ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

"Bone Science" Will Soon Launch Its Newly Developed Product "Dr’s Grow UP" The teenage years are an important and exciting time in our life. Our body goes through a lot of change and emotions play an important role. Body height, as well as physical appearance, become often important factors for teen self-esteem. They take influence on friendships, school, and dating success. - December 09, 2019 - Redmars America Co., Ltd.

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

AMT Introduces UriCap for Patients in Long-Term Care - Innovative External Urine Collection Device Improves Quality of Care and Reduce Facility Costs American Medical Technologies (AMT), the leading independent provider of wound care solutions for long-term care and post-acute environments, has partnered with TillaCare to introduce UriCap, an innovative external urine collection device for managing female urinary incontinence (UI) in the long-term... - November 23, 2019 - American Medical Technologies

Good News: a Panel of TGF-Beta and TGF-Beta Receptor Antibodies is Created by Abbomax TGF-β regulates multiple biological processes, including embryonic development, adult stem cell differentiation, proliferation, homeostasis, immune regulation, wound healing, and inflammation. Multiple cells synthesize TGF-β and many cells have specific receptors for this peptide. AbboMax created a panel of TGF-β and TGF-β receptors antibodies. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, for many years in California. - November 23, 2019 - AbboMax, Inc.

AT-1501, a Drug Discovered at the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Completes Phase I Trials The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of effective treatments for ALS, is pleased to share that AT-1501, a drug discovered and developed in the ALS TDI lab, has successfully completed Phase I clinical trials. Anelixis... - November 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for Chorea in Huntington Disease Huntington Study Group Announces Initiation of Phase III Clinical Study of Valbenazine for the Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington Disease. - November 14, 2019 - Huntington Study Group

Bold Health Partners with the University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Trial of Its Zemedy IBS App The School of Arts and Science of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania has tendered a public invitation for suitable individuals to participate in a waitlist randomised control trial aimed at investigating the potential benefits of the Zemedy mobile app in patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome. - November 13, 2019 - Bold Health

Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

NuvOx Pharma US Patent Issuance - Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic NuvOx Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing NanO2TM emulsion for oxygen delivery today announced the issuance of US Patent 10,456,468 – Fractionated Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic. NanO2TM emulsion is designed to increase tumor oxygen levels... - November 03, 2019 - NuvOx Pharma

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Omni Health Announces CEO Resignation Omni Health, Inc., (OTC: OMHE) Andrey Soloviev announces his resignation from the position of CEO of Omni Health, Inc. effective 08/20/2019. Safe Harbor Statement Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term... - September 27, 2019 - Omni Health

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity Daily Nootropic with Synapsa Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has launched Formula 3 of Clarity Daily Nootropic. Formula 3 incorporates Synapsa, a standardized and patented form of bacopa monnieri that has been the subject of more than 30 years of clinical study for memory support. While most cognitive health supplements... - September 25, 2019 - Thrivous

Cayman Awarded 1.5 Million Dollar SBIR Grant The NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases (NIAMS) has awarded Cayman Chemical with a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop its patented small molecule bone repair agent KMN-159. - September 25, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Volasertib Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.

Thrivous Upgrades Alpha with Phosphatidylserine for Healthy Brain Aging Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Alpha, the neuroprotector, to include phosphatidylserine. Alpha is a cognitive longevity enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to support healthy brain aging. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Alpha to enhance its efficacy, enabled by improvements... - September 19, 2019 - Thrivous

Scintica Instrumentation and Aspect Imaging Announce Exclusive Agreement for Pre-Clinical MRI Imaging Products Scintica Instrumentation Inc. is excited to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with Aspect Imaging for the M-Series(TM) MRI systems for scientific research. With more than 100 MRI installations worldwide, Aspect’s compact MRI systems are self-shielding, cryogen free and do not need any... - September 18, 2019 - Scintica Instrumentation

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

FDA Grants Vascular BioSciences Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation to the Endoarterial Biopsy Catheter for Group 1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Vascular Biosciences (VBS) is pleased to announce the receipt of a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Endoarterial Biopsy Catheter (EABC) to take pulmonary artery biopsies in patients who have Group 1 pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). “With... - September 06, 2019 - Vascular BioSciences, Inc

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Biosynthetic Technologies Inks Patent License Agreement with Cayman Chemical for the Global Pharmaceutical and R&D Markets Biosynthetic Technologies (BT) today announced it has signed on with Cayman Chemical for the production and distribution of novel Estolide compounds for pharmaceutical testing applications. BT is excited to partner with Cayman Chemical to provide discovery and pre-clinical development services to the... - September 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Thrivous Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Utah has accredited Thrivous. After review, BBB determined that Thrivous meets its Standards for Trust: build trust, advertise honestly, tell the truth, be transparent, honor promises, be responsive, safeguard privacy, and embody integrity. Thrivous has committed to continue... - September 04, 2019 - Thrivous

