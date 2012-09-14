PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar.
It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
PartsBadger, a provider of CNC manufactured parts, found its home late 2018 in Cedarburg, WI, a city population of around 11.5k, with the purchase of a 15,000 sq ft facility on Commerce Court. A look at Cedarburg from the Chamber of Commerce website, “Located just 20 miles north of Milwaukee and... - December 18, 2019 - PartsBadger
Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell
Production supply specialists Challenge Europe are pleased to offer five types of socket screws from stock to support the engineering/assembly industries. - December 06, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd
Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
After 25 years as president of Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI), Michael J. McVaugh is retiring from the position and turning over the title to his son, Brandon McVaugh. Mike will remain CEO of the family-run business that was started by his father, Robert (Bob) W. McVaugh, Sr.
Mike McVaugh began working... - December 05, 2019 - Laboratory Testing Inc.
Challenge Europe is delighted to offer a fastener sourcing and supply chain service and advice on specification of fasteners to manufacturing design and production engineers. - December 04, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd
Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Wildeck, Inc. is excited to announce that their suite of custom access products will be on display at MODEX’s 2020 show in Atlanta, GA on March 9-12. Located in booth 5014, Wildeck’s team of material handling solution experts will be available to discuss the design, sale, installation and... - November 13, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.
Wildeck, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of material handling solutions, has earned MHEDA’s (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association) MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for 2020. Each year, this distinguished industry honor is award to MHEDA’s member companies... - November 07, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.
Wildeck, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of material handling solutions, welcomes Richard Day as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Day, a results-oriented finance executive, will be responsible for managing Wildeck’s total financial direction, helping position the... - November 06, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.
Sensory Analytics's larger corporate headquarters provides the necessary space to support the company's rapid growth. - October 31, 2019 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)
WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
FDB Panel Fittings has launched a new slam latch with sales partner DIRAK for sliding doors and panels. The latch has been designed for sliding doors used on specialist vehicles, caravans, motorhomes, railways, office cabinets, domestic light doors, cupboards and storage units. - October 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels.
EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Russell Finex filtration solution helps Lucite International Group Ltd to optimize its adhesive resins production while maintaining consistent product quality. - October 19, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Flexcrete upgrades its production facility and improves productivity with the installation of the Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®. - October 12, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
The new DIRAK compression latch from FDB Panel Fittings meets the need for a flush latch with compression/anti-vibration characteristics often found in rail transport, HVAC and furniture applications. The 7-086 and 7-087 provide discrete closure with visual indicator. - October 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Small PINET aluminium barrel bolts are now available from FDB Panel Fittings. Otherwise known as door or sash bolts, they are made to slide into a cylindrical socket providing a simple low-cost security solution. - September 28, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
The Russell Eco Separator® delivers high-performance separation of various pharmaceutical powders at Windlas Biotech. - September 20, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Wildeck, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of a new pick module impact gate, the Finger Gate. This durable steel gate easily integrates into any facility and provides a strong, protective barrier at elevated work levels, helping facilities achieve their automation goals.
The Finger Gate is commonly... - September 18, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.
Steve Vincelli established MWP in 1991. Prior to that, Vincelli worked for a property management company in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he oversaw the operations for several parking facilities. Early on he learned of a ramp accident where a gate arm had smashed onto the top of a car. The lot was required to pay for the expensive repairs. Steve inquired how often this happens and was surprised to be told quite often. - September 15, 2019 - The ParkingZone
Elevator World, Inc. named Wildeck, Inc. “Best Supplier – Special Application Lifts” as part of their 2019 Elevator Industry Awards program.
“The Ellies” is sponsored annually by Elevator World, Inc. to recognize North American elevator and escalator industry businesses... - September 13, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.
Elesa UK will be exhibiting their flagship machine elements at the 2019 PPMA Exhibition, including LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides for use as conveyor side guides, VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment – also MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps and the UC-RF control unit for DD series RF electronic position indicators. - September 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
The new PINET 30mm aluminium profile hinges available from FDB Panel Fittings are for use as pairs or together with a matching friction, detent or spring hinge to modify door opening characteristics. They are suitable for enclosures, cabinets and cupboards from factory floor to domestic furniture. - September 06, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Air Hydro Power is excited to welcome students into new hands-on classes that will teach core programming skills to cobot users. AHP has been included as one of Universal Robots' worldwide network of authorized training centers that expands further on their popular Universal Robots Academy online training. - August 28, 2019 - Air Hydro Power, Inc.
Cipla Ltd upgrades its OEL compliant plant with the installation of the Russell Compact Airlock Sieve® - August 25, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
The new FinAlu® range of PINET hinges launched by FDB Panel Fittings provide light and tough service in applications such as medical equipment, electronic enclosures, food equipment and vehicle cabinets. - August 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
Shorter lines of communication with their customers allows Elesa to focus their manufacturing expertise on rapid response and highly detailed product designs, as shown with the provision of their Ergostyle® brand, coupled with the elecolors™ program. - August 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.”
The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Wildeck, Inc. is excited to announce that they will attend the National Association of Elevator Contractors’ (NAEC) 70th Annual Convention and Exposition in Grand Rapids, MI on September 16-19. Located in booth 207, Wildeck’s product experts will be on hand to answer questions about the design,... - August 17, 2019 - Wildeck, Inc.
With the installation of a Russell Finex high-quality sieving solution, New Balance achieves higher throughput and prototype iteration. - August 16, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
With its hygienic and robust design, the Russell AMPro Sieve Station™ provides Progressive Technology with an efficient and contamination-free environment for its additive manufacturing process. - August 12, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
A spring steel spine on a P section gasket is a simple, effective way to provide an excellent gasket function for enclosure and vehicle doors. EMKA have now developed an integral section which combines both in one EPDM moulding. - August 10, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Market-leading component supplier Elesa are delighted to offer their RE series castors and wheels in a variety of materials specifically oriented toward dealing with industrial surfaces, loads, operational requirements and environmental demands such as chemicals and temperatures. - August 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Haitoglou increases its tahini and sesame seed production with Russell Finex separation solutions. - August 04, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Elesa UK is delighted to offer high quality levelling feet for all industrial purposes from simple desks and workstations to vibration damping and non-slip for heavy machines, food industry and biohazard applications. - July 28, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd
Meet food sieving and separation experts at Russell Finex's Stand F-4, Hall 3 to discuss your unique requirements. - July 27, 2019 - Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
These new PINET dampening hinges from FDB Panel Fittings have soft-close and lift-off facilities which enable easy equipment installation and access in workshop, office or domestic environments. - July 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience.
“We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL
EMKA is offering their retro-fit eCam system as an upgrade for mechanical locks and latches where an electronic interface is now required to improve security and/or provide access logs integrated with other personnel monitoring networks.
The eCam facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and... - July 26, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.