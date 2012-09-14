PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

City Beat News Honors Five-Time Spectrum Award Winners for High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent Spectrum Award recipients include a family-owned jewelry store and an assisted living facility. - November 19, 2019 - City Beat News

Victorian Songlight: the Birthings of Magic and Mystery by Kathy Martone is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Victorian Songlight: The Birthings of Magic and Mystery is a love story with elements of magic that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - November 06, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Marc Brailov Public Relations Addressing How to do Media Relations in Digital Age Informed by 20 years of experience, Marc Brailov Public Relations is offering specialized media relations training -- focusing on the evolution of the press in the digital/social media age, and how traditional journalists and non-traditional journalists alike now operate. Many organizations, to their... - November 05, 2019 - Marc Brailov Global Public Relations

Host Healthcare Inc. Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction California healthcare staffing agency earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - November 03, 2019 - City Beat News

New Release: Mico by Edward Gregory is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Mico is a children’s action and adventure story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - October 27, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Exposure Photo Booths Named 2019 City Beat News Spectrum Award Winner San Francisco-based Exposure Photo Booths, a consecutive-year Spectrum Customer Satisfaction Award winner, is currently booking holiday parties and events. - October 25, 2019 - City Beat News

New Release: "Theocracy" by Patrick Boen is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications Theocracy is a futuristic story of faith that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - October 16, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

With 56% of Market Share, Yandex is Confirmed as The Leading Search Engine in Russia – Gargiullo: “The Key to Selling in Europe’s Biggest Market” The leading Russian search engine, Yandex confirms its leadership in online search with 56% of market share: the main gateway to selling in Russia and developing SEO or digital advertising activities, as reported by expert in digital marketing Giulio Gargiullo. - October 10, 2019 - Giulio Gargiullo Online Marketing Manager

City Beat News Honors Businesses and Professionals for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes a dermatologist, a salon, an insurance agency and a business consulting firm. - October 02, 2019 - City Beat News

Bravo Salon Earns Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Cutting-edge salon in Scottsdale earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - September 14, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Honors Five-Time Winners in Health Care for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes two five-consecutive-year winners in the healthcare field. - August 29, 2019 - City Beat News

American Legion Post-68 Hayward Celebrates 100 Years with Festival Hayward Business Association sponsors the local American Legion Post’s Centennial Celebration. - August 23, 2019 - City Beat News

Parkside Family Dental Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction Louisville dentist earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - August 18, 2019 - City Beat News

New Release: The Third Book in the McKenzie Files Series, "Obliteration" by Barry Nelson is Now Available "Obliteration" is a science fiction tale that is now available in paperback and digital copies and published by Dreaming Big Publications. - August 08, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

New Release, "Relationships 7" by Piers Anthony is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications About the Book (from the author): "This is the seventh volume in an ongoing series. I like to write, and these days I am no longer dependent on story or novel sales to earn my living, so I write what I want. That means that much of it does not find a publisher. I know how to write for a given market,... - August 06, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

City Beat News Honors Five-time Winners from Coast to Coast for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three five-consecutive-year winners. - August 02, 2019 - City Beat News

CasinoGuide Relaunches for the Second Time in Less Than a Year The brand believe the changes will help them to "set a new standard" in online casino comparison. - July 31, 2019 - CasinoGuide

City Beat News Honors First-Time and Repeat Winners for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes both first-time and consecutive-year winners. - July 19, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Awards Businesses for High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all consecutive-year winners. - June 29, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Grants Businesses Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all consecutive-year winners. - June 15, 2019 - City Beat News

New Release. Caskets Full by Rick Maydak is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications. Caskets Full is a sci-fi/fantasy and Magical Realism story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies. - June 12, 2019 - Dreaming Big Publications

Kate Yelkovan Chosen to Represent Danville at Miss California Teen USA Competition Kate Yelkovan has been selected to represent the East Bay at the Miss California Teen USA® Competition as Miss Danville Teen USA. Her selection was based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, her passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women... - June 11, 2019 - Miss California Teen USA

City Beat News Honors California Businesses with Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all five-consecutive-year winners from California. - June 07, 2019 - City Beat News

Renaissance Home Health Care Earns Multiple Awards for Patient Satisfaction Ohio home healthcare agency earns a host of awards thanks to its outstanding patient service. - June 07, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Acknowledges Businesses with Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Ratings with Spectrum Awards City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all consecutive-year winners. - May 25, 2019 - City Beat News

