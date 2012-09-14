PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Security & Investigation Products
Integrated Security Systems
Protective Equipment
Home Security Home Security
We offer reviews of home security cameras, home security alarms, and other security related products. 
AJ GPS AJ GPS Sparks, NV
Millennium Plus is the first to offer publicly, GPS/Internet tracking solutions for all cars, trucks, and recreational vehicles. Deregulation... 
Amber Alert Technologies Amber Alert Technologies Abilene, TX
children safety id cards pet id cards adult id cards 
Antrica Antrica Bray, United Kingdom
Antrica – HD & SD video over IP Servers Encoders & Decoders to the CCTV, Broadcast, Digital Signage & Medical markets. 
Avante Security Inc. Avante Security Inc. Toronto, Canada
Avante is certain there is nothing more important than the safety and security of your family, your home, and your business. We offer... 
Backstreet Surveillance Company Backstreet Surveillance Company Cupertino, CA
Zepher Media llc dba Backstreet-Surveillance is a USA owned and operated company. The company provides affordable, high quality "do... 
Bodyguards Security Guards USA Bodyguards Security Guards USA New York, NY
(800) 549-3150 Executive Protection Security Guards Bodyguards Services, Cctv Dvr Surveillance Solutions and Installation with Internet... 
Brivo Systems, LLC Brivo Systems, LLC Bethesda, MD
The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and... 
Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd Singapore
Capital Safety (CS) is the world leader in fall protection products and industrial rescue systems, sold under the famous brand names –... 
CardPrinter.com CardPrinter.com Minneapolis, MN
CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer... 
Econo-Security Econo-Security Sherbrooke, Canada
Econo-Security offers surveillance camera, home security and surveilllance camera system, cctv security camera and Fake sécurity... 
Elemental Innovation, Inc. Elemental Innovation, Inc. West Caldwell, NJ
A leading engineering firm, Elemental Innovation, Inc. provides proven coastal protection through the ecofriendly, tunable HALO® wave attenuator. 
Elite Seals Elite Seals Chula Vista, CA
Elite Seals is dedicated to providing an incomparable line of high security and tamper indicative seals. Elite Seals offers the widest selection... 
Fire Safe Warehouse Fire Safe Warehouse Minneapolis, MN
Fireproof safes for floors & walls, file cabinets, data and media safes from FireKing, Meilink and Gary. 
GPS North America GPS North America Langhorne, PA
GPS North America delivers integrated fleet management solutions to sales, service, and delivery companies throughout North America. We... 
Home Security Home Security
We offer home security resources, research and information including information on home security systems. 
IndigoVision IndigoVision (IND) Edison, NJ
IndigoVision is a leading manufacturer of end-to-end IP Video Security solutions including IP Cameras, IP Video encoders, VMS software and... 
International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety International Association for Healthcare... Glendale Heights, IL
The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, or IAHSS for short, is the only organization solely dedicated to professionals... 
International Security Instructors International Security Instructors River Edge, NJ
International Secutiy Instructors provides advanced Counter & Anti Terrorism training for Police, Military, Government and the private... 
KL Security Enterprises, LLC KL Security Enterprises, LLC Stockland, IL
Solutions for business continuity, information assurance, and disaster recovery planning with a complete line of high security fireproof... 
MAC Investigations MAC Investigations Peabody, MA
Michael A. Coller is licensed by the Massachusetts State Police as a Private Investigator. He is also a sworn Constable in within Essex... 
MAV Aircraft Services, Inc MAV Aircraft Services, Inc Fort Worth, TX
At MAV Aircraft Services, we are committed to providing you with the highest quality aircraft services and interiors at a fair market price. 
My Family CD of NC My Family CD of NC Greensboro, NC
My Family CD of NC offers wallet size Identification CD's as Safe Kids Cards, Safe Adult Cards, and Safe Pet Cards. We produce the... 
My Family Cd Of Tennessee My Family Cd Of Tennessee Knoxville, TN
Safe Kids Card, Inc.'s founder and franchise owner, Jeremiah Hutchins launched the company in August 2002.  In just over three years... 
National Safety Compliance, Inc. National Safety Compliance, Inc. Springfield, MO
NSC provides OSHA safety training videos, DVDs, workplace safety posters, first aid kits, state & federal labor law posters and other... 
New Horizon Security Services, Inc. New Horizon Security Services, Inc. Manassas, VA
New Horizon is a family owned and operated company that provides armed and unarmed security services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia... 
North American Investigations North American Investigations Mineola, NY
North American Investigations is a private investigation firm who specializes in matrimonial, adultery, infidelity, cheating spouse, and... 
Omneta PLC Omneta PLC Chippenham, United Kingdom
Omneta provides a diverse range of services centred on a highly secure, multi-site supercomputer enabling and maintaining the highest levels... 
Razzlechip Solutions Ltd Razzlechip Solutions Ltd Yaba, Nigeria
The Nigeria based company provides due diligence, background checks, covert surveillance, infidelity investigations, fraud and scam screening,... 
Safe Kids Card of Georgia, LLC Safe Kids Card of Georgia, LLC Tucker, GA
Safe Kids Card is a wallet size CD identification card that also stores vital information. The CD can be run in any Windows based computer... 
Safe Kids Card of Northern Virginia Safe Kids Card of Northern Virginia Leesburg, VA
Safe Kids Card of Northern Virginia is owned and operated by Brian and Patricia Parks. Our combined professional experience totals over... 
Safe Kids Card, Inc Safe Kids Card, Inc Powell, WY
MyFamilyCD has developed a digital CD Identification for Children, Adults, & Pets the size of a business card. This Amber Ready CD ID... 
Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd Baulkham Hills, Australia
Secure Edge Technologies (SET) supplies, implements, monitors and supports Access and Environmental Control solutions that are used by its... 
Security Systems Security Systems Winnipeg, Canada
Reviews, product comparisons, and buying guide on security systems and alarm monitoring. 
Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd. Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd. Shenzhen, China
China-based corporation specialized in building automation, security software, conference system, PDS, CCTV, alarm, security products, fiber... 
Thermal Matrix USA Thermal Matrix USA Tampa, FL
Thermal Matrix supplies advanced and sophisticated concealed object detection systems for both the military and private sector. Systems... 
VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVIC... United Kingdom
BSi registered and SIA licensed security services. A comprehensive range of services is available to all markets/industries, public and... 
Wert Italia Srl Wert Italia Srl Torino, Italy
Wert Italia is a representation and marketing company in the industry of IT, telecommunication and security solutions. The company is owned... 
