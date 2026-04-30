Recent Headlines
Four in Five IT Security Pros Believe AI May Cost Them Their Jobs, Finds CyberEdge Group’s 2026 Cyberthreat Defense Report
AI-driven malware on the rise, proprietary LLMs deemed hardest to secure, and 97% of hiring managers now demand AI skills. - April 30, 2026 - CyberEdge Group LLC
Deetur LIVE Launches Mobile Speed Trap Cameras for HOA Communities
Deetur LIVE has announced the launch of its new mobile speed trap camera service, designed to help HOA communities reduce speeding and improve neighborhood safety through a flexible, technology-driven solution. - April 14, 2026 - Deetur LIVE
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
Splan Celebrates the Global Success of Its Certified Consultants
Splan announces the global success of its Certified Security Consultants, recognizing their pivotal role in advancing enterprise safety, security, and operational efficiency. The program empowers professionals with industry-leading expertise in Visitor Management, PIAM, and unified identity solutions. - December 14, 2025 - Splan Inc
FDB Panel Fittings Announce a Wide Range of Industrial Handles for Enclosures, Cabinets, and Drawers
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the availability of an extensive range of industrial-grade handles for enclosures, cabinets, panels, and drawers - now offered ex-stock for immediate dispatch via the FDB Online Store. Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the... - December 13, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Malibu Access Control Launches Mobile App 1.5, Delivering New Design and Smarter User Experience
Malibu Access Control has released Mobile App 1.5, featuring a modern redesign, improved navigation, clearer messaging, and enhanced geolocation services for hands-free access. The update strengthens Malibu’s commitment to seamless access control backed by cloud-based management and simplified installation—delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for users and scalable value for dealers. - December 08, 2025 - Malibu Access Control
CryptaBox Releases New Music Video "A Coded Sunrise" from Their Latest Album Digital Balance
CryptaBox releases the new music video "A Coded Sunrise" from the album "Digital Balance," blending cyber-aesthetics with industrial energy. The full album is available on SoundCloud, and the video is now on YouTube. CryptaBox merges crypto innovation with artistic expression. - November 28, 2025 - CryptaBox
120 Deg. Stainless Steel Concealed Hinge – New from FDB Online
FDB Online are pleased to announce this 120 deg. stainless steel hinge, new to their range. Designed for concealed fitting, this AISI 304 hinge features a removable pin for door removal in assembly or later service. Explains MD Gary Miles, “This is a robust and long-lived hinge suitable for... - November 25, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Wavestore v6.44: Latest Release of Video Management Software
Introducing WaveView v6.44, Wavestore’s latest release dedicated to eliminating these operational pain points by perfecting the foundational elements that make video management systems truly effective. While their recent versions have focused on automation and deep integrations, v6.44 returns to what matters most: empowering security professionals with intuitive tools that eliminate friction from daily operations and enhance decision-making capabilities. - November 04, 2025 - Wavestore
New from Fdb Panel Fittings – A Black Aluminium Rear-Mounted Handle
Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle from FDB Panel Fittings features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand. - November 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Advanced Gasket Sealing Systems from FDB Panel Fittings Ensure Superior Ingress Protection
FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles. - October 23, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
3dEYE Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025
3dEYE launched its AI-Powered Video Analytics Rule Engine at GSX 2025, transforming video analytics into intelligent workflows that boost life safety, compliance, and ROI. Key features include stacked analytics, flexible scheduling, and automated responses. Available now to all 3dEYE integrators, the cloud-based platform supports multi-site deployments and advanced AI tools like face recognition, ALPR, and behavior detection. Learn more at www.3deye.ai. - October 07, 2025 - 3dEYE Inc.
