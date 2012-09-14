PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in Texas December 2019 Hiras Bespoke has scheduled fittings in Texas on December 6-11. Get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com Please visit... - November 20, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

South Florida International Fashion Week Announces Its Fifth Iteration Coming March 2020 Presented by Porsche West Broward South Florida International Fashion Week powered by the Fashion for a Cause Foundation announces its fifth iteration that will take place March 4 through the 7, 2020, four days of fashion events and shows presented by Porsche West Broward. - November 20, 2019 - Fashion For A Cause Foundation

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Announces Australia Custom Fittings Dec. 3-12 Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Ajay Hira, returns for custom fittings in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth on December 3-12. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour... - November 15, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor for Custom Fittings in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor, Mr. Kavi Mirpuri, is back in Canada for custom fittings in Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton from November 28 to December 2. Create your own style and book your appointments today. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page... - November 13, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

The Premier Master Tailor Announces Texas Custom Fittings Hiras Bespoke Tailor returns to Texas for custom fittings with Master Tailor, Andy Hira on Nov. 9-15. Reserve a spot for a one-on-one consultation on your custom suit, shirt, jacket, and more. To arrange your appointments, please email: fittings@hiras.com. You may visit the tour page to book online:... - November 06, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Tailor Has Scheduled Custom Fittings in New Jersey, Virginia, DC, The Bay Area, Southern California Hiras Bespoke has schedule fittings in Short Hills, Tysons Corner, Washington, DC, The Bay Area, and Southern California from November 7-23. - November 02, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Custom Fittings in the U.S. November 2019 Hiras Bespoke, the premier bespoke tailor, is back in the U.S. for fittings on November 3-27. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with Master Tailor, Kavi Mirpuri. To arrange your appointments, please email fittings@hiras.com You may visit the tour page to book online:... - October 29, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Master Tailor Visiting Canada for Custom Fittings Andy Hira, Hiras Bespoke Master Tailor returns to Canada for custom fittings in Toronto, Richmond Hill, Hamilton, Mississauga/Toronto Airport, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver from October 29 to November 8. - October 24, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces Australia Fittings Hiras Bespoke returns to Australia for custom fittings in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth from October 14 to 25 showcasing the classics and latest Spring-Summer fabric collection. - October 10, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Exclusive Fashion Pieces by an Empowering Fashion Brand Eve's Mania, a Positive Lifestyle Fashion Brand releases exclusive fashion pieces carrying positive confidence boosting messages. - May 18, 2019 - Eve's Mania

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

New Online Store, Eve's Mania, Releases Fashion Statement Items Carrying Messages That Hold Women Accountable to Their Self Belief New online boutique, Eve’s Mania, with a new fashion concept. - April 15, 2019 - Eve's Mania

Soul Trotters Unveils First Crossfit/Running Shoe, First Edition Soul Trotters SanctiFly 1.0 Athletic Footwear Soul Trotters have worked closely with one of the best athletic shoe designers in the business to come up with a top of the line shoe. Special attention has been given to some the most popular colors and styles in our first run release. The SanctiFlyTM 1.0 will also be fairly lightweight and will adjust to your foot width easily since the upper will be made of Flyknit material. - October 29, 2018 - Soul Trotters

Marrying Wedding Fashion with Women's Health, Azazie Partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation Weddings are occasions where women come together to support and celebrate each other, and in the same spirit, leading online wedding dressmaker Azazie is taking a meaningful vow – to donate up to $10,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness... - October 13, 2018 - Azazie

Tough Mudder Announces Alanic as Official Apparel Partner For those who looked closely at the finisher shirts teased on Tough Mudders Instagram page yesterday, a hint was given about a new partnership for Tough Mudder. The brand announced today a new multi-year partnership with Alanic as the official apparel partner. Alanic is one of the world's leading activewear brands. As part of the multi-year partnership, look for some Tough Mudder obstacles to be branded with Alanic for the upcoming season. - October 12, 2018 - Alanic

Sobababy.com Announces Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier Sobababy.com today announced the introduction of the BeBear baby carrier collection. Designed to have an ergonomic seat support, babies are supported with a safe and comfy ride, Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier is expected to grow in popularity. “The introduction of our new baby carrier... - September 29, 2018 - Soba Baby

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York based... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

Superbugs! World Meningitis Day, April 24th, 2018. World Meningitis Day is today, April 24th, 2018. According to CoMO, an alliance of world organizations in the fight against Meningitis, every year approximately 2-3 million people worldwide are affected by meningitis. Infection is by far the most common case of meningitis caused by germs, viruses, bacteria,... - April 24, 2018 - Thread Dept

Life Fibre Company Launches ONU® SS 2018 Collection ONU®, a global lifestyle wear brand from Japan, officially entered the apparel market with the launch of its first women's performance wear collection mainly made of merino wool. Integrating the highest standards of sustainability with performance, its first collection for women will be exclusively... - April 14, 2018 - Life Fibre Company

Hiney Underwear is Here to Change the Game. And Your Delicates. Hiney, a men’s subscription box, delivers fresh boxer briefs directly to your door as often as you need them at a great price. - February 20, 2018 - Hiney Underwear

Laboratory for T-Shirts Opens Flagship Store in Austin on January 22 Austin T-Shirt Lab, a brand new custom apparel company, is opening its doors for the first time within walking distance from The University of Texas campus to provide organizations and businesses the tools to bring their shirt ideas to life. - January 19, 2018 - Austin T-Shirt Lab

Rock Face Releases Flame-Resistant & Performance Baselayers for Military & Tactical Markets Rock Face has released flame-resistant (FR) and performance base-layer products to enhance their offering to military and tactical markets. - January 17, 2018 - Coville Inc.

Amerisewn - Twenty Employees Participating in English as a Second Language Course Amerisewn receives a grant to offer English as a second language to employees; all of whom are participating. - November 08, 2017 - Amerisewn

Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Endorses Nuorikko's Revolutionary Concept Premium, made-to-order separates are evolving the bridal gown. - October 21, 2017 - Nuorikko

Unicorn Goods Opens Voting for the First Ever 2017 Best of Vegan Awards™ Best of Vegan Awards™ to Recognize Top Vegan Products, Organizations and Leaders - September 02, 2017 - Unicorn Goods

Fifth Element Activewear: Why Not Stand Out by Being Different? Fifth Element Activewear is a new and unique activewear range, born out if the founder, Christa Calitz’s desire to create a range that will allow women and men to express their individual style. “The Fifth Element brand has been a passion of mine for a long time. When I started training,... - July 15, 2017 - Fifth Element Activewear

Meta Wear on Its Way to Turn Every Athlete’s Dream Into Reality Making Waves for a While Now, the Company Has Finally Started an Indiegogo Campaign for Its Long Anticipated Heat-Sensitive, Color Changing Active Wear. - July 14, 2017 - Meta Wear LLC

David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams

Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors Rebel Suits, LLC will launch a Rock-It-Yourself Suit Kit, the bodybuilding industry’s first “do-It-yourself” bikini competition suit kit at Omaha’s Heartland Classic Bodybuilding show at Westside Middle School in Omaha, NE on May 21, 2017. Rebel Suits is a boutique manufacturer... - May 13, 2017 - Rebel Suits

AKINGSNY Exclusive One Day SoHo PopUp Following a successful Autumn/ Winter 2017 Show, AKINGSNY announces an exclusive SoHo PopUp shop on May 13th. This event is in collaboration with their sister company CLIQUP, and they will be exhibiting alongside other independent brands. The space may be familiar to some for previously presenting Kanye... - May 04, 2017 - AKINGSNY

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates 4th Anniversary Another year of consistent sales is encouraging for this family business as it continues to add repeat customers and to refine its multi-brand collection. - April 05, 2017 - Seattle Thread Company

The Robin Hoodie Emerges on Kickstarter The highly anticipated, tunic-inspired hoodie has finally found its way to Kickstarter. - February 08, 2017 - Coronam, Co.

Life Fibre with SISE T-Shirt Collaboration Launches with SISE’s AW 2017/18 Collection Life Fibre Company (http://www.lifefibre.com) and SISE (http://sise.co.jp/) are launching a limited made-in-Japan capsule collection called Life Fibre With SISE LFWT (Life Fibre White T). The collection consists of a total of 5 styles including designs developed based on SISE’s popular Big T and... - February 02, 2017 - Life Fibre Company

Jovani Debuts 2017 Prom Collection Jovani, leading fashion retailer, has just released their 2017 dress collection for high school prom. - November 19, 2016 - Jovani Fashion

Bummis & Funky Fluff Come Together to Bring More Cloth Diapering Options to Parents Around the World Mini Kiwi Inc “Bummis” announced entering into an agreement to acquire Funky Fluff & Stuff Inc. (“Funky Fluff”). The acquisition is effective immediately, pending closing conditions. Funky Fluff was founded in 2012 and manufactures premium cloth diapers and accessories. The... - October 20, 2016 - Funky Fluff

Alandale Knitting Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Change The circular knit manufacturer remains among the fastest, most efficient and flexible commission knitters in the United States by embracing the need for flexible production equipment and methods, producing difficult constructions at high quality, and innovating with technologies and processes. - October 10, 2016 - Coville Inc.

Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the Harrogate... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs

Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs

Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details and... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Nominated for 2016 International Bridal Industry Awards ​​​​​​​​​​​​International bridal gown design house, Essense Designs, has been nominated in three out of three eligible categories for the 2016 Distinctive Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) Awards. The awards are regarded as... - June 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Plus-Size Apparel Company Universal Standard to Hold Their First Pop-up Shopping Event in NYC Ecommerce plus-size brand Universal Standard will hold a 3-hour shopping event in Chelsea, New York City for their customers this Saturday, June 4. - June 01, 2016 - Universal Standard