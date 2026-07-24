Recent Headlines
Within Oilseed & Grain Farming
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
TeleSense Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Deepens Bench of Industry Expertise and Names Former Bunge CEO as Chairman of the Board to Answer Surging Market Need and Grow Global Footprint - May 12, 2021 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Lands Support of Top Investors and Ag Industry Luminaries to Drive Global Expansion
Artificial Intelligence Innovator Gets Strategic Funding and Expands Board After Proving New Platform Minimizes Spoilage, Reduces Operational Costs and Preserves Grain Quality - October 22, 2020 - TeleSense, Inc.
Castle Valley Mill is Back to Their Full Product List After COVID
Castle Valley Mill, a small local mill in Pennsylvania that uses 300 year-old technology to produce nutrition-packed flours and meals, is back with its full line of products on their online store. - June 19, 2020 - Castle Valley Mill
S&W Seed Company and ADAMA Finalize Collaboration to Provide the First Full-Spectrum Grass Weed Control Option for Sorghum Market
S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global agricultural company with a leading position in sorghum through its Sorghum Partners® brand, and ADAMA, one of the world's leading crop protection companies, today announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to bring to market a new... - June 15, 2020 - SW Seed Co.
TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles
Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
Pro Grain Equipment Announces Strategic Partnership with General Implement Distributors of Utah
General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Pro Grain Equipment Announces New Partnership
Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
TeleSense Acquires Webstech to Extend Into European Market
Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Announces Formation of New Agricultural Advisory Board
IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Expands Its Advisory Board
Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
Agrisource Data Announces and Welcomes New Vice President of Business Development
Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data
TeleSense Wins Coveted SVIEF-STAR Award
Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
TeleSense Expands Its Food Safety Advisory Board
Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
Greenstone Joins Forces with Aglytix
Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company
Edward Redd Named President of Dotta Foods International
Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods
3rd Annual Strawberry Fest at Warner Farm - It's Gonna be Sweet
Warner Farm announces their third annual Strawberry Fest. The event will take place on Old Amherst Road in Sunderland, Massachusetts on June 20, 2015 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. - June 05, 2015 - Warner Farm
The GreenLantern Project of GEG for West Africa
The British company, Green Energy2014 Limited (GEG) will develop non edible and edible crops in the Ivory Coast, Guinea Conakry, and Senegal. - January 21, 2015 - GEG GreenEnergy2014 Limited
Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada
Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds
New Website: www.brasilfarm.com: Brasilfarm is a Place Where Agribusiness Owners and Investors Can Meet
Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Releases Three New Optimum® AQUAmax™ Corn Genetic Platforms for 2012
Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Aussie Biotech Innovator Partners with Indian Farming Giant
PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd
Katie Gutzmann Joins Hoegemeyer Hybrids as Marketing Communications Manager
Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager. In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Lineup for 2012
Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day August 11
Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Receives Patriot Award
The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Bloomfield Farms Opens New Gluten-Free Food Manufacturing Plant in Ky., One of Few in U.S.
Thanks to a new 15,000-square-foot Bloomfield Farms plant in Bloomfield, Ky., specializing in manufacturing gluten-free baking mixes, celiac disease sufferers and their families now have more baking options. - March 02, 2011 - Bloomfield Farms
Hoegemeyer Hybrids Announces New Corn, Soybean Line-Up for 2011
New 2011 product line-up includes the latest seed genetics and technology. - September 12, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Olympic Gold Medalist Curt Tomasevicz to Speak at Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day Aug. 12
The annual Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day draws hundreds of growers from across the western Corn Belt to Nebraska. - August 07, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Valley Irrigation Circles for Rice Project Announced Average Dry Yield and Water Savings for Rice
Valley Irrigation is currently conducting research on producing rice under center pivots and linears in an effort to conserve water and energy, as well as expand the area in which rice can be produced; successful first and second year yields can now be reported. This initiative is appropriately... - April 28, 2010 - Valmont Irrigation
GreenLeaf Genetics Announces the Addition of Mike Smidt as Trait Sales Manager
Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics
CJP‘s 2nd Global Jatropha Hi-Tech Agricultural Training Programme in India from July-14-18, 2008
CJP has the privilege to provide most authoritative Knowledge platform known as Global Jatropha Hi-Tech Agricultural Training Programme for Development of Sustainable Non-Food Jatropha Oil Crop Projects, Programmes and Priorities to Feed Biodiesel Industry Worldwide. - March 13, 2008 - centre for jatropha promotion & biodiesel (CJP)