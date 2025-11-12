Ohio: Steubenville-Weirton News
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Sheila Wooten’s New Book, “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?” is a Profound Memoir of Healing, Kindness, and Self-Acceptance
Fulton Books author Sheila Wooten, a Christian woman with a humble heart and a loving wife of fifty-one years who adores her family, has completed her most recent book, “If I Tell You I Am Broken, Would You Still Love Me? Can I Still Love Myself?”: a powerful autobiographical account... - October 15, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Bennie Taylor’s New Book, "Ascendance to Elysium Fields," is an Inspiring Story of Integrity and Justice in the Deep South During the Jim Crow Era
Recent release “Ascendance to Elysium Fields” from Page Publishing author Bennie Taylor is a riveting novel following Brenan Mutha, the son of a prosperous and undetectably biracial family in early twentieth century Louisiana. The arc of Brenan’s life as the child of Irish immigrant carpenter father and brilliant mother, whose mixed-race heritage was passed along to their son along with their staunch advocacy for fairness, offers a compelling lesson in humanity in the modern era and beyond. - January 31, 2024 - Page Publishing
Huntington Study Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting
The Huntington Study Group® (HSG), together with its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., a world leader in conducting clinical trials for Huntington’s disease (HD), is pleased to announce that its annual meeting for 2024 is slated to take place from November 6-9 at the... - January 22, 2024 - Huntington Study Group
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Emily Stalder Johnson’s New Book, "Reconciling Reality," Centers Around a Young Teen Who is Forced to Live with His Uncle and Adapt to Difficult Changes in His Life
Fulton Books author Emily Stalder Johnson has completed her most recent book, “Reconciling Reality”: a gripping and compelling tale that follows one young teen as he struggles with his life’s most difficult challenges after being sent away from the only home he’s ever known... - April 11, 2023 - Fulton Books
John Goodman II of St. Clairsville Leaves an Unmatched Legacy
It is with fond memories that we celebrate the life of John Goodman II, 77, who died on January 22, 2022, after a sudden illness. He gave his last breath while surrounded by family. John is remembered for being larger than life, a friend to all, and the epitome of a true gentleman. He was most known for helping his father develop Harvey Goodman Realtor/Builder, and his generous philanthropy in Belmont County, Ohio. - January 27, 2022 - Emily Goodman Shortall Wheeling Lightning Birds
Orthopedic Surgeon and Shoulder Specialist, Benjamin W. Szerlip, DO to Join OrthoNeuro in November 2020
OrthoNeuro announced today that Dr. Ben W. Szerlip, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon, and Shoulder Specialist will join their multi-specialty physician practice in November of 2020. Dr. Szerlip is a board-certified, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in all aspects of the shoulder, including... - October 09, 2020 - OrthoNeuro
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo
Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta Silicate,... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works
The Justice Association Claims to Have Additional Information Available Regarding Lawsuit Against Opioid Pharmaceutical Companies
May 31, 2017, the State of Ohio filed a lawsuit against several opioid pharmaceutical companies in Ross County Court of Common Pleas (Case No. 17CI000261). The lawsuit lists the following opioid pharmaceutical companies as defendents: Actavis LLC; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; Allergan PLC; Cephalon Inc.;... - August 14, 2018 - The Justice Association
The Justice Association Awaits Reply from Senator Sherrod Brown and the Former US Attorney Steve Dettlebach Regarding Public Debate
The Justice Association hereby challenges Senator Sherrod Brown and former US attorney Steve Dettelbach as follows: "We hereby declare that every word of the information on The Justice Association website is true. And we hereby challenge you to a public debate anytime, anywhere for you to... - July 13, 2018 - The Justice Association
Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors
Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Wichert Insurance Welcomes Two New Team Members Independent Agency Sees Further Growth
Wichert Insurance, an Ohio based Independent Insurance Agency and wholesaler, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Thomas to the position of President. Al has worked in the capacity of Principal of Confluence Insurance Advisors, LLC (CIA) as a consultant to Wichert’s acquisition... - February 08, 2018 - Wichert Insurance Services
Mason Color Works Announces New Line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the Pool & Spa Industry
Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Mason Color Works Announces New Plastics Division with High-Performance Plastic Pigments for Coatings
Mason Color Works, a leading manufacturer of inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings for 175 years, is pleased to announce its new Plastics Division. The new division is dedicated to high-performance plastic pigment technology for coatings, which provides heat resistance, UV... - November 15, 2017 - Mason Color Works
Ranfac Marrow Cellution™ Bone Marrow Aspiration System Outperforms EMCYTE® BMC System in Comparative Analysis
In a 3 patient study, bone marrow collected by the Marrow Cellution™ aspiration system had significantly more CD 34+ and CFU-f per mL as compared to the EMCYTE® BMC system without requiring additional manipulation via centrifugation. - July 12, 2017 - Ranfac Corp.
Wittenberg University Presents Inaugural Analytics Symposium
Wittenberg University is preparing for an exciting new event in February to spread the word about the growing field of analytics. - December 06, 2016 - Wittenberg University
Belmont County Tourism Council Wins Two MIDDY Awards
Belmont County Tourism Council has earned recognition for print and social media advertising with first place wins in MIDDY Awards. - November 17, 2016 - Belmont County Tourism Council
National Property Management Open 3rd Corporate Office in the Ohio Valley
There is no one size fits-all property management solution. A myriad of factors including price point, demographic, size, location, and target market, among others make marketing and managing multi family real estate different in different areas. They have the expertise and analytical tools to accurately identify target markets for each individual property, maximizing expenditures and making the most of their marketing efforts. - January 03, 2015 - Core Realty Holdings Management
MTR Gaming Group Announces Corporate Appointments
MTR Gaming Group Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) today announced the appointment of two key executives to their corporate team. - December 06, 2011 - MTR
Are Metal Keys Going to be Extinguished?
This book will assist you through the fascinating world of renaissance art by ways of keys - March 02, 2008 - Gary Ventolini MD
Former Newspaper Man Authors Novel
Daniel Morris, former editor/publisher and university professor has published his first work of fiction, spinning an unusual mystery tale. “Grave Creek Connections” is a mystery set in both Pennsylvania and West Virginia and in fictional George County, a stand-in for Greene County... - September 26, 2007 - Vicoa.com