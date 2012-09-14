PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services Terra Drone Corporation and KDDI Corporation announce a breakthrough in asset management by launching safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure inspection services using drones. The solution uses drones with high-resolution cameras to monitor the structural health of industrial systems, such as,... - April 27, 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation

ACEC New York Presents 52nd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards; Arup Wins Top Award for The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the following... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York

Strelka KB and Snøhetta’s Hussein bin Talal Park Among the Finalists for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards Grozny’s Hussein bin Talal Park, designed by Strelka KB in collaboration with Oslo- and New York-based firm Snøhetta and Strelka Architects, was a finalist for the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the Middle East. The international jury recognized Strelka KB’s work in Best Community Development, acknowledging the company’s efforts to engage Grozny’s community and design a world-class public space for the city’s unique local context. - February 22, 2019 - Strelka KB

SWOZI Appoints US Representative US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Flexible, Comfortable and Rational: Young International Architects to Create Alternative Standard Housing for Russian Cities The results of the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing in Russia were announced. The competition’s main objective was to test Russia’s newly proposed Integrated Guidelines for Urban Development by expanding the typology of comfortable apartment layout solutions for standardized housing complexes. Strelka KB, a Russian urban consultancy, ran the competition, with a total prize fund of over $700,000. - January 31, 2019 - Strelka KB

"My Street" Program by Strelka KB Gets ISOCARP Grand Award 2018 Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB

Gsource Technologies Participating in 63rd Annual FSMS Conference Gsource Technologies is an active advertising member of Florida Surveying and Mapping Society. They are participating in the 63rd annual conference of FSMS to reach out to surveyors and help them understand how they can increase the efficiency of workout put & CAD production. - August 16, 2018 - Gsource Technologies LLC

Swift020 VTOL Drone Works with Forestry Officials in Japan The Swift020 UAS successfully flew over densely forested areas within the Ishikawa prefecture in Japan. Working with members of the Ishikawa Prefecture Research Center for Agriculture and Forestry, the local forest cooperative association and key forestry industry leaders, the flights were held July... - August 13, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Swift Engineering Inc. Successfully Flies VTOL Drone Swift020 in Kobe, Japan Swift Engineering, Inc. flew the first fully autonomous flight demonstration in the port city of Kobe, Japan on July 21, 2018. In attendance during the event was Governor of the Hyogo prefecture, Toshizo Ido, and Mayor of Kobe City, Kizo Hisamoto as well as other government officials and media. The flight... - August 01, 2018 - Swift Engineering Inc.

Hernandez, Kroone & Associates Welcomes Next Generation Civil Engineers Say Hello to Two New Faces Joining the HKA Team. - July 27, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)

Hernandez, Kroone & Associates Mentor Civil Engineering Seniors Giving Back to Cal Poly Pomona’s Engineering Program. - June 07, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)

Hernandez, Kroone and Associates Launch New Modern Website Showcasing 30 Years of Civil Engineering and Surveying Excellence Three Decades of Engineering Expertise Featured in Newly Designed Site. - June 01, 2018 - Hernandez, Kroone and Associates (HKA)

Skynetwest and Navopache Electric Cooperative Partner for Electrical Grid Inspections with UAS The vast expanse of the United States electrical grid stretches several million miles. A complex network of power generation plants and substations are interspersed between overhead transmission lines. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) like the Falcon 8+ operated by Skynetwest LLC provide a safe and efficient method to survey and inspect the condition of the aging power grid. - May 30, 2018 - Skynetwest

Top Safety Accreditation for Drone Tech Aerospace Drone Tech Aerospace, a leading drone services company in the United Kingdom, has gained a top safety accreditation from Alcumus SafeContractor which will be of significant interest to its corporate customers and prospects in the civil engineering, construction and industrial sectors. - April 23, 2018 - Drone Tech Aerospace Ltd.

Stephenson Land Surveying Now Has an Office in Kalamazoo, MI In addition to their office in Cassopolis, they now have an office in Kalamazoo, MI to better serve their clients. - February 17, 2018 - Stephenson Land Surveying

NTH Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence NTH Consultants, Ltd. (www.nthconsultants.com) today announced that the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business as a professional engineering consulting firm. To celebrate this achievement, the company hosted a kick-off event in January for its employees that included an address from... - February 03, 2018 - NTH Consultants, Ltd.

