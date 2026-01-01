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Education & Training Software

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

EdPower

EdPower

We are on a mission to Empower Educators. EdPower’s platforms are designed to serve as the foundation for effective instructional technology use by implementing award-winning tools that create...

Gold Company Profiles

American High School

American High School

American High School (AHS) is a nationally accredited online school, educational technology innovator, and workforce development leader dedicated to reimagining the future of learning through...

Bellemont Project

Bellemont Project

Our mission is to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust...

Learner's Digest International

Learner's Digest International

Learner's Digest International is a premier provider of Continuing Medical Education for healthcare professionals, including AudioDigest, ClinicalPulse, and Medical Meetings OnDemand. Visit...

Company Profiles

ABA Technologies, Inc.

ABA Technologies, Inc.

ABA Technologies, Inc. are experts in Applied Behavior Analysis, curriculum development and instructional technology, organizational behavior management, and professional development and...

Antioch Bell Co.

Antioch Bell Co.

Antioch Bell delivers innovative Palm software for education and game. For more information, please visit http://www.pdabell.com.

Axcelera LLC

Axcelera LLC

ProcessWorx LLC is a privately held company located in Wisconsin, USA providing professional services and best practice software tools to compliment process-driven, service-focused IT...

Backwards Thinking

Backwards Thinking

Backwards Thinking is a privately held company, with its headquarters in Blue Springs Missouri. Founded in 2002, our group is comprised of experienced developers and managers from multiple facets of...

C² Technologies, Inc.

C² Technologies, Inc.

Since 1989, C² Technologies, Inc. has partnered with its federal government, defense, and commercial customers to deliver innovative performance improvement solutions that span diverse practice...

Carney, Inc.

Carney, Inc.

Carney, Inc., headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is a small business founded in 1994. Carney creates custom innovative knowledge solutions for the Federal Government, applying specialized processes...

CollegiateLink Corp.

CollegiateLink Corp.

We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative technology and strategic thinking. Founded in 2004, we...

CommLab India

CommLab India

CommLab India is the most sought-after global leader for rapid eLearning solutions. With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional...

David's Art Academy

David's Art Academy

Artist David, has been teaching children techniques and showing them how to create their own artwork in classrooms since 1995. As a father of 3 girls, he understands children's comprehension and...

Dogon Village

Dogon Village

DogonVillage.com is a grassroots site dedicated to providing a vehicle for Blacks of the Diaspora to get the word out to the community globally. Since 1995 Dogon Village members have actively engaged...

Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd

Eclipse Systems Pvt Ltd

Eclipse Systems is an ISO 9001 certified software Development Company with specialisation in Supply Chain Management. Our flagship product is a Warehouse Management System known as DCMS, which is a...

ED Ventures E-Learning Pvt Ltd

ED Ventures E-Learning Pvt Ltd

Ed Ventures E-Learning is an integrated information technology company. We provide high-tech solutions for complex business systems utilizing current technologies and professionals who possess...

Famatech

Famatech

Famatech, founded in 1999, is the leading maker of remote control software for desktop and server management around the world. Famatech's award-winning technologies enable IT professionals to quickly...

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc.

Gsecurity, Inc., is a cyber security and data privacy firm that caters to clients operating in the most demanding and sophisticated environments. Using a proven methodology, our professionals deliver...

Harbinger Knowledge Products Inc.

Harbinger Knowledge Products Inc.

Harbinger Knowledge Products is recognized as a global leader in interactivity solutions for knowledge-sharing applications including learning, presentation and web development. Harbinger Knowledge...

Icurio Corp.

Icurio Corp.

Icurio Corp. is a New York City-based resource management software company dedicated to improving the quality of education for K-12 schools nationwide. The company's core product, the Icurio...

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

iLinc Web and Video Conferencing

Built on a foundation of proven technology and a history of enabling customer success, iLinc is the industry’s only dedicated web and video conferencing software provider. Through its online...

In Demand Training

In Demand Training

Our Mission "To partner with and provide cost efficient onsite training solutions for companies of all sizes." In Demand Training has relationships with industry-leading companies like:...

In the Chair

In the Chair

In the Chair is a revolutionary music practice tool that is going to change the landscape of music practice. In the Chair introduces to the world an environment in which musicians, of all levels, are...

J8 Global Citizenship Programme

J8 Global Citizenship Programme

J8 offer young people across the world the opportunity to discuss key global issues with the G8 leaders themselves. Through J8 2005, school pupils from schools across all of the G8 countries made...

