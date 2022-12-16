Recent Headlines
Within Surveying & Mapping Services
SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio - December 16, 2022 - SWOZI AG
Softree Technical Systems Announces RoadEng Civil Engineer Version 10
Softree Technical Systems, niche developer of civil engineering software for resource and rural infrastructure applications, has deployed a new global release of its RoadEng Civil Engineer software. The new version release focuses on simplifying workflows and improving visualization. “We... - May 20, 2022 - Softree Technical Systems
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. Announces Acquisition of Enersurv, Inc.
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. has been focusing on new area expansion and growth in 2022. They are pleased to announce that they have acquired Greenup, Kentucky-based Enersurv, Inc. owned by Jason Leadingham, a Greenup County native. The acquisition was finalized in late January. Scalice Land... - February 09, 2022 - Scalice Land Surveying
GetDiversityCertified.com Launches New Book to Help Businesses Earn Certification
New book “Certify & Sell” delivers a comprehensive guide to certification and supplier diversity. - January 12, 2021 - Abator Information Services
360-Access Helps Businesses Reach the 61 Million Americans Who Live with Disabilities
Online service provides a platform for businesses to share accessibility features with the Disability Community. - October 06, 2020 - Abator Information Services
David Evans and Associates, Inc. Welcomes John Moynier
David Evans and Associates (DEA), a professional services consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Oregon, has welcomed John Moynier as a Vice President and California Regional Water and Environment Market Leader within their Tustin office. Moynier brings nearly 40 years of experience in serving... - September 26, 2020 - David Evans and Assoc., Inc.
Abator Launches 360-Access Online Service to Make the World a More Disability-Inclusive Place
360-Access is First to Provide Objective Information About Accessibility for the Disability Community - July 01, 2020 - Abator Information Services
Right of Way Brothers Join Forces Again
Oil & gas brothers Don Valden, CEO of American Right Of Way Acquisitions & Survey and Ted Valdez, Founder of ONWARD Land & Design have joined forces again under their new company ONWARD Land Services. The brothers were one of the first elite Right of Way & Land Survey companies in... - June 06, 2020 - American Right of Way Associates
Premise Data Uses Its Platform to Collect Real-Time Insights About How COVID-19 is Affecting Americans’ Air Travel Plans
Premise has so far surveyed more than 2800 U.S. residents about plans for air travel in light of COVID-19 pandemic. Results suggest citizens will be reluctant to travel for many months to come. - March 21, 2020 - Premise
Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership
Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.
SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking
SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG
Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services
Terra Drone Corporation and KDDI Corporation announce a breakthrough in asset management by launching safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure inspection services using drones. The solution uses drones with high-resolution cameras to monitor the structural health of industrial systems, such... - April 27, 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation
ACEC New York Presents 52nd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards; Arup Wins Top Award for The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center
On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York
Strelka KB and Snøhetta’s Hussein bin Talal Park Among the Finalists for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards
Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB
SWOZI Appoints US Representative
US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG
Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities
The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB
"My Street" Program by Strelka KB Gets ISOCARP Grand Award 2018
Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB
Gsource Technologies Participating in 63rd Annual FSMS Conference
Gsource Technologies is an active advertising member of Florida Surveying and Mapping Society. They are participating in the 63rd annual conference of FSMS to reach out to surveyors and help them understand how they can increase the efficiency of workout put & CAD production. - August 16, 2018 - Gsource Technologies LLC
Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan
The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan
Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.
Hernandez, Kroone & Associates Welcomes Next Generation Civil Engineers
Say Hello to Two New Faces Joining the HKA Team. - July 27, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)
Hernandez, Kroone & Associates Mentor Civil Engineering Seniors
Giving Back to Cal Poly Pomona’s Engineering Program. - June 07, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)
Hernandez, Kroone and Associates Launch New Modern Website Showcasing 30 Years of Civil Engineering and Surveying Excellence
Three Decades of Engineering Expertise Featured in Newly Designed Site. - June 01, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)
Skynetwest and Navopache Electric Cooperative Partner for Electrical Grid Inspections with UAS
The vast expanse of the United States electrical grid stretches several million miles. A complex network of power generation plants and substations are interspersed between overhead transmission lines. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) like the Falcon 8+ operated by Skynetwest LLC provide a safe and efficient method to survey and inspect the condition of the aging power grid. - May 30, 2018 - Skynetwest
Top Safety Accreditation for Drone Tech Aerospace
Drone Tech Aerospace, a leading drone services company in the United Kingdom, has gained a top safety accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor which will be of significant interest to its corporate customers and prospects in the civil engineering, construction and industrial sectors. - April 23, 2018 - Drone Tech Aerospace Ltd.
Stephenson Land Surveying Now Has an Office in Kalamazoo, MI
In addition to their office in Cassopolis, they now have an office in Kalamazoo, MI to better serve their clients. - February 17, 2018 - Stephenson Land Surveying
NTH Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence
NTH Consultants, Ltd. (www.nthconsultants.com) today announced that the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business as a professional engineering consulting firm. To celebrate this achievement, the company hosted a kick-off event in January for its employees that included an address... - February 03, 2018 - NTH Consultants, Ltd.
