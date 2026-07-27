Recent Headlines
Within Professional & Commercial Equipment & Supplies Merchant Wholesalers
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
Affiliate Site to FastestVPN Now Online and Offering Subscription Access to the Service
FastestVPN.net is now online and a legitimate and alternate means by which to subscribe and gain access to FastestVPN service. The site is an informative site in regard to VPN technology, contains some helpful network tools, and offers access to a VPN service which the site is affiliated. - July 07, 2026 - FastestVPN
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
Quality Recovery Announces Recovery SAP AG
Quality recovery, a healthcare company, is releasing a new silver impregnated surgical dressing designed to prevent infection in surgical sites. - February 23, 2026 - Quality Recovery
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces. - January 05, 2026 - ISO BENESSERE SRL
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Cumberland Biotherapeutics Announces U.S. Launch of FDA Cleared DentoClude F, Complimentary Practice Program, and New Investor Fundraising Initiative
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC, a dental innovation company integrating advanced bioactive glass with botanicals, today announced the U.S. launch of DentoClude F; DentoClude F is marketed under a commercial name for the Occlude® F Dentin Tubule Agent, which received FDA 510(k) clearance under... - December 30, 2025 - Cumberland Biotherapeutics, Inc
AI-Based Accounts Receivable Automation to Help Businesses Accelerate Collections and Reduce DSO
Kapittx has launched a new AI-based Accounts Receivable Automation feature aimed at helping companies accelerate collections, reduce DSO, and gain real-time visibility into outstanding receivables. As businesses face tightening liquidity and unpredictable payment cycles, finance teams are shifting toward intelligent automation to drive cash flow efficiency. Kapittx’s new AI-driven capabilities are designed to help organizations move from reactive collections to predictive financial operations. - November 16, 2025 - Kapittx
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
Silver Knight PCs Expands Into Comprehensive Business IT Solutions for Fayetteville and Beyond
Silver Knight PCs, a Fayetteville-based technology company, has officially expanded into full-service Business IT solutions, providing managed IT services in Fayetteville, NC, and surrounding areas. This new offering is designed to meet the growing need for secure, reliable IT support for small and mid-sized businesses in the region. - August 19, 2025 - Silver Knight PCs
Kapittx Introduces Automated Payment Reminder Software to Tackle Cash Flow Challenges in B2B Finance
The new feature from Kapittx aims to improve invoice collections by automating the reminder process, while maintaining personalized and professional customer communication. - August 17, 2025 - Kapittx
Research by JCT Software UK Reveals Hundreds of Sinclair ZX Spectrum Games Publishers Have Vanished — And Most Refuse to Enforce Copyright
Subhead: A survey of the 183 surviving publishers reveals that more than 80% did not respond, while the remainder permit ZX Spectrum titles to be shared freely, provided they are not used in prebuilt commercial gaming systems such as “The Spectrum.” - August 06, 2025 - JCT Software UK
Five Trends Reshaping Accounts Receivable Automation
As digital transformation accelerates across finance functions, accounts receivable automation is undergoing a significant shift. - July 09, 2025 - Kapittx
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s... - June 05, 2025 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor
Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance. - June 05, 2025 - Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc.
AI-Driven Feature to Streamline Cash Application and Improve Receivables Management
As finance leaders continue to look for smarter, faster, and more accurate ways to manage cash flow, Kapittx’s AI-driven platform delivers a breakthrough in eliminating the manual, error-prone processes that have traditionally plagued cash application functions. - May 28, 2025 - Kapittx
Traditional vs. Straumann® Dental Implants: A Closer Look with Gina Biedermann, DDS in Keller, Texas
Keller Dentist Gina Biedermann, DDS Explores Benefits of Straumann® and Traditional Dental Implants - May 23, 2025 - Gina Biedermann DDS
IT CARE SERVICES Celebrates Three Years of Excellence in Tech Solutions
IT CARE SERVICES is celebrating its third anniversary on June 26, 2025, marking three years of delivering affordable and high-quality refurbished IT products to businesses and individuals in India. Since its founding in 2022, the company has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction and reliable technology solutions. - May 20, 2025 - IT CARE SERVICES
Neurobit, First Taiwanese MedTech Startup in Global Eddies, Expanding to the U.S.
