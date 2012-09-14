PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Songwriter Dennis Lambert to Perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage Legendary songwriter Dennis Lambert, who penned and produced such iconic classics as "Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)," "We Built This City," "Baby Come Back," and "Rhinestone Cowboy" will perform at the Delray Beach Arts Garage at 94 NE 2nd... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

King Liyo and Davynci to Release New Single "Create" Southern California-based hip hop duo King Liyo and Davynci are proud to announce the release of their new single "Create." In their words, "'Create' is a catchy song with R&B vibes that is sure to make you groove. With witty lyrics and soft vocals, this track captures the essence... - November 15, 2019 - Big Noise

There Are Never Any Studio Versions of Any Material Ever Aired at Live Jam 107 Live Jam 107 is the world's first and only "all live" radio station format where every song played, every live concert aired, every show and broadcast done is live and are only of live versions. - October 30, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

SCA Shuts Down the Sunset Book Publishing Co., Redistributes Its Books Through Lulu Press The Sunset Corporation of America (SCA) shut down its Sunset Book Publishing Company imprint last month. - October 08, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Triple Threat Productions Presents Rising from the Ashes “Music Meets Fashion” Event Triple Threat Productions and The John Nephew Society of Education and Development through for the Arts (J.N.S.E.D.A.) will be hosting the inaugural event to honor the memory of John Nephew Sr. by giving back to the community. September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Their goal is to raise money for La Fontera – Empact in Tempe to help those in crises, highlight and provide a platform for Arizona creatives. - September 16, 2019 - Triple Threat Productions

Big Noise Artist Serge Clivio to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below with All-New Show Fresh off of the success of his two prior engagements, Big Noise recording artist Serge Clivio returns to Feinstein's / 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club on Wednesday, October 30th at 9:30 pm with an all-new show entitled Still Rolling Stones. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street... - September 10, 2019 - Big Noise

Big Noise Artist Katie Bates to Continue Her Breakout Year with "KB2" Indie pop singer-songwriter and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Katie Bates will follow-up her critically acclaimed "Filter" EP with her upcoming project "KB2" which is due out September 27th. The Cincinnati-based artist not only has co-writing credits on "KB2," but also... - September 04, 2019 - Big Noise

Big Noise Pop Duo TANTRiX Releases Debut Single Toronto, Canada's own TANTRiX is proud to announce the release of their debut single "We Become One." The duo consists of lead singer and guitarist Eddie Silver and drummer-singer Matt Mio and has been getting the attention of industry insiders and professionals for their prolific songwriting... - August 15, 2019 - Big Noise

New Single by Alex Zelenka Featuring Sappha The single was released by the record label, Invisibles online August 13, 2019 on Spotify. - August 13, 2019 - Invisibles

International Radio Single Release Pipe of Peace store.cdbaby.com/cd/shawnmichaelperry5 Shawn Michael Perry & Only The Brave Now in 2019, Shawn is primed to finish his new EP with Wanted a Good American, Brother in Arms, Dirt Dust n Gasoline and Pipe of Peace. Shawn just completed, in the studio, Pipe of Peace thanks to Grammy winner Frank Deville... - August 13, 2019 - Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment

"State of Art" by Mister Sir at Sunset Hits Stores on September 10th Don Lichterman announces street date for the Mister Sir single. - August 13, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Welcome to Sunset & SCA: Don Lichterman Reveals New Brand Identity After $90,000 Sale of Old Logo Updating the Sunset brand is another leap for the company’s voyage to grow further into the Entertainment & Media Industry. - August 08, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

The Jeff Carlson Band to Celebrate New Album "Second Chance" at House of Blues in Las Vegas The Jeff Carlson Band is proud to announce their return, bringing a new hard rock / metal sound to fans with the release of their long-awaited EP, "Second Chance." The record is set to be released on Tuesday, August 6 through Potomac Records and The Orchard. The band will be celebrating the... - August 01, 2019 - Big Noise

George Wayne Presents FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings Aaron Paul, former front-man and Lead Singer of the Top 10, chart-topping British boy-band, "Worlds Apart," an Arista Records/Simon Cowell discovery, has embarked upon his own journey as a solo artist, now simply known as Aaron Paul, and has released his new music video for his latest single,... - July 16, 2019 - Aaron Paul Music and Productions

BentBeat Searching for a Resident Songwriter BentBeat is expanding their Gospel/CCM division and looking for a part-time resident/staff songwriter in Wilsonville, Oregon, specializing in Praise & Worship, Gospel and Christian Contemporary Music (CCM). - July 10, 2019 - BentBeat Productions

Pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen Releases Highly Anticipated New Solo Album, Outstandards ​Eyran Records announces the release of master jazz pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen’s highly anticipated new solo album, Outstandards. “I would like to thank the wonderful students at the New England Conservatory Preparatory School for inspiring many of the pieces on Outstandards and their arrangements.” – Eyran - June 11, 2019 - Eyran Records

