New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair US-based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. - November 14, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings Its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765 Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators. Swab-its is the... - October 19, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019 Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. - October 16, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit in Booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26 at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. - September 12, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Elesa at PPMA Exhibition, 1-3 October at the NEC, Stand No. E03 Elesa UK will be exhibiting their flagship machine elements at the 2019 PPMA Exhibition, including LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides for use as conveyor side guides, VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment – also MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps and the UC-RF control unit for DD series RF electronic position indicators. - September 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Elesa Unique Ergostyle® Design – A Market Responsive Approach Shorter lines of communication with their customers allows Elesa to focus their manufacturing expertise on rapid response and highly detailed product designs, as shown with the provision of their Ergostyle® brand, coupled with the elecolors™ program. - August 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 17, 2019 - Rocket Industrial

The Elesa RE Series of Castors and Wheels Offer a Broad Range of Types and Materials for Industrial Purposes Market-leading component supplier Elesa are delighted to offer their RE series castors and wheels in a variety of materials specifically oriented toward dealing with industrial surfaces, loads, operational requirements and environmental demands such as chemicals and temperatures. - August 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407 Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that... - August 03, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024 Super Brush LLC will exhibit their wide range of lint-free foam swabs at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Convention 2019, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AVMA represents more than 91,000 members in the veterinary field and expects to draw many... - July 31, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Elesa Levelling Feet Match Industrial Applications and Aggressive Environments Elesa UK is delighted to offer high quality levelling feet for all industrial purposes from simple desks and workstations to vibration damping and non-slip for heavy machines, food industry and biohazard applications. - July 28, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30. - July 24, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

New Elesa ZCR and ZCL Modular Gear Racks and Spur Gears Elesa ZCR and ZCL rack and spur gear transmission elements are ideal for applications where, in addition to mechanical resistance, even quiet operations are required, with no need for lubrication maintenance. Over the last few decades, the evolution in engineering plastics and technopolymers has led... - July 19, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events. For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®,... - July 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block

ELECOLOR® Machine Tool Components from Elesa UK Offers Corporate Compatibility for Machine Tools and Other OEM Machinery Top Automazioni in Italy have chosen a selection of Elesa standard components with yellow inserts to represent its corporate colour, as well as to improve the aesthetics of its range of machines. - June 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1812 at APIC 2019, June 12-14 in Philadelphia. - June 07, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write it... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small® Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at the Medical Design & Manufacturing East Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #256 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M East - the east coast’s largest MedTech event. 8,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies... - June 05, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Elesa Save Aquaflame Time and Money – and Ease Production Issues Elesa UK supply EPR-PF handles to Aquaflame Systems for their gas generating units, saving time, money and easing production issues. - May 31, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Elesa Roller Tracks Make Moving the Load Easy The Elesa ELEROLL package of rollers and ball transfer modules is designed to greatly simplify installation and use of this type of widely used conveyor system. The modular ELEROLL roller conveyors allow easy and quick joining of units to create loading and unloading areas in the construction of machines,... - May 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event. “Super Brush LLC has been designing... - May 08, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments. “Our Swab-its® premium foam swab... - May 01, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Demand Options, a Subsidiary of Ge-Shen Corporation Adds Additional Factory Space to Increase Capacities in Metal Stamping Custom metal stamping and sheet metal fabricator in Malaysia expands its factory and plans to double its stamping press to grow its business. - April 04, 2019 - Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

Super Brush LLC Exhibits at MRO Americas Aviation Week Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved... - April 04, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.