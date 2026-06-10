Recent Headlines
Introducing the Newest Member of Double Diamond Investment Group
Double Diamond Investment Group hires a bond trader. - June 10, 2026 - DoubleDiamond Investment Gp
Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the company releases its March... - May 29, 2026 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters... - January 26, 2026 - Income Capital Management
Blueleaf Capital and Three Vision Partners Acquire Springhill Suites Atlanta Buckhead; Repositioning Plan Underway to Unlock Long-Term Value in Core Atlanta Submarket
Blueleaf Capital, in partnership with Three Vision Partners, has acquired the 220-key SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. The 11-story hotel, located adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station with direct access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, will undergo a comprehensive modernization. The investment positions the hotel for long-term performance in one of the Southeast’s most desirable submarkets. - December 19, 2025 - Blueleaf Capital
Income Capital Management Reports Solid Results for October 2025
Income Capital Management has released its results for October 2025, confirming the resilience of its investment strategies in a market still searching for direction after a volatile summer. October was characterized by relative calm across the main financial markets, with fewer shocks compared to... - November 16, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Copernicus Hedge Fund to Open to New Investors
Copernicus Hedge Fund, a fund of funds will open to new investors soon. The highly diversified fund open to qualified clients will be accepting new investors. Open to qualified clients, family offices and institutional investors. Reg D 506(c) fund. Based in Vail Colorado. Filed Federally to open September 2025, Launch date end of 2025. - October 21, 2025 - Copernicus Hedge Fund
Income Capital Management Closes September with Positive Results Despite Market Volatility
Challenging markets, solid results; September brought intense volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a relentless rise in gold prices. In this environment, Income Capital Management’s strategies demonstrated resilience and consistency, remaining aligned with each fund’s defined risk profile. “With discipline, diversification, and a rigorous risk-based approach, it’s possible not only to withstand uncertainty but to transform it into opportunity,” said the management team. - October 13, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Jacobson Equities Announces Appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments
Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments. In this role, Mr. Geisen will lead the firm’s investment initiatives, including sourcing, evaluating, and executing acquisitions that align with Jacobson Equities’ long-term strategy of... - September 23, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
Cavan Companies Expands Build-to-Rent Footprint in Casa Grande as Leasing Opens at Three New Communities
Bungalows on Cottonwood and Florence Now Leasing; Bungalows on Henness Pre-Leasing as Casa Grande Booms with Jobs and Population Growth - August 07, 2025 - Cavan Companies LLC
Jacobson Equities Acquires Warehouse and Factory, Premier Student Housing Community Adjacent to Texas A&M University
Jacobson Equities, a Los Angeles based real estate sponsor, has acquired Warehouse and Factory, a premier student housing community adjacent to Texas A&M University. - July 22, 2025 - Jacobson Equities
Income Capital Management Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results Amid Global Volatility
The first half of 2025 has been anything but normal. Markets shook, uncertainty dominated, and many strategies struggled to keep pace. At Income Capital Management, they focused on what we do best: staying disciplined, managing risk, and delivering results. - July 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund Soars with +58.63% Return Since April 2024
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund – Aggressive Level has delivered +58.63% since April 2024, with +28.58% YTD and +4.30% in May 2025. As the only European fund focused solely on Forex strategies, it offers four risk levels to suit different investors. CEO Paolo Volpicelli highlights the fund’s strong growth and risk management. - June 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Place Trade Unveils Brand New Website, Offering Enhanced Features, Improved User Experience, and Easy Access to Trading Platforms
Place Trade Financial, Inc. (Member FINRA, SIPC), announces the launch of its redesigned website at www.PlaceTrade.com. The new platform offers improved navigation, enhanced security, faster load times, and seamless integration with Place Trade’s desktop, web, and mobile trading platforms. Users can access up-to-date resources, trading tools, and educational content, creating a more intuitive and efficient experience for investors. - June 01, 2025 - Place Trade Financial, Inc.
