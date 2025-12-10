Belgium News
Foodpairing is Building a Model of the World — The Sensory World
Belgian AI company maps the journey from molecule to sensation to purchase. 100 products digitized daily. 200,000 consumers modeled. A self-driving lab to accelerate the mission. - December 10, 2025 - Foodpairing
President Prof. Dr. Anton Caragea to Open World Tourism Day 2025 Activities
World Tourism Day is an annual celebration of the transformative and positive role of tourism as a bridge between nations, culture, development and people across the world and its manifestations are held under the patronage of the global tourism institution President: Professor Dr. Anton Caragea. - July 23, 2025 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
Innovating the Future of Digital Education: DigiEduHack 2024 Main Stage Event
DigiEduHack 2024 Main Stage Event takes place on November 20, 2024, at Tallinn University, Estonia, marking the culmination of the 5th edition of the global DigiEduHack initiative under the European Commission's Digital Education Action Plan. The event, themed "Imagining the digital education of the future," showcased solutions from the 10-day hackathons held worldwide from November 8-17, 2024. - November 20, 2024 - DigiEduHack
Clevercast Upgrades AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming
Clevercast today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, which surpasses 99% accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams. - October 24, 2024 - Clevercast
Gentle Giants' Founder Gino Peremans Set to Organise Webinar on Transforming Toxic Masculinity
Gino Peremans, founder of the Gentle Giants community and a seasoned expert in men's empowerment and emotional intelligence, is set to host a webinar titled "Are You a Toxic Male" on Thursday, November 30. The webinar will address the prevalent issues surrounding toxic masculinity and... - November 29, 2023 - Gentle Giants
xSuite Benelux as Expert for Invoice Automation at E-Invoicing Conference in Brussels
Software manufacturer presents solutions for accounts payable invoice automation (APIA) and procurement, and informs visitors about international e-invoicing, portal solutions and ViDA. - September 20, 2023 - xSuite Group GmbH
sa.global Appoints Geoffrey Ghyoot as New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
sa.global is thrilled to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Ghyoot as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings a rich experience in M&A, financial management, and change management to this new role. - September 12, 2023 - sa.global
EJD Calls for a European Shock-Plan Addressing Recruitment and Retention of Healthcare Professionals in Rural, Remote and Underserved Areas
The current health workforce crisis in Europe is producing severe problems that demand immediate attention. This shortage jeopardizes the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the region. Junior doctors and postgraduate medical training systems are particularly vulnerable to poor... - June 09, 2023 - European Junior Doctors Association - EJD
Spring General Assembly of the European Association of Young Doctors Took place in Riga, Latvia on 26-27 May 2023
This year, Riga hosted the Spring General Assembly of the European Junior Doctors (EJD), organized by the European Junior Doctors (EJD) and the Latvian Junior Doctors Association (LJDA). - May 30, 2023 - European Junior Doctors Association - EJD
Eastvantage Appoints Erwin Mortelmans as Business Development Director
Seasoned professional to help advance plans for global growth - April 01, 2023 - Eastvantage
MEDraysintell Publishes the 9th Edition of Its Nuclear Medicine Report & Directory
A set of three volumes (3,500 pages) with a description of 970 products, together with a comprehensive profile of 380 companies active around the world in the radiopharmaceutical industry. - September 16, 2022 - MEDraysintell
Birdhouse, Belgian Start-Up Accelerator, Kicks Off Its 10th Cohort
Belgian Start-up accelerator Birdhouse selects 11 promising start-ups and launches one of the first Aging accelerator programs in Europe - November 10, 2021 - Birdhouse
Venly Launches the Polygon NFT App on Shopify
Merchants can offer digital assets in the form of NFTs on Shopify with little change to their current storefronts. - October 20, 2021 - Arkane Network
MEDraysintell Publishes the 8th Edition of Its Nuclear Medicine Report & Directory
A set of three volumes (3,100 pages) with a description of 870 products, together with a comprehensive profile of 340 companies active around the world in the radiopharmaceutical industry. - September 16, 2021 - MEDraysintell
EuroGeoSurveys - PanAfGeo Project Second Phase Begins
The PanAfGeo community is pleased to announce the launching of the PanAfGeo second phase (PanAfGeo-2), which will continue to build on the first phase project’s achievements over the next three years. PanAfGeo, an EU co-funded initiative that began in 2016, contributed to the transfer of... - September 11, 2021 - EuroGeoSurveys
Filipino Entrepreneurs to Share Their Amazing Success Stories
