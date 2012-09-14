CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems , from Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Product

Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders - Remote Monitoring via Internet Two Weeks Continuous Recording

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom , from Antrica

Product

The ANT-3570 is a 2.0 Mega Pixel 1920 x 1080P 30 Resolution speed dome camera. Offering Progressive scan for removal of interlacing effects and full HD capability . Dual Stream capability using Dual Codecs...

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom , from Antrica

Product

The ANT-3530 is a High Definition 2MP 1/2.5" H.264/JPEG IP video camera offering 1920 x1080pixels of resolution at 30 fps. Using a CMOS sensor the ANT353 offers 10x OPTICAL zoom facility Offering...

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder , from Antrica

Product

The ANT-32000 is a High Definition H.264 video and audio CODEC that can be used in several ways. Offering Full HD video and audio encode decode and full duplex mode this is an industry first! Firstly it...

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability , from Antrica

Product



HALO® Decking unit for marina construction , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate wave...

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design *...

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of terrorism...

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on docks...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can survive all...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO Harbor...

Heavy Equipment Unit , from AJ GPS

Product

Designed specifically for heavy equipment use, the Millennium Plus HEU comes complete with everything you need to begin tracking and monitoring your inventory anywhere in Canada, the United States or Mexico.

Lad-Saf® Powered Climb Assist System , from Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Product



Manned Guarding , from VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

$0.00 - Service

Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing and...

Mobile Location Unit , from AJ GPS

Product

Millennium Plus is a mobile tracking device, stealthily secured inside a vehicle, that enables you to monitor and control many vehicle features. Employing a constellation of satellites, and patented microburst...

Motivational Safety Posters , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95 - Product

National Safety Compliance offers workplace safety posters. These full-color motivational safety posters are available on a variety of topics. Topics include: safe lifting, back safety, bloodborne pathogens,...

Pile Rider® - protection for your marinas piles , from Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Ordinary dock collars take the brunt of wave after wave, wearing out quickly while transferring the energy right to your dock. Our Pile Rider is different. Composed of proven marine-grade components,...

Safe Adults Card , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95 - Product

"The Most Advanced CD ROM Identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself kit contains 2 wallet size CD ID's you can put your photos, fingerprint &...

Safe Cards "Do-It-Yourself" kit , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95 - Product

Easy-to-follow instructions 3 Digital Pictures Thumbprint Extensive Medical/Personal Info. Emergency Contact info. Auto-Run Program Optional add Document or Video file E-mail or Print...

Safe Pets Card , from Safe Kids Card, Inc

$24.95 - Product

"The Most Advanced CD identification cards" This easy to use Do-it-Yourself Kit creates a wallet size CD ID with photos & emergency information. This full service CD allows breeders, pet...

Safety Training Videos & DVDs , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$99.95 - Product

NSC offers a large selection of OSHA and workplace safety training DVDs and videos. These training programs include all the items that employers need to train an unlimited number of employees. Safety topics...

Security , from Avante Security Inc.

Service

Security Services Include • Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm. • Crisis...

Security Guards , from Bodyguards Security Guards USA

$0.00 - Service

State Licensed, bonded and insured, armed and unarmed Security Guards. We provide uniformed Guards, undercover or in executive attire. We provide 24 hour security.

Seven Signs of Lying - CD , from MAC Investigations

$14.95 - Product

How can YOU tell what is a LIE and what is the TRUTH? Join Private Investigator, Michael Coller, as he gives you the "7 Signs of Lying." Mr. Coller plants his 20 years of experience and expertise...

State and Federal Labor Law Posters , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95 - Product

National Safety Compliance offers state and federal labor law posters. These posters help employers comply with state and federal posting requirements. Posters come laminated on both sides and are guaranteed...

Surveillance , from North American Investigations

Service

Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases: Catch a Cheating Spouse Domestic Cases Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations Child Custody Cases Tracking a Teen Insurance Fraud Workers Compensation...

test , from Antrica

$1,234.00 - Product



Tracelet , from Avante Security Inc.

Product

The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...