Income Capital Management Announces Strong Results for the First 12 Months
Income Capital Management reports strong results in its first 12 months, with the FOREX Fund delivering up to +50.08% annual returns depending on strategy, with zero entry or management fees. “These results prove that performance, transparency, and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said CEO Paolo Volpicelli. The company remains focused on offering simple, solid investment solutions. - April 30, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Jacobson Equities Acquires Oxbow 49, Premier Waterfront Multifamily Community in Portland
Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the acquisition of Oxbow 49, a 166-unit Class A apartment community located in Portland’s highly desirable John’s Landing waterfront neighborhood. This acquisition underscores Jacobson Equities’ commitment to unlocking value in premier... - December 13, 2024 - Jacobson Equities
Bowtie Announces Public Release of DDQ AI: Advanced DDQ Automation
Streamlining Operational Due Diligence with Unmatched Precision and Speed for Asset Managers - October 24, 2024 - Bowtie
Santa Barbara Registered Investment Advisor Kip Lytel & RIA firm Montecito Capital Management Recognized as 2024 Global 100 Winner for Leading Financial Planner
The 2024 Global 100, consisting of only 100 of the World’s leading firms and individuals, awards Kip Lytel, CFA, as Leading Financial Planner in his leadership role at Montecito Capital Management. This is a testament to hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Global 100 provides a comprehensive understanding of firms that are leaders in their area of specialization. - October 24, 2023 - Montecito Capital Management Group
FundFront Launches Leading Alternative Investment Platform
The platform offers financial advisors and their investors a carefully selected menu of alternative investment strategies that can be accessed directly from bank and brokerage accounts. - May 16, 2022 - FundFront Ltd
Santa Barbara-Based Investment Advisor Named Best Financial Advisor, Montecito Capital Management
Montecito Capital Management, and it founder Kipley Lytel, Ranked Top 22 Financial Advisors out of 903 RIA firms for 2022. Marking the 6th yearly consecutive selection in a row, Expertise’s Ranking lists Montecito Capital Management as “Best Financial Advisor in Los Angeles” for 2022. - February 17, 2022 - Montecito Capital Management Group
StockValu.com Announces Launch of New Equity Management Approach
StockValu.com announces the launch of its newsletter, ebook and soon-to-be available online software tool designed to enhance equity portfolio returns for institutions. We offer a fundamental valuation-based approach to portfolio returns based on the Founder's 15 year experience as an equity analyst in NYC. - November 09, 2021 - StockValu.com
JC Rothchild General - India as Global Manufacturing Hub
JC Rothchild General says the pandemic has revealed flaws in Global Value Chains which has exposed a window of opportunity for India to claim dominance over the global manufacturing sector. - August 19, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
JC Rothchild General - EU Economic Outlook Brightens
JC Rothchild General says the Eurozone economic outlook is shaping up, following improved forecasts by the European Commission, which position the economy to return to pre-COVID levels in the final quarter of 2021 – a quarter earlier than initially anticipated – providing ripe opportunities for investors. - July 23, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
JC Rothchild General - NZ Economic Recovery Stronger Than Expected
Better than expected Q1 growth could prompt RBNZ to hike interest rates sooner, say economists at JC Rothchild General. - June 22, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
PK Dryden Associates - Australia and UK Agree to Free Trade Deal
In a win for jobs, free trade and businesses, the UK and Australia have agreed to Britain’s first free trade agreement since Brexit. - June 18, 2021 - PK Dryden Associates
JC Rothchild General - Australian Job Market Strengthens
Australian job market recovers well but RBA still inclined to hold interest rates steady say analysts at JC Rothchild General. - May 27, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
The Nathan Agencies Become Livictus Financial Services
The Nathan Agencies proudly announces its new name, Livictus Financial Services. The Nathan Agencies, a premier financial planning firm in Western Massachusetts, is changing its name to Livictus Financial Services. Christian Sulmasy, Owner of Livictus, stated, “We are excited about our... - May 25, 2021 - Livictus Financial Services
JC Rothchild General: Australia’s COVID Win Boosts Economy
Australia’s management of the coronavirus health crisis has enabled its economy to recovery more quickly after a less severe contraction than its peers. - April 30, 2021 - JC Rothchild General
SimplyBiz Appoints Hoxton Capital Management to Pension Transfer Bureau
SimplyBiz has announced the appointment of Hoxton Capital Management to its DB pension transfer referral bureau panel. Hoxton, through its global companies and network, offers an international service, meaning it is able to conduct cases for clients not only in the UK, but also the EU, US,... - April 28, 2021 - Hoxton Capital Management
Hoxton Capital Management Surpasses GBP 500 Million (USD 691 Million) in Assets Under Management
The milestone comes less than 3 years since the firm’s initial launch in April 2018. - March 10, 2021 - Hoxton Capital Management
Does Money Buy Happiness? No. But, Structured Financial Plans May Result in a Stress-Free Life - Hoxton Capital Management Study
