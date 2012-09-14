Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Pass the NET the First Time , from Nurses Learning Center

Administrative Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Advanced IP Address Calculator , from Famatech

Advanced IP Address Calculator is an easy-to-use IP subnet calculator that lets you to calculate every aspect of your subnet configuration in a few mouse clicks! The calculator generates a color-coded...

Advanced IP Scanner , from Famatech

Advanced IP Scanner is a fast, robust and easy-to-use IP scanner for Windows. It easily lets you have various types of information about local network computers in a few seconds! Advanced IP Scanner gives...

Advanced LAN Scanner , from Famatech

Advanced LAN Scanner is a small, easy-to-use, highly configurable network scanner for Win32. And it's VERY fast. Advanced LAN Scanner uses multithreading so you can scan more than 1000 elements per second!

Advanced Port Scanner , from Famatech

Advanced Port Scanner is a small, fast, robust and easy-to-use port scanner for Win32 platform. It uses a multithread technique, so on fast machines you can scan ports very fast. Also, it contains descriptions...

Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more , from StringsAlong.com

Beginner Violin Lessons Online Play Alongs with Video Accompaniment You will Accelerate your learning naturally because while playing w/ the pros you'll Be led by master musicians every practice! Grow...

BID MAGNET , from PajamaExecutive.com

3 DVD'S AND 3 SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS WRITTEN BY ME! I do things differently than every other successful ebay seller, so it only makes sense that I would create a package that "STANDS OUT OF THE CROWD". I...

Conference Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Corporate Universities , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Database Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

DCMS - Warehouse Management System , from Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd

Disaster Recovery , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Dissertation Editing , from Redmark Editing

PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering. For...

eLearning Design & Development , from CommLab India

Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Facilities Management and Maintenance , from C² Technologies, Inc.

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

HR Planning and Policy , from C² Technologies, Inc.

ICND - Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices , from In Demand Training

ICND - Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices Course Content ^ Interconnecting Cisco Network Devices (ICND) is an instructor-led course presented by Cisco Systems, Inc., training partners to their...

Icurio SHARE Suite , from Icurio Corp.

Icurio’s Share Suite is a resource technology that is comprised of: a surplus and learning exchange providing educator’s customized access to curriculum, classroom supplies, people, budget, and student...

iLinc Audio Integration , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Order integrated audio with your iLinc web conferencing solution Select from a range of audio options that give you control over the user experience and ensures quality of your session. Our audio conferencing...

iLinc Enterprise Suite , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Does your organization need to hold online meetings, run virtual classrooms, host webinars and operate remote support rooms? iLinc's web conferencing and collaboration technology is super flexible and...

iLinc for Meetings , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Get more done, in less time with iLinc for Meetings. Your online meetings have never been easier or better. When you need the interactivity of a face-to-face meeting but can't be there in person, rely...

iLinc for Support , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Deliver powerful customer service and support remotely with iLinc for Support. Customers need your help to troubleshoot a problem? Dramatically decrease the time it takes to resolve a caller's dilemma...

iLinc for Training , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Save time and money with virtual classroom training programs Training in a classroom isn't always cost-efficient, especially when you have a distributed network of students (corporate or higher education).

iLinc for Webinars , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Hold large-scale events at a small price. You need to get your message out to a lot of people, from many different locations. How do you do that without breaking the bank? Use iLinc webinar services to...

iLinc Integration with Salesforce.com , from iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Using iLinc for Sales As a sales professional, your success depends on the relationships you build with your customers and prospects. The combination of iLinc and Salesforce.com is the perfect one-two...

In Demand-On Schedule Training Subscription , from In Demand Training

Corporate Training Subscriptions In Demand Training is proud to announce our new "In Demand - On Schedule" recurring training subscriptions! These subscription based programs are pre-arranged Onsite...

In the Chair , from In the Chair

In the Chair, a music practice program is currently available for free from www.inthechair.com

Installation / Training , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Intranet Architecture , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Inventory Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

IT Support and Help Desk , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Knowledge Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

LAN/WAN Administration , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Logistics Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Mariner Calc - Macintosh Spreadsheet Software , from Mariner Software

The ultimate Macintosh spreadsheet software! - Your Data, Your Way Mariner Calc starts faster, uses less disk space and memory than any other competitor on the Macintosh platform. With more than 150...

Mariner Write - Macintosh Word Processor , from Mariner Software

Mariner Write® is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft Word...

MarinerPak - Macintosh Office , from Mariner Software

Mariner Write Mariner Write is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft...

Motivational Safety Posters , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

National Safety Compliance offers workplace safety posters. These full-color motivational safety posters are available on a variety of topics. Topics include: safe lifting, back safety, bloodborne pathogens,...

My Bingo , from Backwards Thinking

My Bingo is the only PC Based Bingo system designed and built for all types of BINGO games. My Bingo provides you with everything you need to host a complete bingo game right from your PC. Incorporating...

MyBingo , from Backwards Thinking

The best PC Based Bingo system available today. Any Bingo game you can imagine. Use any picture or word. Print your own cards, play with or without the computer.

Online Surveys , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Performance Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Program Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Radmin 3 Remote Control , from Famatech

Radmin (Remote Administrator) is the world famous, award winning secure remote control software and remote access software which enables you to work on a remote computer in real time as if you were using...

Radmin Communication Server 3.0 , from Famatech

Radmin Communication Server enables you to exchange text messages while using either Text or Voice Chats. This product is a fast, solid, not exacting and affordable Enterprise Instant Messaging (EIM) solution.

Rapid Content Development using Authoring Tools , from CommLab India

Courseware Development using Authoring Tools for Rapid eLearning In addition to using Flash, Photoshop, HTML and XML, which are the de facto industry tools for courseware development, we are also adept...