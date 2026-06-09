Massachusetts: Pittsfield News
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Manuela DaCosta’s New Book, “The Killing of Lira: Book Four of the Hawk Island Series,” Follows Investigations Into a Series of Break-Ins and an Old, Unsolved Murder
Fulton Books author Manuela DaCosta, who was born in Terceira, Azores, graduated from the University of Massachusetts, and currently lives with her family in New England, has completed her most recent book, “The Killing of Lira: Book Four of the Hawk Island Series”: a thrilling mystery... - December 21, 2023 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Commonwealth of Massachusetts and iGrad Partner to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Current and Retired State Employees
In the first statewide program of its kind, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and San Diego-based financial education company iGrad have partnered to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to 156,000 current and retired state employees. The Economic Empowerment Trust... - May 25, 2021 - iGrad
Christine McKay Featured in August 2020 Edition of Lemonade Legend Magazine
Christine McKay, Global Negotiation Strategist and CEO of Venn Negotiation, was featured in the August 2020 issue of The Lemonade Legend Magazine. McKay was chosen for her inspirational story of going from homeless to Harvard and beyond all while having her three daughters. Pregnant and homeless... - August 06, 2020 - Venn Negotiation
From the smARTist 2.0 Library, Presenting: How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art
"How to Keep Grief, Illness, and Loss from Derailing Your Art" gives artists and creative entrepreneurs a roadmap to move forward when feeling overwhelmed with life and dealing with a broken spirit. - August 05, 2020 - Ariane Goodwin | smARTist®
First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Berkshire County to Open Friday (1/11)
Theory Wellness, a small batch cannabis dispensary will be opening its doors in Great Barrington, MA for legal marijuana sales for adults. - January 09, 2019 - Theory Wellness
Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer
Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc. - October 27, 2018 - Trivium Technology Inc.
Katherine J. Batsis Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who August 2018 Biography of the Month
Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been designated as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for August, 2018. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in Literary Arts. - July 11, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Katherine J. Batsis Named America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Author of the Year
Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Author of the Year 2018. - July 25, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
HimalaSalt Recognized for Use of Upcycled Pallets: Innovation, Ethics, Beauty, and Small Footprint
Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt
Youth Ensemble Masters and Performs Shakespeare’s Richard II
The Young Shakespeare Players East, a non-profit theater program based in New England, invites young people to perform full-length, original works of Shakespeare. The 2016-17 season kicks off with Richard II, the story of a bad King who becomes a great victim. - December 03, 2016 - Young Shakespeare Players East
Isaac Crawford Jr. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Isaac Crawford Jr. of Dalton, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of culinary arts and education. About Isaac Crawford Jr. Mr. Crawford is currently retired after 60 years... - February 06, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Enhances Dialogue on E-learning at Community Colleges with HP
New collaboration between NACCE and HP explores how community colleges are using technology and online learning to foster entrepreneurship and grow local economies. - September 17, 2013 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Poli Mortgage Group, Inc. Expands with a New Branch
Poli Mortgage Group has opened its first new branch of the year in Pittsfield, MA. and is poised for future growth up and down the East Coast in 2010. - June 01, 2010 - Poli Mortgage Group, Inc.
Western Massachusetts Kickboxer Wins at Mohegan Sun Casino
Chad Kaczowski from Koba Ryu Karate wins at the Mohegan Sun Casino Rumble at the Sun. - May 29, 2010 - xweo
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
iUniverse Publishes "Neo-Modernist" Novel by Robert Crooke
iUniverse called Sunrise “an entertaining, literate, moving, and witty tale…a clever re-imagining of The Great Gatsby.” - December 29, 2007 - Robert Crooke
"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
As Heat Wave Blankets the Nation, Insulated Window Treatments Provide Relief
As heat waves bear down across the United States, many Americans are considering alternate means to keep their homes cooler using less energy this summer. One popular option to reduce energy costs is through insulated window treatments, such as those offered by Country Curtains®. - July 26, 2006 - Country Curtains, Inc.
Country Curtains® Announces Summer Whites Collection
Signaling summer’s arrival, Country Curtains has unveiled their “Summer Whites Collection” featuring a variety of fresh, yet sophisticated window treatment designs for every style of home. - June 06, 2006 - Country Curtains, Inc.
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com