Statistically, people who have financial plans in place are less stressed than those who do not have any detailed financial plans. - February 25, 2021 - Hoxton Capital Management
Santa Barbara Investment Advisor, Kipley Lytel, Best Financial Advisor in 2021 Expertise Ratings
For the fourth year in a row, Montecito Capital Management’s owner, Kipley Lytel CFA, has made the Top 22 Advisor List of Financial Advisors out of a field of 900 financial peer advisors. - January 22, 2021 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Local Santa Barbara Investment Advisor, Kipley Lytel CFA Awarded "Wealth & Finance Elite 2021"
RIA Founder of Montecito Capital Management, Kipley J. Lytel CFA, recognized as “Best Wealth Manager 2021” by Corp Today for Southern California region. - December 28, 2020 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Kipley Lytel’s Investment Firm Recognized as Region’s Top 20 Financial Advisors
Expertise Ranked Kipley J. Lytel and Montecito Capital Management as Top 20 Regional Financial Advisors for 2020. - March 13, 2020 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Equity Consortium Agrees to Acquire Stakes in New York's Astoria Energy Facilities
A consortium of equity investors including APG, MEAG (Munich Re’s asset manager acting for investors from within Munich Re Group), and Clal Insurance Company, alongside other US institutional investors have agreed to acquire 100% of Astoria Energy I and a 55% interest in Astoria Energy II. - January 18, 2020 - APG Asset Management US Inc.
Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc.
Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Kipley Lytel’s Advisory Firm Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 897 for 2019
Montecito Capital Management Group and its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are honored to have again been ranked in the Top 20 Financial Advisors List for the year of 2019 particularly given the depth of 897 candidates considered. - July 03, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded 2019 Wealth Management Firm of the Year for Southern California
Wealth & Finance magazine have announced Montecito Capital Management, and its Founder Kipley J. Lytel, Winners of the 2019 Wealth & Money Management Award for Southern California. - June 21, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group
The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI?
The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.
Roosevelt Investments Acquires Value Architects Asset Management and Blueprint Financial Planning
The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (Roosevelt Investments), a New York City based investment advisory firm, announced today its acquisition of Value Architects Asset Management, LLC (VAAM), and its affiliate, Blueprint Financial Planning, LLC, both of Hoboken, New Jersey. VAAM and Blueprint have been providing financial planning and investment management services to both individuals and institutions since 2001. - October 02, 2018 - Roosevelt Investments
Russell Hill, CEO of Ellwood Associates, Announces Retirement in 2019
Russell Hill, longtime CEO of Chicago-based investment consulting firm Ellwood Associates, has announced that he will retire from the firm in February 2019. Hill will remain with the firm as chairman of the board of directors. Hill has served as CEO of Ellwood since 2004. Under his leadership, the... - July 25, 2018 - Ellwood Associates
Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded by Wealth & Money Management for Best Wealth Management Practice in 2018
Montecito Capital Management Group and its founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are winners of the 2018 Wealth & Money Management Award for Best Wealth Management Practice in Southern California. The awards are presented by Wealth & Finance magazine. - July 09, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation
Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network
THK Securities Ltd. Was Honored at 2018 Hong Kong Fund Awards
THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities
Explosive Growth of Crypto Funds Continues in 2018
Despite Falling Prices and Regulatory Hurdles, Hedge Funds & Venture Capital Launch Cryptocurrency Investment Funds at Record Pace - April 27, 2018 - Crypto Fund Research
Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research
Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.
Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 898 for 2018
For the second year in a row, Expertise has selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles after completing a comprehensive and thorough rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California - February 15, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Trifecta Capital Provides Venture Debt to Cashify
Trifecta Capital today announced that it has provided Rs. 6 crores of venture debt to Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. which owns and operates the online used phone portal Cashify.in. The funds will be used to meet the growing working capital requirements of the Company. “Our business is... - February 14, 2018 - Trifecta Capital
Sector Arc Advisors Wins Coquest's 2017 CTA Challenge
In a year-long contest, Sector Arc Advisors, a Chicago-based commodity trading advisor, won first in Coquest's CTA Challenge, beating out 35 other CTAs. - January 21, 2018 - Coquest Inc.
Seamans Capital Management Hires Operations Professional
Seamans Capital Management is expanding it's Boston-based operations team with the hiring of Suzanne Matulis. - December 21, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management