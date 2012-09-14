PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Kipley Lytel’s Advisory Firm Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 897 for 2019 Montecito Capital Management Group and its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are honored to have again been ranked in the Top 20 Financial Advisors List for the year of 2019 particularly given the depth of 897 candidates considered. - July 03, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded 2019 Wealth Management Firm of the Year for Southern California Wealth & Finance magazine have announced Montecito Capital Management, and its Founder Kipley J. Lytel, Winners of the 2019 Wealth & Money Management Award for Southern California. - June 21, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Arkane Selected by Imec Accelerator as the Blockchain Startup to Tackle Mainstream Adoption European's #1 University linked business accelerator backs blockchain startup Arkane. The company is building a platform to make blockchain adoption easy for enterprises. With support for 7+ blockchains and robust APIs, it is the most versatile middleware solution. - May 28, 2019 - Arkane Network

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

Raj Karkara Joins Arkane's Advisory Board Arkane offers businesses blockchain wallets as a service. The company specialises in offering blockchain integration without sacrificing user experience. Raj Karkara is Senior Vice President of Product and Partnerships at tZERO and will join the Arkane Advisory Board. - May 06, 2019 - Arkane Network

Lembirik Group Investments is Now Accepting US Clients The Value investment fund company is opening a branch in the U.S.A. - January 24, 2019 - Lembirik Group, LLC

Roosevelt Investments Acquires Value Architects Asset Management and Blueprint Financial Planning The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. (Roosevelt Investments), a New York City based investment advisory firm, announced today its acquisition of Value Architects Asset Management, LLC (VAAM), and its affiliate, Blueprint Financial Planning, LLC, both of Hoboken, New Jersey. VAAM and Blueprint have been providing financial planning and investment management services to both individuals and institutions since 2001. - October 02, 2018 - Roosevelt Investments

Russell Hill, CEO of Ellwood Associates, Announces Retirement in 2019 Russell Hill, longtime CEO of Chicago-based investment consulting firm Ellwood Associates, has announced that he will retire from the firm in February 2019. Hill will remain with the firm as chairman of the board of directors. Hill has served as CEO of Ellwood since 2004. Under his leadership, the firm... - July 25, 2018 - Ellwood Associates

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded by Wealth & Money Management for Best Wealth Management Practice in 2018 Montecito Capital Management Group and its founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are winners of the 2018 Wealth & Money Management Award for Best Wealth Management Practice in Southern California. The awards are presented by Wealth & Finance magazine. - July 09, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Dimensions Network Token Sale Commencing 12 August 2018 - Cryptocurrency Trading for the Next Generation Built specifically for the fast expanding cryptocurrency markets, Dimensions Network is a fully scalable and full-featured trading platform bringing all the best features together in one place. In addition to regular trading, the platform will feature advanced trading features such as Options and Futures trading as well as an industry first Exchange Aggregator. - July 01, 2018 - Dimensions Network

THK Securities Ltd. Was Honored at 2018 Hong Kong Fund Awards THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities

Explosive Growth of Crypto Funds Continues in 2018 Despite Falling Prices and Regulatory Hurdles, Hedge Funds & Venture Capital Launch Cryptocurrency Investment Funds at Record Pace - April 27, 2018 - Crypto Fund Research

Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and webinars... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 898 for 2018 For the second year in a row, Expertise has selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles after completing a comprehensive and thorough rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California - February 15, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Trifecta Capital Provides Venture Debt to Cashify Trifecta Capital today announced that it has provided Rs. 6 crores of venture debt to Manak Waste Management Pvt. Ltd. which owns and operates the online used phone portal Cashify.in. The funds will be used to meet the growing working capital requirements of the Company. “Our business is growing... - February 14, 2018 - Trifecta Capital

