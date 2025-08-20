Bahrain News
Gulf University Launches Pioneering Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Platform
Gulf University launched its Digital Transformation and AI Initiatives Platform, led by President Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas and attended by Prof. Dr. Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani. The platform, aligned with the Strategic Plan 2022–2027, unifies digital and AI projects such as the “Mariam” Smart Assistant, e-learning AI, smart student app, and digital exams. It enhances user engagement and reflects GU’s award-winning leadership in digital transformation and education innovation in Bahrain. - August 20, 2025 - Gulf University
Bahrain’s Gulf University Leads Call for Media Literacy at Morocco Summit
The international forum on “The Integration of Quality Journalism and Media Education” concluded in Dakhla, Morocco, on June 21, 2025. Dr. Sharif Badran, Dean at Gulf University, presented a paper on combating fake news through media literacy and early curriculum integration. His study showed 78% rely on social media for news, while 72% lack training in verification. The forum urged stronger media literacy, specialized programs, journalist training, and regulatory frameworks. - August 20, 2025 - Gulf University
Gulf University President Highlights AI Leadership at “JUTHOOR” Conference
Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, delivered a keynote at the JUTHOOR: Artificial Intelligence and the New Generation conference in Bahrain. He highlighted the university’s pioneering role in digital transformation, showcasing AI integration in academics, administration, and student services. He emphasized smart content, interactive learning, and intelligent evaluation systems. His vision was praised for advancing higher education across the region. - August 20, 2025 - Gulf University
Gulf University’s Response to the AI Revolution - AI Reflection into the GU’s Strategic Plan 2022-27
Gulf University integrates AI across education, operations, and research to enhance learning, automate services, boost innovation, and expand community impact—positioning itself as a future-ready, student-centered institution in the region. - July 31, 2025 - Gulf University
Gulf University’s Chairperson Congratulates HM the King on the Successful Launch of “Al Munther” Satellite
Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of Gulf University, Professor Mona Rashid Al-Zayani, has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the historic launch of the “Al Munther” satellite. This remarkable achievement... - May 29, 2025 - Gulf University
Gulf University Organizes the “Innovation and Sustainable Tech Solutions Competition” in Support of Bahrain Vision 2030
Al Zayani: “We are creating an educational environment that empowers students to turn their ideas into reallity, sustainable solutions that serve society.” Reaffirming its commitment to nurturing innovation and supporting sustainability goals within Bahrain’s Economic Vision... - May 29, 2025 - Gulf University
Study by MBA Students Recommends Launching a Platform for Generating and Tracking Innovative Ideas
“Gulf University Achieves Progress in Digital Transformation” AlFiras: Digital Transformation Is a Strategic Priority Allaymoun: The Project Deepened Students’ Understanding of Institutional Transformation A recent research project conducted by MBA students in the Digital... - May 29, 2025 - Gulf University
Al-Zayani Emphasizes the Role of Bahraini Women in Education and Economic Development at the "Excellence" Conference
Professor Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani emphasized modern education's role in innovation and sustainable development at the "Excellence for Empowering Women in the Digital Economy" conference. - March 09, 2025 - Gulf University
Gulf University Celebrates Its Football Team’s Achievements in New Documentary Screening at Dana Mall
The Bahrain School and Collegiate Athletic Association hosted a screening of Gulf University Champions at EPIX Cinema, Dana Mall. Directed by Mohamed Al-Zayani, the documentary follows the Gulf University Falcons football team’s journey, highlighting their perseverance, teamwork, and success. - February 05, 2025 - Gulf University
Frugado.com Announces Partnership with The Entertainer and Credimax to Offer Exclusive Discounts to Customers
Frugado.com, the fast growing online shopping platform, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with The Entertainer and Credimax, two well-known names in the discount and payment industries, respectively. The partnerships will allow Frugado.com to offer even more savings and benefits to its... - April 06, 2023 - Frugado.com
Frugado.com, GCC’s Newest e-Store on Fashion and Home Textile
Frugado.com is GCC's latest e-store for fashion and home textile enthusiasts. The platform is offering a wide variety of curated items from independent designers and artisans. In a short interview, the founder of Frugado, Mr. Meliksah Topbas, stated that “Our product portfolio ranges from... - February 15, 2023 - Frugado.com
Al Safir Hotel & Tower Trusts RateTiger for Rate Parity and Revenue Management
Recommends RateTiger Shopper, Channel Manager & Booking Engine for total online distribution. - September 07, 2022 - eRevMax Inc.
Kuwait Finance House Spearheads RegTech in the GCC with Expanded Partnership with Codebase Technologies
Codebase Technologies (CBT), a global API banking solutions provider, has been selected by Kuwait Finance House Bahrain (KFHB), a pioneer in the global Shari’a banking space, to expand the bank’s digital market leadership with a streamlined regulatory reporting platform to enhance... - June 11, 2021 - Codebase Technologies
Reef Boutique Hotel Drives Its Travel Recovery Strategies with RateTiger
Leverages direct bookings for revenue growth. - May 21, 2021 - eRevMax Inc.
