savant Group, comprised of four individual companies that provide products and services to the lubricant, transportation, and energy industries, unveiled the first look of the new global headquarters at their 50th Anniversary Celebration. The new facilities will be constructed on Bay City Road in Midland, Michigan. - August 15, 2019 - Savant Group
Gantner Environment Provides Monitoring and Control for 130MW Solar Project in Belarus
www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW. The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH
Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions Successfully Finished the 2019 Intersolar Munich
Leading global PV monitoring supplier, Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions will present at Intersolar Exhibition in Munich its high-tech engineering "Made in Germany" monitoring solutions for utility scale PV Power Plants. The Gantner hardware portfolio includes string monitoring... - May 19, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH
Savant Labs Celebrate 50 Years Serving the Lubrication Industry
As a family owned and operated business, Savant Labs are not just celebrating 50 years in business, but a lifetime of lubricant industry knowledge, dedication to the community, and the staying power with an eye on the future. Founded by Theodore Selby as a materials-consulting firm with an emphasis... - May 16, 2019 - Savant Group
Demand for Modernization Drives Electronics Interoperability Upgrades to Slurry Density Meter Technology
Red Meters has introduced a new version of their density measuring process control technology. Upgrades have been enacted to develop the V2 which will deliver interoperability upgrades, new software and analytics features, and new customization options. - April 03, 2019 - Red Meters LLC
Transient Specialists - ESD Simulator Distributor
Transient Specialists a leader in the industry now offers new sales of ESD Simulators including NSG 435, NSG 437, NSG 438, and Dito, - February 09, 2019 - Transient Specialists
Transient Specialists - Complete Automotive EMC Immunity Test Equipment
Transient Specialists, a leader in EMC rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering additional rental inventories of the complete automotive immunity test system components by EM Test. This complete immunity setup includes the VDS200N, LD200N, and UCS200N providing testing to ISO... - September 21, 2018 - Transient Specialists
Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser
Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.
Transient Specialists Offers Discount on Military and Aviation Test Equipment
Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering a discount price on the AVI 3000 for the month of May. This all-in-one 6 waveform portable test unit allows easy on-site testing to full level 3 threat under all load... - April 19, 2018 - Transient Specialists
Transient Specialists - 100 Amp. Automotive Generator System Rentals
Transient Specialists, a leader in electromagnetic compatibility rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering rentals of the NSG 5500 by Teseq this coming May. This compact automotive immunity transient test generator allows for testing to meet standards of ISO, SAE, DIN and JASO, and many others. Rentals include technical support on the equipment, weekly and monthly rentals, and 2 days each way of transit time free with each rental. - March 27, 2018 - Transient Specialists
Berg Engineering Releases World’s First Battery Operated Handheld Explosion Proof UV Inspection Light
Non-Destructive & Material Testing Company Launches Labino MidBeam Hercules EX Worldwide (L3000). - January 04, 2018 - Berg Engineering
Miller Energy, Inc. Acquires Jones and Auerbacher
Miller Energy, Inc., a New Jersey based manufacturer's representative and distributor of industrial instrumentation and process control equipment, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jones and Auerbacher as of September 1, 2017. Founded in 1916, and located in Kenilworth, NJ, Jones and... - September 07, 2017 - Miller Energy, Inc.
Greaves Corporation Announces the Appointment of P & C Sales as Manufacturer’s Sales Representative and Stocking Representative for Oklahoma
P & C Sales serves the state of Oklahoma with Greaves electrical connectors for the construction and maintenance markets by supplying Greaves electrical products to electrical distributors in Oklahoma. With extensive warehousing facilities and sales staff, P & C is well equipped to serve... - May 17, 2017 - Greaves Corp
Greaves Corp Appoints Stocking Representative in Oklahoma
Greaves Corp has appointed P & C Sales as manufacturer’s representative to serve electrical distributors in the Oklahoma territory. P & C Sales is headquartered at 8180 Bourbon St in Oklahoma City, and can be reached at 405-789-3014 or fax 405-789-6374. P & C maintains a... - December 23, 2016 - Greaves Corp
Rentog Releases a Free Comparison Tool for Test and Measurement Devices
The free tool allows test and measurement devices users to compare prices amongst new and used equipment from multiple brands. - December 14, 2016 - Rentog
IoTize™ Wins SESAME IoT Innovation Award
Today at the Trustech exhibition for secure technologies, KEOLABS’ IoTize™ won the event’s SESAME Award in the category Internet of Things (IoT). IoTize is KEOLABS’ patented turn-key connectivity solution that allows companies to add RF interfaces such as NFC, Bluetooth and... - December 03, 2016 - KEOLABS
ProxiLAB Quest Delivers Single-Click Characterization of Contactless Cards, Readers and NFC Mobiles
Today at Trustech 2016, KEOLABS presented ProxiLAB Quest – a fully retooled testing platform that, with its new Quest software environment delivers single-click control of advanced performance testing for 13.56 MHz contactless technologies in smart cards, readers and NFC enabled objects. With... - December 03, 2016 - KEOLABS
New VLF-60 AC Hipot by KEP
KEP Power Testing releases a brand new VLF-60 AC Hipot, providing an efficient solution for non-destructive cable testing. - November 08, 2016 - KharkovEnergoPribor Ltd. (KEP)
Greaves Corp. Announces Stocking Locations
Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for the construction, maintenance and utility markets, announces multiple stocking locations to serve several major metropolitan and state areas in the U.S. and Canada. These stocking locations offer convenient local availability of... - August 04, 2016 - Greaves Corp
Greaves Corp. Has Relocated to a New Location
Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for construction, maintenance and utility markets, has relocated all manufacturing, inventory, and sales operations. After operating in Clinton, CT since 2008, Greaves has moved to Centerbrook, CT and joined in the facility of the... - July 22, 2016 - Greaves Corp
Greaves Corp. Announce a Website Repurpose and Redesign
Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for construction, maintenance and utility markets, announces a website repurpose and redesign. More and more, the Greaves website is used by contractors in the field using mobile devices. So the website has been changed to make it... - July 13, 2016 - Greaves Corp
EMVCo Qualifies KEOLABS PICC Digital Testing Solution
EMVCo has qualified the KEOLABS PICC Digital contactless testing for use in digital-level conformance verification of smart cards and mobiles used in payment applications. With this qualification, KEOLABS’ testing solutions are now available for full EMVCo validation at both the digital and analog levels. - November 21, 2015 - KEOLABS
Hercules Machine Tool & Die Expansion Powered by Electrex Industrial Solutions
The key to expansion for Hercules Machine Tool & Die, over the last five decades, has included an important fifty-eight year partnership with Electrex Industrial Solutions as their go-to industrial electrical contractor. Their partnership began in 1957, with Electrex founder Larry Page Sr. - October 05, 2015 - Electrex Industrial Solutions
Miller Energy, Inc. Appointed Yokogawa Rep in Northern NJ, Metro NY and Long Island
Miller Energy, a New Jersey based manufacturers’ representative and distributor of process instrumentation and controls, announced that Yokogawa Corporation of America, a leading provider of Industrial Automation and Measurement solutions, has appointed Miller Energy to represent Yokogawa... - September 10, 2015 - Miller Energy, Inc.
Optical Emission Spectroscopy Now Offered by Eastern Applied
Optical Emission Spectroscopy is a critical tool in metal verification interests and Eastern Applied is now offering the Oxford Instruments line of OES, including the PMI Master Smart with UV Touch Probe which is a popular portable system. - July 25, 2015 - Eastern Applied Research, Inc.
New Age Leak Detection Services Offered by Thornton Roof Leak Detection
Thornton Roof Leak Detection in West Sussex has been helping businesses around the United Kingdom and Ireland in detecting leaks since 1986. - June 17, 2015 - Thornton Roof Leak Detection
Accel Instruments Announces the TS250 Waveform Amplifier - An Instrument for Amplifying Function Generators
The TS250 waveform amplifier is a unique instrument ideal for a function generator amplifier. It amplifies current or voltage or power for driving heavy loads. - April 29, 2015 - Accel Instruments
Kaelus Wins Swedish Transportation Contract
Kaelus announced today that Trafikverket, Sweden’s transportation administration, has awarded Kaelus a three-year contract as the supplier of its state-of-the-art mitigation filters for Trafikverket’s GSM-R network. - March 26, 2015 - Kaelus
Kaelus Launches New iVA Cable & Antenna Analyzer
Kaelus announced today the formal market launch of its new iVA Series Cable & Antenna Analyzer and that the company is accepting orders for the product this week. The light weight (1.4 lbs.), hand-held unit enables users to accurately measure VSWR/return loss and the location of the return loss... - March 12, 2015 - Kaelus
Bmcm Releases New Catalog for Data Acquisition
Under the title "Data Acquisition," BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) publishes an updated version of its range of measurement systems. The catalog presents the latest measuring devices, DAQ cards, data loggers, and all-in-one measurement systems of bmcm for analog and digital data acquisition. - February 21, 2015 - BMC Messsysteme GmbH
NFC Forum Approves KEOLABS' Analog Testing Solution
NFC Forum has fully validated KEOLABS' NFC analog test bench and software. The KEOLABS' solution enables in house testing of NFC mobile phones, components, cards and readers at the analog level to ensure their strict conformance to NFC Forum standards aimed at promoting interoperability of NFC products. - January 15, 2015 - KEOLABS
Digital I/O System USB-OI16: Universal Highlight for Digital Measurement
Highly-integrated and multi-purpose is the latest digital I/O device of measurement manufacturer BMC Messsysteme (bmcm). Isolated, digital acquisition and control of higher voltage or current makes the USB-OI16 particularly interesting for industrial applications. Multi-function counters complete the function range of the digital all-rounder. - December 09, 2014 - BMC Messsysteme GmbH
The Modal Shop, Inc. Redefines Proximity Probe Calibration
Capable of 50 mils peak-to-peak displacement (1.27 mm peak-to-peak), The Modal Shop's 9100 Series has the most dynamic range of any portable proximity probe calibrator on the market. - December 03, 2014 - The Modal Shop
Free Software Update for DAQ Hardware from bmcm and the Measuring Program NextView
The measurement manufacturer BMC Messsysteme GmbH (bmcm) is announcing a new release of the bmcm Software Collection. Version 4.6 supports the currently available and the latest data acquisition systems of bmcm in particular. The NextView update is also free for holders of a NextView4 license. - November 13, 2014 - BMC Messsysteme GmbH
NFC Forum Approves KEOLABS' Validation Solution
KEOLABS complete software/hardware test bench validates NFC protocol in mobile phones, cards, tags and readers. - October 15, 2014 - KEOLABS
PMD-MXT Series 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator for Industrial Applications
32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator by The Sensor Connection, a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC. - October 10, 2014 - Harold G Schaveitz Industries
Dynamic Vibration Sensor Easily Connects via USB to Smart Phones, Tablets and PCs
The USB ICPDigital™ Dynamic Accelerometer (model 333D01) is the first integrated and ruggedized high-resolution, broad-frequency piezoelectric vibration sensor with integrated data acquisition. - August 22, 2014 - The Modal Shop