PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Business-Inform Review Magazine (Issue #25, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency Business-Inform presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, Business-Inform Review (issue #25, 2019). The magazine's readers are specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the magazine’s main sections:... - December 18, 2019 - Business-Inform

DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce. TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Rosco Company and G&G Brand, New Business-Inform 2020 Exhibitors Rosco, exclusive distributor of high quality compatible cartridges of G&G brand (manufactured by Ninestar Image Tech Ltd., China), is a new Business-Inform 2020 Expo distributor. The booking of booths for participation in International Office Equipment, Supplies, and Parts Exhibition, Business-Inform... - November 20, 2019 - Business-Inform

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Business-Inform Declared the Winners of "Open Quality Printing Contest" Information Agency “Business-Inform” (Russia) declared the winning brands of "Open Quality Printing Contest" (Stage 1: Evaluation of Prints Quality). The following brands are declared winners: Dataproducts (Clover, USA), G&G (NineStar, China), Retech (Retech Tech., China), Tonex (Tonex, Russia). - November 10, 2019 - Business-Inform

MedAware Systems Named Top Start Up by The Tech Tribune MedAware Systems announced today that it has been named a top start up by The Tech Tribune. Companies were evaluated based on four criteria: Revenue potential, Leadership team, Brand/product traction, and Competitive landscape. The Tech Tribune was founded in 2017 and delivers the latest technology... - November 09, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Tracks Pharmaceuticals to DSCSA Requirements Ahead of Schedule Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are fully compliant with pharmaceutical tracking as required by the new Drug Supply Chain Securities Act (DSCSA) ahead of the November 27, 2019 deadline. Every... - November 08, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

Printing Supplies Catalog (Issue #42, 2019) Has Been Released New Edition of Printing Supoplies Catalog is Availible. - October 09, 2019 - Business-Inform

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Akorn,... - September 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

16 Nominees for International "Open Quality Printing Contest" Have Been Chosen The 1st Stage of the International “Open Quality Printing Contest” is over. During this Stage the quality of prints (made with the use of compatible laser cartridges) has been evaluated. The evaluation of prints quality was performed using standardized testing method LEM 1.01.19, developed... - September 25, 2019 - Business-Inform

Compulocks Reveals a New Verifone Stand for the All-in-One Carbon Mobile 5 Terminal Compulocks provides the most secure and durable technology to help streamline the checkout process. - September 18, 2019 - Compulocks

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

Business-Inform Review Magazine (issue #24, 2019), News from the World of Office Printing and Supplies Information Agency “Business-Inform” web-site presents a new issue of the quarterly magazine, BUSINESS-INFORM Review (issue #24, 2019). The magazine readers are the specialists of the office printing devices, supplies, and parts industry. More than 40 articles have been published in the... - August 05, 2019 - Business-Inform

Evaluating the Quality of Printing of Russian and International Compatible Cartridges Brands Information Agency “Business-Inform” together with AQCMS and Laboratory of Electrography ltd. are making a research of the most popular Russian and International brands of compatible cartridges for laser printing. The research is performed by the agency within the framework of the public... - July 27, 2019 - Business-Inform

Contiform - New Product Offered by ActivKare for Bladder Leaks and Women's Health Ladies it passes the Trampoline Test! If you suffer from everyday urine leakage and tried a trampoline, you know what we’re talking about here. 1-in-3 women suffer from bladder leaks. This condition can affect women of all ages and may occur at any time. Now, finally, there’s a low-cost... - July 25, 2019 - ActivKare

Vantiff LLC Announces the Launch of GetPixit Vantiff LLC is excited to announce the launch of GetPixit, an innovative all-in-one screen capturing software that uniquely combines screen capturing, managing and real time sharing of images into one breakthrough product that supports complete collaboration. With the increase in the capturing, annotating... - June 27, 2019 - Vantiff LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Quickly Reaches 1000 Customer Milestone Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they have now sold to more than 1000 customers in the United States. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to... - June 25, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

AMT Partners with Medicare for Educational Webinar: Critical Medicare Documentation Requirements for Wound Care Residents American Medical Technologies has partnered with Durable Medical Equipment Medicare Administrative Contractors (DME MACs), Noridian Healthcare Solutions and CGS Administrators, to host a live educational webinar covering Medicare’s documentation requirements for wound care residents. - June 18, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

MemxPro Showcases New Industrial TLC SSDs for Smart Surveillance and Retail Markets at Computex 2019 Migrate from HDD to SSD for Ruggedness, Durability and Advanced Security Features. - May 23, 2019 - MemxPro

ShieldApps Software Innovations Hires Jeff Elbaum as EVP Business Development Jeff Elbaum joins the fast-growing software company with over 20 years of business development and marketing experience to lead ShieldApps’ sales efforts. - May 10, 2019 - ShieldApps Software Innovations