Texas Society of Professional Surveyors Recognizes Leading Land Surveyor: Doug Turner, IDS Survey Director, Named Surveyor of the Year The Texas Society of Professional Surveyors (TSPS) selected Doug Turner, Survey Director for IDS Engineering Group, as Surveyor of the Year. The award recognizes surveyors who have exhibited outstanding service to TSPS and the surveying profession, as well as acting as a good and valuable citizen in... - December 02, 2017 - IDS Engineering Group

Yerkes South / H2H JV Partners to Speak at 2017 SAME Small Business Conference in Pittsburgh Christine Yerkes (Yerkes South) and Dr. Richard Hisert (H2H Associates) will discuss their experience in forming their Joint Venture and offer advice on being a small business, the realities of being a mentor, and how to develop a Joint Venture. - November 07, 2017 - H2H Associates

Kain Capital, LLC Acquires King Engineering Associates, Inc. King Engineering Associates announces affiliation with Kain Capital. - May 03, 2017 - King Engineering Associates, Inc.

Florida Drone Technology Company Launches Pipeline Inspection and Classification Into the Future Diverse Flight Solutions introduces state-of-the-art technology that will revolutionize the process of classifying and inspecting oil and gas pipeline for owners and operators throughout the state of Florida. - March 30, 2017 - Diverse Flight Solutions

2017 Geothermal Resources Council Scholarships Announced Total of $15,000 in educational awards to be given to six students in the global geothermal energy community. - February 08, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council

Geothermal Resources Council Welcomes New President Maria Richards is new President of the GRC. - January 28, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council

Facet Technology Launches Its Safe and Secure LiDAR™ Crosstalk Elimination Licensing Program Facet Technology is now offering technology licenses to LiDAR suppliers for the elimination of crosstalk. The patent-pending technology utilizes a multi-bit temporal encoding technique to create unique digital signatures. These signatures ensure that LiDAR units only process their own reflected signals... - January 27, 2017 - Facet Technology Corporation

GRC 2017 Annual Meeting Announced - Call for Papers Issued Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will be held Oct. 1-4 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Theme is “Geothermal Energy - Power to do More.” - January 21, 2017 - Geothermal Resources Council

H2H Gives Safety Seminar at 2016 TRAM Mine Safety Conference Mark Farber, the Manager 3D Scanning and Mapping for H2H Associates recently addressed the MSHA Annual Training Resources Applied to Mining (TRAM) Conference in Beaver, West Virginia. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Associates

H2H Delivers Safety & Technology Talk to the China Coal Mine Safety Delegation Recently, Trevor Thomas, PE, the Manager of Technical Services for H2H Associates recently addressed the Chinese State Administration of Coal Mine Safety. - November 25, 2016 - H2H Associates

Ocean Maps Creates New Diving Map of Florida Keys Ocean Maps just released a new 3D dive map application for over 70 dive sites in the Florida Keys and will add new sites every other week to mark expansion into the U.S. Ocean Maps is an Austrian start-up and while it may seem weird that a small country with no ocean access would be home to the world’s... - November 12, 2016 - Ocean Maps

Lloyds Bore's Arboriculture Team Helps Kent Family for BBC One’s DIY SOS: The Big Build Lloyd Bore Ltd were delighted to be contacted in September 2016 by BBC Bristol, who asked them if we would be willing to lend the DIY SOS: The Big Build team a helping hand to a family in desperate need on the Isle of Sheppey. - October 29, 2016 - Lloyd Bore

Registration Opens for GRC Annual Meeting & GEA Geothermal Energy Expo Special deals for early birds and students at prestigious geothermal energy event. - July 27, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

Deadline Nears for Global Geothermal Awards Nominations for the annual GRC Awards to be submitted by June 24. - June 24, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

The Accidental Detectives - Troy, NY Firm Aids in Searching Underwater for Missing Persons Two years ago, Mark Farber was at the helm of his company’s survey vessel on the Oswego River testing an underwater sonar device, when he spotted, not one, but three cars at the bottom of the river. Two of the vehicles were empty, but inside the third was the body of Carol Wood, an Oswego, New... - June 19, 2016 - H2H Associates

Smart LiDAR Sensor Patent Issued to Facet Technology Autonomous vehicle navigation systems that utilize smart sensors will allow for distributed processing within the vehicle and will dramatically reduce the graphics horsepower required for the navigation control unit. Smart sensors bring functionality to the sensor like edge detection, corner detection, 3D segmentation, normal vector determination for all objects, and object identification for localization functions. - June 08, 2016 - Facet Technology Corporation

Registration Opens for Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting Popular networking event for the geothermal energy industry in Sacramento, California. - April 20, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

Mayor Kevin Faulconer Appoints David McCullough to San Diego’s Historic Resources Board City of San Diego Strengthens Its Board to Preserve Historic Buildings and Neighborhoods - April 14, 2016 - McCullough Landscape Architecture, Inc.

