Recent Headlines
Within Press Release Services
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
29th Annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia Announces Juried, Audience Award Winners
The 29th annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia announced the Juried Award winners in more than 20 categories at an awards ceremony at the Film Society Bourse. Winners of the Audience Choice Awards, which were determined by audience votes throughout the festival, were recently announced as... - June 12, 2026 - FirstGlance Film Festival
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Remote, Hybrid Jobs Reach 52% of Global Workforce, Power $5 Trillion Economy; The Gignomist Projects 90M Jobs by 2030
Remote work is now a permanent pillar of the global labor market, with 330M workers and 52% of the workforce participating at least part-time. Hybrid models dominate, adopted by 75% of organizations, while 27% of employees work fully remote and fueling a $5 Trillion gig economy. - March 30, 2026 - The Gignomist
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
Nickolas Wildstar Campaign Announces “The Dream Fundraiser” Community Event April 11
Fresno City Council District 5 candidate Nickolas Wildstar will host a community fundraising event titled “The Dream Fundraiser” on April 11 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, bringing together residents, supporters, and community members to learn more about his campaign and vision for... - March 29, 2026 - Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026
Nickolas Wildstar Calls for Accountability and a New Vision for Public Safety
Response on issue from City Council Candidate Nickolas Wildstar regarding ICE Shooting in Minneapolis. - March 21, 2026 - Nickolas Wildstar for Fresno City Council District 5 2026
RV Dump Finder Launches Enhanced National Directory to Help Travelers Locate Free and Low-Cost RV Dump Stations Across the United States
RV Dump Finder announces the launch of its updated digital platform, designed to simplify the road trip experience for RV enthusiasts. The site provides an easy-to-use, searchable database of thousands of RV dump stations, including free locations and amenities at truck stops, campgrounds, and rest areas. With real-time updates and user-driven reviews, RV Dump Finder aims to be the premier resource for responsible waste management on the open road. - February 28, 2026 - RV Dump Finder
Edmonton, Canada Holds "Visit Edmonton" Event, July 2026
A volunteer campaign, which launched as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals, is inviting all Americans to visit the area, July 3 to 12, 2026. - February 10, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Edmonton, Canada Volunteers Launch Grassroots Healthcare Recruitment Effort
A new volunteer-run campaign has just launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as part of the grassroots national Healthcare Infusion movement. The aim is to help recruit and welcome healthcare workers—without government funding or bureaucracy. The Edmonton chapter is connecting American doctors, nurses, and other health professionals with recruiters, helping newcomers settle, and promoting the region's lifestyle advantages to healthcare workers looking to relocate. - January 26, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
NEEDS Online Launches "The Gignomist," a Global News Platform Focused on Emerging Technologies
NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. has launched "The Gignomist," a global digital news media platform dedicated to covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the rapidly evolving gig economy. - December 24, 2025 - The Gignomist
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
DXB Market Launches Professional Solar Installation Services in Dubai
DXB Market has launched professional solar installation services in Dubai, offering customized residential and commercial solar solutions. The service includes site assessment, system design, installation, and maintenance, helping customers reduce energy costs while supporting Dubai’s clean and sustainable energy goals. - December 20, 2025 - DXB Market
¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration
Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America. - November 24, 2025 - Hello and Hola Media, Inc.
FirstGlance Philadelphia Film Festival Announces Call for Entries for 29th Annual Event New Submission Categories for 2026 Include AI, Animation, and International
FirstGlance Film Festival, a leader in mid-sized film festivals and North America’s first bi-coastal festival held annually in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, is excited to announce its official call for entries for the annual Philadelphia Festival scheduled for May 7-10, 2026, at the Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa. - November 14, 2025 - FirstGlance Film Festival
Medal of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Joins HeroLoan.com as Veteran Advocate
HeroLoan.com, one of America’s fastest-growing VA mortgage platforms, announced that Medal of Honor Recipient and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Dakota Meyer has joined the company as a Veteran Advocate. Meyer will help educate veterans and active-duty service members on the benefits of the VA home loan program and how HeroLoan.com makes homeownership faster and more accessible for America’s heroes. - November 05, 2025 - Hero Loan
Dandelions Digital Unveils Comprehensive Marketing and Publishing Suite for Authors and Businesses
Dandelions Digital Marketing Prints and Media, a dynamic new agency launched in October 2023, today formally announced the rollout of its complete, integrated suite of marketing, printing, and media services. The company’s unique offering combines robust digital strategies with specialized... - September 29, 2025 - Dandelions Digital Marketing Prints and Media
Cannonball Run 2025 and The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation Unite to Drive Positive Change
The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation (JRHEF) joins Cannonball Run 2025, uniting the thrill of the 2,200-km rally with a mission to fight ovarian cancer through early detection, AI-powered clinical trial navigation, and research support. Team JRHEF will drive Joan’s Jaguar F-Type from Bar Harbor to Nashville, raising awareness at every stop. Together, JRHEF and Cannonball Run spotlight hope, unity, and impact. - September 26, 2025 - The Joan Rotondi Hope & Empowerment Foundation
Global Book Network Issues Warning on Scam Publishers Misusing Its Name
Global Book Network (GBN), a trusted publishing resource for authors worldwide, is issuing an official statement to warn the writing community of fraudulent companies misusing the GBN name to deceive and exploit authors. In recent weeks, GBN has learned that certain organizations have been... - September 15, 2025 - Global Book Network
AAPM Racing Launches TracFerme AI: The First AI-Powered Pit Wall & Team Management Platform for Grassroots Motorsports
AAPM Racing has launched TracFerme AI, the first AI-powered pit wall and team management platform built for grassroots motorsports. Delivering pro-level telemetry insights, role-based guidance, and race-day coordination tools, TracFerme AI helps drivers, mechanics, coaches, and families make confident decisions from garage to grid—bringing professional-grade analytics to teams of every size. - September 15, 2025 - AAPM Racing LLC
Honor and Courage 5K & Salute To Heroes Car Show and Concert
This is an event to raise funds for the Honor and Courage Foundation to help eradicate Veteran and First Responder suicide. - August 31, 2025 - Honor and Courage Foundation
Drexel Morgan Advisors Drives AI Fintech Innovation with Record Capital Raises in 2025
Drexel Morgan Advisors, a premier capital raising advisory firm, is spearheading the fintech industry’s AI revolution by facilitating significant capital raises for AI-driven fintech companies in 2025. As the fintech sector stabilizes following years of volatility, artificial intelligence has emerged as a pivotal force, driving innovations in fraud prevention, personalized banking, and real-time payments. Drexel Morgan Advisors leverages its deep expertise and global investor network to connect - August 07, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
Now Streaming Everywhere: Justin John Scheck's Latest Album "Fascist Addict," a Scathing Rebuke of Trump's America, in the Time of "End Day's Fascism"
Now Streaming Everywhere. Justin John Scheck's new LP "Fascist Addict" is now available. The album tackles conceptually the state of American society and culture under Trump in today's America. It is in part a historical look at fascism and oligarchy, and is a glimpse of the historical evolution of oppression in The U.S. The album is a continuation of the "love letter" JJS is writing to the working class. - August 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Drexel Morgan Advisors Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Three Senior Managing Directors
Drexel Morgan Advisors has announced the appointment of three Senior Managing Directors, significantly expanding the firm's sector expertise and institutional relationships. The strategic hires bring combined experience of over 65 years in investment banking, private equity, and corporate development, positioning Drexel Morgan for accelerated growth across key industry verticals. - August 04, 2025 - Drexel Morgan Advisors
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
A Sci-Fi Journey of Crystals, Climate, and Consciousness: Eleanor Bonenfant’s Epic Exploration of the Future
"Adventures among the Galaxies” Brings Urgency to Environmental Awakening - July 03, 2025 - Global Book Network
An Ode to Trump in the Age of End Days Fascism Through Song
An Alternative romp through Trump's End Days Fascism through song, Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck, in his 5th album in just under 3 years, JJS brings us a new sound. This is "Modern Folk." Coming July 4, 2025. - June 04, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
New Single: "In Real Time" by Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck - a Look at Trump's America Through a Spiritual Lens
Artist/Activist Justin John Scheck is coming out with an album that question's Trump and his movement thru a spiritual lens. It is an alternative album created solely by the artist, who produces the album and once again plays all the instruments. "In Real Time," the First Single, will stream on all Steaming Platforms and be available at his website to purchase or stream, along with the album. Pre-Order Now. - May 21, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest Set to Bring Classic and Contemporary Funk to Houston
InstaSoul Live World Funk Band will present InstaSoul’s Fabulous FunkFest on Friday, May 2, 2025, at AvantGarden in Houston. The event will feature three sets of Classic Funk and Soul music, with performances of songs by artists such as Prince, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Sade, alongside original material from InstaSoul, including the track “Get Up On the Groove.” - April 24, 2025 - Instasoul Music
Meet Local Artist and Artworks Member Stacy Schilling at the White Squirrel Arts Fest on Saturday, April 26
Local artist and Artworks, Inc. member Stacy Schilling will be showcasing her work for the first time at the White Squirrel Arts Fest, taking place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Squirrel Brewery in Bowling Green, KY. - April 20, 2025 - Stacy Schilling
Castle Farms in Charlevoix to Host Quantum Sound Journey Event
Experience deep relaxation and transformation at Castle Farms' Quantum Sound Journey on April 30. Led by Sound Practitioner Maryellen Werstine, this immersive 75-minute session features gongs, crystal singing bowls, and more in the stunning acoustics of the King’s Great Hall. Sound therapy promotes stress relief, focus, and inner balance. - March 28, 2025 - Castle Farms
All Florida Permits Unveils Comprehensive Permit Expediting Solutions for Florida's Rapidly Growing Construction Industry