Hospital Equipment Company Popular for TV and Film Medical Equipment Props Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. is a wholesale and retail medical equipment company that sells hospital equipment, supplies and medical equipment to hospitals, surgery centers, home care and also a lot of film production, TV productions and theater groups around the USA. - April 12, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

NetZoom, Inc. Announced It Presented Its Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions at the Future Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Summit NetZoom, Inc., a leading provider of DCIM solutions and expertise, demonstrated NetZoom Enterprise with Service Desk software and other solutions at the Future Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Summit in Dubai, UAE on April 8th and 9th, 2019. This informative event reviewed recent IT infrastructure... - April 12, 2019 - NetZoom

University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase on Capitol Hill Spotlights Startup Company AEIOU Scientific Born Out of Federally-Funded Research at Ohio University AEIOU Scientific, a startup commercializing innovative research conducted at Ohio University, was featured at The University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Showcase April 10 on Capitol Hill. Its noninvasive device is intended to improve diagnosis of osteoporosis. Hosted by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Universities, the event spotlights twenty startup companies using federally funded, university-based research. - April 11, 2019 - AEIOU Scientific LLC

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting New Research on Biomarkers in Predicting Alzheimer's Disease at AAIC 2019 MedAware Systems announced today that its comprehensive study "Beyond Amyloid Beta and Tau - an Exploration of Alternative Measures Associated with Alzheimer’s Disease Stage: A Review and Meta-Analysis" has been accepted for presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International... - April 04, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Altaire Pharmaceuticals Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Altaire Pharmaceuticals. Eye care physicians are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at shophthalmics.com to find Altaire’s in-demand and highly... - April 01, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

MedAware Systems Findings on Dietary Sodium Restriction to be Presented at the American Society for Nutrition Conference Is there science to support sodium restriction in the diet? MedAware Systems is addressing that question at the American Society for Nutrition’s (ASN) flagship conference Nutrition 2019, in Baltimore, MD June 8 – 11, 2019. ASN was founded in 1928, with the mission to develop and extend knowledge... - March 27, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting Additional Alzheimer’s Research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that a second research paper, entitled Effects Of Physical Activity On Cognitive Function In Alzheimer’s Disease: A Comprehensive Meta-analysis has also been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM),... - March 07, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems Presenting New Alzheimer’s Research at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its latest research paper, entitled Effects of Alternative Treatments on Behavioral Outcomes in Patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: A Comprehensive Summary of Evidence and Meta-analysis has been selected for presentation... - March 01, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

New MEMXPRO Industrial SSDs with Micron Durable 3D TLC 10K P/E cycles and a 4-year warranty fulfills the rigorous requirements of embedded and industrial market applications. - February 24, 2019 - MemxPro

USA Hospital Bed Dealer Provides Hill Rom Beds to MS and ALS Patients Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc. based in San Diego California and Richmond Virginia is a hospital bed reseller, dealer, broker that sells used, refurbished and reconditioned Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport beds to patients with MS (multiple sclerosis) ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and other patients with acute care medical needs. - February 21, 2019 - Hospital Direct Medical Equipment Inc.

MedAware Systems to Present New Research at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its new research paper, entitled Literature Bias in Alzheimer's Disease Research: An Exploration of Factors Influencing Treatment Outcomes has been selected for presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The Meeting is being... - February 21, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

MedAware Systems to Present New Research at the Alzheimer Society International Congress MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that its latest research paper, entitled Effects of Donepezil (Aricept) on Cognitive Impairment in Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia: Multiple Instrumentations Hinder Outcomes Assessment has been selected for presentation at the Alzheimer Society International... - February 13, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of River Country Rescue in Louisiana Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of River Country Rescue in Hammond, Louisiana. Steve Bornkessel, owner of River Country Rescue, has been the premier Hurst Jaws of Life dealer in Louisiana for over 35 years. MES is proud to have Steve Bornkessel... - February 08, 2019 - Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical

New MedAware Systems Study Published in Pain Physician Journal MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that a major research paper entitled Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Methodology - iFuse Implant System® Compared to Screw-type Surgeries: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis has been published in the journal Pain Physician. Pain Physician is the official publication... - January 25, 2019 - MedAware Systems, Inc.

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Dr. Nada Albatish Has Become a Spectrum Key Opinion Leader Spectrum Lasers Inc., a dental device manufacturer specializing in soft tissue diode lasers, announced today that Dr. Nada Albatish has become a Key Opinion Leader for the company. Bob Cobley, President of Spectrum said, “We are proud to have Dr. Albatish on our team. She is extremely well respected... - January 19, 2019 - Spectrum Lasers Inc.