Recent Headlines
CleanCondo Launches 24-Hour Building Intelligence Reports for Florida Condo Buyers
The CleanCondo report pulls info on a building from public records before the buyer signs a condo deal. - July 14, 2026 - CleanCondo
PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 10, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial. - June 03, 2026 - PropertyRadar, Inc
Allied Stone Rebrands as Allied Builder Solutions, Deepening Commitment to Single-Family Builders
Allied Interiors Group today announced that Allied Stone has officially rebranded as Allied Builder Solutions, effective March 23, 2026. The new name reflects the company's evolution from a countertop fabrication provider into a full-scope, turnkey trade partner delivering countertop and cabinet solutions — from product selection and manufacturing through delivery — for single-family builders across markets nationwide, with installation services in select regional locations. - April 18, 2026 - Allied Interiors Group
StrataX Development, Led by Dave Simmons, Advances Scalable ADU Investment Strategy Across California
Dave Simmons, CEO of StrataX Development, is expanding a scalable ADU development strategy across California, targeting high-demand markets and creating opportunities for efficient, repeatable real estate investment and long-term value growth. - March 25, 2026 - StrataX Development
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Sell To Bobby Expands Services with Launch of STB Realty, Offering Sellers a New Way to Maximize Their Home Sale
Sell To Bobby, Florida’s leading home buying company, is proud to announce the launch of STB Realty, a new real estate brokerage division created to help homeowners explore even more options when selling their property. For years, Sell To Bobby has been known for providing fast, hassle-free... - February 06, 2026 - Sell To Bobby LLC
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty
New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer. - January 08, 2026 - Heartland Buys
Luxury Without Compromise: the Ravinia Team Rewrites the American Dream
The New Standard of Living: Why Manufactured Homes Are Becoming the Most Desired Residences in America - December 08, 2025 - Ravinia Communities
Existing-Home Sales Expected to Rise 14% in 2026 — Despite December Slowdown, Heartland Buys Continues Delivering Fast Cash Offers Before the Holidays
While many traditional buyers step back during the holiday months, Heartland Buys, a leading Gulf Coast cash home buyer, continues providing homeowners with fast, reliable cash offers to help them sell their house quickly — even before the holidays. - December 03, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Releases New Report on How Current Mortgage Rates Are Impacting Homeowners and Cash Buyers in 2025
Heartland Buys, a leading real estate investment company helping Gulf Coast homeowners sell their house for cash, today released new insights into how historically high mortgage rates are reshaping the housing market for both sellers and cash buyers. - November 19, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Tight Inventory and NYC Migration Drive Bidding Wars in Westchester Real Estate Market
Westchester County’s Q3 2025 Market Report Shows County-Wide Price Growth Despite Inventory Pressures. The Zach & Heather Harrison Team Releases Exclusive ‘Bidding War Intensity Chart’ Highlighting the Region’s Hottest Markets. - October 30, 2025 - The Zach & Heather Harrison Team
PulteGroup’s Georgia Division Breaks Ground on Del Webb Southern Oaks, Metro Atlanta’s Newest Active-Adult Community
National Homebuilder Expands Del Webb’s Presence in Georgia with Over 950 Homes Planned for Resort-Style Community in Newnan’s Coweta County - October 14, 2025 - PulteGroup - Georgia
Heartland Buys Reaffirms Commitment to Ethical Home Buying in Mobile, Pensacola, and Northwest Florida
Heartland Buys, a Mobile, Alabama-based real estate investment firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing transparent and ethical cash home buying services across the Gulf Coast region. The company serves homeowners in Mobile, Pensacola, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and surrounding communities with a straightforward approach that eliminates the stress of traditional real estate transactions. - October 02, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys Launches Enhanced Website to Simplify Home Selling for Mobile, AL, Baldwin, AL, Escambia, FL, Santa Rosa, FL
Heartland Buys launches enhanced website to streamline home selling process for Pensacola, Mobile, and Baldwin County residents. The real estate investment firm offers fast cash purchases for properties in any condition, with no fees, flexible closing dates, and local market expertise serving the Gulf Coast region. - September 10, 2025 - Heartland Buys
Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market. - July 18, 2025 - Logical Choice Realty Group
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
Housing Investments Group Rebrands as Rezzie and Launches Rezzie.com
Housing Investments Group, one of Florida's most established off-market real estate firms, has officially rebranded as Rezzie and launched its new platform, Rezzie.com. - July 04, 2025 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Revolutionizing Real Estate: "12 Weeks to Close" Helps New Investors Succeed Fast
Industry legend and short sale expert Bill Harloff announces the nationwide success of 12 Weeks to Close, the most detailed real estate investing system in America. Designed to help everyday people—especially women—achieve time, freedom, and financial independence, this step-by-step program empowers students to confidently close their first real estate deal in just 12 weeks, even with no prior experience. - June 10, 2025 - 12 Weeks to Close, LLC
Urbanate.com: Bridging the Equity Gap for Real Estate Developers with Global Investment Opportunities
Urbanate.com connects small and mid-sized developers with accredited investors worldwide, addressing funding challenges through AI-driven insights and compliance support. Offering Free Listing, Pre-Fund, and Funding Services, the platform helps developers secure capital and manage projects efficiently. With 52+ projects onboard, developers can now list and gain visibility. - March 22, 2025 - Urbanate
Rent Butter Appoints Keith Gibbons as National Sales Manager
Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gibbons as its new National Sales Manager. With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing and resident screening, Keith brings... - March 06, 2025 - Rent Butter, Inc.
