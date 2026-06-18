Recent Headlines
Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock
Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. - June 18, 2026 - Airfoam Industries
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at Analytica 2026
Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. The event takes place March 24–27, 2026, in Munich, Germany. Visitors can meet... - March 27, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at MD&M West 2026
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, one of North America’s premier medical device and advanced manufacturing events. - January 29, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
EnviroSeal® Insulation Products Earn A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that their EnviroSeal products have earned the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™ (Assurance, Integrity, and Reliability), a... - January 12, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Foam Swabs at Medical Technology Ireland 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacturing of lint-free foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation at Medical Technology Ireland 2025, taking place September 24–25, 2025 at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. Super Brush will exhibit at Ground Floor... - September 18, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales with Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 – Booth #3037
Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits—smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today’s competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person. - August 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush’s Swab-its® Brand to Exhibit at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 in San Diego
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools, is excited to announce its participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. Swab-its will exhibit in Booth #3037, showcasing their full line... - August 20, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in... - July 25, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will... - July 16, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in... - June 07, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees
The PHoF welcomes 18 new members. - June 02, 2025 - Plastics Hall of Fame
Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs, designed for safe, effective, and contamination-free specimen collection in clinical and research settings. - April 23, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made in the USA – No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online
Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States. - April 11, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts
The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches. - March 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swabs at Forum Labo Paris 2025
US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025. The event will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the renowned Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Forum Labo is the premier event for the laboratory supplier sector, bringing... - March 12, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Expands Customer Facing Team
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), the manufacturer of the EnviroSeal Insulation System for the residential and commercial building envelope, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new team members: 16 salespeople, 2 field technicians, and a builder development manager. With this expansion,... - January 29, 2025 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swab Solutions at PLASTEC West 2025
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is thrilled to announce its participation in PLASTEC West 2025, North America’s premier plastics and manufacturing event. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim,... - January 22, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC, a Leading Foam Swab Manufacturer, Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair, taking place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest B2B medical trade fairs worldwide, COMPAMED/MEDICA is expected to... - November 02, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Launches Innovative 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips® for Precision Firearm Cleaning
Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips. Designed for optimal cleaning performance, these new bore-tips provide firearm enthusiasts and professionals with an efficient solution for maintaining their equipment. - October 27, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis, October 16-17, 2024
Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event, taking place from October 16-17, 2024, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The company will be exhibiting at booth #3911, showcasing its innovative, lint-free foam... - October 11, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Point Grey Holdings New Acquisition of An-Cor & Precisioneering
Point Grey Holding Acquires Group DKG: Precisioneering DKG Corp. and An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc. - July 18, 2024 - An-Cor Industrial Plastics, Inc
Quadrant Performance Materials Launches EnviroSeal Platinum Series
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, announces the release of the EnviroSeal® Platinum Series. This updated product portfolio promises to revolutionize the spray foam industry with... - July 15, 2024 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #5123
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #5123 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, July 30 – August 1, 2024. The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory... - July 12, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Simple Spread: A Startup Launching Innovative Cooking Gadgets with an Ingenious “No Cleanup Required” Spreader for Peanut Butter and More
Sisu Creation introduces Simple Spread, a clever tool that transforms jar lids into convenient spreaders, making snack time and meal prep easier. Invented by young inventors in Wilmington, NC. The product uses a smart magnetic system for secure attachment, fitting nearly any jar lid, and is dishwasher-safe. It’s reusable, portable, and safe for children. - May 29, 2024 - Sisu Creation
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. The Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc, is the leading professional association for infection preventionists... - May 22, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Manufacturers Resource Center Automation & Manufacturing Technology Show Talk with Technology Experts. See Solutions in Action.
MRC specializes in providing Automation and Manufacturing Technology (AMT) services that help you stay ahead in today’s competitive manufacturing landscape. - April 04, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2024 Women of Influence; MRC Director of Workforce Initiatives, Karen Buck, Named for Prestigious Award
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania. - April 03, 2024 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 FORUM LABO Lyon
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon to be held March 27-28, 2024, in Lyon France, at the Lyon Convention Centre. FORUM LABO is the showcase of the laboratory supplier sector where solutions, innovations, sharing of experiences,... - March 20, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush will be Exhibiting at the 2024 Plastec West
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at Plastec West in Anaheim, California, February 6 – 8, 2024. - January 26, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial. - October 18, 2023 - Spark Sourcing
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis from Oct 10-11, 2023
Super Brush LLC will be at booth #3923, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. 5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the... - October 11, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Names Geoff Stephenson as Vice President of Sales
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a global leader in high-performance materials, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Stephenson as its new Vice President of Sales. In this strategic leadership role, Mr. Stephenson will drive the company's sales efforts and strengthen its spray... - September 27, 2023 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #711
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, July 23-27, 2023. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) promotes cutting edge... - July 12, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Popular Poly Mailer Brand Releases "Value Mailer" Line to Help Keep Your Costs Down
The popular poly mailer brand, à la mode Mailers, has released a new product line that consists of single-colored “Value Mailers.” Sold in packs of 200, producing their industry-leading durable shipping envelopes in bulk keeps costs down for customers. As fees on selling... - July 07, 2023 - à la mode Mailers
Quadrant, Synonymous with Quality and Customer Service, Returns to Spray Foam Industry: Highly Experienced Team, Same Great Products
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM) today launched as the latest spray foam manufacturing company to serve the construction industry. - June 14, 2023 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Introducing the New Website of Mr. ShrinkWrap: Redefining Packaging Solutions with Innovation and Excellence
Discover the redesigned website of Mr. ShrinkWrap, where packaging solutions are revolutionized with innovation and excellence. With a commitment to redefining the industry, they offer advanced products and services that cater to the evolving needs of businesses. From secure and durable packaging to visually appealing designs, Mr. ShrinkWrap sets a new standard in the field, elevating products and enhancing customer experiences. - June 09, 2023 - Mr. Shrinkwrap
Keene Family Holdings Announces Rebranding as KEENE, Inc.
Keene Family Holdings, a prominent manufacturing company specializing building products and systems, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as KEENE, Inc. This strategic move comes after years of successful growth in building brands in both commercial and residential construction. The overall size... - June 07, 2023 - Keene Inc.
Brentwood Expands Manufacturing Capacity in Tijuana, Mexico
Brentwood Industries, Inc. is expanding its manufacturing operation in Tijuana, Mexico. The expansion comes five years after the launch of the first operation and adds an additional 100,000 square feet of production space. - June 06, 2023 - Brentwood Industries, Inc.
MRC Advanced Manufacturing Technology Show
Talk with technology experts. See solutions in action. Learn AMT strategies to improve safety, quality, delivery, cost, and operational culture. - April 17, 2023 - Manufacturers Resource Center
Lehigh Valley Business Announces 2023 Women of Influence; MRC Vice President Diane Lewis Among 2023 Women of Influence
Women of Influence Awards honor high-achieving women for their career accomplishments. The honorees are selected based on their professional experience, community involvement and a commitment to mentoring. To be eligible for the awards, the winners must live or work in the Greater Lehigh Valley region. - March 22, 2023 - Manufacturers Resource Center
The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App. - March 20, 2023 - Area Temps
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at the 2023 Medical Design & Manufacturing West Trade Show
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West Trade Show in Anaheim, California, February 7th – 9th, 2023. - February 01, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at the 2023 NRF Consumer Product Showcase
The leader in foam swab technology will be exhibiting its wide-range of Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits available for Automotive, Crafts, Household, Cosmetic, Printing, Electronic, Sporting Goods and Pet Care industries. - January 11, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2022 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 14th-17th, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. COMPAMED is a leading international trade fair and is held in parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. The team will... - November 13, 2022 - Super Brush LLC