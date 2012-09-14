ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software , from ACTEK

ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...

Build 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Targeted at Home Builders engaged in large scale infrastructure projects commencing at site acquisition and progressing to build, customization, sales and eventually warranty. Kloudville Build 360 supports...

Business 360-in-a-Box , from Kloudville Inc.

Kloudville’s Business 360 Apps are Simple, Scalable, Customizable, Open API, and Business context process centricFull lifecycle business functionality with flexibility and simplicity of implementation...

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

CareConnect , from Concurro, Inc.

Concurro provides web-based, integrated community management systems for assisted living facilities -- technology for more efficiently marketing and managing operations, while improving resident care and...

Commerce 360 , from Kloudville Inc.

Targeted at Wholesale Distributors engaged in handling shipments of products between suppliers and consumers. They have warehouse(s), distribution center(s) and trade in the logistics management of full...

CRM consulting , from Harris Technology

The Harris Technology Professional Services Group is committed to ensuring your CRM investment delivers business results. From design, development and deployment our group will work closely with you to...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

Customer Service Training , from Impact Learning Customer Service Training and Consulting

This customer service training program is designed for non-technical customer service representatives. The course includes on-the-job reinforcement exercises and job aids that support the learning, increase...