LearnFace-Online & Instructor-led courses in Social Media training

LearnFace-Online & Instructor-led courses in Social Media training

Learn Face is a Social Media Training center offering online and instructor-led courses that teach business professionals how to efficiently market themselves (and their companies) on Facebook...

Mariner Software

Mariner Software

Mariner Software offers Macintosh OS X word processor, spreadsheet and Macintosh Office software. Mariner Software is committed to providing its customers high quality software while creating an...

MGMG Interactive

MGMG Interactive

Mrs. Glosser's Math Goodies, Inc., founded in 1998, is committed to creating innovative educational software. Our interactive math lessons are self-directed, and aspire to the NCTM Standards for...

My Success Academy Inc.

My Success Academy Inc.

My Success Academy is the premiere self development company. Focusing on reaching the individual on a variety of levels My Success Academy provides customers with the necessary tools and motivation...

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

NSC provides OSHA safety training videos, DVDs, workplace safety posters, first aid kits, state & federal labor law posters and other workplace products. NSC offers hundreds of products to assist...

NetDimensions

NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge management software solutions deliver and manage...

No Magic, Inc.

No Magic, Inc.

No Magic, Inc. is a Wyoming Corporation, the vendor of the award winning software modeling tool MagicDraw. No Magic operates worldwide; our software development facilities are located in the EU...

North American Seminars

North American Seminars

North American Seminars, Inc. was founded with the ideal of providing the most current medical information to patients across the United States. Our original idea was transformed as we realized that...

Nurses Learning Center

Nurses Learning Center

The Nurses Learning Center has been a bastion of hope for all aspiring nurses in Michigan and across the U.S. since 2005. Originating in Michigan, nurses from all over have collaborated to develop...

OptimalResume.com, Inc.

OptimalResume.com, Inc.

OptimalResume.com, Inc. is the tecnology leader in online resumes. OptimalResume.com aims to be the leader in the resume software marketplace, offering the most comprehensive resume solution to...

OSLIC Consultants, LLC

OSLIC Consultants, LLC

OSLIC is a leader in corporate and personal speech improvement consulting. The idea that people are making changes to their speech and voice as yet another advantage in their personal and...

OSTraining.com

OSTraining.com

Alledia Inc. manages OSTraining.con and JoomlaTraining.com. With expert teachers and a wide variety of courses across North America and the U.K., Open Source Training continues to be the leader in...

PajamaExecutive.com

PajamaExecutive.com

eBay Training and Tools for Successful Home Based Business Operations

PlanPlus Inc.

PlanPlus Inc.

PlanPlus Inc. is a Canadian firm that provides wealth management solutions to financial services firms worldwide with users in North and South America, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe. Our approach is...

Redmark Editing

Redmark Editing

Redmarkediting offers Dissertation editing for PhD candidates. Dissertation editing services from Redmark editing have been popular since 2002. With over 35,000 PhD dissertations edited and over 60...

Rotor Software

Rotor Software

Rotor Software was founded in 2004 (Vancouver, Canada). Rotor Software is a software development company, which offers a wide range of software development services and IT solutions. We can...

StringsAlong.com

StringsAlong.com

The innovative Strings Along method is based on our natural ability to learn by engaging with master musicians so you learn naturally and quickly playing with the best. Learn as you watch, hearing...

SyberWorks, Inc.

SyberWorks, Inc.

SyberWorks, Inc. is a leader in the custom e-Learning Solutions and Learning Management System industries for Fortune 1000 corporations, higher education, and other industries. Located in Waltham,...

TeachMeIT

TeachMeIT

TeachMeIT.com (www.teachmeit.com), a US-based leading Online IT courses provider, offers a catalog of over 250 courses in several technologies, from desktop application essentials and the basics of...

Thompson Strategy Works

Thompson Strategy Works

Thompson Strategy Works is a UK based Sales Performance Improvement specialist consultancy. TSW are also UK partners for The Sales Activator sales training system proven to increase sales...

uCertify

uCertify

Provider of exam simulation software and study notes for IT certifications such as MCSE, MCSD, CompTIA, CIW, JCP, OCP etc.

Veplan

Veplan

Veplan is a comprehensive school management platform that delivers robust, feature-rich solutions to meet the demanding needs of today’s educational and training institutions. Core...

Yu Hwang Wu Korean language Academy

Yu Hwang Wu Korean language Academy

The representative of Yu Hwang Wu Korean language classroom introduces the secret method for examinees in need of ‘super short-term strategy’ to improve essay grade and the essay...

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