PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. - November 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Premier Ship Models Been Nominated Into the East of England Export Champions Community Bespoke specialist model makers Premier Ship Models has been nominated to become a member of the prestigious East of England Export Champion Community, launched by the Department of International Trade (DIT). - November 23, 2019 - Premier Ship Models

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

Kanfit Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Enter Into Strategic Partnership Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit

New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

Returnity Innovation’s Louisa Freeman to Speak at the New York State Association for Recycling Annual Recycling Conference Reuse: A Forgotten “R” Session Will Take Place on Tuesday, November 5th from 9:15-10:45am - November 03, 2019 - Returnity

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the BMW 6 Series Permanently Reduced in Price The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64). It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. - November 02, 2019 - Mods4cars

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini with Many New Features The SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio allows One-Touch top operation while driving, as well as the convertibles top to be operated via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new functions to the convertible module to increase ease of use. - October 19, 2019 - Mods4cars

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Tecsew Helps to Raise Money for "Oarsome" Charity Tecsew is delighted to announce that their 2019 product, the Easy Rig Awning has helped to raise money for local youth charity, Oarsome Chance. The innovative Easy Rig Awning or "ERA" was donated to Oarsome Chance for their PBO Project Boat Auction at the Southampton International Boat Show... - October 11, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for McLaren 675LT Spider Now Available The SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. The convertible top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - October 10, 2019 - Mods4cars

Nomad GCS Launches Mobile Operations Venture with NASA: Montana Manufacturer Readies for Rapid Growth Go for launch! Nomad just delivered a cutting-edge mobile command vehicle to NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The truck will roll for every launch, overseeing scene safety and standing ready for emergency response. - October 10, 2019 - Nomad GCS

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

eMachineShop Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to be selected as a winner, saying “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the NJ manufacturing space. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses. We innovate consistently by making software do as much work as possible.” - October 09, 2019 - eMachineShop

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Returnity CEO Mike Newman to Speak on Sustainability Panel at WEAR2019 Returnity Innovations Will Join ALDO and Lululemon on Panel at Fashion Takes Action’s Conference on October 7. - September 27, 2019 - Returnity

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

SmartTOP Additional Cabriolet Top Control for the New BMW Z4 Available Soon The retrofitted SmartTOP cabriolet module by Mods4cars will soon also be available for the new BMW Z4 (G29). Among other things, it enables the convertibles top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles key with just a touch of a button. - September 21, 2019 - Mods4cars

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

Lee Spring Acquires Longcroft Engineering to Better Serve the UK and Europe Lee Spring, a global leader in stock and custom springs, have announced the acquisition of UK based Longcroft Engineering. Longcroft Engineering is a manufacturer of custom springs operating in Todmorden, Lancashire UK. Steve Kempf, CEO of Lee Spring, commented that “the acquisition of Longcroft... - September 13, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Returnity Innovations Chosen to Participate in Fashion for Good - Plug and Play Accelerator Pioneer in the Elimination of Single-Use Packaging to Take Part in Leading Program to Reshape the Fashion Industry for Good. - September 12, 2019 - Returnity

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

EMKA at PPMA Exhibition, 1st – 3rd October 2019 at the NEC, Stand No. G96 EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

DD Audio’s EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material Now Shipping DD Audio, a manufacturer of high performance audio equipment, proudly introduces the newly revised EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material. - August 25, 2019 - DD Audio

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Submarine Museum Suits Up Thanks to Tecsew Tecsew has made yet another rewarding contribution towards naval history by providing protective canvas for HMS Alliance, the only remaining Second World War-era submarine which is based at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport. - August 23, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Lee Spring Draws Attention to the When and Why of Plastic Springs Lee Spring discuss their range of plastic springs for use in demanding industries such as medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace and similar. - August 16, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.