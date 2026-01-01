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Security & Investigation Products

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Wuanap

Wuanap

Wuanap® is the first smart lifecollar that will keep your head above water in case you have a problem preventing drowning even if you are unconscious. Perfect for any water sport except scuba...

Gold Company Profiles

3dEYE Inc.

3dEYE Inc.

About 3dEYE 3dEYE Inc. is a Toronto-based hi-tech company that provides secure and reliable Cloud Video Surveillance service for the monitoring industry. 3dEYE Inc. officially launched its...

EyeZense, Inc.

EyeZense, Inc.

EyeZense Inc., a smart security start-up company based in Silicon Valley dedicated to developing smart security products focusing on safety monitoring and situational awareness solutions using an...

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control is a manufacturer of innovative access control solutions. Products are sold though a global dealer network. Malibu Access Control Products are sold dealer direct. The foundation...

Sighthound Inc.

Sighthound Inc.

About Sighthound Inc. Our mission is to turn sight into insight. Built in a privacy-centric manner, using the industry’s most powerful Computer Vision technology, Edge Cameras and Deep Neural...

Company Profiles

AJ GPS

AJ GPS

Millennium Plus is the first to offer publicly, GPS/Internet tracking solutions for all cars, trucks, and recreational vehicles. Deregulation by the FCC of telecommunications services has made...

Amber Alert Technologies

Amber Alert Technologies

children safety id cards pet id cards adult id cards

Antrica

Antrica

Antrica – HD & SD video over IP Servers Encoders & Decoders to the CCTV, Broadcast, Digital Signage & Medical markets. Video Encoders, Decoders and IP cameras for a variety of...

Avante Security Inc.

Avante Security Inc.

Avante is certain there is nothing more important than the safety and security of your family, your home, and your business. We offer total security solutions custom designed. Hence, we treat...

Backstreet Surveillance Company

Backstreet Surveillance Company

Zepher Media llc dba Backstreet-Surveillance is a USA owned and operated company. The company provides affordable, high quality "do it yourself" video surveillance solutions online for home...

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

(800) 549-3150 Executive Protection Security Guards Bodyguards Services, Cctv Dvr Surveillance Solutions and Installation with Internet Monitoring SECURITY USA is a leader in high quality...

Brivo Systems, LLC

Brivo Systems, LLC

The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and versatility of the Internet to provide total control and...

Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Capital Safety (CS) is the world leader in fall protection products and industrial rescue systems, sold under the famous brand names – DBI-SALA® and PROTECTA®. INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE -...

CardPrinter.com

CardPrinter.com

CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer service.

Econo-Security

Econo-Security

Econo-Security offers surveillance camera, home security and surveilllance camera system, cctv security camera and Fake sécurity related products.

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

A leading engineering firm, Elemental Innovation, Inc. provides proven coastal protection through the ecofriendly, tunable HALO® wave attenuator. By absorbing rather than deflecting the force of...

Elite Seals

Elite Seals

Elite Seals is dedicated to providing an incomparable line of high security and tamper indicative seals. Elite Seals offers the widest selection of security seals for any use. Elite Seals has a...

Fire Safe Warehouse

Fire Safe Warehouse

Fireproof safes for floors & walls, file cabinets, data and media safes from FireKing, Meilink and Gary.

GPS North America

GPS North America

GPS North America delivers integrated fleet management solutions to sales, service, and delivery companies throughout North America. We offer a full continuum of asset tracking...

Home Security

Home Security

We offer home security resources, research and information including information on home security systems.

IndigoVision

IndigoVision

IndigoVision is a leading manufacturer of end-to-end IP Video Security solutions including IP Cameras, IP Video encoders, VMS software and Network Video Recorders (NVR). With ONVIF open architecture...

International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety

International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety

The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety, or IAHSS for short, is the only organization solely dedicated to professionals involved in managing and directing security and safety...