Featuring AI-Powered Eye-Tracking Technology to Bridge the Diagnostic Gap in Dizziness and Vertigo - March 24, 2025 - Neurobit Technologies
Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions. - March 07, 2025 - Cenmed
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
Endolumik’s Latest Patent Fuels Innovation in Surgery, Validated by Leading Surgeons
Endolumik's founder - Dr. Nova Szoka - has secured its second U.S. patent (No. 12,167,939), advancing fluorescence-guided surgical technology with innovations like multi-wavelength NIR light for enhanced visualization and intraoperative measurement. This milestone broadens applications for robotic and laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons like Dr. Jaime Ponce praise its precision, ease of use, and improved patient outcomes. - December 27, 2024 - Endolumik, Inc.
Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital... - November 25, 2024 - Real Time Imaging Technologies
Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators
Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. - November 20, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
MES Expands Internationally with the Acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada
MES is pleased to announce the acquisition of Frontline Outfitters in Canada, representing it first international expansion in the uniform business. This strategic acquisition allows MES to strengthen its network, capabilities, and expertise in the first responder uniform market across North... - October 11, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Titan Cloud Storage Launches Industry’s First Zero Trust by Default Cloud Storage
Titan Cloud Storage announces the first-ever Zero Trust by default cloud storage solution. This marks a major leap forward in the cloud storage industry, offering businesses unmatched data security, far beyond what is currently available in the industry, by taking identity verification and encryption down to the per file-level. - October 10, 2024 - Titan Cloud Storage
Gaming Benefits Corporation to Showcase Its Latest Innovative Products and Solutions at G2E 2024 in Las Vegas
The Gaming Benefits Corporation (GBC) team will welcome attendees at booth 5026, where they will demonstrate their latest innovative solutions designed to drive charitable gaming’s expansion online and into adjacent market verticals – extending the industry’s charitable reach in a... - October 04, 2024 - Gaming Benefits Corporation
OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army
Operative Experience (OEI), a leader in healthcare simulation solutions, announced today that its Prolonged Casualty Care (PCCS Pro) Female simulator for trauma care training recently passed operational testing and has been accredited and authorized for procurement by the U.S. Army. - September 27, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires Premier Safety, Expanding Into the Industrial Market
Municipal Emergency Services (MES), a leading provider of firefighter equipment and first responder solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Premier Safety, a Detroit-based leader in industrial safety products, firefighter equipment, equipment services, and equipment rentals. This... - September 26, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Right Enroll Introduces Comprehensive Medicare Plan Comparison & Selection Platform
Empowering Users to Make Informed Medicare Choices with Ease Right Enroll is happy to announce the launch of new Medicare Plan Comparison & Selection System which is aimed to help a client to find out how to choose the right Medicare plan according to his or her needs and peculiarities. Being... - August 24, 2024 - Right Enroll
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Expands Fire Apparatus Division with Strategic Acquisition of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fire Apparatus Division through the acquisition of Firefighter Trucks Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM. This acquisition will further diversify MES’ sales territory to encompass Alexis Fire Equipment and HME... - June 24, 2024 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Paytiko Expands to Dubai, UAE
Paytiko, a leading provider of payment management solutions, proudly announces its expansion to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The new office, strategically located at Thuraya Telecommunications Tower, marks a significant milestone in Paytiko's journey to better serve merchants and collaborate with... - June 15, 2024 - Paytiko
Michael Macho, BIS Computer Solutions, Acquires Majority Share of Viridio.net
Today, BIS Computer Solutions Division President, Michael Macho, acquires majority share of eco-friendly cloud data center, Viridio (viridio.net), and assumes role of President and CEO. - May 07, 2024 - BIS Computer Solutions
SilverPlug USA, Helping to Reduce Dental Implant Failures for Patients
Developed in Switzerland, SilverPlug contains Silver Zeolyte, a natural antibacterial that prevents the formation of biofilm and bacteria. Micro-movement of the implant abutment allows diverse bacteria to form inside the implant tunnel different from that of periodontal disease. The clinician and patient will notice no smell when performing implant maintenance, the lack of mucositis and periimplantitis over the life of the implant. 10 years of clinical proof for claims. - April 12, 2024 - SilverPlug
Biomed Industries Announces Triple IGF-1/GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist NA-931 for Obesity
A new drug for obesity that is both safe and effective. - March 13, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Biomed Industries to Present Groundbreaking Research at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference
Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading bio-pharmaceutical company, is set to present three significant papers at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, from March 5 to 9. The presentations by Biomed... - March 06, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Biomed Industries Inc. Seeks Collaboration for New Diabetes/Obesity Drug
Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed) announced today that it has developed a promising obesity drug, NA-921, which is poised for Phase 2/3 clinical trials. NA-921 is a small molecule drug available in oral formulation. The Company is in discussions with potential partners for collaboration on a Phase... - February 04, 2024 - Biomed Industries Inc.
