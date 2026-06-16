Recent Headlines
BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God. - June 16, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
God Of Redemption: A Night of Worship and Reflection - Sat., April 25 - 7pm
Experience an uplifting evening of praise and worship with Nathaniel Chapman and BentBeat Productions on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Mill Creek Foursquare. Admission is free, and attendees will have the chance to partner in launching Nathaniel’s next ministry-driven album with BentBeat matching every gift dollar for dollar. - March 09, 2026 - BentBeat Productions
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
ReelHouse Records Celebrates 25 Years as a Dancefloor First Independent House Label
ReelHouse Records marks 25 years as an independent house music label rooted in club culture, longevity and dancefloor driven releases. Founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, the label has grown from vinyl only beginnings into a globally recognised platform with a loyal following. - January 23, 2026 - ReelHouse Records
Big Noise Artist Mark Winkler Releases 22nd Album, "Hold On"
Prolific vocalist and lyricist Mark Winkler has released his 22nd album, Hold On, a collection of mostly original tunes with, according to Winkler, "a few tasty standards for good measure." An acclaimed artist on the Los Angeles jazz scene, Winkler's original songs have been sung and... - October 16, 2025 - Big Noise
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
Brent Jones Celebrates 25 Years in Music with New CD & Live Video Recording - Dec. 7
Gospel music legend Brent Jones is celebrating 25 years in music with a new Live CD & Video Recording on Sat, December 7 at 4:30 p.m. at his home church, Friendship Baptist Church in Yorba Linda, CA, where it all began. “Wow, 25 years? It is amazing how time flies when you’re... - December 05, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Music Producers Al Gomes and Connie Watrous to Host Indie Artist Showcase
Award-winning music producer Al Gomes and his partner Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host a live showcase for independent recording artists on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Askew, 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, RI. Artists include Motif Magazine Music Awards Nominee Polly... - October 11, 2024 - Big Noise
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Live Your Best Life!"
Hit single celebrates over 24 weeks atop Billboard and MediaBase charts. - August 29, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Dustin Gledhill Honors Gabriel Fauré's Centenary with Release of Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major
Internationally acclaimed pianist Dustin Gledhill releases Gabriel Fauré's Nocturne No. 6 in D-flat Major in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the composer’s death. Recorded live at London's Wigmore Hall, Gledhill continues his tribute to Fauré by releasing his Préludes, Op. 103 on November 4, 2024, the day of the composer's death. - August 20, 2024 - Gledhill Arts Collective, Inc.
Professor Brent Jones Joins Faculty of College of Southern Nevada
The College of Southern Nevada announced today that Grammy & Stellar Award-winning recording artist & music educator Brent Jones is joining their music faculty starting in Fall 2024 as director of the 100-voice CSN Gospel Choir. "What an incredible honor to join the music faculty of... - July 25, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Austin Action Fest and Market Unveils Epic High Fantasy Trilogy: "Chronicles of a Broken Path"
Move over, Middle-earth. There's a new realm of fantasy brewing in the heart of Texas, courtesy of the powerhouse behind the Austin Action Fest & Market. This year, the organization renowned for high octane action films is venturing into uncharted territory with Chronicles of a Broken Path, a... - May 21, 2024 - Chronicles of a Broken Path LLC
San Francisco Ambient Music Artist, Celestial Trails, Releases "Lunar Beachcomber"
Celestial Trails, the solo ambient music project hailing from San Francisco and led by Fluttery Records founder Taner Torun, unveils its inaugural release, "Lunar Beachcomber." - April 14, 2024 - Fluttery Records
Brent Jones Historic 4-Album “Quadruple Release”
Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones kicks off 2024 with the release of 4 Brand-New Albums - "Quadruple Release" - featuring the leadoff single "Live Your Best Life!" Mass Choir Album "Live Your Best Life!" (Feb 12) Praise & Worship Album... - February 12, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Renee Spearman ft. Kim Burrell is #1 on Billboard
"Tap Into It" tops Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Charts - February 01, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones Graces Cover of Gospel USA Magazine
New CD "Live Your Best Life!" hits streets on Feb. 2. - January 22, 2024 - JDI Entertainment
Chicago-Based Recording Artist the Parker Story to Release Single "So Damn"
Alternative pop act the parker story is proud to announce the release of their new single "So Damn" on September 22. "So Damn" will be available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming sites. An additional single, "Never Letting... - September 22, 2023 - Big Noise
