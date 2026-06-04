Illinois: Kankakee News
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway. - August 04, 2025 - Excel Prep
D’Franco Painting & Wallpaper Hits 200+ Google Reviews with a 4.9 Rating as Huntley’s Top Painter
D’Franco Painting & Wallpaper hits 200+ Google reviews with a 4.9 rating, topping Huntley, Elgin, and Crystal Lake as the premier painter. Serving Woodstock to Gilberts, their vetted crew nails painting and wallpaper with free touch-ups and consults. - February 23, 2025 - D' Franco Painting & Wallpaper
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
"The Path to Healing Show" Launches National Tour of Hope, Healing and Horses
"Healing Has Come Across America" The Cast of The Path to Healing Show is taking their show on the road and Presenting a three day event beginning in Cherry Valley, IL. Text Event to 303-646-6558 for more information and how to register. - April 13, 2021 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer
Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers
Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition
Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Verlo Mattress Donates Sale Proceeds to Naperville Area Humane Society
Verlo Mattress, a company known for helping people to sleep better, recently presented a check for over $1,300 to the Naperville Area Humane Society to provide care for homeless animals, helping dog lovers in Naperville to indeed rest easier. The donation came from a portion of the company’s mattress sales during the Labor Day weekend. - October 01, 2016 - Verlo Mattress
Eldon J. Brunner Gains Early Admission to Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Round Table
Eldon J. Brunner, of Herscher, Illinois has been selected by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as an early admission to the 2015 Round Table. This distinction has been bestowed in honor of his exceptional and impressive contributions in the field of Nuclear Power. - July 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Luxury Naperville Condominiums for Less Than a Rental. Buyers Move in on Investment Potential and Neighborhood Cache.
Bright news. Investment with built in upside potential. Naperville Illinois developer renegotiates development loan on exclusive condominium development and passes huge savings on huge condos to buyers. - March 04, 2010 - JVM Realty Corporation
BCI Aircraft Leasing and Brian Hollnagel, Its President Announces the Novation of Two Boeing 737-200 Operating Leases
Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced that operating leases for two Boeing 737-200 aircraft previously on lease to Aloha Airlines have been novated to Aloha Air Cargo. “We have had a long relationship with Aloha Airlines and we look forward to... - July 28, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
EPA Recognizes ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/Cratexpress Among Nation’s Leading Green Power Purchasers
ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/CrateXpress today announced its purchase of green power and its partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/CrateXpress is purchasing more than 220,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which... - May 14, 2008 - ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/CrateXpress
Aspen Industries, Inc. Selects NM Marketing Communications to Handle Integrated Marcom Campaign & Business Development Efforts
Aspen Industries, Inc., the exclusive manufacturer of the Master Flame brand of fully-vented gas log fireplace burner systems, has chosen NM Marketing Communications, Inc. to handle its marketing communications and business development activities. This includes generating greater awareness of the... - March 25, 2008 - NM Marketing Communications
Our Lady Catholic Gifts Launches Online Catholic Gift and Collectibles Shop
What better time to be a Catholic and a Christian who appreciates art, as Our Lady Catholic Gifts launches its online shop selling only the most beautiful, exclusive and hand-crafted Catholic Statues, Rosaries, gifts and collectibles. - March 19, 2008 - Our Lady Catholic Gifts
Business Woman Gets in on the Ground Floor of Revolutionary New Network Marketing Program
Business woman, Sherry Bonelli, feels fortunate. Sherry has gotten in on the ground floor of a revolutionary new network marketing program – BookWise. - July 23, 2007 - BudSprout, Inc.
Small Business Research Board Manufacturing Industry Study: General Economy, Taxes, Cost of Materials Greatest Concerns of Manufacturers According to Latest SBRB Study
Report indicates fewer than 30% of small manufacturing firms are considering expansion during the next 12 to 24 months. Owners to concentrate on improvements, additions to automation says report issued in conjunction with International Profit Associates. - July 12, 2007 - Small Business Research Board
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com