Bahrain Brand 36uur.com Offers Designer Fragrances at Lower Prices
With 100% authenticity and low prices, 36uur is a Bahrain based E-commerce company for designer, international and niche fragrances at lower than retail prices. Customers can shop from a collection of over 2,400 fragrances and colognes that are 100% authentic and up to 60% off the retail price in... - September 27, 2020 - 36uur
Mahonia Brings Celebrity Chef Julien Royer of Asia's No. 1 Restaurant Odette
3 star Michelin restaurant Odette debuts at Mahonia for an exclusive kitchen takeover. For a two-night exclusive only, the multi-award-winning Chef Julien Royer comes to Bahrain. - February 18, 2020 - Mahonia
eRevMax Makes Inroads in Bahrain with Hani Group
Provides rate intelligence and connectivity solution through RateTiger powered by LiveOS. - July 26, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.
KPC Group Confirm Attendance at the 2018 Oil Gas Expo
KPC Group will be sending two delegates to network and discover Pioneering and Revolutionary Technologies in Oil and Gas Field - February 17, 2018 - KPC Group
CTM360® is Cyber Security Partner for BITEX and MEETICT 2018 for Second Consecutive Year
CTM360®, a Bahrain-based cyber security startup, has joined BITEX and MEETICT 2018 as Cyber Security Partner for the second consecutive year. The award-winning cyber security firm will also be introducing new service modules during the Kingdom’s leading technology event, held under the... - February 11, 2018 - CTM360
Elephant Social Website First in Kingdom of Bahrain to Integrate Facebook Live Chat
Customer Relationship Management is vital to any business. No matter the business model, consumers may want to reach out to companies at any time. Tech investment and development company, Elephant Media Network, has added the Live Chat for Facebook feature to the official website of Elephant... - January 13, 2018 - Elephant Media Network
Elephant Media Network Releases World’s First Virtual Social Media Manager & Content Suggestion Tool at GiTex 2017
SMEs are bidding farewell to the costs of digital agencies with Elephant Social. Revolutionary app suggest creative, unique and relevant content that is ready-to-post. SMEs can now cut costs, increase revenue and maximize visibility by taking full control of their social media marketing. - November 28, 2017 - Elephant Media Network
Al Zain Launches NINA
Inspired by today’s Modern Woman, NINA, Arrives in Al Zain Boutiques - November 10, 2017 - Al Zain Jewellery
Al Zain Jewellery Launches “Free For Life Service”
Staying true to its promise of trust, quality, and loyalty, Al Zain Jewellery recently launched a "Free for Life" Campaign across the GCC. The brand, which was established in 1930, understands the importance of jewellery not only in the life of their customers but also its prevalence in... - October 30, 2017 - Al Zain Jewellery
KPC Group Appoints New Drilling Engineer
KPC Group have announced the appointment of Nigel Sprake as their regional drilling engineer for their Orange Basin wells off the west coast of South Africa. - June 10, 2017 - KPC Group
KPC Group Begins Exploration in South Africa Ahead of Schedule
KPC Group completed a large-scale 2D and 4D seismic survey with coverage of 1,650 linear km in the Orange Basin off the west coast of South Africa and has now begun drilling. - April 13, 2017 - KPC Group
Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO oF CTM360, Awarded "Visionary CEO of the Year" at the Catalyst Awards, Part of the EMEA Future IT Summit (Dubai)
Mirza was recognized as a serial entrepreneur and business builder with a history of success and innovation within the Information Security and Cyber Security sectors. - March 20, 2017 - CTM360
CTM360 Awarded Cybersecurity Innovation Award at the Network Middle East (NME) Awards 2017
CTM360 ® was awarded the Cybersecurity Innovation Award at the Network Middle East (NME) Awards for innovations in Cyber Incident Response and Cyber Footprint Management. - March 08, 2017 - CTM360
KPC Group Confirm Attendance at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference
KPC Group will be sending two delegates to network and focus on further developing its strategy within the region. - March 04, 2017 - KPC Group
CTM360 Honored as "Cyber Security Company of the Year" at MEETICT 2017
CTM360 was honored as "Cyber Security Company of the Year" at MEETICT 2017 for continuous innovation and technical developments within the Cyber Threat Management domain. The award recognizes excellence and commitment in developing solutions to protect data and systems. - February 21, 2017 - CTM360
KPC Group to Unleash Its New 4D Seismic Data technology on South Africa’s West Coast
KPC Group says South Africa holds the Eighth-Largest Shale Gas Reserves in the World and it expects to uncover more in the region using its latest technology. - December 05, 2016 - KPC Group
KPC Group Are Increasing Exploration for Oil and Gas in Africa
The rise in seismic surveys in the region opens the possibility of increasing future exploration activity for many companies not yet active in the area. - September 29, 2015 - KPC Group
Splendid Shopping Online Opportunities in Dukakeen.com
Shopping online has become an inevitable component of everyday life. Those days are gone when people met their daily needs visiting a traditional mall wading through traffic snarls. And the distresses never end even after reaching your shopping destination! Online shopping is the best way to start shopping from your comfort zone or on the move. When it comes to Bahrain’s favorite online market, Dukakeen.com is rated high based on the quality of service and products rendered. - May 31, 2015 - Dukakeen.com
eRevMax Makes Inroads in Bahrain with Elite Hospitality
7 properties sign up for LIVE, the Integrated Management Dashboard for simplifying distribution. - April 03, 2015 - eRevMax Inc.