Niagara Falls-Based Recording Artist Hywater Releases Single "Up In the Air"
Rising rock act Hywater are proud to announce the release of their new single "Up In the Air." The band was formerly known as Tedesco Knows Best, and this is the band’s first release under their new name. "Up In the Air" is now available on all music platforms including... - September 18, 2023 - Big Noise
Brent Jones Hits #1 on Billboard - "Nothing Else Matters"
Hit single celebrates over 40 weeks atop music charts. - June 01, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Brent Jones is #1 Gospel Song in the Country - "Nothing Else Matters"
Brent Jones hit single is #1 this week on Billboard's Mediabase Gospel Chart - May 23, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Stanford University Welcomes Brent Jones - Artist in Residence - Dept. of Music
Music Workshop and Concert at Stanford University featuring Brent Jones Free to the public. - February 07, 2023 - JDI Entertainment
Ocean Music Live Releases Debut Instrumental Electro R&B Album, “Worth A Thousand Words”
O.C.E.A.N Music Live recently released its first debut album entitled, “Worth A Thousand Words” on September 15, 2022. The inspiration behind O.C.E.A.N’s 1st project was to create a body of work without any lyrics that would sonically describe the journey and inspiration Ocean experienced in 2021 & 2022 (post pandemic). In addition to production, O.C.E.A.N Music Live also hosts its very own Virtual Drumming Academy, an online drumming school where students at any age can learn to play the drums. - October 01, 2022 - Oceanmusiclive
Pop Songwriting-Producers Caribe Norwé to Collaborate with Singer AzzieDay on New Single
Rising songwriting-producer-vocal duo Caribe Norwé and pop singer AzzieDay are proud to announce the release of their first single together, "Human Endeavor." "Human Endeavor" is now available on all music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Caribe... - August 04, 2022 - Big Noise
Cassie Jo Calls Back to Classic Country with “Broken at the Crossroads”
Portland-based artist, Cassie Jo, releases her retro-country debut album with BentBeat Productions. - December 17, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Venus Releases "Feels: Covers," Volume #2
UK singer-songwriter Venus, whose emotion-packed live stream show, VenusWorld, has become one of the biggest musical success stories on the multi-million audience viewing platform Twitch, unleashed her fan-inspired album, "Feels: Covers, Vol. 2," globally on November 26 on her own Hand... - December 08, 2021 - Hand Delivered Records
Nathaniel Chapman Pens an Open Letter to the Church on His Album, "Dear Sons and Daughters"
Seattle-based Nathaniel Chapman announces his first album, “Dear Sons And Daughters,” with BentBeat Productions in Portland. - October 09, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Neo Soul Recording Artist Akeylah Simone in the Finals for Opening Act Contest
Singer-songwriter and recording artist Akeylah Simone is proud to announce that she is now a finalist in the Opening Act Contest. The winner of the competition will perform at Audacy's annual concert at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Previous winners opened for Taylor Swift,... - September 27, 2021 - Big Noise
Jazz Artist Donna Scott Releases New Tribute Album "A Carpenter From Chicago"
Jazz singer Donna Scott is proud to announce the release of her third studio album "A Carpenter from Chicago." The album is available now on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and more. Scott's music has been compared to Elaine Elias, Sarah Vaughan, and... - September 23, 2021 - Big Noise
Pop Recording Artist Jame Doe to Release New Single "Let Me Understand"
Pop singer-songwriter Jame Doe is proud to announce the release of his latest single "Let Me Understand." The single is now available on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more. His music has been compared to Rhye, Ryan Beatty, and Jessie Ware with touches of... - September 16, 2021 - Big Noise
Dustin Rose Releases a Personal, New Album with the Encouragement to “Overcome” Life’s Hurdles Along the Way
Oregon native, Dustin Rose, releases his newest album, “Overcome,” with BentBeat Productions in Portland. - August 20, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
Show Whight to Perform at World-Famous Whisky a Go Go
Rock artist Show Whight will perform at the Whisky a Go Go in support of his new single and video "Big and Busty." Dressed to Kill, a tribute to Kiss, will also perform. The Whisky a Go Go is located at 8901 W. Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, CA. Go to... - August 12, 2021 - Big Noise
Roz And Gem Gives Back with the Release of Their Album Perception Meets Reality
Pulsar Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Roz and Gem's new album, Perception Meets Reality on August 11, 2021 on all digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music. These two musical individuals from Brooklyn, New York spent many pandemic nights creating and... - August 11, 2021 - Pulsar Entertainment
Seizing the Moment: Nod Head Records’ Dres Smuzic Helping Forge Path for LGBTQ Artists
Young, Talented and Prepared, 23 year Old Dres Smuzic Looking to Rip Through Barriers in the Music Industry - July 01, 2021 - Nod Head Records
Nod Head Records & West Coast Legend DJ Jam Collaboration
