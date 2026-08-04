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New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
SottoPelle® Recognizes Nadia Barr, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 30, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dionne Botas, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 29, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Physicians Footcare Welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson
Physicians Footcare welcomes Dr. Jared Wilkinson to its Charleston team. A board‑certified foot and ankle surgeon with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Wilkinson brings extensive expertise in reconstructive surgery, clinical leadership, and patient‑centered care. He will see patients in the West Ashley office starting in August 2026. - July 23, 2026 - Physicians Footcare
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SottoPelle® Recognizes Karli Shives, PA, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 23, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
SottoPelle® Recognizes Tisha Perreira MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bio-identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 21, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
SottoPelle® Recognizes Karina Wallace, NP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 16, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
SottoPelle® Recognizes Abraham Kuranga, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series", showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 14, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Seattle, WA on August 1, 2026
Temple Grandin is coming to the Seattle, WA, area on August 1. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are... - July 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Raza Hashmi, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 09, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
SottoPelle® Recognizes Corey Batson, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - July 07, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 1, 2026, at Carnation Farms, 28901 NE Carnation Farm Rd., Carnation, WA 98014. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her... - July 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Ramsey Gardner, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - June 30, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on July 15, 2026, at The Mercer County Board of Agriculture, located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding... - June 27, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness"
Dr. Kristie Zoller is a psychologist who specializes in neuropsychological and psychological testing, particularly assessing young children for autism and other developmental disorders. She earned her undergraduate degree at The Pennsylvania State University at the University Park Campus and earned her doctoral degree in Psychology from The California School of Professional Psychology. Dr. Zoller currently works at Laughlin Children’s Center, which is in a suburb of Pittsburgh. - June 26, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
SottoPelle® Recognizes Tisha Perreira MSN, APRN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - June 26, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
Alex Martin, DDS Expands Sleep Apnea Treatment Options with Custom Oral Appliance Therapy in Scottsdale
Alex Martin, DDS is expanding treatment options for Scottsdale patients diagnosed with sleep apnea by offering custom oral appliance therapy. The addition provides eligible individuals with a personalized alternative to traditional CPAP therapy and reflects the practice's continued commitment to comprehensive patient care. - June 24, 2026 - Alex Martin DDS
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SottoPelle® Recognizes Jocelyn Burls, FNP-BC, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and her Quality Care for her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - June 23, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
Preferred Family Medicine Announces New Menopause & Hormone Therapy Program Led by Experienced OB/GYN in Northern Nevada
Dr. Mark Schumacher, MD, brings specialized menopause and hormone therapy care to women in Reno, Sparks, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City through a direct-access, telehealth-driven model. - June 22, 2026 - Preferred Family Medicine
SottoPelle® Recognizes Angela Finn, NP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - June 18, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures. - June 14, 2026 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
Dr. Kamran Khan Bridges Gap Between AI Research and Practical Plastic Surgery Education
AI is reshaping plastic surgery education. Dr. Kamran Khan is leading research on how AI can support surgical training and clinical decision-making safely and responsibly. His work is being applied through Plasty Q and at Amelia Aesthetics, pushing a more modern, tech-enabled approach to patient care and education. - June 10, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Highlights Men's Hormone Health in Palm Harbor for Men's Health Month
Palm Harbor hormone therapy clinic Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, led by board-certified anti-aging specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, is raising awareness of low testosterone and hormonal decline in men as Men's Health Month begins June 1. The clinic offers medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss programs for men throughout Palm Harbor and the greater Tampa Bay area. - June 02, 2026 - Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Urologist, Dr. Larry Tetsoti
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Larry Tetsoti, a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive urologic care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Tetsoti will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 23 Brighton 11th... - June 02, 2026 - New York Health
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin is coming to Charlotte, NC on September 26 for a special conference at The Pearl, Charlotte’s Innovation District, 915 Pearl Park Way, Charlotte, NC 28204. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by Autism Charlotte. Dr. Grandin... - May 31, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on June 12, 2026 at the University of New Hampshire, Memorial Union Building, 83 Main St Room 164, Durham, NH 03824. The program will start at 9 am. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of... - May 30, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
SottoPelle® Recognizes Stephanie Forstner, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - May 29, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Dr. Rafi Fredman Presents Preservé® Breast Augmentation Technique to Plastic Surgeons as Demand for Faster Recovery Continues to Grow
Kansas City presentation highlights growing interest in Preservé®, awake breast augmentation, and shorter recovery times. - May 26, 2026 - Amelia Aesthetics
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Portland, OR, on August 14, 2026
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 14, 2026, at the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Portland State University, located at 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97201. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies... - May 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
E20 Training Announces the Formation of Its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board
E20 appoints four distinguished experts — spanning interventional cardiology, clinical exercise physiology, science communication, and elite fitness operations — to guide the company’s next phase of growth. - May 20, 2026 - E20 Training
SottoPelle® Recognizes Dr. Donna D’Alessio, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - May 19, 2026 - SottoPelle Therapy