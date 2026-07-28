Recent Headlines
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
French Training Company Marmignon Brothers Expands Immersive English Learning Platform
Marmignon Brothers, a French training company based in Berlaimont, expands its immersive English learning platform, combining films, series and AI to improve language fluency for learners and professionals. - July 02, 2026 - Marmignon Brothers
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
Stronghold Systems Introduces Deployable Ballistic Shelters for Schools
Demonstrations currently being scheduled for company's Tustin, Calif. showroom. - June 05, 2026 - Stronghold Systems
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
EDCAPIT Raises Investment at $20M Valuation Cap as New Investor Joins as Strategic Advisor
EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based AI education and career platform, has raised investment at a $20 million valuation cap. A new investor has joined the company as a strategic advisor. The funding will support continued product development, AI capabilities, and international expansion. - May 19, 2026 - EDCAPIT
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Volunteer-Led Resilience Leadership Academy Marks Year One; First Graduation on May 22, 2026
Volunteer-led Resilience Leadership Academy (RLA) marks its first year in operation and prepares to graduate its first class May 22, 2026. As a Recovery High School—one of the few of its kind in the United States—RLA provides supportive learning for students rebuilding their lives. Guided by Dr. Tyra Hodge, volunteers help students move forward with hope, structure, and mentorship. - May 08, 2026 - Resilence Leadership Academy
GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile. - May 03, 2026 - GoSharpener
LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results. - April 21, 2026 - LeaderboardMA LLC
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Launches at iAnimate
New Unreal Engine Game Development workshop at iAnimate, led by industry professional Matthew Mitchell, teaches animators how to build gameplay systems and real-time character pipelines. - March 29, 2026 - iAnimate
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Transforming CSR: Heal Earth Opens Strategic Sponsorship for Inclusive Climate Action
Following its recent expansion and global ecosystem developments, Heal Earth; the world’s first neuro-inclusive, AI-powered ecosystem for Environment, Climate, and Sustainability education, has officially launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sponsorship initiative. This new... - March 28, 2026 - Heal Earth
a1qa Announces the Availability of AI‑Powered Test Automation as a Standalone Service
a1qa is expanding its service line with AI‑powered test automation to help organizations modernize their QA processes and accelerate delivery. - March 26, 2026 - a1qa
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
GoSharpener Hosts Award Ceremonies Across Schools to Celebrate Student Sustainability Achievements
Celebrating Young Eco-Leaders. GoSharpener award ceremonies across schools recognized students for their dedication to sustainability, active participation, and impactful eco-actions throughout the academic year 2025–26. Inspiring change, one student at a time. - March 14, 2026 - GoSharpener
California Association for Nurse Practitioners Announces Partnership to Expand Access to NP Educational Content on ClinicalPulse
Partnership empowers nurse practitioners nationwide with expanded access to high‑impact, clinically relevant education. - March 10, 2026 - Learner's Digest International
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
a1qa Updates QA Services for the Telecom Industry
a1qa has updated its telecom quality engineering services to help operators and telecom software providers modernise faster while protecting service continuity. The expanded scope applies AI-enabled and automation-led testing across 5G, IoT, cloud-native platforms, and virtualised networks, while... - February 26, 2026 - a1qa
Edit on the Spot Launches Qcut, a Private Browser-Based Video Editor Without Commitments
Edit on the Spot launches Qcut.app, a free, browser-based video editor. The tool offers 12 features like trimming and conversion with total privacy, requiring no downloads, accounts or watermarks. - February 25, 2026 - Edit on the Spot
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
AssessPrep Tackles Teacher Burnout with New AI Suite that Digitizes Legacy Exams in Seconds
AssessPrep introduces AI-powered grading, centralized district-level controls, enhanced accessibility features, and comprehensive curriculum-aligned item banks to modernize and streamline examinations. - February 19, 2026 - AssessPrep
ITLearning.ai Launches Globally with Free AI Mock Interviews
ITLearning.ai has launched globally with an AI powered interview preparation platform. To mark the launch, users can take one complete AI mock interview free for a limited time with no credit card required. The platform provides realistic interviews and detailed feedback to improve interview performance. - February 09, 2026 - IT Learning AI
EDCAPIT Transitions to Independent Legal Entity (EDCAPIT, Inc.)