Momma Lynn LLC to Merge Music-Related Businesses with Film and Television Interests Momma Lynn LLC announces it will merge existing music-related businesses with film, streaming television, and unique internet content creation to form Momma Lynn Entertainment (MLE). - May 21, 2019 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

Jazz Icon Freddy Cole Earns Fourth Grammy Award Nomination Legendary jazz singer and national treasure Freddy Cole earned his fourth Grammy Award Nomination from The Recording Academy as part of its 61st Annual Celebration. Cole was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for his 2018 recording 'My Mood Is You.' Big Noise has been working with Cole since 2006... - February 14, 2019 - Big Noise

Don Lichterman Announces the Release of “Ranger Road” in Support of Disabled Veterans of the U.S. Army Don Lichterman Announces the Release of “Ranger Road” in Support of Disabled Veterans of the U.S. Army: A compilation album featuring prestigious names, and dedicated to the disabled veterans of the U.S Army. - February 14, 2019 - Sunset Corporation of America

Symphonic Signs Distribution and Marketing Agreement with Rat City Deal includes 3 singles including Kind of Love and Naked with My Headphones On. - December 13, 2018 - Symphonic Distribution

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

BentBeat’s New “Studio B” Showcases Portland as a Music City Portland-based BentBeat Productions unveils their new “Studio B” hub as a welcoming place for Portland area artists to create audio recordings on par with the major studios and record labels. - October 11, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Brent Jones New #1 CD Hits Stunning 12 Billboard Charts Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something", Brent Jones’ new CD& Songbook hits a stunning 12 Billboard charts including Billboard's prestigious Top 200 Albums chart. Billboard Current Top Albums # 2 Billboard Top Albums – Mkt Share... - September 25, 2018 - JDI Records

Alfonso Lovo Band, Number One in Blues, and Akademia Artist of the Year, 2017 Alfonso Lovo is a very versatile multi-instrumental musician, that can go from flamenco and acoustic blues guitar, singing, to electric blues, and jazz piano. His first album was Terremoto, Richter 6.35, and followed by Freedom Fighters in the 1980's. He is at his maturity as a musician, and this was proven by his performance at Rio Loco Festival in Toulouse, France on June 14, 2014. Now he is releasing in 2018, his New Orleans Sessions album. - September 24, 2018 - Alfonso Lovo

Legendary Singer of Vanity 6 and RI Music Hall of Fame Inductee Brenda Bennett to Perform All-New CD in Its Entirety Platinum-selling recording artist and RI Music Hall of Fame Inductee Brenda Bennett will perform her new CD "Once Again"in order and in its entirety on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 7:30 PM at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad Street in Cumberland, RI. Joining Bennett will be her co-producer... - September 23, 2018 - Big Noise

Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Mason Zgoda Announces the Release of New Collection Big Noise and singer-songwriter Mason Zgoda are proud to announce the release of "Where Else Can I Go." The seven-song EP, written entirely by Mason, is named for its upbeat title track "Where Else Can I Go," a song about a neurotic young woman who moves and starts a new life every... - August 30, 2018 - Big Noise

Ana Stasia, Canadian R&B Singer from the Gaspé Makes Headlines Singer-songwriter and actress Ana Stasia is proud to announce the release of her debut album "Best Life - EP," now available for purchase and streaming on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube Music. The collection - an ode to millennials with threads of pop and reggeaton - listeners... - August 30, 2018 - Big Noise

Caden Levi Releases New Emotionally Charged EP Big Noise artist Caden Levi, the fresh young face of alternative rock, gives his fans what they’ve been waiting for - the release of his newest EP. This is a time of change and you can sense it in the words of every one of Caden's songs. As a young songwriter, his thoughts and ideas ebb and flow... - August 27, 2018 - Big Noise

Music Vet Craig Donaldson Releases Fifth Album "Never Say Never" Craig Donaldson is proud to announce the upcoming release of his fifth studio album "Never Say Never" on Morillon Records, available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, CD Baby and its partners in October 2018. New songs with uplifting and positive messages dominate this record, and some of their... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Irish Band ONOFF Unleashes New Single "Hayley" Rock band ONOFF is pleased to announce a new single off their acclaimed EP 'Reborn.' The band released their fifth album earlier this year - a fitting title, given the circumstances. The band came to the United States around 2013 after much success in Europe. ONOFF's first two albums charted very well... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Hip-Hop Artist Sergee Gonzo Drops His Newest, "Night Shift" Texas Hip-Hop artist Sergee Gonzo has released his new EP '‘Night Shift," a 6-track EP that blends South Texas hip hop with the conscious type flow of the midwest. Hit Songs "Sky" and "Weightless" show a new artistic side of how lyrically and diverse the tracks range on... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

New Zealand-based Contemporary Jazz Band GroovExpress Teases New CD "Amsterdaam" with Mystery Girl First Single "Geraldine' Band’s third CD follows their Grammy-acknowledged sophomore release 'Live at GVR' - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Singer Dan DiPrete Releases Second Single of 2018 Solo artist / producer Dan DiPrete is proud to announce the release of his second single this year, "The Ghost In You," along with an original video. "The Ghost In You" is a multi-textured, smooth production and a fresh take on the 1980s hit. "I always loved the song by The... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

