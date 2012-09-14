|
Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.; Endo... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows:
"We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to prove... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool colors.
Testing... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Wichert Insurance, an Ohio based Independent Insurance Agency and wholesaler, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Thomas to the position of President. Al has worked in the capacity of Principal of Confluence Insurance Advisors, LLC (CIA) as a consultant to Wichert’s acquisition strategy... - February 08, 2018 - Wichert Insurance Services
Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Mason Color Works, a leading manufacturer of inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings for 175 years, is pleased to announce its new Plastics Division. The new division is dedicated to high-performance plastic pigment technology for coatings, which provides heat resistance, UV durability... - November 15, 2017 - Mason Color Works
In a 3 patient study, bone marrow collected by the Marrow Cellution™ aspiration system had significantly more CD 34+ and CFU-f per mL as compared to the EMCYTE® BMC system without requiring additional manipulation via centrifugation. - July 12, 2017 - Ranfac Corp.
Wittenberg University is preparing for an exciting new event in February to spread the word about the growing field of analytics. - December 06, 2016 - Wittenberg University
Belmont County Tourism Council has earned recognition for print and social media advertising with first place wins in MIDDY Awards. - November 17, 2016 - Belmont County Tourism Council
There is no one size fits-all property management solution. A myriad of factors including price point, demographic, size, location, and target market, among others make marketing and managing multi family real estate different in different areas. They have the expertise and analytical tools to accurately identify target markets for each individual property, maximizing expenditures and making the most of their marketing efforts. - January 03, 2015 - Core Realty Holdings Management
MTR Gaming Group Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) today announced the appointment of two key executives to their corporate team. - December 06, 2011 - MTR
This book will assist you through the fascinating world of renaissance art by ways of keys - March 02, 2008 - Gary Ventolini MD
Daniel Morris, former editor/publisher and university professor has published his first work of fiction, spinning an unusual mystery tale.
“Grave Creek Connections” is a mystery set in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in fictional George County, a stand-in for Greene County Pennsylvania. - September 26, 2007 - Vicoa.com