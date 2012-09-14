PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary in Berkshire County to Open Friday (1/11) Theory Wellness, a small batch cannabis dispensary will be opening its doors in Great Barrington, MA for legal marijuana sales for adults. - January 09, 2019 - Theory Wellness

Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc. - October 27, 2018 - Trivium Technology Inc.

Katherine J. Batsis Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who August 2018 Biography of the Month Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been designated as the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month for August, 2018. This honor has been bestowed in recognition of her outstanding accomplishments in Literary Arts. - July 11, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Katherine J. Batsis Named America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Author of the Year Katherine J. Batsis, of Greenfield, Massachusetts, has recently been honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Author of the Year 2018. - July 25, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

HimalaSalt Recognized for Use of Upcycled Pallets: Innovation, Ethics, Beauty, and Small Footprint Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt

Youth Ensemble Masters and Performs Shakespeare’s Richard II The Young Shakespeare Players East, a non-profit theater program based in New England, invites young people to perform full-length, original works of Shakespeare. The 2016-17 season kicks off with Richard II, the story of a bad King who becomes a great victim. - December 03, 2016 - Young Shakespeare Players East

Isaac Crawford Jr. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Isaac Crawford Jr. of Dalton, Massachusetts has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of culinary arts and education. About Isaac Crawford Jr. Mr. Crawford is currently retired after 60 years experience... - February 06, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Enhances Dialogue on E-learning at Community Colleges with HP New collaboration between NACCE and HP explores how community colleges are using technology and online learning to foster entrepreneurship and grow local economies. - September 17, 2013 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Poli Mortgage Group, Inc. Expands with a New Branch Poli Mortgage Group has opened its first new branch of the year in Pittsfield, MA. and is poised for future growth up and down the East Coast in 2010. - June 01, 2010 - Poli Mortgage Group, Inc.

Western Massachusetts Kickboxer Wins at Mohegan Sun Casino Chad Kaczowski from Koba Ryu Karate wins at the Mohegan Sun Casino Rumble at the Sun. - May 29, 2010 - xweo

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

iUniverse Publishes "Neo-Modernist" Novel by Robert Crooke iUniverse called Sunrise “an entertaining, literate, moving, and witty tale…a clever re-imagining of The Great Gatsby.” - December 29, 2007 - Robert Crooke

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

As Heat Wave Blankets the Nation, Insulated Window Treatments Provide Relief As heat waves bear down across the United States, many Americans are considering alternate means to keep their homes cooler using less energy this summer. One popular option to reduce energy costs is through insulated window treatments, such as those offered by Country Curtains®. - July 26, 2006 - Country Curtains, Inc.

Country Curtains® Announces Summer Whites Collection Signaling summer’s arrival, Country Curtains has unveiled their “Summer Whites Collection” featuring a variety of fresh, yet sophisticated window treatment designs for every style of home. - June 06, 2006 - Country Curtains, Inc.