Pinoy Real announces a program to interview 50 successful Filipino entrepreneurs. These interviews will be shared via podcast, live streaming and on Pinoy Real’s YouTube channel. Pinoy Real is announcing a new program to interview a cross-section of successful Filipino entrepreneurs, both young and old, living in the Philippines or abroad. These interviews will be podcast or live-streamed on social media as well as on our YouTube Channel. - September 10, 2021 - Pinoy Real
Comsof Announces Strategic Partnership with Deplasse to Help Belgian Municipalities Reach European Energy Efficiency Directive Targets by 2030
Comsof has entered into a strategic partnership with Brussels-based engineering firm Deplasse, to help Belgian municipalities meet energy efficiency targets by 2030 as set by the European Energy Efficiency Directive. - September 10, 2021 - Comsof
MEDraysintell Publishes Its New Proton Therapy World Report & Directory, Edition 2021
Proton therapy market headwinds: demand down, supply up, but increasing awareness. - March 06, 2021 - MEDraysintell
Large Format Printer Parts Announces New Distribution Partnership with Sun Chemical
Large Format Printer Parts, a worldwide distributor of wide format digital printer spare parts, is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with Sun Chemical for its inkjet Streamline range of solvent based inkjet inks. The Streamline range of inkjet inks is designed for a wide variety... - October 07, 2020 - Large Format Printer Parts
MEDraysintell Welcomes Jean-Luc Vanderheyden as Advisor
Jean-Luc Vanderheyden joins MEDraysintell as Advisor and brings his extended experience (35 years) in the field of nuclear medicine. Jean-Luc is a Doctor of Pharmacy and PhD Analytical Chemist (Université Libre de Bruxelles and University of Cincinnati), with a strong expertise in... - September 05, 2020 - MEDraysintell
MEDraysintell Publishes Its New Nuclear Medicine Report and Directory
A set of three volumes (2,900 pages) with a description of about 830 products and nearly 320 companies active in nuclear medicine. - September 02, 2020 - MEDraysintell
World First UV-C Air Disinfection Event Venue in Belgium
AED Studios is the largest media center in the Benelux, and is now equipped with a "Mid-Air Disinfection System." The installation ensures the disinfection of indoor air by means of UVC ventilation cylinders that take air circulation into account. This makes AED Studios the first event location in the world that disinfects the air in a room on a permanent basis using UVC light technology in the fight against COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria. - June 30, 2020 - AED group
Bio Bench is Cooperating with Helixar Biosciences for the Europe and US Market
Bio Bench has started a partnership with Helixar Biosciences to support its Europe and North America market development. - June 09, 2020 - Bio Bench
MEDraysintell Releases the Most Unique Cyclotron Directory
A 450-page report which provides an extensive review of all cyclotrons installed worldwide. - March 11, 2020 - MEDraysintell
IKAN Joins the CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program and Announces His PluginPlus for IBM z/OS for CloudBees
IKAN joins the CloudBees TAPP program as a Premier Partner and announces its DevOps solution for IBM z/OS mainframes. - October 12, 2019 - IKAN Development N.V.
World Tourism Day 2020 Theme and Hosts Announced by ECTT President Anton Caragea
The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
The Lightest Rolex Daytona in Carbon by DiW is Finally Here
The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual
MEDraysintell Releases Its New Early Stage Radiopharmaceuticals Report
In addition to its original Nuclear Medicine Report - July 12, 2019 - MEDraysintell
Enriching the European Union Support and Impact at Bio 2019
ENRICH in the USA is working with the Enterprise Europe Network, Temple University, the University City Science Centre, the Wistar Institute, Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, Philadelphia Department of Commerce - City of Philadelphia, and BusinessFrance to help introduce a wide array of European Union (EU) companies here at the BIO International Convention. - June 09, 2019 - ENRICH in the USA
Arkane Selected by Imec Accelerator as the Blockchain Startup to Tackle Mainstream Adoption
European's #1 University linked business accelerator backs blockchain startup Arkane. The company is building a platform to make blockchain adoption easy for enterprises. With support for 7+ blockchains and robust APIs, it is the most versatile middleware solution. - May 28, 2019 - Arkane Network
Author and Speaker Chriselda Barretto Releases First Book in Her Series Investigating Aviation Safety
Based on a true story, “Aviation Stories 1: Dying to Fly” digs into the unglamorous and unspoken side of the world of aviation. - April 08, 2019 - Chriselda Barretto
MEDraysintell Publishes Its Sixth Edition of the Proton Therapy World Report & Directory
What to Expect from the Proton Therapy Market in 2019-2020? - February 21, 2019 - MEDraysintell
Addis Ababa Recognized as World Capital of Culture and Tourism
Addis Ababa was announced by the global tourism institution as the new World Capital of Culture and Tourism as the city is preparing for a string of celebrations during 2019 and 2020 marking 550 years as a political center and 130 years since in 1889 the Emperor Menelik II announced the city as the capital of his Ethiopian empire. - February 20, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
Multi-Genre Author Chriselda Barretto Announces the Release of Her Books: "The Creep Revealed" & "Aviation Stories-1"
Author Chriselda Barretto is geared up to offer her latest works; "The Creep Revealed" and "Aviation Stories-1" as paperback and ebook formats in January 2019. - December 19, 2018 - Chriselda Barretto
Innovario Launches Codex Enigmatum Puzzle Game Book on Kickstarter
Innovario is proud to announce the Kickstarter launch of Codex Enigmatum, an innovative escape game type puzzle book. - November 15, 2018 - Innovario BVBA
MEDraysintell Anticipates Increasing M&A Activities in Nuclear Medicine
Some US$10 billion in M&A transactions during the past four years. - November 08, 2018 - MEDraysintell
MEDraysintell to Showcase Its Reports at EANM in Düsseldorf
MEDraysintell will be present on The Belgian Pavilion booth-14. - October 04, 2018 - MEDraysintell
MEDraysintell Releases the Fifth Edition of Its Nuclear Medicine Report and Directory
New radiotheranostics under development might lead to much stronger market figures than expected in coming years. - July 18, 2018 - MEDraysintell
Serge Goossens Joins MEDraysintell as Co-Author & Advisor
A new report and directory about radioactive material transport and handling under preparation. - June 20, 2018 - MEDraysintell
ICERTIAS Introduces New EU Educational and Promotional Project: GDPR Stars
With the new EU privacy protection legislation coming into effect, the renowned international organization ICERTIAS presented today an entirely new educational and promotional program and seal - “GDPR Stars.” - May 25, 2018 - ICERTIAS
Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of Djibouti Receives the Letter of Recognition as World Leader of Development and Tourism
The Office of the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade announced that H.E. President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh has being consecrated as a World Leader of Tourism and as a member of European Tourism Academy for his “recognition of the role and significance of tourism on world stage.” - March 18, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
IKAN Development Releases IKAN ALM 5.8 (DevOps Framework)
IKAN ALM accelerates DevOps workflows and adds more control options. - March 08, 2018 - IKAN Development N.V.
Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant
Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder,... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances
MEDraysintell Releases a New Report Covering the Most Promising Radiopharmaceuticals
Most promising radiopharmaceuticals on the market by 2024-2026 - February 03, 2018 - MEDraysintell
European Tourism Academy Starts Receiving Candidatures for Tourism Oscars - World Tourism and Travel Awards
The inauguration of registration period for World Tourism and Travel Awards started with the message of the European Council on Tourism and Trade President - Ambassador Anton Caragea, who highlighted the potential of the world culture to transform and better our lives and the contribution of such public and cultural diplomacy initiatives to the dialogue between cultures, between generations, between the diplomatic community and civil society. - January 27, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
MEDraysintell Releases Its New Proton Therapy World Market Report & Directory Edition 2018
The top three vendors share now 70% of the PT market in 2017 valued at US$ 0.9 billion. Several companies are expected to enter the market for the first time in the coming years with their own PT systems. - January 19, 2018 - MEDraysintell
European Council on Tourism and Trade Gazettes 2018 World Tourism Day Theme
European Council on Tourism and Trade has decided the theme for 2018 tourism year and world tourism day as Tourism: Protecting Culture and Heritage. The decision by the President of European Council on Tourism and Trade, Professor Dr. Anton Caragea enter into force from January 1st, 2018 and marks the instrumental role of tourism in promoting cultural knowledge and awareness. - January 05, 2018 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
Phnom Penh Was Registered as World Capital of Culture and Tourism
On December 9, 2017 in the presence of over 3,000 guests, diplomats, tourism and culture experts, the official ceremony for World Capital of Culture and Tourism handover for Phnom Penh has taken place. On the rostrum were in attendance personalities like: H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister of government of Cambodia H.E. Academician Hun Sen, President of European Council on Tourism and Trade Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, Prime Minister Mark Doda, etc. - December 16, 2017 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
MEDraysintell Downgrades Its Proton Therapy Market Projection
In light of several factors summarized below, MEDraysintell is downgrading its proton therapy market projection from 1,200 proton therapy treatment rooms that were expected to be operational in 2030 to 900. This still represents a 12% annual growth from 2017 to 2030 and the need to open an average... - December 02, 2017 - MEDraysintell
Lansweeper Support for Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager to Help Customers Maximize the Value of Software Asset Management
The Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager (I-AM) allows Lansweeper to provide transparency in software consumption, move beyond license compliance and increase customer value. - October 17, 2017 - Lansweeper