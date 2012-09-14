|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
The icing on the cake is that Early Bird offer can be combined with the existing offer of providing redeemable vouchers of USD 250 per guest to those booking directly with IRCTC or booking online at www.the-maharajas.com - May 23, 2014 - Maharajas Express
Alabama attorney William L. Pfeifer, Jr., has been selected as one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association for his work in the area of criminal defense law. The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 is an invitation-only organization composed of premier trial lawyers who meet... - July 18, 2013 - Pfeifer Law Offices
Cabot Barden, singer, songwriter, and author, will be doing a book signing at the Aljerald Powers Building next to the Winterboro High School in Winterboro Alabama from 9 am. to 4 pm on April 12, and from 9 am. to 3 pm. on April 13.
Barden's two books are: "It's The Bass Player," which is... - April 10, 2013 - Cabot Barden-Author
Cabot Barden, author of It's The Bass Player, which has been endorsed by his friend, Clive Cussler, will be attending a book signing at the Southern Writers Festival at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at the Summit in Birmingham, AL on Feb. 11th from 10 to 12 am. He will also be attending another signing at the Down Home Jubilee at the Comer Museum in Sylacauga, Al on Feb. 16th from 6:30 to 9 pm, which will feature local authors and songwriters. The admission is free for both events. - October 09, 2011 - Cabot Barden-Author
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com