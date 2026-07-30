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Within Electric Power Distribution
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
Resurgence Infrastructure Selected to Develop Distributed Energy Microgrid for Bowen Homes Redevelopment in Atlanta
Atlanta Housing has selected Bowen District Developers, which includes Resurgence Infrastructure, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. Resurgence Infrastructure is a minority-owned developer and operator of infrastructure projects across a range of sectors focused on coupling... - November 16, 2022 - Resurgence Infrastructure
15th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM
Focus of three-day, in-person Forum is on business models, case studies, financing and technology developments for off-grid and rural electrification scenarios. - July 09, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
EV Charging Infrastructure Rollout to be Focus of Chicago Forum
Optimizing the grid for EVs and ensuring accessibility will be a key focus of the June 7-8 event in Chicago. - May 19, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Modernizing the Electric Grid in North America
Decarbonizing and optimizing the efficiency of the U.S. electric grid will be a key focus of the May 10-11 event in Chicago. - May 02, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Forum to Focus on Cyber Security Advances for North America Utilities
Two-day Forum in San Diego to focus on providing real-world guidance for electric utilities in dealing with cyber security threats to critical SCADA and IT/OT networks. Particular emphasis is on key emerging technologies and strategies in response to ever-growing and evolving advanced persistent threat activities. - February 28, 2022 - Smart Grid Observer
Could Langson Energy Have a Solution to the Worldwide Energy Crisis at Data Centers with Its Gas Letdown Generator?
Energy experts from Elon Musk to data center managers and engineers are searching for solutions to deal with the intense energy demands required in data processing. Industry practices are evolving rapidly from using green energy for air cooling to using multi-level energy-efficiency systems capturing wasted energy to cool liquid immersion solutions while also generating electricity. - August 19, 2021 - Langson Energy, Inc.
IMCORP Appoints Peter C. Christman as New President & CEO
IMCORP announced today that Peter C. Christman has been appointed new President & CEO of the company effective April 13, 2021. An experienced business leader, Peter will succeed Matthew Mashikian as CEO and Matthew Spalding as President. Nearly 25 years after founding IMCORP, Matthew Mashikian... - April 29, 2021 - IMCORP
How Utilities Are Leveraging Storage & Microgrids
Microgrid Global Innovation Forum - N. America, March 10-11, 2020 in Chicago, to examine latest microgrid technology advances and deployments. - February 12, 2020 - Smart Grid Observer
To Make the Energy Bill Cheaper, Experts Bet on Energy Monitoring
"The direction that society and companies should take is how we can store energy and how we are going to make that energy available instantly and properly, without wasting and saving natural resources," says electrical engineer, Rodrigo Martinson. - January 21, 2020 - Martinson Machine
New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider
Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC
LineVision Completes Spin-Out & Financing Round, and Announces V3 Transmission Line Monitoring System
Patented Non-Contact System Enables Utilities to Increase Reliability, Capacity and Flexibility of their Transmission Lines - June 06, 2018 - LineVision
3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid
The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer
6th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Technology and Business Advances
In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer
Langson Energy Selected for Kenya Project
Langson Energy, Inc. (LEI), a USA energy equipment manufacturer, was selected by Kenya Electricity Generating Limited (KenGen), producer of around 80% of the power consumed in Kenya, to conduct a green technology feasibility study for their Olkaria Geothermal Power Plant. KenGen has been searching... - May 04, 2017 - Langson Energy, Inc.
Langson Energy’s Steam Machine Uses Waste Saturated Steam Pressure to Make Green Power
Langson Energy Inc. awed over 100 onlookers who saw how they use waste saturated steam pressure to make green electricity at an ethanol plant in SD. This is the first time this award-winning company’s latest green steam technology has been installed in the US. Langson’s low cost, scalable clean energy production units are significant to the global energy landscape because traditional turbines have difficulties with saturated steam, but the Steam Machine seamlessly converts it to clean power. - April 13, 2016 - Langson Energy, Inc.
Quantum Technology Sciences Partners with Centremis Security & Hosts Intrusion Detection Demo
Quantum Technology Sciences has partnered with physical security integrator Centremis Security to offer seismic-acoustic sensor technology for surveillance and intrusion detection. The companies will host a hands-on technology demonstration on November 11, 2015 in Columbus, Texas. - November 05, 2015 - Quantum Technology Sciences
Quantum Technology Sciences Engages Contract Manufacturer Delta Group Electronics for Commercial Intrusion Detection System Production
Quantum Technology Sciences, a rapidly emerging provider of intrusion detection and movement monitoring solutions designed for securing energy assets, selects Albuquerque-based Delta Group Electronics, Inc. to provide manufacturing services for the company’s commercial single channel seismic ground sensor product launch. - July 11, 2014 - Quantum Technology Sciences
Welspun Energy Honored with "Golden Peacock Innovative Service Award"
WEPL wins Golden Peacock Innovative Service Award for Modified Module Mounting Structure. Re-engineering helps in low cost & faster commissioning of solar projects. Governor of Kerala & Former Chief Minister Delhi Sheila Dikshit gave away the award. - May 25, 2014 - Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd.
sPower Acquires Bosch Solar Energy Entities in U.S.
sPower (Sustainable Power Group) a leading sustainable energy provider, announced the acquisition of Bosch Solar Energy North America entities with projects actively operating in the U.S. The acquisition complements sPower’s existing distributed generation portfolio. The transaction follows... - May 22, 2014 - sPower
McDonnell Group Announces Launch of Landmark Benchmark Study for Energy B2B Marketers
Atlanta based integrated marketing firm to conduct first ever benchmark study aimed to increase performance for B2B energy industry marketers. - November 15, 2013 - The McDonnell Group
Alpha Introduces Powerful Maintenance Management System
Alpha Technologies, worldwide power solutions leader, announces the debut of its XM360 Maintenance Management System to the North American market at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, GA. The innovative program is designed to extract power supply service data and generate real-time diagnostic reports... - November 02, 2013 - Alpha Technologies
Alpha Showcases Full Suite of Power Solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Alpha Technologies, worldwide power solutions provider, will display a wide array of Cable TV/Broadband Power products and services this week at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, GA. “Both products and services are critical elements in building and maintaining a reliable network,” said... - October 22, 2013 - Alpha Technologies
Churches See the Light with uSave LED Upgrades
The latest in commercial buildings to upgrade to become energy efficient and green are places of worship. The latest in LED lighting is saving churches significantly in energy usage as well as preserving older structures and artifacts. - July 11, 2013 - uSave LED
Alpha Features High Security Enclosure for Ultimate Power System Protection
Global power solutions leader, Alpha Technologies, now offers the High Security HP enclosure to provide a tough and durable housing solution for critical power system components and advanced protection against criminal activity and severe weather conditions. The new High Security HP enclosure... - June 04, 2013 - Alpha Technologies
Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Thailand, Endorses Metering, Billing / CRM and Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia
ERC, MEA and PEA represented in Keynote Thought Leaders panel. - April 07, 2013 - Metering Asia
McDonnell Group, Inc. Expands Integrated Marketing Services to Serve Changing Needs of Energy Industry
Smart Grid Specialist Agency updates services offerings, launches redesigned website. - March 21, 2013 - The McDonnell Group
Alpha Exhibits Next-Generation Power at CCBN in China
Worldwide power solutions provider, Alpha Technologies, announces a full range of broadband and renewable powering solutions to be on display at CCBN Exhibition in Beijing, China, from March 21-23. Among Alpha’s scheduled products are the VMX Series CableUPS®, XM3-HP CableUPS® and... - March 15, 2013 - Alpha Technologies
Alpha Prolongs Generator Life with AlphaGen™ Extended Service Oil Kits
Global power solution provider, Alpha Technologies, announces the addition of Extended Service Oil Kits to its AlphaGen™ 7.5kW generator to substantially lengthen runtime and reduce ongoing operating expenses. The newly introduced Extended Service Oil Kit measures current generator oil... - March 02, 2013 - Alpha Technologies
Alpha Unveils Diverse Power Products at Andina Link 2013 in Colombia
Global power solutions provider, Alpha Technologies, will display a full line of CableTV/Broadband powering products at Andina Link Exhibition in Cartagena, Colombia. Alpha’s scheduled lineup includes the LPE Power System, AlphaGen™ DCX3000 and Alpha Power Booster, each offering unique... - February 28, 2013 - Alpha Technologies
Energy Regulatory Commission and Metropolitan Electricity Authority of Thailand Endorse Metering, Billing / CRM and Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia
Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission delivering keynote welcome address - February 07, 2013 - Metering Asia
Largest Smart Meter Event in Asia, Metering, Billing/CRM Asia, Joining Forces with Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia
Global Smart Meter/Grid experts to gather under one roof in Bangkok this May. - January 29, 2013 - Metering Asia
LaGrange County REMC Installs Sensus FlexNet Utility Communications Network
Indiana electric cooperative begins network and iCon A electric meter deployment. - January 10, 2013 - Sensus
National Grid Electrical Infrastructure Upgrades Will Increase Reliability for Cape Ann Communities
Project will improve service for more than 20,000 customers in six north shore towns - December 15, 2012 - ElecComm Corporation
Alpha Energy Releases New Enclosure for Solar Power Market
Alpha Energy, leading developer of turn-key renewable energy systems, introduces a newly designed outdoor enclosure to provide robust protection for critical renewable energy power components located in harsh, storm-prone environments. - November 22, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Alpha Recognized with Communications Technology Platinum Awards for XM3-HP CableUPS
Alpha’s next-generation broadband power supply, the XM3-HP CableUPS®, has been recognized for excellence in innovation after receiving the Communications Technology Platinum Award in two different categories: “Best Coaxial Distribution System and Equipment” and “Best... - November 19, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand Gathers International Utilities, Retailers and Distributors in Melbourne Next Week
Meet with decision makers from SP AusNet, Jemena, AGL Energy, Origin Energy, Ergon Energy, and many more. - November 11, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand
Alpha Showcases Hybrid Power System During Bellingham Solar Tour
Alpha continues its commitment to diverse power generation technologies after showcasing its Hybrid Power System (HPS) Test Facility during the Bellingham Solar Tour. - November 02, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Alpha to Showcase High Performance Power Solutions at 2012 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Alpha Technologies Inc. will showcase a complete line of high performance power products at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Orlando, FL, October 17-19. Alpha's High Performance Power Systems are the most secure, most reliable, and most energy-efficient outside plant power solution ever offered. Each system component provides direct operator benefits with a focus on improved efficiency, reduced operating costs and enhanced security. - October 11, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Australia Upgrading Water Grid Infrastructure Across States to Improve Water Conservation and Efficiency
Itron hosting aaaaa'Intelligent Water Networksaaaaaa' workshop at Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand - October 07, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand
DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability Joins the Energy & Utilities Alliance
DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability has joined the Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), which provides a leading industry voice to help shape future policy direction within the UK energy and utilities sector. The Energy and Utilities Alliance, formerly SBGI, recently rebranded to reflect its... - September 22, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability
Alpha Emergency Services Help Prepare for Impending Storm Season
With storm season looming and the first major hurricane coming to an end, Alpha has products and construction services readily available to provide vital emergency preparation and assist with immediate disaster response efforts. Hurricane Isaac is the first classified hurricane of the 2012 storm... - September 07, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Alpha Energy Partners with Corvus Energy to Expand High Power Battery Offering
Alpha Energy, a leading developer of renewable energy solutions, today announced a preferred partnership agreement with Corvus Energy to supplement its established line of high-performance battery solutions with state-of-the-art lithium polymer technology. “Alpha’s renewable energy... - August 30, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Retail Energy Provider ENCOA Enters Illinois Residential Markets with "Electricity Supply for a Year" Sweepstakes
ENCOA (Energy Company of America), a retail energy provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, has expanded residential and commercial electricity service into the ComEd service region of Illinois. To celebrate the launch, ENCOA is offering customers the chance to win up to $1,000 in electricity... - August 25, 2012 - ENCOA (Energy Company of America)
Alpha Integrates ReliOn Fuel Cell Technology Into Hybrid Power System Test Facility
Alpha Energy, an innovator in renewable energy solutions, is integrating the ReliOn E-2500™ fuel cell system into its state-of-the-art Hybrid Power System (HPS) Test Facilityin Bellingham, WA. The HPS Test Facility simulates demanding off-grid environments and provides test engineers an... - August 24, 2012 - Alpha Technologies
Australian Energy Sector at Forefront of Modernisation Utilities Worldwide at a Strategic Crossroad: Highlighting the Need for 21st Century Smart Grid
Australia, having set an ambitious national target of renewable sources supplying 20% of its electricity by 2020, is at the forefront of modernisation. The utility industry must modernise: but how to do so is not entirely clear. The 10th Annual Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand is the region’s largest conference and exhibition gathering electricity retailers, distributors and water utilities from throughout the region in Melbourne from 20-22 November to discuss these challenges. - August 24, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand
DNV KEMA Expands Management with Addition of Russ Perkins as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales
Experienced global sales professional joins leading energy consulting firm’s Americas’ Division. - August 16, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability
New Sensus Demand Response Offering to be Enabled by OATI WebDistribute
Comprehensive Demand Response capabilities with direct load control over wireless FlexNet advanced utility network - August 03, 2012 - Sensus