Lebanon News
Uncertainty in X Posts Linked to 25% Higher Engagement, Study Finds
A new study by computational researcher and software engineer Mohamed Soufan finds that posts expressing uncertainty in Lebanon-related discussions on X were associated with about 25% higher engagement, particularly replies. The study introduces the term “Uncertainty-Reply Asymmetry” to describe this pattern in online discourse. - March 30, 2026 - Mohamed Soufan
New App “Shootsolo” Lets Solo Content Creators Film Hands-Free with Voice Control & AI
A new voice-controlled video camera app and AI-powered filming assistant is here. - July 06, 2025 - Productra
Giant Media Celebrates 6 Months of Growth and Client Success
Giant Media, launched in January 2025, has quickly grown into a leading creative agency offering digital marketing, design, videography, and AI-driven solutions. Founded by Ahmad and Mahmoud Abou Ossman, it delivers impactful results for diverse clients locally and internationally. - July 05, 2025 - Giant Media
New Mexico Dental Institute and Makhlouf Medical Center to Launch Dental Assistant Program in Lebanon
Makhlouf Medical Center is excited to bring this educational program to Lebanon. First Dental Assistant Program in Lebanon. - October 29, 2021 - New Mexico Dental Institute Inc.
INDEVCO Consultancy Operational Excellence Academy Offers a Three-Day CX Master Class 2021
Become more customer-centric, break down silos and set a comprehensive and unified approach to enhance customer experience. INDEVCO Consultancy Operations Excellence Academy offers a 3-day online Customer Experience Master Class with the award-winning Maya Khalifeh, Principal Sales. - July 31, 2021 - Napco National
Morgan Introduces New CMA Exam Review in Partnership with Becker Professional Education
Morgan International, a global leader in professional training, announced today the launch of its brand-new CMA Exam Review experience, in partnership with Becker Professional Education, a leader in providing customized personalized learning experiences and AI-driven platforms, and strategic... - June 09, 2021 - Morgan International
Innovative Products & Services Company NVRL8 SAL. Announces the Launch of SafeQit, a Convenient & Hygienic Bag Collection for Everyday Use
SafeQit is the world’s first high-quality hygienic bag collection tailored to suitably fit and carry all of your sanitary equipment including the items you carry on a daily basis. Whether exploring new venues, visiting relatives, shopping for groceries or commuting to work, it is one's daily companion that accommodates to every personal, professional and sanitary use. - February 06, 2021 - NVRL8
The Iconic, Premiere, Exclusive Event - "Beirut Business Summit"
The iconic, premiere, exclusive event - “Beirut Business Summit” - an inspiring mix of several analytic panels, interactive workshops and defining modular theme exhibition. - April 12, 2019 - World Elite Solutions
INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge
"Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group
Rave inn, an Online Startup Selling Fashionable and Trendy Rave Clothing Worldwide
Now you Can Rave in Style. - March 01, 2018 - Rave inn
Kenyon's Regional Office in Beirut Announces Change of Address
Kenyon's Regional Office serving Middle East, Africa and Indian Sub-continent has a new address and telephone number. - December 13, 2017 - Kenyon International Emergency Services
INDEVCO Partners to Establish The Olive Grove Co-Working Space in Beirut
The Olive Grove co-working space for entrepreneurs officially launched in Hamra, Lebanon on November 18, 2017. - December 03, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
Delivering Critical Utility-Scale Solar PV Projects in the Middle East
The Utility Scale Solar Summit will explore different solar and wind solutions to encourage renewable energy production. - July 22, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings
Masterpak Offers Agricultural Plastic Film Expertise at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017
Masterpak shares agricultural expertise in plastic films for multiple climates at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February. - February 08, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
Masterpak to Feature Agricultural & Horticultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 for Seventh Consecutive Year
Masterpak focuses on key grower needs in the agricultural and horticultural sector at Hall 8.2 Booth #A11 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017 from 8-10 February at Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. - January 28, 2017 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO & Napco to Unveil MicroMB Plastic Compounds at Arabplast 2017
INDEVCO and Napco will showcase MicroMB plastic compounds during Arabplast 2017 at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre 8-10 January 2017. - December 22, 2016 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO & Napco to Jointly Provide Reliable Plastics Compounds Under Newly Launched MicroMB Brand
MicroMB brand provides high-quality additives, fillers, masterbatches, and recycled resins in various processes including injection molding, blow molding, blown film, thermoforming, and other processing methods. - December 03, 2016 - INDEVCO Group
Arab Thought Foundation Signs MoU with Diglossia to fund development of Arabic Beginning Reading Assessment
The MoU aims to promote literacy skills in young learners - May 01, 2016 - Diglossia LLC
Disrupting Gamification in Education
Play My Way App is designed to empower Parents and Teachers to integrate educational content, while their kids are using any app on their mobile device. - February 24, 2016 - Play My Way
Masterpak Presents Tailored Agricultural Plastic Films at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016
With over 40 years of experience serving the agricultural and horticultural sector, Masterpak will display tailored plastic film solutions at Hall 8.2, Booth #A10 during FRUIT LOGISTICA 2016 for the 6th consecutive year. - February 04, 2016 - INDEVCO Group
Mentor Arabia and Bobolink Present the Largest Pan-Arab Anti-Drug Campaign "Ma Btefro’ Ma’eh"
The issues of drugs and drug addiction have always been a taboo in the Arab world, to the extent that—up until this day—there are no official statistics about the matter. Mentor Arabia, a regional non-governmental organization which advocates drug prevention among Arab children and the... - September 09, 2015 - Bobolink Creative Boutique
Introducing Com(e)post Your Garden: a Unique Free Online Garden Journal & Social Network
In a world where gardening community is expanding daily, Com(e)post Your Garden comes in to fill a gap and allow gardeners to properly track, plan, and share their gardening activities for free. - June 16, 2015 - Com(e)post Your Garden
Strategic Partnership Shakes Up Supply Chain Finance Market in the Middle East & Turkey
Partnership between PrimeRevenue and UbiQ Innovations brings best of breed Supply Chain Finance solution offering to the Middle East & Turkey. - November 07, 2014 - UbiQ Turkey
iAXCESS Announces Chadi Debs as New General Manager
Carrying more than 20 years of experience in the IT field, Mr. Chadi Debs is proudly announced as new GM for iAXCESS. He will be managing the company's operations and leading it to the next level. - May 22, 2014 - iAXCESS
INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Private Label Products to Build Hygiene Brand Equity
Sanita Persona, member of INDEVCO, will showcase private label products for brand extension at INDEX14 from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. During the leading nonwovens exhibition, Sanita Persona representatives will be available to meet global hygiene brands at Booth #... - April 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: One-Stop Source for Hygiene Packaging
INDEVCO Group features comprehensive hygiene packaging solutions at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14, from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. INDEVCO Group manufacturing companies produce primary and secondary packaging for hygiene disposables. At the leading nonwovens exhibition,... - April 02, 2014 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Quality Raw Materials for Quality Hygiene Disposables
INDEVCO Group companies will exhibit raw materials for hygiene disposable converting at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14. The leading nonwovens exhibition will take place from 8 - 11 April 2014 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Member company, United Plastic Products Company (UPPC) of Jeddah, Saudi... - March 28, 2014 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Customized Hygiene Converting Machinery & Parts
During INDEX14, INDEVCO Group member company, Phoenix Machinery, will meet attendees to discuss customizable hygiene converting machinery and parts at Booth # 4035. - March 16, 2014 - INDEVCO Group
INDEVCO Group at INDEX14: Serving Every Stage of the Hygiene Converting Industry
INDEVCO Group of manufacturing companies will exhibit at Booth # 4035 during INDEX14 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland from 8 - 11 April 2014. - March 13, 2014 - INDEVCO Group
Productra is Ready to Lead Your Company to Better Results
Entrepreneur and veteran creative Karim Muhtar has launched Productra, a product think tank or consultancy aimed at helping businesses improve their efficiency and effectiveness. Services offered by Productra: Product development consulting, brainstorming, idea & risk assessment, visitor... - March 12, 2014 - Productra
INDEVCO Companies Exhibit Plastic & Corrugated Agricultural Packaging at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2014
INDEVCO Group companies, Masterpak, UNIPAKHELLAS, and UNIPAKCYPRUS, will exhibit agricultural packaging solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2014 from 5 – 7 February 2014 at Messe Berlin in Germany. - February 06, 2014 - INDEVCO Group
eTobb, Medical Q&A Platform, Launches a Web App That Connects Patients and Doctors Around the World
eTobb launches platform that allows people to ask questions anonymously and for free, and receive trusted answers from certified medical doctors. - November 08, 2013 - eTobb
Phoenix Energy to Exhibit Eco-Friendly Electricity & Heating Solutions at Beirut Energy Forum 2013
Phoenix Energy will display renewable energy products at Beirut Energy Forum 2013 from 26 – 27 September 2013. - September 28, 2013 - INDEVCO Group
Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, and Egypt Lead 13 Arab States in Sustainable Energy
RCREEE launched the first index to compare and benchmark sustainable energy competitiveness in the Arab region. - September 26, 2013 - RCEEE
Beirut Evangelical School for Girls and Boys Decides to Implement White Mountain Technologies’ Skoolee 2013