The GRC Awards - Seeking the Best in Global Geothermal The winners will be announced at the GRC Annual Meeting in Sacramento, California, USA. - April 13, 2016 - Geothermal Resources Council

Infrakit is a Prize Winner in The Quality Innovation of the Year Competition A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition. The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies through... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland

Oil & Gas Training Needed Before Industry Rebounds American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas and Utility Right of Way Acquisitions and Land Title Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - February 27, 2016 - American Right of Way Academy

Sunrise Engineering Partners with St. Vincent de Paul to Engineer a Solution for Community Hunger Sunrise Engineering has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul and a team of landscape architects, construction experts and other community stakeholders to provide fresh, nutritious produce to Arizonans in need. “Over the last 30 years, our engineering firm has grown in tandem with Arizona as a whole,... - January 31, 2016 - Sunrise Engineering

Infrasense Completes Infrared Scanning of 11 Bridge Decks in Michigan Infrasense recently completed high-speed infrared thermography scanning of 11 bridge decks for the Michigan DOT. The infrared and video data collected for each of the 11 decks was analyzed to quantify and map overlay debonding, rebar-level delamination, patching, and spalling. - November 12, 2015 - Infrasense, Inc.

Oil & Gas Training Now for Men and Women American Right of Way Academy announced today new training: “Boots on the ground” one on one live training workshop session with instructor Don Valden outlines the advance concepts of In The Field Right of Way and utility acquisitions with easements across private and commercial land. Participants will physically walk the right of way and well site locations. - October 28, 2015 - American Right of Way Academy

McKim & Creed, Inc. Names Chief Financial Officer McKim & Creed, Inc., a Raleigh, North Carolina-based engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the U.S., is pleased to announce that Christopher Nelson has joined the company as its chief financial officer. Nelson brings 20 years’ experience in the fields of finance,... - August 20, 2015 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

PhotoSat Verifies Accuracy of DigitalGlobe’s 30 cm WorldView-3 Satellite Elevation Data to Within 15 cm Engineers to Benefit from High Quality Elevation Products PhotoSat is pleased to announce that the elevation data processed from DigitalGlobe’s new 30 centimeter resolution satellite, WorldView-3, has been verified as accurate to within 15 centimeters. DigitalGlobe is a leading global provider of commercial high-resolution earth imagery products and services,... - May 25, 2015 - PhotoSat

NYC Department of Design and Construction, Environmental Facilities Corporation, and NYC Department of Buildings to be Honored; NYS DOT Commissioner McDonald to Emcee The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York will be honoring the NYC Department of Design and Construction (NYC DDC) and the Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) through named Awards of Merit, each with a $5,000 scholarship, at the EEA Gala on March 28, 2015. ACEC New York is also presenting the Design Industry Excellence Award to the NYC Department of Buildings (NYC DOB). - February 18, 2015 - ACEC New York

Getmapping Introduces Multiple Enhancements to Its Online GIS Getmapping has released version 6 of its highly successful multi-featured Online GIS. The new version has been enhanced with support for Worldwide projections, a module for publishing INSPIRE-compliant WMS/WFS and a new module for Getmapping’s panoramic imagery product, Street Layer. Getmapping’s... - January 26, 2015 - GetMapping

McKim & Creed Wins Awards for Engineering Excellence McKim & Creed, Inc., an engineering, surveying and planning firm with offices throughout the South, has received two Grand Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC/NC). - December 11, 2014 - McKim & Creed, Inc.

Jensen Design & Survey, Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Engineering Excellence Jensen Design & Survey (JDS), a leading full-service civil engineering firm in Ventura County, is celebrating 25 years of providing project development on many of Ventura County’s key projects with its staff of 40 employees with expertise in in various disciplines including civil engineering,... - December 04, 2014 - Jensen Design & Survey, Inc.