KPC Group to Increase Its Shale Production
KPC Group to Attend the Shale Gas Summit 2015 as It Continues to Ramp Up its Investment and Exploration in the Shale Gas Market Where It Believes It is a Game Changer for the Energy Sector - January 09, 2015 - KPC Group
KPC Group to Send Its Exploration Team for Talks on New Oil Discoveries in Saudi
KPC Group will be attending The 6th Saudi Arabia International Oil & Gas Exhibition (SAOGE) which opens on 2014 November 24. They will be holding talks on recent discoveries in The Eastern Province. - November 16, 2014 - KPC Group
PayTabs is on a Path to Boost eCommerce in the Region with a Payment Acceptance Solution for Online Merchants
PayTabs is a Payment processing solution company with its unique payment gateway features. - July 15, 2014 - PayTabs
UAE Exchange and Jet Airways Offer Fly India
UAE Exchange partnered with Jet Airways for Fly India, whereby customers making a transaction before 31st December, 2012 stand a chance to be rewarded with a ticket to Mumbai or Kochi. - October 09, 2012 - UAE Exchange
mamemo productions Kicks Off Historic GCC Games with Breathtaking Opening Ceremony Live Event
mamemo opens Bahrain 11 with a spectacular show. - October 25, 2011 - mamemo productions
DirectRooms.com – Bahrain International Garden Show 2011 to Take Place from 25 to 27 February
Bahrain will be organising the country’s largest dedicated gardening exhibition in February that will see suppliers exhibiting the newest forms of garden products and services, DirectRooms.com can report. - January 20, 2011 - DirectRooms.com
Marriott Executive Apartments Manama Celebrated International Housekeepers Week 2010
The Marriott Executive Apartments Manama in Bahrain has recently hosted the global celebration of Housekeepers Appreciation Week 2010, marking the completion of a 7-days commemoration of recognizing and appreciating housekeepers in the hotel industry. Marriott International announced the week... - October 02, 2010 - Marriott Executive Apartments Manama, Bahrain
Marriott Executive Apartments Manama Launches Special Eid Promotion
Extra Discount Offered for Bookings of 4-Nights Stay - September 06, 2010 - Marriott Executive Apartments Manama, Bahrain
Development of Future Hoteliers
The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa recently hosted three students from the British School of Bahrain, year 11 to a five day on the job training program. - August 03, 2010 - The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa
More Rewards This Summer from American Express and Marriott Executive Apartments Manama Bahrain
Special Rates, Upgrades, Buffet Breakfast and Internet Offered. - July 17, 2010 - Marriott Executive Apartments Manama, Bahrain
Newgen Software to Sponsor MEFTEC 2010
Newgen to showcase its latest product offerings - Automatic Signature Verification, Business Activity Monitoring and Newgen Print Centre - April 17, 2010 - Newgen Software Technologies
"Stress Free Nation" Campaign from Indigene Initiated in Bahrain
“Stress Free Nation” Campaign from Indigene is designed for Pharmacists and consumers and will educate them about the ways to manage high stress levels. - May 22, 2009 - Indigene Pharmaceuticals
BDA Advises UIB (Bahrain) on Acquisition of BWA Water Additives
Business Development Asia LLC ('BDA') acted as exclusive buy-side advisor to UIB on the acquisition of BWA Water Additives, structured as an Islamic Shari’a compliant transaction. - October 02, 2008 - BDA Partners Ltd
Engel & Voelkers Keeps Growing in the Middle East with the Addition of Bahrain
On top of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Jordan, Qatar and Oman, the international real estate corporation Engel & Voelkers has successfully added The Kingdom of Bahrain to its real estate network. This strategic and aggressive move will fortify Engel & Voelkers for its regional growth in the Middle East. - September 04, 2008 - Engel & Voelkers Middle East
TimesJobs.com Jumbo Job Fairs at Mumbai Witness Over 25,543 Walk-Ins
Over 590 on- the-spot Job offers & over 5700 shortlisted candidates. - March 19, 2008 - Times Business Solutions Limited
Controversial Hedge Fund and Private Equity Management Guru Tours Middle East
Dr. A S Johan, a widely followed investment management guru, will be visiting Bahrain in the first leg of his GCC countries tour from the 28th May, 2007. The visit is at the invitation of Worldlinks, a Bahrain based Middle East Strategy Consulting firm, headed by prominent Investment Banker, Mr. Ahmed Salem. - May 25, 2007 - Jayke Umarezz