Sector Arc Advisors Wins Coquest's 2017 CTA Challenge In a year-long contest, Sector Arc Advisors, a Chicago-based commodity trading advisor, won first in Coquest's CTA Challenge, beating out 35 other CTAs. - January 21, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Seamans Capital Management Hires Operations Professional Seamans Capital Management is expanding it's Boston-based operations team with the hiring of Suzanne Matulis. - December 21, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management

Seamans Capital Management Hires Portfolio Manager Expanding the Firm’s Investment Team Seamans Capital Management (SCM) is pleased to announce that Robert N. Cunjak has joined our investment team this month. Mr. Cunjak was previously at Sankaty Advisors (now Bain Capital Credit), where he was a Portfolio Manager, Managing Director, and Head of the Energy Team. Mr. Cunjak also invested... - December 17, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management

Stratim Capital Announces First Closing of Stratim Cloud Fund, LP Stratim Capital, a late-stage venture fund focused secondary-direct investing, has announced the first closing and initial investments of the Stratim Cloud Fund. Initial investments in the late stage fund focused on cloud infrastructure providers include MongoDB and Mirantis. - October 18, 2017 - Stratim Capital

AQMetrics Attains ISO 27001 Certification RegTech company, AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization’s prestigious ISO 27001 certification. - September 13, 2017 - AQMetrics

PEI Welcomes New Director to the Team Portfolio Evaluations, Inc. (PEI), an institutional investment and retirement plan consulting firm, announces the addition of Jennifer Putney to the team. Jennifer joins PEI in a leadership role as Director of Retirement Plans Consulting, where she will oversee the firm’s service provider research,... - August 12, 2017 - Portfolio Evaluations, Inc.

INTAC Announces Its ASPPA Certification Renewal for Retirement Plan Service Provider Excellence Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. earns it's CEFEX (Centre for Fiduciary Excellence) certification renewal for the fifth consecutive year. - July 21, 2017 - Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.

Warrington Asset Management Wins Pinnacle Award’s 5-Year Best Options Strategy Warrington Asset's Strategic Trading Program won the Pinnacle Award's Best Options Strategy for 5-years, only 18 months after separating from Morgan Stanley to go on its own. - July 14, 2017 - Warrington Asset Management

Montecito Capital Management Group & Founder, Kipley Lytel, Recognized as Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles, California Expertise recently completed a comprehensive rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California and selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in LA. - May 17, 2017 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Jenny Hammond Joins Asset TV Asset TV, the worldwide leader in financial and investment video, has further extended its editorial and content resources with the arrival of Jenny Hammond as its latest presenter and producer. Jenny joins Mark Colegate to become one of the faces of Asset TV in the UK. Jenny who has worked as a news... - April 24, 2017 - Asset TV UK

Matt Kavanagh - Notre Dame All American - Joins Greywolf Execution Partners Matt Kavanagh was one of the captains of the team that anchored the Notre Dame offense to the National Championship game in 2014 and the Final Four in 2015. In his new capacity, Kavanagh will focus on business development and sales working with endowment officers, hedge fund and institutional asset managers throughout North America. - September 15, 2016 - Greywolf Execution Partners

Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management Accepted for Membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Robert P. Finley of Virtue Asset Management in Barrington, IL as been accepted for membership in the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA). Robert Finley is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner™ certificant with 14 years of experience. Robert most recently... - August 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Launching of Virtue Asset Management Robert Finley CFA, CFP®, former Senior Portfolio Manager of $375 million in assets for high net worth individuals, has launched Virtue Asset Management. An independent asset management company. - July 28, 2016 - Virtue Asset Management

Investors Rush to Reserve Their Place in the First Crowdfunded Silicon Valley Venture Fund KXTER reservations cross $1 million threshold – Crowdfunder now closed – WeFunder round still open. - July 13, 2016 - KXTER INC.