They’ve transitioned EDCAPIT from operating under ITCAPITAL USA INC to its own standalone legal entity, EDCAPIT, Inc. No changes for instructors or students — this step improves transparency and supports long-term global growth. - February 08, 2026 - EDCAPIT
FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js. - February 07, 2026 - FenixFox Studios
Stottler Henke’s MARS Scheduling System Enters Worldwide Operational Use by the U.S. Space Force
New AI Software Completely Replaces Legacy ESD 2.7 System Around the Globe, Greatly Increasing Readiness of Missions and Operations that Rely on the Satellite Control Network (SCN) - February 02, 2026 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
High School Student Launches MusicSynth, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Students Practice Music
Built by violinist Abhimanyu Kaushik, the free tool helps students bridge the gap between sheet music and finger placement through real-time visual feedback. - January 28, 2026 - Abhimanyu Kaushik
Heroic Kids Safety Game to Protect Millions of Children from Bullies and "Villains"
CJ Scarlet, nationally recognized kid safety crusader, sexual abuse survivor, and the “Badass Grandma,” has launched a $350,000 crowdfunding campaign to build the Heroic Kids Safety Game app, designed to empower children ages 5 to 18 to avoid bullies and “villains” before... - January 26, 2026 - Badass Grandma Ventures LLC
Intertwined Expands Access to Financial Literacy with Permanent Free School Tier Beginning in the 2026-2027 Academic Year
Intertwined empowers students with hands-on financial literacy through engaging, classroom-ready tools—now available with a permanent free tier for educators. - January 13, 2026 - Intertwined
EDCAPIT Reports 2025 Results: From Zero to a Global AI-Powered EdTech Platform
EDCAPIT, a U.S.-based global EdTech and AI learning platform, announced its 2025 year-end results, highlighting strong platform growth, expanding global reach, and key product developments ahead of its 2026 roadmap. - January 02, 2026 - EDCAPIT
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide. - December 28, 2025 - Presidents For Kids
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
The DIME Program Redefines Economic Mobility with Five Years of Proven Wealth Distribution
Celebrating five years of impact, the DIME Program is redefining the path to financial independence. By integrating direct wealth distribution with comprehensive wealth literacy, the program empowers the next generation to move beyond participation and into positions of economic power and long-term growth. - December 19, 2025 - DIME Program
CertBoosters Expands WGU Exam Prep with Practice Questions for Multiple OA Courses
CertBoosters announced the availability of new practice question banks for multiple Western Governors University (WGU) Objective Assessment (OA) exams. The resources are available in PDF, online practice tests, and Windows-based offline software, with exam-aligned questions, detailed answers, and explanations covering all official course topics. - December 19, 2025 - CertBoosters
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
Lanika Announces Reactis® V2025.2 by Reactive Systems
Reactis® for Simulink® V2025.2 adds support for MATLAB® Projects and R2025b, tracks coverage inside Stateflow® state action code, and introduces a comments feature. Reactis for C V2025 simplifies AUTOSAR® testing workflows. - December 06, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
American Faith Announces Project RedBird
American Faith, one of the nation’s fastest-growing values-driven news and media organizations, announced today the alpha launch of Project Redbird—a first-of-its-kind, legislative transparency platform. American Faith has become a trusted source of news, cultural insight, and... - December 04, 2025 - American Faith
Author and Designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Emerges as a Leading Voice in AI-Driven Creativity
Author and designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is bringing her creative expertise to the world of AI with a clear mission: teach beginners how to use ChatGPT as a powerful partner. Through her books and new Made It Myself TV series, she offers simple, practical tools that help people learn faster, create more, and open new opportunities. - December 04, 2025 - Sugar Gay Isber McMillan
Givebacks Welcomes K–12 EdTech Pioneer Lee Prevost to Its Board of Directors
Prevost joins as Givebacks sharpens its focus on helping schools spend less time on administration and more time helping students thrive. - December 04, 2025 - Givebacks
Partum Softwares Launches Petrol Bunk Management ERP Solution
Partum Bunk Software proudly announces the launch of its powerful and comprehensive Petrol Bunk Management ERP Software, designed specifically for India’s petrol bunk operators to efficiently manage, monitor, and optimize every aspect of their fuel station operations. - November 29, 2025 - Partum Softwares
CommLab India Wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development 2026
CommLab India wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development companies 2026, delivering AI-powered custom eLearning trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises. - November 27, 2025 - CommLab India
Empowerment Through Training: Krav Maga Hawaii Launches Maui Self-Defense Event
Krav Maga Hawaii will host a real-world self-defense seminar on November 23, 2025, from 2–5:30 PM at The Club Maui in Kahului. Led by founder Kevin L. Lewis, the event teaches practical Krav Maga, threat recognition, and decision-making under stress. Open to adults and teens—no experience needed. Limited spots available. - November 18, 2025 - Krav Maga Hawaii
CommLab India Earns Four Global Recognitions for Excellence in Learning and Leadership Training 2026
CommLab India earns four global awards for excellence in eLearning, onboarding, and leadership training, empowering global teams with AI-driven learning. - November 17, 2025 - CommLab India
LingQ Launches Urdu on World Urdu Day
Urdu learners can now immerse themselves in real podcasts, videos, and stories on LingQ's award-winning platform. - November 17, 2025 - LingQ