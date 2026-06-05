Recent Headlines
Valye Builds an AI-Ready Research Layer for Public Company Data
As large language models become a primary way people search and understand financial information, Valye is organizing SEC-grounded public company research into a structured format built for both the public and AI systems. - June 05, 2026 - Valye
Valye Expands Free AI-Powered Public Company Research, Valye News Articles, and Authors Studio
Valye gives investors, market followers, and contributors access to free AI-assisted company reports, public-company articles, and an AI writing studio for creating market commentary. - May 11, 2026 - Valye
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
Matrix Controls Partners with Manufacturas Eliot, Enters South American Market
A major milestone in knitting automation as Colombia’s leading mill adopts fabric defect detection and knit monitoring technology. - July 02, 2025 - Matrix Controls Co Inc.
Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic... - January 22, 2025 - Danini Menswear
Evo Vogue Redefines Luxury Streetwear: Premium, Affordable, and Uniquely Designed for Style Connoisseurs
Founded by CEO Vishav Kumar, Evo Vogue is setting a new benchmark in luxury streetwear with its premium, accessible, and intricately designed collections. Known for high-quality oversized tees, hoodies, and crop tops crafted from globally sourced materials, Evo Vogue balances high fashion with affordability. Focused on quality, exclusivity, and customer satisfaction, Evo Vogue has captivated India’s fashion enthusiasts and is eyeing global expansion. - November 05, 2024 - Evo Vogue
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Happyprom Expands Collection of Dresses for 2024 Prom
Happyprom, one of the best retailers of custom gowns is ramping up the excitment of prom 2024 as it welcomes more dresses with trendy styles and colors. The store website is giving a sneak preview of the styles while also preparing for a massive online sale. Giels find the dresses and get a sneak... - December 08, 2023 - Happyprom
Sustainable No Sew Leather Handbags – Proudly Made in New York Announced by AEHEE NEW YORK
AEHEE NEW YORK, an avant-garde in the world of eco-conscious fashion, is excited to introduce its inaugural masterpiece – the No Sew, Vegetable-Tanned Leather Handbag. This iconic creation does not just make a fashion statement; it embodies a commitment to sustainable luxury, an artistry deeply rooted in responsible craftsmanship. Handcrafted in New York, this handbag embodies AEHEE’s ethos, "Where Style Meets Sustainability." - September 02, 2023 - AEHEE NEW YORK
Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection
Couture Candy, a leading online fashion destination, has announced the launch of the all-new MNM Couture Collection. This collection is set to redefine the realms of elegance and glamour, offering a blend of captivating designs, lavish fabrics, and impeccable artistry that is bound to resonate with... - August 24, 2023 - Couture Candy
Ameri Selections Unveils Captivating Fall Fashion Collection
Ameri Selections, a renowned fashion brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new fall fashion line under the Ameri Mode brand. The collection features men's faux leather jackets, men's shirts, women's coats, faux leather jackets for women, women's tops and tunics, and chic, fashionable statement purses. - June 06, 2023 - Ameri Selections
Men’s USA Celebrates Over Two Decades of Providing Quality Men's Suits, Tuxedos, Shoes, and Dress Shirts
Men’s USA, a leading online retailer specializing in men's suits, tuxedos, shoes, and dress shirts, is proud to announce over two decades of providing quality products and exceptional customer service to men across the United States and beyond. Since its founding in 2001, It has been... - May 18, 2023 - Men's USA
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Sona Signature Unveils Its New and Extensive Collection of Uniforms
Introducing Sona Signature, an experienced uniform manufacturer and uniform supplier that has been providing quality uniforms for businesses and industries. - March 08, 2023 - Sona Signature
INHERENT Presents 2023 Fall Winter Collection - New York Fashion Week 2023
Colorado based men’s fashion and lifestyle accessories brand with purpose, INHERENT, reveals its Fall Winter 2023 collection at exclusive invite only runway show during New York Fashion Week. - February 11, 2023 - Inherent Clothier
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women
The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC
INHERENT, Presented their Fall/Winter Collection at DFW - Denver Fashion Week: Fall 2022
Colorado Springs based men’s fashion and lifestyle brand, INHERENT, was again at Denver Fashion Week to show their Fall/Winter Collection and advocate men’s mental wellbeing. - November 16, 2022 - Inherent Clothier
The Ethical Clothing Brand Burke and Bowen Plans to Launch with 100% Traceability from Seed to Stitch
