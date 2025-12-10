On December 9, 2017 in the presence of over 3,000 guests, diplomats, tourism and culture experts, the official ceremony for World Capital of Culture and Tourism handover for Phnom Penh has taken place. On the rostrum were in attendance personalities like: H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister of government of Cambodia H.E. Academician Hun Sen, President of European Council on Tourism and Trade Professor Dr. Anton Caragea, Prime Minister Mark Doda, etc. - December 16, 2017 - European Council on Tourism and Trade