CrystalGenomics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for CG-745 in Pancreatic Cancer CrystalGenomics, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 083790) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CG-745, a clinical stage histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed for several hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, for the treatment of patients... - August 30, 2019 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Dr. David Dayton Joins Thrivous Science Advisor Board Dr. David Dayton has joined the science advisor board at Thrivous, the human enhancement company. The board informs ongoing product and service development, reflecting Thrivous' commitment to guidance from consensus science in its mission to help customers access technology with the greatest potential... - August 28, 2019 - Thrivous

Thrivous Upgrades Clarity with Bioavailable Vitamin B Complex Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has upgraded Clarity, the daily nootropic, to include bioavailable Vitamin B Complex. Clarity is a cognitive enhancement supplement that Thrivous developed to improve focus, memory, and mood. Thrivous designed formula 2 of Clarity to support brain function and... - August 21, 2019 - Thrivous

Zifo RnD Solutions and Scilligence Announce Strategic Partnership Zifo RnD Solutions and Scilligence Corporation announce a strategic partnership that enables Zifo to provide System Integrations Solutions for Scilligence suite of integrated informatics solutions. The partnership will help clients to easily select, evaluate, and implement solutions that fit their research... - August 18, 2019 - Zifo RnD Solutions

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Thrivous Launches Alpha, the Extended Daily Nootropic Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Alpha, the extended daily nootropic. Alpha is designed for daily use to support long-term brain function. It is also designed to complement Clarity, Serenity, and Surge, nootropics previously developed and brought to market... - August 11, 2019 - Thrivous

Arteric Named a Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency by MM&M Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric

Advances in Medicine Cause New, Groundbreaking Drug by Quantum Genomics (QNNTF) to Help with Chronic Hypertension Quantum Genomics are the creators of Firibastat, a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase inhibitor (BAPAI) that could potentially treat treatment-resistant hypertension by acting in the brain to interfere with the renin-angiotensin system. It is estimated that there are around 150 million people worldwide... - August 05, 2019 - Quantum Genomics

Global Regenerative Group Becomes Global Partner for Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Prosupplier GmbH Representing Their CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Thrivous Launches Surge, the Acute Nootropic Thrivous, the human enhancement company, has developed and brought to market Surge, the acute nootropic. Surge is designed for occasional use to increase energy and focus, and to reduce side effects from caffeine. It is also designed to complement Clarity and Serenity, nootropics previously developed... - August 01, 2019 - Thrivous

Brewing a Cure 4 ALS Fundraiser Invites You to Enjoy Regional Beers and Wines While Fundraising for ALS Research On Saturday, August 10, 2019, the first-ever Brewing a Cure 4 ALS fundraiser will be held at Technology Square in Cambridge, MA. Brewing a Cure 4 ALS invites community members to enjoy craft beer, wine, music, and food with the goal of raising money for ALS research at the ALS Therapy Development Institute... - July 31, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

On August 18, Wear Your Nerdiest Costume and Run for a Great Cause at the Race 4 Research 5K in Cambridge On Sunday, August 18, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) will host the annual Race 4 Research 5K and Walk in Technology Square, Cambridge. The event will feature a chip-timed nerdy 5K road race (costumes encouraged), a 4-mile ALS awareness walk and wheelchair ride along the Charles, and... - July 26, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Hans Kaspersetz Shares Arteric's Approaches to Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Marketing at Digital Pharma West Two Case Studies Illustrate the Impact of AI on Accelerating Business, and the Insights That Result - June 23, 2019 - Arteric

Multiplex ELISAs Offer Powerful Profiling Capabilities Cayman now offers multiplex immunoassay technology powered by Quansys Biosciences. This line of fully quantitative Q-Plex™ multiplex ELISAs and chemiluminescent Q-View™ imagers provides a highly sensitive means to simultaneously measure multiple markers using a single sample. “Adding... - June 22, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

BraveHeart Wireless Announces FDA Clearance of the BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring System The BraveHeart™ Life Sensor Cardiac Monitoring system has been cleared for use in health care settings. The Life Sensor monitoring system securely captures patients’ heart rate and EKG data, and transmits the data to health care providers in real time. More than 28 million Americans diagnosed with heart disease may benefit - with this number growing each year. - June 20, 2019 - BraveHeart Wireless Inc.

Orangetheory Fitness and Augie’s Quest Collaboration Funds Innovative Research at the ALS Therapy Development This past May over 1,100 members of Orangetheory Fitness ran, rowed, and lifted, earning “splat points,” which they turned into $4.5 million in donations for Augie’s Quest to Cure ALS. With this donation Augie’s Quest is supporting non-profit biotech, the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), to fast track cure-driven drugs for ALS. - June 20, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute