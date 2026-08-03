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Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
ACTIIV REMEDY Named “Best Dandruff Shampoo” in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards. - July 03, 2026 - ACTIIV
Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®. - June 26, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Cancer Survivor Expands Scottsdale Wellness Center with Advanced Recovery Therapies
A Scottsdale-based wellness center is expanding its offerings with a combination of advanced, non-invasive therapies designed to support individuals navigating cancer, Lyme disease, neurological conditions, and chronic pain. The Shift Healing and Wellness in North Scottsdale is bringing together technologies rarely found in one place - including a motorized rehabilitation system (the Quadriciser), oxygen therapy, and red light therapy - with a personalized, whole-body approach to care. - June 25, 2026 - The Shift Healing and Wellness
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
University of Michigan Health System Has Selected TwitchView® as Its Quantitative Train-of-Four (TOF) Monitoring Solution
Blink Anesthesia is proud to announce that the University of Michigan Health System has selected TwitchView® as its quantitative train-of-four (TOF) monitoring solution. The University of Michigan is home to the Multicenter Perioperative Outcomes Group (MPOG), the largest and most... - June 15, 2026 - Blink Anesthesia
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Arcadia Brings Clinically-Grounded Real-World Data to HealthVerity Marketplace
HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange and patient identity solutions, today announced that Arcadia has been named as one of the data sources available in HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of privacy-protected healthcare and consumer data. - May 16, 2026 - HealthVerity
Parvus Therapeutics Initiates First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PVT401 for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
PVT401, a peptide-MHC nanomedicine, is the second Parvus drug candidate to enter clinical trials. - April 30, 2026 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Aldevron Named 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy Category
Aldevron has been recognized as a 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards Winner in the Small/Mid-Size Cell & Gene Therapy category. The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of CDMO performance in the biopharma industry. Now in their 15th year, the awards are based entirely on verified feedback. - April 14, 2026 - Aldevron
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Visu UDI Upgraded to Automate Regulatory Data Validation and Seamless EUDAMED Submissions
DDi launches Visu UDI for global UDI compliance—streamlining data validation, EUDAMED submissions, and master data management. With M2M connectivity and strict rules, it ensures accurate data across FDA, NMPA, and EU markets. - February 25, 2026 - DDi LLC
Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks. - February 13, 2026 - Thar Process
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
Pharmacy XD Launches Nationally Licensed Direct-to-Patient Mail Order Pharmacy and Distribution Platform - Headquartered in Florida’s Fastest-Growing Healthcare Corridor
Pharmacy XD LLC, a fully licensed Florida Department of Health–approved national mail order pharmacy and distribution facility, today officially announces its direct-to-patient (DTP) platform. Positioned in the heart of one of Florida’s most dynamic healthcare and life sciences... - January 08, 2026 - Pharmacy XD LLC
Creative BioMart Enhances Host Cell Protein Mitigation Service to Strengthen Biotherapeutic Quality
Creative BioMart, a leading biotechnology company specializing in protein and biopharmaceutical solutions, has announced an enhancement to its host cell protein service. The upgraded offering introduces a more integrated and data-driven approach to identifying, quantifying, and reducing host cell... - December 11, 2025 - Creative BioMart
DDi Selected by a Large $2 Billion Medical Device Company to Streamline Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence and Assessments
DDi has been selected by a UK-based US $2B medical-device company to streamline its global regulatory strategy, intelligence operations, and regulatory assessments. The partnership strengthens compliance, accelerates market readiness, and leverages DDi’s advanced Visu regulatory-process platform. - November 24, 2025 - DDi LLC
DelivHer Launches Anu™ by DelivHer: The First Disposable, Fluid-Retentive Menstrual Disc Designed Specifically for Heavy, Clot-Rich Flow
Anu™ by DelivHer stands apart from other menstrual discs and cups with its fluid-retentive Leak-Lock™ technology, locking in both fluid and clots for leak-free, extended wear and mess-free removal - finally providing real protection for women with heavier-than-normal cycles. - November 17, 2025 - Anu by DelivHer
Parvus Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Results for Lead Autoimmune Treg Therapy, PVT201
PVT201 demonstrated favorable safety, predictable pharmacokinetics, and on-target pharmacodynamic activity in first-in-human study. - November 12, 2025 - Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.
Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Board of Directors
Alera Bio, a Chicago-based biotech developing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, announced its inaugural Board of Directors. The board includes leaders in biopharma, clinical practice, and finance, such as Stephen Hill, Mark Prygocki, Renny Griffith, and Cassius Coleman. Their combined expertise will guide Alera Bio as it advances AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, an FDA-designated Rare Pediatric Disease therapy. - November 11, 2025 - Alera Bio
McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters. - November 04, 2025 - McObject
MVT Reports Breakthrough Preclinical Results for MVT‑101 in DVT Model
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced the publication of compelling preclinical data demonstrating that its proprietary phase‑shift microbubble platform, MVT‑101 (Solv), significantly enhances sonothrombolysis in a clinically relevant porcine model of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The study appears in the peer‑reviewed journal Nanotheranostics (Vol. 9, Issue 3, 2025). - November 04, 2025 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Ales for ALS Reaches 300+ Breweries in 2025 — Limited Spots Still Open to Join This Year
Ales for ALS™ announced today that more than 300 breweries across the United States and around the world have joined the 2025 program—poised to make this year one of the largest in the initiative’s 12-year history. Limited hop allocations remain available, and interested breweries are encouraged to enroll soon to secure one of the final shipments for the year. - October 31, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40... - October 21, 2025 - Osteoboost Health
Cancer Prevention Nanomedicine Platform Advances Toward Preclinical Development Phase
Elixira, a Swedish nanomedicine innovation designed to function as an artificial immune system for lifelong cancer prevention, is preparing for the preclinical development phase — marking a key milestone toward the world’s first preventive nanomedicine platform. The company has now... - October 19, 2025 - Elixira
New Report Uncovers What Sponsors Really Think About Preclinical Services and CROs
Life Science Strategy Group’s Preclinical Services Landscape and CRO Benchmarking Assessment Delivers Data-Driven Insights on Budgets, Outsourcing, Vendor Preferences, and Industry Shifts - October 16, 2025 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website
Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions - October 01, 2025 - Abel Womack Inc
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated DNA-to-GMP CDMO Platform in Québec
Aquaterra Biotech Launches Integrated Microbial CDMO Platform from DNA Design to GMP Release Aquaterra Biotech announced an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform that advances microbial and recombinant programs from DNA design to GMP release and logistics. Headquartered... - September 30, 2025 - Aquaterra Biotech
The FOXG1 Research Foundation Announces FDA Award of Orphan Drug Designation for FRF-001 Gene Therapy, Following Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
The FOXG1 Research Foundation announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations to FRF-001, its gene therapy for FOXG1 syndrome. FRF-001 marks a historic first: a parent-led foundation sponsoring its own international, multi-site clinical trial. - September 29, 2025 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
Alera Bio Announces Appointment of Executive Leadership Team
Alera Bio announced its executive team: Philip Vorhies (CEO), Peter Thomson (CFO), Eric Floyd, PhD (CRO), and Caitlin Murray (GC), supported by expert consultants. Founder Frank Jaeger noted their strength in biotech, finance, regulatory, and legal, positioning Alera to advance AB-101 for MCT-8 deficiency, a rare neurological disorder with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation. - September 26, 2025 - Alera Bio
French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
French Startup 4Dcell Wins Spot to Show Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC - September 24, 2025 - 4Dcell
YOLO Immune Awarded National Science Foundation SBIR Grant to Advance Novel Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases
YOLO Immune, Inc., a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases, today announced it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF SBIR program is... - September 19, 2025 - YOLO Immune Inc
Alera Bio Launches Lead Rare Disease Program with Exclusive Rights to MCT-8 Deficiency Therapy
Alera Bio secures exclusive license to advance AB-101, a first-in-class program for MCT-8 deficiency, with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation already in place. - September 18, 2025 - Alera Bio
National Brain Tumor Society Appoints Renowned Pediatric Oncologist as Chief Scientific Officer
National Brain Tumor Society names leading pediatric cancer expert, Dr. Susan Blaney, as new Chief Scientific Officer. - September 08, 2025 - National Brain Tumor Society
DDi added more AI Agents to enhance Regulatory Strategy, Planning, and Project Actions
DDi introduces AI Agents for Strategy, Planning, and Actions, including Regulatory Insights, Regulatory Impact, and Planning Agents. These tools provide compliance visibility, assess regulatory impacts, and optimize planning, enabling organizations to act with confidence and agility. - August 22, 2025 - DDi LLC
CABRI Fellowship Program Opens for Undergraduate Research Applicants
The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for their undergraduate research fellowships. Applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from August 11, 2025 through September 29, 2025. - August 15, 2025 - Cayman Chemical Company
YOLO Immune Inc. Emerges from Stealth Mode
YOLO Immune Inc. has emerged from stealth mode to unveil its human-centric drug discovery process and to announce the promotion of its founding research team. YOLO Immune is a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases. The... - July 31, 2025 - YOLO Immune Inc
Phenotap, Inc. Receives Progr. Related Investment from Helmsley Charitable Trust to Advance Breakthrough Ketone Sensor Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Phenotap, Inc. announced a $3 million investment to support the continued development and optimization of KetoTap™ Core, a novel enzymatic technology, to make it active and stable enough to be used as part of a continuous ketone sensor that can help prevent the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). - July 14, 2025 - Phenotap, Inc.
Alera Bio Launches to Advance Breakthrough Therapies for Rare Neurological Disorders
Chicago-based Alera Bio has launched with a mission to develop treatments for ultra-rare and neglected neurological disorders, especially in children. Combining scientific innovation with patient urgency, the company will pursue both novel and repurposed therapies via orphan drug and 505(b)(2) pathways. With a lean, capital-efficient model, Alera Bio aims to rapidly advance therapies that address critical gaps in care. - July 03, 2025 - Alera Bio