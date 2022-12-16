SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG