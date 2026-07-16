Recent Headlines
FABRACADABRA Launches Rapid Online Laser Cutting Service
FABRACADABRA today announced the launch of its online laser cutting service, a new platform designed to simplify the way customers order custom steel parts. The service allows users to upload design files, receive pricing in seconds, and place orders online with no minimum quantity requirement. - July 16, 2026 - Fabracadabra
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.
Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities. - April 05, 2026 - Living Future
Spanco Announces New Expansion in the Greater Milwaukee Area
Promise to Perform Industries, Inc., a leading provider of material handling solutions, hoists, and fall protection systems, is expanding its operations with a new 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Franklin, WI. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in late Spring 2026 and marks the... - March 09, 2026 - PtP Spanco, Inc.
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Rhino Rooter Issues Winter Drain Watch for Belmont Homeowners
Rhino Rooter launches Winter Drain Watch in Belmont, MA, sharing warning signs and safe DIY tips to stop slow drains becoming backups. - January 23, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
FDB Panel Fittings Announce a Wide Range of Industrial Handles for Enclosures, Cabinets, and Drawers
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the availability of an extensive range of industrial-grade handles for enclosures, cabinets, panels, and drawers - now offered ex-stock for immediate dispatch via the FDB Online Store. Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the... - December 13, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical... - December 06, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
120 Deg. Stainless Steel Concealed Hinge – New from FDB Online
FDB Online are pleased to announce this 120 deg. stainless steel hinge, new to their range. Designed for concealed fitting, this AISI 304 hinge features a removable pin for door removal in assembly or later service. Explains MD Gary Miles, “This is a robust and long-lived hinge suitable for... - November 25, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces High-Performance HSS Slitting Saws for Precision Cutting Applications
Durga Engineering Corporation has introduced new HSS slitting saws manufactured of premium high-speed steel with precision grinding to ensure better precision and durability. The saws are suitable for a wide range of sectors, come in a variety of sizes, work with ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and are now available on the company's website. - November 11, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
New from Fdb Panel Fittings – A Black Aluminium Rear-Mounted Handle
Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle from FDB Panel Fittings features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand. - November 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Advanced Gasket Sealing Systems from FDB Panel Fittings Ensure Superior Ingress Protection
FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles. - October 23, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards
For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price. - October 17, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces Next-Generation Slitting Saws for High-Precision Metalworking
Durga Engineering Corporation, a pioneer in industrial cutting tool innovation, announces the launch of its next-generation slitting saws. Engineered for exceptional precision, durability, and performance, the new line is designed to meet the evolving demands of metalworking applications across a wide range of industries. - October 03, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
FDB Online Offer Slam Latch Set with Inside Safety Release
FDB Online are pleased to announce this large format Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set. It offers an inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures, such as cold stores or containerised units, where a surface-mounted latch is preferable to avoid breaching the thermal... - September 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Sam Thevanayagam to Present on Closing Source and Supply Gaps to Increase Mission Readiness at 2025 DLA Industry Collider Day
Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc., will speak at the Defense Logistics Agency’s 6th Annual Industry Collider Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia. This event brings together government, industry, and academic leaders to explore... - August 31, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Industrial Lift-Off Hinges for Enclosures and Panels from FDBdb Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings have a great offering of externally mounting lift-off hinges in traditional style black diecast with stud fixing for improved security and aesthetic along with a torpedo/bullet style in chrome. - July 26, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
External Grab Handles Now Available Online from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer their ex-stock grab handles for industrial applications – enclosures, doors, drawers, access panels, carry cases, instrumentation, with good hand clearance and ergonomic design. - July 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Admiralty Industries Launches New Website to Enhance Global Client Support for High-Performance Alloy Solutions
Admiralty Industries has launched a new multilingual website to better serve its global client base with faster access to technical specs, improved navigation, and expert support. - June 23, 2025 - Admiralty Industries
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
FDB Panel Fittings Announces Their Rocfast Service for Streamlined Lock Assembly and Logistics
The Rocfast customer service program, available from FDB Panel Fittings, is designed to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate ordering errors, whilst guiding engineers and buyers through the complete process of lock assembly. - May 21, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Hinges for Electronic Enclosures Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The range of premium hinges from FDB Panel Fittings are designed to enhance the functionality and protection of enclosures across a wide variety of applications. - May 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
