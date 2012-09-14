PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Resto-Rat Customs to Edutain Crowds at Car and Truck Shows Nationwide Resto-Rat Customs, along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, have invented some very unique ways of getting their customs noticed and remembered. Introducing Bill & Ray Bill & Ray are a set of 1950's gas pumps that will be used as promotional, edutainment props on "The Still Chuggin Tour,"... - November 10, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the BMW 6 Series Permanently Reduced in Price The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64). It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. - November 02, 2019 - Mods4cars

New Electromechanical Invisible Locking from EMKA Externally invisible locking is offered by the new EMKA ePush-Lock, meeting the need for a comfortable non-handle locking system. This flat design style of an internal locking handle is the trend for mobile homes and many other applications where it is advantageous to disguise opening panels. EMKA have... - October 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini with Many New Features The SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio allows One-Touch top operation while driving, as well as the convertibles top to be operated via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new functions to the convertible module to increase ease of use. - October 19, 2019 - Mods4cars

SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for McLaren 675LT Spider Now Available The SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. The convertible top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - October 10, 2019 - Mods4cars

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Resto-Rat Customs, with Parent Company 8 Lug Circus, Release a Sneak Peek Into Their Themed, Vintage Truck Builds Private designer and fabrication specialists, Resto-Rat Customs along with parent company 8 Lug Circus, release a sneak peek into their one of a kind custom builds. - September 24, 2019 - 8 Lug Circus

SmartTOP Additional Cabriolet Top Control for the New BMW Z4 Available Soon The retrofitted SmartTOP cabriolet module by Mods4cars will soon also be available for the new BMW Z4 (G29). Among other things, it enables the convertibles top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles key with just a touch of a button. - September 21, 2019 - Mods4cars

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

EMKA at PPMA Exhibition, 1st – 3rd October 2019 at the NEC, Stand No. G96 EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd are looking forward to demonstrating their UK manufactured products at the PPMA Exhibition on 1st – 3rd October at the NEC on stand number G96. Products include spring steel inserted profiles, extruded sealing profiles, along with locks, latches, hinges, swinghandles and related hardware suited to industrial applications. - September 05, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

DD Audio’s EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material Now Shipping DD Audio, a manufacturer of high performance audio equipment, proudly introduces the newly revised EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material. - August 25, 2019 - DD Audio

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

EMKA Offer Flame Retardant, Low Smoke, Low Tox Gaskets for the Rail Industry EMKA UK offer specialist gasket profile sections in flame retardant, low smoke, low tox materials which are primarily aimed at railway applications such as mobile units, coaches, rolling stock, enclosures, station installations and related equipment. - August 23, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Cabriolet Module for Bentley Continental GTC Now with Plug and Play Adapter The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Cabriolet is now available with a new Plug and Play adapter. With it the manufacturer, Mods4cars, ensures an even easier installation. The retrofitted convertible module allows the convertibles top to be operated while driving. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - August 15, 2019 - Mods4cars

New Spec All EPDM Integral Gasket and Spine from EMKA A spring steel spine on a P section gasket is a simple, effective way to provide an excellent gasket function for enclosure and vehicle doors. EMKA have now developed an integral section which combines both in one EPDM moulding. - August 10, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

DD Audio+JY Power+Ohio Generator = A Power House of Training Sessions at KnowledgeFest Dallas At this year's event, DD Audio is teaming up with Ohio Generator and JY Power to present a two-part technical training session titled, "Do You Have the Power?" These sessions are aimed at demystifying how to properly address a vehicle’s charging system when designing, quoting, and building a high-performance audio system. - August 02, 2019 - DD Audio

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

EMKA eCam Updates Mechanical Locks to Electronic Security Systems EMKA is offering their retro-fit eCam system as an upgrade for mechanical locks and latches where an electronic interface is now required to improve security and/or provide access logs integrated with other personnel monitoring networks. The eCam facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and... - July 26, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

EMKA Accessories – “Everything But the Enclosure” When it comes to enclosure component hardware, EMKA can supply protective escutcheon, panel mounting brackets, cable shunting rings, cable grommets, drawing pockets and inspection windows to make life so much simpler for specialist panel builders. - July 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Cabriolet Top Control for Jaguar F-Type Convertible with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Jaguar F-Type Convertible allows the top to be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. In addition, the top can be operated via the interior key with One-Touch. Now, many new features have been added to the cabriolet module. - July 12, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Cover Stay and Door Stop Solution to Wind and Gravity Problems EMKA offers a program of cover stays and door stops in a variety of configurations including manually operated locking or self-operating as the panel is opened/closed. - June 30, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Operate the Cabriolet Top on Renault Megane CC II and III While Driving Per One-Touch The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars for the Renault Megane CC II and III allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top of the Renault Megane CC III can be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. - June 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

