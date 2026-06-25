Recent Headlines
Siffron Promotes Brent Ewing to Chief Product Officer
Siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and display solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Ewing to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this position, Ewing will lead the company's product vision, oversee several of Siffron's business units, drive alignment... - June 25, 2026 - siffron
Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock
Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. - June 18, 2026 - Airfoam Industries
Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications. - May 19, 2026 - Tangent Materials
siffron Appoints Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of Loss Prevention Business Unit
siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and loss prevention solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of its Loss Prevention business unit. In this role, Johnson will lead the strategic direction, product innovation, and commercial... - April 14, 2026 - siffron
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at Analytica 2026
Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. The event takes place March 24–27, 2026, in Munich, Germany. Visitors can meet... - March 27, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Country Innovation & Supply Secures First Major Industrial Manufacturer Order, Expanding Into Comprehensive Supply Solutions
CIS, a Winder, GA supplier of industrial labels, packaging, and supply solutions, secured its first order from a major manufacturer. It starts with UPVC tapes for printing presses and is expanding to bulk chemicals, custom labels, and full packaging. CIS cut costs sharply and outperformed the unreliable prior vendor, proving value drives switches. This opens new lanes and highlights CIS's human-first service and multi-million-dollar savings history. - February 25, 2026 - Country Innovation and Supply
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at MD&M West 2026
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, one of North America’s premier medical device and advanced manufacturing events. - January 29, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
siffron Expands European Presence to Support Evolving Retail Merchandising Needs
siffron has announced an expansion of its operations to better serve retailers and brand manufacturers across Europe, responding to increasing demand for more effective shelf execution, fresh food merchandising, and integrated loss prevention solutions. European retailers continue to navigate... - January 12, 2026 - siffron
EnviroSeal® Insulation Products Earn A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that their EnviroSeal products have earned the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™ (Assurance, Integrity, and Reliability), a... - January 12, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Foam Swabs at Medical Technology Ireland 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacturing of lint-free foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation at Medical Technology Ireland 2025, taking place September 24–25, 2025 at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. Super Brush will exhibit at Ground Floor... - September 18, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales with Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 – Booth #3037
Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits—smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today’s competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person. - August 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush’s Swab-its® Brand to Exhibit at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 in San Diego
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools, is excited to announce its participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. Swab-its will exhibit in Booth #3037, showcasing their full line... - August 20, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in... - July 25, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will... - July 16, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in... - June 07, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees
The PHoF welcomes 18 new members. - June 02, 2025 - Plastics Hall of Fame
Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs, designed for safe, effective, and contamination-free specimen collection in clinical and research settings. - April 23, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made in the USA – No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online
Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States. - April 11, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts
The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches. - March 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
siffron Solidifies Market Leadership with Triple ISO Certification at Des Plaines Manufacturing Facility
siffron, a global leader in retail merchandising solutions, proudly announces that its Des Plaines manufacturing facility has earned three prestigious ISO certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for... - March 18, 2025 - siffron
siffron Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Market Demand
siffron, a leading innovator in retail display solutions, is significantly enhancing its extrusion manufacturing capabilities in the Chicagoland area to support increasing customer demand with faster lead times, greater efficiency, and superior product quality. Siffron is opening a new... - March 13, 2025 - siffron
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swabs at Forum Labo Paris 2025
US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025. The event will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the renowned Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Forum Labo is the premier event for the laboratory supplier sector, bringing... - March 12, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Siffron Expands Manufacturing in Des Plaines, IL, to Meet Rising Demand for Retail Solutions
The company increases production capacity for electronic shelf label (ESL) holders and enhances sustainability efforts. - March 04, 2025 - siffron
Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Natron SE Series Silicone Ink Gets CPSIA Recertification
Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce that its Natron® SE Series Silicone Ink has once again received the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) recertification, reaffirming its compliance with the highest safety standards for consumer products. This recertification... - February 11, 2025 - Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.