Texas Society of Professional Surveyors Recognizes Leading Land Surveyor: Doug Turner, IDS Survey Director, Named Surveyor of the Year
The Texas Society of Professional Surveyors (TSPS) selected Doug Turner, Survey Director for IDS Engineering Group, as Surveyor of the Year. The award recognizes surveyors who have exhibited outstanding service to TSPS and the surveying profession, as well as acting as a good and valuable citizen... - December 02, 2017 - IDS Engineering Group
Yerkes South / H2H JV Partners to Speak at 2017 SAME Small Business Conference in Pittsburgh
Christine Yerkes (Yerkes South) and Dr. Richard Hisert (H2H Associates) will discuss their experience in forming their Joint Venture and offer advice on being a small business, the realities of being a mentor, and how to develop a Joint Venture. - November 07, 2017 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
Kain Capital, LLC Acquires King Engineering Associates, Inc.
King Engineering Associates announces affiliation with Kain Capital. - May 03, 2017 - King Engineering Associates, Inc.
Florida Drone Technology Company Launches Pipeline Inspection and Classification Into the Future
Diverse Flight Solutions introduces state-of-the-art technology that will revolutionize the process of classifying and inspecting oil and gas pipeline for owners and operators throughout the state of Florida. - March 30, 2017 - Diverse Flight Solutions
2017 Geothermal Resources Council Scholarships Announced
Total of $15,000 in educational awards to be given to six students in the global geothermal energy community. - February 08, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council
Geothermal Resources Council Welcomes New President
Maria Richards is new President of the GRC. - January 28, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council
Facet Technology Launches Its Safe and Secure LiDAR™ Crosstalk Elimination Licensing Program
Facet Technology is now offering technology licenses to LiDAR suppliers for the elimination of crosstalk. The patent-pending technology utilizes a multi-bit temporal encoding technique to create unique digital signatures. These signatures ensure that LiDAR units only process their own reflected... - January 27, 2017 - Facet Technology Corporation
GRC 2017 Annual Meeting Announced - Call for Papers Issued
Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 1-4 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Theme is “Geothermal Energy - Power to do More.” - January 21, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council
H2H Gives Safety Seminar at 2016 TRAM Mine Safety Conference
Mark Farber, the Manager 3D Scanning and Mapping for H2H Associates recently addressed the MSHA Annual Training Resources Applied to Mining (TRAM) Conference in Beaver, West Virginia. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
H2H Delivers Safety & Technology Talk to the China Coal Mine Safety Delegation
Recently, Trevor Thomas, PE, the Manager of Technical Services for H2H Associates recently addressed the Chinese State Administration of Coal Mine Safety. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
Ocean Maps Creates New Diving Map of Florida Keys
Ocean Maps just released a new 3D dive map application for over 70 dive sites in the Florida Keys and will add new sites every other week to mark expansion into the U.S. Ocean Maps is an Austrian start-up and while it may seem weird that a small country with no ocean access would be home to the... - November 12, 2016 - Ocean Maps
Lloyds Bore's Arboriculture Team Helps Kent Family for BBC One’s DIY SOS: The Big Build
Lloyd Bore Ltd were delighted to be contacted in September 2016 by BBC Bristol, who asked them if we would be willing to lend the DIY SOS: The Big Build team a helping hand to a family in desperate need on the Isle of Sheppey. - October 29, 2016 - Lloyd Bore
Changes for Texas Survey Business - Frank Surveying Company, Inc. is Now FSC, Inc.
46th Year Brings New Name, Expanded Services and Changing Management. - July 28, 2016 - FSC Inc.
Registration Opens for GRC Annual Meeting & GEA Geothermal Energy Expo
Special deals for early birds and students at prestigious geothermal energy event. - July 27, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
Deadline Nears for Global Geothermal Awards
Nominations for the annual GRC Awards to be submitted by June 24. - June 24, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
The Accidental Detectives - Troy, NY Firm Aids in Searching Underwater for Missing Persons
Two years ago, Mark Farber was at the helm of his company’s survey vessel on the Oswego River testing an underwater sonar device, when he spotted, not one, but three cars at the bottom of the river. Two of the vehicles were empty, but inside the third was the body of Carol Wood, an Oswego,... - June 19, 2016 - H2H Geoscience Engineering
Smart LiDAR Sensor Patent Issued to Facet Technology
Autonomous vehicle navigation systems that utilize smart sensors will allow for distributed processing within the vehicle and will dramatically reduce the graphics horsepower required for the navigation control unit. Smart sensors bring functionality to the sensor like edge detection, corner detection, 3D segmentation, normal vector determination for all objects, and object identification for localization functions. - June 08, 2016 - Facet Technology Corporation
Registration Opens for Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting
Popular networking event for the geothermal energy industry in Sacramento, California. - April 20, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
Mayor Kevin Faulconer Appoints David McCullough to San Diego’s Historic Resources Board
City of San Diego Strengthens Its Board to Preserve Historic Buildings and Neighborhoods - April 14, 2016 - McCullough Landscape Architecture, Inc.
The GRC Awards - Seeking the Best in Global Geothermal
The winners will be announced at the GRC Annual Meeting in Sacramento, California, USA. - April 13, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council
Infrakit is a Prize Winner in The Quality Innovation of the Year Competition
A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition. The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland
Oil & Gas Training Needed Before Industry Rebounds
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas and Utility Right of Way Acquisitions and Land Title Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - February 27, 2016 - American Right of Way Associates
Sunrise Engineering Partners with St. Vincent de Paul to Engineer a Solution for Community Hunger
Sunrise Engineering has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul and a team of landscape architects, construction experts and other community stakeholders to provide fresh, nutritious produce to Arizonans in need. “Over the last 30 years, our engineering firm has grown in tandem with Arizona as a... - January 31, 2016 - Sunrise Engineering