AllFloridaPermits.com, Florida’s fastest-growing, trusted permit expediting expert, is proud to announce the official launch of its full suite of time saving services designed to simplify and accelerate the permitting process for construction and renovation projects statewide. All Florida... - March 17, 2025 - All Florida Permits
International SEO Consultant: GasOn Marketing's New Website for Search Everywhere Optimization
Catherine Gason, an expert in SEO and International Digital Marketing and founder of GasOn Marketing, has launched International SEO Consultant, a new website designed to help businesses enhance their global visibility and optimize their digital presence across multiple markets. - March 01, 2025 - GasOn Marketing
New Book Offers Biblical Principles for Healing Emotional Wounds
New Book Release: "How to Heal Your Broken Heart," by Author Rita J. Cartwright shares her journey of healing from heartbreak caused by domestic violence, infidelity, and loss. Through faith and eight biblical principles, she found emotional restoration and now offers readers a path to healing. This inspiring book provides practical, faith-based strategies to overcome pain and find peace. - February 06, 2025 - Rita Cartwright
Already Autism Health Acquires Commonwealth ABA
This acquisition helps Already Autism Health expand its services to Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia. Commonwealth ABA Founder Brett Blevins will join Already Autism Health as Chief Development Officer. - January 28, 2025 - Already Autism Health
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners Announces Partnership with Already Autism Health
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a partnership with Already Autism Health (AAH), a leading autism services provider. Already Autism Health, founded in 2020 by veteran behavioral health executive Derek Bullard, is accredited by the... - January 23, 2025 - Already Autism Health
Insights Success Media: B2B Magazine Expands with PR Services and Youth Platform
Insights Success Media, a media house devoted to bringing success stories from business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to the audience, is pleased to introduce public relations by The Insights PR (https://theinsightspr.com/) and also a voice to the youths through their own platform the... - December 22, 2024 - Insights Success Media Tech LLC
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls"
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an inspiring event and purchase her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Small Business Saturday Holiday Market. - November 26, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
Freedom Reigns by HavAnnA Cafe Represented by JFederico Marketing
The Boys of Chokoloskee are hosting the "Freedom Reigns" drag event on November 9 at the HavAnnA Cafe in Chokoloskee, FL. This vibrant celebration emphasizes diversity, empowerment, and community connection through the art of drag, featuring performances by talented queens like Alandra Matthews and Mya Valentine Lords. The event aims to create an inclusive atmosphere, honoring feminism and the historical significance of women in culture. - November 09, 2024 - JFederico Marketing
OvationMR Acquires Ethos, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovative Insights and Enhanced Customer-Centric Solutions
OvationMR, a leading global insights agency, today announced its acquisition of Ethos, a cutting-edge Mobile First UX, CX, and EX feedback platform. This strategic move further strengthens OvationMR’s position in delivering advanced, data-driven insights to empower brands and researchers worldwide. - October 03, 2024 - OvationMR
Gjonaj Seeks UAW Endorsement
Nik Gjonaj (Joan-eye), Republican candidate for Oakland County Executive, announced today that he supports Joe Rozell, and the members of UAW Local 889, in their negotiations with Oakland county for a pay raise simply to keep up with the cost of living. Gjonaj has asked to meet with the UAW and... - September 11, 2024 - Nik For Oakland
Author Talk Announces Priority Podcast Consideration for FIRE Book Awards Entrants
The FIRE Book Awards is thrilled to announce an exciting new opportunity for all entries in the 2024 competition. Each submission is prioritized for a guest appearance on the popular podcast, Author Talk, hosted by Aimee Ravichandran of Abundantly Social. This initiative underscores the mission of... - August 15, 2024 - FIRE Book Awards
Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund Hosting 9/11 Patriot Day
The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund/Georgia Fraternal Order Of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS), 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on September 7, 2024 at Truist Park, Atlanta, GA. This is an annual fund raiser event in support of our firefighters and first responders as needs arise. The Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund is a 501(c)(3) charity organization. - August 07, 2024 - Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, Georgia Chapter
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
New Public Relations Book, "B2B PR That Gets Results," Debuts at Top of Amazon's Best Sellers List
Michelle Garrett Releases Book Written for Small Businesses Looking to Boost Their PR Programs - April 30, 2024 - Garrett Public Relations
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made Event
Join Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling for an Inspiring Event and Purchase Her New Children's Picture Book Series, "The Frizz Girls," at the Locally Made: Authors & Creators of Kentucky gathering hosted by the Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch in Bowling Green,... - April 17, 2024 - Stacy Schilling
Stateside Affairs Garners Statewide and International Recognitions in Public Relations and Communications
Stateside Affairs has built momentum following several accolades in the first quarter of 2024. These honors demonstrate the excellence that the firm brings to its clients in the area of public relations and communications. The firm also wants to wish a happy Women’s History Month to all the empowering and strong women across the globe. - April 03, 2024 - Stateside Affairs