New from EMKA – Sealed Quarter-Turn Option for Floor and Ground Latches in Railway Situations The EMKA range of stainless steel quarter-turn catches now includes their new Program 1000 System incorporating a sealed cover. - June 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider Now Available As of now the new SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars is available for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider. It allows the top to be opened and closed while driving via One-Touch. A short press of the button activates the automatic top movement. - May 26, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Offers Extra Stock of General Hardware for Doors Everywhere EMKA is delighted to announce that their extensive stock of general door hardware is expected to help their customers maintain a continuous supply of components for the production of specialist enclosures/cabinets and vehicles at all times – saving time and worry over possible delays. The EMKA... - May 24, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

EMKA at “Made in the Midlands Exhibition,” 20th June 2019, RICOH Arena, Coventry EMKA (UK) Ltd and EMKA Profiles Ltd, both based in the Coventry-Birmingham area, are looking forward to promoting their UK manufactured products at the RICOH Arena, Coventry on 20th June 2019 as part of the “Made in the Midlands Exhibition.” EMKA Profiles Ltd specialise in the manufacture... - May 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Innovations for HVACR Systems – a New Leaflet from EMKA EMKA have included their latest HVACR related products in a new leaflet available free to download or in hard copy format. - April 27, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class (A207) allows the convertibles top to be opened and closed while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated using the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has added numerous new features to the retrofit cabriolet module. - April 20, 2019 - Mods4cars

EMKA Announces In-House Testing Laboratory Now Accredited to Highest International Standards EMKA’s in-house testing laboratory is now accredited to the highest international standards which confirms their capability as a world market leader for locking devices, hinges and seals in the performance of material, life cycle and environmental simulation tests. - April 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Simco-Ion, Technology Group Announces Their Global Sales Award Winners for 2018 It is with great pleasure Simco-Ion, Technology Group announced four award winners during Semicon China 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Simco-Ion, Technology Group

Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply Announces Leadership Transition Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply, Inc. is excited to announce that Brett Jones is being promoted to President and CEO as part of a generational succession plan being enacted by the company. He will succeed Ab Jones, Founder, who will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board. Brett is an '08 graduate... - April 04, 2019 - Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply, Inc.

SmartTOP Enables Convertible Top Control via Remote for All Peugeot CC Models The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows the opening and closing of the top while driving with One-Touch for all Peugeot CC models. In addition, the top can be operated from a distance via the existing vehicle key. - March 23, 2019 - Mods4cars

New EMKA Railway Program 1001 Safety Latch Lock with Visual Indicator EMKA’s new and innovative IP65 Stainless Steel Safety Latch Lock with red/green visual position indicator is tamper and vibration proof for rear mounting on doors of 5mm thickness. - March 22, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Invisible Gear Hinge from EMKA – A 180° Fit for Railway Doors The new 1007 program concealed gear hinge from EMKA is equally at home in railway carriages or offices, on passenger doors or cupboard doors – where being hidden it is also resistant to vandalism. - March 09, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Flush Mounting Quarter-Turn and Compression Latches from EMKA for Railway Doors and Cabinets The new rear mounted Program 1057 flush mounting quarter-turn latch and the Program 1000 IP65 stainless steel compression latch from EMKA are suitable for railway doors and cabinets. - February 17, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC with New Features The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC (R172) enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving as well as the operation of the top via the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has now added many new features to the cabriolet module to further increase ease of use. - February 09, 2019 - Mods4cars

FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro

Single-Factor, Multi-Factor - Front Door, Rear Door Linked Data Cabinet Security from EMKA UK EMKA announce single and multi-factor authentication for linked front and back cabinet doors in data storage environments. - January 31, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

New from EMKA – Stainless Steel Tamper-Proof Compression Latch for Railway Use Vibration and tampering are both addressed with the new Program 1000 stainless steel compression latch from EMKA for use in railway applications. - January 16, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

HVACR Cabinet Handles from EMKA UK - Specialist Hardware for Specialist Installations Ingenious locking technology products for HVACR systems from EMKA include the advanced crossover compression latch/hinge which manages to combine both functions on the one product. The advanced crossover compression latch/hinge enables L or R opening or complete panel removal, with the added safety... - January 14, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

SmartTOP Roof Control for BMW 3 Series Convertibles Enables Top Operation via One-Touch The retrofit SmartTOP convertible rooftop control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows for the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with just a short press of a button for all BMW 3 Series models. - January 12, 2019 - Mods4cars