A New Era for Interior Design: Online Door Supplier Simplifies Style & Delivery
Doors Delivered is transforming how homeowners and builders buy internal doors. Born from personal frustration, it offers a curated range of stylish, ready-to-install doors with expert guidance and nationwide delivery. - May 11, 2025 - Doors Delivered
Veterans Metal LLC Strengthens Leadership Team with Industry Veteran
Veterans Metal LLC proudly announces the addition of Jesse French to its esteemed leadership team as the General Manager to helm the company’s growth through quality strategy. With close to two decades of dedicated experience in the metal finishing industry, Jesse brings a wealth of knowledge... - May 05, 2025 - Veterans Metal
FDB Electrical Expands High-Quality Range of Enclosed Electrical Protection Devices for Industrial, Rail and MOD Applications
As the UK’s construction and infrastructure projects regain momentum, FDB Electrical Online is proud to announce an extensive range of enclosed electrical protection devices. These high-performance solutions are designed for industrial and commercial sites, utilities, healthcare facilities,... - May 04, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
GKG Industry Expands to the US, Bringing Two Decades of Structural Steel and Scaffolding Expertise to a Growing Market
GKG Industry, a trusted third-generation Indian manufacturer of high-quality structural steel products, scaffolding, and formworks, announces its official expansion into the US market. With over 20 years of global experience and exports to Europe and Australia, the company is now set to meet rising demand across the American construction and infrastructure sectors. - May 01, 2025 - GKG Industry
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
BuyBestKitchenware.com Launches to Provide Comprehensive Reviews and Guides for All Kitchen Users
The new site, buybestkitchenware.com, was launched to help home cooks choose the best kitchen tools. It offers expert reviews, comparisons, and buying guides. - April 07, 2025 - Buy Best Kitchenware
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support Announce New Presidential Leadership Appointments
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support, leaders in lifecycle sustainment and aerospace manufacturing, are proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as President of Parts Life, Inc. and Rohit Bhalla as President of DeVal Lifecycle Support, effective immediately. Sam Thevanayagam... - April 04, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Enclosure and Cabinet Hardware Update from FDB Panel Fittings for Specialist Panel Builders
Gary Miles, MD at FDB Panel Fittings, discusses the latest updates in enclosure and cabinet hardware for specialist panel builders. - March 28, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Vibration-Resistant Quarter-Turn Locks from EMKA Ltd
EMKA has introduced a new robust vibration-resistant quarter turn lock onto the market which is suitable for a wide range of applications, including transport, machine building & plant engineering or in the design of industrial cabinets. - March 22, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Parts Life Inc. Announces Strategic Realignment to the Engineering and Remanufacturing Divisions
Parts Life Inc. is proud to announce organizational changes to better the company for strategic long-term growth and success. Parts Life’s goal is to create and continually enhance a high-performing organization that drives excellence, values integrity, and fosters collaboration to help those... - March 21, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Ex-Stock HG-TS Series Stainless Steel Torque Hinges from FDBPanel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now have HG-TS series torque hinges available on their online store. These stainless steel hinges are suitable for marine applications and other harsh environments. - March 06, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
Colour Printing on Enclosure Components from EMKA
The “Everything but the Enclosure” people at EMKA have made life a little bit easier for specialist enclosure and cabinet builders – they can now offer standard 2-colour pad printing onto swinghandles, drawing pockets, air conditioning handles, drawer handles, L handles, T handles... - February 16, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
BCTS Series Stainless Steel Ball Catches Now from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
The versatile BCTS series of double ball catches from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store are designed for harsh environments and generally used for interior doors where rapid access is required. - February 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
CHOMEX Introduces J. Carter Pod in Honor of President Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Affordable Housing
CHOMEX honors President Jimmy Carter’s legacy with the launch of the J. Carter Pod, a modular expandable home designed for affordable and dignified housing. This innovative solution provides a safe and sustainable option for homeless shelters, emergency housing, and alternative living spaces, continuing Carter’s mission to ensure housing for all. - February 07, 2025 - CHOMEX CORP
EMKA Agent E Electronic Swinghandles at Data Centre World Exhibition, March 2025
EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Ltd Now Offer Custom Hardware OEM Designs
To meet the needs of a custom hardware design where a standard offering is not suitable, EMKA are delighted to now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Wirefab, Inc. Marks 70 Years of Excellence in American Manufacturing
Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Celebrates Seven Decades of Innovation, Growth and Industry Leadership - February 06, 2025 - Wirefab, Inc.
Alinabal Group Names Josh Ruiz Vice President of Operations
Alinabal Group, a company of precision manufacturers that brings niche expertise, highly engineered solutions, and a customer-centric approach to diverse markets, is pleased to announce it has hired Josh Ruiz as Vice President of Operations. In this position, Ruiz will oversee Alinabal’s... - February 03, 2025 - Alinabal Group