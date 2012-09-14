PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

Verlo Mattress Donates Sale Proceeds to Naperville Area Humane Society Verlo Mattress, a company known for helping people to sleep better, recently presented a check for over $1,300 to the Naperville Area Humane Society to provide care for homeless animals, helping dog lovers in Naperville to indeed rest easier. The donation came from a portion of the company’s mattress sales during the Labor Day weekend. - October 01, 2016 - Verlo Mattress

Eldon J. Brunner Gains Early Admission to Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Round Table Eldon J. Brunner, of Herscher, Illinois has been selected by Strathmore’s Who’s Who as an early admission to the 2015 Round Table. This distinction has been bestowed in honor of his exceptional and impressive contributions in the field of Nuclear Power. - July 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Luxury Naperville Condominiums for Less Than a Rental. Buyers Move in on Investment Potential and Neighborhood Cache. Bright news. Investment with built in upside potential. Naperville Illinois developer renegotiates development loan on exclusive condominium development and passes huge savings on huge condos to buyers. - March 04, 2010 - JVM Realty Corporation

BCI Aircraft Leasing and Brian Hollnagel, Its President Announces the Novation of Two Boeing 737-200 Operating Leases Chicago-based BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (“BCI”) today announced that operating leases for two Boeing 737-200 aircraft previously on lease to Aloha Airlines have been novated to Aloha Air Cargo. “We have had a long relationship with Aloha Airlines and we look forward to maintaining... - July 28, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

EPA Recognizes ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/Cratexpress Among Nation’s Leading Green Power Purchasers ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/CrateXpress today announced its purchase of green power and its partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/CrateXpress is purchasing more than 220,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is... - May 14, 2008 - ICB, LLC - Samson Carts/CrateXpress

Aspen Industries, Inc. Selects NM Marketing Communications to Handle Integrated Marcom Campaign & Business Development Efforts Aspen Industries, Inc., the exclusive manufacturer of the Master Flame brand of fully-vented gas log fireplace burner systems, has chosen NM Marketing Communications, Inc. to handle its marketing communications and business development activities. This includes generating greater awareness of the company’s... - March 25, 2008 - NM Marketing Communications

Our Lady Catholic Gifts Launches Online Catholic Gift and Collectibles Shop What better time to be a Catholic and a Christian who appreciates art, as Our Lady Catholic Gifts launches its online shop selling only the most beautiful, exclusive and hand-crafted Catholic Statues, Rosaries, gifts and collectibles. - March 19, 2008 - Our Lady Catholic Gifts

Business Woman Gets in on the Ground Floor of Revolutionary New Network Marketing Program Business woman, Sherry Bonelli, feels fortunate. Sherry has gotten in on the ground floor of a revolutionary new network marketing program – BookWise. - July 23, 2007 - BudSprout, Inc.