Guaranteed CFI Job Interviews from Wayman Aviation Academy for CFI Bootcamp Graduates Wayman Aviation Academy and CFI Bootcamp announced today at the Flight School Association of North America conference that they will guarantee an interview for all graduates of CFI Bootcamp’s certification program. - February 14, 2019 - Wayman Aviation Academy

New CEO Appointed for VA Nigel Orme has been appointed as CEO for VA. - July 19, 2018 - VA

Computer Vision Technologies Enable BNSF Railway to Process Terabytes of Imagery Captured During Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations Bihrle Applied Research Inc. and BNSF Railway successfully demonstrate automated detection, classification and reporting of infrastructure conditions found during long range UAS railway inspections. - February 22, 2018 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

ABX Air Announces New UPRT Simulator Capability ABX Air, Inc. is among the first in its industry to implement critical Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), well ahead of the FAA/Title 14 Part 60 Dir 2 deadline of March, 2019. ABX’s simulator upgrades will be powered by Bihrle Applied Research’s StallBox, the first FAA-qualified solution on the market to meet the newly enhanced requirements for UPRT, stall modeling and instructor displays. - October 20, 2017 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

Laurence I. Balter Introduces Flight Training Program for Visiting Tourists to Maui The Zero to Solo flight training program involves taking zero experience candidates all the way to their first solo flight in a Cirrus SR22. Laurence I. Balter, of Kihei, HI is the Chief Flight Instructor of Maui Flight Academy and has introduced this new program to offer an alternative to professionals who have busy schedules back on the mainland. - October 14, 2016 - Maui Flight Academy

Laurence I. Balter Awarded Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot Rating (CSIP) Laurence I. Balter of Kihei, Hawaii earns the Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot rating. Otherwise known as CSIP. - October 08, 2016 - Maui Flight Academy

Carolina Aeronautical Now the Trusted Specialist Among U.S. Airframe & Powerplant Schools Simpsonville, SC-based leader for aeronautical training, Carolina Aeronautical are now offering one of the market’s leading course selections. As one of the top airframe and powerplant schools in the marketplace, they’re able to assure students access to highly sought-after qualifications through programs such as their Sheet Metal Training and Familiarization course. It’s a full selection to support the needs of their global student base. - February 28, 2016 - Carolina Aeronautical

Discover the Latest 2016 A&P Certification Programs from Carolina Aeronautical Simpsonville, SC-based Carolina Aeronautical is now inviting students from across the globe to review their latest 2016 A&P certification programs. The school continually updates their course catalogue to ensure students receive the latest information from within the aircraft maintenance marketplace. Their newest A&P certification programs include the Active Duty Military A&P COOL Program, which is designed to assist military members with information on programs suited to their military training - February 28, 2016 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Secures Reputation as One of the Top U.S. A&P Mechanic Schools with Updated 2016 Course Selection Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school, Carolina Aeronautical is quickly becoming one of the most popular U.S. A&P mechanic schools as a result of their updated course selection. Included within the updated suite of course options for 2016 are courses such as their Aircraft Sheet Metal Certification course, which will help students to understand the structural performance of the materials used within the latest aircraft. - December 10, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Becoming the Leader for Students Seeking A&P Mechanic Schools with a Full Assortment of Course Options Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training specialists, Carolina Aeronautical are now outlining the full array of classes they’re offering. - September 04, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Offering Personalized Training Options as One of the Leading A&P Mechanic Schools in the Country Simpsonville, SC-based specialists for dynamic aeronautical training options, Carolina Aeronautical have announced that they’re now offering a complete range of personalized training courses. - September 04, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

AQT Solutions Introduces New Training System ATMS for Regulatory Compliance AQT Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of an important new training area for ATMS (Advanced Training Management System) for Highway, Railroad, Marine, Air and general muliti-modal and dangerous goods transportation. ATMS is specifically engineered for manufacturing and transportation logistics providers. This latest version of ATMS ensures training and recordkeeping compliance for this industry. - July 22, 2015 - AQT Solutions, Inc.