Quadrant Performance Materials Expands Customer Facing Team
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), the manufacturer of the EnviroSeal Insulation System for the residential and commercial building envelope, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new team members: 16 salespeople, 2 field technicians, and a builder development manager. With this expansion,... - January 29, 2025 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swab Solutions at PLASTEC West 2025
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is thrilled to announce its participation in PLASTEC West 2025, North America’s premier plastics and manufacturing event. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim,... - January 22, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC, a Leading Foam Swab Manufacturer, Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair, taking place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest B2B medical trade fairs worldwide, COMPAMED/MEDICA is expected to... - November 02, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Swab-its® Launches Innovative 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips® for Precision Firearm Cleaning
Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips. Designed for optimal cleaning performance, these new bore-tips provide firearm enthusiasts and professionals with an efficient solution for maintaining their equipment. - October 27, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis, October 16-17, 2024
Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event, taking place from October 16-17, 2024, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The company will be exhibiting at booth #3911, showcasing its innovative, lint-free foam... - October 11, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
OMNIVISER Unveils Game-Changing AI for C-Suite Decision-Making
The launch of OMNIVISER's Executive Decision Intelligence software today will change the way decisions are made at the C-suite level. This proprietary software controls the power of advanced AI to transform complex data into actionable insights, helping executives make smarter, faster decisions in the growing competitive business landscape. - August 13, 2024 - OMNIVISER
Edison Agrosciences Announces $600,000 Seed Financing Round and Addition of Industry Veteran Tom Marsh to Board of Directors
Edison Agrosciences, an industrial biomaterials company developing a sustainable domestic source of natural rubber from sunflowers, today announced the closing of a $600,000 seed financing. - July 26, 2024 - Edison Agrosciences
siffron® Announces Employee Equity Ownership Program
siffron, in partnership with The Riverside Company, recently announced the launch of an employee equity ownership program, naming all employees immediate owners of the organization. The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to allow... - July 25, 2024 - siffron
Point Grey Holdings New Acquisition of An-Cor & Precisioneering
Point Grey Holding Acquires Group DKG: Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. - July 18, 2024 - An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc
Quadrant Performance Materials Launches EnviroSeal Platinum Series
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, announces the release of the EnviroSeal® Platinum Series. This updated product portfolio promises to revolutionize the spray foam industry with... - July 15, 2024 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #5123
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #5123 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, July 30 – August 1, 2024. The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory... - July 12, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Singer Industrial Names Haberbosch as President
Singer Industrial announces a significant leadership change at the helm of one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. - June 21, 2024 - Singer Industrial
TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI
TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems' commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan's Automation Alley. - June 04, 2024 - Totally Automated Systems
Simple Spread: A Startup Launching Innovative Cooking Gadgets with an Ingenious “No Cleanup Required” Spreader for Peanut Butter and More
Sisu Creation introduces Simple Spread, a clever tool that transforms jar lids into convenient spreaders, making snack time and meal prep easier. Invented by young inventors in Wilmington, NC. The product uses a smart magnetic system for secure attachment, fitting nearly any jar lid, and is dishwasher-safe. It’s reusable, portable, and safe for children. - May 29, 2024 - Sisu Creation
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. The Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc, is the leading professional association for infection preventionists... - May 22, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Packaging Resources Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Success
Packaging Resources Inc. celebrates 25 years. Since 1999, PRI has provided innovative packaging solutions for Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets. PRI team embodies the core values: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community. Thanks to Packaging Resources' dedicated team. - May 14, 2024 - Packaging Resources, Inc.
Manufacturers Resource Center Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show Talk with Technology Experts. See Solutions in Action.
MRC specializes in providing Automation and Manufacturing Technology (AMT) services that help you stay ahead in today’s competitive manufacturing landscape. - April 04, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2024 Women of Influence; MRC Director of Workforce Initiatives, Karen Buck, Named for Prestigious Award
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania. - April 03, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 FORUM LABO Lyon
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon to be held March 27-28, 2024, in Lyon France, at the Lyon Convention Centre. FORUM LABO is the showcase of the laboratory supplier sector where solutions, innovations, sharing of experiences,... - March 20, 2024 - Super Brush LLC