DJ Jam known for being the DJ for Hip-Hop greats Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre has partnered with Nod Head Records to produce a Phoenix, AZ area artists collaboration. Jam is now a Phoenix resident and is eager to get involved with the community. - June 24, 2021 - Nod Head Records
Detroit Lakes, MN Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal with Orlando, FL Based Haitian Artist "Klo"
Klo, a Haitian artist based out of Orlando, Florida, has joined forces with Simplicity 26 Records; a label based out of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to distribute her newest album. Klo is an acronym for “Kreyol’s Latest Obsession,” also an affectionate and intimate nickname for... - April 01, 2021 - Selustive Notion International
Dustin Rose Returns to Live Music at Aurora Colony Vineyards
After a year of COVID-19 shutdowns and quarantines, recording artists like BentBeat's Dustin Rose are beginning to return to live venues across the Northwest. - March 30, 2021 - BentBeat Productions
UK Singer-Songwriter Venus Releases New Album VenusWorld
“Venus is bound to be the new shining star in pop music." - Gary Lefkowith, Music promoter UK singer-songwriter Venus, whose emotion-packed live stream show VenusWorld has become one of the biggest musical success stories on the multi-million audience viewing platform Twitch, released... - March 11, 2021 - Hand Delivered Records
The Sounds of the Jungle, Dontmesswithjuan Releases Her New Single, Mr. Uchi
SONO Music Group announces Mr. Uchi, the new single by Dontmesswithjuan, another story, another trip, this time in the jungle. - March 03, 2021 - SONO Music
Young, Talented, Analogic. SONO Music Group Presents The Lanes, from the UK
SONO Music Group announces the first release with The Lanes, a young and talented band from the UK. - January 28, 2021 - SONO Music
A Time to Reflect and Heal Through the Gentle Sounds of a Piano... New Album Release "Reflections" - Inspired by the COVID Confinement
"Reflections," by Alejandro Santoyo (Pianist and Composer), Banade Records The talented composer and pianist has released his 6th album, “Reflections,” inspired and composed during the recent COVID confinement months, with original themes that convey unique feelings of... - January 14, 2021 - Banade Records
Twitch Mega-Talent Venus Releasing New Single "Swathe of Stars" in January
Popular Twitch star Venus and her label, Hand Delivered Records, will be releasing “Swathe of Stars” which has become a hit on her live music performance streams. “Swathe of Stars” is a classic love song filled with hope and positivity which premiered on her VenusWorld... - December 23, 2020 - Hand Delivered Records
SONO Music Group Announces the New Single from New York Night Market, Shadows & Stones
SONO Music Group announces the fourth single from New York Night Market, a young and promising Californian duo. On December 11, New York Night Market is set to release the fourth single of their self-titled, debut EP, which is anticipated to release in the early months of 2021. - December 10, 2020 - SONO Music
The He & I Band Shares Their Recovery Story
He & I Band’s debut with BentBeat Productions focuses on a list of real-life subjects revolving around substance recovery, love and loss, and their faith with their 16-song album, This is Life. - December 08, 2020 - BentBeat Productions
In-Ex Records Receives Two Prestigious Accolades in 2020 - Most Client Focused Music Label and Music Label of the Year
Most Client Focused Music Label and Music Label of the Year - December 04, 2020 - In-Ex Records Publishing
Jared Moussalli & Money Records Help Artists Get Paid
Talent pays; just ask Money Records founder Jared Moussalli. His goal is to help independent artists gain royalties. Jared wants to provide a platform for them to release their next wave music. He aspires to improve the lives of musicians through effective marketing. - November 03, 2020 - Money Records LLC
Big Noise Artist and R&B Singer K’Lecor Releases New Single and Video
R&B-pop singer K'Lecor is proud to announce the release of her new music single "Surrender." She's also happy to announce that she has signed with the award-winning music firm Big Noise, who will be providing career direction and strategy, publicity, and music industry outreach. She... - August 29, 2020 - Big Noise
Canadian Alternative Bands Life is Changed with MDMA
The song is about vocalist: Alex Badgers' first experience with MDMA. Alex explains that her boyfriend and her stayed up all night dancing in their living room in each other's arms, the relationship troubles melted as the moment took hold. - August 25, 2020 - Poor Traits
Big Noise: Hip Hop Artist Hundred Round Kado to Release New Single "No Attempts"
New England-based Hip Hop artist Hundred Round Kado is proud to announce the release of his single "No Attempts" now available on all music platforms including Apple, Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube. According to Hundred Round Kado, "'No Attempts' is the anthem to let them know... - August 13, 2020 - Big Noise
Big Noise Colleagues to Release "Waves of Care" CD to Benefit MusiCares
Three-time GRAMMY® Award winning producer and engineer Mark Linett, and producer, musician and author John Blair are pleased to announce the release of a new CD, "Waves Of Care," that features all 12 of the bands that performed at the Surf Guitar 101 Convention in 2018 plus three... - August 10, 2020 - Big Noise