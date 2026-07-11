Recent Headlines
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Poriferous, LLC Granted U.S. Patent for Porous Polyethylene One Piece Ears
Poriferous has secured a patent for a porous polyethylene ear that allows for an ear reconstruction, typically in cases of microtia or trauma, to take place in as little as one surgery. This, along with their Patient- Specific program, places Poriferous and their SU-POR line of implants at the forefront of ear reconstruction technology. - January 30, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Poriferous, LLC Achieves Coveted EU MDR Regulatory Certification for Porous Polyethylene Implants
Poriferous, LLC, manufacturers of SUPOR Craniomaxillofacial Implants gain EU MDR Regulatory Certification. - August 18, 2025 - Poriferous, LLC
OcuSci Inc. Secures Secures Second Utility Patent for Innovative Dry Eye Treatment
OcuSci Inc., a leader in dry eye treatments, announced the granting of a second utility patent for the MGrx Dry Eye Treatment System. Dry eye syndrome affects millions globally and is one of the leading reason for patients to visit a vision clinic. The MGrx offers a clinically proven solution to those suffering from dry eye while also reducing the cost of in-clinic treatment in comparison to existing technologies. - October 04, 2024 - OcuSci Inc.
Gamer Advantage Announces Collaboration with Genusee
Two Michigan-based eyewear companies come together to promote and provide sustainable eyewear products with a purpose. - April 04, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Gamer Advantage Delivers Better Sleep and Innovative Science for a Generation Working, Living, and Playing in Front of Screens
Gamer Advantage, the premier developer of blue light glasses, is expanding production and distribution with its new location in Walled Lake, Michigan. With this larger facility, CEO Bryan Reedy is preparing his team for new partnerships and bigger sales as the sleep epidemic continues to escalate... - March 31, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
New World Medical Listed in Top Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year
Among companies with 35-124 employees, New World Medical was listed 4th in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2020. This list is based on an anonymous survey of employees at participating companies. - February 01, 2021 - New World Medical
Tornado Spectral Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman analyzers for process monitoring, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Acquiring ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Tornado’s commitment to exceeding quality expectations and requirements of its... - October 03, 2020 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Carroll Center for the Blind Publishes New Book for Web Browsing with Screen Readers
Sometimes, one web browser is not enough. This new book provides guidance on web browsing with popular browsers to improve experiences for blind and visually impaired screen reader users. - August 05, 2020 - The Carroll Center for the Blind
ATEX Certified Raman Analyzer Now Available from Tornado Spectral Systems
OPIS 35 Provides “Inherently Safe” Laser Radiation for Zone 0 Hazardous Location - March 13, 2020 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for BVI (Beaver-Visitec International)
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for BVI. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find BVI’s line of industry leading punctum plugs... - February 03, 2020 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
New Assistive Technology Lab at The Carroll Center for the Blind Empowers Individuals with Visual Impairments
Access to assistive technology creates life-changing opportunities and possibilities for people with disabilities, whether at school, work, home or in the community. With hundreds of assistive devices on the market, a newly created device lab will showcase options for people of all ages dealing with vision loss. - January 29, 2020 - The Carroll Center for the Blind
New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces
New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical
Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business
Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development
Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals
Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.
Tornado Spectral Systems Wins 2018 CPhI Pharma Award
Tornado Spectral Systems was recognized as the winner of the "Analysis, Testing, and Quality Control" award at the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards (2018) in Madrid, Spain. The CPhI Pharma Awards are among the most coveted recognitions in the pharma industry, celebrating innovations breaking new ground and supporting companies committed to industry excellence. - October 17, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood
Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical
Cyber Eyez Helps Visually Impaired Read and Video Chat with Smart Glasses Using Microsoft Cognitive Services
Reading text and visual interpretation are two of the most successful use cases for smart glasses in the blind or low vision community. The latest version of Cyber Eyez now uses Microsoft Cognitive Services Computer Vision - the technology used by Seeing AI - to support instant text recognition. Additionally, Cyber Eyez 2.5 supports free live video calling with Skype running on Vuzix M300 smart glasses. - April 30, 2018 - Cyber Timez
LayerBio to Present Preclinical Results for Extended Release Glaucoma Formulation at ARVO
LayerBio will present preclinical study results at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology in Honolulu, Hawaii on Monday, April 30. These results demonstrate the therapeutic potential of its novel extended-release travoprost formulation using LayerBio's proprietary PolyNet™ delivery technology. - April 27, 2018 - LayerBio, Inc.
Tornado Spectral Systems Announces Feature-Packed Software Update with SpectralSoft 2.8
Security, Productivity, and Industrial Control Modules included in latest version. Tornado Spectral Systems Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman spectrometers, released today an enhanced update of its flagship software SpectralSoft. Version 2.8 equips users with essential functionality including... - April 11, 2018 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Leading AI Healthcare Startup Airdoc Completes Series B Financing, Led by Fosun and Sogou to Advance Adoption of AI Healthcare
AirDoc, the leader in artificial intelligence for healthcare, announced that it has completed a Series B financing led by Fosun Investments and Sogou Investments. - April 07, 2018 - Airdoc, Inc.
Airdoc’s NVIDIA-powered Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) Detection Brings Mass Screening Hope to 120M Chinese at Risk of Blindness
New hope for 125 million Chinese people without access to trained ophthalmologists, thanks to Airdoc DR Detection, an NVIDIA-powered screening system developed by Airdoc, China’s leading medical artificial intelligence healthcare company. - April 01, 2018 - Airdoc, Inc.
Poriferous, LLC Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Implant Used in Ear Reconstruction
Poriferous, LLC, an innovative medical device manufacturing company based in Newnan, Georgia today announced the issuance of a key patent. - June 18, 2017 - Poriferous LLC
Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python
Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear
HyperFlux™ PRO Plus Now Available in Europe
Full Raman spectroscopy system joins Tornado Spectral Systems' stand-alone spectrometers. - October 14, 2016 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Tornado Spectral Systems to Present and Exhibit at SciX 2016
Leading manufacturer of optical spectrometers and Raman spectroscopy systems to highlight innovative technologies at annual SciX conference. - September 08, 2016 - Tornado Spectral Systems
Are You Ready for the Fast Approaching Compliance Date for UDI?
Maetrics unveils the current landscape of UDI in the USA and the substantial benefits of early compliance in latest free whitepaper. - June 25, 2016 - Maetrics
Gold Medal Recipient Tonometer DIATON Team at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East
Home of Diaton Tonometer, BiCOM Inc., is at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) East Expo in Jacob Javits Center, New York. The MD&M East Expo and Conference is the largest, most important and comprehensive medical design & manufacturing event on the East Coast. It’s the... - June 18, 2016 - DevelopAll Inc
Poriferous, LLC Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Minogue Medical, Inc.
Agreement expands availability of SU-POR products to Canadian Market. - February 03, 2016 - Poriferous LLC
Lumenis Receives US FDA and Japanese MHLW Clearance for Array™ LaserLink™ Pattern Scanning Device for Multi-spot Retinal Laser Treatment
The Next Generation in Retina Laser Treatment Designed to Allow Significantly Faster and Less Painful Procedures - December 04, 2015 - Lumenis Ophthalmology
General, Primary & Family Doctors Worldwide Joining Fight Against Glaucoma with New Through Eyelid Glaucoma Diagnostic Technology
Glaucoma preventive screenings are becoming a standard in most countries. Primary care providers, Family doctors & General physicians are adding new medical devices which allow quick, non-invasive and painless ways to detect glaucoma in early stages. Such device as DIATON tonometer aka Glaucoma Eye Test http://www.GlaucomaEyeTest.com which allows to measure intraocular pressure (IOP) through the upper eyelid without contact with eyeball or need for eye drops. - September 10, 2015 - DevelopAll Inc
Laser Locators Makes Top 10 Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay Area
Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the Tampa Bay Business Journal ranked Laser Locators in the Top 10 for “nearly big” companies on its annual Best Place to Work list for the Tampa Bay area. This makes the second... - May 07, 2015 - Laser Locators
Laser Locators Announces U.S. Launch of the FDA Approved LightMed TruScan577 - Those with Glaucoma and Retinal Diseases Stand to Benefit Most
Laser Locators, a world-wide leader selling ophthalmic lasers and diagnostic equipment, announced today that the TruScan577, manufactured by LightMed, has been given FDA approval and is now available for purchase. “As the exclusive distributor of LightMed products in the U.S., we are very... - April 16, 2015 - Laser Locators
EyeTrain Announces New Version of ABO Exam Study App for Opticians
OptiQuiz app is the first study app on the market for opticians. - May 01, 2014 - EyeTrain
Eyewear Design Alliance and Concept Eyewear Inc. Announce a New Strategic Partnership
Eyewear Design Alliance (EDA) and Canada’s Concept Eyewear Inc. announce a strategic partnership for K.A.P. Design eyewear label. Under this new agreement, EDA will be exclusively manufacturing and distributing K.A.P. Design high-quality handcrafted eyewear in the 50 US states. The collection... - November 01, 2013 - Concept Eyewear Inc.
EyeTrain Launches First ABO Exam Study App for Opticians
OptiQuiz is quiz app that reviews content for national certification exams. This app was designed by an optician for opticians. - September 03, 2013 - EyeTrain
Concept Eyewear Inc. Announces New V.Design Eyewear Models
The French V.Design eyewear collection freshens up. - March 26, 2013 - Concept Eyewear Inc.
Freedom Scientific Announces New Focus 80 Blue Braille Display
Freedom Scientific announced today, a new member of their popular Focus Blue line of refreshable Braille displays. The new Focus 80 Blue is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, and is now wireless for greater flexibility of use and environment. - January 12, 2013 - Freedom Scientific
ABiSee Inc., Announces New Reseller Arrangement with New England Low Vision
ABiSee Inc., Announces New Reseller arrangement in the Education Market with New England Low Vision, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based provider of assistive technology. - October 12, 2012 - ABiSee, Inc.
Concept Eyewear Announces New V.Design Models to be Released at Silmo
The unique French eyewear collection freshens up. - September 25, 2012 - Concept Eyewear Inc.
New Formal Dresses 2012 Arrived at Evening Dresses UK Online Store
To welcome summer 2012, Evening Dresses UK, a reliable online retailer of formal dresses, introduces Spring/Summer/Autumn 2012 formal dresses collections to all customers. All dresses are of the latest designs and lower prices. Many discounts are available. - August 23, 2012 - Glassesshop.com
HIMS Announces New E-Commerce Solution
Easy 3-step Shopping Cart Enhances the Accessibility of Online Purchases for the Visually Impaired - July 01, 2012 - HIMS Inc.
HIMS Introduces the First High-Definition Handheld Video Magnifier for Low Vision Customers
The 5-inch Portable LCD Widescreen Device Features an Ergonomic 3-position Grip Handle for Ease of Use - July 01, 2012 - HIMS Inc.