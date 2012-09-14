PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

IDI Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive IDI Consulting is proud to launch its fourth annual Toys for Tots Foundation holiday drive, a gift collection sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps that helps bring the joy of the holiday season to local economically disadvantaged children. The Marine Toys for Tots program seeks to collect new unwrapped... - December 03, 2018 - IDI Consulting

S&T Bank Selling Majority Ownership of S&T Evergreen Insurance to The Reschini Group S&T Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets of $7.2 billion, and locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, announced today that it is selling majority ownership of S&T Evergreen Insurance (Evergreen) to The Reschini Group (Reschini). Evergreen Insurance will begin independent operation on January 1, 2018 with no change to its locations. - November 15, 2017 - The Reschini Group

PRS Pharmacy Services Becomes Exclusive Broker for NCPA Members Looking to Sell or Buy a Pharmacy The partnership will match the interest of potential buyers to owners interested in selling their pharmacy. - March 24, 2017 - PRS Pharmacy Services

CyberCrunch® Announces Mary Ann Schmidt Has Joined Its Business Development Team Beginning January 2016 CyberCrunch® is pleased to announce Mary Ann Schmidt has joined its business development team beginning January 2016. Ms. Schmidt will extend CyberCrunch®'s geographic reach to Central Pennsylvania, where she has built a reputable client base over the last 10 years. Ms. Schmidt previously owned... - January 19, 2016 - CyberCrunch

The Reschini Group Promotes Douglas Schwab The Reschini Group promoted Douglas Schwab to Vice President & Account Executive, Property/Casualty Division. Mr. Schwab joined The Reschini Group in November 2013. He will be responsible for an expanded role in acquiring and managing accounts in the energy and other industry sectors. “Doug... - December 22, 2014 - The Reschini Group

Able Force Offers Immediate Employment Opportunities for Veterans to Help Veterans and Their Families Able Force now seeks veterans and people with disabilities to apply for employment opportunities now open at multiple locations across the country. - September 06, 2014 - AbleForce, Inc.

Car Collectors and the Wealthy Are Signing Up for These "Big Garage Real Estate" Auctions Announcing two Big Garage Auctions happening in the next 12 days. One of the Big Garage Auctions is a house in Newport Beach with an 18 car garage and the other is a storied old Chevrolet Dealership in Pennsylvania with tons of garage space for a serious car collector and their hobby. - September 16, 2013 - Car Property Group, LLC

Carnegie Mellon University Professor Gives Away Book on Job Interviewing If you ask the right questions, you'll more likely get the right job, says Professor Ed Barr of Carnegie Mellon University in his free book, "Ask the Right Questions; Get the Right Job." - November 17, 2009 - Edward H. Barr

1905 Productions' "My Tale of Two Cities," the Surprise Hit of the Season, is Back in Theaters; DVD Now Available for the Holidays Just in time for the holidays, "My Tale of Two Cities," a "heartfelt and funny valentine to Pittsburgh," is back for families and friends to celebrate the season and their hometown. After opening the Three Rivers Film Festival, selling out a red carpet screening at the Byham Theater, and the sale of 1000 DVDs in less than two weeks, My Tale of Two Cities, will be playing at The Oaks Theater at 5 p.m. from Friday Dec. 19-Dec. 23rd as the DVD is now available for the holidays. - December 18, 2008 - 1905 Productions

WWII Hal Holbrook Film Wins CINE Golden Eagle Award Silent Wings: The American Glider Pilots of WWII produced by Rob Child & Assoc., LLC has won the prestigious CINE Golden Eagle Award. - January 02, 2008 - Rob Child & Associates, LLC

Visceral Films Options Works by Eric Rogers Independent production company options 2 screenplays from Los Angeles comedy writer. - October 27, 2007 - Visceral Films

Jerr-Dan to Provide towPartners Memberships to the Towing Industry for 2008 Jerr-Dan Corporation and towPartners are pleased to announce that Jerr-Dan will be providing towPartners memberships to the entire towing and recovery industry in 2008. The strategic partnership between Jerr-Dan and towPartners was formed in 2006 and continues to develop into a powerful benefits addition to the towPartners program. This provision of memberships by Jerr-Dan Corporation demonstrates their tremendous commitment to our industry and to the companies who serve the motoring public. - October 15, 2007 - towPartners

Frontier America Vigilante Pushes Company's Buttons to New Frontiers and Gets Promoted Dan Sheldon has written a manuscript aptly titled Frontier America, who's satirical portrayal of our company has both irritated and enlightened minds, his grit and visual storytelling would leave readers of the sci-fi horror genre dying for more. Mr Sheldon's 7 year long journey for spiritual and intellectual... - September 20, 2007 - Frontier America

Medimpex United, Inc. Now an Official Member of the American Staffing Association Company to introduce expanded line of Xalex brand drug test kits at Staffing World 2007 October 9-12 in San Antonio, TX - September 18, 2007 - Medimpex United Inc

Toobeez Constructs Buy Back Program for Educational and Specialty Toy Retailers Toobeez, one of the world’s largest suppliers of giant toy building systems, has created a guaranteed buy-back structure. If their products do not sell within 4 months in a specialty toy store, Toobeez will buy them back. “It’s a no-brainer,” muses Joe Donahue, CEO and founder... - August 30, 2007 - Toobeez International