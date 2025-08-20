Shopping online has become an inevitable component of everyday life. Those days are gone when people met their daily needs visiting a traditional mall wading through traffic snarls. And the distresses never end even after reaching your shopping destination! Online shopping is the best way to start shopping from your comfort zone or on the move. When it comes to Bahrain’s favorite online market, Dukakeen.com is rated high based on the quality of service and products rendered. - May 31, 2015 - Dukakeen.com