The Beirut Evangelical School for Girls and Boys (BESGB) recently signed with White Mountain Technologies to put into operation Skoolee, the school management and student information system for K-12 academic institutions. The comprehensiveness of the software and multi-user feature of Skoolee were most appealing to the Beirut Evangelical School for Girls and Boys. - September 20, 2013 - White Mountain Technologies
Lebanon Business Network Connects Millions of Lebanese Professionals Worldwide
The newly revamped business platform, Lebanon Business Network, hosts a database of over 4,000 professionals and contributes to the economic growth of Lebanon and encourages solidarity among Lebanese. - September 13, 2013 - Georges N. Frem Foundation
White Mountain Technologies Implements Salesforce CRM
White Mountain Technologies signed an agreement with Changi Consulting to implement Salesforce CRM. Salesforce is a leading CRM software that will enable White Mountain Technologies to streamline its sales activities. - July 18, 2013 - White Mountain Technologies
Phoenix Energy to Exhibit Renewable Energy Solutions at EcOrient 2013
Phoenix Energy will exhibit eco-friendly water and home heating, as well as outdoor lighting solutions at Booth # R6, at EcOrient 2013 from 4 - 7 June 2013. - June 07, 2013 - INDEVCO Group
Phoenix Machinery & E+L to Showcase System Solutions & Automation Technologies at Gulf Print & Pack 2013
Phoenix Machinery, Lebanese-machine manufacturer, will join Erhardt+Leimer (E+L) during Gulf Print & Pack 2013 at hall 1, Booth # M8 from 8 - 11 April 2013 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre (DICEC) in UAE. - April 10, 2013 - INDEVCO Group
Kaspersky Lab Partners with iAXCESS to Launch First Authorized Training Center in Levant
Kaspersky Lab, a leading developer of secure content management solutions, has announced the launch of a new Authorized Training Centers in Lebanon and Jordan in association with iAXCESS, a leading provider for IT and Information Security Products in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). - February 01, 2013 - iAXCESS
EVER TEAM Adds Digital Signature Into EverSuite Solutions for SharePoint
EVER TEAM MEA, the Middle East subsidiary of EVER TEAM, European leader in integrated Enterprise Content Management Solutions, upgrades its EverSuite ECM SharePoint Offering by integrating Digital Signature capabilities into its SharePoint documents. - December 14, 2012 - EVER TEAM
Dr. George Hanna Donates 75K (Mobile Dental Clinics)
Dr. George Hanna organized a project with the Lebanese Dental Association to provide free basic dental care/awareness, exam and x-rays. - December 07, 2012 - Lebanese Dental Association-Mobile Dental Clinics
College Notre Dame de Louaize and White Mountain Technologies Share Expertise to Develop Skoolee
White Mountain Technologies and College Notre Dame de Louaize teamed up to develop official Lebanese governmental reports which are able to be issued directly from Skoolee. - October 26, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies
Real Estate Broker Century 21 Lebanon is Launching Its New Upgraded Site
Property seekers in Lebanon and the Middle East have now the chance to search for Lebanese properties in Beirut and other areas in Lebanon like never before as Century 21 - the global brokerage powerhouse - has just launched its new website at www.century21.com.lb Century 21 Lebanon invites all... - October 05, 2012 - Century 21 Lebanon
Antonine Sisters School Ghazir Goes Live with Skoolee Management Software
Antonine Sisters School Ghazir went live this year with Skoolee, the school management software system produced and implemented by White Mountain Technologies. Antonine Sisters School Ghazir ended its past school year by using Skoolee to distribute report cards and promote its... - September 27, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies
Al-Bayan Bilingual School Signs with White Mountain to Implement Skoolee
Al-Bayan Bilingual School, a prestigious educational institution in Kuwait, recently signed with White Mountain Technologies to purchase Skoolee school information management software. The breadth and depth of the Skoolee system was what most appealed to the administrators at Al-Bayan. Al-Bayan... - September 14, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies
Freshdays by Sanita Launches Part 2 of "Are You Sporty Enough? Keep on Playing" Contest
Freshdays brand of pantyliners launched part 2 of "Are you Sporty Enough to Play?" contest, running from 6 September – 6 October 2012, offering female Facebook fans a chance to win one of eight prizes of $500 each. - September 09, 2012 - INDEVCO Group
Lebanese Dental Association Project, Free Dental Care - Mobile Dental Clinics
Lebanese Dental Association new project to help under served areas. Dental care made possible in the hard to reach areas in Lebanon. Mobile Dental Clinics in Lebanon. - September 07, 2012 - Lebanese Dental Association-Mobile Dental Clinics
White Mountain Technologies Branches Out with New Offices in Lebanon
White Mountain Technologies, a local software development firm, is opening two new offices in Zahle, Bekaa (in the east), and Chekka, Koura (in the north). This development reflects White Mountain’s goal to expand into regions of Lebanon outside Beirut, while maintaining the spirit of a... - August 31, 2012 - White Mountain Technologies
Logistica Turns to SNS, the Warehouse Management Experts, for Their WMS Implementation
The efficient movement of goods and services in a warehouse is an enormously detailed and complex set of challenges, where one broken link in the chain can have negative consequences all the way down the line. - July 14, 2012 - Supply Network Solutions (SNS)