General Implement has collaborated with Pro Grain Equipment to sell baggers and extractors in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. - June 12, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Pro Grain Equipment Partners with Price Bros. Equipment to Serve Midwestern United States Farmers. - April 24, 2019 - Pro Grain Equipment
Now with the Largest Remote-Sensed Dataset in the World, AI Platform Will Help Avoid Grain Spoilage Throughout the Global Supply Chain - April 15, 2019 - TeleSense, Inc.
IoT AgTech Pioneer Welcomes Four Experts on Grain Drying, Handling and Storage - October 31, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
Welcomes Machine Learning Expert - April 20, 2018 - TeleSense, Inc.
Announcing Jordan Reilly as Agrisource Data's new Vice President of Business Development. - February 06, 2018 - Agrisource Data
Silicon Valley Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum Selects TeleSense as a SVIEF-STAR Company - October 13, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
Safeway’s Ex-Executive Vice President, Kelly Griffith, Joins TeleSense - August 03, 2017 - TeleSense, Inc.
Relationship seeks to bring new, advanced offerings to customers. - January 04, 2017 - Greenstone - a Cultura Company
Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of preserved and frozen vegetables, fruits, olives, oils, and innovative value added specialty items from Europe and South America, today announced that Edward Redd has assumed the position of Company President effective August 1, 2016. He... - September 09, 2016 - Dotta Foods
Warner Farm announces their third annual Strawberry Fest. The event will take place on Old Amherst Road in Sunderland, Massachusetts on June 20, 2015 from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m. - June 05, 2015 - Warner Farm
The British company, Green Energy2014 Limited (GEG) will develop non edible and edible crops in the Ivory Coast, Guinea Conakry, and Senegal. - January 21, 2015 - GEG GreenEnergy2014 Limited
Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed.
Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western Canada.
Thanks... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds
Currently most land transactions are done using phone, fax and word of mouth. BrasilFarm can improve the speed and quality of how rural properties are being bought and sold. - July 26, 2012 - BrasilFarm
Designed to deliver a yield advantage in water-limited environments in the Western Corn Belt. - January 18, 2012 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
PolyGenomX Ltd (PGX) announced this week that it’s newly incorporated sister company PolyGenomX India has signed a deal within its first week of operating. The deal with one of India’s largest enterprises, the Indian Farm Forestry Development Cooperative (IFFDC), is to trial its polygenomic Jatropha (Jatropha curcas pgx) to determine the best performing lines to provide India with on-going energy sources. - November 18, 2011 - PolyGenomX Ltd
Hoegemeyer Hybrids announces the addition of Katie Gutzmann to its staff as Marketing Communications Manager.
In her new position, Gutzmann will be responsible for Hoegemeyer Hybrids’ annual seed product guide, Hoegemeyer Homecoming planning, farm industry trade shows, newsletters and the company’s... - November 18, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Includes a complete offering of western-focused seed genetics and technology. - October 21, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Field day includes plot tours, guest speakers, equipment displays and more. - July 31, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
The award was presented in recognition of the company's support of an employee who serves in the Nebraska Army National Guard. - April 03, 2011 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Thanks to a new 15,000-square-foot Bloomfield Farms plant in Bloomfield, Ky., specializing in manufacturing gluten-free baking mixes, celiac disease sufferers and their families now have more baking options. - March 02, 2011 - Bloomfield Farms
New 2011 product line-up includes the latest seed genetics and technology. - September 12, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
The annual Hoegemeyer Homecoming Field Day draws hundreds of growers from across the western Corn Belt to Nebraska. - August 07, 2010 - Hoegemeyer Hybrids
Valley Irrigation is currently conducting research on producing rice under center pivots and linears in an effort to conserve water and energy, as well as expand the area in which rice can be produced; successful first and second year yields can now be reported. This initiative is appropriately titled... - April 28, 2010 - Valmont Irrigation
Mike Smidt has extensive experience in the seed industry. - February 05, 2009 - GreenLeaf Genetics
CJP has the privilege to provide most authoritative Knowledge platform known as Global Jatropha Hi-Tech Agricultural Training Programme for Development of Sustainable Non-Food Jatropha Oil Crop Projects, Programmes and Priorities to Feed Biodiesel Industry Worldwide. - March 13, 2008 - centre for jatropha promotion & biodiesel (CJP)