International Security Instructors

International Security Instructors

International Secutiy Instructors provides advanced Counter & Anti Terrorism training for Police, Military, Government and the private sectors. Training is based on Israeli doctrines, experience...

KL Security Enterprises, LLC

KL Security Enterprises, LLC

Solutions for business continuity, information assurance, and disaster recovery planning with a complete line of high security fireproof safes, filing cabinets, and fireproof hard drives for...

MAC Investigations

MAC Investigations

Michael A. Coller is licensed by the Massachusetts State Police as a Private Investigator. He is also a sworn Constable in within Essex County, Massachusetts. Michael has 20 year experience as a...

MAV Aircraft Services, Inc

MAV Aircraft Services, Inc

At MAV Aircraft Services, we are committed to providing you with the highest quality aircraft services and interiors at a fair market price. We will assist you through all of your aircraft needs. At...

My Family CD of MD & DC

My Family CD of MD & DC

 

My Family CD of NC

My Family CD of NC

My Family CD of NC offers wallet size Identification CD's as Safe Kids Cards, Safe Adult Cards, and Safe Pet Cards. We produce the CD's for customers and also offer a "Do It Yourself"...

My Family Cd Of Tennessee

My Family Cd Of Tennessee

Safe Kids Card, Inc.'s founder and franchise owner, Jeremiah Hutchins launched the company in August 2002.  In just over three years the company has grown to include 52 franchisees in 23 states...

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

NSC provides OSHA safety training videos, DVDs, workplace safety posters, first aid kits, state & federal labor law posters and other workplace products. NSC offers hundreds of products to assist...

New Horizon Security Services, Inc.

New Horizon Security Services, Inc.

New Horizon is a family owned and operated company that provides armed and unarmed security services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia and the D.C. Metropolitan area for premier real estate...

North American Investigations

North American Investigations

North American Investigations is a private investigation firm who specializes in matrimonial, adultery, infidelity, cheating spouse, and unfaithful partner issues. Whether it is a marital issue of a...

Omneta PLC

Omneta PLC

Omneta provides a diverse range of services centred on a highly secure, multi-site supercomputer enabling and maintaining the highest levels of personal, physical, commercial and national security...

Razzlechip Solutions Ltd

Razzlechip Solutions Ltd

The Nigeria based company provides due diligence, background checks, covert surveillance, infidelity investigations, fraud and scam screening, computer forensics, penetration testing, vulnerability...

Safe Kids Card of Georgia, LLC

Safe Kids Card of Georgia, LLC

Safe Kids Card is a wallet size CD identification card that also stores vital information. The CD can be run in any Windows based computer system, even police cruiser laptops. This allows authorities...

Safe Kids Card of Northern Virginia

Safe Kids Card of Northern Virginia

Safe Kids Card of Northern Virginia is owned and operated by Brian and Patricia Parks. Our combined professional experience totals over 20 years of maintaining medical and legal confidentiality...

Safe Kids Card, Inc

Safe Kids Card, Inc

MyFamilyCD has developed a digital CD Identification for Children, Adults, & Pets the size of a business card. This Amber Ready CD ID is also affiliated with Team Amber Alert; a non-profit...

Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd

Secure Edge Technologies Pty Ltd

Secure Edge Technologies (SET) supplies, implements, monitors and supports Access and Environmental Control solutions that are used by its customers to Secure and Protect their Sensitive and...

Security Systems

Security Systems

Reviews, product comparisons, and buying guide on security systems and alarm monitoring.

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

China-based corporation specialized in building automation, security software, conference system, PDS, CCTV, alarm, security products, fiber optics and access control.

Thermal Matrix USA

Thermal Matrix USA

Thermal Matrix supplies advanced and sophisticated concealed object detection systems for both the military and private sector. Systems can detect terrorists such as suicide bombers who are hiding...

VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

BSi registered and SIA licensed security services. A comprehensive range of services is available to all markets/industries, public and private throughout the UK. Core services include security...

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