The Essential Ethical Shirt by Burke and Bowen; This direct-to-consumer ethical clothing brand envisions a world where you no longer have to choose between your conscience and your style, allowing consumers to shop for quality apparel and not leave feeling guilty. - September 27, 2022 - Burke and Bowen
IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California
Women's ready-to-wear streetwear clothing label IDIL VICE has opened its first retail boutique nestled in the Glenview district in the Oakland hills, California; the hometown of one part of the women- and black-owned, photographer-husband and fashion-designer-wife duo; not on the concrete of Manhattan, where Idil's namesake line debuted in 1995. The new boutique takes up residence in a historic Tudor house that recalls the designers’ Swiss Native roots. - August 11, 2022 - IDIL VICE
Tailor Boutiques Company Are Providing a "Tailor Near Me" Service for Men and Women
Tailor boutiques are now offering doorstep tailoring services to make life easier for their customers. This means that customers can now get their clothes altered without having to leave home. The company has also created a new "Tailor Near Me" app like a website, which will allow... - June 02, 2022 - Tailor Boutiques
Shirt of the Year Crowdfunding Project
The shirt of 2021 has launched on Kickstarter. - May 20, 2022 - Shirt of the year
Royal Time Garment Can Give Your Lingerie Brand the Competitive Advantage
Royal Time Garment wants to cooperate with various underwear brands. - December 31, 2021 - Royal Time Garment
Queenfox Started to Conduct B2B and B2C Business Online
The Main Products of Queenfox Are: Underwear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Party Wear, Swimwear - December 01, 2021 - Royal Time Garment
Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education - October 04, 2021 - Bleuet
Dutch Company Undercolor B.V. is Launching an Executive Grade of Leather with Remarkable Characteristics, an Innovation with Major Impact for the Fashion Industry
EXECUTIVE LEATHER characteristics confirm the innovation's status: real leather, machine washable, does not require maintenance, non-allergenic properties, does not wrinkle after washing, can be produced till 0,3 mm, option for high elasticity, matte or glossy, colors in any Pantone variety. This all seasons leather, does not require linen or another impeachment, safe for lingerie production, processed 100% with vegetable extracts and sustainably sourced raw skins from the meat industry. - August 10, 2021 - Undercolor B.V.
Workwear Express Create 100 Jobs in North East
Workwear Express Creates 100 New Jobs in the North East as Sales Surge - June 17, 2021 - Workwear Express
New Workwear Brand LIBAERTY for Women in Heavy-Duty Industries Launches During Women’s History Month
LIBAERTY builds durable clothes that fit right and look good uniquely for women that work on construction sites, factory floors and farm fields. - March 04, 2021 - LIBAERTY, LLC
Ozza Konveksi Announces the Launch of Tote Bag Manufacturing Service
Ozza Konveksi company is excited to announce the launch of tote bag manufacturing services, The tote bags that Ozza Konveksi produces include spunbond, drill, and canvas tote bags. Besides, seeing the many requests for tote bags, Ozza Konveksi company also releases screen printing tote bags with... - January 14, 2021 - Ozza Konveksi
ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion
Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking. - December 06, 2020 - Anna Morgun
Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs
Giving Gifts Donate to Nonprofits Founded by Tween & Teen Girls - December 01, 2020 - Bleuet
Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Goodrich Joins Program that Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 24, 2020 - Bleuet
Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Bleuet Girl Program Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 06, 2020 - Bleuet
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
FiberLok Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for the quality management system in the production/manufacture of imprinted products including heat-transfer graphic logos. - October 31, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Ruby Protective Apparel Launches Innovative Line of Clothing Products to Address Growing Concerns Over Virus Transmission in the Heath Care Industry
Ruby Protective Apparel introduced its new line of women’s underscrubs and compression socks, representing a massive leap forward in wearable antimicrobial protection. Unlike current industry offerings using a coating process that only lasts up to 50 washes before the protection wears out,... - September 16, 2020 - Ruby Protective Apparel
New Low Profile Flock Product ColorCrest® Achieves Finest Details in Flock
FiberLok’s newest tech innovation provides fine details with a soft aesthetic. - September 04, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
New Reflective Product LumoTex® from FiberLok Uses Patent-Pending Technology to Showcase Brands & Promote Safety
FiberLok's Newest Tech Innovation Provides Wow Factor Impact Both Day and Night - August 21, 2020 - FiberLok Technologies, Inc.
Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls
Offers protection from “oops” moments; Allows girls to live & play with comfort + confidence. - May 21, 2020 - Bleuet
Original Stitch, in Partnership with Apple Corps Ltd., is Excited to Announce the Launch of the Beatles Custom Collection
The Beatles are a true original and now, for the first time ever, fans will be able to create their own original The Beatles shirt, starting by voting which patterns go into production. Fans pick their favorite patterns from a career-spanning set of graphics going all the way back to their first single, 1962's “Love Me Do” and right up through “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be,” etc. Fans can vote now through May 31 at https://shop.originalstitch.com/pages/beatles-voting Enter to win! - May 07, 2020 - Original, Inc.
BreatheSafe Creating History with 100 Million Mask Challenge
BreatheSafe manufactures cotton masks with Filti filter for companies and factories. They have also partnered with American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge to raise funds for healthcare workers on the front lines. - May 01, 2020 - BreatheSafe PPE Systems
North Bay Designer Responds to Shortage of Masks
Designer of wearable art, Lisa Jones of Throckmorton Jones, in response to demand for face masks due to COVID-19, switches gears from handbags and leather goods to fitted face masks. Throckmorton Jones, a local design house creating and producing bold, sustainable accessories and apparel, began... - April 24, 2020 - Throckmorton Jones
Bulk Coronavirus Masks Now Available to the General Public After Shortage Announced
With the shortage of reusable, cloth face masks around the world due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Gunslinger Business Development in partnership with DMS Coalition has announced how the general public and businesses needing these masks and reusable gowns can access the much needed supplies in bulk. These masks and gowns are 100% American made with American material from some of the top clothing manufacturers across the nation. - April 13, 2020 - Gunslinger Business Development
Bayside Apparel Donating Masks to Hospitals
Bayside Apparel has started making cotton masks to donate to hospitals around the US. As the largest vertical apparel manufacturer in America, we have a duty to help our front line medical personnel in any way we can. - March 20, 2020 - AST Sportswear Inc.
Savile Row Comes to Bloomsbury, London
Henry Herbert Tailors based in Bloomsbury, central London have invested heavily in new tailors and resources to compete with the world famous Savile Row. - January 12, 2020 - Henry Herbert Tailors
Get Fitted for a New Suit with Hiras Bespoke in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
The Premier Bespoke Tailors of Hong Kong, Hiras Bespoke, has released their upcoming custom fittings in Boston, Newton, Providence, Hartford, New Haven, and Greenwich from 26th of January until 1st February 2020. Since starting in the '60s, the family-owned company has expanded to reach a bigger... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
Suit Up for Hiras Bespoke's 2020 Fittings in DC, Tysons Corner, and Minneapolis
Hiras Bespoke is pleased to announce their custom fittings in Washington, DC, Tysons Corner, VA, and Minneapolis, MN from 28th January until 1st February 2020. Master Tailor Ajay Hira will be on hand for consultations and to showcase the latest fabric line for custom suits, shirts, jackets,... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Master Tailor Announces London & Dublin Fittings
Hiras Bespoke returns to London and Dublin for custom fittings on January 14 to 24. The Hong Kong-based custom clothiers specializes in tailor made suits, shirts, trousers, jackets, tuxedos, coats and more for men and women. Create your own style and book a spot for a one-on-one consultation with... - January 09, 2020 - Hiras Master Tailors
The Premier Bespoke Tailor Year-End Custom Fittings in California
Hiras Bespoke is heading to California for year-end fittings in San Diego, Costa Mesa, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, and San Jose from December 15-21. Book a spot today and get fitted for your custom suits, shirts, jackets, and more with Master Tailor, Vinod Hinduja at the helm. Create your own... - December 05, 2019 - Hiras Master Tailors