$2.5 Million Gift to Virginia Union is Largest in School History by an Individual Virginia Union University announces a $2.5 million gift, the largest amount the school has ever received from an individual at one-time. The gift was presented Saturday during the 2019 Commencement. Dr. Virginia B. Howerton, a 1965 graduate of VUU, says she hopes other alumni and businesses will feel... - May 23, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University Appoints New Dean of Arts and Sciences Virginia Union University President & CEO Dr. Hakim J. Lucas has announced the appointment of Dr. Ted Ritter to serve as Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences, effective July 2019. During his eight years as a faculty member at VUU, Ritter has chaired the Department of History and Political Science;... - May 22, 2019 - Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University Appoints First Woman Athletics Director Felicia Johnson is breaking barriers, becoming the first woman to be appointed as Director of Athletics at Virginia Union University. Johnson has spent the past 11 years as the Associate Athletics Director for Compliance /Senior Woman Administrator. She joined the VUU Athletics staff in July 2007 as... - May 22, 2019 - Virginia Union University

City Beat News Honors Five-Time Spectrum Award Winners in California for Customer Satisfaction City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all five-consecutive-year winners located in California. - May 19, 2019 - City Beat News

The Iron Gate Inn Earns Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Historic bed and breakfast in Cedar City, Utah, earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - May 19, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Honors Five-time Winners with Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all five-consecutive-year winners. - May 11, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Honors Businesses and Professionals with Spectrum Awards for Customer Satisfaction City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all multiple-year winners. - May 07, 2019 - City Beat News

TravelDecorum Singapore Grand Prix Holidays TravelDecorum has announced its Singapore Grand Prix packages from UK and they already look like bestsellers. The Grand Prix in Singapore has always held a special interest in the motor sport fanatic’s heart being the inaugural night race. This race circuit is also extremely tricky and is a delight... - May 02, 2019 - TravelDecorum

City Beat News Grants Spectrum Awards to Businesses for High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three repeat winners. - April 30, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Honors Senior Living Communities in Washington with Spectrum Awards City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes four senior living communities in Washington, both repeat and first-time winners. - April 25, 2019 - City Beat News

Communications Strategies Launches New Powerhouse Public Relations Podcast A program to give listeners current on a wide range of current public relations topics from unique perspectives of practitioners from across the country. - April 23, 2019 - Communications Strategies

City Beat News Awards Businesses for Earning High Customer Satisfaction Ratings in Consecutive Years City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three businesses that have all won for five straight years. - April 21, 2019 - City Beat News

Thomas Deans to Make a Special Guest Appearance on Elite Experts Thomas Deans is an education lawyer who has been celebrated for his outstanding achievements in the legal industry and will be interviewed this coming month on Elite Media Networks Original Series Elite Experts. Elite Experts is an online radio series were top experts discuss a day in the life in their... - April 15, 2019 - Elite Media

City Beat News Honors Consecutive Customer Satisfaction Award Winners Coast to Coast City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three businesses that are all repeat winners. - April 13, 2019 - City Beat News

Maha Mama Trainings Support Pregnancy & Motherhood Free yoga offerings with accessibility for all birthing people. - April 12, 2019 - Maha Mama

Ken Robinson Photography Wins Fifth Consecutive Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Tennessee-based photographer earns consecutive Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - April 12, 2019 - City Beat News

AC4 Fitness Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction California fitness club earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - April 05, 2019 - City Beat News

City Beat News Awards Five-Time Honorees for Earning High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three businesses that have all won for five straight years. - April 03, 2019 - City Beat News

Foremost Media Accepting College Scholarship Applications The annual award supports U.S. students pursuing a degree in Marketing or Web Development. - March 28, 2019 - Foremost Media, Inc.

City Beat News Honors Five-Time Winners for Earning High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three businesses that have all won for five straight years. - March 22, 2019 - City Beat News

Author on Networking, Michael Whitehouse, Launches Podcast to Help Non-Profits/Businesses Share Mission/Expertise. Podcast Guest Lisa Saunders Discusses Book Writing. Michael Whitehouse, author of the book on business networking, “The Guy Who Knows a Guy,” has just launched “The Guy Who Knows A Guy Podcast” to help non-profits and entrepreneurs build their networks. His first four podcasts feature digital marketing, business writing, health... - March 21, 2019 - Lisa Saunders

Birmingham Writer Publishes Fourth Book Susan Marie Shuman, a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham, AL area has published her fourth book — "Bad Meringue & Other Stories." - March 19, 2019 - SusanWritesPrecise

BCAST Labs Using Video to Fight Online Fraud BCAST Labs out of Reston, Virginia has introduced VideoValidate (“Vv”) that uses video and location services to help in the fight against fraudsters online. - March 16, 2019 - BCAST live

City Beat News Honors Repeat & First-Time Winners for Earning High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes repeat winners and a first-time winner from across the United States. - March 16, 2019 - City Beat News