IKAN Joins the CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program and Announces His PluginPlus for IBM z/OS for CloudBees IKAN joins the CloudBees TAPP program as a Premier Partner and announces its DevOps solution for IBM z/OS mainframes. - October 12, 2019 - IKAN Development N.V.

World Tourism Day 2020 Theme and Hosts Announced by ECTT President Anton Caragea The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

The Lightest Rolex Daytona in Carbon by DiW is Finally Here The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual

MEDraysintell Releases Its New Early Stage Radiopharmaceuticals Report In addition to its original Nuclear Medicine Report - July 12, 2019 - MEDraysintell

Enriching the European Union Support and Impact at Bio 2019 ENRICH in the USA is working with the Enterprise Europe Network, Temple University, the University City Science Centre, the Wistar Institute, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Philadelphia Department of Commerce - City of Philadelphia, and BusinessFrance to help introduce a wide array of European Union (EU) companies here at the BIO International Convention. - June 09, 2019 - ENRICH in the USA

Arkane Selected by Imec Accelerator as the Blockchain Startup to Tackle Mainstream Adoption European's #1 University linked business accelerator backs blockchain startup Arkane. The company is building a platform to make blockchain adoption easy for enterprises. With support for 7+ blockchains and robust APIs, it is the most versatile middleware solution. - May 28, 2019 - Arkane Network

Author and Speaker Chriselda Barretto Releases First Book in Her Series Investigating Aviation Safety Based on a true story, “Aviation Stories 1: Dying to Fly” digs into the unglamorous and unspoken side of the world of aviation. - April 08, 2019 - Chriselda Barretto

MEDraysintell Publishes Its Sixth Edition of the Proton Therapy World Report & Directory What to Expect from the Proton Therapy Market in 2019-2020? - February 21, 2019 - MEDraysintell

Addis Ababa Recognized as World Capital of Culture and Tourism Addis Ababa was announced by the global tourism institution as the new World Capital of Culture and Tourism as the city is preparing for a string of celebrations during 2019 and 2020 marking 550 years as a political center and 130 years since in 1889 the Emperor Menelik II announced the city as the capital of his Ethiopian empire. - February 20, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

Multi-Genre Author Chriselda Barretto Announces the Release of Her Books: "The Creep Revealed" & "Aviation Stories-1" Author Chriselda Barretto is geared up to offer her latest works; "The Creep Revealed" and "Aviation Stories-1" as paperback and ebook formats in January 2019. - December 19, 2018 - Chriselda Barretto

Innovario Launches Codex Enigmatum Puzzle Game Book on Kickstarter Innovario is proud to announce the Kickstarter launch of Codex Enigmatum, an innovative escape game type puzzle book. - November 15, 2018 - Innovario BVBA

MEDraysintell Anticipates Increasing M&A Activities in Nuclear Medicine Some US$10 billion in M&A transactions during the past four years. - November 08, 2018 - MEDraysintell

WeTime: Making Real Friends in the Digital Age The digital age has radically changed our lives. While we are busy gaining "likes," "followers," and "friends," we often miss out on the real deal. The online friendship platform, WeTime is striving to bring more of a human dynamic to online relationships. Do you remember... - October 17, 2018 - WeTime

MEDraysintell to Showcase Its Reports at EANM in Düsseldorf MEDraysintell will be present on The Belgian Pavilion booth-14. - October 04, 2018 - MEDraysintell

MEDraysintell Releases the Fifth Edition of Its Nuclear Medicine Report and Directory New radiotheranostics under development might lead to much stronger market figures than expected in coming years. - July 18, 2018 - MEDraysintell

Serge Goossens Joins MEDraysintell as Co-Author & Advisor A new report and directory about radioactive material transport and handling under preparation. - June 20, 2018 - MEDraysintell

ICERTIAS Introduces New EU Educational and Promotional Project: GDPR Stars With the new EU privacy protection legislation coming into effect, the renowned international organization ICERTIAS presented today an entirely new educational and promotional program and seal - “GDPR Stars.” - May 25, 2018 - ICERTIAS

Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti Receives the Letter of Recognition as World Leader of Development and Tourism The Office of the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade announced that H.E. President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh has being consecrated as a World Leader of Tourism and as a member of European Tourism Academy for his “recognition of the role and significance of tourism on world stage.” - March 18, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

IKAN Development Releases IKAN ALM 5.8 (DevOps Framework) IKAN ALM accelerates DevOps workflows and adds more control options. - March 08, 2018 - IKAN Development N.V.

Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder, liquid... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances

MEDraysintell Releases a New Report Covering the Most Promising Radiopharmaceuticals Most promising radiopharmaceuticals on the market by 2024-2026 - February 03, 2018 - MEDraysintell

European Tourism Academy Starts Receiving Candidatures for Tourism Oscars - World Tourism and Travel Awards The inauguration of registration period for World Tourism and Travel Awards started with the message of the European Council on Tourism and Trade President - Ambassador Anton Caragea, who highlighted the potential of the world culture to transform and better our lives and the contribution of such public and cultural diplomacy initiatives to the dialogue between cultures, between generations, between the diplomatic community and civil society. - January 27, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

MEDraysintell Releases Its New Proton Therapy World Market Report & Directory Edition 2018 The top three vendors share now 70% of the PT market in 2017 valued at US$ 0.9 billion. Several companies are expected to enter the market for the first time in the coming years with their own PT systems. - January 19, 2018 - MEDraysintell

European Council on Tourism and Trade Gazettes 2018 World Tourism Day Theme European Council on Tourism and Trade has decided the theme for 2018 tourism year and world tourism day as Tourism: Protecting Culture and Heritage. The decision by the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade, Professor Dr. Anton Caragea enter into force from January 1st, 2018 and marks the instrumental role of tourism in promoting cultural knowledge and awareness. - January 05, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

Phnom Penh Was Registered as World Capital of Culture and Tourism On December 9, 2017 in the presence of over 3,000 guests, diplomats, tourism and culture experts, the official ceremony for World Capital of Culture and Tourism handover for Phnom Penh has taken place. On the rostrum were in attendance personalities like: H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister of government of Cambodia H.E. Academician Hun Sen, President of European Council on Tourism and Trade Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, Prime Minister Mark Doda, etc. - December 16, 2017 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

MEDraysintell Downgrades Its Proton Therapy Market Projection In light of several factors summarized below, MEDraysintell is downgrading its proton therapy market projection from 1,200 proton therapy treatment rooms that were expected to be operational in 2030 to 900. This still represents a 12% annual growth from 2017 to 2030 and the need to open an average of... - December 02, 2017 - MEDraysintell

Lansweeper Support for Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager to Help Customers Maximize the Value of Software Asset Management The Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager (I-AM) allows Lansweeper to provide transparency in software consumption, move beyond license compliance and increase customer value. - October 17, 2017 - Lansweeper

MEDraysintell Will Display Its Series of Market Reports at EANM Congress in Vienna Need to understand future and economics of Nuclear Medicine? Looking for experts in this field? Trying to appreciate the potential of this new technology? - October 11, 2017 - MEDraysintell

Brussels Hosts Venture Capital World Summit Networking event held at the Stanhope Hotel on the 22nd of June connects business leaders with global investment opportunities. - June 11, 2017 - Venture Capital World Summit Ltd.

Conversion Talent Keeps Growing Fast and Wins 25 Big Clients Since the Beginning of the Year Since the beginning of this year, Conversion Talent can add 25 new clients to its portfolio. - June 09, 2017 - Conversion Talent

CaseAgile Will Demonstrate Direct Exchange of Native Visio BPMN Diagrams with Leading BPMN Process Engines As a part of continuous commitment to Microsoft® technologies, CaseAgile announces a new release of Enterprise Explorer™ software, which supports direct exchange of BPMN diagrams designed in Microsoft® Visio with leading BPMN process engines. CaseAgile will present a live demonstration of Enterprise Explorer™ on upcoming "BPMN IN ACTION - Meet and Greet" event organized by The Object Management Group (OMG) in Brussels at June 5, 2017. - May 27, 2017 - CaseAgile LLC

Optimy, the Belgian Startup, Towards Becoming the Global Leader Optimy is a SaaS company: it offers organisations of all kinds a management software for sponsorship and grant activities. When Kenneth Bérard and Christophe Deliens founded Optimy, seizing the digital opportunity back in 2011, they couldn’t imagine that 5 years later their project would serve around 180 customers from 21 countries. - March 25, 2017 - Optimy

Conversion Talent Launches New Hub in Madrid and Doubles Team to 25 FTEs Conversion Talent, Belgium's number one in digital recruitment & CX consultancy, recently opened a new hub in Madrid's city center. The company launched its first branch in Leuven in 2013 and quickly expanded to Brussels and Almería, in the south of Spain. “As a fast-growing digital... - February 20, 2017 - Conversion Talent

MEDraysintell Releases Its First Nuclear Medicine Market Essentials Report A condensed report, with over 40 tables and figures, providing the most accurate and up-to-date information related to the nuclear medicine industry. - January 20, 2017 - MEDraysintell

Europital Introduced PenThu® at the Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials Event Europital participated at the “Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials Europe 2016” that was held the 29th and 30th of November in Amsterdam, in which PenThu® was officially introduced to all professionals attendees. - December 14, 2016 - Europital BVBA

RDH Global Confirm New Office Location Opening Ahead of Forecast RDH Global have announced that their 4th office location is now opened and operational ahead of its originally scheduled date. - October 27, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Increase Growth Forecasts for 2017 RDH Global have recently announced that their forecasted growth for 2017 has been increased following their record third quarter results and their recent fourth office location opening. - October 27, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Q3 Figures Beat Targets – Best on Record RDH Global have recently confirmed that their Q3 figures have beaten their targets that were set at the end of Q2. - October 19, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Set to Appoint Director of Operations to Assist Expansion RDH Global have recently announced that they are set to appoint a Director of Operations to assist and oversee their business expansion. - October 19, 2016 - RDH Global

INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress Announces Day 2 Keynote Speaker Karl Hennessee for Its 2016 Event INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress, an annual event on digital evidence, computer forensics, analytics, and cybersecurity, is pleased to have Karl Hennessee as its Day 2 Keynote Speaker for its 2016 event. His expertise in International Litigation and Investigations make him a perfect fit for the Congress. - October 19, 2016 - INsig2 LawTech Europe Congress

Brussels Airport Eases Travelers Minds with Accurate Wait Times Using BLIP Systems Sensor Technology Brussels Airport joins a host of other leading international airports, who are displaying real-time wait times to ease travelers minds, using BlipTrack technology. - October 17, 2016 - Veovo

RDH Global to Appoint Specialist Consultancy Firm to Assist Their Expansion RDH Global have recently announced that they are close to appointing a specialist consultancy firm to assist with their growth and expansion plans for 2017. - October 02, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Intentions to Open Fourth Office Location in Early 2017 RDH Global have recently confirmed that they intend to open their fourth office location as early as the first quarter of 2017. - October 02, 2016 - RDH Global

PenThu®, a New Concept in the Clinical Research Industry PenThu®, the first Interactive Guidance Management System (IGMS) in the clinical research industry developed by Europital, opened its doors widely to global clinical trials with the established new concept in guidance management within global projects. PenThu® is an innovative product from Europital... - September 30, 2016 - Europital BVBA

RDH Global to Announce New Account Facility RDH Global have announced that they will soon be adding a new account facility that they will be able to offer certain clients only. - September 23, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Q3 Figures Have Surpassed Target RDH Global have announced that their third quarter figures have already surpassed their previously set targets for the period. - September 23, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Discussions for Acquisition RDH Global’s head office in Brussels, Belgium have confirmed that they are in discussions for an acquisition of a "well-respected company" with specific details currently being classified and of a private nature. - September 15, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Improves Client Care Program with Newly Appointed Operations Manager RDH Global are set to improve their client care program even further after the successful appointment of Daniel Muggeridge, who has recently been appointed as the firm’s Operations Manager. - September 15, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Create New Client Account Sector for High Net Worth Clients RDH Global have recently announced that they have now created a new client account sector specifically aimed at their high net worth clients. - September 15, 2016 - RDH Global