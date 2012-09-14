PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment

TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.

Agrisource Data Announces and Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data

TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.

Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company

Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. He... - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods

3rd Annual Strawberry Fest at Warner Farm - It's Gonna be Sweet Warner Farm announces their third annual Strawberry Fest. The event will take place on Old Amherst Road in Sunderland, Massachusetts on June 20, 2015 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. - June 05, 2015 - Warner Farm

The GreenLantern Project of GEG for West Africa The British company, Green Energy2014 Limited (GEG) will develop non edible and edible crops in the Ivory Coast, Guinea Conakry, and Senegal. - January 21, 2015 - GEG GreenEnergy2014 Limited

Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western Canada. Thanks... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds

New Website: www.brasilfarm.com: Brasilfarm is a Place Where Agribusiness Owners and Investors Can Meet Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012 Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Aussie Biotech Innovator Partners with Indian Farming Giant PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd

Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the company’s... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Lineup for 2012 Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day August 11 Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Receives Patriot Award The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Bloomfield Farms Opens New Gluten-Free Food Manufacturing Plant in Ky., One of Few in U.S. Thanks to a new 15,000-square-foot Bloomfield Farms plant in Bloomfield, Ky., specializing in manufacturing gluten-free baking mixes, celiac disease sufferers and their families now have more baking options. - March 02, 2011 - Bloomfield Farms

Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Line-Up for 2011 New 2011 product line-up includes the latest seed genetics and technology. - September 12, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Olympic Gold Medalist Curt Tomasevicz to Speak at Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day Aug. 12 The annual Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day draws hundreds of growers from across the western Corn Belt to Nebraska. - August 07, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids

Valley Irrigation Circles for Rice Project Announced Average Dry Yield and Water Savings for Rice Valley Irrigation is currently conducting research on producing rice under center pivots and linears in an effort to conserve water and energy, as well as expand the area in which rice can be produced; successful first and second year yields can now be reported. This initiative is appropriately titled... - April 28, 2010 - Valmont Irrigation

GreenLeaf Genetics Announces the Addition of Mike Smidt as Trait Sales Manager Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics