Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works

The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association

The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association

Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool colors. Testing... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Wichert Insurance Welcomes Two New Team Members Independent Agency Sees Further Growth Wichert Insurance, an Ohio based Independent Insurance Agency and wholesaler, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Thomas to the position of President. Al has worked in the capacity of Principal of Confluence Insurance Advisors, LLC (CIA) as a consultant to Wichert’s acquisition strategy... - February 08, 2018 - Wichert Insurance Services

Mason Color Works Announces New Line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the Pool & Spa Industry Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Mason Color Works Announces New Plastics Division with High-Performance Plastic Pigments for Coatings Mason Color Works, a leading manufacturer of inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings for 175 years, is pleased to announce its new Plastics Division. The new division is dedicated to high-performance plastic pigment technology for coatings, which provides heat resistance, UV durability... - November 15, 2017 - Mason Color Works

Ranfac Marrow Cellution™ Bone Marrow Aspiration System Outperforms EMCYTE® BMC System in Comparative Analysis In a 3 patient study, bone marrow collected by the Marrow Cellution™ aspiration system had significantly more CD 34+ and CFU-f per mL as compared to the EMCYTE® BMC system without requiring additional manipulation via centrifugation. - July 12, 2017 - Ranfac Corp.

Wittenberg University Presents Inaugural Analytics Symposium Wittenberg University is preparing for an exciting new event in February to spread the word about the growing field of analytics. - December 06, 2016 - Wittenberg University

Belmont County Tourism Council Wins Two MIDDY Awards Belmont County Tourism Council has earned recognition for print and social media advertising with first place wins in MIDDY Awards. - November 17, 2016 - Belmont County Tourism Council

National Property Management Open 3rd Corporate Office in the Ohio Valley There is no one size fits-all property management solution. A myriad of factors including price point, demographic, size, location, and target market, among others make marketing and managing multi family real estate different in different areas. They have the expertise and analytical tools to accurately identify target markets for each individual property, maximizing expenditures and making the most of their marketing efforts. - January 03, 2015 - Core Realty Holdings Management

MTR Gaming Group Announces Corporate Appointments MTR Gaming Group Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) today announced the appointment of two key executives to their corporate team. - December 06, 2011 - MTR

Are Metal Keys Going to be Extinguished? This book will assist you through the fascinating world of renaissance art by ways of keys - March 02, 2008 - Gary Ventolini MD