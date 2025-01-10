Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.