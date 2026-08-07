Recent Headlines
WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
MeChat Universe Seeks Partners in $100 Million Grant to Create Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Be Part of MeChat Universe 2027 - July 23, 2026 - MeChat Universe
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
French Training Company Marmignon Brothers Expands Immersive English Learning Platform
Marmignon Brothers, a French training company based in Berlaimont, expands its immersive English learning platform, combining films, series and AI to improve language fluency for learners and professionals. - July 02, 2026 - Marmignon Brothers
TÜV Rheinland Issues Verification Statement for the New Hypershell X Series
Marking Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Response Time and Human-Machine Synchronization - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
TÜV Rheinland Ensures Safe Commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s New Terminal 3
TÜV Rheinland ensured the safe commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3, inaugurated on April 22, 2026. TÜV Rheinland provided comprehensive building code inspections and safety assessments on critical systems including fire protection, emergency power, elevators, and water hygiene. Their multidisciplinary coordination enabled the complex project to open safely and on schedule. - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
Founding Member Program Opens Doors to Business Growth, Visibility, and Strategic Connections
Limited-Time Opportunity Gives Business Professionals Lifetime Savings and Exclusive Access to Premium Networking and Growth Opportunities - June 24, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy. - June 13, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program to Fund Florida's Next Generation of Business Leaders
New micro-grant initiative supports founders under 25 with real, revenue-generating businesses across the state of Florida. - June 03, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute Earns ICF Level 1 Accreditation for Executive Coaching Certification Program
Accreditation provides BECI graduates a streamlined path to the ICF Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential, recognized in over 140 countries. - April 25, 2026 - Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute
LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results. - April 21, 2026 - LeaderboardMA LLC
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
New UK Marketing Cv Guidance Urges Candidates to Prove Commercial Impact, Not Just List Channels
Updated guidance from Brendan Hope CV Writing explains why many marketing CVs underperform in fast shortlisting and offers a practical “impact-first” structure that makes results, scope and decision-making clear. - April 20, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
New UK Executive CV Guidance Urges Senior Leaders to Lead with Scope, Outcomes and Leadership Proof, Not Task Lists
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published updated UK guidance for director and executive-level jobseekers, outlining why many senior CVs underperform in fast shortlisting. The guidance recommends a “scope first” structure that helps recruiters place level quickly, see outcomes early, and understand leadership impact without wading through long responsibility lists. - April 19, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Porta Creative Association Establishes Merit-Based Professional Home for International Creative Professionals
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. - April 16, 2026 - Porta Creative Association
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Voicebrook Announces Digital Pathology Integration with Corista, Delivering Voice-Enabled Workflow Capabilities Within the DP3 Platform
The Voicebrook-Corista integration enables hands-free slide navigation, AI interaction, and streamlined reporting for more efficient, connected pathology workflows. - March 23, 2026 - Voicebrook, Inc.
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
Students and School Leavers Urged to Use "Skills-with-Proof" CVs as UK Entry-Level Competition Rises
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published a UK-focused guide to help students and school leavers write a first CV that shows evidence: projects, responsibilities and outcomes, rather than relying on job titles they don’t yet have. - March 15, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program “Leading With AI”
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based... - March 14, 2026 - ADVISA
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
Georgia Author Terri Kozlowski Wins First Place at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Spirituality
Georgia author Terri Kozlowski has received First Place in the Spirituality category at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Soul Solutions for Awakening Awareness, an award-winning book recognized for its clarity, depth, and contribution to awareness-based spiritual growth. - February 02, 2026 - Terri Kozlowski
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Studystruct Inc. Announces Breakthrough Online Platform for Common Core State Standards Aligned Mathematics Assessment Reporting
Studystruct Inc. a leader in standards-aligned educational technology, today announced the launch of its next-generation online platform for Common Core State Standards (CCSS) aligned mathematics assessment and reporting. Designed for K-12 learners, the platform provides a flexible 10-day testing... - January 21, 2026 - Studystruct Inc.
Cross-Agency Collaboration Builds Leadership Capacity for a Complex World
New Wisdom Works report reveals how leaders sustain effectiveness, clarity, and results under pressure. - January 21, 2026 - Wisdom Works Group
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Saint Leo University Launches Lionova Institute
New division will expand Saint Leo’s impact in online education, healthcare and nursing — including direct-entry MSN (DEMSN) pathways — innovative doctoral programs, international partnerships, and workforce-aligned learning. - January 09, 2026 - Saint Leo University
Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
CryptaBox Releases New Music Video "A Coded Sunrise" from Their Latest Album Digital Balance
CryptaBox releases the new music video "A Coded Sunrise" from the album "Digital Balance," blending cyber-aesthetics with industrial energy. The full album is available on SoundCloud, and the video is now on YouTube. CryptaBox merges crypto innovation with artistic expression. - November 28, 2025 - CryptaBox
CommLab India Wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development 2026
CommLab India wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development companies 2026, delivering AI-powered custom eLearning trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises. - November 27, 2025 - CommLab India
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill. - November 17, 2025 - TrainSMART, INC.
CommLab India Earns Four Global Recognitions for Excellence in Learning and Leadership Training 2026
CommLab India earns four global awards for excellence in eLearning, onboarding, and leadership training, empowering global teams with AI-driven learning. - November 17, 2025 - CommLab India
Brendan Hope CV Writing Expands Interview Coaching to Help Jobseekers Turn Interviews Into Offers
Brendan Hope CV Writing launches an expanded Interview Coaching service to help UK professionals and job seekers improve their confidence, communication, and performance in interviews. - November 16, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Leadership Coach Blake Holman Offers Complimentary One-Hour Leadership Training to Help Professionals Lead with Confidence and Influence
Leadership Coach Blake Holman, Managing Partner of JJH Enterprises LLC, is offering a complimentary one-hour leadership training to help professionals strengthen influence, communication, and decision-making skills. Based on John C. Maxwell’s Leadership Philosophy and Dr. Robert Cialdini’s Principles of Ethical Influence, the session helps leaders build trust, inspire engagement, and lead with authenticity. - October 31, 2025 - JJH Enterprises, LLC
MBA Standards Board Appoints Jason Allen Jones to Board of Trustees
The MBA Standards Board (MBASB) proudly announces the appointment of Jason Allen Jones to its Board of Trustees. A seasoned public sector strategist, financial leader, and equity-driven governance advocate, Jones brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning municipal government,... - October 26, 2025 - MBA Standards Board