Friends of OCNJ History & Culture Unveils 2025 Initiatives to Celebrate Ocean City’s Unique Architectural Legacy
New Documentary, Tours, and Educational Programs Aim to Rally Community Support as Historic Homes and Neighborhoods Face Continued Development Pressures - March 04, 2025 - Friends of OCNJ History & Culture
Introducing Summit Edge Realty at Keller Williams Realty Consultants
Familiar Faces. New Brand. Same Dedication to Serving Kentuckiana. - January 08, 2025 - Summit Edge Realty
Sell To Bobby Welcomes George Campbell as Chief Strategist Officer
SellToBobby.com, the homebuyer in Florida and a company experiencing rapid growth, is proud to announce the appointment of George Campbell as its new Chief Strategist Officer (CSO). George Campbell brings with him a wealth of experience in the real estate industry, with a strong background in... - October 03, 2024 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Weclose Launches: a New Way to Simplify Residential Real Estate Closings in Ontario
Weclose, a new legal service in Ontario, simplifies residential real estate closings with transparent fixed-rate pricing and professional legal support. Founded by Michael Wills, Weclose offers in-person and virtual appointments, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience for home buyers, sellers, and refinancers across the province. - September 22, 2024 - Weclose
Santa Barbara's Iconic Whale House to be Featured on HGTV’s "Zillow Gone Wild"
A young Santa Barbara couple has acquired the renowned Santa Barbara Whale House for a reinvigoration. This architectural marvel, celebrated for its whimsical design and artistic craftsmanship, will soon captivate a national audience as it is set to be featured on HGTV’s popular show,... - June 17, 2024 - Santa Barbara Whale House
Sell to Bobby Secures Trademark for Company Name and Logo in the United States
Sell To Bobby is thrilled to announce that it has successfully obtained a trademark for its company name and logo in the United States. This significant milestone solidifies Sell To Bobby's brand identity and protects its intellectual property rights in the market. Securing the trademark for both... - June 05, 2024 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Sell To Bobby Headquarters Relocates to State-of-the-Art Building in Miramar, FL
Sell To Bobby is thrilled to announce the relocation of its headquarters to a new, state-of-the-art building in Miramar, Florida. This move signifies a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its operations and enhance customer service. The new headquarters, located in the... - May 21, 2024 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Introducing "The Bobby Suarez Show": a Captivating Podcast Spotlighting Remarkable Journeys of Business Leaders, Celebrities, and Politicians
"The Bobby Suarez Show" is a compelling podcast that showcases inspiring stories from business leaders, celebrities, and politicians. Hosted by Bobby Suarez, the show aims to provide listeners with valuable insights, actionable advice, and entertaining conversations that shed light on the remarkable journeys of notable personalities. Follow "The Bobby Suarez Show" on major podcast platforms to stay updated with the latest episodes. - October 16, 2023 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Introducing Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences, by Nine Way Real Estate
Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences: An Oasis of Luxury Tranquility - August 02, 2023 - Nine Way Real Estate
Como Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, by Nine Way Real Estate
Como Residences: Dubai’s Premier Luxury Investment Opportunity. - July 27, 2023 - Nine Way Real Estate
Nine Way Real Estate, Headquartered in Dubai, is Looking for International Business Associates
Nine Way Real Estate, headquartered in Dubai, is looking for International Business Associates for luxury new developments in Dubai. - July 21, 2023 - Nine Way Real Estate
Mark Stewart Home Design, a Very Familiar Name in Architectural Design, Proudly Presents Its Latest Collection of New House Plans
Mark Stewart Home Design has long been revered for its exceptional craftsmanship and visionary approach to residential design. The newly unveiled house plans reaffirm the company's position as a leader in the industry, catering to the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of homeowners seeking unparalleled elegance and sophistication. - June 21, 2023 - Mark Stewart Home Design
"Profit from Distress: Capitalizing from Atlanta's Real Estate Turmoil" Empowers Investors in a Dynamic Market
"Profit from Distress: Capitalizing from Atlanta's Real Estate Turmoil" is a comprehensive guide that equips real estate investors with expert strategies to navigate Atlanta's dynamic market. Authored by Ray Hamilton, this book reveals the secrets to identifying distressed properties, executing profitable fix and flip projects, and maximizing returns. With practical advice, real-life examples, and a step-by-step approach, readers will gain the knowledge and confidence to succeed. - June 16, 2023 - Ray Hamilton Firm
