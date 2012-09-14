PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Tornado Spectral Systems Wins 2018 CPhI Pharma Award Tornado Spectral Systems was recognized as the winner of the "Analysis, Testing, and Quality Control" award at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards (2018) in Madrid, Spain. The CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharma industry, celebrating innovations breaking new ground and supporting companies committed to industry excellence. - October 17, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems

Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical

Cyber Eyez Helps Visually Impaired Read and Video Chat with Smart Glasses Using Microsoft Cognitive Services Reading text and visual interpretation are two of the most successful use cases for smart glasses in the blind or low vision community. The latest version of Cyber Eyez now uses Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision - the technology used by Seeing AI - to support instant text recognition. Additionally, Cyber Eyez 2.5 supports free live video calling with Skype running on Vuzix M300 smart glasses. - April 30, 2018 - Cyber Timez

LayerBio to Present Preclinical Results for Extended Release Glaucoma Formulation at ARVO LayerBio will present preclinical study results at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, April 30. These results demonstrate the therapeutic potential of its novel extended-release travoprost formulation using LayerBio's proprietary PolyNet™ delivery technology. - April 27, 2018 - LayerBio, Inc.

Tornado Spectral Systems Announces Feature-Packed Software Update with SpectralSoft 2.8 Security, Productivity, and Industrial Control Modules included in latest version. Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman spectrometers, released today an enhanced update of its flagship software SpectralSoft. Version 2.8 equips users with essential functionality including security... - April 11, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems

Leading AI Healthcare Startup Airdoc Completes Series B Financing, Led by Fosun and Sogou to Advance Adoption of AI Healthcare AirDoc, the leader in artificial intelligence for healthcare, announced that it has completed a Series B financing led by Fosun Investments and Sogou Investments. - April 07, 2018 - Airdoc, Inc.

Airdoc’s NVIDIA-powered Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Detection Brings Mass Screening Hope to 120M Chinese at Risk of Blindness New hope for 125 million Chinese people without access to trained ophthalmologists, thanks to Airdoc DR Detection, an NVIDIA-powered screening system developed by Airdoc, China’s leading medical artificial intelligence healthcare company. - April 01, 2018 - Airdoc, Inc.

Poriferous, LLC Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Implant Used in Ear Reconstruction Poriferous, LLC, an innovative medical device manufacturing company based in Newnan, Georgia today announced the issuance of a key patent. - June 18, 2017 - Poriferous LLC

Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the Florida... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear

HyperFlux™ PRO Plus Now Available in Europe Full Raman spectroscopy system joins Tornado Spectral Systems' stand-alone spectrometers. - October 14, 2016 - Tornado Spectral Systems

Tornado Spectral Systems to Present and Exhibit at SciX 2016 Leading manufacturer of optical spectrometers and Raman spectroscopy systems to highlight innovative technologies at annual SciX conference. - September 08, 2016 - Tornado Spectral Systems

Are You Ready for the Fast Approaching Compliance Date for UDI? Maetrics unveils the current landscape of UDI in the USA and the substantial benefits of early compliance in latest free whitepaper. - June 25, 2016 - Maetrics

Gold Medal Recipient ‪Tonometer‬ ‪DIATON‬ Team at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East Home of Diaton Tonometer, BiCOM Inc., is at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East Expo in Jacob Javits Center, New York. The MD&M East Expo and Conference is the largest, most important and comprehensive medical design & manufacturing event on the East Coast. It’s the gathering... - June 18, 2016 - BiCOM Inc.

Poriferous, LLC Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Minogue Medical, Inc. Agreement expands availability of SU-POR products to Canadian Market. - February 03, 2016 - Poriferous LLC

Lumenis Receives US FDA and Japanese MHLW Clearance for Array™ LaserLink™ Pattern Scanning Device for Multi-spot Retinal Laser Treatment The Next Generation in Retina Laser Treatment Designed to Allow Significantly Faster and Less Painful Procedures - December 04, 2015 - Lumenis Ophthalmology

General, Primary & Family Doctors Worldwide Joining Fight Against Glaucoma with New Through Eyelid Glaucoma Diagnostic Technology Glaucoma preventive screenings are becoming a standard in most countries. Primary care providers, Family doctors & General physicians are adding new medical devices which allow quick, non-invasive and painless ways to detect glaucoma in early stages. Such device as DIATON tonometer aka Glaucoma Eye Test http://www.GlaucomaEyeTest.com which allows to measure intraocular pressure (IOP) through the upper eyelid without contact with eyeball or need for eye drops. - September 10, 2015 - BiCOM Inc.

Laser Locators Makes Top 10 Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay Area Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the Tampa Bay Business Journal ranked Laser Locators in the Top 10 for “nearly big” companies on its annual Best Place to Work list for the Tampa Bay area. This makes the second time... - May 07, 2015 - Laser Locators

Laser Locators Announces U.S. Launch of the FDA Approved LightMed TruScan577 - Those with Glaucoma and Retinal Diseases Stand to Benefit Most Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the TruScan577, manufactured by LightMed, has been given FDA approval and is now available for purchase. “As the exclusive distributor of LightMed products in the U.S., we are very proud... - April 16, 2015 - Laser Locators

EyeTrain Announces New Version of ABO Exam Study App for Opticians OptiQuiz app is the first study app on the market for opticians. - May 01, 2014 - EyeTrain

Eyewear Design Alliance and Concept Eyewear Inc. Announce a New Strategic Partnership Eyewear Design Alliance (EDA) and Canada’s Concept Eyewear Inc. announce a strategic partnership for K.A.P. Design eyewear label. Under this new agreement, EDA will be exclusively manufacturing and distributing K.A.P. Design high-quality handcrafted eyewear in the 50 US states. The collection will... - November 01, 2013 - Concept Eyewear Inc.

EyeTrain Launches First ABO Exam Study App for Opticians OptiQuiz is quiz app that reviews content for national certification exams. This app was designed by an optician for opticians. - September 03, 2013 - EyeTrain

Concept Eyewear Inc. Announces New V.Design Eyewear Models The French V.Design eyewear collection freshens up. - March 26, 2013 - Concept Eyewear Inc.

Freedom Scientific Announces New Focus 80 Blue Braille Display Freedom Scientific announced today, a new member of their popular Focus Blue line of refreshable Braille displays. The new Focus 80 Blue is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and is now wireless for greater flexibility of use and environment. - January 12, 2013 - Freedom Scientific

ABiSee Inc., Announces New Reseller Arrangement with New England Low Vision ABiSee Inc., Announces New Reseller arrangement in the Education Market with New England Low Vision, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based provider of assistive technology. - October 12, 2012 - ABiSee, Inc.

Concept Eyewear Announces New V.Design Models to be Released at Silmo The unique French eyewear collection freshens up. - September 25, 2012 - Concept Eyewear Inc.

HIMS Announces New E-Commerce Solution Easy 3-step Shopping Cart Enhances the Accessibility of Online Purchases for the Visually Impaired - July 01, 2012 - HIMS Inc.

HIMS Introduces the First High-Definition Handheld Video Magnifier for Low Vision Customers The 5-inch Portable LCD Widescreen Device Features an Ergonomic 3-position Grip Handle for Ease of Use - July 01, 2012 - HIMS Inc.

HIMS Introduces the Powerful New Braille Sense U2 Notetakers Standard Features Include Social Media Connectivity, Bluetooth and GPS Technology - July 01, 2012 - HIMS Inc.

Glaucoma Eye Test DIATON Tonometer Supports World Glaucoma Week with Free Glaucoma Screening and Awareness Events Glaucoma is a leading cause of preventable blindness. BiCOM Inc. with its Non-Corneal and Through-the-Eyelid Diaton Tonometer is challenging the “Sneak Thief of Sight” through awareness and screening events. BiCOM is advising and guiding all of its distributors located in over 60 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Middle East to participate in the World Glaucoma Week through Screening and Awareness campaigns. - March 19, 2012 - BiCOM Inc.

