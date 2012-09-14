Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...

Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...

Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...

PRIME Daily Detox , from Gemini Network, LLC

$55.00 - Product

The ashwagandha “green drink” that pretty much does it all. Daily cellular detox unlocks your natural powers to feel more alert and alive. Awakens your body and mind Helps boost cognitive...

REMEDY - Hemp Oil (No CBD) , from Gemini Network, LLC

$149.00 - Product

Support the overall wellness of your mind and body with the natural benefits of hemp oil. Supports the health of body and mind Over 20x times more bioavailability than any other hemp oil Sourced from...

REVV - Energy , from Gemini Network, LLC

$55.00 - Product

Do more with your active lifestyle (or get the energy to finally live one)! Fuel your cells with natural ingredients that boost energy, endurance and strength. Sustainable energy that boosts physical...

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks , from Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Product

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any harmful...

12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner , from PcPools

$169.99 - Product

Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners ALL SIZES AVAILABLE Round Sizes from 12' to 33' Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42' THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY! Our premium...

12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover) , from PcPools

$19.99 - Product

Winter Pool Cover 8 Yr Warranty GIANT 4-FOOT OVERLAP FOR LONGER WEAR! Our competitors only use 3-ft. overlaps - We don't skimp on fabric! Arctic Armor above-ground winter pool covers use an extra foot...

18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump , from PcPools

$389.99 - Product

STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free operation.

300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump , from PcPools

$1,129.99 - Product

Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges which...

4-SIGHT™ , from Freelife International

Product

4-SIGHT™ is precisely the kind of visionary supplement you've come to expect from FreeLife. It provides the remarkable eye-protective plant carotenoid lutein, at a scientifically recommended level...

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders , from PcPools

$2,039.99 - Product

5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE This new deck...

Acti-Flex , from Freelife International

Product

Acti•Flex® is a comprehensive nutritional formula for maximizing the health of your joints and connective tissue. • Ideal for athletes, "weekend warriors" and physically active adults who seek to nutritionally...

Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20) , from PcPools

$879.99 - Product

On Sale Alta™ Above Ground Pools THE QUALITY OF OUR ECONOMICAL 6” TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL SURPASSES THAT OF POOLS COSTING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS MORE! You can rest assured that our Alta™...

Al·Assist® , from Freelife International

Product

All-Natural Support for Clear and Easy Breathing! Would you like the ability to breathe easier and more freely? If you would like to feel great all year, then FreeLife can assist you. Al·Assist® is...

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator , from PcPools

$994.99 - Product

Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua Rite®...

Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner , from PcPools

$789.99 - Product

Aquabot™ Automatic Pool Cleaner AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER! This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the Aquabot...

Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner , from PcPools

$1,299.99 - Product

Aquabot™ Turbo T Automatic Pool Cleaners CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME! The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with the...

Barbados 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20) , from PcPools

$699.99 - Product

Barbados™ Above Ground Pool HIGH QUALITY ABOVE GROUND POOL AT THIS GREAT PRICE! The Barbados™ steel constructed above ground pool will give you and your family many years of fun in the sun.

Barracuda Zoom™ Above Ground Cleaner , from PcPools

$194.99 - Product

Barracuda® Zoom™Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner The Ultimate Automatic Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner! This powerful new automatic pool cleaner features the same technology as its...

Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.

Bella 12'x24' Oval 52" Steel Pool with 8" Toprail with 20-ga. Swirl Bottom Overlap Liner (NL297-20) , from PcPools

$2,149.99 - Product

Bella™ 52" Oval Above Ground Pools OUR HEAVY DUTY 8" TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL COMBINES HIGH QUALITY WITH AN ATTRACTIVE EXTERIOR Our deluxe Bella™ steel above ground pool will keep...

Bermuda 24’ Round 54” Aluminum Above Ground Pool with 25-Ga. Rolling Rock Uni-Bead Liner (NL933825) , from PcPools

$3,899.99 - Product

Pre Season Sale Bermuda Above Ground Pools TOP OF THE LINE ABOVE GROUND ALUMINUM SWIMMING POOL IS SUPER STRONG, DURABLE AND BEAUTIFUL This top of the line above ground ALL aluminum swimming pool features...

Cabriolet Pool Lounger , from PcPools

$89.99 - Product

Cabriolet This rugged lounge has everything you need for relaxing around the pool this summer. Our Cabriolet lounge features a super heavy duty PVC bladder on the inside with a tough nylon covering on...

Canine Care Nuggets , from Freelife International

Product

The most complete daily nutritional program ever developed for dogs • Full nutritional potency! Canine Care® nuggets are never subjected to heat, so absolutely no nutrients are lost • Enhances the...

