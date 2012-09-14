PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC

LineVision Completes Spin-Out & Financing Round, and Announces V3 Transmission Line Monitoring System Patented Non-Contact System Enables Utilities to Increase Reliability, Capacity and Flexibility of their Transmission Lines - June 06, 2018 - LineVision

3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies are... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

6th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Technology and Business Advances In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Quantum Technology Sciences Partners with Centremis Security & Hosts Intrusion Detection Demo Quantum Technology Sciences has partnered with physical security integrator Centremis Security to offer seismic-acoustic sensor technology for surveillance and intrusion detection. The companies will host a hands-on technology demonstration on November 11, 2015 in Columbus, Texas. - November 05, 2015 - Quantum Technology Sciences

Quantum Technology Sciences Engages Contract Manufacturer Delta Group Electronics for Commercial Intrusion Detection System Production Quantum Technology Sciences, a rapidly emerging provider of intrusion detection and movement monitoring solutions designed for securing energy assets, selects Albuquerque-based Delta Group Electronics, Inc. to provide manufacturing services for the company’s commercial single channel seismic ground sensor product launch. - July 11, 2014 - Quantum Technology Sciences

Welspun Energy Honored with "Golden Peacock Innovative Service Award" WEPL wins Golden Peacock Innovative Service Award for Modified Module Mounting Structure. Re-engineering helps in low cost & faster commissioning of solar projects. Governor of Kerala & Former Chief Minister Delhi Sheila Dikshit gave away the award. - May 25, 2014 - Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd.

sPower Acquires Bosch Solar Energy Entities in U.S. sPower (Sustainable Power Group) a leading sustainable energy provider, announced the acquisition of Bosch Solar Energy North America entities with projects actively operating in the U.S. The acquisition complements sPower’s existing distributed generation portfolio. The transaction follows sPower’s... - May 22, 2014 - sPower

McDonnell Group Announces Launch of Landmark Benchmark Study for Energy B2B Marketers Atlanta based integrated marketing firm to conduct first ever benchmark study aimed to increase performance for B2B energy industry marketers. - November 15, 2013 - The McDonnell Group

Alpha Introduces Powerful Maintenance Management System Alpha Technologies, worldwide power solutions leader, announces the debut of its XM360 Maintenance Management System to the North American market at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, GA. The innovative program is designed to extract power supply service data and generate real-time diagnostic reports to... - November 02, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha Showcases Full Suite of Power Solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Alpha Technologies, worldwide power solutions provider, will display a wide array of Cable TV/Broadband Power products and services this week at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, GA. “Both products and services are critical elements in building and maintaining a reliable network,” said Drew... - October 22, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Churches See the Light with uSave LED Upgrades The latest in commercial buildings to upgrade to become energy efficient and green are places of worship. The latest in LED lighting is saving churches significantly in energy usage as well as preserving older structures and artifacts. - July 11, 2013 - uSave LED

Alpha Features High Security Enclosure for Ultimate Power System Protection Global power solutions leader, Alpha Technologies, now offers the High Security HP enclosure to provide a tough and durable housing solution for critical power system components and advanced protection against criminal activity and severe weather conditions. The new High Security HP enclosure features... - June 04, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Thailand, Endorses Metering, Billing / CRM and Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia ERC, MEA and PEA represented in Keynote Thought Leaders panel. - April 07, 2013 - Metering Asia

McDonnell Group, Inc. Expands Integrated Marketing Services to Serve Changing Needs of Energy Industry Smart Grid Specialist Agency updates services offerings, launches redesigned website. - March 21, 2013 - The McDonnell Group

