The Iconic, Premiere, Exclusive Event - "Beirut Business Summit" The iconic, premiere, exclusive event - “Beirut Business Summit” - an inspiring mix of several analytic panels, interactive workshops and defining modular theme exhibition. - April 12, 2019 - World Elite Solutions

INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge "Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group

Rave inn, an Online Startup Selling Fashionable and Trendy Rave Clothing Worldwide Now you Can Rave in Style. - March 01, 2018 - Rave inn

Kenyon's Regional Office in Beirut Announces Change of Address Kenyon's Regional Office serving Middle East, Africa and Indian Sub-continent has a new address and telephone number. - December 13, 2017 - Kenyon International Emergency Services

INDEVCO Partners to Establish The Olive Grove Co-Working Space in Beirut The Olive Grove co-working space for entrepreneurs officially launched in Hamra, Lebanon on November 18, 2017. - December 03, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Delivering Critical Utility-Scale Solar PV Projects in the Middle East The Utility Scale Solar Summit will explore different solar and wind solutions to encourage renewable energy production. - July 22, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Masterpak Offers Agricultural Plastic Film Expertise at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 Masterpak shares agricultural expertise in plastic films for multiple climates at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February. - February 08, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

Masterpak to Feature Agricultural & Horticultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 for Seventh Consecutive Year Masterpak focuses on key grower needs in the agricultural and horticultural sector at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February at Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. - January 28, 2017 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017 INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017. - December 22, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO & Napco to Jointly Provide Reliable Plastics Compounds Under Newly Launched MicroMB Brand MicroMB brand provides high-quality additives, fillers, masterbatches, and recycled resins in various processes including injection molding, blow molding, blown film, thermoforming, and other processing methods. - December 03, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Arab Thought Foundation Signs MoU with Diglossia to fund development of Arabic Beginning Reading Assessment The MoU aims to promote literacy skills in young learners - May 01, 2016 - Diglossia LLC

Disrupting Gamification in Education Play My Way App is designed to empower Parents and Teachers to integrate educational content, while their kids are using any app on their mobile device. - February 24, 2016 - Play My Way

Masterpak Presents Tailored Agricultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 With over 40 years of experience serving the agricultural and horticultural sector, Masterpak will display tailored plastic film solutions at Hall 8.2, Booth #A10 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 for the 6th consecutive year. - February 04, 2016 - INDEVCO Group

Mentor Arabia and Bobolink Present the Largest Pan-Arab Anti-Drug Campaign "Ma Btefro’ Ma’eh" The issues of drugs and drug addiction have always been a taboo in the Arab world, to the extent that—up until this day—there are no official statistics about the matter. Mentor Arabia, a regional non-governmental organization which advocates drug prevention among Arab children and the youth... - September 09, 2015 - Bobolink Creative Boutique

Introducing Com(e)post Your Garden: a Unique Free Online Garden Journal & Social Network In a world where gardening community is expanding daily, Com(e)post Your Garden comes in to fill a gap and allow gardeners to properly track, plan, and share their gardening activities for free. - June 16, 2015 - Com(e)post Your Garden

Strategic Partnership Shakes Up Supply Chain Finance Market in the Middle East & Turkey Partnership between PrimeRevenue and UbiQ Innovations brings best of breed Supply Chain Finance solution offering to the Middle East & Turkey. - November 07, 2014 - UbiQ Turkey

iAXCESS Announces Chadi Debs as New General Manager Carrying more than 20 years of experience in the IT field, Mr. Chadi Debs is proudly announced as new GM for iAXCESS. He will be managing the company's operations and leading it to the next level. - May 22, 2014 - iAXCESS

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Private Label Products to Build Hygiene Brand Equity Sanita Persona, member of INDEVCO, will showcase private label products for brand extension at INDEX14 from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. During the leading nonwovens exhibition, Sanita Persona representatives will be available to meet global hygiene brands at Booth # 4035. Sanita... - April 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: One-Stop Source for Hygiene Packaging INDEVCO Group features comprehensive hygiene packaging solutions at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14, from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. INDEVCO Group manufacturing companies produce primary and secondary packaging for hygiene disposables. At the leading nonwovens exhibition, INDEVCO... - April 02, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Quality Raw Materials for Quality Hygiene Disposables INDEVCO Group companies will exhibit raw materials for hygiene disposable converting at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14. The leading nonwovens exhibition will take place from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Member company, United Plastic Products Company (UPPC) of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,... - March 28, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Customized Hygiene Converting Machinery & Parts During INDEX14, INDEVCO Group member company, Phoenix Machinery, will meet attendees to discuss customizable hygiene converting machinery and parts at Booth # 4035. - March 16, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Serving Every Stage of the Hygiene Converting Industry INDEVCO Group of manufacturing companies will exhibit at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland from 8 - 11 April 2014. - March 13, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

