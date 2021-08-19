Could Langson Energy Have a Solution to the Worldwide Energy Crisis at Data Centers with Its Gas Letdown Generator?
Energy experts from Elon Musk to data center managers and engineers are searching for solutions to deal with the intense energy demands required in data processing. Industry practices are evolving rapidly from using green energy for air cooling to using multi-level energy-efficiency systems capturing wasted energy to cool liquid immersion solutions while also generating electricity.
Carson City, NV, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Data centers process, store and communicate data behind the myriad information services the world relies on every day, whether it be streaming video, email, social media, online collaboration, or scientific computing.
Data centers utilize many Information Technology (IT) devices to provide these services, all of which are powered by electricity. Servers provide computations and logic in response to information requests, while storage drives house the files and data needed to meet those requests. Network devices connect the data center to the internet, enabling incoming and outgoing data flows. The electricity used by these IT devices is ultimately converted into heat, which must be removed from the data center by cooling equipment that also uses electricity.
Generally, servers and cooling systems account for the greatest shares of direct electricity use in data centers, followed by storage drives and network devices. Some of the world’s largest data centers can each contain many tens of thousands of IT devices and require more than 100 megawatts (MW) of power capacity - enough to power around 80,000 U.S. households (U.S. DOE 2020).
As global internet use increases, the need for data center services increases and even more energy will be needed. These strong growth trends are expected to continue as the world consumes more and more data. And new forms of information services such as artificial intelligence (AI), which are particularly computationally-intensive, may accelerate demand growth further. Therefore, the ability to quantify and project data center energy use is a key energy and climate policy priority.
The good news is that, thanks to innovations like Langson Energy’s GLG, global data center energy use does not need to increase in direct proportion to the internet use. IT devices (especially servers and storage drives) energy efficiency has improved substantially due to steady technological progress by IT manufacturers, greater use of server virtualization software (which enables multiple applications to run on a single server), and most computer instances have migrated to large cloud and hyperscale-class data centers, which utilize ultra-efficient practices such as Langson Energy offers.
Langson Energy, Inc.’s Gas Letdown Generator (GLG) can capture the wasted kinetic energy at the Pressure Reduction Valve (PRV) providing the Data Center with energy from nature gas to not only generate electricity but also provide the valuable cooling for liquids or air from the pressure reduction. Langson’s GLG utilizes 2 forms of often wasted energy:
1. The wasted kinetic energy at the PRV, and
2. The wasted cooling, often described as Joule–Thomson effect (or Joule–Kelvin effect), which decreases the temperature of a real gas that is allowed to expand freely at constant enthalpy (or adiabatic free expansion - which means that no heat is transferred to or from the gas, and no external work is extracted).
Data centers utilizing liquid immersion cooling can further improve their efficiency by using a GLG instead of cooling towers that consume enormous amounts of water, need water treatment and maintenance and are frowned on by USA municipalities or use dry cooler systems that are very inefficient and ineffective in warm climates, are very expensive, and consume power to operate.
Langson Energy’s Gas Letdown Generator™ or GLG™ is an economically viable solution to reduce energy demands at Data Centers with a nearby PRV (Pressure Reduction Valve). This revolutionary process not only utilizes the wasted kinetic energy during the pressure letdown process at the gas line, but also generates valuable cooling for liquids or air from the pressure reduction.
Multimedia
White Paper - GLG for Data Centers
Langson Energy’s Gas Letdown Generator could be a solution to the worldwide energy crisis at Data Centers. It uses: 1. waste energy 2. energy from pressure reduction to power IT equipment 3. Provides tremendous cooling from the Joules-Thomson effect.