Analyst1 Unveils Version 2.12.2 with AI-Powered Summaries, Enhanced Indicator Tagging, and Expanded Security Updates
Analyst1 has released version 2.12.2, introducing AI-powered evidence summaries with a flexible Bring Your Own AI model, customizable indicator tagging for sharper intelligence, and critical security updates. The release gives analysts more speed, control, and precision while strengthening enterprise defenses—helping teams turn raw intelligence into action with confidence. - September 18, 2025 - Analyst1
FDB Online Offer Slam Latch Set with Inside Safety Release
FDB Online are pleased to announce this large format Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set. It offers an inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures, such as cold stores or containerised units, where a surface-mounted latch is preferable to avoid breaching the thermal... - September 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Endoacustica Launches the REC-20H Mini Voice Recorder Hideway: Audio Recorder for Everyday Use
Ultra-compact design, easily hidden anywhere; Over 20 hours of continuous or voice-activated recording; Fast charging and simple ON/OFF use for anyone. - September 10, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"
Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication. - August 04, 2025 - Viollis Group International
Industrial Lift-Off Hinges for Enclosures and Panels from FDBdb Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings have a great offering of externally mounting lift-off hinges in traditional style black diecast with stud fixing for improved security and aesthetic along with a torpedo/bullet style in chrome. - July 26, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Endoacustica Europe Introduces Voice Activated Mini Audio Recorder for Professional and Personal Use
Discover the smart and compact voice activated mini audio recorder with built-in VAS, calendar, security software, and high-quality microphone. Perfect for whistleblowers and professional surveillance. - July 24, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
Endoacustica Europe PICO2: a Dual Wi-Fi Audio Transmitter with Real-Time Listening and Live Streaming Capabilities
Endoacustica Europe’s palm‑sized Pico2 streams live audio over Wi‑Fi in real time. It stores up to eighty days of conversations and lets users download files remotely. Ghost‑Pairing keeps the transmitter invisible on any network. - July 16, 2025 - Endoacustica Europe
External Grab Handles Now Available Online from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer their ex-stock grab handles for industrial applications – enclosures, doors, drawers, access panels, carry cases, instrumentation, with good hand clearance and ergonomic design. - July 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
iT Cyber Defence Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight & Celebrates Tournament Success
The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, thanks to the generosity of participants and sponsors, bringing together 122 golfers, and raising not only a significant amount of money, but increasing support and awareness in the fight against all kinds of childhood cancers. iT... - May 29, 2025 - iT Cyber Defence
Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems to Introduce Home and Business Safety Solutions at Electronic Security Expo
Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems, LLC (GASS), an innovator in non-lethal pepper spray technology for homes and businesses, will exhibit its patent-pending line of security devices at the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Atlanta, Georgia from June 16-19, 2025. GASS, a staunch advocate of safety awareness, provides a variety of products and educational resources aimed at reducing home invasions, domestic violence, and business break-ins nationwide. - May 22, 2025 - Guardian Angel Pepper Spray Systems
FDB Panel Fittings Announces Their Rocfast Service for Streamlined Lock Assembly and Logistics
The Rocfast customer service program, available from FDB Panel Fittings, is designed to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate ordering errors, whilst guiding engineers and buyers through the complete process of lock assembly. - May 21, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Blind Spot 2025: Wavestore Gathers Industry to Rethink Security’s Hidden Gaps and Future Threats
Security professionals to gather in Ottawa this June 26 for expert talks, product showcases, and discussions on the future of video intelligence. - May 15, 2025 - Wavestore
Hinges for Electronic Enclosures Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The range of premium hinges from FDB Panel Fittings are designed to enhance the functionality and protection of enclosures across a wide variety of applications. - May 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Electrical Expands High-Quality Range of Enclosed Electrical Protection Devices for Industrial, Rail and MOD Applications
As the UK’s construction and infrastructure projects regain momentum, FDB Electrical Online is proud to announce an extensive range of enclosed electrical protection devices. These high-performance solutions are designed for industrial and commercial sites, utilities, healthcare facilities,... - May 04, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
SME Cyber Solutions Launches Free Website Security Header Checker to Tackle Rising Cyber Attacks on UK SMEs
Cybersecurity firm SME Cyber Solutions has launched a free online tool to help UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) identify missing HTTP security headers — a frequently overlooked vulnerability that contributes to a growing number of website compromises. - April 18, 2025 - SME Cyber Solutions Ltd
VirtuAlarm Announces Introduction of Its Dual-Tech Lte Transmitter
Virtualarm announces the deployment of its new Flagship low cost Ip Dual Tech transmitter with lease and purchase options. - April 09, 2025 - VirtuAlarm
Enclosure and Cabinet Hardware Update from FDB Panel Fittings for Specialist Panel Builders
Gary Miles, MD at FDB Panel Fittings, discusses the latest updates in enclosure and cabinet hardware for specialist panel builders. - March 28, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Vibration-Resistant Quarter-Turn Locks from EMKA Ltd
EMKA has introduced a new robust vibration-resistant quarter turn lock onto the market which is suitable for a wide range of applications, including transport, machine building & plant engineering or in the design of industrial cabinets. - March 22, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Vetrone Aerial Solutions Expands Aerial Photography and Drone Inspection Services in the Pacific Northwest
