PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Plasti-Block™ Turns 100% Recycled Materials Into Finished Product Omachron® Plastics eliminates plastic waste consisting of post-consumer contaminated mixed plastics by converting it into finished goods and products. The Omachron® molding equipment allows use up to 100% regrind in injection molding plastic parts that are identical in appearance and mechanical properties to parts made from virgin material. A true "no waste" process. - November 19, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair US-based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. - November 14, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings Its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765 Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators. Swab-its is the... - October 19, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019 Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. - October 16, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Kink Resistant Brewery Hose Now Available from BrewSavor(R) by NewAge(R) Industries; Offers Brewers Another Choice for Durable Brewery Hose NewAge’s new BrewSavor brand now offers two butyl lined, reinforced hoses for craft brewers who focus on beer flavor. One style has wire reinforcement for kink resistance and improved flexibility, while another is monofilament reinforced for crush resistance – it will rebound to its original shape after impact. Both types are designed for the rigors of brewery production floors and handle suction or discharge. They’re made in USA and meet FDA, USDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency standards. - September 27, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit in Booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26 at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. - September 12, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

NewAge(R) Industries Announces 100% Employee Ownership; Rewards Long-Term Employees and Secures a Succession Plan Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is now 100% owned by its employees through an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan). The ESOP is a retirement benefit that gives employee-owners a true stake in their futures. Ken Baker, CEO, sold portions of the business to the ESOP in three stages over the past thirteen years. September 2019 saw the completion of a decades-long plan to help ensure the continued success of the company and avoid a competitive buyout. - September 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 17, 2019 - Rocket Industrial

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407 Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that... - August 03, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024 Super Brush LLC will exhibit their wide range of lint-free foam swabs at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Convention 2019, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AVMA represents more than 91,000 members in the veterinary field and expects to draw many... - July 31, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30. - July 24, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events. For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®,... - July 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Plasti-Block Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Great Success Plasti-Block is now over 1 year old. Update about stock and custom injection molding. - July 08, 2019 - Plasti-Block

New Video from NewAge(R) Industries Highlights the Pride of Employee Ownership; Seeks to Attract New Team Members Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is hiring, thanks to recent growth, and decided to engage a different strategy: video. The company hired a production crew to interview and film current and retired NewAge team members talking about the benefits of their ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), job satisfaction and other advantages such as wellness programs, volunteerism days and being part of a green company. The video offers a good sense of NewAge’s culture and teamwork approach to business. - June 08, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1812 at APIC 2019, June 12-14 in Philadelphia. - June 07, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Plastic-Block™: Hard Core Recycling Manufacturing operations often generate some amount of plastic waste. Companies often collect this waste and try to use it by putting a small percentage of waste in with the virgin plastic. The problem is that the rate of generated scrap exceeds the ability to reuse it. Other companies simply write it... - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Plastic-Block™: The Power of Small® Omachron Plastics may be small, the equipment they use is small, they use very little energy, but the response to their innovations is “large!” - June 06, 2019 - Plasti-Block

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at the Medical Design & Manufacturing East Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #256 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M East - the east coast’s largest MedTech event. 8,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies... - June 05, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event. “Super Brush LLC has been designing... - May 08, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments. “Our Swab-its® premium foam swab... - May 01, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

BrewSavor(TM) by NewAge(R) Industries Introduces New Crush-Resistant Hose for Beer Brewing Processes; Engineered to Bounce Back Into Shape After Compression NewAge Industries’ BrewSavor hose line introduces a new crush and kink resistant hose. The butyl-lined, monofilament reinforced hose is engineered to return to its original shape after compression. Other features include a smooth liner to reduce bacterial entrapment, full vacuum capabilities, and availability from stock in standard 10, 25 and 50 foot lengths with fittings attached. BrewSavor product line is at CBC and will be shown at Homebrew Con. - April 11, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Super Brush LLC Exhibits at MRO Americas Aviation Week Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved... - April 04, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

NewAge(R) Industries Introduces BrewSavor(TM), a New Brand Focused on the Craft and Home Brew Industries; Developed to Meet Brewers’ Many Fluid Transfer Needs BrewSavor tubing and hose products are a new line focused on the fluid transfer requirements of craft and home brewers. The products include tubing, reinforced and multi-layered hose, and assemblies. They are engineered for hot brewing processes, such as mash vessel and brew kettle transfers, as well as cold transfer needs like moving wort to a chiller and dispensing finished beer from a tap. BrewSavor products will be exhibited at CBC and Homebrew Con. - March 31, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will exhibit at AORN - the largest gathering of perioperative professionals in the world, with over 5600 expected to attend this year in Nashville. The Super Brush team will be at Booth #3040 April 7-9,... - March 27, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at Foam Expo Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show has over 350 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and plans to have over 6,000 attendees. The Foam Expo brings manufacturers and buyers of foam from all over the United States and the globe. Whether you want... - March 20, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2019 Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Philadelphia to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show. Pittcon is an annual conference and exposition on laboratory science featuring scientists from all around the world. With more than 2,000 technical sessions and a three-day exhibition, Pittcon makes it easy... - March 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge "Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Appoints New Business Development Manager Super Brush LLC has named Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager. - March 02, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Reinvesting in Infrastructure Advancing in Technology - March 01, 2019 - Anchor Plastics, Inc.

Keene Village Plastics Announces Acquisition of MakeShaper Keene Village Plastics (KVP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a North Carolina-based 3D filament manufacturer, MakeShaper. MakeShaper and KVP share common denominators in that all filaments are engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA. KVP is excited to move MakeShaper’s manufacturing... - February 26, 2019 - Keene Village Plastics

Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Super Brush LLC, a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system. ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality... - February 15, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

Super Brush LLC Exhibiting at MD&M West 2019 Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers. - January 30, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

The Power of Small - Plasti-Block uses Modular Injection Molded Systems Omachron’s modular extrusion systems extensively tested to produce Plasti-Block solid colored rods and blocks. This new equipment is 95% smaller, uses 95% less energy, and is 75% less costly than competitive machines. These are small, desktop systems from 1 hp to 20 hp that provide 10 to 600 lbs. per hour of melt flow. - January 29, 2019 - Plasti-Block

NewAge(R) Industries Welcomes Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey; Discussions on Employee Ownership and Its Benefits Held Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently welcomed Senator Bob Casey for a plant tour and round table discussions on the many benefits of employee ownership. Team members talked about the impact of being employee-owners and how it makes them work differently than before. The Senator toured NewAge’s recently-completed, multi-million dollar expansion, where silicone tubing, Single-Use molded tubing products, and reinforced silicone hose are clean room manufactured. - January 25, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top, and... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the 1SKB-iSF4U... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Corporation

NewAge(R) Industries Celebrates Its 65th Anniversary 2019 marks NewAge Industries’ 65th year in business. Started in 1954, the company distributed plastic tubing for industrial uses and today manufactures dozens of tubing styles for markets such as biopharm and pharmaceutical, medical, food, appliance, chemical and for various applications involving fluid and gas transfer. NewAge is employee owned and prides itself on providing customers with high quality products, good selection, quick delivery, old-fashioned personal service and a fair price. - January 10, 2019 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

Super Brush Returns to Outdoor Industry Suppliers Showcase in Las Vegas Building on success at the 2018 Supplier Showcase, the Super Brush team returns to Las Vegas to meet with 3,000+ manufacturing-related attendees. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is hosting The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Week Supplier Showcase for attendees to meet with current... - January 09, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Mobile Specs for Injection Molding Now Includes Complete Supplier Data Sheets for More Than 20,000 Plastic Materials MobileSpecs LLC is happy to announce the availability of complete supplier plastic material data sheets on its website and mobile app. The addition of supplier data sheets compliment key injection molding data points and processing notes currently available on the site and in the app for more than 20,000... - December 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs

NewAge(R) Industries Donates More Laptop Computers to a Rural Cambodian School; Further Increases Students’ Access to Education Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries made a third donation of laptop computers to the Caramanico School in Ratanakiri, Cambodia. NewAge employs many team members originally from Cambodia and is honored to help the country’s students in this remote location. The school powers the computers with solar energy. It serves students up to twelfth grade and helps provide clean water, meals and housing. NewAge is involved with schools and students in the Southampton area as well. - November 30, 2018 - NewAge Industries, Inc.

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited