Nvestox Now Offers Toll-Free Calls to Clients Worldwide Ahead of their expansion plans in to the US next year, Nvestox has upgraded their telephony to include toll-free calling in, worldwide. A Universal International Free phone Number (UIFN) will also compliment their dedicated single country toll-free system, the call is free for the caller, and Nvestox pays the charges. - November 30, 2019 - Nvestox

Nvestox, Heading Forward to an Exciting 2020 in New York Nvestox expanding global reach continues this year with preparation of their Lower Manhattan arm off Wall Street, NY due to open in Q1 2020 as part of their exponential global push, according to its CEO and founder Mr. Mansour Bolous. - October 23, 2019 - Nvestox

eRevMax Makes Inroads in Bahrain with Hani Group Provides rate intelligence and connectivity solution through RateTiger powered by LiveOS. - July 26, 2019 - eRevMax Inc.

Nvestox, Industry Pioneer for Innovation Launches New App Nvestox, industry pioneer in investment market technology launches dedicated App for Smartphone’s for their corporate clients. - July 26, 2018 - Nvestox

Nvestox Improves Server Data Privacy for Clients with AES With new data protection laws now in effect across the European Union, Nvestox have spearheaded their client privacy with an AES upgrade. - June 30, 2018 - Nvestox

KPC Group Confirm Attendance at the 2018 Oil Gas Expo KPC Group will be sending two delegates to network and discover Pioneering and Revolutionary Technologies in Oil and Gas Field - February 17, 2018 - KPC Group

Regulatory Change Welcomed by Nvestox Nvestox welcomes wholesale transparency and efficiency in the equity markets. Nvestox, Inc. has served their global client base from their Manama headquarters since 2004. - February 14, 2018 - Nvestox

CTM360® is Cyber Security Partner for BITEX and MEETICT 2018 for Second Consecutive Year CTM360®, a Bahrain-based cyber security startup, has joined BITEX and MEETICT 2018 as Cyber Security Partner for the second consecutive year. The award-winning cyber security firm will also be introducing new service modules during the Kingdom’s leading technology event, held under the patronage... - February 11, 2018 - CTM360

Elephant Social Website First in Kingdom of Bahrain to Integrate Facebook Live Chat Customer Relationship Management is vital to any business. No matter the business model, consumers may want to reach out to companies at any time. Tech investment and development company, Elephant Media Network, has added the Live Chat for Facebook feature to the official website of Elephant Social... - January 13, 2018 - Elephant Media Network

Elephant Media Network Releases World’s First Virtual Social Media Manager & Content Suggestion Tool at GiTex 2017 SMEs are bidding farewell to the costs of digital agencies with Elephant Social. Revolutionary app suggest creative, unique and relevant content that is ready-to-post. SMEs can now cut costs, increase revenue and maximize visibility by taking full control of their social media marketing. - November 28, 2017 - Elephant Media Network

Al Zain Launches NINA Inspired by today’s Modern Woman, NINA, Arrives in Al Zain Boutiques - November 10, 2017 - Al Zain Jewellery

Al Zain Jewellery Launches “Free For Life Service” Staying true to its promise of trust, quality, and loyalty, Al Zain Jewellery recently launched a "Free for Life" Campaign across the GCC. The brand, which was established in 1930, understands the importance of jewellery not only in the life of their customers but also its prevalence in the... - October 30, 2017 - Al Zain Jewellery

KPC Group Appoints New Drilling Engineer KPC Group have announced the appointment of Nigel Sprake as their regional drilling engineer for their Orange Basin wells off the west coast of South Africa. - June 10, 2017 - KPC Group

KPC Group Begins Exploration in South Africa Ahead of Schedule KPC Group completed a large-scale 2D and 4D seismic survey with coverage of 1,650 linear km in the Orange Basin off the west coast of South Africa and has now begun drilling. - April 13, 2017 - KPC Group

CTM360 Awarded Cybersecurity Innovation Award at the Network Middle East (NME) Awards 2017 CTM360 ® was awarded the Cybersecurity Innovation Award at the Network Middle East (NME) Awards for innovations in Cyber Incident Response and Cyber Footprint Management. - March 08, 2017 - CTM360

KPC Group Confirm Attendance at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference KPC Group will be sending two delegates to network and focus on further developing its strategy within the region. - March 04, 2017 - KPC Group

CTM360 Honored as "Cyber Security Company of the Year" at MEETICT 2017 CTM360 was honored as "Cyber Security Company of the Year" at MEETICT 2017 for continuous innovation and technical developments within the Cyber Threat Management domain. The award recognizes excellence and commitment in developing solutions to protect data and systems. - February 21, 2017 - CTM360

KPC Group to Unleash Its New 4D Seismic Data technology on South Africa’s West Coast KPC Group says South Africa holds the Eighth-Largest Shale Gas Reserves in the World and it expects to uncover more in the region using its latest technology. - December 05, 2016 - KPC Group