Productra is Ready to Lead Your Company to Better Results Entrepreneur and veteran creative Karim Muhtar has launched Productra, a product think tank or consultancy aimed at helping businesses improve their efficiency and effectiveness. Services offered by Productra: Product development consulting, brainstorming, idea & risk assessment, visitor conversion... - March 12, 2014 - Productra

INDEVCO Companies Exhibit Plastic & Corrugated Agricultural Packaging at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2014 INDEVCO Group companies, Masterpak, UNIPAKHELLAS, and UNIPAKCYPRUS, will exhibit agricultural packaging solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2014 from 5 – 7 February 2014 at Messe Berlin in Germany. - February 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group

eTobb, Medical Q&A Platform, Launches a Web App That Connects Patients and Doctors Around the World eTobb launches platform that allows people to ask questions anonymously and for free, and receive trusted answers from certified medical doctors. - November 08, 2013 - eTobb

Phoenix Energy to Exhibit Eco-Friendly Electricity & Heating Solutions at Beirut Energy Forum 2013 Phoenix Energy will display renewable energy products at Beirut Energy Forum 2013 from 26 – 27 September 2013. - September 28, 2013 - INDEVCO Group

Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, and Egypt Lead 13 Arab States in Sustainable Energy RCREEE launched the first index to compare and benchmark sustainable energy competitiveness in the Arab region. - September 26, 2013 - RCEEE

Beirut Evangelical School for Girls and Boys Decides to Implement White Mountain Technologies’ Skoolee 2013 The Beirut Evangelical School for Girls and Boys (BESGB) recently signed with White Mountain Technologies to put into operation Skoolee, the school management and student information system for K-12 academic institutions. The comprehensiveness of the software and multi-user feature of Skoolee were most appealing to the Beirut Evangelical School for Girls and Boys. - September 20, 2013 - White Mountain Technologies

Lebanon Business Network Connects Millions of Lebanese Professionals Worldwide The newly revamped business platform, Lebanon Business Network, hosts a database of over 4,000 professionals and contributes to the economic growth of Lebanon and encourages solidarity among Lebanese. - September 13, 2013 - Georges N. Frem Foundation

White Mountain Technologies Implements Salesforce CRM White Mountain Technologies signed an agreement with Changi Consulting to implement Salesforce CRM. Salesforce is a leading CRM software that will enable White Mountain Technologies to streamline its sales activities. - July 18, 2013 - White Mountain Technologies

Phoenix Energy to Exhibit Renewable Energy Solutions at EcOrient 2013 Phoenix Energy will exhibit eco-friendly water and home heating, as well as outdoor lighting solutions at Booth # R6, at EcOrient 2013 from 4 - 7 June 2013. - June 07, 2013 - INDEVCO Group

Phoenix Machinery & E+L to Showcase System Solutions & Automation Technologies at Gulf Print & Pack 2013 Phoenix Machinery, Lebanese-machine manufacturer, will join Erhardt+Leimer (E+L) during Gulf Print & Pack 2013 at hall 1, Booth # M8 from 8 - 11 April 2013 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (DICEC) in UAE. - April 10, 2013 - INDEVCO Group

Kaspersky Lab Partners with iAXCESS to Launch First Authorized Training Center in Levant Kaspersky Lab, a leading developer of secure content management solutions, has announced the launch of a new Authorized Training Centers in Lebanon and Jordan in association with iAXCESS, a leading provider for IT and Information Security Products in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). - February 01, 2013 - iAXCESS

EVER TEAM Adds Digital Signature Into EverSuite Solutions for SharePoint EVER TEAM MEA, the Middle East subsidiary of EVER TEAM, European leader in integrated Enterprise Content Management Solutions, upgrades its EverSuite ECM SharePoint Offering by integrating Digital Signature capabilities into its SharePoint documents. - December 14, 2012 - EVER TEAM

Dr. George Hanna Donates 75K (Mobile Dental Clinics) Dr. George Hanna organized a project with the Lebanese Dental Association to provide free basic dental care/awareness, exam and x-rays. - December 07, 2012 - Lebanese Dental Association-Mobile Dental Clinics

College Notre Dame de Louaize and White Mountain Technologies Share Expertise to Develop Skoolee White Mountain Technologies and College Notre Dame de Louaize teamed up to develop official Lebanese governmental reports which are able to be issued directly from Skoolee. - October 26, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies

Real Estate Broker Century 21 Lebanon is Launching Its New Upgraded Site Property seekers in Lebanon and the Middle East have now the chance to search for Lebanese properties in Beirut and other areas in Lebanon like never before as Century 21 - the global brokerage powerhouse - has just launched its new website at www.century21.com.lb Century 21 Lebanon invites all property... - October 05, 2012 - Century 21 Lebanon

Antonine Sisters School Ghazir Goes Live with Skoolee Management Software Antonine Sisters School Ghazir went live this year with Skoolee, the school management software system produced and implemented by White Mountain Technologies. Antonine Sisters School Ghazir ended its past school year by using Skoolee to distribute report cards and promote its students. “Selecting... - September 27, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies

Al-Bayan Bilingual School Signs with White Mountain to Implement Skoolee Al-Bayan Bilingual School, a prestigious educational institution in Kuwait, recently signed with White Mountain Technologies to purchase Skoolee school information management software. The breadth and depth of the Skoolee system was what most appealed to the administrators at Al-Bayan. Al-Bayan and... - September 14, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies

Freshdays by Sanita Launches Part 2 of "Are You Sporty Enough? Keep on Playing" Contest Freshdays brand of pantyliners launched part 2 of "Are you Sporty Enough to Play?" contest, running from 6 September – 6 October 2012, offering female Facebook fans a chance to win one of eight prizes of $500 each. - September 09, 2012 - INDEVCO Group

Lebanese Dental Association Project, Free Dental Care - Mobile Dental Clinics Lebanese Dental Association new project to help under served areas. Dental care made possible in the hard to reach areas in Lebanon. Mobile Dental Clinics in Lebanon. - September 07, 2012 - Lebanese Dental Association-Mobile Dental Clinics

White Mountain Technologies Branches Out with New Offices in Lebanon White Mountain Technologies, a local software development firm, is opening two new offices in Zahle, Bekaa (in the east), and Chekka, Koura (in the north). This development reflects White Mountain’s goal to expand into regions of Lebanon outside Beirut, while maintaining the spirit of a closely-connected... - August 31, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies

Logistica Turns to SNS, the Warehouse Management Experts, for Their WMS Implementation The efficient movement of goods and services in a warehouse is an enormously detailed and complex set of challenges, where one broken link in the chain can have negative consequences all the way down the line. - July 14, 2012 - Supply Network Solutions (SNS)

Tamer’s Warehouse Efficiency Boosted with SNS Implementation of Infor WMS The movement of goods and services through large warehouse operations is a complex association of the physical and the technical. The Tamer Group’s wide base of operations—which includes five large business channels—turned to SNS, the Middle East’s supply-chain expert, to configure, train-on and deploy an advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS) that controls and monitors all of the activities within the 4 walls of their Distribution Center in Al Khumra. - July 14, 2012 - Supply Network Solutions (SNS)

Snaidero Middle East to Exhibit Italian Kitchens & Doors at Project Lebanon 2012 Snaidero Middle East will display Italian home furniture at Booth # A50, "Interior" pavilion, during Project Lebanon 2012 from 5 – 8 June 2012. The international construction trade exhibition will be held at Beirut International Exhibition & Leisure Center (BIEL), in Beirut, Lebanon. - June 05, 2012 - INDEVCO Group

Heartbeat 2012: 200 New Patients to be Treated Over 200 more children with heart disease will be saved by Heartbeat as a result of funds raised from the fourth consecutive annual Heartbeat concert and gala dinner held at Casino du Liban Saturday (May 5). Since it was founded, Heartbeat has managed to save more than 1,000 children by securing timely surgical and medical intervention for them. - June 01, 2012 - Heartbeat - La Chaine de L'Espoir

Al Zahrani Trading Enlists SNS to Design Warehousing Network and Model Warehouse Based on Best-Practices Analysis The design, implementation and control of a multi-warehouse network is complex and detail-intensive. The effective movement of goods and services is of particular concern to Al Zahrani Trading, a subsidiary of Alzahrani Holding – a multi-company organization with complex operations over most of Saudia Arabia. - May 26, 2012 - Supply Network Solutions (SNS)

Visual Interactive Media Appoints VOLT Media & Production as Its Exclusive Distributor in the State of Kuwait Visual Interactive Media is going ahead with the plan to expand their channel of partners by signing an exclusive distribution agreement with VOLT, Kuwait’s leading media solutions and productions supplier for outdoor and indoor panels. “Visual Interactive Media have been successfully practicing... - May 16, 2012 - Visual Interactive Media S.A.R.L.

Freshdays Launches New Facebook Contest: "Are You Sporty Enough to Play?" Freshdays brand of pantyliners launched the ‘Are you Sporty Enough to Play?’ contest offering female Facebook fans a chance to win up to $1000 and running from 2 - 29 May 2012. - May 05, 2012 - INDEVCO Group