Carolina Aeronautical Offering Range of Financing Programs for Veterans as One of Country’s Top A&P Mechanic Schools Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now working with students from across the globe to help them reduce the cost of their aircraft maintenance training. The A&P mechanic school’s financing program will provide military members and veterans with affordable financing at an APR of 10% for their school course costs. This ensures that America’s military members and veterans don’t have to go into heavy debt to finance their education. - May 29, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Achieve A&P Certificationin a Reduced Timeframe with Course Options from Carolina Aeronautical Simpsonville, SC-based aviation maintenance training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now helping thousands of students enter the aeronautical industry through their consolidated A&P certification courses. - April 24, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Enhance Reputation as One of Leading US Aviation Mechanic Schools with Advanced Avionics Course Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school, Carolina Aeronautical have recently further developed their reputation for training excellence with a new course addition. Theaviation mechanic school’s new Advanced Avionics Course has been formed by the Carolina Aeronautical team to help students analyze complex communication systems and navigations technology, as well as learn how to repair avionics systems with optimal care and safety. - April 24, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Students from Across the Globe Now Choosing Carolina Aeronautical for A&P Certification Courses Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now welcoming students from around the world to their range of A&P certification courses. The school’s courses combine hands-on training methodology with expert-led theoretical training to ensure each student achieves a well-rounded experience that will provide a strong foundation to future career success. - April 24, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Outlining Reputation as One of the Leading Aviation Mechanic Schools in the Country with Full Course List Simpsonville, SC-based specialists for dynamic aircraft mechanic training services, Carolina Aeronautical are helping students maximize their career prospects with a full course catalogue. - March 27, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Industry Leader for Aviation Mechanic Schools Carolina Aeronautical Offering Individually-Focused Training Programs Simpsonville, SC-based aviation maintenance school, Carolina Aeronautical offers a comprehensive selection of training courses, each tailored to the educational needs of the individual student. - March 27, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now One of the Leading A&P Mechanic Schools for Cost-Effective Courses Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now helping students from around the globe save money on their aviation mechanic courses. - March 27, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Leader Among Aviation Mechanic Schools Carolina Aeronautical Offers 1-Week Aircraft Composite Repair Course Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now inviting students from across the globe to review their latest course. - February 26, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now Considered One of the Leading Airframe and Powerplant Schools for Students Completing A&P Examinations Simpsonville, SC-based aviation maintenance training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now welcoming students from across the globe as the institution gains a reputation for being one of the leading schools for those completing Airframe and Powerplant examinations. - February 26, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Highlighting Support for Students as a Leader Among U.S. Aviation Mechanic Schools Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training experts, Carolina Aeronautical are now offering their students a comprehensive range of supportive services to ensure they achieve their educational objectives. - February 26, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now One of the Leading Aviation Mechanic Schools for the Inspection Authorization Course Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training leader, Carolina Aeronautical is now inviting students to review the advantages of their inspection authorization course. - February 20, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now One of the Leading Aviation Mechanic Schools in the U.S. Due to Their Comprehensive Course Selection Simpsonville, SC-based aviation repair training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now considered one of the foremost aviation mechanic schools in the country for its comprehensive course catalogue. - February 20, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Becomes one of Industry’s Leading Airframe and Powerplant Schools for Sheet Metal Certification Course Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical certification specialist, Carolina Aeronautical is now guiding students on the specifications of aircraft sheet metal materials through their Aircraft Sheet Metal Certification course. - February 20, 2015 - Carolina Aeronautical

A&P Certification School Carolina Aeronautical Offering Financial Assistance Program Simpsonville, SC-based A&P certification school, Carolina Aeronautical is now presenting students with a comprehensive financial assistance program. - December 07, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

Leading Specialist Among A&P Mechanic Schools Carolina Aeronautical Introduces 2-Week Advanced Avionics Course Trusted Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical education leaders, Carolina Aeronautical have recently introduced their 2-week Advanced Avionics course. - December 07, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Becoming One of the Industry’s Leading Airframe & Powerplant Schools to Offer Streamlined Training Courses Simpsonville, SC-based Carolina Aeronautical is now helping a broad range of students enter careers within the lucrative aviation field. - December 07, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Inspiring Successful Aviation Careers as One of the Leading A&P Mechanic Schools in South Carolina Simpsonville, SC-based aviation training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now helping thousands of students from around the world achieve their career ambitions within the aeronautical field through a comprehensive course syllabus. - October 01, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now Offering Affordable Courses as One of the Country’s Best Known A&P Mechanic Schools Simpsonville, SC-based Carolina Aeronautical has announced the introduction of several affordable courses to the school’s comprehensive selection. - August 01, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now Becoming the Leading Choice of A&P Mechanic Schools for Military Veterans Due to Financial Assistance Program Simpsonville, SC-based Carolina Aeronautical is now working with military veterans to ensure they achieve the financial backing they need to complete their aeronautical studies. - June 20, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

SAFA Completes Two Years in Thumamah Saudi Aviation Flight Academy (SAFA) continues to deliver quality pilot training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to fuel ongoing pilot demands. SAFA announced its second anniversary this week. - June 14, 2014 - Saudi Aviation Flight Academy

AeroGroup is Contracted to Provide Expertise and Services for Possible Acquisition and Re-Transfer of F-16 Aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training AeroGroup is contracted by Aero Enterprises to provide expertise and services for efforts to assist (subject to approval of the U.S. Government) in proposals for the possible acquisition and re-transfer of F-16 aircraft and F-16 Pilot Training for the Czech Air Force and Slovak Air Force. - March 28, 2014 - AeroGroup

Carolina Aeronautical Highlighted as one of the US’s Leading A&P Mechanic Schools with Full Range of FAA Courses Trusted Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school Carolina Aeronautical has recently become one of the most popular A&P mechanic schools in the region for its vast course offering. - March 26, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

AeroGroup is Contracted to Support and Operate UAV Surrogate Aircraft for a U.S. Army Special Program AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, electronic warfare and aerial threat simulation, is now operating a UAV deception surrogate aircraft under contract for a program supporting the U.S. Army. - February 21, 2014 - AeroGroup

Aviation Certification School Carolina Aeronautical Now Inviting Students to Review Summer 2014 Course Selection Leading aviation testing, certification and training school, Carolina Aeronautical is now inviting students to review the various benefits of selecting one of the school’s summer courses. - February 16, 2014 - Carolina Aeronautical

AeroGroup Concludes F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component AeroGroup Incorporated (AeroGroup), a leading provider of tactical pilot training, completes the F-16 Pilot Training Contract with the Air Education and Training Command (AETC) for the Belgian Air Force, Belgian Air Component. AeroGroup was awarded the competed contract in October 2007 to supply F-16... - January 31, 2014 - AeroGroup

Airframe and Powerplant School Carolina Aeronautical Announce Opening of the FCC GROL & Radar End Course Simpsonville, SC-based airframe and powerplant school Carolina Aeronautical is now inviting aeronautical students from across the US to review their new course curriculum. One of the new courses beginning in January 2014 is the school’s FCC GROL & Radar End course, wherein students will learn... - October 24, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Carolina Aeronautical Now Inviting Students to Review School’s A & P Classes for January 2014 Simpsonville, SC-based Carolina Aeronautical has just announced that the school’s new January 2014 A &P classes are open for applications. These latest classes include the International A&P Training Course, which contains the A&P test and will help students achieve certification to... - September 24, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Santa Monica Flight School Expands to Van Nuys Proteus Air Services of Santa Monica opens second location at Van Nuys. - September 24, 2013 - Proteus Air Services

Carolina Aeronautical Quickly Becoming One of the Leading A&P Schools in the US with Latest Additions to Course Catalogue Leading Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school Carolina Aeronautical has recently announced that they’ve made new additions to their course catalogue. The leading choice for proactive students searching for high-caliber A&P schools, Carolina Aeronautical has recently added the... - September 05, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Discover Your New Horizon with Hollywood Flight Training Hollywood Flight Training is a flight school that was created by pilots who aspire to share their passion for aviation with others. Whether flying is for personal attainment or a new career venture our commitment is to help you meet your goals. Whether you are looking to complete your Private pilot, attaining your Instrument Rating, earning your Instructor Certificate, they are dedicated to helping you attach the wings to your dreams! - July 19, 2013 - Hollywood Flight Training

Top Choice Among US Airframe & Powerplant Schools Carolina Aeronautical Helps Students Achieve Their Educational Goals with Latest Financing Options Simpsonville, SC-based aeronautical training school Carolina Aeronautical has announced that they’re offering special financing to students hoping to attend the school’s courses during the coming fall and winter months. As one of the foremost airframe and powerplant schools in the US, Carolina... - July 17, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Leader of US Aviation Mechanic Schools Carolina Aeronautical Introduces Distance Learning GROL & Radar Endorsement Exam Preparation Course As one of the most popular US schools for aviation mechanic courses, Carolina Aeronautical continues to add to their exceptional selection of course options. One of the latest additions to their school syllabus is the Distance Learning GROL & Radar Endorsement Exam Preparation Course. This leading... - May 22, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Phoenix Arising Aviation Academy Partners with Groupon Grassroots to Sponsor a Flight-Training Summer Camp Phoenix Arising Aviation Academy Partners with Groupon Grassroots to sponsor a Flight-Training Summer Camp, an initiative to extend advanced learning opportunities to economically disadvantaged students. - March 17, 2013 - Phoenix Arising Aviation Academy

Carolina Aeronautical Now Considered One of Top US Aviation Maintenance Schools for Students in Process of Gaining A&P Oral & Practical Certifications Leading specialist among US-based aviation maintenance schools, Carolina Aeronautical is now offering students in the process of taking their A&P Oral & Practical certifications the ideal foundation for success. The school’s new 4/6 Day A&P Oral & Practical Prep course has been... - March 15, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Leader of US Aircraft Mechanic Schools Carolina Aeronautical Offers New One-Week Aircraft Composite Repair Course Simpsonville, SC based aircraft mechanic school Carolina Aeronautical has recently announced a new addition to their school syllabus for their coming September semester. As one of the leading US aircraft mechanic schools in region, Carolina Aeronautical will now be offering the one- week Aircraft Composite... - February 10, 2013 - Carolina Aeronautical

Top Aviation Maintenance Training School Carolina Aeronautical Introduce New Comprehensive Courses to Catalogue Top US aviation maintenance school Carolina Aeronautical has announced that the organization continues to add to their wide-ranging course selection. - December 14, 2012 - Carolina Aeronautical

Aviation Maintenance School Carolina Aeronautical Announce Link Up with Several Training Institutes Industry leading Simpsonville, SC aviation maintenance school Carolina Aeronautical has announced that the school has recently achieved several new link ups with professional training associations. - November 28, 2012 - Carolina Aeronautical