Canine Catering , from BarkinDog Bakery

$0.00 - Product

To include your dog in the hottest trend around, check out our Dog Party Catering! Whether it’s a Bark Mitzvah, pizza party or a birthday, we do it all. Don’t miss out or you’ll be in the doghouse! ...

Capri 15' Round 54" Resin Pool with 8" Toprail with 25-ga. Rolling Rock Uni-bead Liner (NL930225) , from PcPools

$1,679.99 - Product

On Sale Capri Above Ground Pools OUR PREMIUM ABOVE-GROUND POOL FEATURING A HI- TECH RESIN STRUCTURE THAT IS 100% CORROSION-PROOF! Beautiful and contemporary style combined with high-tech materials and...

Carbs Away Plus , from Freelife International

Product

Carbs Away Plus™ Losing weight is easier than ever before with Carbs Away Plus™! Now you can Cut the Carbs and Lose the Fat!® PLUS Boost your Metabolism and Control your Appetite-all in one comprehensive...

CardioMate , from Freelife International

Product

CardioMate® is a revolutionary supplement designed especially to help support cardiovascular health and to help support healthy heart function * The world's most comprehensive cardiovascular support...

Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Beautifully recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in England, this CD is a magical blend of mystic landscapes and Celtic tradition. Celtic Heartland features thirteen new pieces written by Ron...

CholesteSoy , from Freelife International

Product

Healthy cholesterol levels are essential to the health of your brain, heart, cardiovascular system, and other vital organs. When your body maintains this balance, there is an unobstructed flow of oxygen...

Complete Site Design - View Our Portfolio , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00 - Service

We offer complete site design and redesign. Click on the link below to view our full online portfolio: http://www.kmwebdesigns.com/portfolio.shtml

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats , from BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00 - Product

Wastin' away in ... we all know the song! Fortunately for your dog, he won't need to find the lost shaker of salt! These cute 4 inch long margaritas taste like peanut butter, and are a perfect summer treat!

Depeze® , from Freelife International

Product

With the pressures of work and family, managing the stress of everyday life can seem like a job in itself. Goals and dreams take time and hard work in order to be achieved. Wouldn't it be great to feel...

DigestiMax® , from Freelife International

Product

FreeLife's DigestiMax® can help to maintain the overall health and functioning of your body with its advanced formula. • DigestiMax® is the only enzyme supplement that provides research-recommended...

Dino Pals Children's Vitamin Formula , from Freelife International

Product

DinoPals® are designed by Dr. Mindell to be the most complete whole food based nutritional supplement ever developed for children. Your child will love the great wild berry taste and fun dinosaur imprints,...

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Cleaner , from PcPools

$149.99 - Product

Dirt Devil® Above Ground Automatic Pool Cleaner QUICKLY CLEANS ALL TYPES OF ABOVE GROUND POOLS This top-of-the-line automatic pool cleaner will scrub your above ground pool spotlessly clean. Dirt...

Domain Registration and Transferring , from KMWeb Designs

$15.00 - Service

We can register domain names for $15/year. Transferring and redirecting domains is free.

E-commerce Website Planning , from Accorin

Service

As a part of our planning and consulting services we provide: E-commerce Strategy Competitive Benchmarking Technology Planning Specification Drafting Technology Specifications All of these services are...

eBay Auciton Listing , from QuickSELLit

Service

We list our Customers items on eBay FREE. Once the items sells we take a small commission and send the rest to the Customer.

eCommerce/Shopping Cart Solutions , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00 - Product

Have your own secure store on the web by tapping into our powerful, easy to use and 100% secure shopping cart solution. Process credit cards, e-checks, manage customer accounts and inventory, promote specials,...

Fiber Max® , from Freelife International

Product

Fiber Max® offers a wide array of colon and digestive promoting ingredients skillfully combined into one master formula: • Our multi-source fiber blend provides a balance of both soluble fiber and insoluble...

Fired Up! , from Freelife International

Product

Get Fired Up!® Get Fired Up!® in the morning, in the afternoon, and whenever you need a natural boost. Feeling tired or sluggish? Fired Up!® is the perfect replacement for coffee, soda, and candy. Craving...

Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb , from Ron Korb Productions

$17.00 - Product

Featuring fifteen flutes from around the globe, this musical journey across 5 continents is an extraordinary masterpiece of solo improvisations by Ron Korb.

Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows , from Imonggo POS Software

$0.00 - Product

Imonggo free POS system is the easiest point of sale on Earth. It is simple, intuitive yet powerful and scalable to handle multiple branches and unlimited users... And best of all, it's FREE for small...