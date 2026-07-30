Recent Headlines
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on. - June 16, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates One Year in the Inspirada Community with Block Party Event
Wallflower Cannabis House, a popular dispensary among Las Vegas locals, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its Inspirada location at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. in Henderson. To mark the occasion, the dispensary is hosting a 1-Year Anniversary Block Party on May 9 from 6-10PM that brings... - May 05, 2026 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer
Advanced Solution Announces Appointment of Daniel Kent as Chief Executive Officer; Founder Luke D. Etter Transitions to Chairman of the Board as Company Strengthens Leadership Structure for Strategic Growth - May 05, 2026 - Advanced Solution
S2 Medical™ Expands Kids Corner™ Program to Include Pediatric Enteral Nutrition Supplies
S2 Medical™ has expanded its Kids Corner™ program to include pediatric enteral nutrition, offering a full range of supplies for children with complex needs. Families can now access incontinence, catheter, ostomy, and feeding support through one provider. The program includes home delivery, insurance coordination, and personalized support to help caregivers manage care with greater ease. - April 02, 2026 - S2 Medical
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Cumberland Biotherapeutics Announces U.S. Launch of FDA Cleared DentoClude F, Complimentary Practice Program, and New Investor Fundraising Initiative
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC, a dental innovation company integrating advanced bioactive glass with botanicals, today announced the U.S. launch of DentoClude F; DentoClude F is marketed under a commercial name for the Occlude® F Dentin Tubule Agent, which received FDA 510(k) clearance under... - December 30, 2025 - Cumberland Biotherapeutics, Inc
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reflux Company Announces Appointment of Inaugural Independent Board
Veteran experts bring Deep Industry Experience, Commercial Launch Success, and Financial Acumen to The Reflux Company Board. - September 24, 2025 - The Reflux Company
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
H3Tech, a healthcare technology and consulting firm, has appointed Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho will leverage his expertise in AI, SAP BW/HANA, and Power BI to enhance H3Tech’s AI-driven healthcare solutions. - June 06, 2025 - H3Tech
Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor
Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance. - June 05, 2025 - Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc.
Traditional vs. Straumann® Dental Implants: A Closer Look with Gina Biedermann, DDS in Keller, Texas
Keller Dentist Gina Biedermann, DDS Explores Benefits of Straumann® and Traditional Dental Implants - May 23, 2025 - Gina Biedermann DDS
Life-Assist Announces Exclusive Distribution of the Taylor Titan Rapid Cooling Bag for First Responders
Life-Assist, one of the nation's largest distributors of emergency medical equipment for First Responders, has partnered with Taylor Healthcare to offer the Titan Rapid Cooling Bag. When filled with ice and water With 15-20 minutes in the bag, filled with ice and cold water, body temperatures drop 3 degrees, lowering 8x faster than traditional methods providing a critical tool for First Responders that saves lives. - April 15, 2025 - Life-Assist
Wallflower Cannabis House Announces Second Location in Inspirada, Henderson
Wallflower Cannabis House, a renowned dispensary for Las Vegas locals, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location on April 4 at 8am in the Inspirada area of Henderson, at 3485 Volunteer Blvd. Building on the success of its original location on Blue Diamond Road since 2020,... - April 02, 2025 - Wallflower Cannabis House
Neurobit, First Taiwanese MedTech Startup in Global Eddies, Expanding to the U.S.
Featuring AI-Powered Eye-Tracking Technology to Bridge the Diagnostic Gap in Dizziness and Vertigo - March 24, 2025 - Neurobit Technologies
Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access - March 19, 2025 - PMC Pharmacy
Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. - March 07, 2025 - Cenmed
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons
Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes. - December 27, 2024 - Endolumik, Inc.
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS Partner to Transform Medical Imaging for Small to Medium Healthcare Providers in the US
EBM Technologies and OmniPACS are partnering to create accessible, AI-powered imaging solutions for U.S. healthcare providers. A pivotal meeting at MoMA inspired their creative vision for addressing challenges in medical imaging, blending EBM’s expertise with OmniPACS’s scalable platform. The partnership will debut innovations at RSNA 2024, focusing on solutions for small to medium healthcare facilities. - December 08, 2024 - OmniPACS Health Technologies LLC
Arizona Pharmacy Association Appoints Garet Turner as New CEO
Today, the Arizona Pharmacy Association (AzPA), the leading voice for Arizona’s pharmacy professionals, announced the appointment of Garet Turner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Turner, a seasoned management, membership and fundraising professional will take the helm on January... - December 07, 2024 - Arizona Pharmacy Association
Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital... - November 25, 2024 - Real Time Imaging Technologies
Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators
Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. - November 20, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) to be Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators
Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) is pleased to announce it has secured an agreement with Origin Medical Devices to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators. SCC will offer the Panther 5N, a dedicated non-invasive ventilator, as well as the Panther 5, Panther 3... - October 30, 2024 - Solutions in Critical Care
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians... - September 29, 2024 - American Laser Study Club
OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army
Operative Experience (OEI), a leader in healthcare simulation solutions, announced today that its Prolonged Casualty Care (PCCS Pro) Female simulator for trauma care training recently passed operational testing and has been accredited and authorized for procurement by the U.S. Army. - September 27, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics Announce Collaboration to Develop Breakthrough Antibody Therapeutics for Neurological Disorders
Sama Therapeutics and Quine Biologics have partnered to develop an innovative therapy for neurological disorders, combining AI-driven platforms and advanced antibody engineering. The collaboration focuses on biologics that precisely target the central nervous system, minimizing side effects. By integrating Sama's generative AI with Quine's antibody design expertise, the project addresses unmet medical needs and advances treatments for conditions like Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. - September 13, 2024 - Quine Biologics, Inc.
