DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Securisyn Medical Awarded Fourth Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract under Special Topics in the 19.2 Cycle through... - November 15, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

MedAware Systems Named Top Start Up by The Tech Tribune MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Securisyn Medical Awarded Third Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $750,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract under Special Topics in the 19.1 Cycle through... - November 08, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Securisyn Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Its SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System Securisyn Medical, LLC announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market its SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System (“SolidAIRity™”) for airway management of patients requiring oral intubation. - October 11, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

Digital Medical Tech Raises $1.5 Million Funding to generate widespread growth for medical equipment tracking startup. - August 24, 2019 - Digital Medical Tech

Securisyn Medical Awarded Second Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $50,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract under Special Topics in the 19.2 Cycle through... - August 24, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Securisyn Medical Partners with Leading Medical Device Design and Development Firm, Meddux Securisyn Medical, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, has announced a new partnership with Meddux Development Corp. to support the development of the Securisyn’s new product pipeline, including recent and ongoing contract awards through the U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program. Meddux is a Colorado-based premier engineering design and development firm for complex medical devices, life sciences, and consumer healthcare products. - August 14, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Contiform - New Product Offered by ActivKare for Bladder Leaks and Women's Health Ladies it passes the Trampoline Test! If you suffer from everyday urine leakage and tried a trampoline, you know what we’re talking about here. 1-in-3 women suffer from bladder leaks. This condition can affect women of all ages and may occur at any time. Now, finally, there’s a low-cost... - July 25, 2019 - ActivKare

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Transplant Biomedicals Announces Positive Interim Results of the First in Human Clinical Study of VIVIAN® Device in Kidney Transplantation (the EMERGE Study) Transplant Biomedicals, a company specializing in the research and development of medical devices for organ, tissue and cell preservation, today announces the positive interim results at 30-days post-transplantation of the first-in-human clinical trial of VIVIAN® KIDNEY, a medical device used for... - June 23, 2019 - Transplant Biomedicals

AMT Partners with Medicare for Educational Webinar: Critical Medicare Documentation Requirements for Wound Care Residents American Medical Technologies has partnered with Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (DME MACs), Noridian Healthcare Solutions and CGS Administrators, to host a live educational webinar covering Medicare’s documentation requirements for wound care residents. - June 18, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Circularity Healthcare Accepted Into Forbes Los Angeles Business Council Mr. Norbert Kiss, President & CEO at an emerging international private drug delivery and circulatory health biotech and medical equipment technology leader, has been accepted into Forbes Los Angeles Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and... - June 07, 2019 - Circularity Healthcare

US-based Six Month Smiles Tackles Leading DIY and Clear Aligner Manufacturers Head-on Six Month Smiles enlists licensed dentists to provide a safer alternative to at-home dentistry. - May 15, 2019 - Six Month Smiles

Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21 Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma

Securisyn Medical: One of Six Companies Selected Nationally for the Inaugural Mayo Clinic ASU MedTech Accelerator Securisyn Medical, a Denver-based medical device start-up, was one of 6 companies selected nationally for the inaugural Mayo/ASU MedTech Accelerator, combining one of the nation’s foremost medical institutions in the Mayo Clinic with the unparalleled innovation leadership of ASU. The Accelerator... - April 28, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Hospital Equipment Company Popular for TV and Film Medical Equipment Props Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. is a wholesale and retail medical equipment company that sells hospital equipment, supplies and medical equipment to hospitals, surgery centers, home care and also a lot of film production, TV productions and theater groups around the USA. - April 12, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC

Securisyn Medical Joins Denver Health Care Innovation Hub Catalyst HTI Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, proudly announced today that they have joined the Catalyst HTI ecosystem in Denver, Colorado. “Catalyst HTI has taken a bold approach to reimagining and delivering innovative solutions to solve... - April 08, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting New Research on Biomarkers in Predicting Alzheimer's Disease at AAIC 2019 MedAware Systems announced today that its comprehensive study "Beyond Amyloid Beta and Tau - an Exploration of Alternative Measures Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Stage: A Review and Meta-Analysis" has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International... - April 04, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MedAware Systems Findings on Dietary Sodium Restriction to be Presented at the American Society for Nutrition Conference Is there science to support sodium restriction in the diet? MedAware Systems is addressing that question at the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) flagship conference Nutrition 2019, in Baltimore, MD June 8 – 11, 2019. ASN was founded in 1928, with the mission to develop and extend knowledge... - March 27, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Securisyn Medical Submits 510(K) to U.S. FDA for SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, today announced the 510(k) Premarket Notification submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary SolidAIRity™ III Airway Stabilization System. The Company’s... - March 15, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

Securisyn Medical Awarded Air Force Contract for Innovation Securisyn Medical announced today that the United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded the Company a $158,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract through the U.S. Air Force Inaugural Pitch Day competition. - March 11, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

MedAware Systems Presenting Additional Alzheimer’s Research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that a second research paper, entitled Effects Of Physical Activity On Cognitive Function In Alzheimer’s Disease: A Comprehensive Meta-analysis has also been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM),... - March 07, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting New Alzheimer’s Research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its latest research paper, entitled Effects of Alternative Treatments on Behavioral Outcomes in Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Comprehensive Summary of Evidence and Meta-analysis has been selected for presentation... - March 01, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Securisyn Medical Selected to Attend Inaugural US Air Force Pitch Day Securisyn Medical, LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, today announced they are one of 59 companies selected out of hundreds nationally to present its novel technology in support of the Company’s Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I proposal at the Inaugural Air Force Pitch Day event on March 6-7, 2019 in New York City. - February 23, 2019 - Securisyn Medical

USA Hospital Bed Dealer Provides Hill Rom Beds to MS and ALS Patients Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. based in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia is a hospital bed reseller, dealer, broker that sells used, refurbished and reconditioned Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport beds to patients with MS (multiple sclerosis) ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and other patients with acute care medical needs. - February 21, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

MedAware Systems to Present New Research at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its new research paper, entitled Literature Bias in Alzheimer's Disease Research: An Exploration of Factors Influencing Treatment Outcomes has been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The Meeting is being... - February 21, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems to Present New Research at the Alzheimer Society International Congress MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its latest research paper, entitled Effects of Donepezil (Aricept) on Cognitive Impairment in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Multiple Instrumentations Hinder Outcomes Assessment has been selected for presentation at the Alzheimer Society International... - February 13, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical

Adroit Surgical Appoints Kris Bordnick as Director of EMS Sales North America Adroit Surgical announces the appointment of Kris Bordnick as Director of EMS Sales North America effective immediately. - January 30, 2019 - Adroit Surgical

New MedAware Systems Study Published in Pain Physician Journal MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that a major research paper entitled Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Methodology - iFuse Implant System® Compared to Screw-type Surgeries: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis has been published in the journal Pain Physician. Pain Physician is the official publication... - January 25, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.