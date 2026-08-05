Recent Headlines
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Lightning Motors Corporation Unveils 600+ HP “Strength in Lightness” Bonneville Program
Lightning Motors Corporation returns to the Bonneville Salt Flats with a next-generation (beyond 218) electric land-speed platform targeting 600+ HP. Built on the “Strength in Lightness” philosophy, it combines niobium-alloyed chassis technology, the EDGE Modular Powertrain Platform and lightweight structural engineering to maximize performance while minimizing mass. The program serves as both a record attempt and a technology demonstrator for future high-performance electric propulsion systems. - July 02, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Lightning Motors Corporation Shatters the EV "Black Box" Model with Real-Time Cell Telemetry and Announces Phase 2 Remote Diagnostic Roadmap
Lightning Motors Corporation announces the end of the EV "Black Box" with the launch of near real-time, cell-level telemetry via the Lightning EDGE platform. By providing forensic-level transparency of its 90-series high-voltage battery stack, Lightning is establishing a new industry standard for reliability. This launch serves as the foundation for Phase 2: Remote Diagnostics, a key pillar in Lightning’s global asset-light licensing strategy for OEMs. - May 08, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
The Shepherd Chemical Company Announces 2026 Senior Leadership Team
The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced its 2026 Senior Leadership Team, aligning expertise across R&D, operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy to support innovation and long-term value creation. The updated team reinforces Shepherd’s commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and solving complex challenges across global industries. - April 22, 2026 - The Shepherd Chemical Company
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages
Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research
WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market. - April 02, 2026 - WOWIVID
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
Renowned “Top-Gun Pilot” and Aerospace Executive, Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), Joins Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace announced the appointment of Michael Press, a veteran combat pilot and aerospace executive, to its executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience across military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace programs. He will support strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and capital formation as Spike advances its quiet supersonic aircraft program. - February 05, 2026 - Spike Aerospace, Inc.
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
Stottler Henke’s MARS Scheduling System Enters Worldwide Operational Use by the U.S. Space Force
New AI Software Completely Replaces Legacy ESD 2.7 System Around the Globe, Greatly Increasing Readiness of Missions and Operations that Rely on the Satellite Control Network (SCN) - February 02, 2026 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
Flexxbotics Launches Open-Source Project on GitHub to Accelerate Industrial Automation Interoperability
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the public release of Flexxbotics Transformers, a new open-source project on GitHub providing industrial-grade connector drivers for factory equipment and automation systems. Released under the Apache 2.0 license,... - January 22, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics Releases Free Download of Software-Defined Automation for Manufacturing Autonomy
Flexxbotics, the autonomous manufacturing platform leader, today announced the release of its software-defined automation as a free software download, providing direct access to industrial-grade automation technology for advanced manufacturing operations worldwide. The download delivers a powerful... - January 17, 2026 - Flexxbotics
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Nine Years on, Still Incredible: Lightning Motorcycles Defies EV Obsolescence
From first-ride exhilaration to outperforming premium ICE motorcycles, customer feedback validates Lightning’s enduring performance as its next-generation Beyond-218 platform enters testing. - January 03, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
New AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform Enhances How Auto Dealers Connect with Ultra-High-Net-Worth Buyers
ImagineMyDreamCar Launches Emotionally Intelligent Application That Captures UHNW Interest Through Personalized AI-Generated Dream Car Experiences - December 15, 2025 - ImagineMyDreamCar
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the roof to be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - December 12, 2025 - Mods4cars
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical... - December 06, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
AvBrief Expands with the Experimental Aviator
AvBrief is expanding to include more exclusive, informed, and useful content for the Experimental/Amateur-Built aviation sector. The Experimental Aviator will harness the talent and expertise of household names in the experimental world—Paul Dye, Tom Wilson, Kerry Fores, Eric Stewart, Vic Syracuse, Barnaby Wainfan, Ron Wanttaja, Larry Larson, and many others—to provide knowledgeable and engaging articles tailor-made for those who build, maintain, and fly their own aircraft. - November 30, 2025 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote. - November 15, 2025 - Mods4cars
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
Peli Launches the ATX22 Carry-On: First in New TRAVEL Range of Rugged Hard-Sided Luggage
Peli Products launches the ATX22 Carry-On, the first item in its new TRAVEL range, designed for travellers seeking durable luggage. The case features Peli’s crushproof hard-shell construction, water-resistant seal, telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels, plus interior organisation. Cabin-friendly and built for both business and adventure travel, the ATX22 has already won the Travel Goods 2025 Award. Peli presents the ATX Series as stylish, resilient luggage for modern lifestyles. - November 10, 2025 - Peli Products, S.L.U.
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters. - November 04, 2025 - McObject
Icarus IFE Systems Expands Icarus One Portable IFE System with AI Virtual Flight Attendant and Crew Chat Platform
Icarus IFE Systems LLC announces a major upgrade to its portable inflight entertainment platform, Icarus One. The new version introduces the Anna AI Virtual Flight Attendant (VFA), advanced 2.5D/3D flight maps, and a secure Crew Chat & Messaging System for offline crew coordination and passenger safety. - November 04, 2025 - Icarus IFE Systems LLC
Us Compliance Services Welcomes Alex Elias to Its Leadership Team
USCS taps industry veteran Alex Elias to lead a tech-enabled, service-first sales expansion—pushing into larger fleets while sharpening SMB acquisition to drive scalable, durable growth. - October 29, 2025 - US Compliance Services
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Stottler Henke Wins Contracts for Novel Applications of Large Language Models (LLMs) for National Defense
Generative AI will Enhance Information Operations, Training, Simulation, and Performance Support for the DOD - October 24, 2025 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Copper Mountain Technologies Streamlines Access for European Engineers with Customer-Centric Service, Support and Logistics
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a U.S.-based manufacturer of vector network analyzers (VNAs) and S-parameter measurement modules, ensures engineers worldwide have streamlined access to advanced RF test and measurement equipment through their locations in Indiana, USA and Paphos, Cyprus. - October 12, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - October 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Flexxbotics to Present at ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing 2025
Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced that Tyler Bouchard, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxbotics, will present Understanding the Smart Factory Production Robotics Maturity Model at the ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing... - September 26, 2025 - Flexxbotics
Copper Mountain Technologies Introduces Affordable New VTR0102 and VTR0302 VNAs for a Broad Range of RF Applications
Copper Mountain Technologies launches new 2-port 50 MHz to 1.5 GHz VTR0102 and 2-port 50 MHz to 3.5 GHz VTR0302 vector network analyzers: value-priced 2-port 1-path VNAs designed for common S11 and S21 measurements. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies