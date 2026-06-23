Pennsylvania: Johnstown News
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
Jeff Evans’s Newly Released "Going On An Adventure" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Journey of Faith, Resilience, and Discovery
“Going On An Adventure: On A Motorcycle Cross Country and with God Through Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Evans is a deeply personal and inspiring account that weaves together the physical thrill of a cross-country motorcycle trip with the spiritual journey of healing through life’s most challenging trials. - July 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Richard Maglionico’s New Book, “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt,” Explores Mankind’s Link to Extraterrestrial Life
Recent release “The Connection: The extra-terrestrial link between Mars and Ancient Egypt” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Maglionico is a fascinating look at the ways in which Earth is linked to other planets in the solar system, specifically Mars, as told from the point of view of an alien named Advena. - January 30, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley Announces Candidacy for Pennsylvania Auditor General
Small Business Owner, Veteran, Swing Region Elected Official Says Only He Can Flip PA Auditor General Seat to Work for the People, Not the Powerful - December 01, 2023 - Friends of Mark Pinsley
IDI Consulting Supports Families in Need Through Ninth Annual Toys for Tots Drive
Local IT consulting company collects toys for families and children in need. - November 20, 2023 - IDI Consulting
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Teutonia Männerchor's 2023 Sommerfest and Open House
A German celebration of summer: Teutonia Männerchor will open its doors to the public for 10 days - from 7 to 16 July 2023. - July 07, 2023 - Teutonia Mannerchor
Hanson's Auto Detail Launches New Programs for 2023
Hanson's Auto Detail has several new programs for 2023 including Loyalty Program, annual Detail Maintenance Programs, updated detailing packages and ceramic coating packages, and more. - January 24, 2023 - Hanson's Auto Detail
1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception. - May 12, 2022 - Kimmel & Silverman, PC
Dealius Welcomes New Members to Its Advisory Board
Dealius is proud to introduce two new individuals to their Advisory Board. Duke Long, Principal of the Duke Long Agency and Robert Thornburgh, CEO of SIOR. - April 26, 2022 - Mauge, Inc.
ABA Technologies, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Their Founder and President Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz
ABA Technologies, Inc. is saddened to announce today that the Founder and President, Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, BCBA-D died on Monday, September 21, 2020. - October 13, 2020 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Avancen MOD Corporation is Reducing Nursing Exposure to COVID-19 Using New Medication Administration Technology
Avancen MOD Corporation announces a new oral medication delivery system which enables COVID-19 patients in non-ICU beds the ability to self-administer scheduled oral medications at specific times without the need for the nurse to enter the patient room for each delivery. This technology will reduce nursing exposure to the virus while saving nursing time and personal protective equipment in short supply. - July 16, 2020 - Avancen MOD Corporation
Allen Interactions Inc. Becomes Chart Learning Solutions' Gold Partner, First to Offer Off-the-Shelf Customization Services
Allen Interactions partnership expands to include customization services of off-the-shelf blended learning from global provider Chart Learning Solutions. Chart Learning Solutions Sweden AB has announced that Allen Interactions Inc. has become the first GOLD Partner for their online Leadership,... - July 01, 2020 - Allen Interactions
IDI Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive
IDI Consulting is proud to launch its fourth annual Toys for Tots Foundation holiday drive, a gift collection sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps that helps bring the joy of the holiday season to local economically disadvantaged children. The Marine Toys for Tots program seeks to collect new... - December 03, 2018 - IDI Consulting
S&T Bank Selling Majority Ownership of S&T Evergreen Insurance to The Reschini Group
S&T Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets of $7.2 billion, and locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, announced today that it is selling majority ownership of S&T Evergreen Insurance (Evergreen) to The Reschini Group (Reschini). Evergreen Insurance will begin independent operation on January 1, 2018 with no change to its locations. - November 15, 2017 - The Reschini Group
PRS Pharmacy Services Becomes Exclusive Broker for NCPA Members Looking to Sell or Buy a Pharmacy
The partnership will match the interest of potential buyers to owners interested in selling their pharmacy. - March 24, 2017 - PRS Pharmacy Services
CyberCrunch® Announces Mary Ann Schmidt Has Joined Its Business Development Team Beginning January 2016
CyberCrunch® is pleased to announce Mary Ann Schmidt has joined its business development team beginning January 2016. Ms. Schmidt will extend CyberCrunch®'s geographic reach to Central Pennsylvania, where she has built a reputable client base over the last 10 years. Ms. Schmidt previously... - January 19, 2016 - CyberCrunch
The Reschini Group Promotes Douglas Schwab
The Reschini Group promoted Douglas Schwab to Vice President & Account Executive, Property/Casualty Division. Mr. Schwab joined The Reschini Group in November 2013. He will be responsible for an expanded role in acquiring and managing accounts in the energy and other industry... - December 22, 2014 - The Reschini Group
Able Force Offers Immediate Employment Opportunities for Veterans to Help Veterans and Their Families
Able Force now seeks veterans and people with disabilities to apply for employment opportunities now open at multiple locations across the country. - September 06, 2014 - AbleForce, Inc.
Carnegie Mellon University Professor Gives Away Book on Job Interviewing
If you ask the right questions, you'll more likely get the right job, says Professor Ed Barr of Carnegie Mellon University in his free book, "Ask the Right Questions; Get the Right Job." - November 17, 2009 - Edward H. Barr
1905 Productions' "My Tale of Two Cities," the Surprise Hit of the Season, is Back in Theaters; DVD Now Available for the Holidays
Just in time for the holidays, "My Tale of Two Cities," a "heartfelt and funny valentine to Pittsburgh," is back for families and friends to celebrate the season and their hometown. After opening the Three Rivers Film Festival, selling out a red carpet screening at the Byham Theater, and the sale of 1000 DVDs in less than two weeks, My Tale of Two Cities, will be playing at The Oaks Theater at 5 p.m. from Friday Dec. 19-Dec. 23rd as the DVD is now available for the holidays. - December 18, 2008 - 1905 Productions
WWII Hal Holbrook Film Wins CINE Golden Eagle Award
Silent Wings: The American Glider Pilots of WWII produced by Rob Child & Assoc., LLC has won the prestigious CINE Golden Eagle Award. - January 02, 2008 - Rob Child & Associates, LLC
Visceral Films Options Works by Eric Rogers
Independent production company options 2 screenplays from Los Angeles comedy writer. - October 27, 2007 - Visceral Films
Jerr-Dan to Provide towPartners Memberships to the Towing Industry for 2008
Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who serve the motoring public. - October 15, 2007 - towPartners
Frontier America Vigilante Pushes Company's Buttons to New Frontiers and Gets Promoted
Dan Sheldon has written a manuscript aptly titled Frontier America, who's satirical portrayal of our company has both irritated and enlightened minds, his grit and visual storytelling would leave readers of the sci-fi horror genre dying for more. Mr Sheldon's 7 year long journey for spiritual and... - September 20, 2007 - Frontier America
Medimpex United, Inc. Now an Official Member of the American Staffing Association
Company to introduce expanded line of Xalex brand drug test kits at Staffing World 2007 October 9-12 in San Antonio, TX - September 18, 2007 - Medimpex United Inc
Toobeez Constructs Buy Back Program for Educational and Specialty Toy Retailers
Toobeez, one of the world’s largest suppliers of giant toy building systems, has created a guaranteed buy-back structure. If their products do not sell within 4 months in a specialty toy store, Toobeez will buy them back. “It’s a no-brainer,” muses Joe Donahue, CEO and... - August 30, 2007 - Toobeez International
Mini-Me and Other Celebrities to Attend Pittsburgh Toy Show
Orangestone Promotions, Inc., is proud to announce an amazing Celebrity line up for its upcoming convention scheduled for December 2-3, 2006 at the Pittsburgh Expomart in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Entertainment guests, Wresting guests and Comic Book Artists will all be part of Pennsylvania’s Largest Toy and Pop Culture Convention. - November 11, 2006 - Orangestone Promotions, Inc.