KXTER.com Venture Fund Now Available on WeFunder World's Leading Crowdfunded Silicon Valley Venture Fund Now Available to Everyone - July 13, 2016 - KXTER INC.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management Announces Succession Plan Partnership with Spar Investment Counsel As part of their continuing commitment to clients regarding sustainability and longevity of their successful execution of client investment objectives, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management (MSCM) is pleased to announce that the Spar Investment Counsel team has joined the firm. - May 13, 2016 - McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management

Local Social Security Consultant Explains Bipartisan Budget Act’s Changes to Social Security New Social Security Claim Options can be Confusing for the Layman - April 02, 2016 - RMH Advisors, LLC

Absolute Capital Launches Two New Mutual Funds Absolute Capital has launched two new mutual funds which offer active management in response to changing market conditions. The strategies provide for market participation with a focus on risk management. The Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund and Absolute Capital Defender Fund are managed by the... - January 25, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group

Absolute Capital Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Inc. 5000 Absolute Capital has now been ranked as one of America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row. Brian Osborn, Managing Director at Absolute Capital states “We are extremely proud to achieve these honors. It is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and the confidence... - January 11, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group

Coquest Advisors Launched to Tap Best-in-Class Trading Managers Coquest Advisors, a division of Dallas-based Coquest, Inc, one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the United States, has been launched under the leadership of former Altegris exec Max Eagye to use the firm's new research and due diligence arm to find the best commodity trading advisors for client portfolios. - September 25, 2015 - Coquest Inc.

Meridian Capital Management Recommends Volatility Funds to Protect Portfolios Long-term and efficient exposure to volatility can help investors make the best of varying market cycles explains the Hong Kong based advisory firm. - August 23, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Meridian Capital Management Suggests Key Investment Strategies for Better Earnings With receding global risks, the need for strategic investment to maximise profits, is on the rise. Meridian Capital Management, a Hong Kong based wealth management firm, has recently introduced an Investor’s Guide to help financial advisors, market analysts and clients focus on returning back to... - August 23, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Meridian Capital Management Finds Opportunity in Declining Energy Prices Falling oil prices might have caused a general upheaval in the global economy but this could actually mean better opportunities for income smart investors. - August 23, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

CTA Challenge Participants in Final Stretch of 2015 Competition The CTA Challenge is a year-long real time trading contest that tests the grit of commodity trading advisors against their peers. This year's CTA Challenge, hosted by Coquest Inc., is in its final stretch but is too close to call with a strong competitive slate of traders taking part. - August 22, 2015 - Coquest Inc.

Meridian Capital Management Celebrates Anniversary with Introduction of Global Macro Hedge Fund Meridian Capital Management announces introduction of Global Macro Hedge Fund for this era’s risk averse global investors, as a part of anniversary celebrations. - August 21, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Team of Experienced Market Analysts to Join Meridian Capital Management Meridian Capital Management the Hong Kong based investment advisory firm is breaking new grounds by expanding their risk management profile to revolutionize their market presence. - August 21, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Meridian Capital Management’s Steven Haines to be the Key Speaker at Hong Kong’s Small Business Forum Meridian Capital Management’s Steven Haines announces he will be the key speaker at Hong Kong’s 2016 Small Business Leadership Forum. - August 21, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Meridian Capital Management to Take Part in Emerging Markets Forum 2015 Meridian Capital Management announces the participation of their team in the anticipated "Emerging Markets Forum 2015" to be held in Hong Kong late 2015. - August 19, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

New Survey Shows Expected Growth in the Financial Markets A recently conducted survey by Meridian Capital Management displays a confident outlook for market growth. - August 15, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Meridian Capital Management Announce the Hiring of More Than 20 FSA’s Meridian Capital Management the Hong Kong based investment brokerage is making headway with the firm's efforts to expand its personal solutions advisory service. - August 15, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management

Meridian Capital Management Introduces Two New Algorithm’s for Its Futures Trading Arm Meridian Capital Management, the Hong Kong based investment firm, is pleased to introduce two new execution algorithms to meet the growing demand for its Futures trading arm. The latest update to their trading software release includes new algorithms, which can now be used to achieve a broader set of... - August 15, 2015 - Meridian Capital Management