West Coast Recording Artist Jo Cuseo Releases All-New Single Guitarist-singer-songwriter Jo Cuseo, in conjunction with Bob Summers Music and Big Noise, is pleased to announce the new release of "Reach Out And Love Someone" from Cuseo's third CD with Summers, "Arms Of Love." Cuseo is a veteran of the L.A. music scene, having written and worked... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Americana Recording Artist Joe McGowan Gives His Fans "Sweet Talk" Singer-songwriter Joe McGowan brings his native Charleston, South Carolina charm into his newly released single "Sweet Talk." Known for his ballads and strong piano skills, this track was somewhat of an experiment for Joe, his first attempt at writing a mainstream country song with a hook... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Alternative Artist PWJazy Releases Seventh CD "Dancing And Twirling," the seventh collection from West Coast recording artist PWJazy, is now available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and more. His music has been compared to such experimental alternative trendsetters as Robert Fripp, Brian Eno, John Cale,... - August 25, 2018 - Big Noise

Childish Gambino Taps Brent Jones for New Recording Riding high on the success of his new hit single “Open Your Mouth and Say Something!” rap superstar Childish Gambino has tapped gospel star Brent Jones to record vocals on his new album. One of the biggest stars in the world, Childish Gambino is the musical alter ego of multi-talented actor,... - August 14, 2018 - JDI Records

Mike Brandow Releases Praise and Worship Album, "Redeemed" Mike Brandow releases his first full-length Praise and Worship album, "Redeemed," with Portland-Based BentBeat Productions – available now on Amazon.com, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. - July 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

Seattle-Based One Gun Shy Announces Album Release and Pacific Northwest Tour Alternative Hard Rock Band, One Gun Shy will tour the Pacific Northwest in support of their third album “Eye of the Storm” (Released July 6, 2018). The Seattle-based band will spend the summer promoting the album by kicking off the first leg of their tour with shows and in-store appearances... - July 16, 2018 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Rock The Church Northwest Festival to Include Songwriting Contest BentBeat Productions will be co-sponsoring a songwriting contest with Rock The Church at the Northwest Music Festival music festival in Snohomish, WA on July 27-28, 2018. - June 25, 2018 - BentBeat Productions

RL Recordings Official Release of Whiskey & Attention by Allie Keck RL Recordings officially releases the song "Whiskey and Attention" by artist Allie Keck. Miss Keck signed to the Detroit based record label early in 2018. Allie draws you in with her strong sultry vocals and mesmerizes you with each lyric, verse and chorus of her new song "Whiskey and... - June 08, 2018 - RL Recordings

Hey Music Unveils Free File Transfer Service for Creative and Media Industries Hey Ants allows users to transfer large files, such as PDFs, photos, videos and music; Users can choose from free forever or paid option; Accessible on desktop (www.heyants.com) and mobile browsers. - June 07, 2018 - Hey Music

Barbra Angel Announces New Healing Music Album "Carpe Diem" is a new solo project in 432Hz (EP) by Barbra Angel. Barbra gives an inspirational and heart-warming performance, and her mission is to encourage and challenge people to think about their lives and the difference they can make in the world every day. She addresses this mission... - May 14, 2018 - Big Noise

Original Black Pantah, Project Reggaeologist via Sunset Recordings Original Black Pantah, Dancehall, Reggae & Roots Legend. - May 10, 2018 - Sunset Corporation of America

Rod Clemmons' New Single "She’s My Girl" Honors Mothers Everywhere Rod Clemmons' latest album "What’s Up? It’s Me" has allowed the musician to say thank you to the people who were instrumental in helping him become who he is today. The single "She’s My Girl" is particularly poignant for Mother’s Day. Rod wrote the track for... - May 09, 2018 - Big Noise

Momma Lynn Records (MLR) Announces Seattle Rock and Roll Band One Gun Shy to Release Third Album Entitled "Eye of the Storm" – Summer 2018 The Seattle based Rock and Roll band, One Gun Shy, will release their third album in the Summer of 2018 through an exclusive agreement between Momma Lynn Records and Lime & Dime Records. - May 06, 2018 - Momma Lynn Entertainment

Eccentric Pop Records Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Traffic Entertainment Group Eccentric Pop Records (Wilmington, NC) has signed an exclusive, global distribution agreement for physical products with Traffic Entertainment Group (Boston, MA). Digital distribution for Eccentric Pop will remain with Symphonic Distribution. - May 04, 2018 - Eccentric Pop Records

Percussionist Richie Gajate Garcia Signs with Flamingo Jazz Popular Puerto Rican percussionist Richie Gajate Garcia and The Morrocoy Band are latest Latin Jazz artists to join the SRI Label, Flamingo Jazz. - April 11, 2018 - SRI Label Group