Sell To Bobby Launches Spanish-Language TV Commercials to Help Spanish-Speaking Home Sellers
Sell To Bobby, the premier home-buying company, has announced that its TV commercials will now be featured in Spanish-speaking channels. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to expand its services and make it easier for Spanish-speaking homeowners to sell their homes. Sell To Bobby's... - June 06, 2023 - Sell To Bobby LLC
Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County Announces the Launch of Almost Home - a New Pathway to Affordable Homeownership
Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (HFHNCC) is pleased to announce the launch of Almost Home, a new program to help more low-income individuals become homeowners. The Almost Home Press Conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 11 am on 2226 Lamotte Street in Wilmington. - April 27, 2023 - Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County
McArthur Homes Named 2022 Builder of the Year by the Utah Home Builders Association
McArthur Homes was awarded the Utah Home Builders Association 2022 Builder of the Year. McArthur Homes has been building homes for local communities since 1993, built over 3,500 homes, and is an active supporter of Salt Lake Habitat for Humanity. - April 17, 2023 - McArthur Homes
Tembusu Grand Will be Launching Soon
Tembusu Grand is a recently opened 99-year leasehold residential development situated in District 15 of Singapore, developed by CDL Triton Pte. Ltd. With 638 units available, this project can be rented to Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners alike; previews of units have already been available. Prices for units are expected to range between $2,300 - $2,400 according to JNA Real Estate. - April 05, 2023 - Tembusu Grand
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
BAMO, Renowned Interior Design Studio Expands with East Coast Office
BAMO, an award-winning interior design studio based in San Francisco, CA, has opened an office in Providence, RI to capitalize on strategic opportunities in the Northeast region. The firm has active projects along the East Coast: Boston, Providence, New York City, and Miami. - November 15, 2022 - BAMO
Allison L. Hertz, Esq., BCS of Kaye Bender Rembaum Named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee of The FL Bar's RPPTL Section
Allison L. Hertz, of Florida Community Association Law Firm Kaye Bender Rembaum, has been named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee. This committee is an arm of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Section of The Florida Bar. - July 18, 2022 - Kaye Bender Rembaum
KE Law Group Adds Attorney Grace Kobitter as Law Firm Expansion Continues in Tampa Bay Area
KE Law Group announces the addition of Grace Kobitter, Attorney, to their growing team as the firm expands their footprint across Florida. - June 01, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Nicole Merigelli, Realtor® with eXp Realty, LLC Lists 19.2 Commercial Acres in the Bustling 1-4 Corridor, Which is Exploding with New Development
Deltona's Pine View Estates to attract new businesses to satisfy the growing demand. - March 28, 2022 - Nicole Merigelli, Realtor
Revive Announces New Website Launch
The new website makes it easier for real estate agents, brokerages, and homeowners to explore the solutions Revive offers. - February 12, 2022 - Revive
Stack Modular Appoints Jon Higgins as Vice President, Construction
Jon has overseen more than $100M in modular construction, including key projects as the award winning Aqsarniit Hotel & Conference Centre in Iqaluit, Nunavut, and a portion of one of the largest modular workforce housing projects in North America for LNG Canada. - February 01, 2022 - Stack Modular Structures
Revive Welcomes Brittany Zamora as Underwriter and Transaction Coordinator
Zamora will join Revive’s administrative team as an in-house underwriter. - January 14, 2022 - Revive
Revive Welcomes Candice Mooring as Content Marketer
Mooring will join Revive’s marketing team as a content specialist helping to further develop the brand’s messaging and voice. - December 11, 2021 - Revive
Revive Welcomes Allan Cabrera as Homeowner Representative
Cabrera will act as a liaison between homeowners and Revive’s trusted team of contractors. - December 03, 2021 - Revive
Revive Welcomes Bryten Hanson as Revive Expert
Revive Concierge runs on a mission to help motivated homeowners navigate the ever-changing Real Estate environment and find the best solutions for their unique situations. In an effort to continually provide the best customer service possible, the team recently brought on Bryten Hanson as a Revive... - November 03, 2021 - Revive