Recent Headlines
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market. - April 02, 2026 - WOWIVID
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the roof to be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - December 12, 2025 - Mods4cars
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote. - November 15, 2025 - Mods4cars
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
McObject Releases eXtremeDB/rt 2.0: Persistent Hard Real-Time Database System with Breakthrough Deadline and Flash Memory Control
McObject has released eXtremeDB/rt 2.0, the next evolution of its hard real-time database system. Now supporting persistent storage with deterministic flash management and advanced deadline scheduling, version 2.0 ensures predictable performance even under extreme workload and timing constraints. Ideal for aerospace, industrial, and safety-critical environments where timing precision truly matters. - November 04, 2025 - McObject
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - October 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - July 27, 2025 - Mods4cars
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Jewellok Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Ultra High Purity Gas and Fluid Management Solutions for Precision Industries
Jewellok is a Control Valves and Pressure Regulators Manufacturer, Manufacturing Single Stage Pressure Regulator, Two Stage Pressure Regulator, Low Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator, High Pressure Nitrogen Gas Regulator. - July 25, 2025 - Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Ferrari Portofino M
The SmartTOP convertible top control module from Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari Portofino M. The retrofittable convertible module allows one-touch operation of the top. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - July 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars is now available for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible. It enables the convertible top to be opened and closed via one-touch while driving. A short press of the button starts the automatic top movement. - April 26, 2025 - Mods4cars
Vibration-Resistant Quarter-Turn Locks from EMKA Ltd
EMKA has introduced a new robust vibration-resistant quarter turn lock onto the market which is suitable for a wide range of applications, including transport, machine building & plant engineering or in the design of industrial cabinets. - March 22, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV modules for Volkswagen, Bentley & Skoda. It allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving. - March 07, 2025 - Mods4cars
Colour Printing on Enclosure Components from EMKA
The “Everything but the Enclosure” people at EMKA have made life a little bit easier for specialist enclosure and cabinet builders – they can now offer standard 2-colour pad printing onto swinghandles, drawing pockets, air conditioning handles, drawer handles, L handles, T handles... - February 16, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Agent E Electronic Swinghandles at Data Centre World Exhibition, March 2025
EMKA will again be an enthusiastic exhibitor at Data Centre World exhibition from 12 to 13 March 2025 at Excel London on stand DC115 - with an array of data centre-ready cabinet and enclosure access/security equipment. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA Ltd Now Offer Custom Hardware OEM Designs
To meet the needs of a custom hardware design where a standard offering is not suitable, EMKA are delighted to now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs. - February 07, 2025 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Wirefab, Inc. Marks 70 Years of Excellence in American Manufacturing
Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Celebrates Seven Decades of Innovation, Growth and Industry Leadership - February 06, 2025 - Wirefab, Inc.
EMKA Locking Technology Especially for Rail Vehicle Construction
EMKA announce their wide range of locking technology related hardware especially for use on rail vehicles – a situation where, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and train crew, all components must perform their intended function with utmost reliability, particularly in the event of a fire. - December 24, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
TV in Motion Module SmartTV for Various Mercedes-Benz Models Reduced in Price
Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of the SmartTV module for Mercedes-Benz. The module allows the passenger to use and operate the TV and DVD system while driving. - November 16, 2024 - Mods4cars
Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA Ltd.
EMKA (UK) announce their range of electronic locking systems such as handles used in their Agent E systems for stand-alone cabinets and Data Centres using a card or a smartphone app. EMKA also have quick release internally mounted electronic single-point catches and e-pushlock systems for parcel collection lockers or pharmaceutical storage and distribution lockers. - October 25, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
SmartTOP Additional Top Control for McLaren 600LT Spider Now Available
The SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 600LT Spider. The retrofittable convertible top module enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving. The convertible top can also be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - September 20, 2024 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
EMKA Remote Smart Access with the iLOQS50
EMKA now offer customers the opportunity to use a mobile phone to unlock control cabinets, a feature that is likely to be especially useful in remote locations. The IP65 handle from their 1317 range has been adapted specially to accept the new cylinder from Finnish manufacturer iLOQ. This enables... - September 14, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Alignment Simple Solutions Wins 2nd Motor Top 20 Award in Three Years
ALSS – Alignment Simple Solutions, LLC (ALSS), manufacturer of QuickTrick Alignment products and accessories, has won their second MOTOR Top 20 Award for the QuickTrick 5th Gen QuickString Alignment System. - September 10, 2024 - QuickTrick - Alignment Simple Solutions
Mods4cars SmartTOP Additional Roof Control for Ferrari 296 GTS Now Available
The retrofittable SmartTOP roof control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the Ferrari 296 GTS. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. It also allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the original vehicle key. - September 07, 2024 - Mods4cars
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Additional Roof Top Control for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP roof top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Mazda MX-5. Among other things, it enables one-touch top operation while driving. A short press of a button sets the automatic top movement in motion. - July 31, 2024 - Mods4cars
EMKA Agent E Electronic Locking Systems
Developments with the innovative Agent E Swinghandle from EMKA (UK) Ltd offers wireless communication for cabinet security in the protection of valuable/sensitive data such as for server parks or manufacturing and utility centres. - July 04, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA – Smart Access with Mobile Phone App
EMKA's new “EMKA mobile” app transforms a smartphone into a digital key for sophisticated and secure locking of cabinets and enclosures. - June 09, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI
TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems' commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan's Automation Alley. - June 04, 2024 - Totally Automated Systems
Smokies GT - A Private Group of Porsche GT Enthusiasts Raises $3,000,000 in Mission to Cure Cystic Fibrosis, Prepares for 10 Year Anniversary Event
Smokies GT, a non profit group of Porsche GT enthusiasts, raises over $550K for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and local charities. With a record-breaking 2024 event showcasing 130+ GT cars and thrilling rides for CF patients, they have now raised over $3,000,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and local charities. Grateful to sponsors, donors, and volunteers, Smokies GT looks forward to its a monumental 10th-year celebration in spring 2025. - June 03, 2024 - Smokies GT
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
EMKA at The Security Event, April 2024
This April EMKA (UK) Ltd will welcome visitors to their stand No. 4/N67 in The Security Event at the NEC from April 30 to May 2 where they will demonstrate their wide range of innovative security hardware including locks, latches, hinges and seals used across all sectors of industry. - April 12, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA at the Commercial Vehicle Show, April 2024
EMKA (UK) Ltd are delighted to be at the Commercial Vehicle Show this year – to be held at the NEC on April 23 to 25 where they will be showing their program of innovative locking, sealing and hinging products on stand no. 5E85. - April 11, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
EMKA at Data Centre World, March 2024
EMKA will be demonstrating their “Agent E Wireless” wireless locking system at the forthcoming Data Centre World Exhibition at Excel London from 6 to 7 March on stand no D220. Visitors will be able to see how, by leveraging a combination of electromechanical handle, software and... - March 03, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables the One-Touch convertible top operation while driving. In addition, the convertible top can be opened and closed using the original vehicle key from a distance. - February 24, 2024 - Mods4cars
Remote and Electronic Locking Systems from EMKA for Enclosures and Cabinets
EMKA UK recently informed that their new Rack Management Systems are installed worldwide in data centres and server parks of banks and co-location centres where a combination of electromechanical handles, software and radio technology is considered the best choice – such as the "Agent... - February 20, 2024 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
Traxda Lift and Level Kits Introduces Affordable New "Traxda Basics" Line
Made in the USA with USA Steel - February 04, 2024 - Traxda Lift and Level Kits
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping