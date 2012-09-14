PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Groot Systems and PineSuisse Team Up in USD $1.5 Billion Joint-Venture to Launch Africa’s Largest Stock Exchange Powered by Blockchain SASE expects to have daily post-trade activities, estimated to be more than USD $3 trillion and the Cillar Exchange Network (Cillarex) is to enable investors and entrepreneurs exchange their daily post-trade transaction amounts from the digital currency, Cillar, to any local fiat currency of any SADC member state or any other world’s major cryptocurrencies. - November 20, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

Groot Systems Closes USD $2 Billion in Strategic Funding Led by US-Based RNS Ventures This funding of USD $2 billion (NAD $29.34 billion) sets the company’s valuation at USD $30 billion (NAD $484.8 billion), and PineSuisse is taking 70% of equity in Groot Systems, for its funding. - October 25, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

University of Florida Announces $25,000 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Nathan S. Collier, founder and chairman of The Collier Companies headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, has funded the $25,000 Collier Prize for Journalism at the University of Florida. - August 30, 2019 - The Collier Companies

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

The Collier Companies Announces Major Organizational Leadership Changes The Collier Companies (TCC), one of the largest private providers of student housing in the nation, has announced major organizational leadership changes. Effective July 19, 2019, long-standing CEO, J. Andrew Hogshead, will take on the role of President of Collier Enterprises as he centers his energy... - July 27, 2019 - The Collier Companies

Equity Resources, LLC Announces the Development of Parc at Pooler Apartments Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Bringing Together Arts and Community Development; Landex Balances Development, Growth and the Arts The vision of the Gateway Arts District is taking form with the opening of Studio 3807, located at 3807 Rhode Island Avenue in Brentwood, MD. The Gateway Arts District was founded in 2001 to create an attractive and inclusive community to develop an art space designed to support artists' living and working. The goal of the Gateway Arts District is to promote the arts. Today there are over 500 artists living, working and exhibiting in the state’s largest arts district. - May 17, 2019 - Landex Development

Groot Glass Appoints Germany-Based Suntrace GmbH as Technical Consultant for Its 80MW Solar (PV) Power Plant in Tses, Namibia Groot Glass looks to appoint a reputable international EPC as the Main Contractor and a qualified local SME as the Subcontractor for the PV Farm, Electrical Substation and Civil Work for the Groot Solar Park in Tses. - May 07, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

FPR FORCE Offers a Solution for Associations Inundated with Reverse Mortgages FPR FORCE offers a solution for Associations inundated with Reverse Mortgages affected by the 2018 Judicial Foreclosure Requirement. During the height of the property bubble, many senior condominium and home owners took advantage of the benefits offered them through Reverse Mortgages, only to see the... - March 13, 2019 - FPR FORCE

DevMar Equities, Inc. (OTC: DEVM) Announces Appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors DevMar Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (OTC: DEVM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Brillati to the Board of Directors. Mr. Brillati is Chief Executive Officer of Salus Group, a benefits consulting, brokerage and administration firm, and the managing partner of Oxford Capital Partners,... - March 12, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

Bayrock Financial and Development Targets $100 Mln for Boston Real Estate Fund Bayrock Financial and Development Corporation (BAYROCK), a Boston-based real estate investment and development firm, is in the process of raising a new $100 million fund, according to regulatory filings. BAYROCK (no relation to the New York City based Bayrock Group LLC headed by Felix Sater and Donald... - March 07, 2019 - Bayrock Financial and Development Corporation

HQ Raleigh and LODEN Properties to Deliver a New 21,000 Square Foot Co-Working and Event Space in Gateway Plaza Near Downtown Raleigh Raleigh’s largest co-working community, HQ Raleigh, is partnering with LODEN Properties to launch an exciting new co-working and event space at 2409 Crabtree Boulevard off of Capital Boulevard just north of downtown in Gateway Plaza. The new HQ@Gateway location is developing a Main Street Impact Program to engage underserved communities in Raleigh. - March 05, 2019 - LODEN Properties

FPR FORCE Will Address Recent Court Rulings Affecting Municipalities FPR FORCE will address recent Court Rulings affecting Municipalities. FPR FORCE anticipates a solution proposal. - March 02, 2019 - FPR FORCE

FPR FORCE Expands to Include Municipalities FPR FORCE is proud to announce the company’s expansion to include working with municipalities over run by vacant/abandon and foreclosed homes. - February 21, 2019 - FPR FORCE

La Cortez Energy Announces FINRA Company Related Action, Changing Name to DevMar Equities, Inc. La Cortez Energy announces the processing of its FINRA company related action changing its name to “DevMar Equities, Inc.” and the implementation of its new business - real estate acquisition and development of multifamily/mixed-use and hospitality projects in high growth urban locations with a focus in Florida. - February 11, 2019 - DevMar Equities, Inc.

Elite Realty Experts Welcome Realtor Victoria "Vicky" Kustov Vicky Kustov has joined Elite Realty Experts to continue to service the town of Burlington, MA and its surrounding areas. - January 11, 2019 - Elite Realty Experts, LLC

Puerto Rico Based Real Estate Firm Begins to Ramp Up Investment is coming back to Puerto Rico - December 31, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

Open Doors Panama Estates Selected for Membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® - Affiliation Expands Open Doors Panama’s Global Reach Open Doors Panama Estates, a real estate firm in the Republic of Panama, announced that they are joining Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global real estate community comprised of 565 of the best-known local and regional real estate firms. The affiliation further affirms the rising company as one of Panama's most progressive and dedicated residential real estate firms. - November 05, 2018 - Open Doors Panama Estates

Christopher Todd Communities Opens Its Second Innovative Rental Community - in Tolleson, AZ Horizontal living is a new niche in the multifamily housing real estate niche and Arizona's Christopher Todd Communities is now opening its second such community, with more in the pipeline. - October 18, 2018 - Christopher Todd Communities

Hot On! Homes’ Advertising and Marketing Programs for Home Builders and Developers Welcomes Tanya Smith as Vice President of Sales Hot On! Homes headquartered in Dallas / Fort Worth is proud to announce and welcome Tanya Smith as the Company’s Vice President of Sales. Tanya Smith was a long-time client of Hot On! Homes and joins the team with expertise in working in home builder sales and marketing for the past 19 years. She... - October 12, 2018 - Hot On! Homes

Batmasian Family Foundation to Donate to Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts James and Marta Batmasian, owners of Investments Limited, today announced that the James H and Marta T Batmasian Family Foundation will be donating to recovery and relief efforts for those in the Gulf Coast region who were significantly affected by devastating Hurricane Michael. Hurricane Michael made... - October 11, 2018 - Investments Limited

Envision Design+Build of West Hollywood Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building, Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World. - September 13, 2018 - Envision Design+Build

New Premier Apartments in Downtown Lafayette Are Completed and Move-In Ready; Putting a MARQ on the Lafayette Riverfront MARQ is open and ready for residents. The new space features 99 apartments with unique floorplans crafted to make the most of city views and lifestyles, all with top-shelf amenities like large balconies, premium appliances, and contemporary closet systems. Studios, 1-bedrooms and 2-bedrooms are available. Call today to set up a tour! - August 23, 2018 - Deylen Realty

Grand Caribe Belize to Host 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament Anglers of all ages are invited to the 2nd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament sponsored and hosted by Grand Caribe Belize this August 10th-12th in Ambergris Caye, Belize. - July 28, 2018 - Grand Caribe Belize Resort and Condominiums

Groot Glass Secures USD $525 Million in Debt Financing Groot Glass (Pty) Ltd. has secured USD $525 million in debt financing, which is 70% of the total USD $750 million needed for the construction of the two different glass manufacturing factories in Tses Village of the Karas Region and the required infrastructure and raw materials from around Namibia, Botswana... - June 13, 2018 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Copper Pond Grand Opening Celebration Visit Copper Pond in Fuquay-Varina on Saturday, June 9 from 12-3 pm to view new homes under construction and the newly finished and decorated model home. Lunch provided and giveaways every hour including a Tiffany gift box. - June 06, 2018 - McKee Homes

The Cottages at Cocoa Village, a Development of The Barraza-Marin Group Discover the Lifestyle of Village Living and Live in Cocoa Village, New Luxury Town Home Development. - June 06, 2018 - The Barraza-Marin Group

Pine Crest Estates to Host Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Crest Estates, Macomb County’s first manufactured home community for those 55 years of age and older, announced today that it will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 16. The Macomb County Chamber of Commerce will join the community’s management... - May 14, 2018 - Pine Crest Estates

The Preserve at Legacy Lakes Grand Opening Celebration McKee Homes has announced the grand opening of a new section of Legacy Lakes in Aberdeen, NC named The Preserve at Legacy Lakes. The official grand opening celebration will take place over three days from May 4-6, 2018. The grand opening events will take place at three of the newly built homes in The... - April 18, 2018 - McKee Homes

