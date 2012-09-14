PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Game-based training company wins gold for best advance in gaming or simulation technology. - December 19, 2019 - Lemonade
Lemonade hires Sal Apuzzio as Vice President of Sales. - December 14, 2019 - Lemonade
The new Byzantine API Gateway provides client access to a Hyperledger Fabric blockchain network through RESTful APIs. - December 13, 2019 - Keyhole Software
Straight-forward, flat-rate training content in an easily digestible form. - December 08, 2019 - Snack Technologies Inc.
DEVAR CEO and co-founder, Anna Belova featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list among the most promising entrepreneurs. - December 07, 2019 - DEVAR
An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them. - December 05, 2019 - a1qa
The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019.
Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi
G-Cube features in the "Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Report" 2019-2025 by Report Consultant – a leading research and advisory firm. - November 28, 2019 - G-Cube
With huge demand of CISSP certified professionals globally, certxpert.com offers CISSP certification exam to students who want to pass CISSP certification and wants to make their career in Information Security. Job positions that need CISSP certification usually pay very well. According to 2019 IT Skills & Salary Report, the average salaries of CISSP at $116,900, and CISSP get 2nd positions among the top 15 paying certifications in the industry. - November 27, 2019 - Certxpert.com
TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
CNet’s remote attendance capability is different from others, it shares the same Instructor-led classroom experience live with learners wherever they are in the world. - November 21, 2019 - CNet Training
G-Cube to be included in the coveted Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies by TrainingIndustry.com for the year 2019. - November 20, 2019 - G-Cube
Acquisition merges behavior change, design thinking, and software engineering experts to create right-sized performance enhancing tools, training, and automation. - November 19, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.
G-Cube to be included in the leading ‘Global Corporate Game Based Learning Market Report’ by Market.us for the year 2019. - November 15, 2019 - G-Cube
Supervisor Academy is a company that is dedicated to training front line supervisors so that they are better able to manage their teams, processes, and workflows. Very often, managers are called upon to deal with situations that can and should be handled by the supervisors and their teams. This affects the overall efficiency and profitability of the business. - November 10, 2019 - Supervisor Academy
With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage
CNet Training is delighted to be celebrating the first International Data Center Day 2019 with the rest of the mission critical field. - October 31, 2019 - CNet Training
Sewa Beats North America is pleased to announce the launch of its new dedicated website for the US audience. The new site consolidates the service offerings for the North American region, as well as gives a smoother, more intuitive user experience. - October 25, 2019 - Sewa Beats North America
CNet Training celebrated the second graduation for the Masters Degree in Data Centre Leadership and Management. - October 23, 2019 - CNet Training
Today ChildSafeguarding.com announced plans for a new online child protection course to launch in March 2020. The 60-90 minute course will provide universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level.
“We saw that international... - October 23, 2019 - ChildSafeguarding.com
CodeHS will build custom computer science courses aligned to computer science state standards and courses across over 20 states by the start of the 2020 school year to benefit over 50,000 teachers. - October 21, 2019 - CodeHS
Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab
CommLab India is proud to announce that it’s a winner of eLearning Industry’s silver award for eLearning content development in 2019. - October 18, 2019 - CommLab India
SoftInWay, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of more than 130 undergraduates and graduates from universities including İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi and Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi who took part in the TEKNOFEST Turbofan Motor Design Competition; offering competitors access... - October 17, 2019 - SoftInway
It is a proud moment for G-Cube for grabbing over fifteen prestigious awards and accolades by the end of second quarter of 2019. G-Cube has been delivering innovative learning solutions to gain a coveted spot for demonstrating excellence in the Learning & Development industry.
G-Cube continues to... - October 09, 2019 - G-Cube
Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason.
Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason
G-Cube wins APEX Awards 2019 in the two leading categories - Business & Financial for Amway and Electronic Media-Multimedia for a renowned company in the Banking sector. - September 29, 2019 - G-Cube
Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), International Honor Society in Education, has been approved as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the State of Texas.
KDP offers online professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers through its Educator Learning Network. This innovative... - September 27, 2019 - KDP, International Honor Society in Education
Year by year TEST Magazine includes a1qa into the list of strongest industry players influencing software testing landscape globally. - September 25, 2019 - a1qa
One more US location was introduced to bring new prospects in terms of providing quality assurance services. - September 19, 2019 - a1qa
iSpring Solutions Inc., a global leader in eLearning software and services, introduces Flora LMS, the new platform for selling courses online. The platform provides business trainers, edupreneurs, and training companies with an end-to-end solution to host, market, and sell training content online. - September 19, 2019 - iSpring Solutions, Inc.
Allen Academy offers training and credentialing for learning and development professionals. The Academy’s first program began at TechLearn 2019 and focuses on instructional design. - September 18, 2019 - Allen Interactions Inc.
Allows educational institutions to provide systematic content on conversational AI with Amazon Alexa. - September 15, 2019 - WiselyWise
CNet Training is continuing to expand its Technical Development team, with the new appointment of Clint Sherratt to the role of Technical Developer. - September 13, 2019 - CNet Training
After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements.
With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally... - September 10, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees. - September 06, 2019 - CommLab India
The a1qa representatives are taking part in the powerful North American event gathering peers striving to see the further path of mobile industry. - September 06, 2019 - a1qa
G-Cube is proud to announce its second mention in the prestigious "Market Guide for Corporate Learning" 2019 by Gartner. It is indeed an honor to be a part of this guide amongst the top LMS vendors of the industry. With only two LMS vendors from the Asia-Pacific region, G-Cube is the sole LMS... - August 29, 2019 - G-Cube
The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life
The company’s representatives are visiting one of the leading platforms gathering CIOs of the largest corporations from the IT world under one roof. - August 28, 2019 - a1qa
CNet Training is the global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure sector, comprising the network infrastructure and data center sectors, and has been delivering network infrastructure installation programs in the UK since 1996 and across North America since 2017.
CNet will be... - August 25, 2019 - CNet Training
As per analysis conducted by PMI (Project Management Institute), companies will need 87.7 million project management-oriented roles by 2027. For the aspirants broadening their future and career with the finest possible, project management career then obtaining a PRINCE2 certification is the best way to go. - August 22, 2019 - Certxpert.com
Platinum Educational Group, The Testing, Scheduling, and Skills Tracking Experts, continues their scholarships program for students pursuing a career in the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields. The company created this annual scholarships program as a way to give back to the Healthcare community. - August 15, 2019 - Platinum Educational Group
Global STEAM education solution provider, Makeblock today released mTiny, a screen-free education robot for teachers and children above 4-year-old to teach and learn computational, sequential thinking, and cross-curricular knowledge with extensive study packs and unique off-screen learning experience. - August 10, 2019 - Makeblock Co., Ltd.
iSpring Solutions, Inc., a global leader in digital learning solutions, has been honored as a Gold Winner in the Annual 2019 Customer Sales and Service World Awards as Customer Service Team of the Year (Front Line). - August 10, 2019 - iSpring Solutions, Inc.
So, You Think You Can’t Make a Business Out of eLearning? - August 09, 2019 - Lambda Solutions
A brand new list of top elearning content providers for Blended Learning 2019 by elearning Industry is out and RIO is in it. - August 08, 2019 - RIO Learning & Technologies
G-Cube won World HRD Congress Awards 2019 in two leading categories - National Award for Excellence in Training & Development and the National Awards for Best-in-Class Learning & Development. - August 04, 2019 - G-Cube
CommLab India, the most sought-after provider of rapid eLearning solutions added another feather in its cap by being ranked first among the top eLearning content providers for blended learning, 2019. - August 02, 2019 - CommLab India