Vetrone Aerial Solutions (VAS) expands its aerial photography and drone inspection services across the Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, WA, and the Greater Portland metro area. Specializing in high-resolution imagery and precision inspections, VAS supports real estate, construction, and infrastructure projects. Utilizing FAA-certified drone pilots, VAS delivers cost-effective solutions for property marketing, structural assessments, and environmental monitoring. - March 08, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Ex-Stock HG-TS Series Stainless Steel Torque Hinges from FDBPanel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now have HG-TS series torque hinges available on their online store. These stainless steel hinges are suitable for marine applications and other harsh environments. - March 06, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Veteran Aerial Solutions (VAS) Elevates Drone Services with Precision & Innovation
Veteran Aerial Solutions (VAS) delivers cutting-edge drone services, including aerial mapping, real estate marketing, infrastructure inspections, and environmental monitoring. As a veteran-owned, FAA-certified company, VAS integrates military precision with AI-driven insights, providing businesses with high-quality aerial data and customized solutions for a smarter, safer future. - March 01, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
CyberSecOp Announces Partnership with Risk-Strategies to Revolutionize Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Protection
CyberSecOp, a leading Managed Security Services Provider, announced a partnership with Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm to deliver enhanced cybersecurity solutions with access to cost-effective insurance options. Under... - February 17, 2025 - CyberSecOp, LLC
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) Launches Elite Counter-Drone Technology to Protect High-Profile Clients and Critical Infrastructure Systems
Aerial Defense Systems (ADS) delivers advanced counter-drone security solutions using AI-powered detection, tracking, and neutralization technology. The company provides comprehensive airspace security for VIPs, corporate facilities, and critical infrastructure, preventing unauthorized drones from invading restricted airspace. ADS offers state-of-the-art UAV defense systems to enhance privacy, safety, and aerial threat mitigation for high-risk individuals and organizations. - February 17, 2025 - Aerial Defense Systems
Colour Printing on Enclosure Components from EMKA
The “Everything but the Enclosure” people at EMKA have made life a little bit easier for specialist enclosure and cabinet builders – they can now offer standard 2-colour pad printing onto swinghandles, drawing pockets, air conditioning handles, drawer handles, L handles, T handles... - February 16, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
BCTS Series Stainless Steel Ball Catches Now from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
The versatile BCTS series of double ball catches from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store are designed for harsh environments and generally used for interior doors where rapid access is required. - February 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Agent E Electronic Swinghandles at Data Centre World Exhibition, March 2025
EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Ltd Now Offer Custom Hardware OEM Designs
To meet the needs of a custom hardware design where a standard offering is not suitable, EMKA are delighted to now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Small Lift-Off Enclosure Hinges Available Ex-Stock from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now offer small lift-off enclosure hinges ex-stock. They have been designed particularly to suit small enclosures as used in electrical/electronic controls and distribution systems located in industrial facilities. - February 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Concealed Diecast Enclosure Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store
The FDB Panel Fittings Online store now offer these concealed enclosure hinges in natural finish zinc die, for use “as they are” or for overpainting to suit the cabinet. - January 18, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Black Diecast Butt Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this clean design hinge for external mounting of doors on cabinets and enclosures in industrial environments. These robust hinges are part of the FDB Online ex-stock offering for specialist panel builders and custom enclosure manufacturers working with... - January 16, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Everykey Launches Echo, a Proximity-Based Secure Access Platform
Everykey unveils Echo, a passwordless authorization and MFA solution that uses proximity technology to automatically authenticate users when their phone is near their computer. Eliminating passwords and codes, Echo provides seamless, secure, and touch-free access. With FIDO2 encryption, easy integration with IAM/SSO platforms, and advanced security, Echo redefines user-friendly authentication. - January 13, 2025 - Everykey
Analyst1 Unveils v2.10.0 Release, Delivering Expanded Integrations and Enhancements for Threat Intelligence Operations
Analyst1, a leading provider of next-generation threat intelligence platforms, today announced the release of Analyst1 v2.10.0, introducing a series of key enhancements aimed at simplifying workflows, improving integrations, and strengthening platform security. This latest version offers expanded... - January 09, 2025 - Analyst1
FDB Panel Fittings Online Offer Heavy Duty Pedestal Hinge
Specialist panel builders will be pleased to learn that the FDB Panel Fittings Online store now has ex-stock availability of pedestal style hinges for enclosure and cabinet doors. The asymmetric design of the hinge lends extra support to enhance door rigidity of large doors on cabinets and... - December 26, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA Locking Technology Especially for Rail Vehicle Construction
EMKA announce their wide range of locking technology related hardware especially for use on rail vehicles – a situation where, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train crew, all components must perform their intended function with utmost reliability, particularly in the event of a fire. - December 24, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.