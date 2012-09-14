PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Building Intelligence Inc. Announces Issuance of Patent for Loading Dock and Vehicle Access System Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

ISEA Members and Staff Garner Recognition ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

GeoLang Partners with SecureFLO to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions to the U.S. Market GeoLang, part of the Shearwater Group plc, is delighted to announce it has signed a significant partnership with US-based information security and consultancy experts SecureFLO LLC. - November 20, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

ISEA Honors Abby Ferri, Innovative and Respected Safety Professional, with Distinguished Service Award The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

"Fall Back" Time Change is the Perfect Time for a Winter Home Safety Check Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

HandyTrac Introduces New Version of Its Most Popular Touch Integrated Key Control System HandyTrac today introduced the new Standard Touch key control system, bringing streamlined touch integration and improved security to its most popular and most affordable system. - October 27, 2019 - HandyTrac Systems

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the InterCon Top 50 Innovator Awards 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. won the Intercon Top50 Innovator's Award 2019 for bringing Innovation in the field of biometric technology in India to meet the new and evolving security demands of today & tomorrow through secure identity management services. - October 25, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

New DIRAK Slam Latch from FDB Panel Fittings for Sliding Doors and Panels FDB Panel Fittings has launched a new slam latch with sales partner DIRAK for sliding doors and panels. The latch has been designed for sliding doors used on specialist vehicles, caravans, motorhomes, railways, office cabinets, domestic light doors, cupboards and storage units. - October 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

SecurEnvoy Welcomes Canadian Cloud IT Service Provider Vickohm as a Key Cloud Services Partner SecurEnvoy, A Shearwater Group plc Company and a global software leader in cybersecurity technologies including MFA and DLP, is proud to announce the addition of Vickohm to its Cloud and Accredited Partner Program. Headquartered out of Quebec, Vickohm provides businesses with expert network solutions,... - October 14, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys. For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built... - October 12, 2019 - COPS Monitoring

New DIRAK Flush Mounted Stainless Steel Compression Latch from FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK compression latch from FDB Panel Fittings meets the need for a flush latch with compression/anti-vibration characteristics often found in rail transport, HVAC and furniture applications. The 7-086 and 7-087 provide discrete closure with visual indicator. - October 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

GeoLang Launches Sensitive Data Discovery Scan-as-a-Service GeoLang Ltd, a Shearwater Group plc Company, has announced the latest addition to its Ascema Sensitive Data Discovery technology platform: Scan-as-a-Service. Aimed at businesses that need to know where their data resides, whilst validating the importance of sensitive data discovery, the solution performs... - October 10, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

GeoLang Partners with Northdoor PLC to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions GeoLang, a Shearwater Group plc Company, is pleased to announce their recent reseller partnership agreement with Northdoor PLC, a UK-based IT consultancy company specialising in data. As data becomes increasingly vital to our society and business, with more people accessing and storing files across... - October 09, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

Mantra Softech Was Honored with the ELCINA Award for Excellence in Electronics Innovation 2019 Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. has won the ELCINA Awards 2019 in the category of Excellence in Electronics Innovation. The award, presented at the 44th edition of Annual ELCINA Meet, highlights Mantra’s excellence in bringing innovation in the field of hardware manufacturing. - October 07, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

FDB Panel Fittings Announce New PINET Aluminium Barrel Bolts Small PINET aluminium barrel bolts are now available from FDB Panel Fittings. Otherwise known as door or sash bolts, they are made to slide into a cylindrical socket providing a simple low-cost security solution. - September 28, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

First Synthetic DNA Criminal Tagging System Deployed in Florida The first forensic (synthetic DNA) Criminal Tagging System from SelectaDNA installed at Raptis Rare Books on Worth Avenue, Palm Beach, Fla. Technology helps prevent burglary, robbery, high-value theft and unauthorized access. - September 19, 2019 - CSI Protect

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Partners with Virta Labs on Medical Device Security Project New NIST Healthcare Cybersecurity Guide on Securing Picture Archiving and Communication Systems. - September 18, 2019 - Virta Laboratories, Inc.

DIGIOP Launches CARBON, a Loss Prevention Dashboard and Business Intelligence Tool DIGIOP announces the launch of CARBON, a cloud-based insights and business intelligence platform for loss prevention and store operations. The intuitive dashboard delivers synchronized video and data, advanced data mining, and case management across an enterprise. “DIGIOP CARBON was built to be... - September 18, 2019 - DIGIOP

SecurEnvoy Launches SecureIdentity Data Loss Protection SecurEnvoy, a Shearwater Group plc company, is excited to announce the release of SecureIdentity Data Loss Protection; the latest offering in the company’s signature SecureIdentity Platform. The DLP and associated Data Discovery products are a significant extension to SecurEnvoy’s portfolio. - September 16, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

New PINET Aluminium Profile Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new PINET 30mm aluminium profile hinges available from FDB Panel Fittings are for use as pairs or together with a matching friction, detent or spring hinge to modify door opening characteristics. They are suitable for enclosures, cabinets and cupboards from factory floor to domestic furniture. - September 06, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA at PPMA Exhibition, 1st – 3rd October 2019 at the NEC, Stand No. G96 EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc. to Unveil AIRDEFENSE 6.0 Counter-UAS System Dynamite Global Strategies Inc. (DGS) has announced its latest AIRDEFENSE version that would improve & upgrade the firm’s abilities to negate and detect risky and life-threatening problems caused by hostile drones. - August 29, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

New FinAlu® Lightweight Range of PINET Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new FinAlu® range of PINET hinges launched by FDB Panel Fittings provide light and tough service in applications such as medical equipment, electronic enclosures, food equipment and vehicle cabinets. - August 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.

Plug and Play Selects AKUA for Its Logistics and Supply Chain Accelerator Program Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA

Mantra Softech Launches Canteen Management System to Improve Canteen Operations Mantra introduces "mensa," a paperless Canteen Management Solution consisting a set of hardware and software. mensa is designed and developed based on the latest biometric technology to streamline the canteen management operations in a smarter, efficient and rapid way. - August 15, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

New Spec All EPDM Integral Gasket and Spine from EMKA A spring steel spine on a P section gasket is a simple, effective way to provide an excellent gasket function for enclosure and vehicle doors. EMKA have now developed an integral section which combines both in one EPDM moulding. - August 10, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Preventing Gun Violence Through Advanced Technology Introducing DARVIS™️, Data Analytics Real-World Visual Intelligence System, a technology platform that is able to detect a weapon and potential active shooter prior to shots ever being fired. - August 08, 2019 - Darvis Inc.

Tarasafe Offers FR Shirts - Rockie Tarasafe, a flame-resistant (FR) workwear manufacturer from India, offers Rockie FR shirts: a durable, lightweight and stylish FR clothing option for professionals and industrial workers. (https://www.tarasafe.com/rockie-fr-shirt.html) Rockie FR shirts represent a new frontier in workwear and are a... - August 06, 2019 - Tarasafe

Soft-Close and Lift-Off Doors with PINET Dampening Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings These new PINET dampening hinges from FDB Panel Fittings have soft-close and lift-off facilities which enable easy equipment installation and access in workshop, office or domestic environments. - July 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Opening Doors, Renova Technology Expands Access Control Repair Capabilities Renova Technology announces added capabilities to after-market commerical security repair menu. Recognized in 2017, as “Top Company to Know” by SDM Magazine, Renova continues to open-doors, this time expanding Access Control infrastructure repair. The new addition to the menu is Software... - July 27, 2019 - Renova Technology

EMKA eCam Updates Mechanical Locks to Electronic Security Systems EMKA is offering their retro-fit eCam system as an upgrade for mechanical locks and latches where an electronic interface is now required to improve security and/or provide access logs integrated with other personnel monitoring networks. The eCam facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and... - July 26, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Mantra Biometric Devices Employed by Uttar Pradesh Government Food Distribution System Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented Mantra's Aadhaar-enabled biometric devices in 19,661 fair price shops across the western districts of UP. - July 26, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

TRENDnet and Router Limits Upgrade Web Content Filtering and Productivity Software TRENDnet and Router Limits announce free upgrade to the web content filtering and productivity software integrated into select TRENDnet routers. Bandwidth monitoring and speed test support is available now through a free firmware upgrade. - July 18, 2019 - TRENDnet