KPC Group Are Increasing Exploration for Oil and Gas in Africa The rise in seismic surveys in the region opens the possibility of increasing future exploration activity for many companies not yet active in the area. - September 29, 2015 - KPC Group

Splendid Shopping Online Opportunities in Dukakeen.com Shopping online has become an inevitable component of everyday life. Those days are gone when people met their daily needs visiting a traditional mall wading through traffic snarls. And the distresses never end even after reaching your shopping destination! Online shopping is the best way to start shopping from your comfort zone or on the move. When it comes to Bahrain’s favorite online market, Dukakeen.com is rated high based on the quality of service and products rendered. - May 31, 2015 - Dukakeen.com

eRevMax Makes Inroads in Bahrain with Elite Hospitality 7 properties sign up for LIVE, the Integrated Management Dashboard for simplifying distribution. - April 03, 2015 - eRevMax Inc.

KPC Group to Increase Its Shale Production KPC Group to Attend the Shale Gas Summit 2015 as It Continues to Ramp Up its Investment and Exploration in the Shale Gas Market Where It Believes It is a Game Changer for the Energy Sector - January 09, 2015 - KPC Group

KPC Group to Send Its Exploration Team for Talks on New Oil Discoveries in Saudi KPC Group will be attending The 6th Saudi Arabia International Oil & Gas Exhibition (SAOGE) which opens on 2014 November 24. They will be holding talks on recent discoveries in The Eastern Province. - November 16, 2014 - KPC Group

PayTabs is on a Path to Boost eCommerce in the Region with a Payment Acceptance Solution for Online Merchants PayTabs is a Payment processing solution company with its unique payment gateway features. - July 15, 2014 - PayTabs

UAE Exchange and Jet Airways Offer Fly India UAE Exchange partnered with Jet Airways for Fly India, whereby customers making a transaction before 31st December, 2012 stand a chance to be rewarded with a ticket to Mumbai or Kochi. - October 09, 2012 - UAE Exchange

mamemo productions Kicks Off Historic GCC Games with Breathtaking Opening Ceremony Live Event mamemo opens Bahrain 11 with a spectacular show. - October 25, 2011 - mamemo productions

DirectRooms.com – Bahrain International Garden Show 2011 to Take Place from 25 to 27 February Bahrain will be organising the country’s largest dedicated gardening exhibition in February that will see suppliers exhibiting the newest forms of garden products and services, DirectRooms.com can report. - January 20, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

Marriott Executive Apartments Manama Celebrated International Housekeepers Week 2010 The Marriott Executive Apartments Manama in Bahrain has recently hosted the global celebration of Housekeepers Appreciation Week 2010, marking the completion of a 7-days commemoration of recognizing and appreciating housekeepers in the hotel industry. Marriott International announced the week (from... - October 02, 2010 - Marriott Executive Apartments Manama, Bahrain

Marriott Executive Apartments Manama Launches Special Eid Promotion Extra Discount Offered for Bookings of 4-Nights Stay - September 06, 2010 - Marriott Executive Apartments Manama, Bahrain

Development of Future Hoteliers The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa recently hosted three students from the British School of Bahrain, year 11 to a five day on the job training program. - August 03, 2010 - The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

More Rewards This Summer from American Express and Marriott Executive Apartments Manama Bahrain Special Rates, Upgrades, Buffet Breakfast and Internet Offered. - July 17, 2010 - Marriott Executive Apartments Manama, Bahrain

Newgen Software to Sponsor MEFTEC 2010 Newgen to showcase its latest product offerings - Automatic Signature Verification, Business Activity Monitoring and Newgen Print Centre - April 17, 2010 - Newgen Software Technologies

"Stress Free Nation" Campaign from Indigene Initiated in Bahrain “Stress Free Nation” Campaign from Indigene is designed for Pharmacists and consumers and will educate them about the ways to manage high stress levels. - May 22, 2009 - Indigene Pharmaceuticals

BDA Advises UIB (Bahrain) on Acquisition of BWA Water Additives Business Development Asia LLC ('BDA') acted as exclusive buy-side advisor to UIB on the acquisition of BWA Water Additives, structured as an Islamic Shari’a compliant transaction. - October 02, 2008 - BDA Partners Ltd

Engel & Voelkers Keeps Growing in the Middle East with the Addition of Bahrain On top of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Jordan, Qatar and Oman, the international real estate corporation Engel & Voelkers has successfully added The Kingdom of Bahrain to its real estate network. This strategic and aggressive move will fortify Engel & Voelkers for its regional growth in the Middle East. - September 04, 2008 - Engel & Voelkers Middle East

TimesJobs.com Jumbo Job Fairs at Mumbai Witness Over 25,543 Walk-Ins Over 590 on- the-spot Job offers & over 5700 shortlisted candidates. - March 19, 2008 - Times Business Solutions Limited