Clientron Garners the Prestigious 2024 Taiwan Excellence Award for Innovative Smart eCockpit of Electric Vehicle
Demonstrating success in automotive electronics products for e-vehicles, Clientron garners the Taiwan Excellence Award again. - December 13, 2023 - Clientron Corp
San Juan Regional Medical Center Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device to New Mexico
Endolumik introduces the FDA-approved Gastric Calibration Tube at San Juan Regional Medical Center for New Mexico's first fluorescent-guided bariatric surgery. Dr. Philip Ernest praises its pivotal role in improving safety and visualization in robotic procedures, aligning with the hospital's tech-driven safety initiatives. Invented by Dr. Nova Szoka, the device addresses safety and performance concerns, reflecting a collaborative push to expand access to advanced bariatric solutions. - November 27, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Containerized Application Deployment with Cloud 66's Kubernetes Integration
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy, and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications, is leveraging the power of Kubernetes, and transforming the landscape for end users, making application deployment and management simpler and more efficient. Cloud 66 allows... - November 05, 2023 - Cloud 66
Clientron Introduces S820 - A Powerful Endpoint Device for Unified Communications Cloud Workspace
The high-performance thin client S820 launched by Clientron is designed with a powerful Intel® Celeron® J6412 quad-core embedded processor and Intel® UHD Graphics. The compact, durable, reliable, energy-efficient, and fanless endpoint S820 is ideal for users who need two high-resolution... - October 14, 2023 - Clientron Corp
G4 By Golpa and Frontline Dental Implant Specialists Launches Smile Revolution National Dental Implant Promotion
Two Lucky Winners Per Year to Receive free G4 By Golpa Dental Implant Procedures. - August 28, 2023 - G4 By Golpa
Cloud 66 Announces General Availability of Autoscaling
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce the general availability of the highly anticipated Autoscaling feature. After consistent demand from their valued customers, Autoscaling is now officially... - July 22, 2023 - Cloud 66
Dr. Sarah Samreen Introduces Endolumik’s Novel Fluorescent Device for Robotic Surgery
Dr. Sarah Samreen performed the first ever fluorescent guided robotic bariatric surgery, using Endolumik's new Gastric Calibration Tube. - July 13, 2023 - Endolumik, Inc.
Tialma's Aleksey Krylov Attending NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase
Tialma, a CFO consultancy to the life science companies, is sharing that its lead consultant Aleksey Krylov will attend the highly anticipated NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase, scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023. The NewYorkBIO Life Science Company Showcase is an esteemed event that... - June 27, 2023 - Tialma
Aleksey Krylov Joining Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference
Tialma, a CFO consultancy to the life science companies, is sharing that its lead consultant Aleksey Krylov will join Oncology Advanced Practice Forum Online Conference, scheduled to take place on June 26, 2023. Tialma chose this event because of its versatility, which enables networking... - June 26, 2023 - Tialma
Clientron Introduces Ares850 - New POS System Powered by 12th Intel® Processors
As technology continues to evolve, POS systems are becoming more efficient and enhanced with greater functionality and versatility for smart retail applications. Following the trend, Clientron launched the latest POS system - Ares850 equipped with a high-performance 12th generation Intel®... - June 17, 2023 - Clientron Corp