Alpha Exhibits Next-Generation Power at CCBN in China Worldwide power solutions provider, Alpha Technologies, announces a full range of broadband and renewable powering solutions to be on display at CCBN Exhibition in Beijing, China, from March 21-23. Among Alpha’s scheduled products are the VMX Series CableUPS®, XM3-HP CableUPS® and FLEXpower... - March 15, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha Prolongs Generator Life with AlphaGen™ Extended Service Oil Kits Global power solution provider, Alpha Technologies, announces the addition of Extended Service Oil Kits to its AlphaGen™ 7.5kW generator to substantially lengthen runtime and reduce ongoing operating expenses. The newly introduced Extended Service Oil Kit measures current generator oil levels... - March 02, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha Unveils Diverse Power Products at Andina Link 2013 in Colombia Global power solutions provider, Alpha Technologies, will display a full line of CableTV/Broadband powering products at Andina Link Exhibition in Cartagena, Colombia. Alpha’s scheduled lineup includes the LPE Power System, AlphaGen™ DCX3000 and Alpha Power Booster, each offering unique operating... - February 28, 2013 - Alpha Technologies

Energy Regulatory Commission and Metropolitan Electricity Authority of Thailand Endorse Metering, Billing / CRM and Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission delivering keynote welcome address - February 07, 2013 - Metering Asia

Largest Smart Meter Event in Asia, Metering, Billing/CRM Asia, Joining Forces with Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia Global Smart Meter/Grid experts to gather under one roof in Bangkok this May. - January 29, 2013 - Metering Asia

LaGrange County REMC Installs Sensus FlexNet Utility Communications Network Indiana electric cooperative begins network and iCon A electric meter deployment. - January 10, 2013 - Sensus

National Grid Electrical Infrastructure Upgrades Will Increase Reliability for Cape Ann Communities Project will improve service for more than 20,000 customers in six north shore towns - December 15, 2012 - ElecComm Corporation

Alpha Energy Releases New Enclosure for Solar Power Market Alpha Energy, leading developer of turn-key renewable energy systems, introduces a newly designed outdoor enclosure to provide robust protection for critical renewable energy power components located in harsh, storm-prone environments. - November 22, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha Recognized with Communications Technology Platinum Awards for XM3-HP CableUPS Alpha’s next-generation broadband power supply, the XM3-HP CableUPS®, has been recognized for excellence in innovation after receiving the Communications Technology Platinum Award in two different categories: “Best Coaxial Distribution System and Equipment” and “Best Energy-saving... - November 19, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand Gathers International Utilities, Retailers and Distributors in Melbourne Next Week Meet with decision makers from SP AusNet, Jemena, AGL Energy, Origin Energy, Ergon Energy, and many more. - November 11, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

Alpha Showcases Hybrid Power System During Bellingham Solar Tour Alpha continues its commitment to diverse power generation technologies after showcasing its Hybrid Power System (HPS) Test Facility during the Bellingham Solar Tour. - November 02, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha to Showcase High Performance Power Solutions at 2012 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Alpha Technologies Inc. will showcase a complete line of high performance power products at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Orlando, FL, October 17-19. Alpha's High Performance Power Systems are the most secure, most reliable, and most energy-efficient outside plant power solution ever offered. Each system component provides direct operator benefits with a focus on improved efficiency, reduced operating costs and enhanced security. - October 11, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Australia Upgrading Water Grid Infrastructure Across States to Improve Water Conservation and Efficiency Itron hosting aaaaa'Intelligent Water Networksaaaaaa' workshop at Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand - October 07, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability Joins the Energy & Utilities Alliance DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability has joined the Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), which provides a leading industry voice to help shape future policy direction within the UK energy and utilities sector. The Energy and Utilities Alliance, formerly SBGI, recently rebranded to reflect its expanding... - September 22, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

Alpha Emergency Services Help Prepare for Impending Storm Season With storm season looming and the first major hurricane coming to an end, Alpha has products and construction services readily available to provide vital emergency preparation and assist with immediate disaster response efforts. Hurricane Isaac is the first classified hurricane of the 2012 storm season... - September 07, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Alpha Energy Partners with Corvus Energy to Expand High Power Battery Offering Alpha Energy, a leading developer of renewable energy solutions, today announced a preferred partnership agreement with Corvus Energy to supplement its established line of high-performance battery solutions with state-of-the-art lithium polymer technology. “Alpha’s renewable energy projects... - August 30, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Retail Energy Provider ENCOA Enters Illinois Residential Markets with "Electricity Supply for a Year" Sweepstakes ENCOA (Energy Company of America), a retail energy provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, has expanded residential and commercial electricity service into the ComEd service region of Illinois. To celebrate the launch, ENCOA is offering customers the chance to win up to $1,000 in electricity supply... - August 25, 2012 - ENCOA (Energy Company of America)