Tearlab Launches Website to Introduce Breakthrough Technology to French Audience: the First Device to Accurately Measure Dry Eye Severity medeuronet and Tearlab Corporation are pleased to announce the launch of a French patient-oriented website: htttp://www.tearlab.fr The website http://www.tearlab.fr has been launched to provide patients with information about the TearLab Osmolarity System, a state-of-the-art device that measures tear... - October 13, 2011 - medeuronet

Revolutionary Diaton Tonometer Featured by BiCOM Inc at International Vision Expo & Conference, Sands Las Vegas 2011 Unique non-corneal Diaton tonometry opens new doors to optometrists and other eye care professionals to evaluate intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid. BiCOM's Diaton tonometer is effective in obtaining IOP measurements for many challenging patient populations. - September 23, 2011 - BiCOM Inc.

Reichert DEF-Chek™ Pocket Digital Fluid Tester Chosen by MOTOR Magazine in Their Prestigious Top 20 Tools Award Category for 2011 Reichert Technologies announces MOTOR magazine has selected the DEF-Chek™ pocket digital fluid tester as a winner of its prestigious Top 20 Tools Award. In an industry crowded with awards, MOTOR magazine’s Top 20 Tools Award stands a bit taller than the rest. Their technical editors sifted... - September 21, 2011 - Reichert Technologies

Monterey Park Optometry Announces the Addition of the Ray-Ban Collection to Its Eyewear Selection A much sought after premium designer eye wear brand arrives at Monterey Park Optometry. - July 22, 2011 - Monterey Park Optometry

BiCOM Inc Presents Innovative Ophthalmic Diagnostic Device DIATON Tonometer at ARVO Innovative and unique tonometer Diaton pen, tonometry through Eyelid presented at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology ARVO by BiCOM Inc. New Clinical Study presented "Accuracy of Transpalpebral Tonometer Diaton Compared to Goldmann Applanation Tonometer in Normal and Glaucomatous Eyes." "It works," says Dr. Mark Latina, the inventor of Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT). - May 20, 2011 - BiCOM Inc.

Glaucoma Eye Test Through Eyelid Supports National Glaucoma Awareness Month – BiCOM Sets Up Free Eye Exam Events Worldwide BiCOM Inc. global distributor of Glaucoma Eye Test Diaton supports National Glaucoma Awareness Month. It is imperative to get regular eye pressure (IOP) screenings from your eye doctor. Vision loss caused by Glaucoma can be slowed or halted with the proper medication. Getting an eye pressure screening has never been easier or safer with painless through the eyelid Tonometer Diaton aka Glaucoma Eye Test. - January 08, 2011 - BiCOM Inc.

ABiSee Inc. Announces That Its Instant Readers, Eye-Pal and Zoom-Ex, Are Now Compatible with Kurzweil 1000™ Users of the ABiSee Eye-Pal & Zoom-Ex can now have access to the broad variety of reading, learning and productivity features found in Kurzweil 1000. - January 05, 2011 - ABiSee, Inc.

The Leader in Infectious Disease Control is Now a Supplier of Cox Rapid Dry Heat Sterilizers Remanufacturedsterilizers.net taking on new line of sterilizers. - September 21, 2010 - remanufacturedsterilizers.net

Diaton Tonometer Receives Approval in Australia by Government Department of Health and Ageing BiCOM Inc., obtained approval for unique medical device Diaton, Through the Eyelid Tonometer by Department of Health and Ageing, Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which approves new medical devices before they can be sold in Australian market. Diaton Glaucoma IOP Eye Test through the eyelid aids in quick and painless glaucoma diagnostics in children and adults. - August 29, 2010 - BiCOM Inc.

Self Measuring of Eye Pressure for Glaucoma Patients with New Icare® ONE Tonometer The new Icare® ONE self- tonometer allows glaucoma patients to measure eye pressure anywhere, anytime. In honour of World Glaucoma Week, Icare Finland is also donating several units of Icare® ONE to Glaucoma Patient Associations around the world. - March 10, 2010 - Icare

Glassesshop Releases “Save Your Vision, Save Your Money” Activity Glassesshop.com takes an active response to national Save Your Vision Week after Barack Obama proclaimed it, releasing coupon code 4UREYE003 which enables free shipping and 10% extra thank you points on $50+ orders. - March 02, 2010 - Glassesshop.com