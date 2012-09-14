PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home... - December 18, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Neurologist Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Named “Physician of the Year” The Hillsborough County Osteopathic Medical Society (HCOMS) has named Dr. Deborah Boland, D.O., MSPT, Neurologist, Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and owner of Be Mobile Neurology, as their "Physician of the Year" for 2019. This prestigious award is presented to... - December 18, 2019 - Be Mobile Neurology

SottoPelle® Recognizes John Molland, M.D., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients. - December 18, 2019 - SottoPelle Therapy

ABCD Eat Right Launches KidsVs Challenge in Boca Raton, Florida to Promote Lifelong Healthy Habits in Children ABCD Eat Right launches a six week challenge aimed to promote lifelong healthy habits that follow participants from childhood through adulthood. The fun-ducational course addresses topics such as nutrition, mindfulness, physical fitness, and behavior in an exciting and engaging way. - December 18, 2019 - ABCD Eat Right

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Texas Hospice Answers What Are the Symptoms of Kidney Failure Harbor Light Hospice, a Texas hospice, recently released a blog answering the question "What are the symptoms of kidney failure?" Understanding these symptoms can help you or a loved one better prepare for living with kidney failure and remain as comfortable as possible while the condition... - December 14, 2019 - Harbor Light Hospice

Sky Ridge Medical Center Opens Free Standing Emergency Department in South Parker Sky Ridge Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its Free Standing Emergency Department at the northeast side of Parker and Hess roads, providing greater access to high-quality care to the residents of Parker and neighboring communities. “This area is enjoying tremendous growth and... - December 13, 2019 - Sky Ridge Medical Center

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming The number of patients that have undergone bariatric plastic surgery over the past 18 years has skyrocketed. - December 12, 2019 - Edward Domanskis, MD

Local Podiatrist Donates 1,000 Shoes to Public Charity The Foot & Ankle Center, through Dr. Louis Aquino D.P.M FACFAS, is donating 1,000 women’s shoes to WIN Warehouse, a public charity that connects nonprofit organizations with corporate excess inventory. “One of the main things The Foot & Ankle Center wants to provide this city with... - December 12, 2019 - The Foot & Ankle Center

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

RE Pharmacy Opens New Infusion Center in San Diego, CA As RE Pharmacy progresses forward as a leader in the specialty pharmacy and infusion therapy industry, they have opened a new infusion center located inside the medical building at 7625 Mesa College Drive in San Diego. It shares the second floor with Neurologist Dr. Ian Purcell MD, PhD., boasts 3,100... - December 11, 2019 - RE Pharmacy

SottoPelle® Recognizes Casey Hoover, FNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients. - December 11, 2019 - SottoPelle Therapy

New York Health Welcomes Jay B. Adlersberg, M.D. New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Jay B. Adlersberg, a rheumatologist and internist, has joined the team. Dr. Adlersberg is already known to millions of Tri-State residents as the nightly medical reporter for WABC-TV’s Eyewitness News, a job he did for thirty years while continuing to practice medicine. - December 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market HealthPoint Plus issues indications of future revenue ahead of its planned filing for Direct Listing of stock on the OTC market. - December 06, 2019 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Bank of America Announced $150,000 Economic Mobility Grant to Mary’s Center Bank’s Charitable Giving in Greater Washington, DC Nears $2 Million in 2019. - December 06, 2019 - Mary's Center

Metro Safety Training Helps Businesses Mitigate Workplace Safety Hazards by Providing Fall Protection Training The training provider is renowned for its exceptional workplace safety courses in British Columbia. - December 05, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Beth Mitchell Massage Receives 2019 Best of Portland Award Portland Award Program Honors the Achievement - December 05, 2019 - Beth Mitchell Massage

SottoPelle® Recognizes Clark Brittain, D.O., for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients. - December 05, 2019 - SottoPelle Therapy

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Mind Matters Hypnosis Offers Help During the Holidays Hypnosis can help with Holiday stress, anxiety and grief, as well as eating and drinking addictions. - November 29, 2019 - Mind Matters Hypnosis

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Grace Rizza Has Been Chosen to Speak at the 2019 Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting on November 30, 2019 As a highly regarded dental marketing expert, Grace Rizza has been chosen to speak at the 2019 Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting on November 30. There, she will be educating dentists from across the world on successful marketing strategies. - November 28, 2019 - Grace Rizza

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

SottoPelle® Recognizes Warren Scott Lafferty, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to their patients. - November 27, 2019 - SottoPelle Therapy

Frontline Alternative Medicine Company Launch Andre Miller and his team are very excited to announce the launch of a brand new, cutting edge company - Frontline Alternative Medicine - specializing in providing telemedicine services for men and women everywhere in need of testosterone and hormone replacement therapy. - November 25, 2019 - Frontline Alternative Medicine

#1 Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments. Announces New 2020 Fat Freezing Procedure Can be Completed in 35 Minutes. Secret Body Las Vegas launches Coolsculpting’s new 35 minute applicator today, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing. This award-winning practice has performed over 5000... - November 24, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Local Dentist Supports Austin ISD Schools Local dentistry office, TRU Dentistry Austin on South Lamar, shows their support for Austin ISD. It is estimated that the School Bus Advertising program for Austin ISD can generate up to $388,000 annually for AISD schools. With school district budget reductions occurring around the state, the additional... - November 23, 2019 - TRU Dentistry Austin

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Mothericity Has Launched Their New Health and Wellness Platform This month, Mothericity.com has launched their secure online platform which enables families across the world to access quality telehealth and wellness consults from the comfort of their home. “Parents feel more isolated than ever,” said Tori Hamilton, BScN, RN, IBCLC, Founder of Mothericity.com. - November 20, 2019 - Mothericity

SottoPelle Recognizes Harry Condoleon, D.O. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT SottoPelle Announces its "Featured Doctor Series" showcasing various physicians that have made a difference to his patients. - November 20, 2019 - SottoPelle Therapy

Wilmington Eye Announces Plans for New Location in Scotts Hill to Increase Accessibility to Patient Care The growing needs of the community are at the heart of changes as locally owned medical practice strengthens its resolve to excellence in patient care and increased access to specialty services. - November 17, 2019 - Wilmington Eye

Wilmington Eye Announces Plans for New Ambulatory Surgery Facility in Wilmington Wilmington Eye’s new surgery center will give patients across eastern North Carolina access to high-quality, specialized surgical services at a lower cost. - November 17, 2019 - Wilmington Eye