Sky Medical Supplies Reaffirms Its Commitment to Continuous Improvement
Sky Medical Supplies LLC, based in Denver, is committed to continuous improvement, offering high-quality medical equipment and exceptional customer service. Founded in 2021, the company emphasizes transparency, customer-centricity, and a seamless online shopping experience. Co-founders Semaynesh Miftah and Hussien Hassen focus on expanding product offerings and enhancing services to better meet customer needs, building strong community relationships through transparency and reliability. - August 27, 2024 - Sky Medical Supplies
Right Enroll Introduces Comprehensive Medicare Plan Comparison & Selection Platform
Empowering Users to Make Informed Medicare Choices with Ease Right Enroll is happy to announce the launch of new Medicare Plan Comparison & Selection System which is aimed to help a client to find out how to choose the right Medicare plan according to his or her needs and peculiarities. Being... - August 24, 2024 - Right Enroll
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
Sky Medical Supplies Launches New Line of Affordable Mobility Equipment
New Product Line is Expected to Improve Accessibility and Independence for Individuals with Mobility Challenges - June 21, 2024 - Sky Medical Supplies
SouthMedic Announces Distribution Partnership with Nano Surgical to Offer Customers the Lumohs Lighted Scalpel Handles
Distribution Deal for the Lumohs MD number 3 scalpel with premier Canadian distributor, SouthMedic and Nano Surgical, Inc. This new partnership with Southmedic allows Lumohs to reach broader audiences of physician customers, giving healthcare providers that use scalpels for any reason, a precision-based tool, removing shadows and visual obstacles, creating a safer hospital environment for vascular access, & minor surgical procedures performed on hard to see anatomy & dimly spaces & clinics. - May 08, 2024 - Nano Surgical, LLC
SilverPlug USA, Helping to Reduce Dental Implant Failures for Patients
Developed in Switzerland, SilverPlug contains Silver Zeolyte, a natural antibacterial that prevents the formation of biofilm and bacteria. Micro-movement of the implant abutment allows diverse bacteria to form inside the implant tunnel different from that of periodontal disease. The clinician and patient will notice no smell when performing implant maintenance, the lack of mucositis and periimplantitis over the life of the implant. 10 years of clinical proof for claims. - April 12, 2024 - SilverPlug
AMD Stopper, a New Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Seeks Partnerships with Manufacturers in the Healthcare Industry
California inventor of oral treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, a common eye disease which affects tens of millions globally, is working tirelessly to bring his formulation to market. - March 20, 2024 - AMD Stopper
Biomed Industries Announces Triple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist NA-931 for Obesity
A new drug for obesity that is both safe and effective. - March 13, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Utech Products Inc. Achieves ISO 9001
Utech Products Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification (Certification Registration No. 961 24 5889), Demonstrating Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction. - March 09, 2024 - Utech Products Inc.
Biomed Industries to Present Groundbreaking Research at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference
Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading bio-pharmaceutical company, is set to present three significant papers at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 5 to 9. The presentations by Biomed... - March 06, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Gotham Biotech’s Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase as Histoplasma Spreads in the U.S.
Histoplasmosis is a systemic disease caused by the thermally dimorphic fungus Histoplasma capsulatum. H. capsulatum is distributed worldwide and endemic to the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, where the CDC estimates 60% to 90% of people who live in the region have been exposed to the fungus at some point during their life, and to certain regions of Central and South America. Medicare records from 2007 to 2016 have found cases of histoplasmosis have now spread to 47 states and Washington, DC. - February 15, 2024 - Gotham Biotech
Biomed Industries Inc. Seeks Collaboration for New Diabetes/Obesity Drug
Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed) announced today that it has developed a promising obesity drug, NA-921, which is poised for Phase 2/3 clinical trials. NA-921 is a small molecule drug available in oral formulation. The Company is in discussions with potential partners for collaboration on a Phase... - February 04, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico
Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions. - November 27, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored... - October 18, 2023 - Gameday CBD
AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care formerly known as SunMed, and OralKleen, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and reducing ventilator-associated pneumonia through... - September 08, 2023 - SunMed/AirLife
Gotham Biotech's New Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA Kit Now Available for Purchase
The Gotham Biotech Histoplasma Urinary Antigen EIA is an enzyme immunoassay (EIA) intended to qualitatively detect the presence of Histoplasma capsulatum galactomannan antigen in human urine specimens. This kit, when used in conjunction with other diagnostic measures, can be used as an aid in the diagnosis of histoplasmosis. - September 08, 2023 - Gotham Biotech