First New England Realty Group, LLC and Meridian Custom Homes, Inc. Announce “The Preserve at Mill Pond” First New England Realty Group and Meridian Custom Home Builders announce an exciting new Open Space Subdivision designed to accommodate life cycle changes in family living requirements. - April 10, 2018 - First New England Realty Group, LLC

Fund That Flip Announced as a Winner in 2018 Smart Culture Conference & Awards Fund That Flip is a winner of Northeast Ohio's Smart Culture Award. The award is given to firms focused on building a workplace culture that boosts productivity, employee satisfaction and marketplace advantage. Fund That Flip is one of twenty companies to win in 2018, with fewer than 10% of those nominated receiving the award. - March 08, 2018 - Fund That Flip

Groot Glass Seeks to Raise USD $26 Million (N$300 Million) in Pre-funding Through a Private Placement Offering The Company has instituted a Private Placement Offering which is consisting of 400 million ordinary shares. A total of 350 million shares are reserved for the Namibian government at the cash value of USD $152 million (NAD $1.76 billion) which is equal to 17.5% shareholding for the Namibian government in Groot Glass. - February 20, 2018 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Buttonwood Village to Host Open House Event Saturday, February 10 Buttonwood Village, Florida’s premier 55+ manufactured home community, announced today that it will host potential residents during an Open House event to be held on Saturday, February 10 from 10am to 3pm. During the event, the public will be invited to tour the community and various on-site home... - February 03, 2018 - Buttonwood Village

Direct Source Wealth Announces a Giant Win for Investors Direct Source Wealth announced the sale of Paradise Vista - a 352-unit residential apartment complex. Paradise Vista was a value-add multi-family investment opportunity for the company and investors over the past 16 months. Direct Source Wealth acquired the property, stabilized the tenant base and sold... - January 28, 2018 - Direct Source Wealth

Zeman Homes Expands and Upgrades Illinois RV Resort Northwoods RV Resort (formerly known as Paradise RV Resort), announced today that it is implementing a significant upgrade and expansion initiative in 2018. Enhancements include a new swimming pool and hot tub; a new bathhouse; 12 new sites for the construction of park model homes; conversion of the... - January 23, 2018 - Zeman Homes

McArthur Homes Releases Two New Neighborhood Locations Award-winning home builders, McArthur Homes, release two new communities: Madison Ridge and Brundisi Towns. - January 18, 2018 - McArthur Homes

Greenfiber® and SES, Leaders in the Insulation Industry, Have Partnered to Offer an Exciting New Approach to Home Insulation with Two Recent Projects Two recent projects, completed with Greenfiber®, SES, and the Custom Comfort Solutions team, highlight the challenges today’s builders face in meeting new energy codes: how to pass new energy codes at first inspection, while providing insulation options to homeowners that are both affordable and high performing. As highlighted by the projects, builders are looking for new insulation solutions, as legacy products are quickly becoming inadequate in the face of new energy codes and consumer demand. - January 12, 2018 - GreenFiber

McArthur Homes Breaks Ground for New Neighborhood Location The award-winning homebuilding company McArthur Homes has recently released a new neighborhood location, Juniper Vista. With six unique floor plans, residents can choose state-of-the-art homes to suit their needs and stay within all types of budgets. Residents pick their own home design and floor plan... - January 11, 2018 - McArthur Homes

Aptus Honored to Win 2017 Architecture Firm of the Year Award Aptus, an architecture firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Long Beach, California has been awarded the 2017 AIA Nevada Firm of the Year Award on December 13th, 2017. This Firm of the Year Award is the highest honor the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Nevada Chapter... - December 23, 2017 - Aptus

Zeman Homes, Inc. Continues Expansion in Florida and RV Resort Market with Acquisition of Paradise Pointe Zeman Homes, one of the country’s largest privately owned operators of manufactured home communities, announced today its continued expansion in the RV resort market with the acquisition of Paradise Pointe RV Resort in Naples, FL. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Located amidst the... - December 21, 2017 - Zeman Homes

Dreamz Infra Ventures Has Proclaimed Its New Project Dreamz Infra Ventures is coming up with its all-new pre-launching project on Lucknow-Raebareli Road. - December 10, 2017 - Dreamz Group

Heather Glen Grand Opening and Open House by McKee Homes McKee Homes has announced the grand opening of their new model home in Heather Glen located in Raleigh, NC off Jordan Road near Ten-Ten Road, just minutes from Lake Benson in Garner. The grand opening event will take place at the newly built model home in Heather Glen at 1000 Sky Wave Trail, Raleigh,... - November 28, 2017 - McKee Homes