Alpha Integrates ReliOn Fuel Cell Technology Into Hybrid Power System Test Facility Alpha Energy, an innovator in renewable energy solutions, is integrating the ReliOn E-2500™ fuel cell system into its state-of-the-art Hybrid Power System (HPS) Test Facilityin Bellingham, WA. The HPS Test Facility simulates demanding off-grid environments and provides test engineers an accurate,... - August 24, 2012 - Alpha Technologies

Australian Energy Sector at Forefront of Modernisation Utilities Worldwide at a Strategic Crossroad: Highlighting the Need for 21st Century Smart Grid Australia, having set an ambitious national target of renewable sources supplying 20% of its electricity by 2020, is at the forefront of modernisation. The utility industry must modernise: but how to do so is not entirely clear. The 10th Annual Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand is the region’s largest conference and exhibition gathering electricity retailers, distributors and water utilities from throughout the region in Melbourne from 20-22 November to discuss these challenges. - August 24, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

DNV KEMA Expands Management with Addition of Russ Perkins as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales Experienced global sales professional joins leading energy consulting firm’s Americas’ Division. - August 16, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

New Sensus Demand Response Offering to be Enabled by OATI WebDistribute Comprehensive Demand Response capabilities with direct load control over wireless FlexNet advanced utility network - August 03, 2012 - Sensus

Sensus Expands Into Emerging Latin American Smart Grid Market with Equity Stake in Brazil’s CAS Tecnologia Strategic investment in country’s top smart grid vendor opens dynamic growth opportunity for Sensus electric and water infrastructure offerings. - August 01, 2012 - Sensus

McDonnell Group Names Paige Besson Executive Vice President Veteran energy marketing executive becomes managing director as founder Don McDonnell moves to CEO. - July 25, 2012 - The McDonnell Group

Concho Valley Electric Co-op Modernizes Grid with Sensus FlexNet Utility Network Upgraded infrastructure will lay foundation for dynamic pricing and DA applications. - July 20, 2012 - Sensus

San Bernard Electric Relies on Sensus Technology for Service Excellence Texas cooperative to deploy FlexNet smart utility network and 24,000 meters - June 30, 2012 - Sensus

Sensus Defines FlexNet Next Generation Utility Communication Network Utilities can move more data at faster speeds from disparate devices on an IP-enabled network. - June 08, 2012 - Sensus

Smart Grid Executive Forum Celebrates Third Anniversary, Eclipses 4,000 Member Mark The McDonnell Group-sponsored LinkedIn forum continues to thrive as leading industry medium of its kind. - May 31, 2012 - The McDonnell Group

President and CEO of Southern Company Services, Inc. a Featured Panelist at DNV KEMA Utility of the Future Leadership Forum 2012 Susan Story to speak on managing in a slow or flat economy. - May 11, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

Distributed Energy Storage Offers National Security and Consumer Benefits White paper clarifies roles, barriers, and opportunities for distributed energy storage systems as part of a comprehensive energy policy - May 03, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

Former CEO of Siemens E&A and of International Battery a Featured Panelist at DNV KEMA Utility of the Future Leadership Forum 2012 Dennis Sadlowski to provide insight on sustainable power supply. - April 27, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

Duke Energy Renewables President a Featured Panelist at DNV KEMA Utility of the Future Leadership Forum 2012 Greg Wolf to discuss renewables, sustainability for power industry - April 20, 2012 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

Sensus Gains Exclusive U.S. License for Innovative Consumer Energy Management Technology from Navetas Non-intrusive load monitoring technology helps utility customers manage consumption of energy. - April 06, 2012 - Sensus

Sensus and Harris Computer Systems Collaborate to Offer Comprehensive Suite of Utility Enterprise Software Fully integrated utility applications offer cost-effective, advanced functionality with system reliability for small to mid-sized utilities. - March 22, 2012 - Sensus