It is with fond memories that we celebrate the life of John Goodman II, 77, who died on January 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. He gave his last breath while surrounded by family. John is remembered for being larger than life, a friend to all, and the epitome of a true gentleman. He was most known for helping his father develop Harvey Goodman Realtor/Builder, and his generous philanthropy in Belmont County, Ohio. - January 27, 2022 - Emily Goodman Shortall Wheeling Lightning Birds